Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Marriage and Hunting’

“My name isn’t Mueller. I’m not legally married to my wife. I used to believe in God. But now I don’t believe in anything at all.” -Van Alden
“Marriage and Hunting” is an hour full of low moments for several familiar “Boardwalk” faces. Van Alden is busy being emasculated by Sigrid and two different sets of wiseguys, and he blows two different chances to assassinate Dean O’Banion, though another gang performs the service for him. Arnold Rothstein is broke, thanks to his gambling habit and the trickeration of Margaret’s stockbroker boss. (It turns out Rothstein wasn’t running a scam on the guy, just trying to anonymously invest his ill-gotten gains.) Chalky’s fixation on Daughter Maitland leads him to risk his family and his livelihood – and and, maybe down the road, his life. It’s a tough hour full of angry men doing self-destructive things, and you can understand why, by the end of it, Nucky might be so damn tired of it all that he just wants to run away and hang out with Sally in the wilds of Tampa.
This is the first we’ve seen of Van Alden in about a month, but the writers and Michael Shannon quickly make up for lost time. There have been periods over the last two seasons where it’s felt like Terry Winter and company didn’t want to lose Shannon, even though they’d written Van Alden into a corner, and so they invented this new character he could play, tenuously linked to the old one. Shannon’s great, so I haven’t minded much, but it’s been a while since George Mueller reminded me of the intimidating religious zealot cop we met at the beginning of the series. Every now and then there would be an outburst, like his assault on the iron salesman – who turned up here to foil Van Alden’s first attempted hit on O’Banion, and who died for the trouble (and for reminding Van Alden of one of the more mortifying periods of his own existence) – but mostly, circumstance had turned him into a meek man trying to keep his head down so no one would notice him. His final scene with O’Banion – before history overrode fiction and a trio of gunmen (in real life, working for local wiseguy Angelo Genna) came into the flower shop to kill him – revealed the simmering, resentful Van Alden lurking underneath the Mueller mask, and gave us some insight into how he’s genuinely changed, as opposed to how he acts to stay hidden. He’s done being a punching bag – much to the delight of Sigrid, who seems to prefer this more commanding husband(*) to the timid one she bossed around – and it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with the volatility and bullying of Al Capone (who always looks so tiny next to him) going forward.
(*) Any historical evidence that wiseguys or other thugs liked to make it rain with cash even back in the 20s? Or is this a case of “Boardwalk” applying a 21st century move to the Jazz Age?
Van Alden at least seems to be in a good place by episode’s end, even if he wasn’t the one to take out O’Banion. Chalky is in full self-destruction mode, blind to how much his wife and children are aware of what he’s doing, of how difficult a frontal assault on a man like Narcisse might be, and of how much he’s jeopardizing his partnership with Nucky. Though Narcisse isn’t entirely in his right mind after Daughter’s betrayal. Not only does he turn her face into pulp (damaging a valuable asset to his operation), but he insists on sitting with Nucky in the front row of the Cotton Club, which should be his right but is not at this moment in time; if Chalky hadn’t come in to make a big scene (calling back to earlier Chalky/Narcisse discussions about Chalky running a club he’s not allowed to sit in), I suspect one of the white customers would have done so within moments. Dynamite work from Michael Kenneth Williams and Jeffrey Wright throughout; at this point, I’m resigned to losing at least one of them by season’s end, but I sure hope it’s not both.
There’s been a jungle motif to a lot of scenes throughout this arc about Narcisse, Chalky and the Onyx Club, which fits the style of the time: black performers were considered exotic, and black acts aimed at white audiences tried their best to play that up, as happens with the dancing girls who futilely try to distract the audience from Chalky’s tantrum. But we also see Owney Madden admiring a spear in Narcisse’s office, and the final scene with Nucky and Sally on the phone plays up the wild, tropical environs of Tampa at the time; Sally’s basically sleeping out in the kind of jungle where it only makes sense to cradle a shotgun in bed.
I don’t know if the creative team meant to draw a line from this one part of the story to another, but if Nucky is understandably eager to escape all the headaches of his current operation, we’re reminded in the final shot that this new destination would have its own major hassles.
* It took about a year longer than I might have once expected, but Richard finally seeks a job from Nucky – who knows very well how useful it would be to have a man like this on the payroll. More important at the moment – and far more heart-warming – is Julia and Richard’s decision to get married, both to help win the custody fight and because they do genuinely like each other. Julia proposing to Richard was a nice touch, not just because Richard is so inherently shy, but because it fits the show’s pattern of featuring female characters who are far bolder than the norm for the period.
* I really appreciated the way director Ed Bianchi staged the moment where Narcisse first strikes Daughter, where it’s shot in so close that we can appreciate the motion and understand what’s been done without being given yet another shot of a man beating on a woman. It got the point across without feeling trite or exploitative.
* Nine episodes into the season, we get our first real sign that Roy is, indeed, too good to be true, as we catch a snippet of a shady phone call he doesn’t want Gillian to know about. Is he just running a long con on her? If so, what assets does Gillian even have to give up? Nobody wants the Commodore’s house?
* Also, Gillian’s confession to Roy was interesting, not only because it’s the second time this season where a character was that open about their biography (the first was Nucky with Sally when he talked about missing his politician days), but because it’s as close to the truth as Gillian’s probably capable of getting at this point, both in terms of legality and her self-perception. There are some things about her relationship with Jimmy that she will speak of to no man, ever.
* Let children be children: Gillian is raped by the Commodore at 13, and it shapes the entire rest of her life, for good and (mostly) for ill. Arnold Rothstein wins 32 bucks playing craps as a 9-year-old, and it does the same.
* Last week, I expressed interest in a Daughter Maitland album, and several of you pointed out that the second “Boardwalk Empire” soundtrack album has a couple of songs sung by Margot Bingham as Daughter. That’s something, at least.
* I hope Nucky scolding Chalky about not getting too distracted by a mistress was meant to be ironic. His obsession with Billie Kent did, after all, keep his attention away from business for a large chunk of last season, while Gyp Rosetti was busy making moves on his entire operation.
* No Agent Tolliver this week, but it seems clear Eli is on the team, given his attempts to get intelligence out of Nucky.
* While other members of the cast have gotten more to do as more prominent characters have bumped of, Mickey Doyle has stayed pretty much in place, though I appreciate that Paul Sparks and the writers have toned him down from a cartoon into a more human-scale irritant. Nucky’s discussion of how many people would be eager to help him cash in the life insurance policy was among the funnier bits Buscemi has gotten to play in what’s usually a much more straight-laced role.
Any chance Richard replaces Mickey Doyle in the organization? Or does Richard have different strengths?
Richard is in enforcement, Mickey in distribution. I’m not saying Richard couldn’t learn to run the warehouse, but it’s not an ideal use of his skill set.
I hope they never get rid of Mickey. I love the fact that he’s like a cockroach. Even Eli pointed it out when Mickey picked him up from jail – “You’re still alive?”
“Dynamite work from Michael Kenneth Williams and Jeffrey Wright throughout; at this point, I’m resigned to losing at least one of them by season’s end, but I sure hope it’s not both.”
—
We’re definitely losing at least one, which saddens me. Not only are both of these guys great actors but having the two characters on the show has allowed Boardwalk Empire to further explore the tricky area of racial dynamics, which it is doing better than just about any other show that I’ve ever seen. It’s not realistic to expect both Chalky and Narcisse to survive past this season but if the show figures out a way to do it, I would be willing to look past the contrivance.
Best show on TV. Another fantastic season. This season has shaped up
To be the best. Richard going to work for Nucky? Awesome.
Why was Rothstein reluctant to kill Doyle himself for the full policy? Was it strictly because of timing?
I was wondering this too.
Because he didn’t want to piss Nucky off if he was integral to Nucky’s operation.
Yeah, but that still doesn’t explain why he didn’t just kill Doyle himself after he got Nucky’s permission.
… someone kill Doyle … please. Someone!
He didn’t want to kill Doyle. He wanted Nucky to buy the policy. He was just selling Nucky on the value and Nucky was toying with him.
For all of AR’s faults, he usually takes the path of least resistance. He knows it is much easier and less risky to have Nucky buy the policy than to actually carry out the murder. Also, Nucky buying the policy gives him the money right away rather than waiting for the policy to be processed.
The policy was insured by one of his subsidiaries. He business probably does not have the money to pay.
Rothstein being the beneficiary would be too obvious a motive to kill Doyle for the police to pass up. Also he has put out life insurance on other people too including Lucky Luciano how would it look to them if he rubbed out Doyle with him benefiting?
Why was Rothstein reluctant to kill Doyle himself for the full policy? Was it strictly because of timing?
What a strong episode in a truly impressive season!
I, for one, am not a fan of violence, but find the domestic kind almost too upsetting to witness. So, I was glad that we didn’t get to see the physical abuse of Daughter. I also think that the post-abuse makeup they gave her was pretty gruesome to look at, and conveyed the savagery of the beating without having us see the horror of it happening.
Glad to see that Richard finally has a shot at something approaching a normal life. I root for him and I’m glad he’s headed in a positive direction.
But what did this reply have to do with Ed’s question?
My guess is that Roy’s secret thing has to do with the Jimmy-twin that Gillian drugged and drowned. Weren’t Fake Jimmy and Roy both from Indiana?
And they did foreshadow that a bit as well with the episode where Gillian was approached at the diner by the guy claiming to know her from when she met fake Jimmy.
Considering how much the producers have spent on historical realism, would it be too much to ask that they hire somebody who knows something about firearms? Van Alden fires three rounds from a semiautomatic pistol, pauses a second, then racks the action of the gun before putting it away. Racking the action at this point would only eject the unfired round from the chamber and replace it with a round from the magazine. In other words, it would accomplish nothing of value and no experienced shooter ( which Van Alden should be) would ever do this under the circumstances. I hate to be overly nitpicky, but this is like gassing up a car by putting the gas nozzle into the radiator. It suggests the most basic misunderstanding of how the weapon works.
Agreed. But it’s Hollywood tradition to be illogical about guns in order to heighten tension.
I did not know this fact, and I’m sure a lot of other people won’t either. But I can understand your nitpick.
Be happy he didn’t fire forty rounds without ever re-loading like what happens during most gun fights portrayed on the screen
Interesting….Not really. That was a great scene so don’t really care about the technical aspects.
The gun did not automatically reload after the last shot, which is why he racked it….he was not used to a semi-automatic this is why in the heat of the moment he racked the gun….he is Van Alden who almost never does anything remotely logical and that is why he racked the gun….And if you want to use a proper analogy it would more be like filling up a car after when it is already full.
There’s always going to be someone who’s an expert about what’s happening onscreen, so when it happens to be your area of expertise, just roll with it because there was probably 100 other “wrong” things in this episode that you didn’t notice because you’re not an expert in that area.
It was probably done for dramatic effect, to see that so called spent shell go flying after he shot those three idiots, like say a gunslinger
from the old west spinning his gun on his finger in the trigger guard rapidly and while it was still spinning slipping it into his holster.
And you are right Hislocal, there is probably always a little thing in a scene of a TV show or movie that would annoy an expert in whatever field they are in or just being around a lot that would jump out at them if what they are seeing is wrong.
For instance I’m a model railroader. I watch “Hell on Wheels”, which is, among other things, about a man helping to build the Transcontinental Railroad in the mid 1860s (the costuming for that show is very good too). Well, I can tell you the “trucks” on the freight cars, the two sets of four wheels at both ends of the car, are wrong. Many of them have what are
called “archbar” trucks. Archbar trucks didn’t appear on railroad cars until about 1890 or so, so they are an anachronism, but I don’t let it bother me because it is probably too expensive to build proper “woodbeam” trucks that are time period accurate. Sometimes in the production of a movie or TV show you have to work with what you got. They got the “link and pin” coupling system right though. :-)
A more annoying thing happened in this past episode (11/4/13) of “The Blacklist” in which the Washington Metro was supposed to be the setting but they clearly used 1960’s era New York City Subway car and subway station in the Metropolitan Transit Authority Museum in Brooklyn, New York as a stand in for the Washington, DC Metro (the MTA Museum is an entire decommissioned subway stop). That took me out of the suspension of disbelief because I am a New Yorker born and raised and know a NYC subway car when I see one. I am sure people who live in Washington, DC were also taken out of the scene because it was obvious to them those weren’t Washington, DC subway cars and station being used. But of course someone who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico unless he has been to either city and rode their subways wouldn’t know the difference.
They probably had to use the New York City Subway instead of Washington’s because of cost or for some reason they couldn’t get permission to film there. Given that the plot was a biological weapon like attack on the subway that is probably the reason.
Bottom line it didn’t ruin the scene for me even if it was a distraction. You just have to roll with it most of the time.
Has there been a minor chronological adjustment between the BWE timeline and that of history? I thought O’Banion was whacked in November of ’24, not during what is obviously still summer.
They have not been real into the timeline from day 1. The 1st episode they kill Colosimo, he was killed in may, 1920. Then next episode is St Paddy’s day,
@Jim Gerran:
They do move the death dates around a little. “Big Jim” Colosimo was killed in reality on May 11, 1920 with his funeral being on May 15th but the show didn’t show him being killed in May and buried in March. On the show his death was moved up three months to about late January, early February 1920. His funeral was a few days later. In fact it was snowing at his funeral LOL!
As mentioned by Gaby Dean O’Banion was killed on November 10, 1924 but on the show he died about May 26, 1924 or so.
On the other hand they were true to history by having Frank Capone killed on April 1, 1924.
I treat “Boardwalk Empire” as a parallel universe that has a history very, very close to our own but of course not exact. Really big important dates like when Prohibition started are the same but minor ones like when gangsters die could be different.
I wasn’t buying the season up to last episode, but it all clicked into place tonight. All worth it!
Gillian’s confession to Roy was actually the third time a character has shared their biograghy – the second time was in last week’s episode when Chalky told Daughter the significance of the song she sang at the Deacon’s funeral. That conversation ended up saving his life.
“(*) Any historical evidence that wiseguys or other thugs liked to make it rain with cash even back in the 20s? Or is this a case of “Boardwalk” applying a 21st century move to the Jazz Age?”
Your question reminded me of this passage in The Great Gatsby: “He took out a pile of shirts and began throwing them, one by one, before us, shirts of sheer linen and thick silk and fine flannel, which lost their folds as they fell and covered the table in many-colored disarray. While we admired he brought more and the soft rich heap mounted higher — shirts with stripes and scrolls and plaids in coral and apple-green and lavender and faint orange, and monograms of Indian blue.”
The actions do feel like they have something of a shared nature on a certain level. Maybe it’s just as simple as the dramatic demonstration of flaunting wealth. Like ‘You want shirts, I’ll show you shirts.’ and ‘You need money, I’ll show you money.”
Anyway, I like the literary reference; one can’t have too much Gatsby nowadays.
Surely they had tickertape parades by 1924, so somebody must have had the idea to recreate the spectacle outside of a parade setting.
My favourite line delivery from the entire series was when Eli got picked up from prison by Mickey Doyle at the start of season 3.
“How the fuck are you still alive?”
The scene with Narcisse at the table is at The Onyx; not the Cotton Club.
The confusion arises from his statement, earlier in the episode, that he would meet Massaria at the Cotton Club.
Robert is correct. It was Chalky’s club.
Fantastic episode; one big moment after another. And as another commenter has said: “It all clicked into place tonight.”
I’m really happy to see Richard going to work for Nucky. Not only does this reinforce his place in the world, but it also gives him another ‘connection’ to Jimmy. Him getting married and supposedly closing the Tommy case is sweet too. I love Tommy, the writers better keep him around for many more seasons.
Yep, Roy Phillips is shady. “Won’t be for much longer” was his exact line if I’m not mistaken. I’m eager to find out what it is. I also enjoyed the boardwalk scene with Gillian and Roy. It was a nice and sincere moment for Gillian, which does not happen that often.
I will be sad if Chalky is the one to die at the end of this season, but much like Jimmy he’s set up well and soon enough to give the audience time to contemplate on it. When M.K.Williams delivered the “Sadistic motherfucker” line, I shivered. Great performance.
This seemed to be an episode where the characters are made to think about the meaning of family in the face of their criminal challenges. Did his daughter get Chalky’s attention or will he risk losing his child’s middle class existence should her future in-laws find out just how big a violent crook he is? Eli appears to be choosing his son over a brother who knew about and fixed the fate of his nephew, the murderer. Richard finally gets the family he wants with the surrogate son whose grandmother risks ever having any part of a normal life by telling a con man the worst secrets of her young life. Which of these will keep their kinfolk together rather than opting to live their lives on the wrong side of the law?
I just had a thought: What if Roy is a private detective of some sort? Maybe he is working with Richard’s girlfriend? Maybe the family of the Jimmy lookalike that Gillian killed?
They are the only two groups of people I can imagine bing interested in Gillian. Whoelse wuld be interested in a junkie hooker and ex Madame who is all but dirt poor and with no current gangster ties?
Of course I don’t think Richard’s new wife has the money to hire a PI so I doubt that.
Something just says “Law Eenforcement” about Roy. Maybe I am buying into the stereotype of what a gangster should be like to consider him to be one?
SPOILER ALERT (wrt real events)
It certainly looks like Williams or Wright won’t last much longer, unfortunately (my guess would be that it is the end for Chalky).
However, I do think the writing is on the wall for another character as well: Arnold Rohtstein (with the episode airing on the 85th anniversary of his death actually). Sad because Stuhbarg is excellent, I think.
I think the last few scenes with Rohtstein tells us more than that his inevitable death is going to happen soon. The company he invested in is no coincidence. So..
Rohtstein was killed over money after going into debt in 1928. Season 4 is set in 1924 and Rohtstein is in debt by the looks of it.
Anaconda Realty Trust is obviously inspired by Anaconda Copper. This was in the early 1920s the fourth largest company in the world. However, it became the epitome of greed and was used as a “pump and dump” stock causing many investors to lose their money. It is to this day considered one of the greatest fleecings in Wall St history. This happened in 1928-1929 and was given blame for being one of the reasons for the financial crisis starting in 1929.
So to me it looks like the series will look to jump a few years and in season 5 we will probably start seeing a new climate with the financial crisis and then things will probably move towards an endgame with events happening in the first few years of the 1930s…What do you all think?
I thhink Rosteine will live to see 1928 as he did in real life. So far they only moved the dates of major gangland deaths by a few months and right now I don’t think the show is going to abandon its one year per season format yet. But the show could throw me a curve.
Personally I hope BwE will last long enough to see the end of Prohibition in 1933 by its one year per season pace (Al Capone witll be in prison by then). That means there is nine more seasons LOL!
I interpreted Eli’s question to Nucky to be more of a pointed hint about Willie and the poisoning case. I don’t think he’s necessarily on the Bureau’s team, but he’s definitely pissed about Nucky handling Willie’s problem behind his back, both underming his paternal authority and setting him up to be blindsided with the cover-up falling apart. Thus the “anything I should know?” line. The situation where he joined the Commodore’s conspiracy with Jimmy should have at least taught him some caution about leaping to betray Nucky. I think there will be at least one more episode where they are still pushing him to take the final step.
I think that Eli is still with Nucky (after-all Nucky did what he could to help Eli’s son).
I think that Eli may let Willie be arrested for the poisoning. It would “teach him a lesson”, so to speak, as well as prove to Nucky that he can’t just meddle in Eli’s family whenever he wants (remember the whole “it’s MY family” drunken outburst?).
I think Eli was fishing for information for the BoI. But that got Nucky’s antennae up (can’t say radar or “spidey sense” because they hadn’t been invented or made up yet) just a tiny bit.
No he will not sacrifice his son to the cops to teach Nucky a bizarre lesson. That’s cutting his nose off to spite his face. He beat his son in part because he quit college because he wants him to make it in the world. Letting him go to prison isn’t going to do that.
Why is this show so forgettable? Every week I struggle to remember what’s going on with who and lose track, yet on “Game of Thrones” it’s no problem to keep up with 26+ characters and their agendas. The jumping around just doesn’t work as effectively or compelling here for me. I don’t think the ratings have caught fire either. I enjoy the show, but it can sit in the DVR for days while other shows jump the line.
I tend to agree. The first couple of seasons of the show were electric, but the writers have struggled to maintain a compelling narrative, IMO. As Alan mentioned, strong characters like Van Alden/Mueller tend to disappear for long stretches of time, while less interesting characters and storylines get attention. There were a number of powerful scenes in this latest episode, but they seemed to inevitably be followed up by long, boring talky scenes. The scene where Dr. Narcisse slapped Daughter, for example, could have been shortened considerably to get to the ultimate point. Yes, we already get that he’s some kind of Svengali to her; there’s no need for his continued long monologues in his syrupy tones.
Being that we’re already up to episiode 9 with only 3 to go for this season, it’s taking an awfully long time to get to any resolutions. A lot of this season has just seemed like filler.
No offense, but you both sound unintelligent. Complaining of long talky scenes? This show is a masterpiece. Sorry there isn’t enough killing for you. This is easily the best show on TV. I like that characters are given a lot of time then gone the next episode so other characters can get more screen time. Its to bad you aren’t intelligent enough for this show.
Compared to Game of Thrones, this show can sure start to look like a bunch of middle-aged white guys in striped suits, making deals in a 20th century American city. Compare that to Jon Snow fighting ice monsters, then cut to a dwarf arguing politics with his father, then cut to a woman in a pyramid with three dragons. I think it’s just easier to distinguish in GoT because the characters and their goals are so unique from each other.
Van Alden and his money toss didn’t really feel like an anachronism to me.
‘Making it rain’ may be a current idiom but the action itself, men throwing money at women, sadly enough, has to be at least as old as the oldest profession itself. I’ll give the writers a pass.
Right, it is like when Don Draper threw money at Peggy and his latest mistress from this season. It is nothing new.
Yes I also agree that tossing money in the air is nothing new and probably been around as long as there has been paper money.
However Draper throwing money at Peggy was entirely different since it was done in contempt of Peggy (and I never hated Don more than when he did that to sweet Peggy) Nelson with his wife was more celebratory and to show her he was a man. It was in part like in the first or second episode of “Breaking Bad” when Walt got home after his first meth cook and had sex with Skyler so vigorously she was very pleasantly surprised and was wondering what got into him LOL!
Hmmm…
Arnold Rothstein is broke, thanks to his gambling habit and the trickeration of Margaret’s stockbroker boss. (It turns out Rothstein wasn’t running a scam on the guy, just trying to anonymously invest his ill-gotten gains.)
…are we sure?
Here’s what I thought:
Anaconda is a real-estate trust. Margaret asked what it bought, her broker said (basically) “who knows?”
I was thinking he was using psuedonym’s to buy as many shares of the REIT as possible, get an majority share, and then it would be revealed that the REIT owns the land in Tampa Nucky and Meyer want to buy (or he can get the REIT to bid on it).
‘Empire’ has been enjoying a fine season. Pushing Chalky front and center is inspired. At this point, I am unwilling to bet on who will be standing, Narcisse or Chalky, at season’s end. Does Jeffrey Wright have the time (or interest) in a continuing role? I hope not because Chalky is a wonderful character and Michael Kenneth Williams has taken the tragic figure on the page and made him into a full-blooded man who can only come to a bad end, now or down the road. His ambitions are, for a man of color at this point in history, unattainable. Eli might appear to be under the thumb of Agent Tolliver, but I don’t buy it. He has already paid a price for disrespecting Nucky and ignoring “the family.” Before the agent closes the trap, I think Eli will find a way to let Nucky know and Richard will work his artistic magic and paint with Tolliver brains. J. Edgar will return his focus to the communist threat and the bootlegging business will continue, more frequently than not, characterized by actions we associate with the wild west. In any case, I am enjoying ‘Empire’ now as much if not more than any past season.
I agree with much of what you said. Nucky hiring Richard could be fortuitous since he is the type of guy who could get away with killing a Federal Agent. And yes if the show is true to history J. Edgar will lose interest for the next 35 or so years until he is forced to pay attention to organized crime on a mass bases in the mid 1960s.
Oh and believe me, judging from what I read both Chicago and to a lesser extent New York City in the 1920s made the Wild West look like kids in a pillow fight by comparison, especially with all the bombings in Chicagothe gangs were throwing.
I think the move to throw money in the air in some form of celebration is not at all something recent. I am sure they did it in the mid 19th century when paper note money was first used in mass circulation let alone in the mid 1920s. And I am sure people did it with coinage too before paper notes were ever invented.
Slight correction about the Cotton Club: A black person wasn’t allowed to sit *anywhere* with the audience in the CC not just the front row. The twist in this case Chaulky couldn’t sit in The Onyx, his own club, anywhere either (and where the Chaulky/Narssise confrontation took place).
I wouldn’t say women weren’t so bold in the 1920s. To the contrary, they were the first generation of what could be called liberated. Women started smoking, going places alone having lots of unashamed premarital sex and most fitting started drinking in speakeasies, the prototype of the modern bar scene
(before ONLY men went to drinking establishments called Saloons no respectable women would be caught dead in them). It is one of the ironies of Prohibition: It was passed in part to take alcohol away from drunken men abusing their wives. Women’s rates of alcoholism were far below men. And while Prohibition did actually cut alcohol consumption way back all around, the rate of female alcoholics expanded exponentially. It was far higher right after Prohibition than just before it.
So the 1920s were the birth of the independent woman for better or worse (for the better IMHO of course). When the depression hit there was some retrenchment of a “women’s place” and women didn’t bust out of the box society put them in again until the 1960s but the 1920s, their grandmother’s generation was indeed a harbinger of the independence and boldness that they would later win on a permanent bases later in the 20th century.
A couple of historical tid bits: The Genna Bros. who represented the Unione Sicilione were in partnership with Johnny Torrio and they had O’Banion killed. O’Banion had just about everyone pissed off at him. There will be retribution for that. Another historical tid bit: There was a witness to the O’Banion killing O’Banion’s caretaker at the shop who among other things swept up the place. He is the one who gave the account to the police of what happened. Van Alden is in this universe the caretaker, who btw in real life was black.
The Commodore’s house now has a reputation of being a house of ill repute so its market value is not too high.
That $32 nine year old Rothstein won in the 1890s is probably the equivalent of $300 or more today so you can see why he was hooked.
I like to think that Nucky is speaking to Chaulky about not being distracted not so much as it be irony but based on his experience with Billie Kent-and Margaret and Lucy Dangzinger.
Micky Doyle is based on a real person so if the real person he is based on really spoke and acted like that I don’t mind at all. It is funny to us 90 years later. I wonder what people will make out of someone like how “Breaking Bad”‘s Jesse Pinkman spoke 90 years from now. They will likely think it is just as ridiculose how Jesse talked and acted just like wi do with Micky and Lucy Danzinger or even like we do with how hippies talked in the 1960s with all the
“groovy”s and “far out”s LOL!
“I wouldn’t say women weren’t so bold in the 1920s. To the contrary, they were the first generation of what could be called liberated.”
I took exception to that as well. It was such an advanced era for women, who of course had just recently successfully fought for the franchise. As you say, there was retrenchment for several decades, but that was a flowering of female empowerment in that decade. We know about stereotypical “flapper” fashions, but what a lot of people don’t remember is that it was even a socially acceptable fashion (in big cities at least) for women to go very androgynous and wear men’s suits. I’m disappointed actually that we haven’t seen that portrayed on the show; I can only imagine that they don’t want to deal with the “WTF” it would cause in the TV audience.
We saw some of the “modern woman” mojo previously with Jimmy’s wife; and then there was Billie Kent. She was especially interesting for me because my grandmother, May Collins, was a star of stage and screen in this time period. In 1921, she and Charlie Chaplin were engaged (until Charlie broke her heart). The L.A. Times interviewed her, and she first of all said she would go right on working after marriage; then she added this:
“I don’t believe in possessing anybody. I shouldn’t ever feel that I or anybody else could ever possess Charlie Chaplin. He is a genius, and genius belongs to the world. He must go away sometimes all by himself to work out his ideas. And I don’t want anybody to possess me, either.” [Source: “And Charlie Will Be There”, by Grace Kingsley, 4/17/21]
The cinematography in this episode was really spectacular, especially in some of the closeups of people’s faces. I’m not sure if that credit goes to Bianchi or what; I didn’t see any credit for cinematography or photography.