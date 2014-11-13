Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘Guilty’

A quick review of last night's “Arrow” coming up just as soon as I know just enough to make me dangerous…
We're still early enough in season 3 that I'm not especially worried about the bigger picture, but it does feel like the two main architectural pillars – the mystery of who killed Sara, and Oliver's adventures as Amanda Waller's captive assassin – aren't as sturdy as last year's. There were times in the first two seasons when the island flashbacks felt obligatory and/or clumsy, but there was still an urgency to them that's sorely lacking in the Hong Kong scenes. The show has always loved to parallel Oliver's past and present, but here it felt like overkill because the repressed memory material was slipped into the same episode that was already hitting us over the head with the similarities between Oliver's current sidekick and Ted Grant's former one, both of them murderers.
And speaking of which, this episode leaned much too much on Colton Haynes, and on Katie Cassidy, than what either has demonstrated the ability to pull off so far. Roy's been pretty marginalized this season, as if the creative team recognized what he can and can't do as an actor; here, we got tons of Roy angst and it was… not great. Ditto Laurel's ongoing turmoil – and especially her response to Roy's confession, which should have been a huge emotional moment but wasn't. We're in year three of the show trying to make Laurel happen – to the point where they killed off her much more compelling sister just so she'd be free to put on the Black Canary costume(*), and thus far it doesn't seem worth all the effort.
(*) The CW released the first promotional photos of Cassidy in costume yesterday, and my main reaction was “Why so many buckles?” I know in general we're not supposed to question how long it takes any superhero who isn't named Barry Allen to put on their costume, but this one in particular looks like Laurel is going to have to ask the bad guys to stand around for 40-odd minutes while she gets changed.
On the plus side, J.R. Ramirez is doing a good job as Ted Grant, and I liked the idea that he's already been Wildcat – that Oliver isn't the first superhero/vigilante of this version of the universe, and that we aren't going to have to spend time on a Wildcat origin story, versus Ted at some point putting the suit back on to help out his new pal in crime-fighting. On the minus side, the use of the boxing glove arrow – a nod to one of the most famous, albeit silliest, of Green Arrow's gimmick arrows from the comics – went by much too quickly. If you're going to have Ollie stick a boxing glove onto an arrow, there needs to be some combination of fanfare, slo-mo, and Oliver shrugging at how desperate circumstances are forcing him to do such a ridiculous thing.
What did everybody else think? Is season 3 working for you so far? Are you engaged by the Sara mystery? Laurel's training? Roy's guilt? And is anyone irked that Roy gets a fancy red costume while Diggle has to make do with a cheap ski mask?
Not into it, it’s only been good with Felicity. What REALLY bothers me is Hong Kong. “I spent five years on a hellish island” was in the intro to the first two seasons! So that’s all a lie, so all the desperation about getting off the island was totally meaningless? Thanks!
I’ve been suspecting that the reason they chose Hong Kong is because it too is an island. So they can wave away this criticism and say, “But technically. . .” even though it’s still a total retcon.
“I spent two years on a hellish island then three years on a major financial hub.” But next season they retcon it again so he was on Bali, then New Zealand, Japan and Hawaii, and the series ends with him realising he’s only ever been a spoilt rich kid on a cruise, and that’s why his moralising was never consistent.
Let me know which cruises you have been on, because I want to avoid any that force me to assassinate people.
I think Oliver was very annoying last night in terms of his Laurel protection. A lot of standing around, telling Laurel she can’t, without offering solutions. The only time he made any sense is when he told her it wasn’t a game.
Didn’t think Cassidy was that bad overall, and could improve if Ollie leaves her alone. Haynes definitely struggles. The show missed Thea last night. Nice Cupid intro. Hopefully that will serve as a good plot bridge to get us to the LoA. And please stop having Ollie brood about Laurel without good reason
I liked the Cupid intro too.
As for Oliver telling Laurel not to fight, it’s ture she’s an adult but she’s been making a lot of stupid decisions lately: not telling her father that Sara is dead; attacking a guy she doesn’t know with a baseball bat because his girlfriend said he beat her up, trying to kill Komodo because she thought he killed Sara; calling in the riot squad who started a riot.
Me, I wouldn’t mind if it he left her alone to get herself killed but Oliver cares about her.
I felt this episode had some forced conflicts. The conversation between Ted and Oliver probably should’ve gone something like this:
“You beat a drug dealer to death.”
“It was an accident.”
“I have no room to judge, I did it dozens of times on purpose.”
Also, it seemed like everyone turned on Roy too easily, especially based on pretty flimsy evidence. Maybe they should’ve found a real forensic scientist to run some tests. Do they know such a person?
Yeah, the fact that no one seemed to remember Oliver’s first season killing spree drove me crazy.
Good dialogue. Everyone did seem to jump to conclusions about Roy. And, Laurel’s reaction should have been much bigger than it was.
And, yes, they do know a forensics guy – Barry Allen – someone that can get to Starling City in a flash.
They had Laurel act as if, like, she and Roy are really close and she was in shock that he did this to her and her sister. But they’re not close, so it made no sense. It was just that the show didn’t want to write that scene where Laurel responds appropriately because they were going to undercut it shortly after by revealing that Roy’s memory is mixing things up. So then why write that first scene at all? Why not have Roy and Felicity discreetly tell just Oliver? It gets you to the same place.
Or have him say “I *think* I killed Sara. Maybe.” And they could investigate.
Also an option.
Of have Felicity stop him before he blurts it out in front of Laurel.
This review is spot on. Three years into the show and they’re still trying to make the weakest link of the show – Laurel – happen while forsaking stronger and better characters for her.
If this keeps up, they’re losing a viewer after Christmas.
I’m in awe of this dramatic shift on Arrow that has loomed over thus far this season. I have yet to connect with the Hong Kong scenes. John Diggle has been essentially sidelined and brought out to be written completely out of character and it’s painful to see happening. Add in the fact that my emotional investment in characters remains within Oliver, Diggle, and Felicity interactions. So to see that all but snatched away to introduce new dynamics that still feel unearned, merely adds to my disappointment. The message I’m receiving loud & clear – the original team is no longer as valued on the shows seemingly clear agenda of incorporating Oliver Queen’s comicbook team. There’s no other explanation for why John Diggle continues to be back-burned mask-less with a baby strapped to him and lacking the wisdom of prior seasons. And sadly, there are far too many options available to continue to hope for better much longer.
Yeah the loss of that core Oliver, Felicity, Diggle team is really hurting Arrow. They spent 2 years letting viewers become invested in them and now they’re rarely on? How’s that work?
I feel like this show is losing itself. Its become so plot driven that to hit some of these moments they have to have the characters act out of character. This episode is a really good example of that. They needed someone to tell Oliver to cut Roy lose to lead up to their big bonding moment. They gave it to Diggle, even though its completely out of character. It would have made more sense coming from Laurel, but I guess the show realized they shouldn’t have her jump the gun four episodes in a row. Oliver was totally crossed the line with his ‘judgement.’ Total character regression. It was a just a reason to put him and Grant even more at odds. And the big mysteries? Kinda boring. I loved Sara, but I don’t care who killed her because I know that they felt she needed to die for Laurel to be BC. Its been such a poorly written arc so far and I don’t have much hope anything will get better. I need the show to get back to Team Arrow. And I want to see more of Thea/Malcolm. And the show needs to start building some suspense with Ra’s.
Thank you Alan, for voicing what I’ve been feeling the last few weeks:
Frustration. A lot of it with Arrow.
For two years, they gave us fantastic characters (except Laurel) and then used story to service those characters to give them depth and bring them to life.
Now, in a very SHIELD-like way, a completely lazy way, they are using characters to service story. When you do that, you often tweak the characters’ characteristics to whatever the story demands, even if that means changing major aspects of who they are in convoluted ways to fit what the story needs them to be or do from moment to moment.
It’s so damn disappointing. This was exactly what made Green Lantern so horrible, too. Well, that and Ryan Reynolds’ constant mugging and Blake Lively’s general terribleness. Berlanti, who runs this show and wrote and produced that film, took a character with great fortitude and twisted him into a man-child idiot to service a lame story, and it ruined the film.
Now, he’s making Ollie into a holier-than-thou d-bag, after he spent the whole first season killing people, and trying to make Laurel’s turn into Black Canary happen much too quickly. And what’s worse, as you say, he’s doing Cassidy no favors because it’s beyond obvious she can’t and isn’t pulling it off.
And what’s worse, last night we got no movement at all on the Thea-Malcolm front, which is one of the few interesting threads they have going this season.
I spent two years evangelizing this show and defending it against those who wanted to put lazy labels on it because of the network it was on, and this year, after the fantastic second season, they basically want to do a listless version of Buffy Season 4, generally considered the worst season of that show?
Because that’s what Season 3 of Arrow is starting to feel like: Buffy Season 4. Characters we know and love doing and saying stupid things that they wouldn’t normally do or say to serve half-cooked plots.
Berlanti better course correct. And he better do it quickly.
I think that’s one of the hardest things to wrap your brain around with this season. People who loved the show worked really hard for two years to make people give it a chance and now the new season is here and it’s like they just wiped everything good and strong about it away for things that just aren’t working and have never worked since the pilot. I’ve stopped recommending the show to anybody.
I don’t really know what to do with this show, because there’s really no way the show continues down the comic-canon path it’s going without giving more time to characters I don’t much care about (Roy, Laurel, even Thea) and minimizing characters I do (Felicity, Diggle). They can’t even ship Felicity off to FLASH, because it’ll just be the same story there; pining for the hero until it’s time to hook him up with his romantic end game. If you’re not already on board with Laurel, it’s hard to see how Cassidy’s performance or the show’s handling of the character are going to sell you on her now.
Sadly, it would still be a much better show without Laurel the Whiny Canary and Roy the Red Labradoodle.
I’m willing to cut the show a little slack, because it does do stuff like the boxing glove and I do see moments of what I love about it, even in an overall ‘meh’ episode like last night’s.
I didn’t mind the Roy stuff because Colton Hayes is stiff, but he did at least marginally deliver.
But Laurel… oh, Laurel. I just don’t care, and I will probably never care. She wasn’t as annoying as usual last night, but she wasn’t great, either. My big problem with Laurel’s ‘development’ is that I’ve already bought into a superhero’s development: Oliver’s. And I’m getting a really well drawn, thought through development from a PTSD-suffering, withdrawn, vengeance seeking killer into a surprisingly nuanced hero who works outside the parameters of the law. Laurel’s ‘development’ is suffering by comparison. Her twists and turns don’t make any sense, and they’re just there becuase, well, she has to become Black Canary. But why? Why does Sara’s killer has to be brought to justice outside the law. Who says? Why this? Makes no sense.
Thea wasn’t in this episode, but I also think Laurel’s changes aren’t well drawn compared to Thea’s. I’m invested in Thea’s journey from spoiled brat into whatever she’s becoming (and it’s nice that I am not sure, entirely, what the steps on her journey will be). I want to see what happens next – how Thea goes from selfish brat to Malcolm’s pawn to whatever she ends up.
Anyway… I’m still on board, but you’re right: this season is suffering a little bit from the lack of tight focus we got last season. Although some of that might be hindsight. I assume that all this stuff with China White and Hong Kong is going to somehow collide with the League, ARGUS, and whatever’s going on with Ray Palmer, but we aren’t there yet, not by a long shot.
just had to say this is a really great comment and had me nodding along like “yes – someone else agrees” – Laurel works for the DA’s office – wouldn’t she have reported her sister’s murder or sought justice through the justice system that she works for instead of becoming a thing that got her sister killed?!!? Her twists and turns have never made sense from Season 1 onwards and it appears the writers still don’t know what to do with that character. Should have killed her instead of Tommy at the end of Season 1.
They actually gave an explanation why Laurel didn’t report the murder, and I don’t say it’s a good one. But the reason they gave was that Laurtels father isn’t to know, because of his bad heart. There is no way to put it into the system without him knowing.
The Justice league animated series actually made the boxing glove arrow work by making the glove inflatable. It’s a regular compact arrowhead until you fire it, and then it pops into the glove shape.
Thanks for saying it, Alan. This really resonated with me, not only for this week, but the season as a whole.
I was so excited about Arrow coming back for season 3. Now I’m almost looking forward to the fall/winter break coming up just to get my bearings back.
I don’t understand a lot of what they’ve done to this show. Clearly not everybody enjoys the same things, but it feels like all the stuff that made Arrow such a great, fun show is slowly being bled away. What happened to that core team Arrow (Oliver/Felicity/Diggle) the show says they know is “so important” to viewers but apparently never gets any time together anymore? What happened to Quentin? Diggle’s completely sidelined, no costume (he more than anyone has earned it), and all the out of character things they’ve had him do and say is crazy. Felicity seems shoved off into a corner and when she is in the Arrow cave, both she and Diggle are treated like “employees” whenever a very condescending Laurel forces her way into the Arrow cave. It’s insulting and grating.
I was really excited about the Hong Kong flashbacks at first, hoping they were going for more of a James Bond feel with them but they’re plodding at this point and I don’t see a relevance. Can we just fast forward to the part where Oliver joins the Bratva?
I really dislike the time being designated to Laurel. I haven’t liked this character since the pilot and 2 1/2 years later I still don’t like her. I don’t hate her. I feel nothing for her and every time the show tries to force her in more and more — into the cave, back into Oliver’s life, into Felicity’s sphere, into the team — I grit my teeth even hard. Now it feels like every single thing about this season ties back to her. That’s just ridiculous. Plus Arrow keeps killing off characters I do like just to push things for her and that’s getting old. The more people they edge out or bump off the less reason I have to tune in next week.
I don’t like Roy. I don’t hate Roy. He’s just there. I can tolerate him, but I prefer when the focus is actually on characters I care about and want to see. I just don’t find him interesting enough to carry an entire episode. I’d rather see Quentin interacting with Oliver, Felicity and Diggle. I care about those characters.
Arrow’s slowly picking off reasons to be excited about watching. They keep promising things will get better or pay off and instead, every week, it’s like ha! fooled you into watching. Told you it was going to be XYZ character focused in this ep but it’s more Laurel. Commercial shows this but tune in and ha! fooled you! More Laurel! How many times can they pull that before people start getting, rightfully, jaded and annoyed? Fool me once and all that. She was and still is the weakest part of the show and the more they try to force it at the expense of the things that made Arrow strong? The more I resent her and want her gone.
I think my biggest problem with Arrow right now is they’ve changed so much at one time that it’s TOO much. Too much of what makes the show great (that trio dynamic of Oliver, Felicity and Diggle) is pushed aside for mediocre (and slow to boot). Nobody knows where the show is trying to go. They’re confused. They’re missing their favorite characters & relationships and wondering why the stuff that is on each week is there, slowly but steadily replacing everything before it.
There’s so much other stuff I’d rather spend my time learning about and seeing — Diggle/Andy/Hive, more Felicity backstory/history, actually seeing what could happen with Oliver/Felicity instead of resorting to contrivances to keep them apart, etc., Oliver doing something… anything… interesting that develops his character, heck, even Thea/Malcolm, where’d that go? — that forcing me to spend all this time and focus on characters I just can’t invest in is making me lose interest pretty quick.
Someone said below that so much of what’s going on feels “unearned” for certain characters, and that’s a perfect way of putting it.
The sad part is, like The History of Matt commented below, it weakens Oliver’s character, too, when they do this. It returns him to that really unlikeable d-bag early season 1, the guy made likeable and more rootable with the involvement of Diggle and Felicity. There was a REASON Arrow needed to add these two to Oliver’s circle to improve his character. Have they forgotten that? Oliver feels sidelined in his own story. I just don’t like this new direction at all.
I wasn’t a huge fan of the episode. I felt like Oliver in particular came off really one-note. And I really missed both the Merlyn/Thea stuff and also Ray Palmer. Hard to believe I’m saying this after only a couple episodes, but to me the show kind of suffers when Routh isn’t around. He brings a fun, different energy that mixes things up in new ways.
I don’t mind the Laurel-training-to-be-Canary stuff. I actually think it gives her something compelling to do, and something that is (or could be) mostly separate from Oliver and the gang. I think part of what made last night not work is it all felt so self-enclosed. Again, having a Ray Palmer story or a Thea story or a Diggle story or having Laurel’s training stay separate from Ollie could really help.
I liked the idea that maybe Roy killed Canary. But wasn’t really keen on how they resolved it. It made the whole thing feel a little cheap–“we want to tease the audience, but we can’t actually have it be Roy”. Arrow is better than those tricks.
But don’t we currently have four characters in training on this show? Flashback Oliver, Roy, (maybe) Thea, Laurel? We’ve had two full seasons so far of Flashback Oliver-in-Training. That is a lot of people training on one show. So, yes, the training gives Laurel something to do, but that’s only useful if you accept the premise that the show needs Laurel. If you’re a viewer who’s not into Laurel, then Laurel-in-Training feels like something that could be done offscreen. You could even write her out entirely for a year and have her come back fully formed with a new actress in the role, if you think Cassidy is at least part of the reason why that character isn’t working for some viewers.
I wouldn’t mind Laurel’s training so much if it didn’t take up more time than Roy’s and Thea’s put together. More than Flashback Oliver this season. It’s been significant in three of the six episodes this season and part of another one.
There isn’t enough time to tell the stories of the other characters because there’s so much focus on Laurel.
Am I the only one with the impression that Cupid will be revealed as the mother of Oliver’s child? I mean, I hope that they won’t bring up again that story about Moira paying to the mother for her silence, but I still have a feeling that it’s going to resurface later this season.
And yeah, I quite enjoyed the previous episodes, but this one was sadly all over the place. Don’t see the reason in starting more and more storylines when the ones that already exist are this underdeveloped.
I’ve only really liked two episodes of this season, the premier and the Felicity one last week. The rest have either been too depressing or too much a mess of this and that.
I think this episode would have worked much better if they had made Roy the ‘A’ story and spent more time on his relationship with Oliver, which is what the show is really about, how Oliver grows from the cold-blooded killer into a complex human being. Instead most of it was about Laurel and Ted Grant and the most boring villain they’ve ever had, things that have nothing to do with the Team Arrow show they made for two years. Meanwhile Diggle suddenly turns into an idiot, telling Oliver to ditch Roy because he got hurting fighting with them, and Felicity is too stupid to think of calling Barry Allen for real forensics work. And Quentin still doesn’t know Sara is dead.
Putting so much focus on Laurel this season is really hurting the show. Send her off to Nanda Parbat for two years to learn to become the Black Canary because there is room for only one origin story on Arrow and that’s not the Black Canary’s.
Not the greatest acting this episode, but I thought the Roy and Oliver moment at the end was nice.
As I’ve said before, removing Sara was a mistake. Her ability to kick ass and look cool was a huge addition to the show. Maybe we can get more Malcom?
Doesn’t seem like Roy gets much love, and I know he’s a weak character/actor, but I think it’s pretty cool Arrow has a crappy sidekick.
I called them Green Arrow, Red Arrow, and Black Mugger.
The new focus on Roy has cut into Diggle’s time, and Diggle is a much better character played by a much better actor.
I’m still all-in on the show, but it lacks the cohesion and emotional stakes that Slade brought to the dual timelines last year. The showrunners are trying something different, but it’s not entirely working. They’ve shown the ability to learn from their mistakes before, though, and I still have a lot of faith in the show long-term. Hopefully when the League of Assassins comes back into play, that will snap things into shape.
I can’t put my finger on why exactly I despise Laurel so much. She isn’t even a character you “love to hate” like Malcolm, she’s just plain unlikeable and uninteresting. Maybe it’s the fact she NEVER once listens to the many voices of reason around her and all the advice her loved ones offer her, instead opting for the most dangerous route because of some deep insecurity she has, like an inner voice that tells her if she doesn’t get in on the action, she’ll be considered weak. Her character is like a child pretending to be an adult, and everyone can see how ridiculous she is except her. She does not deserve to be the Black Canary but from now on we’ll be seeing her all dressed up feeling extra confident about herself and her stupid impulsive decisions, which is just going to make her even more annoying. Coupled with the fact she cries and whines about absolutely everything with that stupid “I’m so offended I can’t even process my emotions right now but I’ll give you a pouty angry face ’cause I’m a spoiled self-entitled princess” facial expression she always pulls, and you’ve got one of the most boring characters (and actresses) I’ve ever witnessed on TV.
Oh and maybe she should ease up on the excessive make-up if she wants to be taken seriously as a vigilante; it always feels like her number one priority is to look good before anything. Even when her freakin’ sister just died- can’t forget the bright red lipstick, cheek blush and mascara before I leave the house to go train with that trainer of mine who I pretend to be professional with and offended by the fact he’s killed people so we just go out to dinner as “just friends” but I’m secretly attracted to him and will eventually sleep with him in the next few episodes because it isn’t really about avenging my dead sister or becoming a good fighter, it’s about convincing myself I’m not completely and utterly useless in team Arrow which everyone thinks I am. YAWN!!
Only 6 episodes into a 23-episode season and I’m rapidly losing patience over “Arrow.” This used to be the show I got excited most about. Not anymore. Everything I’ve enjoyed about the show has seemingly disappeared or taken a backseat to storylines I’m just flatout not interested in. I almost wish “Arrow” would take the “Walking Dead” approach and just kill off characters that are not working. Oh, who am I kidding; there’s one character that really doesn’t work and whenever she’s forced into the main storylines, other characters take on new personas, Oliver reverts to annoying pre-Island “Ollie” and nothing in the plot makes sense. You’re right, Alan, three years and the show is still trying to make Laurel happen. Just my humble opinion: Not gonna.
I miss the original Team Arrow, the Oliver/Diggle/Felicity dynamic. The only time I’ve gotten it this season was, oddly enough, not even connected to “Arrow” business. It was that scene with Felicity’s mom. For a few minutes, everything seemed right in “Arrow” world.
I miss Oliver and Felicity. Marc Guggenheim claims they’re doing “slowburn” for this couple, but they were the ones who rushed the relationship by starting them off with a date in the season premiere and splitting them up by the end of the episode. As a viewer, I missed 5 months of relationship growth. Now, the show seems hell-bent on pouring on the angst and forcing a love triangle. There was a scene in this ep that actually reminded me why Oliver and Felicity work. It was during Roy’s reveal and it just fell flat because the two actors that needed to deliver in that scene didn’t. Weirdly, the tension in the lair spiked the moment both Roy and Laurel left and Oliver sidled up to Felicity to ask her opinion.
The show obviously wants me to be invested in Sara’s killing but I’m absolutely bored by it. It’s apparent these writers have no idea how to craft a mystery. But I really shouldn’t be surprised. Not after they bungled Slade and the Mirakuru story during the second half of last season.
I’m sticking around until the winter finale, but after hearing speculation that Laurel will move front and center starting Episode 10, I’m outta here. Not even John Barrowman’s magnificent scenery-chewing antics could make me stay.
Finally – the boxing glove arrow! I remember that most from my childhood comic books. Agree with Alan- it came and went too fast, maybe he’ll adapt a no lethal version of it going forward.
Are they setting up for Thea (who has always had the Speedy nickname on the show) to take Roy’s place with Oliver?
Also agree with Alan- why doesn’t Diggle get a better mask or outfit? He’s usually undisguised.
I think they laid ground work for Ra’s Al Ghul Lazarus pit- wouldn’t be surprised if they resurrect Sarah and then have 2 Black Canaries.