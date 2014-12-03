Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Brave and the Bold’

A review of tonight's “Arrow” (part 2 of “The Flash” crossover) coming up just as soon as I call you “sweetie” because I want something…
Yesterday, I noted that “Flash vs. Arrow” did a nice job of functioning as an episode of “The Flash” that just happened to feature appearances by Oliver, Felicity and Diggle. The tone fit that show, the story was mostly self-contained (save for some teases about Captain Boomerang and the investigation into Sara's murder), and even the notion of a battle between two superheroes (one of them mind-controlled) seemed more appropriate in that show than it might have in “Arrow.” “The Brave and the Bold”(*), meanwhile, felt like an “Arrow” episode that was making some extra room for the guy with the super speed. As such, it was a bit darker and more angst-y than “The Flash” is – though I really appreciated the moment where Barry compares tragic backstories with Oliver – and focused on an unpowered villain (albeit one who was a long-standing member of the Flash Rogues Gallery in the comics) in Captain Boomerang.
(*) For the non-comics nerds among you, the episode's title comes from a long-running DC comic that had many incarnations. For a while, it was an anthology where DC would try out new characters or teams (this was the first place the Justice League appeared), and for several decades was a Batman team-up book. Neal Adams' famous Green Arrow redesign was introduced in a 1969 issue.
Still, the presence of Barry, Caitlin and, especially, Cisco brought a level of lightness that's a rare occurrence on “Arrow,” and a welcome one here. Last night, we got to see a funny side of Diggle, where here it was Roy who benefited from a bit less of the grim 'n gritty. Team Flash provided various amusing takes on familiar “Arrow” tropes, like Barry working the salmon ladder at super speed or the attempts to refer to the Arrow-Cave as such, and Oliver's irritation with Barry gave Stephen Amell some good comic beats to play. And after the “Rocky” joke in “Flash vs. Arrow,” I appreciated that the fight between the heroes here was treated like the last scene of “Rocky III,” with the closing titles running right as Barry charges at Oliver, so we'll never actually find out who won.
If the stories of the two episodes were largely disconnected, this worked very much as a thematic crossover, with each hero learning lessons from the other: Barry on how to be a better-prepared hero, and Oliver on accepting that he can both inspire other people (even if it's just the members of his team for now) and still have some semblance of humanity.
Plus, the action was cool. Dipping into the “Spartacus” cast paid dividends again with Nick Tarabay as Captain Boomerang (whom I'd frankly rather see in the “Suicide Squad” movie cast than Jai Courtney), and the climactic fight at the train station played out well, particularly Oliver running up the column to get the advantage on Digger Harkness. My only real issue with any of the plotting is why Felicity didn't simply call Barry the second Boomerang showed up in the Arrow-Cave, since he'd have been there a half-second later. (In the comics in these situations, the Flash tends to get pre-occupied with a situation he can't immediately abandon.)
One of the stronger episodes of this “Arrow” season so far, not just for the assist from Team Flash, but for giving Diggle some significant screen time as he finally got it through his thick skull to propose to Lyla again.
What did everybody else think? And did you prefer one show/city or the other as the host for this team-up?
The Flash half of the crossover was great fun, but I enjoyed this even more. The characters from the Flash work better in the tone of Arrow than vice versa. I particularly liked each hero imparting some kernel of wisdom to the other in the receiver’s episode.
I liked the Flash version better. Here the Flash team more or less compared philosophies were as when the Arrow team joined the Flash we got to see them all work the case and set up lots of character issues. I especially liked Oliver remarking that he thinks that Harrison Wells is really odd. It shows Oliver as a pure hero in a way Arrow’s shading some times either neglects or can’t do.
Still though, the best homage to Rocky III has to be Chuck and Casey…
Felicity not calling Barry was the second big (big enough to be noticed as it happened) plot hole of the show. Before that: Super spy agency A.R.G.U.S. didn’t deactivate the ID card of the dead agent? Sloppy.
But they did deactivate the ID card. It was flagged and that’s why the security guard knew something was wrong immediately.
Flagged at security, but still working within the building. Uh-uh.
On the other hand, when a boomerang throwing assassin who can annihilate Argus shows up, making a phone call might not be the first thing you think of.
I enjoyed the Flash episode a little more, only because I know those characters better. That being said, I’m interested enough in the Arrow charicters now to dig into that show from the beginning. Win/Win, yes?
Yes! But I must warn you, you have to trudge through until 2nd half of S1 to really start to see reasons to keep watching. I mean, at least for me and most of the people I’ve recommended it to have found that so.
eh, I’m still not impressed enough to start watching this one again. It’s basically Batman with a bow and arrow. But since DC won’t give us a TV Batman, they’ll give us Batman villains (yeah, I saw the previews for next episode) and whatever scraps the DC Universe isn’t using in the movies.
Queen even used the Batman speech to Barry Allen, substituting his city for Gotham. Whatever.
When Queen dressed down Allen with his “Green Arrow voice,” I really, really wish Barry would have come back with his “Flash” voice, just to show how entirely ludicrous the scene was.
I mean, the whole “well, I watched my mother die too” came across as almost a whimper, when it should have been so much more.
So, I’ll stick with The Flash, thankyouverymuch. When I watch DC superheroes saving people, I want them to do it with smiles on their faces.
RWG (plus, Gustin is just a breath of amazingly fresh air)
Don’t. No one needs you either. :)
Actually you are more right than you think referring to Green Arrow as Batman with a Bow and Arrow, but not int he cynical way of Warner Bros. giving us a pale substitute. Green Arrow was created in 1941, a lot like Batman. Both were scions of very wealthy families that owned a giant corporation, both took in wards, Bruce Wayne took in Dick Grayson, Oliver Queen took in Roy Harper; and yes Green Arrow’s lair was once called the “Arrow Cave”. He also had an “Arrow Car” and he was called by the “Arrow Signal” The only thing so far that isn’t accurate is that Oliver’s parents didn’t die violent deaths Oliver’s mother certainly wasn’t killed in front of Oliver like Bruce’s in front of Bruce; and in the comics from the very start Oliver Queen was a liberal/progressive in contrast to Batman’s conservatism. maybe the writers with his exposure to Barry Allen will start moving Oliver to a more “liberal” approach.
Taken from that historical viewpoint, Green Arrow has always been Batman like-but he wouldn’t have approved of killing crime suspects like Batman did when he was first created :-)
This was much better than last night’s half of the crossover. It seems that adding Flash characters to the Arrow tone just works a bit better. Bringing a little humor to Arrow really did a lot for the enjoyment of the show, Roy even got to smile a few times!
Seems like based on last night’s Flash ratings, the crossover was a success. Both episodes were a lot of fun, and I look forward to more in the future. Hopefully, both shows can use the experience to keep improving and elevating each other. I never would have thought that these 2 shows would be something I would look forward to every week.
BTW, the salmon ladder bit was great, especially after Felicity having the “I have a type” comment with Palmer a few weeks ago. It’s a nice recurring joke.
Yeah, I love that the Arrow/Flash team are casting from the Spartacus bench. Great bunch of actors, Nick Tarabay was great as Asher.
“…. At the corner of Infantino and Adams….” after, of course, long-time Flash and Green Arrow artists (respectively). There was an earlier “Arrow” episode where a scene took place at the intersection of Adams and O’Neil, this must have just been down the street.
They did the same bit on the old Flash show as well. It’s a nice tip of the hat to the guys who made the characters what they are today.
They used the Adams/O’Neil intersection in Batman: The Animated Series as well. I coincidentally happened to watch that episode earlier today.
The addition of the Flash cast members got to stretch “Arrows” range from dark and gritty to more humorous. I felt Roy worked here better than in other episodes of “Arrow”. The writers might be better off making Roy more of a quippy side kick because the actor might be better suited for humor and lightheartedness than mopiness.
Having watched Colton Haynes on the first two seasons of “Teen Wolf,” I think he’s reached the full extent of his acting abilities. Or lack thereof.
This was one of the best episodes of what has so far been a disappointing season.
Why?
Almost no Laurel. At all.
Also, I don’t know if this is 100% true, but I think last night’s episode was the first time Barry has ever referred to himself, out loud, as *The Flash.*
Which in and of itself is pretty damn cool.
He actually said, “I’m The Flash.”
Oliver never says, “I’m the Arrow.” Mainly because he’s too busy awesomely yelling at people, “You have FAILED THIS CITY!”
Still… it’s pretty badass to hear the character tell someone else who their superhero name is.
I’m pretty sure various characters, including Barry, have used the term “The Flash” to describe the character, starting with the pilot. Barry definitely did a couple of episodes ago when he mentioned something to Iris along the lines of “a lot of people are calling him/me ‘The Flash,” which prompted her to change the name of her blog.
Obviously, this is in stark contrast to “Arrow,” where he was variously known as “the Hood” or “the vigilante” for nearly all of the first two seasons. (Who *did* finally come up with the name “Arrow”? Was it Barry during his first appearance last year?)
Finally, I loved Barry’s retort to Oliver’s comment about the STAR Labs team making up “cute nicknames” for their villains: I forget his exact reference, but it was something like, “Um, Huntress and Canary?”
What I meant was, it’s the first time he’s actually said to someone who’s like “Who are you?” and he replied, “I’m The Flash.”
You may need to brace yourself if you liked the absence of Laurel (I did too) as it seems there will be 2 or 3 Laurel-centric episodes after the Holidays… Possibly with little to no Oliver… I wonder how bad the ratings will be affected…
Oh… I know.
And I am not happy at all about this.
I cannot believe the Arrow Writers have gone so stubbornly in the wrong direction.
Then again, key people in Arrow also made the truly terrible Green Lantern, so maybe I should be happy we got two fantastic seasons?
THE WRONG KID DIED!!!
They had to get to “The Flash” sooner rather than later because someone on the production staff insisted on the characters calling him “The Streak” in early episodes.
Dunno whether it was meant to be humorous or someone just wasn’t old enough to remember the whole streaking fad of the ’70 or the famous Ray Steven song.
“Oh, yes they call him The Streak
He likes to turn the other cheek.
He’s as proud as he can be
Of his anatomy
He gonna give us a peek.”
RWG (seriously, I’d love to know if the producers of this did that on purpose or not)
@RWGibson13:
Actually “The Streak” is part of the Flash universe at least tangentially. The Streak moniker is based on a character like the original Jay Garrick Flash. He was crated for the “Justice League” animated series 12 years ago:
“The Streak is based on the Golden Age Flash. He wears a race car driver’s helmet instead of the Mercury-style helmet worn by Jay Garrick.”
[dc.wikia.com]
Calling the CW’s Flash the Streak for about 10 episodes was likely a nod to that.
Well, yeah. But I prefer to think that every time the name came up, the production staff (well, those above the age of 30, anyway) broke down in a case of the giggles.
RWG (with memories of David Niven dancing in their heads)
I thought the episode was great, except it’s going to continually raise a problematic plot point: why can’t Felicity or Diggle just call Barry whenever Oliver’s in trouble? (as has already been noted, this was also a plot hole on the episode itself when Captain Boomerang attacked the Arrow-Cave)
I definitely liked Cisco’s geeking-out when checking out the Arrow’s gear, not dissimilar to Felicity upgrading STAR Labs’ computers with facial-recognition software on the fly the previous night. The “red is so much *cooler* than green!” comments about Roy’s outfit were cute as well.
One little niggle: someone (Caitlin?) comment about “Speedy seeming down in the dumps” first implied it was about Roy, but then showed Barry. In other words, the show now has *three* characters who’ve been nicknamed “Speedy” at various points (including Thea, the *actual* Speedy in the comics). Surely this wasn’t intentional!
A second niggle: doesn’t the Arrow-Cave have a security system? How do Caitlin and Cisco just show up inside without anyone noticing? (not to mention Captain Boomerang – considering he needed a card key to access A.R.G.U.S., it’s not like he’s a master at B&E)
You just show up with a truck and tell them you’re delivering booze. Thea waves you right in. Bam access to the Arrow-Cave.
Yes it was intentional. “Speedy” is a natural kind of name to give to Barry. It won’t stick but it’s understandable.
This is a discription of the two Green Arrow side kicks to be actually called that on a regular basis:
“Speedy is the sidekick to Green Arrow and a member of Team Arrow. Originally Speedy was Roy Harper, the legal ward of Oliver Queen. As a young super-hero, he fights crime using martial arts and trick arrows. Eventually he would out-grow this position and graduate to calling himself Arsenal, then later Red Arrow. He was a member of the Teen Titans in his youth. Roy Harper was created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris, first appearing in More Fun Comics #73. (1941)
Mia Dearden is the second and current Speedy. She is a young girl adopted by Oliver Queen who rescued her from a life on the streets as a prostitute. Mia Dearden was created by Kevin Smith and Phil Hester, first appearing in Green Arrow (Volume 3) #2. (2001) ”
[dc.wikia.com]
sisco and caitlin visited felicity first in the episode so wouldn’t she have been the one who let them in the cave?
also captain boomerang is a villain so i’m pretty sure he had his own methods of infiltrating the cave. the same happened with slade too remember?
I watched both episodes of the cross over and I enjoyed both a lot. It was a fun “stunt” type broadcast. But, even during the Flash’s episode, I found myself thinking, “Yeah, this is a nice place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live here.” And during the Arrow ep, I kept thinking, “This is okay is really small doses.” I watch Arrow for that gritty realism. I like my “grounded” stories and characters. Adding in super heroes with powers just … doesn’t do it for me. I think I’d burn out on watching very quickly if they became a routine thing on Arrow.
I loved seeing Diggle and Lyla move closer toward getting back together. I enjoy their relationship and I like her character a lot. I really enjoyed that moment in the Arrow-Cave (phone issue aside) where Lyla, Felicity, and Caitlin were fighting off the baddie and doing a pretty good job holding their ground. A friendship between Felicity and Lyla is something I’d totally welcome.
I liked Barry learning from Oliver and I loved Oliver finally beginning to understand he can be both Arrow and “Oliver Queen.” It’s going to be interesting to me to see what Oliver decides that means for the Queen side of his life. What’s he going to do with that?
I am totally rooting for Oliver and Felicity to overcome all this. I’m sure the show won’t rush to get there, but I really like them. They run the full range of sexy to cute and flirty to friends all the way through the angst pretty seamlessly and I enjoy that touch of romance in the show.
I think Arrow is at its best when it highlights Oliver, Felicity and Diggle as that core team. They just make watching fun and this crossover event reminded me why I fell in love with this show in the first place. I hope it continues Season 3 with that focus.
As good as this episode was, the big bomb was in the Flash with the introduction of what seems to be Conner’s mom. The one Ollie’s mom paid off. HUGE
As much as I enjoyed the scene with the Flash on the salmon ladder, would he have been able to do that? You have to be pretty strong for those things, don’t you? Does Barry have that kind of strength?
He does have some sort of enhanced strength because he is able to scoop up and carry some very heavily looking people out of harm’s way, including Det. West during the Multiple clone episode, sometimes two big adults at a time.
Regarding that part where Felicity didn’t call Flash the second Boomerang showed up at the “arrow cave”, I’m pretty sure it could be implied that, that confrontation was happening simultaneously with Arrow’s team and Flash traveling to the other spot and finding out they got played.
I love Arrow but I hated the crossover in every way. I think having the Flash in Arrow’s world totally ruins the tone of Arrow and makes the show absurdly unrealistic. I realize a lot of Arrow is unrealistic to begin with, but still within the realm of suspension of disbelief. They made Flash not only a metahuman, but so ridiculously super-powered that he can do almost anything. It becomes so silly I can’t even watch it. At the very least, they need to give Flash some massive drawbacks to his powers. Like, he’s super-fast, but after using his powers for a very short time, he tires out. The most interesting super-heroes are always the lower-powered ones: Batman, Daredevil, Wolverine, even Spider-Man.