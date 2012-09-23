Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Spaghetti & Coffee’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I am face to face with paradox…
“I want everything to run all by itself.” -Nucky
One of the greatest strengths of “Boardwalk Empire” is also one of its bigger weaknesses: the show has so many fascinating characters, some of whom would work well as the center of their own series. It can be thrilling when we spend a little more time with one of them than normal, but that’s also usually a prompt that they’ll now take a step back so someone else can have a turn in the spotlight.
The actual central character, Nucky, is distracted this week. He gets involved a bit with Harry Daughtery’s fixer, Gaston Bullock Means,(*) and has a meeting of the masterminds with Rothstein, but mostly Nucky is fixated on Billy Kent – and on the men she’s with when she’s not with him.
(*) Two things on Means. First, he’s another real-life figure, and without going into historical detail, some of his actions around this period fall into the “truth is stranger than fiction” category. Second, what a pleasure it always is to watch Stephen Root, here disappearing into this cryptic, self-satisfied character.
And while Nucky’s off in New York, consumed by jealousy and dreaming of a world where he doesn’t have to take such an active hand in running his machine, the machine inevitably runs into trouble without him.
Eli gets out of prison, but he’s a diminished man now: bossed around by Mickey, mocked by the Tabor Heights sheriff, replaced as the man of the house by his eldest son. Perhaps if he were at his full power, he might have foreseen Gyp Rosetti’s stunt with the gas station, but he didn’t, and now Nucky’s people have no easy way to get Rothstein his booze.
We get quite a bit more of Gyp, too. I’m still not sold on the Sicilian accent Bobby Cannavale is doing, which seems to drift in and out from moment to moment. But Gyp’s introduction at the start of the season premiere has established a base level of tension for every scene he’s in. We know how sensitive Gyp is about how little he knows, and we never know if being reminded of it will lead to another explosion of violence, or to someone like the pump jockey getting out of the conversation unscathed.
Gyp makes an interesting parallel to Chalky White, who’s also sensitive about his own lack of education, but slightly better at controlling his temper about it. We saw him explode in family settings last year, and we see him lose patience with his daughter’s desire for an “interesting” husband like her daddy, but on the whole, Chalky is more confident in who he is and his place in the world. It’s a pleasure to watch Michael Kenneth Williams get a little more room to maneuver than usual, and the “You think you and me having some kind of discussion?” scene played very much like a couple of Tony and Meadow arguments on “The Sopranos.” I would eagerly watch a Chalky White spin-off, but for now have to content myself with his occasional showcase episode like this one.
And, of course, there’s Margaret trying to address what she witnessed in the hospital last week, while also doing her best to play the role of Nucky’s wife even though their marriage seems to be in name only these days. So we have a lot of characters so far off in their own stories, all loosely connected by Nucky, and Nucky doing his best to stay out of sight. Makes for a lot of interesting individual pieces, but we’ll have to see if they come together for a satisfying whole.
What did everybody else think?
I’m still trying figure out what happened at the gas station. Did Gyp pay off the Sheriff?
Considering that the sheriff was bribed to look the other way for Nucky’s liquor convoys, I would say that he was smart enough to take whatever offer Gyp made to him and his deputy.
He was definitely bought and it played very well with the scene with Nucky and Means where they said if you meet someone in 5 minutes and you can buy them, don’t trust them, this Sherrif goes with the money.
I got the impression that Gyp had actually bought the gas station. He pointed to the proprietor’s name on the sign and said, “that’s me, proprietor.” He had the key to the gas pumps. He pumped the gas into the ground. I doubt that he would have been able to do all that if he didn’t own it. Plus, he also probably paid off the sheriff.
I don’t know if he bought the station, but he did make note of the comment that it was the only fill-up station for several miles between NY and Atlantic City and realized Nucky’s people would be heading that way. I think the comment about him being the proprietor was him just messing with Mickey.
I think it was more about all the tough guys with guns.
The Eli story line looks like it will be an interesting turn this season. I like the character Eli, and it remains to be seen if he redeems himself fully before Nucky which I think will happen as he seems to be one who will be facing off with Gyp. The Margaret story line with the obtuse physician and her desire to do holy deeds in light of her and Nucky’s sins, I’m afraid, looks like it is going to be a snoozer. We also need more Van Alden! I know…he had his turn last week with the opener, but he is a great character played by the talented Michael Shannon.
I’m still confused about the bit with the razor blade. That thing freaked me out. I kept waiting for someone to get sliced and diced with it.
I assumed it was a test- he removed the razor. If it has a razor in it the next time he looks, Nucky knows there was a man at the apartment using it…and his lady.
I think Nucky was checking for any hair that another man might have left.
Thanks. I think you’re right. It dovetails with the scene where Billy was flirting in the restaurant.
For a second, thought Nucky was going to slice her in a jealous rage. Instead, Chalkys daughters friend got sliced.
Eli will be humbled, but will ultimately usurp Mikey. That was set up this week. The Irishman (who’s name I forget) deferred to Eli’s judgement when Mikey was nominally in charge. Nucky will be angry because he took his eye off of the ball and things unravelled when he was distracted. Looking forward to next week.
I am craving a Rothstein spinoff and have since day1.
Anyway I think chalky is different than gyp because chalky is motivate by loyalty to family and upward mobility while gyp is all about money and power. There is a huge difference there.
Another thing, this episode to me was all about loyalty, Nucky testing Rothstein and billies loyalty. Chalky testing Samuels loyalty, Sherrif of tabor heights breaking his loyalty, and mrs. Schroeder staying loyal to the hospital.
Umm, I have no idea what was going on throughout that entire episode. Were we supposed to be confused or has this show lost its way?
The first season was boring and with too much repetition, and the second season was slightly better, but too many characters’ story-lines doing the same thing and repeating exposition from episode to episode, especially in season 1.
This season, much to my surprise, has started out strong. The characters seem better developed, the pace and story-telling is tighter, and the addition of Bobby Cannavale’s character is a breath of fresh seaside air.
I always thought the Margaret story-line was one of the strongest and consistent story-lines of the show. We see where she started, her development, and perhaps we’ll see her progress of self-actualization.
One of the best episode from season 1 is “Anastasia,” and is representative of not only of the time period of the show, but of the folklore and appeal of the American experience, which is “you can re-invent yourself, not once, but many times over.”
I enjoy Cannavale and the tension he brings and thought the Eli story line was interesting.
I loathe Margaret and have no sympathy or interest in any of her storylines. She may have a mental disorder. It just seemed like the entire episode was in double speak and misdirection and left me wondering why I should care about Nucky and this new mistress Margaret’s stupid crusade. Shes cheating on him? Cool. She’s a dumb whore, can’t say I’m shocked! Now if its about Nuckys search for companionship he’s clearly looking in the wrong area.
I’m with you, BBQ. I enjoyed watching the episode because I like watching this era, this world and these actors, but I just didn’t feel like everything…fit.
The Chalky episode was great, but distractingly standalone. Omar is becoming Chalky, but this little event would have fit better last season a couple eps after his dinner with the boy. Either that, or show me how the daughter has changed in the past 18 mos.
And, you know, other stuff. It’s always a pretty show, one I like watching and enjoy most of the time. And I liked this one. Just didn’t think it quite worked.
In what semse is Margaret insane? She’s the only person on the show who wants to make the world abetter place. Also, if crusading against the pointless deaths of women and children is stupid, your mother and grandmother are very lucky that this country got so damn stupid after the period portrayed on this show.
With so many characters would it be possible to cut Margaret to a bare minimum and spend more time with Chalky, Eli, Chicago or New York? The show is about Nucky and bootlegging, Margaret’s story has run it’s course and I’m pretty bored every time she is onscreen.
as witnessed with the sub-plot about the woman aviator, it’s important that the show focuses on the women of the period; what were their options, how did they work the system to their advantage. while i agree that this particular margaret storyline so far is not all that interesting, i’m curious to see where it leads. so far, the show has done a great job of portraying women using the power they could to get what they wan vs. those that were completely trapped by their limited roles and options.
I’m with Stephen but even moreso. I was bummed to lose Angela and I’d be pissed to no longer have Margaret storylines.
Best part of the episode: Eli asking Mickey Doyle how he’s still alive. I’ve been wondering the same thing myself.
If nothing else, that giggle would have to get on someone’s nerves…someone with a gun…
Yeah, that was a meta-moment, Eli asking the question everybody watching it wants to know. It wouldn’t have completely surprised me if Eli looked at the camera and winked.
Doyle is one of my favorite characters. That laugh gets me every time.
Margaret is becoming really tiresome, and I’m starting to think the show hates all its female characters. Angela was the best and she was cheating on her wounded veteran husband (his own escapades in Chicago were as much a reaction to her coldness as self-indulgence, IMO). Gillian is already at the point where you hope Richard guns her down for her grandson’s sake.
Margaret’s involvement with progressive (in hindsight) things, like women’s sufferage and improving hospital care seem to be a signal to the audience that she is to be admired and accepted as a heroine, but given the other aspects of her character, can only be seen in the same light as her philanthropy – stroking her own ego. Her pettiness and passive-aggressive behavior from the first kill any chance of respecting her theoretical strength, and her treatment of Nucky throughout their relationship has given him such a reservoir of sympathy that I can only look critically at his affair when we are shown how it is interfering with his work.
And this week, another frivolous, shallow woman who doesn’t appreciate the concrete benefits offered by the men in her life, is introduced in Chalky’s daughter, who drags her doctor suitor to a low dive in pursuit of cheap thrills. We may have become conditioned to the idea that people should select their spouses on their own, and that emotional criteria are as valid as (and possibly even morally superior to) practical, but that was not always the attitude, and an outcome-based argument can be made on the greater success of having objective parties who are concerned for the welfare of the bride make these decisions. If nothing else, Simon proved his moral character by standing up to Chalky and acting on his professional ethics. In a world as hostile to blacks as the 1920s, in a town with a KKK chapter, for even a professional man to go against a patron of the black community in public requires a good deal of courage. By Miss White would rather have someone who fits an idealized image of her daddy-figure, which Chalky himself ridicules in the club.
Would it be too much to ask for a genuinely strong woman, instead a self-serving one, who merely conforms to modern fashions?
I thought your paragraph about Chalky’s daughter very interesting.
Do you consider the men to be genuinely strong? They, too, are all self-serving and power-hungry. We’re okay with the men being ruthless and out to serve their own interests at the expense of anything or anyone else, and label that as strong (you might not be doing this, but seems as though we culturally do so, and I do, specifically), and yet strength for women is…what, exactly? I’m truly not trying to be a smartass, just trying to understand what you’re saying.
Are we holding different standards for the men/women? I know they did in the 20’s, and I think the show does a good job of showing how despicable and underhanded these women can be, just like their men counterparts. whereas the men use a gun, the women use, well, what they have to use.
Interesting points. Thanks for making them.
People seem to hate the women of this show, this week. Is Nucky’s new girl shallow? I don.t know. We’ve only seen her in bed, at a night club, and a party. Is it a sin to be young and happy? She certainly is witty, which is a point in her favor.
Margaret is no saint’ but in this sinner’s paradise she is notably decent. She made compromises to feed and clothe her children and is using her posiyion to help others. That’s called giving back, which most would consider admirible.
As to the dismissal of her causes, it seems to me the luxury of living in the 21st century to mock the do-gooders of the 20th. The reason you can take for granted life as you know it, is because of people who took up silly causes.
there have been a few arguably sympathetic characters (richard, angela, at times jimmy or chalky), but really how many on this show have ever been portrayed in a very positive light? most of the characters are completely self-serving with a side of humanity. i made a comment earlier about how i think this show does a great job portraying how women given their extremely limited options at the time used the system to their advantage…no different from the men, just on a different playing field.
I, too, am utterly bored with Margaret’s story line. I mean, from the standpoint of her “arc”, where is there left to go? Two seasons ago, she was plucked from obscurity and became Nucky’s “goomar” and experienced the guilty pleasure of that power. Last season, she shagged the help and gave Nucky’s land away. To me, her transition from self-conscious, plain spoken “diamond in the rough” to bored, vengeful “Lady of the Manor” is complete. She’s done.
As to last night’s episode, I absolutely believe she will eventualyl sleep with that Doctor. As soon as she told him he had a “maddening way about him,” I knew it was game on.
Margaret will become a much more interesting character in about ten years, when Rufus T. Firefly tries to con her out of her fortune.
Shouldn’t Rosetti sound more like Furio from the Sopranos? I thought they established him as someone who recently came to America from Sicily. His fake Italian gangster accent is terrible.
There where two scences that both reminded me of the Caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland. One was of Nucky with Mr. Means, and the second one was of Margaret with the pipe smoking (hooka anyone?) doctor.
Anyone else notice that?
Wasn’t convinced by the episode, though it climaxed quite well.
I should say that when Jimmy perished at the end of Season 2, I was not in the ‘this show will suffer in Michael Pitt’s absence’ camp, rather excited by the new season.
Two episodes gone, and it feels … empty.
Early days, I know!
I like Eli, I like Chalky, I like Richard, heck I even like Van Alden but there’s something missing. There seems to be a lack of a central plot, or of things happening. Everyone seems distant from one other (partly by design), Nucky is static and Atlantic City and the beautiful boardwalk seems far away and … well, yeah. I should add that I’m pretty much a fan of shows that work slowly and build something — evidently happening in the Nucky storyline — and it’s not a case of it being slow, or it hindered by a huuuuge cast, because I’ve been pretty content with that.
Early days, I know!
Still, I’ll continue to watch. I’ve enjoyed the episodes; this show is one of the most consistent out there and has ever been, most 8/10s, and doesn’t seem to fall into the trap of wild fluctuations of even the great shows like The Sopranos, where (funnily enough) there was a dry spell, notably with Buscemi’s Tony Blundetto mid season 5.
Early days .. !
I loved when Eli told his son “Your Pops read Shakespeare” a call back to the end of last season when Nucky tells Eli about “Ceasar” and Eli says “There’s a character nameed Eli”
Great observation — many thanks!
I have loved both episodes this season, especially this second one. Howard Korder always brings interesting angles as a writer — love his work. Gorgeous cinematography on top of great acting, costumes, and sets — what’s not to like? I love Shea Whigham as Eli — on a purely superficial note, thought he looked beautiful slimmed down — He broke my heart throughout the hour. Feels to me as though the show is settling into itself after a nervous couple of seasons. And, nothing against Gretchen Moll, but the less Gillian, the better! I’d be happy to have that character gone. Nothing against the actress — I’ve never found the role convincing. Also, happy to see Margaret starting to get something on with Dr. Brusque!
What was with Rothstein’s comment about how Nucky got the date wrong on his shipment? That was the only thing I didn’t understand.
Nucky appeared to have been off by a day — Confused about what day of the week it was? It was a bit odd and I took it to mean that the green-eyed monster of jealousy had thrown Nucky off his game. All while Rothstein is playing his usual, elegant killer game of pool. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that out Rothstein is Billie’s special friend also.
Yes and they still ran the trucks at night, so did Nucky go against Rothstein’s order for delivery in the day? Could Rothstein have suspected a hijacking? It will be interesting to see how mad AR will get at Nucky and who Nucky will blame.
Being set back a day means the delivery will be made on time, per Rothstein’s “calendar.” That might be a thing…
The Rothstein actor must be great at billiards.
The best part was when Eli was wondering why Mickey wasn’t dead yet. That’s exactly what I thought last week. Mickey’s changed sides a few times, always pissed off bigger gangsters and yet he’s still kicking.
It kind of makes you wish Jimmy would come back from the dead to toss him over the balcony again
Unlike Game of Thrones, which covers much more ground and has a larger, geographically separated cast so that you need a few minutes with each character, Boardwalk can get away with stepping away from a few characters in favorite of spending time with others. Hopefully the storylines converge later in the season, but for now, I’m enjoying the structure.
For the first time, I really enjoyed the Chalky storyline. I like how the boy slowly and gently earned Chalky’s respect and that scene at the dive was quite good. Definitely expected something to happen, but not for the kid to get sliced…and then offer to help the man who was beaten down.
I’m really enjoying Gyp Rosetti. I was worrying for the boy pumping gas, knowing how Gyp reacted last episode. The scene in the diner was amusing as well. Particularly Cannavale’s facial expressions when saying the spaghetti was better than his mama’s.
The least interesting parts were to do with Nucky. How is it that the lead character in this series is so utterly boring?
Interesting take. I think that strength (and weakness) of this show, as compared to something like Game of Thrones, is that Boardwalk feels this “Mad Men-like” duty to give a historical representation of a real American decade. So you have this wide array of characters representing different causes and issues, and they don’t always work. Agreed that Chalky worked well this week, while Margaret has not been working for awhile. Which is too bad because I like Kelly MacDonald and liked her character in the beginning. Unfortunately, when you kill off someone as important as Jimmy, it leaves the audience to wonder why they don’t also “move on” from other storylines that are becoming played out.
This show is circling the drain. All “moments,” weak story.
I thought that the foreshadowing of the fish out of water was very telling…..Eli’s return from prison, Nucky in New York, Margaret at the hospital, Chalky’s daughter and beau in his club. All were out of their ‘zones’…..
Good point since the fish was left for dead in the sink, only to rise up in a new glass ( much smaller than the bowl he needed for the money). Could be foreshadowing on many levels as you say.
One comment on nudity worth mentioning, if it hasn’t been before: The shots of Billie during her romp with Nucky were stunning, not in some sort of perverted adolescent way, but in how they were framed. Each shot was like looking at a late 19th C -Early 20th C nude portrait a la Renoir et al — lots of flowing sheets and robes, but also attention paid to the shape of Billie’s body, the contrast of colours… all of it very gorgeous, at least by cable nudity standards.
Even Eli’s neck seems scrawny and shrunken.
I find the song at the end of the episode hilarious. Poor Nucky you gotta learn to control ya hoes lol
I feel Nucky is truly in love with this showgirl, I think the relationship with Margret never seemed this emotional for him. But then again, he is a possessive man, and when he sees something he doesn’t fully “own” maybe he has to own it. But I still loved the way Steve portrayed Nucky saying “I want everything to run by itself”, it felt truly heartwarming.