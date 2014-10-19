Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Friendless Child’

A review of tonight's “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I catch you in a good mood…
“So I did one thing for him, and then another…” -Lindsay
Though we have one episode of the series to go, “Friendless Child” essentially brings the story of Nucky Thompson's empire to a close. He gives it all away – save maybe whatever he's doing with Margaret and the Mayflower Grain stock – to Luciano and Lansky, whose takeover of crime in New York and New Jersey is complete, even as they have bigger plans to make organized crime be truly organized on a national scale(*). The war's over, Nucky conceded utterly – choosing to save Willie over continuing a fight he'd likely lose anyway – and that's the show, right? A boardwalk empire falls, and you roll credits.
(*) Probably the biggest casualty of the decision to end the show now – and skip over seven years in the process – isn't the dramatization of the Atlantic City Conference, nor the death of Arnold Rothstein, but the chance to see Charlie and Meyer begin plotting this huge transformation of their own careers and the mob in general. It's not like they're obscure characters suddenly being shoved into the forefront, but this is still an enormous leap from their roles as lackeys to Rothstein, Masseria and others, even if they were always reluctantly serving as underlings
This season's flashbacks, though, have made clear that Nucky's story isn't just about the construction of his empire, but the loss of his soul in the bargain. And both the flashbacks in “Friendless Child” and the present-day scenes – particularly that gorgeous sequence at the end where he reads and re-reads the letter from “Nellie Bly,” with Gillian's words overlapping each other until all that's clear and important is the pleading tone of her voice – suggest that the story has to end not on the empire, but on the man who built it. Who is this grouch in the expensive pinstriped suit, how did he get to this point, and is there any chance of forgiveness for his many sins?
As was the case last week, there was nothing of import revealed in the flashbacks that we didn't already know. Yes, we see Sheriff Lindsay apparently resigning his position rather than continue serving as the Commodore's pimp, but the broader strokes about the Commodore's pedophilia and Gillian's tragic future are already there. And as was the case last week, we find that seeing these things – getting to know the scared but poised girl Gillian was even before Nucky delivered her to her rapist, seeing a glimpse of another of the Commodore's many shattered victims, seeing on Lindsay's face the weight of being accomplice to the big boss – is ultimately more powerful than having been told them.
For so long, it felt like Winter and Korder were simply keeping Gillian around because they liked Gretchen Mol, in the same way that Van Alden and other characters stayed past their usefulness because the actors were too good to say goodbye to(**). But knowing what we know about their connection, and seeing now how crucial this one act was to everything that followed – that giving Gillian to the Commodore wasn't just one of Nucky's many sins, but the first (and worst) – has made clear her importance to the larger story. A few years ago, if you had told me that the final season of the show would build to a story with Gillian as the emotional centerpiece, I'd have wondered how the series could have gone so askew. But it's unfolded in a way that makes devastating sense.
(**) The one obvious exception: Jimmy.
“Friendless Child” arguably had too much plot to deal with – the entire Nucky/Luciano war begins and ends in an hour – and as a result wasn't as satisfying as last week's farewell to Van Alden and Chalky. Then again, “Devil You Know” had the benefit of bringing two characters' stories to a definitive end, where “Friendless Child” eliminates some side characters (more on that below) but leaves the real closure for next week's finale.
Nucky's scenes with Mickey's apprentice Joe Harper suggest that he is not, in fact, Tommy Darmody come looking for his father's mentor (and killer), but simply an echo of Nucky's past: another poor, polite kid come to make his fortune working for the lord of Atlantic City. Nucky knows how that story goes, and does his best to prevent history from repeating itself by giving Joe enough cash to get the hell out of town and start a respectable life elsewhere. Based on the look on Lindsay's face as he hands young Nucky his badge, and based on what we know of Nucky's adult life and career, I imagine Nucky wishes someone had done the same for him all those years ago.
Nucky hopes history won't repeat itself with Joe, but I'm expecting history to repeat itself with the way this show ends. We have years of evidence telling us that “Boardwalk Empire” ends its seasons incredibly well, and I look forward to nothing less as Winter, Korder, Van Patten and everyone else brings Nucky's story to a close.
Some other thoughts:
* RIP, Mickey Doyle and Archimedes, who get shot by Luciano and his men during the stand-off. Like Nucky, I'm amused Mickey lasted as long as he did – and I'll be curious to see if the finale deals with the old business about his life insurance policy. Also, I wish the show had introduced Archimedes sooner.
* The song Siegel loudly performs from Nucky's office was “My Girl's Pussy,” by Harry Roy, an actual hit of the era.
* Given that both “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Knick” film in New York, it's not surprising the two shows would share a few actors. But given the relatively close periods (the Nucky/Mabel flashbacks take place three years before the events of “The Knick”) and other contexts, it's amusing to see Maya Kazan playing a very similar role in both shows (as Mabel here, as Eleanor Gallinger there), and ditto Reg Rogers (as Bertie's dad on “The Knick,” and as Willie's boss Robert Hodge here).
* The costume and makeup people outdid themselves with Eli in this episode. He's looked awful (by design) all season, but he somehow looked even more of a wreck when he came to see Willie outside his office.
* I wondered if we would be returning to Chicago again after Van Alden's murder, but Mike D'Angelo and his boss's appearance before a judge to get an arrest warrant for Al Capone suggests we'll get at least one more glimpse of Stephen Graham in the finale. Then again, maybe that was just misdirection for the hit on Maranzano – one of the few times in the show where a significant fictional crook has gotten to kill a real one – so we would assume Eli and the goons with him were Treasury agents in Chicago on the way to arrest Capone.
* Madeleine Rose Yen and the writers did an excellent job of making young Gillian evoke Gretchen Mol's performance as the adult version, in the same way that Marc Pickering has been so good as young adult Nucky.
The series obviously ends next week, and I hope to have a review and one last Terence Winter interview, but that may not happen right after the episode airs like I've been able to do all season. Stay tuned.
As for “Friendless Child,” what did everybody else think? Are there certain events and/or characters you want to see in the finale? Any predictions on how Nucky's story is going to end?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I kept hoping for Esther Randolph to show up during the scenes with Willie at the office.
I’m waiting for George Remus to get out of prison. “George Remus steals the show” says George Remus.
Interesting that this episode dissuaded you from thinking that young Joe is Tommy Darmody. I’d been on the fence with that theory, but this episode convinced me. He was certainly staring intently at Nucky in the early scenes. Maybe his goal isn’t to kill Nucky (yet) but simply to get answers about his father? Either way, this looks like it will have a stronger ending than I would have imagined. Well done, Winter & Co.
I totally agree. Just because he might not be there to kill him, doesn’t mean he isn’t him. Maybe he came to find Gillian? Maybe he knows Nucky raised his father? Who knows. But I think its him.
The actor who plays Joe Harper, Travis Tope, is listed in the credits for the series finale, Eldorado, on IMDb.
Since he’s still around, he’s got to be Tommy.
Episodic guest credits — particularly for episodes that have yet to air — are just about the least accurate thing on IMDb. Doesn’t mean Joe won’t appear one more time, but I wouldn’t take that listing as proof of anything.
Alan, you may be correct, but I don’t think it confirms it at all. They focused in on Mickey handing him a gun, and Nucky looking from afar. Small hints like that make me think he has a larger role than we think. So again, I don’t think it confirms it at all, but what I love about this show is, I never know how its going to finish. Always surprises me.
yea i had been on the fence too but this episode had me thinking more that it was tommy not that it wasn’t. I thought he sounded a lot like jimmy in his final scene in tonight’s episode, and also if i remember right nucky gave jimmy a thousand dollars in the pilot and he gave Joe a thousand dollars. could be a coincidence but i thought it was interesting.
If nothing, I’m curious about Tommy Darmody’s whereabouts and poising as this Harper guy seems as good as anything since Tommy has been so central to so many non-Nucky storylines in previous seasons.
Young Nucky wasn’t going into crime. He worked at a hotel and as sheriff’s deputy afterwards. So feels different when Harper/maybe Tommy refuses the money twice showing he isn’t interested in money but really wants this job and to be near Nucky a lot. People don’t generally brown-nose in the gangster underworld this much, do thy? Crime and greed are pretty linked. So Harper is being shown to the audience as wanting to be there not for money which is different than young Nucky wanting the job at the hotel. Or it was to me.
I think it’s Tommy too. When he was with nucky in that final scene, he has his right hand in his pocket like he was ready to do something. Also when nucky tells him what it’s like to witness a death, he basically quotes what Jimmy said before nucky shot him
Why does everybody think that’s Tommy? Does everyone forget that it’s 1931? Tommy can be no older than 12 or 13!
You people and those random theories you get hung up on.
Joe Harper gets discussed at the beginning of the Inside the Episode.
[www.youtube.com]
Brandon, since Season 3 opened on New Year’s Eve, 1920, and Tommy was about 5 or 6 that season, in 1931 he’d be 16 or 17, so Harper’s age is definitely right.
GarySF, in the flashback to Jimmy in college, we saw Angela tell Jimmy that she was pregnant just before he enlisted to fight in WWI. Since the U.S. did not enter WWI until Spring of 1917, that means we can’t place Tommy’s birthdate any earlier than late 1917. And Tommy definitely seemed much younger than 5-6 during season 1.
It’s possibly they’ve fudged his age the same way they’ve fudged Mabel’s age for the flashbacks, but I’m not leaning towards that.
That part with Nucky on his knees… I cringed. Even knowing the story of the Syndicate and how all came together… And poor Mickey. You knew he was a goner the moment he started talking about old times.
P.S., I still don’t by Gillian as the one that must be saved for Nucky’s arc to be complete. No matter how many times they depict her as a victim. No matter how many tragic backstories they retcon into her life. I don’t buy it. The idea that she is the original sin in Nucky’s career and that he must redeem himself with her as his saving grace prior to the end annoys me.
Also, Willie is like a rich-man’s version of “Magic City” Ike’s young son – Danny? Too stupid to live and forever stumbling into plots, but not as awful.
“Retcon” isn’t accurate. Her backstory has been that she’s an orphan that was raped by the Commodore at 13 ever since the first season.
Agreed, Greg — about Gillian and especially about the impact of the standoff scene. The 1930s portions of last night’s episode rank with some of the best stories and scenes the show has done. It’s just a shame it has to be diluted by the awful 1890s stuff. Whoever came up with the idea of doing a season-long Nucky origin story arc should be shot.
@Greg:
There is nothing about Gillian’s bio being a “Retcon”. A “Retcon” is an element of a story that contradicts known facts about a character or situation. Her past was established in season one and, IIRC, it was in season two that Gillian slapped the commodore silly for that very same thing he had done to her and it was also known back then that it was Nucky who delivered her to the Commodore. Nucky saving her in some way from the Insane Asylum is a nice bookend mirror as how he once saved her from the Orphanage and to correct in a small way his complicity to her rape he was a part of. The flashbacks just shows us exactly how Nucky did it and why. If they said that Gillian was a nice girl from a stable family who was never abused by the Commodore that would be a “Retcon”.
That episode was brilliant. And this was a very well done review. This show always goes in directions that i would never have expected. And that final scene, with Nucky reading Gillian’ letter over and over, then, a young Gillian popping up saying “help me”, that was just devastating.
To the people who have said the flashbacks are not needed because we know his background, you are so wrong. They were needed, to help us really understand that Nucky is a man with a conscious, and a soul. Such a damn fine episode.
Its a damn shame this show is ending. The writing and acting is beyond brilliant.
On a side note, I loved how Lansky made Nucky get on his knees, a nod to when Nucky made Lansky do it in previous seasons.
Also, Mickey, the man with the annoying laugh, dies by being shot in the throat. Kind of funny.
Well, there goes my prediction that Mickey would end up being the Paulie Walnuts of Boardwalk Empire (i.e. The last man standing).
Mickey absolutely seems like the kind of guy who would keep his head down and continue managing the club for it’s new owners. I hate how even great shows like this one and The Sopranos have a burning need to kill absolutely everyone for some reason. Can’t any character’s story ever end with ANYTHING other than death?
@HISLOCAL:
Not when the character is part of a mob/mafia/organized crime drama. Most people in that line of work in real life end up dead. You got a problem with accuracy?
Poor poor Hislocal wanted it to be one way
RIP Mickey.
your extraordinary way of slithering out of every chance of getting a bullet put to your head was nothing short of a miracle.
He’s the character I always wanted to see die before others but now that he’s gone, it somehow saddens me.
I, too, felt Mickeys death was unneccessary and purposeless, or at least poorly done. He deserved a more comical or poignant end. However, The Sopranos final “war” was very short and had few casualties.
Looking at the previews it doesn’t look like a happy ending for Nucky. Since he is some what based on a real character, I would hate to seem killed.
We’re not supposed to comment on previews, per Alan’s rules.
Yes I do know that, but I think Alan has some what alluded to that, so I don’t think I was really breaking any rules here. I am sure that most people think it is not going to end well for Nuck
Ugh. Wish we had more episodes to look forward to. Would’ve liked to see more Luciano and Lansky. And definitely not ready to say goodbye to Nucky. Eldorado should be epic.
Eli’s fedora and general appearance gave me a real Indiana Jones feeling.
The Nucky/Gillian finale set-up made me think of lost-it-all Walter White having to go rescue Jesse (okay, not why he went, but still… ).
I feel that the actor who plays Eli looked like he really came from a 1930s Depression-era Breadline. The costuming was perfect and he has the kind of face that you could see in old photos from that era.
Regarding Joe, I now no longer believe he is Tommy. The reason most people believed he was Tommy at the beginning was because he was a new character being given a curious amount of prominence while not seeming to serve any dramatic purpose. By presenting him as a direct parallel to Young Nucky in this episode, he now has been given a dramatic purpose.
That said, I still expect him to play some role in the finale. That final scene in tonight’s episode is not enough I think to justify his presence throughout the season. If the parallel was their only goal, it could’ve been accomplished just as effectively with a one-off guest character. We know that he’s an ambitious go-getter, looking only for the angle that gets him on the way up, so I suspect he’ll end up being the one that kills Nucky in order to get in good with Luciano’s crew. That way, it’ll let Nucky’s act of breaking the cycle be his ultimate undoing.
I agree for all the same reasons. The only thing that gave credence to the “he’s Tommy” speculation is that is presence in the story has been undefined up until now. Last night’s episode clearly showed that he represents young Nucky eager for a place in the (unbeknownst to him, corrupt and immoral) empire. That scene between them really spoke to the regret and sense of personal loss Nucky feels at this point. His taking the gun away from Joe earlier hinted at it.
The only argument I’d make against that would be that he would illustrate the impossibility of going back and undoing something. Nucky’s trying to dissuade another youngster from following his path, only for him to turn out to be the incarnation of his own first step across the line, the grandson of Gillian come back to ultimately do him in. He’s trying to prevent the cycle from repeating, but it’s actually still the old cycle come round.
As far as the logic of Joe being Tommy, Alynch, I’ve made the point about his age that you make in a thread above several times this season, but they’re playing fast and loose with a few things, so I guess they could do it with Tommy’s age.
Why can’t the Harper character be both an older Tommy AND a representation of a younger Nucky at the same time? If it is Tommy, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s there to kill Nucky (though that would make sense). Tommy could be well aware that Jimmy “died like a soldier” (as Richard Harrow said) and that he has no real beef with Nucky, but rather wants to pick up the apprenticeship where Jimmy left off. Just saying that both scenarios can be true at the same time.
One thing I have seen people point out, is that, Mabel had a miscarriage and died 7 years before 1920. Nucky confirmed that in season 1. So that means she died in 1913. Right now she is pregnant. and if they have her die, that would be a major goof. Anyone else know anything about this?
It’s just a glaring continuity error, along with everything else concerning Mabel in the flashbacks.. According to her gravestone from season 1, she was born in 1885 and died in 1913. That would of course make her far too young for these 1897 flashbacks and not born yet for the 1884 flashbacks. Presumably, they moved everything concerning Mabel up in order to present her alongside the Gillian story.
Alan, I hope you get the chance to run this issue by Winter if you talk to him. I’m guessing his explanation would just be that they just chose to ignore continuity for the sake of the story, but still would like to hear his thoughts.
When did they show her gravestone?
And yes, Alan, if this is the case, I hope you ask Winter about this. They are usually spot on with their writing. This seems odd.
You are assuming that this pregnancy is the one that caused Mabel to die from “melancholia”. It could be that she had multiple miscarriages and the strain from these multiple miscarriages is what led to her death in 1913.
Here’s a screenshot of her gravestone, from the season 1 finale:
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net]
So if that is her gravestone, that means, if the flashbacks we are seeing right now are 1897, that means she is 12 years old, which would be too young for Nucky. How do we know its not like 1903 or something in the flashback?
The first appearance of Young Adult Nucky came with a subtitle reading: “Atlantic City – 1897.”
As Christopher says, there is no reason to assume that this is going to be her only pregnancy. Maybe the gravestone was a mistake, supposed to 75 instead of 85, but there is no plausible explanation confusing the death dates of 1913 & 1897. For one thing, if she died so early, you would think Nucky would have tried again. But being widowed after a decade and a half of marriage is a whole other story. He would also have had time to rise to higher levels and better access to the more free lifestyle of a wealthy bachelor in the 19teens, rather than a young man with only middling prospects at the turn of the century.
I wonder if they did the math properly at the beginning of the series. I kind of got the impression that maybe Nucky was supposed to be a little younger, more age appropriate for Margaret at least, but maybe when they set out to do the flashbacks this year, they realized that Gillian had to have Tommy in the 19th century, and they had to roll back Nucky’s age further than they initially planned.
Are we sure that young Nucky delivers Gillian to the Commodore? It’s always implied but she ran away from Nucky’s home. Who was she talking to when she said ‘please help me’ ? She writes Nucky a letter and says that he was kind to her before – that doesn’t foot to the theory of Nucky delivering her.
It’s not really a “theory,” per se. It’s what Gillian said happened in Season 2.
(And in the real world, Terrence Winter has said that’s what happened in interviews.)
Good to know – I did not recall this.
I don’t remember exactly what was said in Season 2, but I also thought at the end that Gillian might have been asking for help from the Commodore. They said she had run away, and she was wearing the dress that Nucky’s wife had given her, so it was after Nucky had found her. In any case, she wasn’t talking to Nucky.
I don’t think young Gillian saying “please help me” at the end was actually part of the flashbacks. I think those were the last words of the letter that Gillian wrote to Nucky, and as he was reading those words the image of Gillian as a child flashed in Nucky’s head. That’s how I understood that final scene anyway.
@GROBES18: That’s exactly it.
@GROBES18: That’s exactly it.
Gillian tells the Commodore she was thirteen. Assuming Jimmy was 19 or 20 when he enlisted, he was born in 1898 or 99. Angela was pregnant with Tommy in 1918, so he was pushing three when we meet him. In 1931, he would be thirteen. But remember, Medal of Honor winner Jack Lucas was 14 when he landed on Iwo Jima. Some kids are big for their age. Tommy would have no idea about Nucky or his father, though. I doubt Richard ever talked about what happened. It’s a weak speculation with too many holes.
Oh, Nucky told Jimmy to his face that Commodore pointed at his mother and said “that one. The rest was understood.” The Commodore told him to look Nucky in the eye. It was a great scene.
I’m just so sad to see this show go so abruptly.
HBO should be ashamed for not giving the full 12 for this season. Next to GoT it is the best series (not limited to drama) currently on the network.
Pouring out some bathtub gin for this series next week!
If Boardwalk Empire does nothing else, it at least reminded us tonight with “My Girl’s Pussy” that the 30s were a bit raunchier than we remember (unless of course you think he sang a song about his girlfriend’s cat).
My husband found an old LP at a garage sale years ago called “Copulatin’ Blues”. These songs from the 1920’s and 30’s were the raunchiest things that I have ever heard. “Organ Grinder’s Blues”, “Shave ’em Dry”, “My Girl’s Pussy”, and the redoubtable “Rotten C***sucker’s Ball”, to name a few of the songs. Quite the party album!
Dr. Demento played many similarly raunchy songs on his weekly radio show. He included “Christmas Balls” and “Let’s Put the X Back in Christmas”.
Me-WoW!
Anyone catch the reused footage from the season 3 war in the opening montage? It’s quick but the car headlights silhouetting a bunch of guys getting mowed down is from the last episode of season 3. Not a bad episode but disappointed Mickey dies the way he does. Surely they could have done better with years of build up.
The season’s been an excellent wrap-up… too short, though. I would have welcomed at least one more year.
Assuming the grain company investment is linked to Nucky’s season-long certainty that Prohibition is nearing its end, he (and Margaret?) stands to do quite nicely, though “official” support (a plank in the Democratic platform) isn’t clear until some time in 1932. Last night was 1931, right? So next week is six or more months in the future? Or does Nucky still have juice with someone in Congress to know ahead of time? Or does Joe Kennedy resurface?
I think Nucky rescues Gilian, but it’ll be too late — she’ll be nutz. So the question is, What does he do with her? Or if the Tommy Darmody conspiracy theorists are right, does young Tom kill them both?
I agree that Eli looked as battered outside as in, but in the reverse shots his hairline was pure Shea Whigham, c. 2014. On the other hand, there was a nice symmetry between the excellent young Gillian’s hair (wig) and the defeated older Gillian (the same wig?).
Questions: Does Luciano keep his deal with Narcisse or does he replace/kill him? Do Eli and June start over? Will we see the Commodore point and say, “I want her”? (“He didn’t even know her name.”) Did Margaret invest???
Just a fabulous show. Thanks Scorsese, Wahlberg, (who kept the money men happy if nothing else), Winter, et al.!
Nucky is shorting the grain company. That means he’s betting a hundred thousand dollars that it will lose money. He sells stock he does not own with the assumption it will lose money. It’s what the airlines did prior to 9/11 and what a lot of crooked investors did prior to the 2008 crisis. Joe Kennedy shorted a ton of stuff in 1929. Prohibition was not repealed for two more years, so he stands to make money.
Could it be that Gillian begs Nucky to get her out so she can exact revenge on him for what he did to her and his killing her son? His death at her hands may be the ultimate redemption.
Gillian has gone from being the most detestable character on the show (and that is saying something, given the Commodore and Rosetti) to the most sympathetic, Harrow notwithstanding. I see now how the flashbacks are paying off. Also, a big thumbs up to the actress playing young Gillian. Just as the actor playing young Nucky is doing, she is nailing it.
Your analysis is great as always. I cannot believe that this excellent show is ending. Why were the ratings not higher? The story of Luciano and Lansky’s rise deserves a show itself. Sorry they decided to end the show too. you are right, it would have been great to explore this more. The real Nucky Thompson goes to jail and ends keeping bar in obscurity. That won’t happen here. But I can’t see Nucky and Margaret going off to Ireland in domestic bliss and all that stock manipulation insider trading money. What will happen?
There is no real Nucky Thompson.
No, but there did exist a man that Nucky Thompson was inspired by and loosely based on. The character has diverged enough from the real version for the character to be a different person, but there are definitely a lot of similarities.
The episode felt rushed. All the elements were there but they were developed like they could have been. The ‘truth’ about the hit on Maranzano was inspired, but it happened so fast (within, what 2 minutes of screentime) of Nuckys offer to off him that it was like whiplash. I had to stop the show and explain what had happened (I knew the true history, but for people who didnt it was confusing).
Same thing with the standoff. Nucky doesnt seem to understand how standoffs work, if you let the other guy shoot your guys one at a time, you’re gonna have a bad time. I get the sentiment they were expressing with Nucky, but it could have been done in a way that didnt make the New Jersey gang look like idiots.
I found the standoff/prisoner swap very unconvincing. All the guys with guns, and Nucky’s bunch seemed completely unprepared for the possibility of treachery. I also can’t imagine that many people with firearms holding their fire when the enemy starts shooting into their group. Yes, Nucky told them to hold their fire, but things change when you’re being shot at.
This well-done show has always been overwhelmed by it’s flaws. It’s the only reasonable thing on at the moment but I know I’ll forget it when it’s not on as I always have. I like things about it though. But I think it’s been pretty ham-fisted in the final few episodes. Of course, one big mistake is the flashbacks.
Nucky’s nephew did a really poor job in the standoff too. When he’s let go, he needs to move briskly to the other side!
I did not catch until I read this review that Archie was the other one aside from Mickey who got shot. That’s a bummer–I really liked him, and I agree with Alan that it would have been nice to introduce him earlier.
Talk about seeing the same actors for the Knick and Boardwalk what about Dr. Cotton! I think this was an actual person. Will miss Boardwalk….well developed charactors. Amazing the damage prohibition did to our society. Love your insight.
Didn’t anyone notice that Maranzano–who constantly made references to history and historical figures–was killed in the same manner as Julius Caesar?
Yep, I said that to my girlfriend as we were watching the Maranzano hit scene. Down to a tee, too: flailing from assassin to assassin, taking several stabs from each, before dying. Totally JC all over again.
Every season of Boardwalk certain stuff wouldn’t make sense or would seem out of place and then by the end of the season it is tied up effectively. You feel like a fool for doubting that BE knew what it was doing. Gillian is now the series long equivalent of this phenomenon. How many people were bummed when Winter said she wasn’t killed at the end of S3? But, she had the rather emotionally devastating relationship with Ron Livingston in S4 and is now a crucial part of the finale.
And, the flashbacks have won me over as the season has gone on. I don’t think the child Nucky had much to do other than react and look at other people. But, the young adult Nucky has approximated the character Steve Buschemi has been playing for years now much better and the stuff with young Gillian is just devastating. She is Nucky’s original sin.
One more random observation: this episode felt like BE’s “Granite State” in some ways: a chance to pull back and really focus on the moral situation of the main character. A chance to reflect on what we have seen and really consider who this person is and the full consequences of his actions. I doubt we’ll see too many fireworks in the finale, as most of that has seemingly wrapped itself up, but BE could do an even better job unpacking what it means to be an “anti-hero.”
I really wonderful comment, and I agree with everything you just said. I was never one who hated the flashbacks, but the childhood Nucky one’s weren’t that great, but the younger Nucky, mid 20’s Nucky, those have been brilliant. And of course, the stuff with younger Gillian has really brought Nucky’s character full circle.
Lots of people said we didn’t need to see the flashbacks, we already know who Nucky is, but sometimes, seeing it, makes it that much more impact, and thats what has happened here.
Towards the end of the standoff with Nucky, Luciano mentions having someone on the inside. I haven’t seen this mentioned by onyone yet, but I thought it was a HUGE line. Will that person be Nucky, Harper… Margaret? I thought that line was a huge hint. Anyone else help me out here?
**I meant to say will that person be Willie, Harper or Margaret
Went back to Season 2, Episode 4 to see Gillian’s manipulation of the Commodore and remembered how she stripped for him, contributing to his stroke. The episode ended with her calmly stating how they met and how intense her rage was for him as she slapped him over and over again. Full circle on so many plot points.
Oddly, the show is ending at a time when Atlantic City is also in transition.
I don’t understand why people are saying this was a bit of a letdown compared to last week’s episode. Yes, two characters died last week and chalkys story was emotionally compelling. But this week was the most revealing look at the main character of the series. .. We saw the beginning of his fall from grace in his origin story and the end of his reign and possession of power. Bookends that unveil what he started with at his core and gave up for ambition and what he has found himself left with at the end of it all. Nothing overly clean. .. not a parable with a simple lesson, but a real look at a fully realized life of a character. Perhaps only Doyle died but this episode was the death of an empire and the most raw look at what was left of the man who built it.
I thought this was one of the weaker episodes of the series. Not because it was a “letdown” from last week, necessarily, but the flashbacks weren’t as effective somehow as they had been recently, and Nucky’s 1931 “gang that couldn’t shoot straight” was wince-inducing and just kind of dispiriting to watch.
Nucky is due $500,000 from the life insurance policy on Mickey Doyle he bought from Rothstein. Then he has his short on Mayflower Grain Corp. as well. Nucky could come out of the finale with money.
I wonder if the scene with Gillian is going to have a One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest flavor, with Nucky too late to save her after Dr. Cotton tries an early form of lobotomy.
With Joe Harper, we have seen a gun. When you see a gun, it must be used. Just sayin’…..
Some of the big plot developments in this episode were understandably rushed, but I thought that most of the smaller moments were great. I particularly loved the scene where Nucky and Mickey share a disbelieving little smile and a laugh at the idea that they’re still standing together after all that’s happened. Like most viewers early in the series, I thought that Mickey Doyle would be killed off sooner rather than later. When he made it to the final season, I found myself buying into the idea that he might survive the series after all – a resilient cockroach with an inexplicable knack for navigating the end times and knowing when to skitter away. But as soon as he opened his mouth during the confrontation with Luciano and Lansky, I knew that he was goner after all. Taking a bullet in his tittering throat as he attempted to negotiate a better deal is about as fitting of an ending for that character as I could have imagined – and a surprisingly sad one. Farewell, Mr. Kuzik. You *almost* had the last laugh.
I enjoy a lot of dark and violent TV shows a movies, and I’ve watched my fair share of overtly disturbing scenes without so much as batting an eye. But the final scene of this episode shook me – something that’s not easy to do. As has been well established, very little of what we’ve seen in the flashbacks so far has been surprising – but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been informative and effective. As Nucky read Gillian’s letter and her words eventually deteriorated into a discordant mixture of increasingly desperate pleas, followed by the stark and sudden cut to young Gillian standing alone on the boardwalk, I was briefly stunned into silence. My mind immediately jumped back to a line from the previous week’s episode that I found especially chilling – “You stupid ****ing child. Why would you trust me?”
I’m very much looking forward to seeing how Boardwalk Empire wraps up its story. But not all of what comes next week is going to be easy to watch.
I too am very much looking forward to seeing the finale of BE next week, although I hate to see the series ending. I also strongly suspect you are right and some events will not be easy to watch. As we have watched Nucky reflect on his choices in the past and his ultimate demise as the “king of Atlantic City”, I would not be surprised to see him take his own life, or possibly have his life finally taken by Eli. As a broken man who has always resented his older brother and blames him for his own personal failures, a murder-suicide wouldn’t be that surprising. Then again, I still wonder if we’ve seen the last of Willie. As a loyal viewer since the first season, I should know by now to expect the unexpected.
The Kidnap hostage swapping ? Come ON, bruh. That whole thing seemed rushed. That is what I come to expect out of network TV not BWE.
Eli kills Marzano? Plus, he’s present at the exact time his son gets hemmed up. No way.
I hope they dont go all City of God and make the Joe Harris kid be Jimmy’s long lost kid. Something has to come out of it . I hope that conversation with Knuck was the end of it all.
I think Joe Harper is Nuckys Grandson.Joe Harper (fake name) always seems very caring. I DON’T believe he is there to seek revenge. He is an innocent kid that was told good things about Nucky. He seems to want to be a caretaker for Nucky and that comes from somewhere. Im just putting it out there. Cant wait until next week.
Not sure how it could be his grandson, considering Nucky doesn’t have any children. Or are you suggesting that we’re going to find out in the finale that it was Nucky who impregnated Gillian and that Tommy was Nucky’s grandson all along?
My guess is he might be Luciano’s inside man. Not sure anyone else has mentioned this I skimmed the comments.
I definitely don’t agree that Van Alden outlived his usefulness long ago. I think 4 and 5 were his best seasons of all, and I agree even less with the nonsense that the Mueller stuff is “basically a different character”; it’s a huge progression in his arc.
They should have dipped back into the Sopranos casting pool for the younger Dominic Chianese. The guy they picked for young Leander had the sideburns but a wildly different accent.
Also, Eli is based on the real brother/sheriff.
The end will be similar to the Sopranos end…you’ll be up to decide wether Nucky dies or not.
The end will be similar to the Sopranos end…you’ll be up to decide wether Nucky dies or not.
Richard Harrow returns from the Dead and saves the day by protecting Nucky from possible attack on the Boardwalk. Long shot but makes for good drama
“It’s unfolded in a way that makes devastating sense.” It certainly has. Gillian Darmody was Nucky’s original sin. I was tremendously moved by this episode.
I really like Eli. What a great dad. That is all.
It has been fascinating watching my friend Nucky, Im going to miss him, magical, see u in the stars
Great review and comments as always. I am puzzled by why Mabel is continuously and compulsively rolling out pie dough whenever Nucky is around the house. Also didnt Gillian participate in some sort of pageant on the boardwalk that made the Commodore notice her and then ask Nucky to deliver her????
Mabel rolls the dough in the middle of the night. Her inability to sleep and compulsive behavior seem like foreshadowing to the mental illness that will lead her to suicide after their child dies shortly after birth.
Good question, Arlene. Sounds like they may have retconned this.
Soon as I saw the closeup of a gun tucked in Mickey Doyle’s back..I knew it was over for him
As a collector of antique cars, radios, phonographs, records and more from this period, I would like to give “props” to the people who do the set design. They do an amazing job of recreating everything from the ceiling fixtures down to the floor tiles. Whether computer generated or not, I found it totally believable. I kept waiting for the”Somewhere in Time penny in the pocket” to turn up and nothing stood out until last weeks show when “Dream a Little Dream of Me” was played nice and loud on the Victrola by the good doctor who forgets to open the top doors to let the sound out. I’m probably one of a few who noticed. This happens in movies made at the time. Great show…gonna miss it. Thanks for the use of the hall.
I’ve always said both “Mad Men” and “Boardwalk Empire” set the new standard for costuming and set authenticity since their debuts for how those things should be done. “The Nick” is a recent period drama that live up to both show’s standards in that area. When I look at those shows I absolutely feel I am in the 1960s; 1880s/90s/1920s/1930s; and 1900. I don’t feel that these are 2014 people playing dress up. They are of course but I don’t *feel* that LOL!
Write a comment..As a collector of antique cars, radios, phonographs, records and more from this period, I would like to give “props” to the people who do the set design. They do an amazing job of recreating everything from the ceiling fixtures down to the floor tiles. Whether computer generated or not, I found it totally believable. I kept waiting for the”Somewhere in Time penny in the pocket” to turn up and nothing stood out until last weeks show when “Dream a Little Dream of Me” was played nice and loud on the Victrola by the good doctor who forgets to open the top doors to let the sound out. I’m probably one of a few who noticed. This happens in movies made at the time. Great show…gonna miss it. Thanks for the use of the hall.
Here is a crazy theory hatched from my over-active imagination:
What if the final episode returns to the scene of a young Gillian saying “Help me,” and we discover she is holding a baby and standing before the Commodore?
Is it merely a coincidence that Nucky and Mabel are expecting their first child at around the same time that Jimmy was likely born?
The show has already established the fact that a young Gillian will steal anything to survive, and that she does not want to return to the orphanage. We know she is a schemer. We know that Mabel kills herself after her son dies in childbirth, and we know Gillian is in the picture around this time.
As to how Gillian would steal the baby without Nucky knowing, I’m not sure yet. But what if history did not play out the way she has portrayed all along (Commodore raping her after Nucky delivered her to him). What if he actually took mercy on what he thought was a young girl who was raped by someone else and decided to take both of them in?
This leads to a big reveal when Nucky visits Gillian at the mental ward, discovering he killed his own son. On a show that is loaded with greedy characters who do dishonest things, Gillian tops them all. And we learn her “abnormal” obsessions with her son weren’t AS abnormal as we thought because they’re not related by blood. Jimmy was the ultimate pawn who gave Gillian a means to have a better life. And Nucky was also a pawn.
There has to be a major reason why Gillian is still in the storyline after all of this time, and that they are setting up a face-to-face reunion between her and Nucky in the final episode. And why, in her letter, would Gillian make reference to Nucky showing her mercy in the past if he had delivered her to a rapist who would later impregnate her?
So how would Jimmy be Nucky’s in that theory though? He had sex with Gillian? Or Gillian stole the baby from Mabel and the baby never died? How would that work out?
I must confess, seeing the young Gillian has forced me to take a deeper look into her soul. I hated her, as any humane and decent person would given her murderous, abusive, creepy and incestuous ways.
But to see her as a lost child being shipped into the arms of a monster for another round of sexual enslavement (or “domestic molding,” or whatever sick term used by the Commodore enabling soldiers) cannot help but induce a sort of empathy. This poor girl was broken before she became a woman — and yet still feels compelled to ask the man chiefly responsible for her tragic life, for help in helping her find some sort of less horrifying existence as she grows older.
Wow. Indeed, as Alan noted, in the case of Gillian, seeing if world’s different thank knowing.
This show has gone off course, I think, in many ways. It killed to many good characters who had more stories to tell; it overused other characters needlessly — Van Alden is the most obvious example. And it killed off too many gems (Harrow, Owen, Darmody) too often, leaving us with the more boring protagonists.
It hid Margaret, who was one of the few people I could root for, and whose family and childhood were amazing fodder for storytelling.
It basically resorted to having the “villain of the month” trope in seasons 3 and 4, to painfully predictable ends. In doing this it wasted the efforts of the Emmy-award performance of Cannavale, it should have resurfaced.
Lastly, it tried to make Nucky Thompson out to be something more than we could buy. He didn’t elicit fear or respect from me, and I could not buy him as the anti-hero he was meant to be in the eyes of the writers, especially compared to the Tony Soprano and Walter White contemporaries that made Nucky seem little more than an annoying, rich guy.
I recall at the end of season 2, when he claimed “he doesn’t seek forgiveness.” He came off as so weak and unconvincing at the worst possible time: when his co-lead was written off, leaving Nucky to carry the weight of this epic tale, which he could not pull off. It was almost comically weak. [www.youtube.com]
But, I must say, for its many fatal flaws, the shows redeeming ways — its amazing writing staff, sets, costumes, music and attention to detail — were evident in this penultimate episode. More’s the pity, in some ways.
Michael Corcoran
[www.michaelcorcoran.blogspot.com]
I couldn’t disagree more. Nucky is a far superior lead to Walter White, and an equal to Tony. But this is about so much more than just Nucky. Its about the era. The stories of the side characters are just as important. I really cant stand when people compare a mediocre show like Breaking Bad to Boardwalk Empire. Its not needed.
This show has the best writing, and best acting of any show ever. And its beyond beautiful to look at. The deaths in this show are always shocking, unlike Breaking Bad, where Hanks death was obvious and overdue, and Walter dying in a meth lab was beyond cliche and safe.
As for what you said about seasons 3 and 4 with the villain of the year, season 4 didnt really have that. And didnt the show you referenced, Breaking Bad, have Gus? Who was the villain of the 4th season.
HBO should be ashamed for canceling Boardwalk with so much life left, so much more story to tell.
In preparation for the finale I have gone back and watched the first couple episodes. Interesting all the info/tidbits I’d forgotten that have always been there. Multiple references to Mabel, camera shots of her framed picture the segue to Nucky lost for a moment reflecting on the past and what might have been, a reference to her death having come just 7 years previous to Season One (1913), Margaret in the hospital reading Henry James’ unfinished novel The Ivory Tower (an indictment on obscene wealth/possessions that contains this interesting quote within its pages “they carry their curse with them”), and an almost-thrown-away line I don’t recall having heard from the Commodore. When Nuck remarked about the 7th anniversary of Mabel’s death, the Commodore replied “that was the year I went to jail.” Winter is just masterful at starting with the end in mind, dropping important details early and then coming back to complete the arc of the story. I’m haunted by Eli’s line to Nucky from last season’s finale: “Nothing will fill that hole you got inside. Don’t you know that yet?”
Yes, yes he is. It is amazing all the small details from earlier seasons, that 5 seasons later, have come in to play. It is that kind of writing that makes this show the best of all time.
Small details, like how Nucky had Lansky on his knees in season 1, then, in season 5, Lansky makes Nucky get on his knees.
I cannot get over how well this show is written and acted.
Yes, yes he is. It is amazing all the small details from earlier seasons, that 5 seasons later, have come in to play. It is that kind of writing that makes this show the best of all time.
Small details, like how Nucky had Lansky on his knees in season 1, then, in season 5, Lansky makes Nucky get on his knees.
I cannot get over how well this show is written and acted.
In preparation for the finale I have gone back and watched the first couple episodes. Interesting all the info/tidbits I’d forgotten that have always been there. Multiple references to Mabel, camera shots of her framed picture that segue to Nucky lost for a moment reflecting on the past and what might have been, a reference to her death having come just 7 years previous to Season One (1913), Margaret in the hospital reading Henry James’ unfinished novel The Ivory Tower (an indictment on obscene wealth/possessions that contains this interesting quote within its pages “they carry their curse with them”), and an almost-thrown-away line I don’t recall having heard from the Commodore. When Nuck remarked about the 7th anniversary of Mabel’s death, the Commodore replied “that was the year I went to jail.” Winter is just masterful at starting with the end in mind, dropping important details early and then coming back to complete the arc of the story. I’m haunted by Eli’s line to Nucky from last season’s finale: “Nothing will fill that hole you got inside. Don’t you know that yet?”
My wife and I have really enjoyed Boardwalk, but the wrap-up’s falling flat. Nucky regretting his actions with Gillian are one thing, but would this really have haunted (and defined) him the rest of his life? In THAT era? Doesn’t ring true. 21st century guilt (justified though it may be) doesn’t work in the context of the show.
Hey Alan, when you interview Winter, can you ask him about the 6th episode (the devil you know). I know it probably doesn’t mean much but the scene where the two ladies robbed Nucky in the ally, they whistled him to come here, but it was said in arabic. Being Iraqi myself i picked up on it but it was just strange, I’m just curious on meaning behind it
Hey Alan , i just caught up on boardwalk and was reading your reviews, In your final interview with Winter can you ask him, about Episode 6 (Devil you know). The two girls who robbed Nucky in the ally. Said to him in Arabic, (come here) , I being Iraqi myself thought i was imagining what i heard, but i replayed it and it was clear to me what they said, i just wanted to know what the meaning of that was to the show, or was it just some inside thing to some other people who work on the show
I want to see a series where Winter chronicles Luciano’s and Lanskey’s consolidation of power; basically the 7 years missing from BE’s narrative.
I think Nucky dies.