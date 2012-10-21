Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Ging Gang Goolie’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as you can break a hundred…
“Dreams are where we should live. But we have to live in life.” -Gillian
After dominating the action for the season’s first five episodes, Gyp Rosetti is in the wind for “Ging Gang Goolie,” having taken the hint from Bugsy Siegel’s failed hit that it might be a good time to make himself scarce. Without him controlling the bottleneck in Tabor Heights, we’re able to focus more on Nucky’s other problems this season, as Harry Daugherty begins making his move to set Nucky up as a patsy, while a lonely Margaret reconnects with Owen.
Whether characters are interacting with Nucky or not this week, there’s a lot of people looking for fallback options when their dream plan has gone awry. Margaret, for instance, needs a man to keep her company – and to provide stability for her increasingly troublesome son(*) – and with Owen she has the comfort level of their shared homeland as well as their previous time together.(**) I have to admit that Margaret’s hospital storyline has been one of this season’s less compelling ones. Putting her back with Owen – whom Nucky already feels resentful of – will hopefully make her a more central character again.
(*) The conversation with Owen briefly creates some ambiguity about whether Teddy burned down the greenhouse, but the later scene with Teddy and his sister makes it clear that this kid – unsurprisingly, given all that he, his mom and sister have been through in the past few years – is deeply, deeply troubled. Still ambiguous: whether there was actually a drifter and, if so, if Owen’s guys killed him.
(**) Though keep in mind that for a while, Margaret thought her daughter’s polio was divine punishment for her various sins, which included sleeping with Owen. Will the Catholic guilt return even harder now that she’s married (albeit in name only), or has she evolved past that?
Gillian and Richard (thank goodness he’s back after several episodes away) are both struggling to move on without Jimmy (and, in Richard’s case, Angela), and though Gillian finally takes down the many portraits of her son that adorn the Commodore’s mansion, she almost immediately falls into bed with a handsome Jimmy doppelganger who has no idea what kind of crazy he’s in for. And though Richard doesn’t connect with any of the fellow vets at the American Legion hall, he’s intrigued to meet one of their daughters, who doesn’t even flinch at the sight of him. Like Angela before her, Julia shows interest in Richard’s family, and though Richard told Angela that he no longer feels connected to his sister, the conversation with Julia prompts a happy trip through some old family photos. (In one of those rare scenes where Richard appears with his mask off, looking so much more hopeful even as the makeup and CGI show how half his face is ruined). Will this encounter prompt a trip home? A doomed attempt to court Sagorsky’s daughter? I’m in favor of anything that gives Jack Huston more to do.
But the main action this week involves Nucky’s trip to Washington, and his unexpected reunion with Esther Randolph, who’s come down in the world since Nucky and Jimmy foiled her big case at the end of last season. This has been a more gangster season for Nucky so far, but the man came up as a politician, and in many ways, he’s still more comfortable in this arena, even if his newfound bluntness doesn’t sit well with the likes of Harry Daugherty. The big question here is whose side Gaston Bullock Means is on – if, that is, he’s on anyone’s side but his own. Was Nucky’s arrest on such a petty charge a happy (if briefly irritating) coincidence that gave him access to Esther, part of Means’ plan to cash in before the Harding administration falls, or part of a more elaborate plot we can’t see yet to take down Nucky? Means is such a slippery character (and so well played by Stephen Root) that it’s hard to tell. And given that Nucky himself is not always the easiest man to read, this could turn into a fascinating game of chess, or a really frustrating experiment in reading micro-expressions.
What did everybody else think?
Did anyone else think that Teddy was going to stab Owen in the last scene, thinking he was the gypsy and ‘attacking’ his mom?
I thought that was the case, but since that didn’t happen I feel like this will be some sort of Checkhov’s gun… But maybe that’s just me.
Either Declan and Rory McTigue who plays Teddy, has the hallmarks of a great performer, just like Kiernan Shipka off Mad Men.
This, to me, was the worst episode of the season. There’s a difference between slow-developing and boring, and this was boring. Everything was set-up, and all of it could be seen from a mile away. The fat Jesse Smith(?) is troubled, confused, and becoming liability. Uh-huh. We understand. No need to spend five minutes (felt like it at least) to tell me that golly, this guy is not cut out for this, when last week’s monologue by him established that he’s disintegrating. Teddy is weird, and is a budding pyromaniac. Yeah. Got it. Nope, here’s five to seven minutes of Margaret slowly understanding it. Followed by weakest spanking in the history of TV spankings. All as a prelude to Owen banging Margaret one more time. Golly. Didn’t see that one coming. Gilian is creepy and is moving on from Jimmy to a Jimmy lookalike. Here’s five minutes of her talking about her dreams and aspirations. Thanks. Great. Got it. Move on. The new guy is from Evansville, IN. Man, thanks for that. Needed that info.
About the only things I liked was Richard Harrow’s storyline, where at first I thought he’d get political from the older veteran’s rant about imperialism, then realized where they were going when they introduced the daughter of the veteran, and want to see more.
The other thing I actually liked from this episode is Nucky Thompson’s plan to screwjob Daugherty, and Gaston Means’s shifting alliances.
I couldn’t figure out why this episode was so slow and boring to me until I read Alan’s review and realized there was no Gyp in this episode. Left without his nut-jobbery, I was instead offered creepy Teddy, creepy Gilian, sad Jesse Smith, and the ever so confused Margaret. Great. Thank goodness Richard Harrow was there to save the day.
There are clearly a couple of storylines that this show could do without. They’ll probably tie them together somehow and it’ll “work.” But right now they are a bore and I could do without.
Agree. Bored to tears. Tears for a show that is so so so bad. It’s excruciating to watch all this talent and beauty and money go down the tubes.
I thought season 2 had too many of these slow episodes, and I almost bailed. But they brought it home at the end and I’m glad I stayed with it. So, they get a pass for the rest of this season from me.
At the beginning of this season, people were complaining that Gyp was basically a cartoon character and was too explosive for a show like this, but I think he’s EXACTLY what this show needs – these slow, character building moments can come in between great action and suspense scenes, and make a classic show.
Alan,
Anyone can answer this, but Alan, do you think that it’s a problem that the show is focusing so much on supporting characters, like Richard Harrow and Gillian Darmondy, that have almost nothing to do with Nucky?
Why exactly is that a problem? The supporting characters are the strongest parts of this show. Maybe not Gillian per se, but Richard, Chalky, Lucky, Capone, even Van Alden…those guys/characters make this show. I’m not saying I don’t like Nucky or his storylines (I rather enjoyed his return to political Nucky this week), but without the supporting characters this show would be a bore…or just something completely different.
So, if you couldn’t already tell, my answer is NO, focusing on the supporting characters is not a problem. Quite the opposite.
I don’t understand the objection to Nucky as gangster-he was if I recall correctly Sheriff of Atlantic County at one point. In that capacity he was the Commodore’s procurer of young girls, since he found Gillian for the old creep. And considering what he had Eli doing when the latter was Sheriff, you have to assume there’s a few shallow graves in the NJ woods filled with people he and his deputies “took care of”.
Alan,
Now that Glen is hitting puberty, I guess it’s up to Owen to take up the slack of Cable Drama Creepy Kid.
bwahahahaha – the boy’s name is actually Teddy, but I get wotcha saying!
Mad Men reference, nice!
Anyone else notice Jack Huston on a commercial? Hardly recognized him without the mask.
I really enjoyed the Randolph/Nucky scenes, but I wonder what was the reason for introducing 5 barrel basement vat guy, Gold? They also showed him in the courtroom when it was announced Nucky was a huge bootlegger. I wonder if he’ll be making an appearance later.
And I like Nucky trying to enlist Ms. Randolph, but I can’t imagine she’d be able to take on even a corrupt Daugherty. Nor, if she was so willing to fight the good fight, why she would spare Nucky. She clearly has a vendetta and I doubt she’ll be wooed or used by Nucky. Anyone else?
And I’m not so sure Gaston Means is one whom trust ought to be placed, especially from Nucky.
Also forgot to mention this, but Alan hinted on it in his write-up.
What about Margaret departing so much from her Catholic guilt this season. She seems perfectly content to tussle with the religious members of the hospital, and seems to give little care for it anymore. For someone that was so controlled by it last year, it seems like a drastic change in only two years without any real indication as to why.
I mean it seems like we’re going down a line of birthcontrol et al., topics which you’d think she would be weary of taking on considering. Or are we just to make she’s a fickle hypocrite and this comes and goes?
Fickle hypocrite. Remember all those good and valid reasons she had for opposing alcohol? As opposed to living high on the bootlegger’s hog? And marrying him as an alternative to testifying and seeing justice be done – so much for her principles.
Margaret is a perfect match for Nucky, because the prosecutor nailed him in the diner – he’s gotta be the big cheese patriarchal benefactor. Actually dealing with responsibilities is beneath him (hence his giving Teddy money after giving up on his planned lecture after the arsonist incident last season), which is why he brushes off Margaret’s desire for a serious conversation. Margaret is the same way – she likes to feel important and jumps from cause to cause to inflate her ego. The Catholic guilt thing was just her ego talking – of course her kid’s illness is all about her and her actions. Her donation of Nucky’s land had nothing to do with appeasement or simony, it was passive-aggressive revenge on the man for not sharing the details of a murder with a woman who had been on the verge of testifying against him not too long ago, and incidentally, earn the praise of the Church for her “philanthropy”.
Yeah seeing Jack Huston in that Guinness commercial is so offputting. I hardly recognized him.
I think that the Margaret character is evolving. It IS hypocritical of her, but that’s how the character is supposed to be. I don’t think we’re supposed to sit on her shoulder as the high-ground moral character anymore. We’re seeing her become a suffragette, so to speak, instead of a good Irish Catholic girl that shuts up and pops out babies. I get the impression that this is her overall arc for the series.
Re Nucky and Esther: I think it is very believable that she would side with Nucky here. Sure, she lost to him and knows he’s as corrupt as they get. But if you remember last season, Margaret asks her why she hates Nucky so much and Esther replies “I don’t, I rather like him, actually.” Or something to that effect. I feel like Nucky has charmed her enough to believe this storyline.
“I’m in favor of anything that gives Jack Huston more to do.”
For me, the less Jack Huston has to do, the better.
Johnnybon- agreed. I’d just watch 55 minutes of Jack Huston being broody and feeling sorry for himself.
“Was Nucky’s arrest on such a petty charge a happy (if briefly irritating) coincidence that gave him access to Esther, part of Means’ plan to cash in before the Harding administration falls, or part of a more elaborate plot we can’t see yet to take down Nucky? ”
I don’t think it was pure coincidence; it was coincidental that Esther Randolph was working the night Nucky was brought into court, but not implausible at least; I thought the arrest was most likely Daugherty trying to send a message (although it may be a part of a bigger plot to give him up).
The idea that Means orchestrated it somehow would be really interesting. It would require him to know Esther Randolph’s work schedule and to know about Esther and Nucky’s history– how plausible is that? I suppose the latter is more or less a matter of the public record at this point, now that I think about it.
Means did orchestrate his arrest. The AG told Means to teach Nucky a lesson or something to that effect, and then Nucky was arrested by Justice department agents.
Still I don’t think he counted on Esther being there, that was just a coincidence.
@Erik – I heart Daugherty say “We need to teach him a lesson” or something along those lines, but I didn’t think he actually orchestrated it through Means.
Means doesn’t even seem to have an official capacity, does he? And he clearly seems to be looking out for himself first, jumping off the sinking ship of the Harding administration.
I think he introduced himself as “special investigator for the justice department” but yeah maybe I’m misremembering the scene from last night. I definitely agree that he’s looking to “jump of the sinking ship.”
Gaston Means has an office at the DOJ HQ, but he doesn’t have an official job there. It’s the 1920s, things like this happened all the time. Much like naming your campaign manager the Attorney General. It was expected patronage.
He’s Daugherty’s guy inside the DOJ, as a cut-out for conversation with DOJ investigators that Daugherty can’t be seen to have. This also naturally makes him a fall guy in case things go sour, so part of his plotting is self-survival.
All it would take would be for someone at the Senate to go, “so, um, what does Gaston Means actually do there at DOJ?” and he’d be boned, because Daugherty would look at his shoes, shrug and pretend to never have met him.
Daugherty and Means clearly orchestrated Nucky’s arrest. As mentioned above, Daugherty mentioned to Means that they need to teach Nucky a lesson, and then as the DOJ guy punched Nucky and cuffed him, he said something along the lines of “you can thank the AG.” I thought that was clear that Daugherty set this up – those DOJ guys were obviously watching Nucky and didn’t just stop him randomly.
That said, I’m not sure I buy the Esther connection. I believe that was random, and this show has far too many supporting characters/storylines to spend much time showing us an elaborate scheme involving Daugherty-Means-Nucky-Esther.
Think this moves Harrow away from gangster world and is going to focus now more on his assimilation back into society. That’s a great angle to work, but viewers will be dissapointed ’cause they like to see him kill people. I’m in the minority as I sigh, everytime we’re treated to a lingering shot on his unreadable face and croaking throat, his emotions spoon fed to us by the situation at hand. Would like to see less of him. I walked away from this episode more satisfied than any in the season. It’s easy to just write Nucky “getting further and further pulled in to the gangster world” or whatever, but it’s in the political arena that he really shines and the show if it tried could find a lot of intrigue aside from the gangland stuff (one of the reasons why it was a mistake to kill the Commodore). Loving Gillian she is so twisted. Still hated Owen getting back with Margaret think they need to move him away from the loveable rogue and more into the action. Would’ve been better for Margaret’s story too if he didn’t give her the comfort she needed then. I know they’re trying to make us wary and push he idea of Owen’s possible wacking, but I think he’s smarter than this. Guess that lesson Nucky taught him with Rowland Smith didn’t take. “You know I really wish you wouldn’t do that Boardwalk.” Do what? “Undercut yourself”
This episode really illuminates how uninteresting all of Nucky’s non-Gyp related problems are. Every scene he was in was painfully boring. And, while she used to be great, Margaret has become a completely extraneous character. I simply do not care about anything going on with her. Unsurprisingly, an episode that cut out every interesting character (aside from Richard) was among the worst they’ve ever done.
“Will the Catholic guilt return even harder now that she’s married (albeit in name only), or has she evolved past that?”
Love the condescension, Alan. In recent weeks now, you have taken a Muslim’s reverence for his religious paraphernalia as evidence of his terrorist sympathies, and now Catholic morality is a primitive & atavistic concept, which one “evolves” past.
It’s all very well that you love your religion and culture so much as to impose lessons about Passover practices in your columns, but do you have to take shots at other faiths?
For what it’s worth, I took evolution in the original comment to mean that progress for Margaret would involve coming to some conclusions about what she really wants out of life, conventions be damned. She’s a woman who in most of her thinking is ahead of her time and is constantly stuck in situations that allow her success and satisfaction only by engaging in various forms of deceipt. Admitting to herself that she wants Owen, marriage or no marriage, is in that sense a step forward for her. And, again just my paltry 2 cents’ worth, as a Catholic, admittedly lapsed, significant portions of our morality and peculiar dogmas do come awfully close to being primitive and atavistic — especially where the womenfolk are concerned. And this was certainly true enough during Margaret’s lifetime. She’s a character who seems to engender a fair amount of animosity of late — I obviously quite like her and am pulling for her to get out from under and make a real life for herself. What Angela was attempting to do before she was murdered.
Yeah, Doug, that comment was in no way intended as a shot at Catholicism (“evolved” here was meant as a synonym for “changed”), and my recollection of the Homeland discussion was that I was talking about it from the perspective of Jessica, who was unnerved to realize her husband shows more passion about the book than he had about her since returning. You’re reading something into the writing that was not at all intended.
Margaret is tedious. Her women’s health work is Carmela’s real estate development. And how long before Teddy comes home with his eyebrows shaved? Owen’s gunna smarten up and go back to the old country a’la Furio. It’s all very frustrating.
Remus goes down unless they’re willing to mess with history. I suppose watching how they make it happen will be interesting.
Nucky has more chemistry with Esther than he does with Billie. Ugh.
I very much want this show to be better, more original, more challenging. I hope it picks up from here.
Hahaha. Good call, but I have to say that at this point Carmela’s real estate development wasn’t as annoying as Margaret’s holier than thou BS. At least with Carmela, it was pretty much clearly stated it was a half-assed attempted by a kept woman to be not kept and painfully coming to terms with her life. Here, writers are trying to shoehorn it into some sort of progressive woman self-discovery motif that is inane. Margaret is portrayed way more positively than Carmela in this series, and that’s part of the problem. Carmela got called out for being a hypocrite. Margaret is operating on some kind of Captain Janeway exemption status, where I’m never quite sure if her hypocrisy is as obvious to the writers as it is to some of the viewers.
Poor Owen. He was getting nice strange from Katie, and good looks from a WASPy semi-MILF. Instead, he got dragged back with a lace curtain Irish hypocrite. Come on, Owen. You can do better.
Well, I enjoyed it. A subtle episode full of recurring themes. The portrait of the old veteran, setting himself up to be beaten to a pulp, was touching and effective. Anything for human contact and an opportunity to escape real life, as Gillian noted. Mentions of Eve, lingering French perfume, mysterious vagrants that may or may not exist, greenhouses going up in flames, one great scene between Esther Randolph and Nucky on a terrific set — I was happy. And Owen and Margaret finally giving up on pretending.
I don’t see the little boy as seriously disturbed. Unless the pyromania continues, which it very well may. I think he’s sad, confused, and depressed — like most everyone around him it would appear.
Harrow’s face minus the mask is to my eyes so less grotesque than what he sports as he goes about his day. I’d love to see him stop wearing that thing altogether.
I was thinking the same thing! The mask is creepy.
I agree with your take generally on the episode as well; we seem to have liked it more than most viewers.
Owen is a dead man at some point. The new Nucky will not stand for being cuckolded. Owen knows it too, thats why he hesitated, but then he couldnt control himself. Margaret and Owen can keep a secret, but Owen’s jealous girlfriend will drop a dime on him to Nucky.
I don’t understand why people think Owen should worry about Nucky. Owen is an IRA “freedom fighter” aka a terrorist. He is no more afaird of Nucky than he is of Katy. Knucy has no one capable of killing Owen. He’s the one who has to be careful.
Well, Owen DID seem quite uncomfortable after Nucky shot that young thief to set an example. And Owen doesnt look like the Tony-Montana-type to me.
Can someone refresh my memory on the backstory of Richard’s relationship with his sister? I’m thinking he loved her a bit more than a brother should love a sister.
If I remember correctly they were very close and then he went off to war and came back disfigured. She nursed him and he found it difficult to be around her/connect with her and thus he left. They were twins and from a small town so I imagine that they were closer than your typical brother sister and I doubt they’d have a 2nd incest storyline.
Somebody’s been following Dexter a little too closely.
@Mahmoud, it’s not just Dexter. At this point, any premium cable drama that introduces siblings and/or mother-son with even a hint of chemistry, you must prepare yourself for it.
Incest is the new “shocking murder in a pilot episode” in cable dramas.
I am so bored with this entire season and this episode was the worst yet. Extremely disappointed with Boardwalk. It shows me just how big a difference there is between the best show on television – Breaking Bad – from all the others.
Agreed. This was a particularly bad one, without focus or pace. Boardwalk has always been a slow burn but at least it picked up pace in the course of previous seasons. This season, I don’t see any connection between the sprawling storylines, and worse yet, I don’t expect that connection to be made any time soon. It all feels like atmpospheric filler.
I think Homeland, Mad Men, Game of Thrones and Justified are in the same class as Breaking Bad.
Agreed that Breaking Bad is a cut above the rest, but I really disagree about this season being boring.
I would put Game of Thrones on the same level as Boardwalk (along with Girls); Justified is slightly lower and even with The Americans; Homeland and Mad Men are much lower.
Gaston Means is playing both sides of the fence. He recognizes that Nucky is smarter than Daughterty and is likely betting on the laters fall once investigations into Harding deepen. Recall that Nucky is familiar with Hardings female friend who could become a useful pawn to use. Means has offered his knowledge of Daughterty’s operation, but doesn’t know that Nucky still holds a trump card. If he did, he would hold onto his information until a more opportune moment in the future. Esther is pragmatic enough to go along with Nucky to secure the conviction of Reamus and then restore her reputation, even if she believes Nucky to be just as guilty. That said, there is mutual respect and maybes slight attraction? Nucky is being set up for a fall either by legal or violent means. I will enjoy watching how he maneauvers his way out.
Put me in the bored camp as well. I only watch for the great production values now, besides from hoping some of my favorite secondary / tertiary characters show up (Chalky, Capone, Harrow, Van Halden). It’s a recurring gripe, but it seems clearer and clearer that the departure of Jimmy (and Michael Pitt’s ability to command every scene he’s in) has hurt the show. I love slow burning storylines and beautifully shot period dramas but this is getting really boring.
I’m really disappointed with the lack of Chalky White so far this season. I hope there’s a big Chalky “payoff” coming soon to reward our patience thus far.
I guess I’m in the minority in liking the Margaret-hospital storyline. Not only do I think this history about women’s health is vitally important, I think it’s both interesting and refreshing to see it portrayed on TV. I understand how some might find it boring because the Margaret character is so…Margaret. Maybe at some point this season the writers will find an opportunity for Margaret to be more assertive and (metaphorically, of course) smack down that watchdog nun for good.
I enjoy that storyline too. I predicted that she would end up drifting into the Margaret Sanger orbit and it looks like she has; I just hope (currently still in the middle of this season, catching up on HBO GO) that the darker, eugenics side of Sanger is explored and not just the contraception angle.
Remus likes it whenever Remus is on the show. Remus wants to see more of Remus.
Ok, so tell me if I’m crazy, but I thought FOR SURE that the gypsy was Gyp Rosetti. Hear me out:
– Gyp goes underground and wants to get back at Nucky, but he can’t find him because he’s either gallavanting w/ Billie Kent or spending the night in jail, etc., so he sets fire to Nucky’s greenhouse to get him (and/or Owen, who he also hates) to come to the house to play protector, and he whacks them.
– the kid catches him, so Gyp plays nice and talks to the kid. The kid misunderstands….”Gyp – he’s a gypsy!!”…..”he’s from another place” (aka Sicily)….it all made sense in my head.
– I thought as a bit of irony, that Owen and the guys found an actual tramp and “took care of him”, so eveyone would let down their guard, and then BAM!!….you’ve been “Gypped”.
– I was literally on the edge of my seat in that last scene. When she found Owen, I was just waiting for them to be talking and BAM!! – Owen gets “Gypped” right in the head, and then Margaret and the kids get taken hostage.
So…….all that being said, the actual ending was quite a letdown. And, what the hell was Owen doing in the greenhouse?? That was the sketchiest thing ever.
A stretch, if only because Boardwalk isn’t in the waiting game. Meaning, if that were the case, they would not wait for another episode for the payoff. And like I mentioned before, the show has way too many storylines and supporting characters for them to go back and do a scene with Gyp explaining to someone how he set the fire, etc. etc. That wouldn’t advance the story at all, seeing as though the surprise ending you were waiting for never happened.
Would have been exciting though!
Right, maybe I didn’t make myself clear……..I was disappointed to find that my theory was NOT correct.
I thought gypsy was Gyp also. Still cold be? Maybe there was no vagrant, maybe it was Teddy and Owen was just saying they caught someone to appease margaret
If I were that neighbour, I would not be satisfied with just letting Margaret handle it.
I enjoyed this one. Did anyone else?!
Yes. I haven’t disliked any of them yet, though.
I’m with you two! There are a few of us out there, even if we are a minority (or perhaps we are a less vocal majority?).
Gaston Bullock Means is the Lord Varys of Boardwalk Empire.
Great parallel! I had not thought of it but you are right.
I suspect, given how hard they’ve been hitting the pregnancy/reproduction struggle between the hospital and the church, and the fact that Margaret started the episode looking over a pamphlet about birth control and ended it by banging Owen, that there’s going to be an unintended pregnancy in her future and another heaping of conflicting desires and Catholic guilt.
Oh, that’s a good point. and she has not been with Nucky…
In the first season, Nucky was always stopping to look in the window of the baby incubators…. We’ve gotten away from that story line now that he married Margaret and sort of adopted her kids.
I wonder if they’ll bring that issue back
Every character is more likable and interesting than the two leads. This show is done without Jimmy.
So Al Capone, Van Alden and Chalky all have interesting storylines just sitting there and the writers decide a pointless storyline about Teddy and a fire ending with Owen and Margartet having sex as if that even means anything. It felt like the show forgot they had sex before and were playing it off like it was a big deal. The show still has lots of potential, it just deliberately chooses to waste it. I really hope they can pull this through.
Is anybody else tempted to fast forward whenever Margaret appears on screen. Her storylines are boring as f**k, and now we waste time on her son Teddy… Do this show a favour kid and stab your mother in the face.
Nucky’s character works best when he’s politicking and it was good to see Esther Randolph back.
Gaston Bullock Means has been the best thing about this season thus far and I really want to see an emotional Harrow sibling reunion.
Any hospital scene is an auto fast forward
The AV Club was right – you people seem to hate television. Not Alan, he’s alright. I mean you commenters.
Agreed. If you don’t like it, stop watching. Or find something with more fireballs and car chases, if that’s what makes you happy.
