Review: AMC’s ‘Rubicon’

AMC hasn”t used the “TV for movie people” slogan in a while, but it absolutely applies to the channel”s three current series. “Mad Men” is not only set in the era from which AMC once upon a time drew most of its film library, but shows the same kind of classical filmmaking aesthetic. “Breaking Bad” often looks like a Coen brothers film, and its creator frequently references “Scarface” and “The Godfather” as inspiration.
And AMC”s latest series “Rubicon” (which debuts Sunday at 8 p.m.) is so devoted to the slow-burning, grey style of ’70s paranoid conspiracy thrillers like “The Parallax View,” “All the President”s Men” or “The Conversation” that in one episode its hero actually meets a source in an underground D.C. parking garage, just like Robert Redford did with Deep Throat.
That hero, Will Travers (James Badge Dale), even has roughly the same job Redford had in “Three Days of the Condor.” Will works in the spy game, but he”s not a spy. He”s a data analyst for the independently-run American Policy Institute whose job each day is to comb through a mountain of paperwork looking for patterns that might help the American government figure out what its enemies are up to. The Jason Bourne films and “24” have conditioned us to think of all intelligence work being done via satellite imagery watched by people hunched over laptops, but API is almost charmingly low-tech, to the point where Will discovers the potential conspiracy that drives the show”s plot not via a coded e-mail, but by reading the crossword puzzle in the newspaper.
The show makes intelligence work seem unglamorous, and also dangerous for your mental health. The sterile, anonymous-looking API offices are full of damaged people whose brains are full of too much data, and of the knowledge of what that data is used for.
Midway through the pilot episode(*), Will pays a visit to retired analyst Ed Bancroft (Tony winner Roger Robinson). Ed was legendary for his ability to crack codes – until, Will explains, “the codes cracked you like an egg.” Now Ed”s a scattered old man hiding out in a house overflowing with books, and Will has a code for him to analyze. Ed is scared of the implications of what Will has and asks him to leave, but as Will moves to pack up his papers, you can tell that a part of Ed desperately wants him to leave them – that even after all these years, and all the pain, his mind is so conditioned for this work that he needs it to complete him.
AMC has actually aired the pilot a few times already, and is going to rerun it at 8 before airing the second episode in the show's regular 9 o'clock timeslot.
It’s a fascinating approach to a very familiar pop culture world, and one with the perfect leading man in James Badge Dale. He actually spent a season on “24” as one of Jack Bauer’s partners, but he never quite fit in. What he showed in his turn in HBO’s “The Pacific,” and again here, is that he’s a rare actor who makes you want to watch him think. There are good-sized chunks of “Rubicon” that just feature Will contemplating some new piece of the puzzle he’s assembling, and they should get tedious after a while, but there’s something very compelling in the way Dale carries himself in silence.
Those long pauses are helped immensely by the work of director of photography Michael Slovis, the genius who makes “Breaking Bad” look so good, and who here turns the lower Manhattan locale into an unsettling maze where it’s easy to understand why Will keeps looking over his shoulder.
But even though I’m intrigued by the world, the atmosphere, the look and Dale’s performance – along with others from Arliss Howard (as Will’s boss Kale, who is either up to something bad or simply creepy by nature) and Dallas Roberts (as Miles, the member of Will’s team who has the hardest time getting out of his own head) – I’m still not entirely sold on “Rubicon” after four episodes in the way I was with “Mad Men” or even “Breaking Bad” (where I had some early issues with the show but could see the brilliance of Bryan Cranston).
In terms of storytelling, there’s slow and then there’s “Rubicon” slow. By the end of four episodes, I had very little sense of this crossword conspiracy that Will is chasing, nor why the show keeps lingering on what’s so far a tangentially-related subplot featuring Miranda Richardson as the confused wife of a wealthy, secretive power broker.
It may be that the departure of creator Jason Horwitch after the pilot episode has left replacement Henry Bromell taking his time in re-orienting the series to fit his own vision. It may be that the creative team is dead-serious about maintaining the style and pace of those ’70s films. Or it may be that nobody, be it Horwitch or Bromell, knows entirely where this is going, and they’re dragging their feet until they figure it out.
Certainly, in this post-“Lost” era, there have been plenty of shows with elaborate conspiracy storylines where the producers didn’t appear to have done much advance planning. (Fox’s “Vanished” comes immediately to mind as one that didn’t pass the smell test, and I have a bad feeling about NBC’s “The Event.”)
There’s a conversation that Will has in the pilot with his mentor David (Peter Gerety) that concerned me. Will presents a piece of intel to David and asks, “What’s the big picture here?”
“You’ll know soon enough,” David assures him.
That’s the sort of exchange I’ve had over the years with many a TV producer, and only a handful were able to back up their words with worthwhile payoffs.
But many of those other shows failed because there wasn’t anything to them except the puzzle. You tuned in to see where it was going, and again and again, until you eventually realized it was going nowhere. And whether or not the mystery Will investigates has a satisfying resolution down the line, “Rubicon” already feels like a show that has more to offer.
Beyond what I’ve already mentioned, the fourth episode demonstrates the series’ ability to tell a standalone, almost procedural story unconnected to the bigger picture, as Will goes on a business trip to Washington while his team has to study a pile of data to determine that a suspected terrorist should be made an “irreversible” – which we learn is cold analyst jargon for “people you can’t unkill.” And that episode also features a marvelously-written speech by the head of API, Truxton Spangler (actor/director Michael Cristofer) comparing the notion of independent intelligence analysis to a compliment your wife might give you about your tie.
In other words, while Will is busy trying to make sense of the puzzle pieces he’s stumbled across, “Rubicon” is busy assembling a larger world around him. It’s one that doesn’t move swiftly, and may ultimately end up in an uninteresting destination, but the world itself, and the people in it, are absorbing enough that I want to stick around to find out.
I’m glad they’re showing it again â€”Â as good as it looks on paper to air after the “Breaking Bad” finale and “Mad Men” premiere, I was too distracted by the reviews and comments to pay attention to the show.
Alan, honest question for you, how much of your feelings on ‘Rubicon’ and the patience you show it are related to how stellar the other AMC programming is?
I ask because I found myself a little bored during the pilot but I will still watch because I trust the decision-making of AMC as they haven’t led me astray with a series yet (not counting ‘The Prisoner’ since that was a mini-series).
Just curious if I’m the only one that has this much trust in AMC. The larger question of if this should matter is also on the table.
I’m very excited to add a third show to my list of Best Ever’s. I wasn’t particularly interested in meth or ad men in the ’60s until Breaking Bad and Mad Men, but I’m somewhat familiar with ’70 conspiracy films, so this sounds pretty exciting in the long-run.
I’m very interested in how AMC are going to cope when they get a larger and larger schedule. I hope this one isn’t going to get that dreaded first cancellation.
Alan, do you think Rubicon is going to be structured in a way similar to the wire, in that, it is a slow build up for the first 7-8 episodes but then suddenly a lot of stuff happens quickly?
So you’re worried it’s another Lost. Ulp. Or maybe I am, because a fair amount of what you said could (have) apply(ed) to that. Damn seductive mystery/thriller TV.
I think that a common link between great shows is the vision of the creator/show-runner (i.e. Matt Weiner, Vince Gilligan, David Simon are geniuses who apprenticed on great TV shows)….can a TV show attain true greatness if it replaces the original creator from the get-go?
I agree, it doesn’t exactly instil an air of confidence. Fingers crossed it turns out well even though it is pretty bizarre.
I’m right there along with you, Alan. I’ve watched the pilot both times that it’s aired and both times I’ve found myself getting bored and fidgety with the extremely slow pacing of even the very first episode. I’ll stick with it, though, for at least a few more episodes.
Your comparisons to “The Conversation”, “All the President’s Men”, and “Three Days of the Condor” just got me pumped for this one. Thanks
Atmospherically I liked the pilot, but I’m not entirely sure yet whether the whole conspiracy thing is all that intriguing. Reading now, that not much has happened four episodes in, doesn’t really help.
But since it’s AMC(blind faith?!), Michael Slovis is DP on this and Dale was good on The Pacific, I’ll give it a shot.
do u relaly want a show about a large in depth conspiracy to spell it all out in a pilot??
Any idea why Jason Horwitch left after the pilot?
I feel like this show could succeed if it focuses on the lives and thought processes of the characters at API. Processing data with no control over where it goes or what purpose it serves must weigh on someone, and the pilot seemed somewhat interested in where that would lead the intelligent people who have this for a job. A completely unglamorous look at the intelligence world – no wigs or highwire stunts or jetting off to Marrakesh – sounds quite intriguing to me. The conspiracy could be a good frame for that picture, but I hope it’s not too central.
I think Rubicon has earned my time by virtue of the company it share on AMC and Bade Dale being one of the better parts of The Pacific, looking forward too it.
I really liked the pilot despite the fact that I was expecting an extra hour of the Breaking Bad finale. I might watch it again on Sunday since I was still recovering from said BB finale, and I probably didn’t catch everything that happened in the pilot. I liked James Badge Dale’s character and I LOVED the atmosphere: cold, gloomy, isolated.
I didn’t have a problem with the pace. Mad Men has got to be the slowest show I have ever tried to watch. I forced myself to watch the first 7 or 8 episodes of season 1, but I couldn’t take it any longer. I suppose the slow pace is part of its charm, but it just wasn’t for me. Some day I might attempt the series again.
Breaking Bad, while slow when it needed to be, generally moved at a very fast pace.
Hopefully Rubicon will figure out what works best. It seems to be the kind of show where a lot of major things could happen and we might be slowly but surely building up to those events in the first four eps.
I read on the AV Club that the pilot was shot a year ago and wasn’t picked up until the network was sure the writers knew where they were going with the story. Don’t know if that’s true, and if it is, how it works with the original showrunner being replaced, but I hope it is true, as conspiracy shows can get tired PDQ without a) an end-point or b) the ability to do very entertaining one-offs (like the X-Files).
I too saw it after Breaking Bad and agree 100%. The acting was great, but the writing and the plotting didn’t have much there. It felt like “conspiracy thriller theater”, with the same tropes and cues as other shows and movies. The execution looked good, but felt shallow after a later thought.
I can’t decide whether to stick with it and see if it picks up (especially given your positive comments on episode four), or not bother. My TiVo’s busy enough.
I watched on Hulu and was as optimist as you. It looks to be an interesting show. I’m looking forward to future episodes.
*optimistic* doh :)
Shouldn’t the departure of creator Jason Horwitch send up immediate red flags?
Presumably the show got picked up on his ideas and what he wanted from the show, yet it appears it was almost immediately passed over to somebody else who may or may not have the *exact* same plans that he did, especially if the show is going to be of the more serialised nature.
I’ll somehow watch it given AMC’s stellar track record with ‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Mad Men’, but given how slow it sounds, I may save up all the episodes to watch over a short period of time. Enjoyed Dale in ‘The Pacific’ though, so that’s an immediate plus.
This looks like an interesting show, and despite the slow pace, I’m willing to give it a chance. I just hope that lessons have been learned from other shows that have tried to make it up as they went along and wound up being incomprehensible (Lost) or just plain stupid (24).
I downloaded and watched the pilot a few days ago and am really intrigued by it. For only an hour (forty-six minutes, really) of television, it’s been rattling around in my skull for the better part of a week now and I don’t mind. It keeps coming back to the front of my mind, in a way that Persons Unknown has yet to do even after seven episodes and half a full story told. I’m highly anticipating the second episode of Rubicon and hoping that it lives up to the pedigree AMC is known for.
I do agree that it moves slowly, but slow is not always bad! If you don’t have an attention span (or just love action) then bourne or 24 are your speed, if not then you might like shows that move slower. The point is all of the excitement in slower shows isn’t absent, it’s only presented in different ways. Just like a Hitchcock movie which can keep you at the edge of your seat for 2 hours but could be told in 15 minutes, it is a talent to make a slower show/movie exciting. Some of the greatest movies do this by focusing less on repetitive action, and more on the buildup of anticipation. I think the best ways to do this is great facial acting (which James Badge Dale has) complemented with a great musical score and natural fluid progression in writing. Well that’s just my opinion, if anyone likes what I said then check out this recap [ology.com] I think it sums up the first two episodes really well.
Shoot me, kill me, hang me, please! I can’t take it any more. Is it just me or does this program play at 33 and a third? I analyzed myself to try to find out why I continue to watch the slowest, nothing happening show on TV…ever!! I tune in because “Mad Men” follows, the best TV program ever, and I don’t want to miss one single second of it. What I do now is simply hit the mute button on the TV for the hour preceeding “MM”. The writers of “Rubicon” need electro shock therapy or dips in ice water or having their finger nails ripped off. Something, anything to get them to speed up “Rubicon” and to make something happen. I an 68 years old and have seen TV since its inception and have seen more shows than I care to remember, but without a doubt RUBICON is the slowest, nothing happening show I’ve ever seen.
