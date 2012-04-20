‘Awake’ – ‘Nightswimming’: He made me a mixtape!

A quick review of last night’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as I have a cassette player…
Yeah, this is the first episode of “Awake” so far that really didn’t work for me. The material in the red world was fine, particularly Mike coming to grips with Hannah’s desire to move to Oregon because he loves her that much. But the green world crime story really bored me, even as I could see the obvious parallels to Mike’s personal situation. (They were so obvious that for once the show didn’t even bother trotting out the shrinks to explain what events in one world had to do with the other.)
In general, “Awake” has done a good job of making the guest characters involved in Mike’s cases interesting enough that I care about what happens in each investigation. But the writers have also been wise until now to not lean too heavily on the guest stars. I’m watching because I care about Mike Britten and his family and his partners, not the marital problems of a mob accountant, and too much time and too many emotional moments were devoted to the accountant and his wife.
Glad to see Steve Lawrence, though. Would’ve been perfectly fine with this being an all-red world episode (especially since there was no Rex a week after an episode where Rex only appeared briefly) so we could’ve seen a bit of Jake and Vega’s steak dinner. Steve Lawrence plus Wilmer Valderrama is a combination I never knew I wanted to see until “Awake” put it in front of me. Huh.
Steve Lawrence plays the best wiseguys.
Worst episode yet *yawn*
It was a show about relationships. Hannah and Michael had chenistry. The Witness Protection plot was only interesting in contrast to Britten (1 suitcase limit vs. putting hold on Goodwill).
*Loved* seeing Steve Lawrence. And things could have been worse: You might have been watching Shonda Rhimes’ “The Front Page.” Seriously, when did she decide that she was Ben Hecht?
The Front Page?
I am not watching this series (time constraints) but it’s not surprising to hear that Wilmer is doing good work because a lot of 70’s Show alums seem to be either doing well in great projects (Mila Kunis, Topher Grace), doing OK in successful if not great shows (Ashton Kutcher) or standing out as a strong point in terrible material (Laura Prepon).
After the last 2 episodes, which I thought were great, this one really was a stinker. I couldn’t have cared less about the couple in the weekly case. Lawrence was cool, and the skinny-dipping at the Olympic pool on the USC campus was fun. The opening scene faked me out a little, making it seem as if Michael had “gone odd the deep end” figuratively as well as literally.
I hope they do better next week.
I realize that there is a need for the cases of the week and it’s not as though they don’t comment on Michael’s homelife, but why do we need to spend 3/4 of the show on guest stars?! I’m not watching for them
Wilmer Valderrama has been one of the more pleasant surprises of this show. Well, Jason Isaacs also (I’ve never seen any of the Harry Potter movies). I hope he gets a new series when “Awake” gets cancelled. Steve Lawrence is always a welcome addition.
My biggest problem with the show is that most of the cops, especially Steve Harris, are getting annoying with their reactions to Mike’s bursts of “insight”.
Based on you Harry Potter comment, I had to look Isaacs filmography up to see who he was… I NEVER would have recognized him otherwise. Wow.
Cases were dull, no forward progress on Carrie Weaver conspiracy theory and little forward progress on the two worlds; although if he moves to Oregon in the red world, won’t that create more of a perpendicular alt-universe?
I really enjoy this show. Agree that there were parts that appeared weak in this episode. But it seemed a transition to the big Oregon “move.” Very anxious to see what that brings!!
Our DVR didn’t record “Awake” this week. Was that the Steve Lawrence of Steve and Eydie??
Yes it was that Steve Lawrence. I haven’t seen him in such a long time that I wasn’t sure it was him but realized it was. He was very good in it.
What was the point of this episode? We learned nothing new about Britten’s condition, in fact his situation was hardly even relevant. There’s no reason why the witness protection couple couldn’t have existed in the same reality as Britten’s wife for him to learn his lesson. This plot could have been written for Detective Bulbousnose on any episode of any CVU: Cops & Order procedural.
The main cast is so good that I enjoyed watching, and I liked the scenes with Britten and his wife, but still, I expect to see something unique to the premise of the show.
It’s like an Incredible Hulk episode without Lou Ferrigno – where Bill Bixby shows up in a nice town, takes a few Xanax, has some pleasant conversation at the local Waffle House and falls asleep in his motel room watching Dick Cavett.
In the middle of a 22 episode season I suppose this would be fine, but with so much to explore and only a few episodes left this was quite frustrating.
I can see that. For me, I like the show enough and maybe the style of writing (not to mention the actors) that I’m just happy to be able to watch the show and appreciate it is much less formulaic that I had feared it might be.
I can understand your frustration, and your Bill Bixby analogy. I’m hoping it helps us humanize the characters a bit so that any sort of drama in the final episodes might mean a bit more.
Most of all, I think Awake is this year’s Terriers, and realizing it’s probably going to be cancelled, I’m just really going to enjoy whatever I can get out of it and hope they can come to a satisfying conclusion with the last few episodes and then really hope NBC inexplicably gives it a sophomore season.
I see your point. The thing I did enjoy the episode, the characters and the performances, and I don’t think I would have bothered to complain if I knew the show was coming back.
Huell, I can totally see that. I am fine with it because they should still be able to wrap up the season and when writing it they could not really plan on the show being cancelled. Yeah, it does make it hard when we are really uncertain about the future of the show. If we knew it was guaranteed to come back, I think it would bother all of us less that they took a one-off episode to sort of show Britten loves his wife and finds parallels between his cases and personal life. I liked the episode, however knowing there are probably only a few episodes left I would have kind of liked to see the plot advanced a bit more. However, again they were never going to write the whole series into one season so I doubt it changes anything.
I thought this episode was o.k. It was not as great as “Penguin” or “Taco” (sorry, can’t remember the full titles), and I like how they show Vega earning Britten’s trust, not to mention seeing Britten be forced to realize he’s being kind of a douche in some ways with Vega, the CI. I am also a sucker, so I actually liked seeing Britten’s rekindle things with Hannah and being middle-aged the realization you do not need to hold onto “things” hit home. It’s a nice, pleasant aside of an episode. I agree, it was not the awesomeness of the aforementioned episodes, and in a series with this short of a life expectancy I’d have liked them to focus on more urgent matters since time on this show is likely pretty short. Overall focusing on the human factor with me is fine, and it worked for me more than it didn’t. I will be eager to see them focusing on the “endgame” as it were.
I would also like to see the show renewed. Just throwing that out there, NBC.
Okay, here’s the plan for after Awake is cancelled:
Kyle Killen keeps this great cast and writing staff together to pitch the most generic, cliched-filled, ratings whore of a police procedural possible. It’ll be the same tired stories, but the better acting and writing allows it to draw a solid following over a few seasons.
Then, safely renewed for a fourth season, the highly anticipated Season 3 finale of Police Procedural ends with a shocking cliffhanger: Detective Mick Inglend and his beloved Anna and Dex are involved in a terrible car accident…
Regular episode… I’m getting bored with this show.
No love for Fringe, Alan? Last night’s episode (and this season in general) was amazing. Too bad it’s still in limbo. I’m going to be PISSED OFF if they cancel it.
People are so jaded anymore, why can’t you just enjoy a story?
I’d like to think that I can “just enjoy a story,” but the Russian mob couple’s story was a snore — or at least, I didn’t find it at all engaging. Because it sucked up so much time, I agree with Alan that this one was a dud.
The absence of Michael’s son and both of his psychiatrists was very noticeable; they’re critical parts of the show, and without them the episode was less compelling. For me, the most interesting part of each episode is hearing the psychiatrists weave everything together into competing cases for why their reality isn’t a dream.
Or perhaps it’s more correct to say that they make cases for why the other reality is the dream.
Because it wasn’t enjoyable
mr. sepinwall….sorry big big fan i do not post often, i am from newark nj and montclair i know you from the nj star ledger, what is the k.dever line from justified about bon jovi.? appy logies.
Agree – this one was boring. I wish they’d dump the police work (but keep Steve Harris) and focus on the family scenes. I like the father-son relationship.
Yep … Worse episode of the show so far. Way too much melodrama. It almost felt like a Univision soap at times.
Sad that we had to get this after such a great episode two weeks ago (the hostage one). It’s not helping my keep my hopes up that the show gets renewed.
I really missed not having any Rex scenes, or any scenes with either of the doctors. Just a subpar episode across the board.
I was hoping they would move away from the episodic/proedural approach and into a more serialized approach towards the end of this season (like Justified did in its first season … which is a much better show than Awake). This episode seemed to be more stand alone/procedural than any other episode so far. That is discouraging.
LOVED to see Steve Lawrence!! What a voice STILL!
just watching this now so haven’t read anything – I’m just surprised about 2 things so far.
Guy’s car won’t start and he moans. He looks rich enough to me to have more than one car.
Guy’s car has steam or smoke (can’t tell which) *then* blows up. It doesn’t usually take that long on most shows. On Sisters, George Clooney blew up right after he and Sela Ward got finished tossing the car keys back and forth.
You’ve all probably said all these things already, but I just had to say them.
somehow I made a side trip thru wikipedia and ended up listening to Steve & Eydie and the Osmonds sing a song I know I have on one of my Osmond albums… I didn’t miss the shrinks or Rex and I like Laura Allen in this role (the only other place I have seen her was Grey’s Anatomy and I didn’t like her at all there.
I don’t remember that Britten ever told Kerry Weaver he was moving… didn’t he get sidetracked?
I loved that ending.