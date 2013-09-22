Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Granite State’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha while owning three pairs of Dockers…
“I wanted to give you so much more, but this was all I could do!” -Walt
There was a point midway through “Granite State” where I was ready to accept the series’ penultimate episode as a piece-mover for the finale’s endgame: how Walt got from New Mexico to New Hampshire, what Skyler’s new circumstances are, how so many of Todd’s decisions are being driven by his crush on Lydia, etc. Not bad, but a comedown after the crushing emotions of “To’hajiilee” and “Ozymandias,” right?
But then Walt stood in his lonely little mountain cabin, put on his Heisenberg hat and trudged out into the snow, and “Granite State” – written and directed by longtime producer Peter Gould – began revealing itself to be something much more complicated, dark and powerful: an hour-plus in which everything we loved about “Breaking Bad” was turned against us, until we were prisoners of the show in the same way that Walt, Jesse and Skyler all found themselves prisoners of their terrible new circumstances.
Early on, we see Jack and the other Nazis watching Jesse’s confession video on a big-screen TV, laughing at Jesse as he tears up at the memory of Gale’s death. “Does this pussy cry through the whole thing?” Uncle Jack sneers. This is something that we saw Jesse agonize over for a long time, and an action that the show had taken even longer building up to, and here, it’s just fodder for jokes while the Nazis wait for something cooler to happen. They are essentially watching “Breaking Bad,” and they’ve become what Emily Nussbaum from The New Yorker refers to as “the Bad Fan,” watching for all the wrong reasons. We care deeply about Jesse Pinkman and his emotional highs and lows; they couldn’t possibly care less.
And bit by bit, Todd, Jack and the Nazis take over every corner of the show. No one is safe from them. They can be in Holly’s bedroom, ready to warn Skyler away from telling the cops about Lydia (which I suspect Skyler never would have even thought to do without Todd’s prompting). They can be at Walt and Lydia’s old meeting spot, with Todd all preppy and buttoned down and picking threads off of Lydia’s blazer as he convinces her to keep the blue meth pipeline flowing. And they can be at Andrea’s doorstep, putting a bullet in the back of her head while an enraged, powerless Jesse watches, bound and gagged in the truck.
As I’ve said, the Nazis aren’t the show’s most glamorous villains, but this is the point. They are here to reveal the fantasies of “Breaking Bad” for exactly that. The meth game isn’t a quippy buddy comedy full of macabre slapstick and surprise escapes and thrilling improvised plans. It is cold, it is brutal, and it is inhuman. For a moment, it seems Jesse will be having one more adventure, as he picks the locks to his handcuffs and circus acrobats his way out of his dungeon, but it’s just setting him up for one more devastating slap of reality.
You might think “Breaking Bad” wouldn’t kill Andrea – that the show still, at this late date, has some boundaries it will not cross – but you would be wrong. The show we thought we were watching all along would not have done this; the show we were really watching all this time had to do this, no matter how hard it was for us and Jesse to witness.
Escape in “Granite State” is a fantasy. We discover that Walt’s phone call at the end of “Ozymandias” wasn’t a cure-all for Skyler’s problems; so long as he stubbornly remains free, guarding money that it turns out will never make it to his family, Skyler will be a government target. After all the money Saul has made as Walt’s consiglieri, the best he can hope for is a boring, anonymous life in Nebraska. Walt goes to his snowy mountain cabin with no phones, no TV, and no connection of any kind to the outside world.(*) He is completely alone with his barrel, and his thoughts, and his plans that he’s too weak from cancer to act upon, so desperate for human contact that he pays his caretaker ten grand to spend a single hour with him.
(*) On the plus side, it has two copies of “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” on DVD!
Saul was right: Walt should have stayed in New Mexico to save his family. Instead, he thought he could find another way out of things: hiring hitmen to take down Jack’s crew and retrieve the rest of his money (knowing recent luck, these new guys would’ve just kept the cash for themselves), or surreptitiously sending cash to his family through Flynn’s best friend Louis. But, like so many of Walter White’s self-rationalizations over the life of the series, it’s all nonsense. He expects his son to be grateful to be receiving the money; Flynn understandably gives his dad an earful for murdering his uncle and destroying the family. Now Walt is left with nothing: money he won’t live long enough to spend, and that his family won’t accept even if he can get it to them, everyone he ever cared about either dead or despising him. It’s enough to make him finally turn himself in, ask for a Dimple Pinch neat, and wait for arrest…
…until the series’ very final act reveals itself with Gretchen and Elliott’s Charlie Rose interview. We’d been assuming the machine gun was for the Nazis, and I suspect it still will be. But Walt decides to journey back to Albuquerque on his own, rather than in custody, due to his former lover and other former partner. We’ve never been told the full story on what happened between Walt and Gretchen (the closest the series ever came was in their ugly lunch in season 2’s “Peekaboo”), but we know just how much he resents their success – as much for the prestige as for the money. Walter Hartwell White wants to be celebrated – say his name, say his name, say his name – and he wants his accomplishments known and fully credited. He couldn’t leave well enough alone with Hank when Hank was ready to write Heisenberg off as Gale Boetticher, and there is no way on this Earth that he can let go Gretchen and Elliott claiming that his only significant contribution to Gray Matter was the name.
While bunking underneath the vacuum repair shop, Saul tries to tell Walt, “It’s over,” identical words to the ones Hank used when Walt was cornered in the desert. People keep telling Walt his story is over – and it will be after next week – but he doesn’t want to listen. He wants to end it on his terms.
But as gratifying as it might be to imagine Walt pulling that machine gun out of his trunk, laying waste to the Nazis, rescuing Jesse, putting himself on trial to save Skyler, and other manner of cathartic action, I don’t think the finale Vince Gilligan has in mind for us is going to be quite that neat. That’s the kind of ending the great Heisenberg, who appears as a cartoon character on t-shirts nationwide, might have pulled off. What “Granite State” made clear is that in its end game, “Breaking Bad” is a show with no use for Heisenberg. He’s an old clown who can’t even make it to the end of the driveway without coughing. (And who earlier in the vacuum repair shop can’t conjure up an intimidating old speech for similar reasons.) He may vanquish some of his enemies (may intend the ricin capsule for Gretchen and Elliott, for instance, rather than Lydia), but nothing he has ever done has gone exactly according to plan, and has almost always made things worse for him and those around him.
Escape is a fantasy. Heisenberg is a fantasy. “Breaking Bad” was at times a fantasy – an amazing one. This is something much colder and harder. This is the end coming fast for us all.
Some other thoughts:
* It wasn’t the overwhelming Emmy night some had been predicting – I suspect that comes next year, when voters are picking based on these last eight episodes – but “Breaking Bad” broke through in two big new areas, with Anna Gunn joining Cranston and Paul among the cast’s winners, and the series itself getting the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series. Yay, Anna Gunn! Yay, “Breaking Bad”! And what a puzzling (if often deserving) overall list of winners!
* I’d been wondering the last few weeks if we would ever get a look at Saul’s identity-changing “guy.” Then he revealed himself – in a piece of casting I’m impressed was kept secret – as ace character actor Robert Forster, who was perfectly calm and Ehrmantraut-esque in the best possible way. While I will keep an open mind about “Better Call Saul,” at the moment I’d rather see a quasi-spin-off starring Forster and Jonathan Banks as no-nonsense retired cop brothers who bust up fools because it’s just in their nature.
* And I assume that’s it for Saul Goodman in the present-day reality of “Breaking Bad.” Unlike Walt, Saul always had a secure sense of self and of his own limitations, and he knew when it was time to cut and run for Nebraska. Now Gould and Gilligan get to show us how Saul got to the point in his life where Walt and Jesse called him to get help with the Badger problem.
* In the past, Gilligan and company kept the muted f-bombs to maybe once a season. Now we’ve had two in two weeks, first with Hank dealing with the Nazis, here with Jesse declaring he won’t be doing another cook for “You psycho fucks!”
* Aaron Paul does his own stunts! Or, at least, he had to do that one with the leap from the bucket. Impressive.
* Skyler goes back to using her maiden name, for obvious reasons, having no way of knowing that her husband is also now using the Lambert name. Again, no escapes are possible.
* I am, unfortunately, still in the hospital, and right after the episode ended, my nurse came in to tell me I needed two new IV ports put in. I described the earlier scene with Walt and his caretaker (who had watched a few YouTube tutorials), and she shrugged and said it’s actually not that hard to learn after watching it a time or two. With any luck, I’ll be home well before the finale airs, and can write that review under better circumstances, but I’ve felt much more clear-headed throughout writing this one, even as I feel strangely more connected to Walt’s plight than ever before.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Hey, “The Newsroom” location scouts: this is what New Hampshire actually looks like.
It was filmed in New Mexico though
Yeah maybe if you’re up close to the Canadian boarder.
Hence the credit for location scouts
To be fair, “The Newsroom” doesn’t do any filming anywhere near snowy mountains. Albuquerque, on the other hand, is only two hours away from the Taos ski resort and other nearby mountainous areas, where I assume the New Hampshire-set scenes were filmed. (It’s been obvious from the scenes shot in barren tree-filled Albuquerque that the entire second half of season five was filmed last winter.)
Mike
Sorry meant to post that in a thread below. But while I’m here…Live Free Or Die
Yes, on the AMC site, it was shot on the Sandia mountain by Albuquerque, much closer than Taos. But like the hunting scenes in Deer Hunter, the trees gave it away as somewhere in the west.
Hey, “The Newsroom” writers this is what it looks like when each character has his or her own voice. “The Newsroom” only has one voice, Sorkin’s. Gotta love BB for every character sounding different.
“The Newsroom”. Ugh. Why are we even discussing it on a board about the greatest television drama ever?
The majority of NH absolutely does not look like this!!!
CJ – lived in Concord for 20 years. Yeah, that’s what most of the state looks like in the winter. Manchester, Nashua, and Keene have around 100,000 people and are somewhat developed. We’ve also got the lakes region and the seacoast, which are tourist friendly areas. But yes, the geographic majority of our state is trees, mountains, and a shitton of snow in the winter.
What we don’t have is outdoor swimming pools at 4-star hotels in rural areas, where people walk around outside in bikinis in late Semptember. No palm trees either. That’s why I mention “The Newsroom.”
Will this end well for anybody? This is depressing. Thank goodness for Saul in this episode but even he left quietly for him
I don’t think it ended well for him. He’s going to be the manager at a Cinabon.
Apologies if further comments have gotten into this, trying to keep my thoughts fresh.
Now that we’re here, I’m certain it will end (uh, relatively) well for Jesse. I have been dead wrong almost every time I’ve tried to predict this show’s next move, but there is one thing I know for sure: Vince & co. are not looking to conclude Jesse’s arc with the torture porn-esque tragedy we’ve been dealt so far. Mark my words: he’ll get out of this alive with Brock in tow. To provide that child a life free of all this carnage would be more than just a fitting thematic resolution to his journey; it would the only way for him to redeem himself in his own eyes.
My final prediction: Walt’s ricin goes to Gretchen and Elliott and the machine gun is for Jack’s crew, and it’s Jesse who finishes his former partner once and for all. I trust these writers unconditionally and will be surprised if I’m correct (again, they are much much smarter than me) but this is roughly how I see it going down, and if I’m at all close I’d be more than satisfied.
Kudos to this crew for its Emmy success, by the way. I hope this is the end of this trend of anti-hero driven era of dramatic television, because nothing could ever possibly top this phenomenal show.
I don’t think this will end well for Jesse. I have a feeling he takes out Mr. White before eating his own gun.
I think everybody is, or shortly will be, destroyed on some level. I think things will end as well for Walt as they can if only because, having lost everything, he likely gets to go down in action. Still, that is given the fact he has seemingly lost his family forever and will likely never see Holly again, his son hates him, Skyler cannot be too fond of him although I would love to see one final scene with them together, and Jesse? Jesse is the wildcard.
I still feel something for Walt. Even though it was perhaps inevitable an “empire” built on cooking meth and the sadness of everybody whose life he destroyed would be so hollow and leave him utterly, completely alone to die, I still felt sad seeing him (or anybody) in that state and having done all he did for nothing. Lest we forget, he did have some sympathetic motivations that I do not believe were lies to us or himself. Clearly, he cares about his family and to have sacrificed everything including his humanity to protect them and leave some legacy, yeah, I want it to all be for something. If anything, I hope as much good can come out of this as possible.
Jesse has lost so much. I think what keeps him going is Brock. If he survives this, I think that plants the seed for some new life after this. It would not surprise me to see him look after Mike’s granddaughter either. I could see Walt trying to make amends and at even though Jesse hates the money and all it stands for, that could be the way to support Brock and try to do some good in the world. Who knows. Jesse must loathe Walt, perhaps only slightly less than he loathes Todd. This seems to not be a show of happy endings. However, I do hope it ends with some hope for Jesse. So I largely agree with Alex above in that respect (although I suspect you will see people try to milk the anti-hero trend for some time yet).
As for Saul? At least he got out. Barely.
-Cheers
Call me a cock-eyed optimist, but I think Jesse gets away with Brock and the money. Everyone else… not so much.
No way is it ending well for Jesse, regardless of if he lives or dies. His entire world has been torn apart and because of his association with Walt, nearly everyone he has ever loved is dead. It’s as depressing as can be but our beloved Jesse can’t be saved because he is already gone.
@Amanda Q, I don’t know. It depends on how you define “ending well.” People can recover from far worse than what Jesse has lived through. I would expect him to be scarred on some level for life and he has lost so much. However, he still has Brock, the responsibility of that might carry him a long way. He still has his family; a reunion with them does not seem entirely implausible at some point in the future. He might have access to a lot of drug money, which he may not want yet might actually be able to put to some philanthropic use. I cannot imagine Walter or the Nazi’s living much longer. Plus, it is not unfeasible for me to believe if he lives through this, it pushes him completely out of the criminal life and forces him to try and make amends for what he has done. I thought that was part of what he was trying to do when he asked Saul to give his money away. Maybe he finds a way to actually do that. At minimal, I do not see him leaving Brock to his own means should he live beyond Felina.
That may not be “ending well,” however it would seem to me to be an ending with the promise of hope and recovery. Which is more than most in this show, and more than I would have necessarily expected for Jesse at the onset.
-Cheers
You don’t think it ended well for Saul? What??? A lifetime of smelling like cinnamon buns after work sounds like a happy ending for anyone, much less slightly sympathetic characters…
I’m not getting this, Saul has MONEY, lots of it, so how he even needs to work is a mystery. And Brock, he’s a kid fer christsakes, he will be/is going somewhere (child protective services) long before Jesse could even see him, the timeline would seem to indicate the nazi’s capped Andrea long before Walt even left the cabin…
@BRBA, Saul still has to have something to do, for taxes, his sanity, the possibility that money will not last forever. He still has to blend in and do something with his life.
-Cheers
True, Dave, I would think going to Belize would be a way to go, who needs the USA, but the indication by the small bags Saul is carrying is there isn’t a whole lot of money left, still, SA or, even better, Samoa, would be the way to go…
The Ricin HAS to be for Walt, no? I don’t know where it ultimately ends up, as it has taken quite a few twists and turns itself. Still, the reason Walt gets it has to be for his own painless kill shot, no?
Well all of those that feel like Walt is to blame for every single bad act in this series really make me scratch my very bald head.
Lets run down this: Gus and Mike were bad bad people people way before Walt showed up on the scene. Mike one of the worst a Cop gone bad and basically a hired killer, fixer, and enforcer.
Jesse a wanna be cook and drug dealer that was already ruining his life way before Walt and him joined up. Lets not forget he was in a drug house and escaped out the window when Hank was raiding the house. Walt along on a ride along spotted him and then decided to partner up with him. Most of Walts issues actually were the cause of Jesse’s mistakes and instability. Watching Talking Bad last night I was really blown away by the niavete of the host and the way the guy that play’s Badger nailed Jesse. Jesse is weak, he want’s to be tough and he isn’t. Jesse’s makes bad decision after bad decision and because he is weak it hurts those around him. He teams up the chick Walt let die and she blackmails Walt. What the hell was he thinking was going to have to happen to her at that point. If you want to play hardball be prepared to get hit by a pitch. He tells Walt he can sling dope but has no system in place and that causes problems. He gets upset about the kid getting killed, that kid was dealing drugs way before Jesse came around. Not only that but he lets everyone see that is the way to deal him, his weakness. He doesn’t get in the van so he can what kill Walt? That gets Andrea killed, well that and his dumb ass escape attempt. This where the Badger guy said he is weak, he figures out a way to get out of his handcuffs but then doesn’t take the time to consider what to do from there. Then doesn’t consider that a failed attempt will likely mean Andrea or Brock get tortured-killed. I was really thinking they were going to take Andrea to keep her where Jesse could see them torturing her, I was glad to see the righters didn’t fall for this worn out plot line and instead did what real out of control killers do instead. (Other than the fact that for the most part drug dealers (outside of gangs like bloods and crips) go out of their way to not kill or harm innocents due to the amount of attention that brings.
Todd was already a psycho killer way before meeting Walt. Walt did not order him to shoot that kid, he did it because that is how people like Todd handle issues like that. Just like a hammer is always going to strike the nail when used as directed.
Skylar one the people I truly I loath (a credit to Anna Gunn’s acting) had here chance in that lawyers office to separate herself from her husband. She made the decision to not only stick with him but then you have the adultery and helping the guy she was sleeping with to defraud the IRS. Then she used Walt’s (and hers) money to bail him out with the IRS as well as Hank’s rehab (I have already railed on the fact that as a Fed employee and union member Hank would have a so called “Cadillac” health insurance plan and not only that took the bullet in the line of fire and while on the job (he was reinstated). Not to mention the fact that the grocery store’s insurance would have kicked in as well. Generally stores should have some level of security and a couple of dudes walking around with shiny axes should have alerted someone.
Hank well, Hank signed up to be a cop and getting shot is a hazard of employment. Hank also was running an off the books and possibly illegal investigation into Walt. Then you have the fact he was on reservation land without permission and well … Here is the other thing that really blows my mind about Hank, was his ego and need for selfishly being right about Heisenberg that he just had to ruin everyone’s life? We already know Hank to be criminal beating Jesse, unlawful search, trying to entrap Skylar into a confession, trying to entrap just about every single criminal-suspect he came into contact with into confessions, lying and lying and lying and there is no telling how many people in Hanks life he had wrongly sent to prison. So with all of that knowledge along with the knowledge of what would happen to not only Walt but to Jr-Skylar-Holy as well as his own family if he exposed Walt why did he insist on arresting him. Hell he has used informants all the time. Murdering informants like Crazy Eight and Walt could have just been one more in a long list of CI’s. This is not black and white cop learns of crime cop must arrest. Leaving out Walt’s family which Hank obviously did not care one whit about due to the whole tape recorder scene at the dinner but there was himself and his wife. The clepto that had unwisely accepted large amounts of money from Skyler and Walt. There is absolutely zero way that Hank would not have at least been prosecuted for that. He took dirty money and then didn’t report it to the IRS. That is a big damn felony. But no he wanted to be right and to the hell with everyone else. He should and I think any cop in that predicament would have immediately made sure there was no way this would blow back on him and the Walt was really done. He might have made Walt do something good with a portion of the money or even made him a CI and put him on the DEA payroll but he would have never arrested him.
Saul, well Saul is a criminal attorney and I still don’t understand why he ran. There are tons of attorneys out there just like him and you don’t hear of them having to run. Unless he was not really who he said he was (not likely since he probably had to be fingerprinted and FBI background checked just have a bar card. I hope so, since a measly ass stock broker or daycare worker has to be). So not sure why he ran but Walt didn’t recruit him.
The extremely vile and repulsive Marie while not on the same level as Walt she kind of got what she deserved. She really did a good job of portraying the more attractive sister in a family of some financial means that thought the world owed her. We all know a few girls like that from High School and a ton from college. She got her MRS degree and then fretted about not being able to afford the life she thought she deserved. Whether beating down her husband being satisfied in his job and not running the DEA like she thought he should be or stealing Prada Shoes (not sure if that was the brand) she wanted what she had not earned. Being an RN or any type of nurse is a thankless job, my sister is a nurse so take my next comment with that in mind. If she wanted the lifestyle she demanded her husband provide for her she should have went back to school and became a DR or at the least a nurse practitioner. Combine that with her husbands income and they would be well into the top 2% of wage earners. They were probably pretty close as is. But not only could she not be satisfied, but she revealed in her superiority over he sister and couldn’t wait to rub it in her face that her husband was superior to her husband and had him under arrest. It was a despicable act how she went about it. Instead of helping she showed her nasty side and exerted what little power she thought she had)
The list goes on and on and on. My point is that other than the White children there are no characters in the series that are blameless. That every situation is not completely of Walt’s doing. What did Jesse and Hank think was going to happen confronting Walt out in the dessert? Walt a supposed big time drug dealer (I have issue with this too, he was over head and nothing more than a chemist making meth for others to distribute) would do to protect his money. They knew he had arranged the murders of the guys in the jails. They new he had at least some muscle. To not call for support, to confront Walt right there and then was pure hubris and they paid for it dearly.
Should Walt get away with? Walt was and is always going to get away with it because of his cancer. Will he spend a small amount of time in jail? Nope. In the real world smart criminals get away with it all the time. Walt is a smart guy maybe not the smartest criminal in the state of New Mexico much less the world but in reality a guy like Walk that is a risk adverse as he is would and should in this series get away with it. Too bad Hank and Walt had to conspire in a grotesquely unintended way to make sure no one else did.
Lastly I would find it a travesty if Jesse killed Walt. Jesse the rat. Jesse the addict. Not Jesse the hero. In the end Walt gets his money to his family and Walt dies. That is how it should end. Lets see how it does.
@Louie, I had thought that might be the reason. Three things:
1) I am not sure ricin is a “painless kill shot” though. That makes me hesitant to think that is who the ricin is for.
2) Grey Matter. Considering that was the catalyst that got him off his bar stool, I wonder if that is who the ricin is for. We can guess who the machine guns are for.
3) Lydia (and maybe Todd). That is who he almost used it on before. Perhaps he finds out she conspired to take out Skyler (a/o was at least fine with scaring her by threatening Holly). Plus, there was the Todd-drinking-from-Lydia’s-lipstick-kiss coffee-mug scene and the tea-with-styvia scene. That might foreshadow something. Plus, if not for some confrontation with Walt, what role does Lydia serve other than to bait Todd into keeping on cooking?
That said, if Walt somehow survives and is going to end up in jail, maybe 3-5 days of ricin poisoning is a quicker way out. I had thought so, now I am suspecting he has more of a blaze-of-glory exit in mind. That is just a guess.
-Cheers
@Dave Someone, somewhere on this message board pointed out Gray Matter would have the capacity to launder his money. That seems very plausible to me, as it appears his final goal is to get his money to his family, somehow. Charitable donation solves that.
As to Lydia, I think there’s two simple reasons she’s still in the story:
1) To (fairly flimsily) justify continued Meth production even though they’ve not got all the money they need. (No one would really risk cooking meth & getting caught, now that money is no object.) The continued Meth production, in turn, is the reason for Jesse to still be alive.
2) I think Lydia is only a target after she becomes a threat to Skyler. Her anxiety, bordering on a disorder, would never let Skyler live. (See her request of Mike to kill his guys, followed by an attempted hit on him.) Whether Lydia becoming a threat to Skyler has transpired before Walt scoops up the ricin remains to be seen. I would bet, no.
Like I said, I think the ricin ends up killing someone; it’s been around too long not to. I don’t know who ultimately dies by its poisonous effects, but I believe Walt retrieves it with intent to take it.
Thanks for the response Dave.
i dont think the continued meth production is flimsy at all. think about one of the common themes of almost any crime movie/tv show is how endless and bottomless human greed is.
why does Tony Montana keep selling cocaine , why did walt turn down 500 million dollars back in season 5. because humans are in both this fictional world and all too often in real life humans are inherently dissatisfied (we enjoy the pursuit of money, sex and power more than the actual things themselves). to give a less drastic example why do you think that mothers get postpartum depression or men will cheat on there wives/ girlfriends even if they are the hottest woman in the world. it is the pursuit that gives us joy not the end result. to shut up and get back to my point that is why Jack continues cooking meth this is the world he knows and he wont stop because eventually the 69 million dollars will just get old (Todd bring this up right when he says why stop threes always more out there).
At this point, the best ending for Jesse may just be getting to be the one to end Heisenberg (and hopefully Todd, too). Don’t know if that will be enough to spur him to more action (such as saving Brock from foster care), but it will be something.
Where are all the folks that were swearing last week that the Gray Matter storyline was dead? Eating crow somewhere?
Gray Matter, that seems like pulling one out of thin air! I can see this as relevant only if it pertains to Walt’s overarching personality, ie., that he WAS a “rock star” that lost it all when he was cuckolded by Gretchen and then left Gray Matter, ending up with a life “of quiet desperation”. Walt only feels as a man when he is Heisenberg, and shows his true potential as such. While I understand there is Saul spinoff coming, it would seem to be more interesting to show how Rockstar Walt became Mr. Chips, something that many people could relate to with the same felling that many people relate to Heisenberg…
mhilgtx – I like your post and agree with your opinions although they may not be too popular with the Jesse defenders. I even like what you said about Marie, she is like nails on a chalkboard to me. The only truly innocent people are Walt’s children.
@CharlieLucky, I did not call Gray Matter. If you or anybody else did, then kudos. I did not see that coming. However…
@BRBA, I do not see it as “pulling one out of thin air.” For one simple reason. Anytime somebody makes the news for something terrible, the media tends to dig up every thing they can, relevant or not. If Walt helped co-found a major company, they would dig that up, and said company would almost invariably renounce any contribution or association with somebody as notorious as Walter White became. I also think it pertained to Walt’s story by being likely the final time somebody tweaked Walt’s ego, intentionally or not, and set him out to prove them wrong.
As for a “how Rockstar Walt became Mr. Chips” scenario? The problem there is it ends on kind of a downer note. I might be interested in it, yet I think the Walt-to-Heisenberg arc is more interesting and think a spin-off about Walt would run the risk of being too much of a letdown. I am sort of on the fence about Better Call Saul, almost entirely because I am leery of prequels, however I love Bob Odenkirk and would love to see him in his own show, so there you have it.
-Cheers
the ricin is used; Gilligan has confirmed that. not certain someone will die, though (i.e., that the plan for using it will be successful
@Mary and possibly Gommie, that guy for some reason was a loyal friend to Hank. He seemed like that good guy that saw the good parts of you along with the bad and as your friend felt compelled to help you. He helped reign in Hank’s flaws and corner cutting realizing that in the end Hank was good people and good police (yes the wire) and that Gommies own by the book ways were not enough to effective and Hank was at least trust worthy. He had suspicions of that Hank was going rogue and thought he could bring him back. It cost him his life. So I guess I put Gommie as a good guy and one of the few if not the only adult on the show that knew right from wrong and lived that way.
Am I the only one who wishes Junior knew his father didn’t kill Uncle Hank and that his last phonecall was to protect his mother?
At this point his father is a murdering meth dealer, who has had a knife battle with his mother and kidnapped his sister. I don’t think there is too much Walt Jr. will believe when talking to him.
you’re thinknig form Walt’s point of view.
Of course Walt killed Hank. And that last phone call doesn’t absolve him from shit.
Walt didn’t kill Hank. He is responsible for Hank’s death. There is a difference.
@Mary: You think it would matter to Flynn that his father didn’t pull the trigger that killed his uncle?
Walt killed his uncle…whether he pulled the trigger is immaterial to Flynn and Skyler.
You seem to have a very literal definition of “murder” if you don’t think Walt killed Hank…
@John Exactly- Hank was in the desert trying to capture one person. Walt fails to realize how all the implications of the drug trade have ruined his life.
The “Walt Jr.” (Flynn) character is obviously too retarded to realize everything his father has done for him over the past 1 year+ … he should just hobble back to the classroom…
CARNEY – Someone who uses the word “retarded” like that is not in a position to claim mental superiority over anyone. The “retarded” people I’ve known were all kindhearted and did their best to achieve their full potential. You should aspire to the high standard they set, although you may be too hobbled to do so.
Yeah Carney, everything Walt has done for him, including: having a couple of killers come into the house bearing machetes; have a whole family of psycho killers come into the house and threaten to put the family permanently to sleep; make your father’s name known around the world for criminality.
Thanks for everything!
Jonas.Left, not one month ago you aspersed all brain cancer patients as probable homicidal maniacs devoid of human emotion and conscience, and now YOU attempt to claim the moral high ground viz. the disabled and infirm? How dare you.
DR BOB – I dare because I am brave and bold. I have the courage of my convictions and the honesty to write what I truly think and feel. I don’t offer nonsense to stir people up, and I do not insult the disabled out of some sick, skewed sense of who the villains of a television show are. If you go back to page one of the comments for Alan’s review of To’hajiilee, you’ll see that I explicitly stated that I was being facetious in a direct reply to you, although the sarcasm should have been obvious without it. Nice try, though. You almost had me there, except for the part where my comments bear no resemblance whatsoever to your characterization of them.
Jonas You are so very brave. Keep going brother, You inspire us all. keep being Brave. Keep being Bold. Keep being my hero for flaming other people’s opinion’s you don’t agree with on a tv message board. Keep on your magnificent bastard.
Truly an inspiration, more entertaining than the show!
ALAN – I was attempting to inject a little humor into my response to the good doctor. I know I’m not perfect, and there have been comments I regret, but calling out that “retarded” crap sure isn’t one of them. I have had plenty of civil exchanges with people I disagreed with. If I get personal, and I try not to, it’s the attitude I’m responding to, not the ideas.
It’s just nice to have my inspiring magnificence recognized. Thanks, ALAN.
Walt doesn’t think he’s responsible for Hank’s death. But this scene – along with his conversation with Saul, and Andrea’s murder, and many similar scenes in previous episodes/seasons – are there to drive home just how delusional and narcissistic Walt’s inability to see his own culpability in the destruction is. This is a man who has destroyed countless innocent lives, which from the point of view of a person not as morally compromised as he is – a person like Flynn – makes it totally irrelevant that he didn’t actually pull the trigger when Hank died.
Well, Walt did offer 80 million dollars to save Hank’s life, so he is probably less responsible for Hanks death than drew Sharpe’s death.
But . . . quibbling over such technicalities (Walt did pretty much claim to have killed Hank on the phone to his wife) reminds me of that line in trading places when people keep bringing up to the Dan Ackroyd character that he was dealing heroin and he says, “It wasn’t heroin, it was Angel Dust.”
It’s kind of funny when you know the difference between phencyclidine and heroin.
@Mary, I agree. Walt has done terrible things to be sure. However, killing Hank was not one of them. I do wish Flynn was able to know his father. While I am not sure it would make any difference, right now it is strange that Walt Jr. hates Walt most for something that is based on a lie, or at least a half-truth.
@Themadlibs, Walt has to share the burden of being responsible for Hank’s death, no matter how indirect he was. However, calling off Uncle Jack and the Nazis, begging for Hank’s life, then offering his entire “life’s work” of ~$80 million just to spare Hank pretty much means he did not murder Hank.
Flynn might still hate Walter, and with good reason. However, he should hate Walt for who he is and what he actually did, good and bad.
-Cheers
Hey, it all ends on a happy note, grumblers.
[dailycurrant.com]
Also worth noting that Hank bears some culpability in his own death as well. He chose to go after Walt on his own rather than with the backing of the DEA largely as a way to salve his own pride which was wounded by the knowledge that Walter had been going behind his back all along. Hank chose a dangerous route over a safer one out of pride. He is not blameless either.
Do you think he would believe him??
Flynn *is* confused. It does make a difference if Walt had actually killed Hank or instead, as happened, he put Hank’s life in danger by his overall actions, then tried and failed to save Hank’s life by offering up his ill gotten money. The actual events don’t absolve Walt but are still morally distinct from Flynn’s impression of what happened. But this is ‘good confusion’ in terms of making powerful drama. It underlines the impossibility, in the end, of Walt planning and scheming his way out of everything. Sooner or later he’d face a situation like that of the phone call, where to try to absolve Skyler he had to make his son think he literally murdered Hank. And now he has no credibility left to further explain.
Seriously, what does it matter if Jr is confused? His father has been lying to him this who time. His father has personally murdered a dozen people and had nearly a dozen more killed. His father has destroyed his family’s lives. His father is more or less responsible for a scenario that got his uncle paralyzed, then killed. And Jr has to live with all of that stigma for the rest of his life. Talk about splitting hairs.
@Joel, context is everything. Yes, Walt did those terrible things, and yes Flynn has to live with that. And yet…
What was the breaking point that made Walt Jr. actually hate his father to the point of no forgiveness? Killing the one person to whom Flynn actually cared about. The rest Walt could rightfully admit were terrible, terrible mistakes, and Flynn can at least compartmentalize them. However, Flynn hates Walt for the one thing he did not do yet, ironically, confessed to in an attempt to clear his wife and family. While still horrible, those dozen or so people Walt killed were largely drug dealers and decidedly NOT Hank, the man he was actively trying to give up everything he had to save. The difference may be marginal, yet it is significant and would probably not be entirely lost on Flynn.
That seems different substantial than splitting hairs.
-Cheers
@Dave I: Context *is* everything.
Whether Walt fired the gun or not, it is Walt’s fault as far as Jr is concerned and he’s right: it *is* Walt’s fault. Walt has had many opportunities to walk away and he did not. Walt didn’t have to order a hit on Jesse, but he involved the nazis anyway. He called them and brought them to the scene. He orchestrated the events that lead to Hank’s death. Hank is dead because Hank was a DEA agent and Walt cooked crystal meth. Trying to say Walt didn’t fire the gun or he offered to buy them off or say Hank should have gotten the DEA involved *is* splitting hairs. Hank is still dead because of Walt.
As for Jr, his entire life has turned out to be an absurd joke. His whole world has been torn apart. His father is directly to blame for all that.
The context for Jr is Jr is Walt’s son. Jr idolized his father, pure and simple. He has favored his dad through everything that happened and treated his mother like shit that entire time. He started a web site to make money to pay for his father’s cancer treatment (which ironically his father used to launder drug money). His father bought his loyalty and affection with drug money. Now he’s learned that his father was lying the whole time. His father is not just a humble former teacher but a drug kingpin, a murderer, and his father is responsible for his uncle’s death. An uncle, I might add, that was valiantly trying to arrest and stop his lying, murdering, drug dealing father.
On top of that, the govt wants to prosecute his mother and has her under a grand jury investigation. They’ve lost their house and their livelihood. For a teenager in high school, it would be confusing and horrible enough to find out your father paid for his cancer treatment by producing crystal meth. But all the other things Walt has done make it far, far worse.
So yeah, context is everything. Jr is a teenager. His world is shattered. His father is a murdering drug dealing criminal. He has every reason to be angry, and every reason to blame Walt for Hank’s death.
I feel the same as the original commenter. No matter how awful the truth is knowing it is much easier on a person in the long run.
@Joel, I guess we are going to have to disagree. Walt begging his hired gun to specifically NOT kill Hank and oh yeah, here’s $80 million in unmarked bills to walk away does not make Walt directly responsible for Hank’s death in my mind. At minimal, it is an over-simplified and incredibly incomplete picture of what happened.
As for the rest? I never argued against any of that. However, I think if Flynn knew the entire circumstances he would still feel a lot of what he does toward his father, and for good reason, however I do think he would still see Walt in a somewhat different light. At least his view would be based on fact and not on one not-entirely-telling-the-truth phone call made with the clear intent of throwing the Feds off Skyler’s and his family’s case. Things are just a bit more complicated than Flynn realizes. That may ultimately change nothing. However, Flynn’s image of Walt is at least somewhat clearly based on a lie. I would rather it be based on all the facts. It might at least give Flynn some resolve knowing what Walt actually did, and why, knowing the whole ugly truth.
-Cheers
It’s admirable that Walt tried to buy Hank’s safety. It’s admirable that Hank didn’t wish to have Walt use his ill-gotten blood money to save him. It’s still Walt’s fault that Hank is dead.
Mary, I do get the impulse of telling Walt Jr. what really happened in the desert and to which degree Walt was responsible for Hank’s death and to which degree he tried to save them. There have actually been many moments when I desperately wanted to sit down with the characters and patiently explain to them the other’s point of view so they’d realized their distorted view of one another (for example after Gale’s death at the beginning of the fourth season).
But at the same time I know that there is a tragic inevitability to all of this, not because the plot dictates it, or the rules of tragedy, but because of who the characters are and what they have done (you could as well want to give Macbeth, Othello, Lear a good shaking…)
And it makes perfect sense. Instead of all the vile and loathsome things Walt has done, he is judged on the basis of the one thing he has tried to prevent at all costs (after it was far too late and he set all the wheels in motion, of course) and which he claimed to have done in order to protect his family.
And this is also the tragedy of it. If Walt Jr. hated his father because of all he did, this would still be terrible for Walt. But the fact that he hates him most of all because he believed the last time Walt lied to his family in order to protect them after having lied to them so many times to protect himself, this is what it makes it tragic, I’d argue.
And of course, the point is that it doesn’t matter what ultimate line Walt has drawn for himself (family), because in stepping over the one line and becoming “a person he is not” (I think that’s the way Cranston put it) all other lines have been erased. And that he does not see it in his pride and hubris, is his deep tragic flaw.
And this is what still for me elicitcs sympathy for me, makes me still feel sorry for Walt, on some level, for having brought all of this down on him and on everybody else. And I feel sorry, or sympathy for the character for the same reason that I have loathed him so often in the run of the series: for having so utterly lost himself.
And on a related note: It is so pathetic that he wants to make amends by, as Walt Jr. rightly puts it disgustedly, “sending money”, and that this is not only all he can think of, but that he also has reduced himself to such an extent that all he has left to give of himself are $ – and I find this is as much pathetic as heartbreaking, and shows how much not just the drug business but the money business in general destroys.
@Rene, that kind of sums up the tragic irony of the situation, and of Walt. It does seem very Shakespearean how Walt on some level did these terrible things for his family, yet it ultimately cost him the one selfless thing he was trying to save, and the thing Flynn hates him for the most is the thing he did not actually do, not directly and not intentionally.
I think Walt’s hubris is ultimately what makes this end tragically. If he had done what he did solely for his family, it would have still been despicable, however it would have led him to approach things differently. He would have been able to accept blame, face the consequences of his actions, and show remorse in a way that let people forgive him. On some level, I can relate to that. Most probably could if they were completely honest with themselves. The desire to be a hero in your son’s eyes, to avoid the stigma of people knowing you were a ruthless kingpin, much less dying in a jail cell or even just having your image in tatters from a public trial. Instead of humbly begging his son’s forgiveness, all he can do is try to smuggle money to his family. On one hand, they truly need that, and it is the bottom line of what he tried to do this for; make money to support his family. Yet, he seems to fail to realize just how much his family wanted and needed him, Walt, not Heisenberg or ill-gotten gains.
His reaction to Gretchen and Elliott’s interview basically disavowing him of any meaningful contribution to Gray Matter underscores this. When he is finally ready to do the right thing, his pride is pricked. Rather than give himself up and probably make things easier on his family, he apparently decides to take matters into his own hands and try to do, well, we will find out next week. We only really know it involves an M60, tracer rounds, and a hidden capsule or ricin.
Yet…I can still empathize with that. Not just the pride, but the desire to have some meaning in his life, for something to matter. I can also relate to how it must feel to be completely undermined and told your contributions were completely superficial and that the person you were, that sweet and brilliant man, is now gone. Being so marginalized and written-off by its very nature almost demands you prove them wrong, or at least take back your identity and define yourself. It may be wrong, however it feels like a natural reaction. Besides, if you are Walt and you are going to die, maybe going out in a blaze of glory lets you take out two birds with one stone (or an M60 and ricin). You avenge Hank by taking out the Nazis, maybe find some way to leave some swan song apology video or letter to your family, and whether you live or die it should help get the feds off Skyler’s back. Plus, if/when he stumbles across Jesse, maybe he can at minimal make whatever amends are possible for that horrible situation. Being at the end of his life, I could see Walt finally realizing the weight of what all he has done. Jesse may still hate him, however Walt may still be able to at least save Jesse from the fate that Walt put him into in the first place. It is not redemption, however it would be ending the destruction of those in his wake. I also have to wonder after Walt’s death or imprisonment, if Jesse ends up with the money somehow and is able to use it to take care of Brock and perhaps get some to Skyler and the kids. On one hand, it would be Walt kind of getting his wish and this show has been one that has not really led to happy endings for anybody. On the other hand, it would be the most selfless thing Walt has ever really worked for, the security of his family after he was gone. Despite everything that has happened, I do not want this to have all been for nothing. At minimal, I would like to see some good come to Flynn and Holly, as well as Jesse and Brock.
-Cheers
Trying this again as my comment ended up in the wrong place. Thanks for the replies. Dave I – would like the show to end that way too. Rene – I like how you compared Walt’s downfall to Shakespeare.
That’s an essential piece of Walt’s misery; far more gnawing than the things Walt Jr. knows accurately.
Still love the show, but I thought murdering Andrea was a step too far.
As Alan notes, that was precisely the point.
No more half-measures.
I agree with Alan. As brutal as her murder was, it was necessary to show just how unconscionable some criminals are. Todd is the Greek, he’s Marlo Stanfield, he’s the business without scruples getting in the way.
I disagree. It’s logical that Jesse would want to escape his hellhole after being stuck there for probably 2-3 months; in his desperation to get free, however, he underestimated the Nazis’ ability to keep the premises secure. Also logically, the Nazis had to make Jesse “pay” for trying to escape, so they basically had two options: the horrific murder of Andrea, or the vastly MORE horrific murder of Brock. Thankfully the writers chose the lesser of two evils. (For now. We already know Todd has no moral problem killing kids, albeit a teenager vs. a kindergartener thus far. That we know of.)
how was her murder a step too far?! she’s been a liability for awhile, and a lot of other tv shows/movies kill innocent people just like her every day. i didn’t find it that shocking at all. why was it a step too far for you folks?
That was horrendous. I’m really upset that the show is giving Walt a pass at every turn while Jesse only gets more and more misery. It should be the other way around. All I wanted was Jesse to end the show on a hopeful note. I’m really, really mad and disappointed. I don’t care about Walt or spending so much time with him, I care about Jesse, but clearly the writers feel that Jesse should have the more severe consequences, they just like torturing him. So disappointing. I can’t believe i’m saying this, but it’d be better if they’d just killed him off, I never would have said that while anticipating this season. I the message that being decent and having emotions gets you the most misery.
I’m actually pissed off. I don’t know if I can even watch next wek. With my luck, Walt will just kill Jesse and be “a badass” for the rest of the episode because clearly what the writers care about is “the great Heisenberg”. Ugh.
Please help– watched it twice, at not time do I see Andrea being murdered nor Jesse trying to escape…watched the premier on dvr tonight, ep. 15… why am I missing this?
thanks…
Maybe your DVR cut off part of it? This episode was 75 minutes instead of the usual 60 (as is next week’s finale).
I get you Liu, the only thing that would satisfy me would be for Jesse to kill Todd and the aryans. But of corse that honor will go to Walt. *eye roll* Gotta make him a hero after everything and leave Jesse at the lowest of the lows.
@Liu – I think what the writers are saying is:
‘Do you think Jesse is some sweet, innocent darling? No, he is also a BAD man (even if he has more conscience and remorse than Walt), and he is also reaping the whirlwind he helped sow’
Madmeme – Nobody is saying Jesse is asaint, but he has a moral compass, yet he has suffered FAR more severe consequences than Walt. It’s clear to me that the writers will go to great lenghts to not harm Walt’s immediate family. Skyler’s not even in prison. The writers protect Walt and punish Jesse, and i’m sick of it.
@Liu – “…yet he has suffered FAR more severe consequences than Walt.”
I don’t think this is true – Walt had a relationship with Hank that spanned many years (have you seen the webisode of Hank’s bachelor party?) – Jesse knew Andrea for just a few months; neither his parents nor little brother (his immediate family) have been killed either.
Sorry, but I think you (and many others) are looking at Jesse (and Mike to some degree) with rose-colored glasses. Remember Drew Sharp? Todd shot him – but who was most responsible (after Todd) that the boy died? Well, Jesse was – because the train heist was his plan. And remember, Jesse was about to leave town and disappear – the only reason he didn’t was because he wanted to get revenge on his old partner and co-conspirator-in-crime for making Brock sick.
@ lulu this is how the drug world actually works the cold hatred remorseless get to thrive while the innocents suffer. Its just like alan said the show often give us a fantastical look at the meth trade and now in its final hour is taking all the glamor out of it. its not that the writers hate jessie there trying to show you that this is how the real world works instead of the compelling fascinating but also glamorized version that the where doing for the past 5 seasons.
@ gina if you think that the writers want you to simpthasize with Walt than you must not be paying attention.
also im not sure if any of you noticed but Walts family is completely destroyed Skylers going to jail best case scenario is that Marie takes in walter junior(assuming the feds don’t come after her for taking walts money to pay hanks medical bills).
i have no respect for people who use asterisks to demonstrate facial expressions online.
It doesn’t matter really what Jesse deserves or what Walt deserves. People don’t get what they deserve, which I think is part of the point. This isn’t a morality tale. Hank didn’t deserve to be shot down by neo-Nazis. And those same Nazis don’t deserve to be living large on tens of millions of dollars (the exact number escapes me right now). The point is that Walt’s selfishness and narcissism had destroyed the lives of everyone around him, even those that don’t deserve it.
@FUNKYLOVEMONKEY – Do you really believe that everyone’s destruction is Walt’s fault (outside of his own family, of course)?
As Bryan Cranston said, in answer to the argument that Walt ruined Jesse’s life:
“Okay, hang on a second. [Laughs] Jesse is already a drug dealer, he’s just a bad one, an inefficient one. So I didn’t corrupt him there. Then the first killings. How did they come about? Jesse brought Krazy-Eight and Emilio into the picture. And they were going to kill us. So how is that Walt’s issue about introducing death or destruction?”
It should be obvious by now that this is not a typical TV show where justice is ultimately meted out deservingly. This is something much more artistic.
“have you seen the webisode of Hank’s bachelor party?”
There are webisodes? Are they still available?
Andrea’s murder was definitely not a step too far. This is exactly what could happen if you became a drug dealer who’s associated with dangerous, violent criminals.
Sorry, Breaking Bad is not about meeting anyone’s expectations of character arcs, or other such cliches, whether for Jessie, Saul or Walt. That should be clear by now.
As it happens, life isn’t fair and the drug trade doubly so. No writer is obliged to add up all the Karma and balance it in a series, or tell a conventional morality tail.
Breaking Bad is, if anything, about the chaos that can flow from making very bad decisions. But the world is full of very rich dictators, mob bosses and hedge fund managers who defy this. And that’s why life is not fair — and why we have countless religions that seek to explain how cosmic justice gets balanced properly, because it sure doesn’t happen in this life. Stick with Lord of the Rings for happy endings, and don’t read The Silmarillion.
If you think Jesse is suffering too much, how about Walt Jnr or Janes’s father? Jesse, let’s not forget, was getting paid by the bucket load but wanted to deal to his 12 Step group just to be a ‘bad ass’.
Since Breaking Bad made the Guinness Book of Records for getting a 99% approval rate on Metacritic, meethinks it is more likely that the critics are right than the outraged fans who want their fantasies fulfilled.
@Madmeme, Andrea’s little brother Tomas was murdered by Gus’s dealers, so there’s that. To the Nazis (and to Gus) that is just collateral damage. To Jesse, he feels as morally culpable for that because he and Walt were responsible for the blue meth the kid was slinging. Tomas might as well have been his own little brother Jake.
@Liu, I do not think this is about the writers caring about making Walt into “the Great Heisenberg.” Not at all. They have gone out of their way to do everything possible to make him completely reprehensible. To the extent he is now a cancer-riddled and dying man stuck in the middle of nowhere to die alone. He cannot even intimidate Saul anymore. This finale seems to be less about him being a badass and more about his last stand. The writers seem to be doing the exact opposite of giving Walt a pass. Take a close look at exactly what Walt has lost.
I think the writers care about Jesse as well. He is not innocent either, although as viewers we pretty much universally care about him more than anybody else. However, there is a brutal truth behind what happened to Jesse and Andrea. People who deal in drugs and orchestrate the murder of prison inmates are not going to be nice people who are safe to deal with. As Daniel pointed out, Walt Jr., Jane’s father, Marie, Brock, these are the people who are amongst those who have been tragic victims to Walter’s actions. That is not even counting those who got addicted to his incredibly pure blue crystal meth. Jesse has unfortunately been a part of that as well. He brought Mr. White into this, so he helped make all these terrible, terrible things happen.
My guess (and admittedly that is all it is) would be that Walt does not kill Jesse. In fact nothing leading up to this has lead me to believe they are going to make Walt be some victorious “badass.” While Andrea’s death and Jesse’s failed escape, and really his misery throughout this entire show, have all been difficult, just because a story is sad and good people get hurt (or even simply flawed characters we grow to care about) does not make it bad. Terrible, terrible things happen in the world. Compared to what is happening in places like Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Mexico, or places like Ariel Castro’s basement in Cleveland over a decade, what happened on Breaking Bad to Jesse is pretty light. So yes, there art should imitate life and reflect just how bad things can get. However, I do not think it should necessarily live in despair. I do not think Breaking Bad has nor will. There are consequences, terrible ones, for doing the things Walter and yes Jesse have done. Yet, I also think as a moral story they have balanced things pretty well, and next week may very well have the karmic justice where whatever amends can happen from this story will happen. That probably does not mean Walt killing Jesse and going out like some complete hero. At this point, it is clear Vince Gilligan and crew do not see Walter as a hero.
-Cheers
@Liu – really enjoying your implication that Walt’s getting away scot-free. You’re right that Jesse has suffered the most, but to recap, Walt’s brother-in-law was killed (and it devastated him more than probably any of us expected); he lost his family and can’t send them the money he made (nor can he even spend his money on himself or take any joy from it whatsoever); his beloved son hates his guts; his wife isn’t dead but is being tormented by the legal system, and Walt tortures himself by asking his disinterested fixer about her; and OH YEAH he’s got advanced terminal cancer, and can’t even give menacing little speeches anymore without going into a horrifying fit of coughing.
Jesse is suffering more, but Walt is certainly suffering. What’s more, the show has eternally made it quite clear that Jesse’s suffering is much more Walt’s fault than Jesse’s own. How many accusatory speeches from Jesse to that effect are needed before the point sinks in? The whole point of the series is that every ounce of suffering visited on everyone is pretty much Walt’s doing (see for instance the entire story arc of season 2 with the plane crash, which was just an extended metaphor for what evil Walt hath wrought). And before it’s over, I believe Walt will pay for it all – maybe even acknowledge, finally, that it was his fault. Though maybe not. Walt’s always had a hard time with accepting blame.
You can get the point of what they were trying to do, and even agree they executed what they intended, and still think it was a step too far. After last week, it was crystal clear that our main characters had lost agency and were suffering the consequences of 5+ seasons of immorality. At this point, they are just twisting the knife, which I know, is the point, but it seems like they are determined to just kill every outstanding character… why couldn’t the nazis have kidnapped Andrea + Brock and held them prisoners along with Jesse? That would have motivated him. (And for everyone banging the drum that the show had to go ultra dark, why not kill Brock as well? They are drawing certain lines, so you can’t just say whatever goes at this point in the story.) Being willing to go dark when the story calls for it is a good thing–feeling like you have to end on a super dark, character murdering spree isn’t. They are also getting a little too much joy out of the creepiness of Todd’s character. The skyler scene was good, but “just so you know, this isn’t personal” is them just screaming at us what a sociopath this guy is.
@Dave – No. Hank unwittingly brought Walt into this on Walt’s behest. Then, Walt blackmailed Jesse into working with him in the first place. Jesse was not the one who brought Walter in. Walt brought Jesse in, and then continued to blackmail him and/or manipulate him to keep him there. Walt also introduced the Nazi’s to Andrea in the first place. Walt put his trust in them, and so far, Jesse’s paying the price for that.
@RB, I suspect the rationale would be that they killed Andrea to let Jesse know they were serious, and maybe a bit out of spite for him ratting out Todd. As for why not kill Brock? Then they have nothing to threaten him with.
@Laura, I do not think Jesse or Walt end up being completely innocent in that situation. However, yeah, point taken. I should re-watch that as I seem to remember Walt did some manipulating to break into the meth business. Initially though, after Walt & Hank’s drug bust run, Jesse was still the one who opened the door for Walt to become Heisenberg. It is still Walt’s personal responsibility to not become a meth kingpin even though he was dying and the opportunity was there, and he manipulated Jesse from the very beginning. Still, if you are Jesse, you are probably seeing this as a sequence of bad events beginning with your first steps down the path of dealing with drugs. It opened him up to this tragic path.
As for Walt introducing the Nazis to Andrea and this all being on Walt? True. Again, if you are Jesse, you opened yourself up to this world and the Tucos, Gus Frings, Uncle Jesses, and Todds that inhabit it. Although I do feel most for Jesse and it pains me how much he has suffered for his mistakes, I think that is part of the moral tale. That and the wake of destruction caused by Walt on everybody he comes into contact with. Despite all of that, I think the writers do care for Jesse and Andrea’s death combined with Jesse’s reaction probably made for a tough scene for them to write and shoot.
-Cheers
@Liu, the writers martyrize Jesse because he’s the anti-hero the show deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So they’ll torture him. Because he can take it. Because he’s not an antihero. He’s a protagonist. A repentive meth-head. Our Captain Cook!
Why do you people think that whoever caused the most destruction automatically has to get the same punishment? That’s not how the world always works. Innocent people sometimes catch stray bullets.
knew i shouldn’t have looked here before watching it
@Dan: I didn’t click on your link and I hope you were kidding about the “ending.” Alan has a rule here: no spoilers.
@RunningPal, FWIW it was clearly satirical and not an actual script leak/ending spoiler. Which I figured. They seem to have a pretty tight cap on the finale (thankfully!).
-Cheers
To be honest, I thought the Nazis staged Andrea’s murder. Todd’s gun, when it went off, didn’t sound right. It sounded more like a bb gun or something of lesser harm. Enough harm to knock her to the ground, but not enough to kill her.
@BCSkier, I would guess a sub-sonic round (preferably with a silencer, although Todd’s gun did not have that) of a quieter round like a .22lr would be something that would make sense to draw less attention. That is kind of what I thought they were going for.
-Cheers
@Laura and @Dave remember that Jesse was already attempting to cook meth before Walt and he became reunited after the drug run. Walt blackmailed him into working WITH him because Jesse thought he was A maybe an informant and/or B ill equipped to “Break Bad”. Remember Jesse’s car with the license plate Captn Cook or something like that he was spiking his meth with chili powder or something to mark his brand. Walt targeted Jesse because he thought he would be easy to manipulate and foolishly thought the types of drug dealers Hank and the DEA were busting were actually successful drug dealers. In reality they were all the low end guys and Walt’s opinion of drug dealers as being stupid malcontents like Jesse was proven wrong when he learned they either savage like Tuco or brilliant and calculating like Gus Fring.
This brings up another issue I have always had with Walt. Walt’s desire to do more than provide for the family and his ego to build an Empire to compete with what he lost with Grey Matter blinded him to the fact that dealing drugs was and is hard work. Just like any enterprise start up there is a learning a curve and instead of him leveraging Gus Fring to his max and pushing Jesse out he insisted on Jesse being close and proving unpredictable to Gus. Unlike a real business though there is no such thing as Non Disclosure Agreements and Intellectual property and all of the legal savagery of our adversarial civil court system to keep things somewhat in check. There are no layoffs – buyouts – golden parachutes for the upper management in the case of a disagreement with the shareholders or hostile take over. If you have a key employee that becomes unpredictable and a threat your only cause of action is to eliminate the threat in a permanent manner. For the fact that the stakes here while much lower on the financial scale of a publicly traded corporation there is possibility of going to jail or getting killed. I guess I have always been surprised by Walt’s lack of planning and risk mitigation just like burying all of the money in one spot instead having Lydia ship it overseas to say Lichtenstein or some other well healed private banking we don’t want to know where your money came from country. Not sure why Lydia never suggested it either with he being risk adverse and realizing that her best interest were to protect her supply chain. Then to top it off Walt pulls off the brilliant move of setting the cowboy boots guy up with the methylamine pre-cursor they stole. So there is some business sense in Walt’s head but just not enough. I wonder is this is purposefully done by the writers to show yet another subtle layer of his hubris ignoring the fact he has no idea how to run any kind of business much less an illegal one. I would think that, and I could be way off after all I just sell advertising, you could find an attorney like Saul that would mentor you. Just like the guys on the Wire had an attorney that essentially guided them on how to conduct business. Now Saul might have been that guy but he was not really professional enough to get through to Walt.
So many layers in this awesome awesome great show.
I thought the murder of Andrea was realistic and stayed true to the story as that is what happens in real life and also it showed that Andrea is just a pawn in the game. Her brother was killed by the gang and she and Brock have always been not too far away from danger when involved with Jesse and through Jesse, Walt. It is awful to think that Brock is still alive as far as we know and will probably be taken by the Nazis to torment Jesse more. That`s two girls Jesse has lost now and possibly Brock will die too. While I would like Jesse to have a happy ending of some sort I don`t think this is the message the writers want to give as he has always been portrayed as a tragic character who cares more about others`happiness than his own.
Yeah, I thought it was a bit too much as well. I mean, as is (before this ep), Jesse was the one who had it so much worse already. He’s a meth slave (even though he turned his back on cooking aseveral months ago); forced to work to keep Andrea and Brock safe. He just knew about Jane, yet another betrayal from his pseudo father figure. I’m sure he also partly blames himself for Hank and Gomie. Lastly, he’s still reeling from Drew Sharp and Mike. So yeah, Andrea’s death borders sadism.
But I understand that it was done to further illustrate that the Nazis aren’t fucking around. I just hope that the show isn’t going on a killing spree just for the sake of having one. We’ll see next week.
Can’t see Uncle Jack et al not killing Andrea (which makes sense for all the reasons noted) because Jessie is “reeling from Gomie” dying, if he even is.
Next week is going to be amazing- the show has become so uncomfortable to watch, in the best way possible!
auntie marie better not live! i hope everyone dies for closure. well, except saul lol since he’ll have his own show
Saul can die. His show is a prequel. ;-)
@James, Saul’s best case scenario is manager of a Cinabon in Omaha. He’s already dead…
I’m trying to remember, but wasn’t Saul’s percentage of the profits suppose to be 10% ? Or was it more? He, Hank ,and I think Jesse, had this conversation in Saul’s circular office early on. If Walt had 80 million, and Jessie had a smaller sum, that would give Saul at least 100 to 160 million to take 10% of. That would buy a life time of “open barn doors” in Omaha.
I still can’t figure Jesse’s final fate out. Does he really want to keep on living after all the trauma he’s endured? Will it make it any better for him if he kills Walt in the finale?
Jesse does in fact blow up the lab, at least that is what I hope for. The Nazis pushed him too far. Brock will be safe with child services, or somewhere no one else knows. Boom. Done.
Yea, I agree definitely blows up lab. But who kills Walt, the ricin, Jesse or Cancer?
@ATHABASCA: I was actually surprised the lab wasn’t his first stop when he broke out of the dungeon. Setting fire to the methylamine would’ve been the perfect cover for escape (or, at the very least, to save Andrea).
Jesse’s life is so sad and has been that way for too long. If he dies in the end……what a waste and he has no one. If he lives, he will never be the same.
Jesse started off as Breaking Bad’s Tom Sawyer, but now he’s the show’s Job.
Walt poisons Brock with the ricin to “finish the job” he started back in season 4. Brock, however, “ain’t goin’ out like that” and, in an homage to his late brother Tomas, pulls out a gat and wastes that fool Heisenberg.
Brock then gets to speak the final line of the series:
“Ain’t no uncertainty here–this cat is dead, ese.”
While I love your prediction, Chris, I think you’re confusing Heisenberg with Schrodinger.
Well he is not coming to specifically rescue Jesse as I thought he would although he still could end up doing that. I think despite everything the emotional bond he has with his quasi son Jesse is still in him and when he learns what has happened to him he won’t kill him. I thought that maybe Jesse would try to kill Walter for what Walter is responsible for including Andrea’s death, but then it could go the other way. That is maybe with the death of Andrea Jesse wouldn’t have cared if Walt killed him even preferred it. But Jesse is the only person left for Walt. Walt didn’t care about him when he still had his real family but not they have rejected him, most devastatingly Walter Jr., Jesse is all that he has left, and so I don’t think Walt will kill him. Either way there WILL be a final confrontation between the two there has to be.
I do agree that Lydia is the real reason that Jesse is still alive but I think Todd does like Jesse He didn’t have to give him ice cream or take the tarp off after all. :-)
Now that Lydia’s greed has been rekindled I can see how maybe that ricin capsule is for her because I believe she will stay state side now that the product is up to 92-96% pure, just as Todd wants. Maybe Walter will somehow learn that Lydia threated Skyler, maybe he will call her just like he called Flynn?
If he is really coming for his former friends Gretchen and Elliot because he feels that they are distancing themselves and the company from Walter then Walter is really gone. What could he have expected them to do after all he has done? I know it is one of the things that set him on this road, his blaming them for them “somehow” cheating him out of his children’s birth right but he is gone completely psychopath if he blames them for all his problems at this stage. Yes they undersold his contribution to the company but that is to be expected under the circumstances.
Yes the ricin could be for them, but I think they will be also the softest target because no one is guarding them nor do they have the ability to defend themselves so maybe ricin is too needlessly subtle. I don’t see any reason to use such subtly. Lydia could be another story if he can catch up to her in a public place and put it in her tea that would be the method.
Its funny his private witsec provider stayed with him for so long but I guess their had to be some conduit for him to get news about his family. I just thought it would be Saul.
There is still one more episode to go so anything can still happen but it looks like Saul is going to live. I was surprised that he had to pull up stakes but I guess Huell sung like a bird.
Yes Skyler needs a new lawyer. I should’ve know that the Feds were going to look into Skyler more closely.
I thought they would’ve found Hank’s and Steve’s bodies by now via GPS on their phones, but the batteries are as dead as they are by now. If BB is really comi9ng full circle as I think and as we see in some cases is I think a bunch of kids are going to find Hank and Steve’s bodies some how.
You guys have to realize that Walt isn’t coming to “get” Gretchen and Elliot and kill them, he’s coming back to disprove what they said and try to clear his name somehow.
So, thinking in those terms, I think that he’s coming back to “get” the Nazis, not to get his money back or save Jesse or even get revenge, I think he’s going to put an end to the whole Heisenberg empire, putting blue meth out of business for good.
LOL@Bryan. Schrodinger, indeed. Bring on the Ricinberg!
Jesse would have a purpose to live on if he becomes the ‘father figure’ for Brock. So maybe in the final confrontation with Walt, he lives, gets the money and escapes. There’s got to be SOME kernel of redemption.
Just had the most disturbing thought–what if Walt wastes all the Nazis with his big ole gun, either doesn’t know about Jesse in the cage/chooses to LEAVE Jesse in the cage with no way to get out, and that’s how Jesse’s story ends? I would be so upset and mad at this show.
I don’t see any way Jesse ends up with his money, much less Brock. Brock’s grandmother will have the first claim on him, assuming Brock’s father isn’t in the picture. Have we ever heard anything about him?
As for the money, both Skyler and Marie are aware of his involvement with Walt and would surely turn him in to the authorities if he resurfaced. For that matter, where s his money? Saul had it, but what did. he do with before disappearing?
@Leahblizz, if you are right I may have a nervous breakdown!!!!! I would certainly never watch another Gilligan show!
Kind of a rambling mess and I didn’t like the decision to kill off Andrea. I realize this show has never had much of a thing for keeping around its hispanic characters but I thought she was an exception.
But well acted as usual and that goes a long way.
“I realize this show has never had much of a thing for keeping around its hispanic characters but I thought she was an exception.”
Wow, that was your takeaway from the scene? Strange.
Come on Ed, you can do better than that. Bringing race into the matter is pretty weak. The Nazis knew that Andrea was the best way to get to Jesse, and it’s another way Walt hurt his old “family” – they never would have known about her if it wasn’t for him.
Totally uncalled-for, Ed W. Hmmmmmmmmm, although I lived in Mexico for many years, I can’t think of even one surname that starts with the letter “W”. Come to think of it, I cannot think of even one WORD that begins with W. Just sayin…..
I’m not accusing anyone of being racist, I like Vince and his team too much. They seem like great people. But it’s just kind of an odd thing about the show that I wish was a bit different. I assume unintentional but still.
It was my takeaway because it didn’t feel like the character killing her so much as the writer’s room or show killing her. On any show when I can see the puppet strings then my mind wanders. Sorry. :)
It didn’t have the effect of making me go “oh poor Jesse”. He was indirectly responsible for both her death and her younger brother’s death (the kid who shot Combo). (As well as Walt being partly responsible of course but that’s a given)
In my defense though I will say that if you are going to give so many of your American characters German names (Schrader, Ehrmantraut, Gretchen, Boetticher etc), and also add neo-nazis and also name your lead character Mr White, you are essentially inviting discussions of race. So bringing the subject up seems fair game. Even if I like Vince & Co (which I definitely do) and assume they have good intentions. They put race on the table as a topic, not me. So naturally you notice such things as this.
As a Hispanic myself I find it disappointing that you had that takeaway from that scene Ed
@ED W – Perhaps… but the character of Andrea (and her ethnicity) was invented long before they decided to have her killed off.
Ed, you’re the only one who seems to have noticed such a thing. Anyway, you seem to be ignoring the multitude of non-hispanic deaths that occurred during this series.
nice troll, ed. you’ve done this with other names before.
Yes, have to disagree on not keeping around Hispanic characters. Gus and Gomez both had long runs on the show.
Relax white ppl, it really is wack that every mexican character of note on the show has gotten killed. Also, the nazis are boring.
Perhaps one could say it is really “wack” that every white character of note on the show is some combination of murderer, redneck, a-hole, and d-bag, or is simply just annoying. Makes me proud to be Caucasian when associated with this crew. As usual, I think people claiming the race card are very narrow minded and are just looking for something to argue about.
the white characters are fully fleshed out and are the focus of the show. If Walter white wasn’t “white” the show wouldnt be as popular. or wouldnt exist. Be quiet LB no one thinks Vince Gilligan is a racist or anything. you probably are tho.
@Andrew – give it one more episode, and there’s a decent chance that the show may also kill off just about every “white” – pun intended – character of note.
@ ed w so just b/c allot of the characters have German names the show is racist. yes you are right the show clearly has taken a very favorable stance on nazis as evidenced by how likable and intelligent they have made Todd and his crew. (i shouldn’t have to say this but the last part was sarcasm).
@ andrew allot of people have died on this show your point is invalid. in fact i think more white people have died that hispanics so maybe the show hates White people.
This reminds me of the controversy on “The Walking Dead” of how some black characters are killed off quite quickly. I believe that was a coincidence of being red shirts that happen to be black, and since then a couple of black characters have survived a long time, Michonne being the most obvious.
Just like in that case I don’t think it is deliberate that they killed off all of the Hispanic characters just because they were Hispanic, but since they are minor characters they could go the red shirt way out, Gus being the exception in not being a minor character but a very major one. A lot of minor white characters has gone out as well and major ones too. It is that all of the major cast is white (no pun intended) Walter, his immediate and extended family-and quasi son Jesse-so they until last episodes were sacrosanct.
That said I was sad to see Andrea killed. She was absolutely the most innocent person in the show except for Broc and maybe Flynn whose only sin was living under the same roof with Walter Sr. Anyway I get at lest some comfort of seeing the same actress, the gorgeous Emily Rios, playing Adriana on “The Bridge”. Maybe just like Dean Norris who played Hank had to die quick because he had to film “Under the dome” Emily Rios had to die because of her commitments to “The Bridge”?
Hey, at least one well known minor character looks like he is going to live, namely Huell and he is black. Of course there is till one episode left so… :-)
This reminds me of the controversy on “The Walking Dead” of how some black characters are killed off quite quickly. I believe that was a coincidence of being red shirts that happen to be black, and since then a couple of black characters have survived a long time, Michonne being the most obvious.
Just like in that case I don’t think it is deliberate that they killed off all of the Hispanic characters just because they were Hispanic, but since they are minor characters they could go the red shirt way out, Gus being the exception in not being a minor character but a very major one. A lot of minor white characters has gone out as well and major ones too. It is that all of the major cast is white (no pun intended) Walter, his immediate and extended family-and quasi son Jesse-so they until last episodes were sacrosanct.
That said I was sad to see Andrea killed. She was absolutely the most innocent person in the show except for Broc and maybe Flynn whose only sin was living under the same roof with Walter Sr. Anyway I get at lest some comfort of seeing the same actress, the gorgeous Emily Rios, playing Adriana on “The Bridge”. Maybe just like Dean Norris who played Hank had to die quick because he had to film “Under the dome” Emily Rios had to die because of her commitments to “The Bridge”?
Hey, at least one well known minor character looks like he is going to live, namely Huell and he is black. Of course there is till one episode left so… :-)
You do realize all but one of those with German names has also been killed.
And the worst of the villains are the neo-Nazis.
guy mentions race and is met with
– condescencion “come on buddy, I expect better from you”
– otherization “whoa that’s your takeaway? strange”
– accusations of inauthenticity “you’re talking about Mexicans but you don’t seem like a Mexicans sooo”
– guilt trips and demanding racial conformity “as a Hispanic, this is disappointing, because Hispanics wouldn’t agree with you”
– ‘race card’ and, in case you thought you were being subtle, blatant racism “people who pull the race card are narrow minded and just wanna complain”
all around kneejerk dismissiveness toward someone suggesting the very simple truth that non-white characters on this show are either marginalized (Gomez), unsympathetic (Gus) or outright demonized (the killer bros) and in any case end up dead.
and if you’re going to say that Gus was a sympathetic character because of the ONE SCENE where who we thought was a bad guy was once a basically nice guy who just wanted to make some money selling drugs, but then circumstances put him on the path to becoming a bad guy — well, some characters get a scene of that, others get five seasons of it.
But Haha, to that I ask: how many white characters on the show are not marginalized, unsympathetic, or outright demonized? I count three: Hank, Jesse, and Saul. Anyone else easily falls into one of those three categories.
@haha white people; While I think there could be an argument since the major characters tend to be Caucasian, other than the fact Walt & Jesse are white there is a lot to argue against them not keeping Hispanics around for very long. Andrea was around for quite a while, and Brock might end up being one of the few surviving characters who we view in an entirely positive light. Walt & Jesse are white, however they are also drug peddlers and murderers. Gus was a vitally important and strangely charismatic/sympathetic villain. Gus was also in the series for three of the seasons, so he was hardly marginalized. Walt has been villainized just about as much as he has been made the protagonist or in any way sympathetic. So I do not see it as a “simple truth” that all non-white characters are marginalized.
As for the contention that non-white characters are unsympathetic or demonized? That is a hard sell, especially when Walt is more demonized than anybody else, save perhaps the Nazis! Jesse is sympathetic despite all they have him doing. Even Hank was willing to sacrifice Jesse in order to catch Walt; he just had the decency to feel bad about it. Kind of. The most innocent characters on this show? Arguably Brock and Andrea. Gomez was arguably more heroic in his motives than Hank. Other than casting non-whites for at least some of the leads, ala. The Wire, I am not sure what else they could have done. I do hope we are able to eventually get beyond race issues, but that is just a random pipe-dream aside like wishing for an end to hunger or wars.
-Cheers
@Dave – You and I are mostly in agreement. I have noticed that’s Walt’s blackmailing Jesse into cooking with him in the first place often gets lost in the debate regarding culpability. Jesse is undoubtedly responsible for his actions, but he still has his humanity and thus potential to make amends for his actions. Walt’s too far gone as was made clear in last night’s episode when he was ready to turn himself in, but the second his ego was pricked, he went full Heisenberg again.
Look people, they almost NEVER make shows where Latinos are the main character, even though Latinos are like 15%-20% of the population. In Albuquerque. New Mexico where the show is set there are more Latinos that Whites. Gus was a big character but there where NO other main characters on the show that are/were Latino. And Gus wasn’t nearly as central to the plot as Hank, Jesse, or Walt. I don’t think the show demonizies Latinos really. That’s not the point though. If Walter White wasn’t White this show would probably never get made.
@Andrew, I would like to think you are wrong. I also think we should move toward a point where that is not the case. Shows like The Bridge are a nice step in the right direction, with one of the co-leads being a prominent Mexican actor who oozes charm and talent. So I am not sure I totally buy the “if Walter White wasn’t White this show would probably never get made.” I will say, if Walter White was Black/Asian/Hispanic/etc., I would definitely watch it. The trick there is to make him NOT be a stereotype of some minority involved in drugs/crime/etc. That is one of the reasons I felt Breaking Bad worked; it was a middle-class white guy who ended up doing all the terrible things.
As for Gus not being nearly as central to the plot as Hank? At first he was. Hank was just kind of a douche-bag cop. He grew to prominence over time. Initially he was not all that central, more of a side-note. Gus was pretty pivotal for a couple of seasons. Plus, he was the character I think of as the biggest arch-nemesis and model for who Walt aspired to become.
I see your point, and Hollywood is very white-washed. I hope that changes. However, aside from Walter & Jesse being white, I think they have done a decent job (not perfect, yet not horrible) making Hispanics important characters in this particular show. Could it have done better? Yes. However, I still thought it made Gomez, Andrea, Gus, and Brock characters you actually cared about on some level. Gus was amongst the richest and most interesting characters on the whole show. I felt the show humanized a lot of the Hispanic characters even if they were not main characters. Tortuga was a nice (albeit small) role for Danny Trejo. And Huell was at least interesting. I am not sure I liked him, yet he was a lot of fun.
I see your point, however I am not entirely in agreement with it in this particular case.
-Cheers
Stop all this ‘otherization’
Realistically a serious drama is either going to seek maximum power, or else it’s going to worry about stuff like the ethnic and racial balance of the major characters, or how good ‘role models’ the characters are for the respective races and ethnicities of the actors, or any number of other essentially irrelevant things, and detract from its power.
I guess it’s a matter of opinion whether anything but artistic reasons, telling the hardest hitting possible story, is why the Whites, the Schraeders and Jesse are all Anglo’s in pretty Hispanic (and native, for that matter) Albuquerque (which is really the arguable demographic anomaly in the show, the minor characters are more mixed). I trust that that *is* the reason. And as others mentioned, there’s a good reason for Walt in particular to be white, focuses more strongly on the ‘plain vanilla’ > drug kingpin aspect. Being white and middle class is universally perceived as the most ‘vanilla’ social condition in American society. Again if Gilligan wanted to go on a social expedition first teaching us to view boring Hispanic chemistry teachers (formerly founding members of high tech chemical companies) as just as pedestrian as Walter, that would energy that wouldn’t be going into the story itself.
In a word, PC and top drawer drama don’t mix.
‘The Bridge’ is a pretty good show, and Damian Bechir and his character perhaps the best things in it. But you can’t compare that directly. The story there is about the physical and metaphorical ‘bridge’ between Mexico and the US: obviously a lead character needs to be Mexican. I assume in the major leads in the original show referring to the bridge between Denmark and Sweden were Danish and Swedish! And anyway, ‘The Bridge’ is still no ‘Breaking Bad’.
@LarryC, in Breaking Bad, not that Walt or any of the leads could not have been any nationality/race/ethnicity/background, or even a blended-family, it does make sense for a blase’ white guy to be the lead just to make the point of a vanilla-character turn into a virtual monster. Of course, I think that same scenario could work with any working middle-class persona of most any background. I would watch it.
As for The Bridge? It is not Breaking Bad. Still, they have made Marco pretty compelling, Damian Bechir is just amazing, and I think it does a nice job of showing a pretty diverse cast without seeming forced (e.g. there is not a token Black/Asian/handicapped/homosexual/Indian/etc. character). I like that I can watch it without worrying about the ethnicity of the cast. The actors were cast into the roles, it fits nicely, and I can just enjoy it. I think it is a nice model. So was The Wire in that regard, probably even more so. From the start, you had an amazingly diverse cast who all felt like they belonged.
Anyway, I can still see the point, yet it does not bother me in this show.
-Cheers
The idea that Walter White has to be white to tell the hardest hitting story is racist. Walter as a middle class, nice “white guy” who turns bad is stupid. That was the show’s premise but everything great about the show has little to do with said premise. If you watch the first season again you will see that Walt was never really that good a guy to begin with. PC is a bullshit term that people use when they want to avoid talking about race. Latinos don’t have the same opportunities as whites do when it comes to starring in TV shows. All of them not just breaking bad.
@REB, I had never heard of “otherization.” Naturally, the first thing that popped into my mind was LOST.
-Cheers
@Andrew, maybe Walter White is white just because Vince Gilligan saw Bryan Cranston and thought he was an actor. I mean, that is allegedly what happened. I think you could make a point that using the most “vanilla” class of American to make a point does tell a powerful story. It certainly does not HAVE to be a white guy. I also do not think it is racist to see it as a way to make a point. Then again, if they had cast somebody like Giancarlo Esposito, Idris Elba, Damian Bechir, or Michael B. Jordan as Walter White, I think it would have been just as powerful. However, it seems like a lot of this criticism is a possibility because the leads in this show were white. That seems kind of unfair to me as well, especially since some of the characters were around so long almost entirely on the basis of being good at their jobs and with Jesse, Hank, and Gus in particular, went from being much smaller characters to ones that would be colossal mistakes to get rid of based on what the actors brought to the roles that their parts were expanded.
-Cheers
Hank was killed last week. Mike was killed in season 5a. Guess this show doesn’t have much of a thing for keeping around its white, bald characters.
“The idea that Walter White has to be white to tell the hardest hitting story is racist.”
That’s the kind of bullsh*t debating tactic which the legitimate term PC fits very well. And it’s also a flaw in logic compared to anything I said. I didn’t say Walter *had* to be white, I simply contrasted the situation to one where the character did have to be of a certain nationality, etc like Marco Ruiz in The Bridge. If *that* character was cast as Anglo yes it would be a problem, to the story (we’re also up against the limitations of the word ‘race’ here, a subtext of ‘The Bridge’ is the racial divide between Mexicans of mainly European descent as ‘indio trash’, the term Marco’s boss uses to dismiss the victims of the serial killer prior to the Euro-Mexican mogul’s son). Anyway sure Vince Gilligan could have a good series with a theme similar or parallel to BB using Idris Elba, or any other great actor of any background. But why should he criticized if that’s not what he did? It’s totally plausible that Walter is a Anglo guy in Albuquerque married to an Anglo with an Anglo brother in law, and Anglo ex-student. And beyond that core a number of the characters aren’t Anglo’s and it’s simply not correct that those characters are more ‘marginalized’ than the non-core Anglo characters. And while it’s not absolutely necessary Walt be Anglo, the general perception of ‘white middle class’ as ‘vanilla’ and ‘boring’ makes it easier for Gilligan to tell the story he wants to.
Some people never want to talk about race, other people are obsessed with it.
Watching Andrea getting gunned down was, perhaps, the hardest scene I’ve watched on “Breaking Bad.”
It took my breathe away. Literally.
Jesse was too desperate. He might’ve stood a chance if he did the tarp request for a few weeks before escaping. AND if he’d skulked his way around the lot. Better to take the 20 extra minutes to be quiet and stand a chance at escape than to rush it and run blindly through it.
I figured it was gonna happen because Jack and the Nazis are the real world villains of BrBa. Now that Gus, The Cousins, Mike, and all the other fantastical characters that make good TV are gone, all that’s left are the real-world people who populate the drug trade. And this is the stuff they do.
Earl, that’s my point. All of a sudden we take a “real look” at the meth trade? Really? They like to hijack cooks and torment them for fun?
Actually I was hinting at killing innocent people for examples and enjoying it because they’re depraved psychopathic scumbags with no redeeming qualities or cool character traits, but, y’know, if you want to stretch things a little…
This was the first thing on BB that hit below my expectations. Killing Andrea was totally unforgiving. Just so Todd can cook meth? They tell him there is always the boy(Brock) that was disturbing.
The very best show won, and rightfully so. But it’s getting tough to take. One more week. I can’t believe it’s over.
still don’t see how killing Andrea was unforgiving….we barely knew her. I for one was not emotionally attached to her, as she was not a main character. yes, she was innocent, and Jesse’s freak out was phenomenal, but stuff like that happens in every mob movie in history.
Gus told Walt that he was going to kill Hank and that Gus would kill Walt’s entire family, including his infant daughter, if Walt intervened. I don’t see how Gus was presented as better than the Aryan Brotherhood crew.
Agreed. I might be done with the show. It didn’t fit the tone of what i’ve been watching for six seasons. I hate this Jesse ddirections. This is the worst the writers could have done to dissatisfy me. I’m ready for BB to be over now.
I personally never felt much attachment to her character so it didn’t quite hit me as hard as everyone else
** Sopranos/Wire Spoilers **
The Sopranos killed Adrian and the butcher that pissed off Chris in Season 1. The Wire killed the security guard that saw Marlo stealing gum, both(!) witnesses at D’s trial and the delivery women to frame Omar. Plus Wallace.
THIS is the real world of the drug trade and psychopathic criminals. If you look into the real life of the Joe Pesci character in Goodfellas, he was actually even more psychopathic in real life.
It’s also not like Gus was nice and cuddly either, with threatening to murder Holly and all that.
I think that these couple of deaths the past couple weeks, which have been so extremely difficult to watch, is the point all along. It was illustrated so well last week with the flashback to the first cook; things were so relatively carefree at that point. And look at things now.
These last two shows have been two of the most difficult to take of any tv show ever. Walt’s decisions have permanently come home to roost.
As for poor Andrea, it makes sense that this is how these sickos would work, using an innocent woman as fodder to make a prisoner do their bidding. It’s disgusting. But I’m starting to get a little scared about next Sunday. Would they dare end the series by mercilessly stamping out Jesse and Walt, letting the “bad guys” win? My goodness that would be bleak stuff. I want to see all of these people, the brotherhood, Lydia, I want to see them get their own comeuppance next week. Please.
wow people realy live in a bubble i normaly hate using caps to show emotion but its the only thing i can think of here. THIS IS WHAT THE DRUG WORLD IS LIKE. ITS NOT SOME CRAZEY FUN ADVENTURE IT RUINS LIVES PEOPLE GET MURDED JUST BECUSE THEY WHERE IN THE WORNG PLACE AND NEW THE WORNG PEOPLE
also do any of you guys rember when gus said he would MURDER JR AND HOLLY if walt warnd hank HE MENT IT that is what this world is like.
Yeah this show is like a campaign for drug legalization. Especially how it almost never shows the flip side of the business-the end users (although it’s ambiguous whether legalization would actually increase usage).
I think the only reason I was so upset at Andrea’s death was because of Jessie’s reaction. Aaron Paul’s acting is just too too good. How could we have honestly had an emotional connection with Andrea. She wasn’t close to being a main character. Her son is a bigger character. We barely know her. The emotion to her death was really because of seeing Jesse’s emotion to it. Because as everyone is saying the last couple episodes have been awful in relation to Jesse we all just want something good to happen to this dude and after months of torture he’s forced to watch the innocent Andrea get shot it’s just awful. Everyone is hoping for a somewhat happy ending at least for Jesse but honestly I don’t like that’s what’s going to happen. Vince & co have switched to full-on this is what really happens in the cold, brutal world of drugs mode. I just hope this sad ending that has to happen doesn’t end with the neo-nazis walking out
@Rafanadel, killing Andrea so Todd could cook meth. And make millions of dollars. As for killing Andrea and the threat of killing Brock? As Dave (the one not me commenting in this thread) and WELCOME TO THE REAL WORLD mentioned before me, that is exactly what Gus threatened to do way back when to Walt to keep him in line. Plus, Todd (the unfeeling sociopath who, lest we forget, has already killed a child in cold blood before) needs Jesse to help him learn to cool like Heisenberg and have a reason to work with, and hopefully impress, Lydia.
This show has had a lot of pretty brutal moments if you go back and recap them all. Aaron Paul really sold it with Jesse’s absolutely soul-crushing performance watching Andrea die. It was difficult to watch, yet terrible things like that actually happen and it made me appreciate the stakes of this sort of situation. This is TV, yet it also hearkens to what happens in the real world. It impacts us because we have grown to know and care about these characters over the last six years. In reality, these are the stories buried deep in our newspapers or maybe one local news broadcast that most never even notice.
-Cheers
re Earl Doom – this is classic storytelling – nothing about real world or BrBa world. Make the villains as big as you can so that when you pull them down, its amazing storytelling. They did this with cousins who were pretty much invincible, were they not? They did the same with Gus – he pretty much achieved what he wanted and then – bam ! And if you look at Tuco and Krazy8 was it – they were all too big for the problem WW found in, but then he solved them all did he not?
The nazis may sound a lot different than the previous villains but the problem is not that – the problem is the truncated 2 half seasons which have cut down character development – although I say that as a guesswork rather than authoritative commentary – and hence the buildup and downfall will seem more sudden than normal. I think the whole Gus arc spread over 2 seasons (around 26 eps) was wonderful because it gave so much time to develop him. Would we have not liked to see backstory on how Jack because Uncle Jack – I bet if we had another 10 weeks, we might have developed sympathies, at least split loyalties, with Uncle Jack too !!
Of course this being the last episode, Heisenberg not only has to take care of the latest villain, but also wind up with related stories of goodbye with redemption; maybe a goodbye with despair and all dead like scarface – but anyways nazis will soon prove to be more of TV villains than real villains !
In my previous comment, substitute “Jack became Uncle Jack” instead of “Jack because Uncle Jack”.
Looks like there is another Harry (who is not me) – will try to qualify better going forward – as of now the previous comment’s Harry and another Harry on page 1 – 2 different people!
Continuing on this … realized that the character of Declan just came and went. While “Say my Name” was fantastic, a 26 episode order (instead of 16 episodes) as a series closer would have done wonders to Declan and Nazis … and Lydia backstories. There’s no way their introduction compares to Tio and Gus and Cousins. Even Tuco despite a small role was so well integrated in the longer story which I think did not happen here.
Imagine how much harder it would have been had she been more than just a fleeting sexual encounter (with a kid) who Jesse targeted as jonesing for meth at an NA meeting.
@REB, I think she was more than a fleeting fling. It seemed like they got pretty close, he is obviously close to Brock, and he seems to have loved her enough to keep sending her money to give her and Brock a better life while largely cutting himself out of their lives almost assuredly to protect them (and probably due to Walt’s influence). She may have started out as a target onto which he could peddle Meth, yet I suspect she became much, much more to him and they did date for a while.
-Cheers
Jesse giving people money isn’t a reliable sign of his ‘love’; he’s pretty indiscriminate about who he tosses money at.
I could NOT. STOP. CHEERING. when Robert Forster was the vacuum cleaner guy. I was like, “YES! YEESSSSS! YEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!”
Based on how this season has gone, if Breaking Bad ever gets a British remake, they’ll probably call it “The Bleakness.”
I don’t wanna jinx it on the whole Grey Matter-M60 thing because I have a tendency to be wrong, but…CALLED IT!
When the Charlie Rose interview came on the screen and sent Walt over the edge, I thought back to your comment and how dumb I thought it was at the time. I still think it’s a dumb plot twist, given that Grey Matter hasn’t been mentioned in, like, three seasons, and having Gretchen and Elliott figure in so critically to the final episode is pretty unexpected (not in a good way, but more in a wtf way), but nice call.
If the show ends with Walt doing something to the Grey Matter people, I’ll be pretty pissed off.
You called it, but Breaking Bad hasn’t answered you yet. We’ll see next week. Still, your theory is looking a lot more plausible. I’m totally in agreement about Robert Forster, though. When I saw who the “disappearer” was I said, “Well, of course, he’s Robert Forster. Who else would he be?” Just terrific casting.
pretty unbelievable, really. i thought you were trolling this whole time.
“I don’t wanna jinx it on the whole Grey Matter-M60 thing because I have a tendency to be wrong, but…CALLED IT!”
Lol – if you think that’s what’s happening, you’re watching a different show then me.
The British version ends when Walt is diagnosed with cancer and receives state funded health care.
Gray Matter was mentioned in the first half of season five, when Walt told Jesse he was in the “empire business.” That’s why I thought it would play a role in the end (a suggestion for which I, and others, were called trolls).
It’s been known for a few episodes that Gretchen would make an appearance. Her being the catalyst to bring him back to NM doesn’t mean Walt will go completely out of character and murder her for revenge.
Walt doesn’t want revenge. He wants respect. He’ll take the ricin himself, spend a couple days telling his glorious story to any cop or reporter he can find, then die of an apparent heart attack.
It wasn’t Gretchen and Whatshisface dissing Walt that changed his mind on waiting for arrest. The important bit of info there was that the blue meth is still being produced, making Walt realise that Jesse must still be alive, since Meth Damon and friends couldn’t possibly be cooking it.
Whether Walt is gunning for or rescuing Jesse is more open to debate, but after his actual son rejected him utterly, I’m hoping for the latter.
When Gretchen says Walter had nothing to do with founding the company the music swells, he clenches his napkin and his face changes. That cut right to the bone of his self-image and catalyzed his return.
WJM, you have completely misunderstood the show:
[agoraphilia.blogspot.com]
Great ears there, completely missed the fact that they mentioned the Blue stuff stilll being produced on the first watch. He’s totally going back because he knows that even though they stole 70 million of his money they are still cooking the blue.
Why would he be surprised to learn about the blue meth? He already new Todd was still cooking.
Bigtruck has it right
Although doubtful Walt will self-administer the ricin. That is for sure for someone else.
way to go, man. was it you who gave a detailed list on why grey matter was still a factor? people made fun of your theory – even got mad at you! first thing i thought of when they came on that tv was this blog – and that son of a %$#@! was right!
@JAX Walt worked with Jesse for a year. He believed Jesse was almost as good a cook as he was. He knew Jesse could produce the blue in the high %90s.
Walt worked with Todd for 3 months. Todd, post-Walter, could only produce clear coloured meth in the low %70s for Lydia and the gang. Do you not think that Walt knew the capabilities of his assistants?
Now, some half-a-year later – long after his own product was gone – Walt hears that high-quality blue meth is still in circulation and is even still selling in Europe? Walt damn well knows that Jesse is still cooking for Lydia and her crew, and they did not just pump him for info. Pretty simple conclusion.
Great catch, My Take?! I totally missed that.
I noticed that Charlie Rose said it is still being produced, with it “showing up in Europe.” But after watching the scene again, it is Gretchen saying “he was nice, sweet guy,” or something like that, that set him off.
Walter White, the man, has been stomped down his entire life, at least up until cooking meth. The pilot probably showed White at his very lowest point, getting down scrubbing wheels of his students because he had to work, because he was getting paid far less than he was worth as a high school teacher. I believe he passes out shortly thereafter and learns he has cancer.
I still don’t think he would go scarface on Grey Matter, but I do have a theory. Gretchen and Elliot are the only ones with the capability to launder the 80 million dollars and give it to his family. Maybe he threatens going to the press and discrediting them with lurid stories of whatever happened, further pushing down Grey Matter’s stock, and tell them to somehow retroactively make Walt’s estate and thus Skylar a huge shareholder after his death.
I don’t know, I’m talking out of my ass now, but it’s a theory that occurred to me.
The meth isn’t blue because it is pure. It is blue because of the method Walt used to cook it. He doesn’t know that Todd can’t replicate the blue color.
EARL DOOM – I was one of the people who laughed at your theory last week, and when Gretchen and Elliot came on the TV last night, my stomach dropped and I thought “I can’t believe that ridiculous guy on HitFix was right!!” So good job.
But………I still don’t think he’s going to actually do any harm to Grey Matter. The reason he’s headed back to ABQ is to clear his name – not in the sense of getting all charges dropped, but in the sense that he wants to be remembered as the genius he is, even if it’s an evil genius. He can’t stand that people will just think of him as a murderous, company-naming meth cook.
I think he’s going to (or at least try to) destroy the Heisenberg empire, so that he can say that he went out on his own terms, and did something good before he left the earth.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure the gun still isn’t for Gray Matter. He’s about to turn himself in, then she calls him mild-mannered and they dismiss his contributions….so he buys a ridiculously big gun to shoot them. Because that will show the world that he had a major hand in Gray Matter.
No.
The GrayMatter M60 thing is elegant and logical, but I’m putting it out there the M60 is for Madrigal. The ricin is for Todd and Lydia together, like Romeo and Juliet, drinking the same cup of tea with stevia.
IIRC a couple of people on this board suggested the M60 was for Grey Matter, I basically dismissed it, but it’s seems way more plausible now.
I previously expected just a flashback to explain how Walt parted from Gretchen and Grey Matter, since we already knew the actress filmed scenes for this season. I still expect that explanatory flashback. But I think the major thing Walt took from that interview was that Elliot and Gretchen are downplaying Walt’s actual role in GM’s original ideas just to make a relatively few more bucks (also perhaps injecting some market reality I’m not sure we’re supposed to: no way would the taint of Walt would *greatly* reduce GM’s value if the products are revolutionary, and it’s a given Walt is not an ongoing contributor for future products, even if he was an important contributor for ones they still sell). I think he wants to set that straight, though not necessarily by mowing Elliot and Gretchen down with the M60. And I think that diss was at least as important as the indication that Jesse might still be cooking.
Earl Doom,
I was the first to call your comment two weeks ago dumb. Please forgive me. I just watched the episode today so I know I’m late to the party, but I felt I must give you a proper apology nonetheless. I suspect however, that you are somehow connected to the show now…Vince, Bryan, Aaron…are you Earl Doom? Tell the truth!
Earl Doom’s theory was that WW would machine gun the Grey Matter offices and poison Gretchen. It was a dumb theory and will remain so even on the one-in-a-million chance it happens next week.
So far, WW has watched a Charlie Rose interview with Grey Matter and grimaced. We’ll see if BB randomly becomes a senseless action movie in its final episode.
On the Insider podcast with Vince Gilligan, Kelley Dixon, et al (including Bryan Cranston) Vince mentioned specifically that after Granite State, ‘we do not see Gretchen and Elliott again’. Hmm. I don’t know if that’s a feint, an unintentional spoiler, or just nothing. Or something. I still don’t think the gun is for Gray Matter.
Now, I was developing a theory when Walt saw Gretchen basically minimize his entire existence to the company he founded, he could extort her to support SKyler and the kids, in return for washing Gray Matter clean of all involvement with him, apparent or otherwise. Walt will basically do a public mea culpa, and say that GM had nothing to do with his career as a meth kingpin. Gretchen just has to keep the cheques coming to ensure that, or maybe there’s a hidden DVD somewhere…
“It wasn’t Gretchen and Whatshisface dissing Walt that changed his mind on waiting for arrest. The important bit of info there was that the blue meth is still being produced”
It was obviously both, not one or the other.
One of the posters here called the Gretchen theory and got mocked. Congrats to them for foreseeing it.
the fact that he got mocked is enough evidence that it was a horrible decision. i hated it.
What Gretchen theory? If you believe Walt is going to rain down death and destruction on Grey Matter, I don’t believe it for a second.
The people assuming that Walt is going to shoot up Elliot and Gretchen based on tonight’s episode are counting their corpses before they’re hatched.
Yea- what does that accomplish besides psycho meth dealer killing the founder of the company? That won’t prove he had more to do with it. They were brought in as overall story arc of Walt’s need for recognition. Say MY Name dammit– Can Walt have a Albuquerque prison sequence that starts with “My name was of the street??”
At first I thought he was going to go after Grey Matter but then re-watched the scene – he starts tensing up right when the blue meth is mentioned. I think he’s going after the Nazis, thinking they have stolen his recipe.
I still hope it isn’t true. Because it’s ridiculous. Congrats to picking up on it, but if he goes back to kill Gretchen and Elliot—two decent people who havent been in the show in 3 years—it’s going to be silly.
Most likely, the Gretchen and Elliot thing is a red herring; they provide the impetus for Walt to come back, but the ambiguity over whether or not he’s gone off the deep end entirely will be used for tension. If he actually kills them, it’s such a remarkable new low point for Walt in terms of pettiness and being a bad person, this late in the series, that the only satisfying ending for me would be the show going darkest timeline:
walt kills jesse, kills the nazis, but dies before he can protect skyler, who is forced into a trial, and none of his money ever gets to his family.
@JONAS.LEFT – We’re not counting our corpses before they’re hatched; we’re greedily salivating over the eggs, which is way more fun.
@ADAMJMIL – Good point – the Gretchen/Elliot stuff is just there to get Walt to ask the guy to stop and leave it on that channel. The Blue Meth comment is likely much more apropos.
There are no red herrings on this show. Gray Matter has been Walt’s motivation from the very beginning of the show. His isn’t going to shoot Gretchen and Elliot, but Alan’s suggestion that the ricin is for them makes perfect sense. A lot more sense than killing Lydia. He doesn’t give a crap about Lydia. He has already been caught, so its not like he would be concerned about her talking.
@Mademe- Great Point. I think he knows Jesse is alive. Easy to see benefit of the Nazi’s wanting to keep Jesse alive for cooking the Meth. And how would Todd have all of sudden went from 72% to 90%??
Whatever – anyone who didn’t give a hat tip back to these boards when they saw the Charlie Rose scene isn’t paying attention (or is too stingy with the hat tips.) Whatever happens next, the fact that Gray Matter has already come back into the plot line is enough to give props to those commenters. Props, dudes.
@JAXEMER11 – Sorry, but what are you smoking? Since when has Walt gone around just murdering innocent (non-drug business-related) people? Saying Gray Matter has been his motivation is one thing – saying he’s going to ruthlessly murder people just because they bruised his ego is something entirely different.
I don’t believe it for a second – and if the show ended with that happening, it would be SO sad – because it will have managed to jump the shark in it’s finale.
@JINJEE – Perhaps… but you did know that the fact that both Charlie Rose and Gretchen were going to appear some time in these last 2 episodes had been leaked and was all over the internet, didn’t you?
MADMEME – Jane
JAXEMER11 – Jane = junkie = someone who takes drugs = someone involved with the drug business.
I’m not saying this as a justification – just as support to my earlier point (from WW’s point of view).
Mike
i now think there will be a grey matter encounter next week. not a violent one, but one which reveals what went down long ago. the gun is for a shootemup with the nazis. walt intends to use the ricin for himself but will never get the chance because in the end walt & jesse both get a bullet in the back of the head. this is the perpetual story of the drug trade when the average joe gets in over his head and the final message of the show.
The seed of Heisenberg has been festering for 17-18 years because Walt sold his interest in the up-and-coming company for $5000 for a few months’ rent. Walt had been living a life of quiet desperation and acceptance of his lot in life all these years until he was diagnosed. I believe the ricin is for Gretchen and Elliott and the big gun is for the Nazis. He will shoot a lot of them and when he enters the lab, Jesse will mix that red powder with water as Walt did in the RV with Emilio and Crazy 8 and blow them all up, Walt and Jesse included. The end.
Haha props to Earl Doom and rhe rest. I was one of the people giving you grief and couldn’t help but laugh when the Charlie Rose interview came on. Nice call!
its also punishment for us rooting for this piece of crap for the last 5 yrs. the sopranos didnt have the guts to have tony hit at the end but breaking bad does.
funny how people are still talking smack about this grey matter theory, and still will after the show has run its course.
the fact is, we as viewers WANT elliot and gretchen to die, based on that tv interview. so it would make sense to me. either way, i cant wait for the finale! and then to watch it all over again and appreciate all the things i’ve missed the first time around with the greatest show of all time, hands down.
Gretchin and Elliot where the catalyst walt does not want to be remberd this way he wants to go down taking out as many nazis as he can so he can look like a hero if he shoots up grey matter he just looks like another unstabble jelous louser.
“the fact is, we as viewers WANT elliot and gretchen to die, based on that tv interview.”
Uh, speak for yourself, there, James.
The people who predicted Grey Matter would be a thing in the end were ridiculed, and now understandably feel vindicated and want to gloat. But I still think Jose has a point: it was mocked because it is a questionable idea (Jose said “horrible”, but I’m reserving judgement for the nonce).
So far I’m not seeing the necessity of continuing the series after “Ozymandias”, but again will reserve judgement until the finale has aired.
Vince has said “Ozymandias” is his favourite episode. I wonder if deep down, he wishes he hadn’t boxed himself in with the M60 Denny’s flash-forward last year. If he had a do-over, if all sixteen of the final season were like a film that the auteur can edit and do postproduction on until they are satisfied with the final result and only then let the public see it…would he have removed that whole plot and let Walt’s and his family’s storyline, at least, end as it did last week? (Jesse’s, I suspect, he might have wanted to end differently but I’m not sure.)
I can buy that the ricin will get used on the Schwarzes, though we have no reason at this point to think Walt would kill out of spite. But the gun is for the Nazis. Why would he need that gun to kill two people?
“the fact is, we as viewers WANT elliot and gretchen to die, based on that tv interview.”
…….uh….what?
Is that you, Todd?
The ricin for Gretchen/Elliott, as they live by Chemistry, so should they die by Chemistry. There is still enough of the poison to off Lydia and Todd, or Walt could manufacture more, I suppose…
I think that he is one of the idots who still sypathsise with walt even though any rational person would have stopped doing so at the end of season two. probably thinks skylers a bitch for divorcing walt BECUSE HOW DEARE SHERE LEVE HER HUSBAND FOR FUCKING COOKING METH woman right/s
Alos the reason it wasd mocked was that it was a bad idea the people who broght it up should not feal vindicated they should be said if they where right. it would be a terable ending for a good show. the sceen was there so that walt would change his mind about turing his self in. he does not want to be rememberd as some louder who coocked meth becuse he mssed out on his compans sucess.
shooting up the grey matter offices would just show him as the same kind of unstable jealous losers that we see on the news all the time. no way does he do that.
if it turns out that that is the end i will be incredibly disappointed that i probably would not touch the show ever again
like i said i dont’t think that is the case but correctly guessing a horrible ending is no reason to feel vindicated.
I also give kudo’s to comments predicting a new conflict between Walt and Elliot/Gretchen. But as other mentioned, and I recall at least one of the predictors straight forwardly mentioning, it was already known that those actors filmed scenes for this season, *something* was going to happen related to GM.
However I was surprised and immediately saying ‘good call you guys on Hitfix comment board!’ when Elliot and Gretchen created a new conflict with Walt by dissing his original contribution to GM. I wager we’re going to find out in a flashback scene in the finale that it was actually a very important contribution, and E/G were crassly rewriting history to mend their investor relations problem caused by their previous association with Walt. Walt might not kill them for it, perhaps he has a way to blackmail them about it to help his family, perhaps (not an original idea of mine).
“Is that you, Todd?”
LOL
I don’t believe Gray Matter will factor into the finale at all, or if so only briefly and non-violently. The point of that scene seemed to be to provide Walt a last dose of his usual motivation (bruised ego) from the people who originally got him started on this path (that’s just good narrative closure). But he’s not going back for them. He’s going back for the people who much more recently stole from him, and ruined his life and destroyed his family – the Aryan Brotherhood gang.
If we even SEE Gretchen or Elliott in the finale, I’ll be surprised. If they die, I’ll be flabbergasted. I think a lot of viewers are badly misreading that scene, and have a poor grasp of Walt after all these years. He’s not a mass-murdering psychopath who kills innocent people over years-old grudges.
So, the gun is for the Nazis; the ricin is for himself or Lydia, would be my guess; and Gray Matter is done.
I also think that Walt’s contribution to Gray Matter is actually larger than we have previously been shown, and that next week’s show will reveal that.
In response to JAXEMER11’s comment that “Walt doesn’t give a crap about Lydia” :not true. Walt knows how jittery and paranoid Lydia is. She wanted Mike’s whole crew wiped out just because they could be linked to her. When he stops to think about it Walt will remember Skylar’s and Lydia’s face off at the car wash, and what implications that has for his family.
We don’t actually know what Walt’s contributions to Grey Matter are – we haven’t been shown anything – we’ve only heard Walt rant about it being built on his research. But we have no corroborating evidence – and we’ve certainly heard Walt rant about things that weren’t quite true before.
What we do know is this: Walt split up with Gretchen and left Grey Matter after a July 4th weekend with her father and brothers, after which she found Walt packing – and he wouldn’t talk about what happened. So it sounds as if Walt had his ego bruised or feelings hurt by her family members somehow – but in any case, we know that it had nothing to do with Elliott or Grey Matter.
So the notion that Walt might kill or harm Gretchen or Elliott is patently absurd based on the history and what we know about Walt. Perhaps he wants the ‘true’ story of Grey Matter to come out – but even that seems unlikely – since I have to imagine that if Walt’s story of events was actually true, he could probably get some compensation through the courts (or settled out of court).
I think it’s far more likely that whatever he has planned, it involves his third career rather than the one which ended 25 years earlier.
@Slackerinc – Good point about Gilligan’s favorite episode and the M60 ending. I suspect you may be right.
If the story ended at ‘Ozymandias’, it would have ended with what appears to be a final act of guilt and remorse from Walt. So it makes me wonder if, because of the needed M60 finish, the finale will end with something similar.
@madmeme: Good point, definitely something to watch for in the finale.
So, a lot of us pooh-poohed the idea that Grey Matter would be revisited at such a late date, and are nonplussed now that it actually has been. It just seems so…random, and out of the blue.
Some were predicting this and are obviously not surprised. Others, who were surprised but have utter faith in Vince and the PTB behind this show have essentially retconned their views to “of course–it makes perfect sense in hindsight; I don’t know why I didn’t see it all along”.
But just now I discovered some evidence that it really was kind of out of the blue:
[laist.com]
At the risk of sounding heartless, I’m a tad annoyed by this. I don’t think a TV show that millions of avid fans love, and which is widely regarded as a great work of art, should leave its plotting to the equivalent of a prize from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, as though it were equivalent to going to Disney World or meeting Bryan Cranston (which this kid already did anyway). This essentially random teenager, no matter what a great kid he was and how sad his passing, should not override the vision of the brilliant writers (who aren’t perfect, mind you, but obviously do a better job than the vast majority of TV scribes). Ugh, not happy with this.
@Slackerinc – at least you realize how heartless you sound so that no one else has to point it out.
I don’t think for one second that the writers would do anything on this show unless they thought it made sense in the narrative and was a good idea. They may have been inspired by this kid’s request, but they put it in also because they liked the idea of tying up one more loose end (which we know is one of the show’s hallmarks). Yes it’s been a while since Gray Matter was mentioned, but it makes sense in context; it’s not particularly “random” that these people would be interviewed after their company’s co-founder became so infamous; we all know the series has a LONG memory, and expects you to stay with it even when it brings up something from long ago (like, say, when Gray Matter was mentioned just last season); and it goes back to the roots of Walt’s wounded ego and the creation of Heisenberg. In all these ways it does seem perfect to me (as long as they don’t seriously factor into the finale, which I don’t think they will).
Just read that link, and the way Vince puts it is very telling: “I [asked Kevin], ‘Is there something you feel is missing from the show?'” So this isn’t some Make-A-Wish thing where if he wanted to see an alien in the show, they’d write one in. Vince was asking a reasonable question from a writer’s perspective – what do you want a little closure on? And got an answer that a lot of viewers share. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Slackerinc, I guess that’s why you’re not a showrunner :):) But seriously, Vince Gilligan and the rest of the production team, and the cast, have often cited Kevin Cordasco as an inspiration, if not for the plot (which is a big stretch) then for the fact that he represented (in my words) their ultimate fan. I guess VG is the kind of person who values his fans and he sees what kind of impact a show like BB has on people. You’re right Kevin did give input on what he would like to see, being Gray Matter’s backstory, but VG also asked Kevin if he wanted to know what happened in the finale. Kevin said no. That specific account is in one of the Insider podcasts from seasion 5b, not sure which one, but it speaks volumes about the kind of fan Kevin was, and the kind of showrunner VG is.
But this is not real life, that is one damn thing after another with no groundwork laid in the narrative. This is narrative fiction, and normally you do not just bring back some long unseen characters for a major plot divergence at this late stage without any foreshadowing or preparation. But it sounds like when Kevin told them his wish, it was too far into the season’s production to put this earlier in the season so they just stuck it at the end. And that is to me highly problematic.
Sigh… everyone knows better than the professional writers who wrote one of TV’s best two or three shows ever. The internet truly is the playground of nitpickers (and porn-lovers – unrelated, of course).
Why does it matter if a plot development comes from a dying fan, as opposed to a properly titled writer, in the ‘writers’ room’?
Anyone else find it ironic that Reb and Eric’s comments both are ostensibly in opposition to mine? I think my point was more sympathetic to the idea that this should be left to the professionals.
@Slackerinc – From what I heard about the story on the Insider podcast – and from my own sense of logic (and trust in VG & Co.) – this plot development of seeing G & E on TV is ONLY a catalyst to get Walt to decide not to give up – and to try to write the ending to his own story.
You have to remember how VG & Co. have reported that the BB writers room works: when they are breaking a plot development, they throw out EVERY possible scenario they can think of. I think that the G & E interview – as a catalyst – is a great idea – and a good callback to previous backstory. I think once the writers figured out it was the perfect solution to this problem, they decided to give credit to the kid (in memoriam) – but they would have hit upon the idea anyway without him mentioning it.
BTW, my own hope for the ending is that Walt truly wants to believe (and wants the world to believe) that he really was a ‘good’ man that just started cooking meth solely with the intention of helping his family financially in a terrible situation. If that’s really true – then the illegal product he invented should NOT still be manufactured (by Aryans), sold, and shipped to Europe.
@Slackerinc, who said anything about real life? BB is anything but a chronicle or someone’s travelogue or, horrors, a diary. Vince has said that all loose ends will be tied up, so if Gray matter and Gretchen and Elliott are part of those loose ends, which I believe they are, they will be addressed. The circumstances of Janes death was a loose end, as was Brock’s poisoning. Soon, Hank and Gomie will be found. The only thing I fear we won’t know about is Gus’s backstory, but you can’t have it all. At least, tying up these aspects is as far from real life as you can get. Life is not a formed entity, and at the end you sometimes get a smash cut, black screen. BB is not the Sopranos, thank God.
But as you say, if he were actually committed to tying up all loose ends, that would include Gus and Chile. Personally, I don’t think they all need to be tied up; and especially not in the final episode when they have not been heard from in years.
Not feeling what you are getting a t with the Sopranos comments. I consider Breaking Bad the best television show ever; but I would certainly put the Sopranos in the top 10. And I thought the ending of the Sopranos finale was great.
BB vs Sopranos only in the sense that while Vince Gilligan has said he would tie up the loose bits, David Chase was famous for not doing that. Chase didn’t think much of his audience, either.
@Athabasca – I’m not sure what you mean by Gretchen and Elliott being loose ends. Do you mean you need to know exactly how Walt got his feelings hurt by Gretchen’s rich father and brothers that caused him to split-up with her and leave Gray Matter? Knowing Walt, it seems fairly obvious how that might have played out, and I don’t need it spelled out for me more than it has been. If they do it – fine – if not -fine.
Madmeme, loose ends only in the sense that Gretchen and Elliott figured prominently in the beginning and are now an apparent catalyst for Walt’s actions gong forward. They could be part of a solution for Walt? Like ensuring Sky and the kids get some support in return for Walt doing a mea culpa in public, and restoring Gray matter’s reputation, after he nukes the Nazis, of course:) I guess the biggest loose end for me is, how is Walt going to salvage anything from this–in his way, he always has.
Well, after having offered a high-paying job to Walt – then offering to pay for his treatment directly – and being turned down on both accounts (and lied to) by Walt because he decided to cook methamphetamine instead – it would be kind of surprising if they were willing to help anymore.
I think the point of showing G & E again (with them talking about Gray Matter’s beginnings) was just a reminder of another failure of Walt’s due to running away – his loss of control of the ‘story’.
I’m not sure it’s possible for Walt to salvage anything anymore for his loved ones (and I’m don’t think that’s what VG has in mind) – but he can change the outcome of the ‘story’ of the blue meth – which he began, then let slip into the hands of some very nasty people who murdered a member of his family.
Get better Alan , at least u still get bb in HD :) and thanks for everything given to all us in such a fast manner even with ur current circumstances we all appreciate it .
The tie in with the theme song and the look on wants face.. What a moment.
This last episodes are driving me towards Prozac….
August has been my Ambien month.! I am going to write a letter to AMC. For doing this., Well maybe not.
Great write-up and I couldn’t be more pumped for next week. Get well soon, Alan!
I’m more convinced than ever that Walt is going back to save Jesse. Charlie Rose mentions that the blue meth has returned, which is enough for Walt to have figured out what’s going on. He’s out to prove that Gretchen is wrong when she says the good man, Walter White, is gone and Heisenberg is all that’s left. Mr. White is looking for redemption before it’s all over. And I can’t wait to see what happens.
But Walt knows that Todd is still cooking. I don’t recall Jack mentioning the color screw-up two episodes ago (so I could be wrong), so Rose’s mention of the blue meth wouldn’t be new information for him, would it?
I’m sure Jesse can’t wait to see him after he ordered his death and told him he murdered his girlfriend. Jesse will probably have a welcome home cake made for him. That’s one thing I think people are missing; there is no way a good reunion can end for them. They are past the point of return.
Alan – I think it’s fair to assume that Walter knows Todd couldn’t make meth that would pass for Heisenbergian. The show has had harder to digest stretches than Walt piecing together that Jesse is cooking under duress from the Charlie Rose segment.
Get well soon – your reviews are only slightly less anticipated than the actual episodes.
Given the “request” by Jack and Co. to have Walt cook one more batch in exchange for having Jesse killed, Walt probably thinks that Todd has been cooking this entire time. If he takes Rose’s mention of blue meth as truly “new” info, then I think Walt realizes there has been a change in the process, i.e., Jesse cooking again.
Hmm, you might be right about Uncle Jack not mentioning the color. I don’t specifically recall what Jack said, but I thought I saw a look of surprise/realization wash over Walt’s face when Rose says the blue meth is still out there. And I read Gretchen’s final comment as the thing that sent him back to New Mexico. My take on these last few episodes is that we saw Walt at his lowest last week, and in the final 2 episodes he’d take some steps toward redemption. I’m still sticking with that.
And I hope you feel better soon!
I’m with you Dr. Gross. That being said, who knows how this will end?
Feel better, Alan. Great stuff as always.
Dead on. At least that’s Walt’s plan. I see this ending like Taxi Driver.
Alan, recall that earlier in the season Lydia visited the car wash to ask for Walt’s help because of the substantial drop in purity. He must know that Classic Coke was off the market
Walt can still put it together that by not killing Jesse right away in the desert, the Nazis might have wanted him to cook for Todd.
Walt has to know Jesse is alive. Heisenberg has had a remarkable sense about figuring out the game and staying one step ahead since he started. I’m sure he can see the benefit of the Nazi’s keeping Jesse alive.
Sorry, but I highly doubt that Walt will save Jesse after sanctioning his death. I think Walt is more likely to get his revenge on Jack and his Nazis crew while killing Jesse in the process. And given the fact that Gretchen and Elliott appear to be Walt’s new targets further highlights that Breaking Bad is about Walt’s decline not his redemption.
No way. Gretchen is right … Walter White doesn’t exist anymore. There is no redemption.
The Walt Jesse relationship is completely over. How do people think it can be reconciled. He pointed where he was for his execution and then told him he let his girlfriend die. Walter White’s final motivation is to reclaim his product of blue meth away from the Nazi’s and try to justify to everyone that his actions were always for his family.
I think some of you guys are confusing “looking for” redemption and actually getting it. There’s no way Gretchen and Elliott are Walt’s targets. He’s going to try to play the hero by bringing down the Nazis and Lydia and prove to himself he is still the hero he thinks he is. But this show is more moral than that. The redemption will only be in his own mind.
I continue to believe Jesse kills Walt in cold blood, in the end. That’s the final time someone breaks bad.
Badger actually nailed it on Talking Bad when he said that when Walt heard Gretchen say the Walter she knew was sweet & nice he flipped. He does not want to be the nice quiet ineffectual guy. He wants to be known as, well, Scarface or Heisenberg or the genius behind Gray Matter or whatever. And a guy like that would not let it all end with the DEA arresting him in some dive bar. He’s got things to do, and he’s more determined now than ever. But I don’t believe this has anything to do with saving Jesse or reclaiming title to the best meth. This has to do with winning. And whatever those terms are for Walt, he is going to seek them.
Oh & I should probably add that i don’t think it has anything to do with Gray Matter either, although their words were the catalyst to his last resurgence.
Callum, love the Classic Coke line. It’s so true, and a very good point. If the general public thinks that Heisenberg’s product is still out there, he knows that it isn’t Todd doing it. The Europe reference also was a clue, because he was dealing with Lydia before and knows she is still getting the blue.
As far as Jesse and Walt are concerned I think this episode REALLY drove home the point tonight that both of these men have lost everything, and I mean everything for being involved in the meth game. Like the reviewer said Heisenberg and all that his persona encompassed was a “fantasy”, this show always let Walt and Jesse not necessarily pay for their actions of being involved in a drug game. Well after Andrea being shot and Walt having his son tell him on the phone to die, I’d say their life can’t really go any lower.
And I agree with the people saying this isn’t going to be a happy reunion for Walt and Jesse. I’m just not really sure how its going to go down. Walt could go in in a blaze of glory and free jesse only to have him turn on him, but that seems like a unfitting way for Walt to go down. I feel like in the end, (and what set him off to leave the bar) is that Walt wants to redeem himself and his name before he passes. He doesn’t want to wither away in a cabin and fade into the night, he wants to rise up and set things right. Do I think there will be a sweet reunion? No. But I think in the end he will help Jesse live and he will somehow save his family and maybe even his good name.
I agree Brent. Maybe we’ll be treated to a shot of Jesse & Brock riding off into the sunset together.
I think that Walt’s plan is to destroy the Heisenberg empire. So he’s got that huge machine gun not to save Jesse, but to just lay waste to the entire compound, which he plans to then burn down and destroy any way of continuing the operation.
But, during his siege, he meets up with Jesse, they have a cathartic last conversation and he lets Jesse get away. Then with Uncle Jack and the Nazis closing in on him, he blows up the whole lab like he did in the RV in the first episode, killing himself and all the Nazis, destroying the Heisenberg empire, and “clearing” his name, at least to the degree that he wants.
TWIST ENDING – it is revealed that Walt survived the blast, and the series ends with him receiving chemo in prison, and all the other inmates treat him as a kingpin and call him Heisenberg, but his family will never come visit him.
It seems almost sure Walt’s actions will lead him into contact somehow with Jesse in the finale. But I can’t see this show throwing a loose end, especially at this point, when Elliot said ‘I can’t recall anything Walt contributed to the company besides the name’. That’s got to be a major lie. And Walt was at least as transfixed by that as the ‘the good Walter White doesn’t exist anymore’ or blue meth comments. I think all three will figure into the finale in some way, but definitely including Elliot essentially saying Walt would have been a hanger on at GM even if he *hadn’t* sold out for $5k. There’s no way that’s just going to roll off Walt’s back.
Walt will only incidentally ‘save Jesse’; it’s not his mission.
And the idea of Jesse, in the middle of being prosecuted for innumerable drug crimes and homicide and just released from captivity, would somehow satisfy a best-interest-of-the-child standard and receive custody of Brock after Brock’s mother is murdered in connection with making Jesse more docile in captivity is too dumb to consider.
Thank you so much for posting. I’ve been wandering around the internet with great melancholy, refreshing every five minutes, in hope that you would. Glad you are recuperating well.
Jessie’s face in the car window echoed Walt’s face from the slaughter in the desert so perfectly. These men are truly paying for their misdeeds, in the most horrible ways.
There’s no black comedy now. It’s all coming down with stone cold reality.
Standing Ovation to the music/sound mix in the final 5 minutes. Just amazing. Im still processing EVERYTHING else, but I know that music scoring was amazing. Made me want to fast forward life to next Sunday just to jump right into the finale.
I’ve watched the last few episodes using high-quality headphones, and I noticed how awesome it is that they use the 80’s-movie-style droning bass synthesizer note to indicate dread. The best instance was when Walt saw the Nazis pulling up two weeks ago, but it was also great as it droned under the whole scene in Holly’s nursery where Todd is menacing Skyler.
Loved that they used full version of the BrBa -theme in the final minutes.
yes — the fugue-like variations on the core Breaking Bad music themes were perfect
This was an excellent episode and I’m obviously looking forward to the finale. But I just need to take a moment to thank the writing staff for bringing back Carmen, even for just a brief scene. Goodness gracious, that woman is beautiful.
Same here, man. Love her.
Okay, i love BB, but it SHOULD NOT be immune to criticism. This episode was fine….but the liberties it took, dear God….how about the cliche Jesse confessional of course made its way to the Nazis? How about Todd and crew suddenly can pop in and vanish out of police-observed house? How about walt’s 8 mile walk?
How about Walt by luck seeing his former partners on TV who long ago ceased to be part of the show? Someone predicted the gun turning against them, but i refused to believe that the writers would go that ridiculous route. The show left them years ago.
Alan, I think you’re doing your best to avoid recognizing the show’s uneven ending, you write this:
“As I’ve said, the Nazis aren’t the show’s most glamorous villains, but this is the point. They are here to reveal the fantasies of “Breaking Bad” for exactly that. The meth game isn’t a quippy buddy comedy full of macabre slapstick and surprise escapes and thrilling improvised plans. It is cold, it is brutal, and it is inhuman”
but BB has NEVER been interested in telling that story. All of a sudden, 1 episode to go, it is?
This is an AWESOME, top-3 show ever. But its immune to criticism that sometimes, like all great shows, it deserves.
I’d say it’s fair to consider that the show BECAME interested in rubbing the audience’s collective nose in The Truth About Drug Dealers once the “Fuck yeah Heisenberg” stuff persisted past WW’s complete heel turn.
I’m not saying I buy that theory 100% — David Chase actually voiced his contempt for the audience segment that loved Tony. Gilligan’s never done the same.
But that IS the theory.
Stop reading Whitlock. The show is fine. It’s always been nitpicked in the comment seciton. Get well soon Alan. You da man for writing the review tonight.
“Okay, i love BB, but it SHOULD NOT be immune to criticism. This episode was fine….but the liberties it took, dear God….”
—
It’s always interesting to hear people criticize Breaking Bad for these kinds of things. After all, this is a show that had a man straighten his tie after getting half his face blown off. It’s kinda what they do.
I did not love Walt happening to see the interview with his Grey Matter partners. A bit too chancey but maybe it will work.
I’ll grant the magic police-evading Nazis stretches credibility (even though I buy it, these guys have been presented as pros, ala the crew in Heat, but OK I’ll give you that one) and I’ll grant that an 8-mile walk on self-administered chemo is difficult.
But as someone who went through chemo, I can promise you an 8-mile walk is possible if it’s the only thing you can think of to save your family. Chemo isn’t debilitating, it’s just really rough. Not that far-fetched.
The confessional “of course” making its way to the Nazis? Not even a stretch. They tortured Jesse for the information, knew where it was, how hard was it for them to break into the house and take it?
The luck of seeing his former partners on TV? Ok, sure, but you’ve got to grant an occasional coincidence in storytelling, and that’s not super-impossible by any means. Hell, if you were willing to buy into the airplane crash from season two, I think anything tonight doesn’t even stretch the bounds of credibility.
I don’t think Breaking Bad is immune to criticism. But it does seem some folks are trying a little too hard to find fault with the show when it’s presenting one of the best final seasons of drama we’ve seen since The Shield.
It’s a freaking television show, not a documentary. Of course there are contrivances and plot wholes. ALL good dramas use such things. Stop nitpicking and enjoy the story.
“Evading” the police was the most credible part of any of those complaints. There were two cops in one car on the street in front of the house. All that had to be done to get in was to go over the fence and use the back door.
I stopped reading your list of complaints after the first one. Watch the episode. Uncle Jack’s crew raided Hank and Marie’s house–that’s how they found the video.
They were going to torture and then kill Jesse. Jesse pleaded that no one else knew except the 2 DEA agents they’d killed already, and and told them the tape was in Hank’s house, just go get it. That’s how that unfolded. You had to watch the beating scenes (difficult to watch) to hear Jesse say that in a groan/whisper.
Lisa: the show does have stretches, but I’ve always maintained the airline crash isn’t one. The plane didn’t crash over Walt’s house. The debris field from a midair collision of two planes at high speed is huge, as witness coverage of such real events and the physics involved. At the school assembly with the grief counselors (the next season but right after the crash) multiple families told of the trauma of having parts of the planes or body parts or possessions of victims in their yards. It didn’t just plop down at the Whites’ house.
Kathy: I’m not sure if you were responding to someone else regarding the airplane crash. I never thought that was a stretch. (I can’t find the thread you are responding to, though.)
Kathy: Nevermind, I see. There is a very long comment below mine that is not attributed, so it looks like I said it. The only thing I said was the very first paragraph about Grey Matter. I’m not sure why that next comment has no name. :/
It’s an old trope that the protagonist always finds the news story he needs or is looking for when he turns on the TV, so I’ll give the writers that one. It’s a storytelling shortcut. I did have a problem with the 8-mile walk BUT, the fixer only said there was a TOWN 8 miles away. The tavern could’ve been somewhere along the main road, outside of town. Of course, Walt didn’t know this when he embarked on his walk.
I figure the Nazi’s are just very good at what they do and know there are more than one way into a house under surveillance. It also sends Skyler the message that the police presence can’t protect her family.
Dramatic shows and movies have to sell us the story in an interesting way. Having Walt see the interview on TV at the bar, right after he called the DEA and left the phone off the hook was definitely a stretch of credibility. But it wouldn’t make a good episode if he was just sitting in the cabin, saying “I think tomorrow I’ll turn myself in” when he reads the ABQ newspaper from last month and sees Gretchen’s quote in an article.
So, they have to get Walt from Point A to Point B, but in a way that is interesting to watch for 75 minutes straight, not just a way that passes the “realism” test.
As far as the liberties the show has taken, last night took one that bothered me, and it shouldn’t because it is still my all time #1 favorite show, but still…..
Has anyone ever tinkered with police grade handcuffs? I assure you a paper clip will not get you out of them, and even if it did you would not just get the hang of it and be able to remove them in under 3 seconds routinely.
A nit pick, yes, but still bothersome.
Considering these are the same neo-Nazis who orchestrated the prison hit, getting into Hank and Skylar’s homes seems relatively simple for them.
This is just too nitpicky. Hey I nitpick, too, but not at this level to the point of sounding inane. If you’re gonna nitpick this batch of eps, go back to the end of Rabid Dog, the plaza scene (this wasn’t that big of an issue, though). Another would be in To’hajilee (did I spell it right?), wherein Walt doesn’t break his cellphone after realizing that Jesse is on to him. I don’t mind that one, too, as Walt was in a state of panic. Walt usually breaks his phone if he has it planned beforehand (see Buried and Ozy).
Even with these, BB is still easily the best show of all time, IMO.
“Stop nitpicking and enjoy the story.”
Stop telling other people how to enjoy the show and enjoy the story.
The Ricin is for Heisenburg.
I hope not. Ricin is not a quick, painless death. Not at all. Walt could end it much more cleanly than that.
Agree; it’s not about whether it’s “quick, painless” but whether it’s a reliable way to commit suicide if he’s caught and put in jail. He won’t have the luxury of using the most quick and painless method.
Now it makes sense that Heisenberg (Brian Cranston) showed up on Charlie Rose’s set a few weeks ago!
If I am correct, in Reservoir Dogs, Mr. Pink’s fate at the end is unknown, I correlate that Jesse “Pink”man (and Brock) will survive and as Walt said to Skyler with Flynn and Holly next to him, 7-8 episodes ago while watching Scarface – “Everyone Dies in his movie” Bye Bye to the White family and Marie….
Also, am I correct that baby Holly was named for Vince Gilligan’s wife?
He’s unmarried.
And you forget that Mr. White was betrayed by Mr. Pink.
DB – you are correct, I meant to say partner
I’ve read that if you listen very carefully at the end of Reservoir Dogs, you can hear the police arresting Pink outside the garage.
@Mr. White. Yes. I keep going back to that line of Flynn’s when he and Walt were watching Scarface: “Everyone dies in this movie.” Walt was holding baby Holly in his lap when Flynn said that line.
@Mr. Steve – Haha! I meant to reply to Mr. Steve – not Mr. White!
Girlfriend, not wife. And that’s certainly one of the thousands of possible associations with ‘pink,’ though I don’t know why they would tie things so closely to that particular movie.
Someone on here said the machine gun was for Gretchen and Elliott weeks ago, and it seemed insane.
Doesn’t seem insane now…
No way it’s meant for them. What does killing Gretchen and Elliot accomplish? It’s part of the narrative that Walt feels no notoriety or respect for work
@Travis – Exactly; they’re just a catalyst.
What did Mike’s murder accomplish? You act as though Walt has never killed out of rage or revenge … or just pure hate before. The gun isn’t for Gretchen and Elliott, but Walt is certainly not above killing them.
@JAXEMER11 – Again, Mike = killer & drug runner who bruised Walt’s ego. Gretchen & Elliott = innocent civilians who bruised Walt’s ego.
Killing them would be major shark-jumping for the character.
Walt HATES Gretchen and Elliot. At least as much as he hates Mike. You think he has some moral code against killing people that aren’t in drug trade? Come on.
Yes, I believe that 100% – as I’ve stated here in many threads. BTW, I’m willing to come back here and write, ‘JAXEMER11 – you were completely correct’ if I turn out to be wrong. Perhaps you’ll do the same if you’re wrong?
@Mademe is only one making sense. Walt is not going to Grey Matter with a semi-automatic rifle. He just becomes another mass shooting wacko we see in the news all the time. He isn’t Omar from The Wire either. However, seeing Gretchen and Elliot on TV made him not want to give up the Blue Meth like he had given up at Grey Matter. He’s going to the Nazi’s to take what is his because he is now Heisenberg and like Gretchen said left Walt the chemistry teacher awhile ago. And by going back and dying, it casts a tremendous burden off his family members
This theory makes no sense.
If Walter kills Gretchen and Elliot (particularly with a machine gun, as has been suggested), he proves everything they said in that interview correct. He goes down in history as a jealous, insane murderer who had to get revenge on people more successful than him. It goes against everything we know about Walter White.
Walts going to kill them with the ricin to prove his genius. Shooting them doesn’t take any critical thinking on his part. the guns are for the nazi’s
@Rob – No, his genius is proven much better if he releases the ricin into the air-ducting system of Gray Matter. That way not only are Gretchen and Elliott killed – but it will also decimate the company (destroying it’s reputation and stock-price). This is my prediction – and I stand by it.
The Ricin has to be for Lydia and Todd. Together, in the same cup of camomile tea. In place of the stevia. Please, God, let the ricin be for these two. Lydia is so over the top morally bankrupt (did you not see her coolly suggesting that Skyler and her kids be wasted?) It would only be fitting that as Todd’s supreme weakness, Lydia dies, and takes him with her.
Remember that in the first days at the cabin, Walter walked out to the gate but decided not to go. He muttered to himself “tomorrow,” which I thought was a pretty amazing character illustration. He meant to go, but was too scared of getting caught. Then each day, it became harder to leave, until the cancer weakened him so much that it was no longer a thought. Seeing Gretchen and Elliot reignited the fire, and after his call to Walt Jr., he’s got nothing left to lose. I don’t think he’s going to shoot them up, but it brought Heisenberg back to life, and the secondary mention of the blue meth was equally as important.
@Athabasca, that would make the scene where Todd drinks from Lydia’s cup in the same lip-stick stained drinking position a nice bit of foreshadowing.
As for Gretchen and Elliot at Grey Matter? I think they were more a catalyst. Besides, who does he hate more, or for that matter who does it make more sense for him to lash out at? Gretchen and Elliot, the couple who undermined him yet in what he has to know was damage control yet were ultimately ones who he had come to some sort of terms with years prior, or a bunch of Nazis who he holds directly responsible for murdering his brother-in-law Hank and who stole his “life’s work” in the amount of millions of dollars he meant for his family, the one remaining thing he seems to care about in this world he seems to truly care about?
-Cheers
I still doubt the M60 is for Elliot and Gretchen, but he’s definitely going after them somehow. If they made of point of saying Walt contributed essentially nothing to Grey Matter but the name, my guess is that we’ll be shown in a flashback that that’s a major lie, and it will have major ramifications in the finale. Otherwise that’s such a loose end, to basically leave it open that Walt’s impression he ‘sold his son’s birth right’ for $5k might all be in his own mind, that he really might have been just a hanger on at GM? That will surely be resolved IMO, and I’d bet that Elliot and Gretchen were lying badly when they downplayed Walt’s contribution that much.
It’s just as insane now. How exactly would killing Gretchen and Elliot require this distinctly massive weapon, as opposed to just walking up to them with a regular gun?
First – Alan, the third bullet cuts off.
I love your analogy of how we are all now prisoners of the show we love. It is so dark now. There were some beautiful shots (as always). I noticed the shot of Walt putting on his pork pie hat in the cabin mirrors the final shot of the whiskey and the empty bar stool. Beautiful.
Unfortunately, I am afraid we may witness Jesse doing something very different with that bucket and the grate, next week. I can’t see another way for his character at this point. I want to though, please.
There is a third centered shot, mirroring the hat and the whiskey glass. It’s the back of Walt’s head (again) in the bar, calling Walt Jr (or Flynn). Beautiful shot, centered, pulled back, just Walt in silhouette with wide panels of blueish haze on either side.
Is someone going to shoot Walt in the back of the head?
And a third centered shot of the back of Walt’s head — a long one, even further back, of Walt’s profile watching the interview with Gretchen. Wow.
And a third centered shot of the back of Walt’s head — a long one, even further back, of Walt’s profile watching the interview with Gretchen. Wow.
never thought about jesse possibly hanging himself! nice twist – its reading things like this that keeps me reading this blog!
If it’s a shot of the back of his head, how can it be a profile shot?
Alan, you the man, writing your great review from the hospital. Feel better.
Get better soon, Alan. Here’s to a complete and rapid recovery.
Hey, I live a boring, anonymous life in Nebraska! At least i have this show to spice it up. One more time, anyway.
Me, too, Jeremy. :)
Until you wake up one morning, look next door, and see your new neighbor driving off to his job selling Cinnabons at the mall.
This is some BAD ASS analysis, coming in 2 hours, from a guy who was also watching the Emmys and in the effing hospital.
This was some Willis Reed, Kirk Gibson stuff tonight.
You are giving too much credit to Willis Reed, he only scored 4 points that game. This recap is more like Jordan’s flu game. Nicely done Alan.
Seriously. Thank you, Alan. I read other reviews–some of them written almost a week after the air date–and they suck.
anyone else notice how Walt’s voice has changed to become something so much deeper and meaner over this past season? he puts so much anger and vitriol into each word. kudos to Cranston for that, he does angry voice much better than Bale did as Batman.
Yea, but don’t most people do most things better than Bale did the angry voice as Batman?
That in the end, Walt’s going for Gretchen and Elliott turns out to be the ONLY thing I’ve predicted correctly in SIX YEARS!
BUMMER that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul or Jonathan Banks lost out to those other two nothings!
“That in the end, Walt’s going for Gretchen and Elliott turns out to be the ONLY thing I’ve predicted correctly in SIX YEARS!”
Sure, because the show (for the first time ever) went out of it’s way to telegraph what is going to happen in the final episode. ;)
Sorry – but no way he’s going after them; they were just a catalyst to provoke him to action.
Is this the first episode you have watched MADMEME? Everything in this show is telegraphed.
Right, which is exactly why people have done such a great job of predicting where it’s going.
Everything has been FORESHADOWED – that’s the opposite of TELEGRAPHED.
i can see why JAXEMER11 likes this show its the only show where the main charcter is as stubborn as he is.
i can see why JAXEMER11 likes this show its the only show where the main charcter is as stubborn as he is.
I can’t think that when Todd realizes that Lydia only cares about the meth and not at all for him, then it will end badly for all parties involved. I honestly can’t think of any possible happy ending for anyone.
The legal stuff for Skyler and such are unlikely to go away and even if it did, waaay too much trauma for there to be any kind of good ending.
Jesse might as well be dead, and I don’t see any ending where he wouldn’t rather be dead.
Seems like Walt is going to try to go out in some blaze of glory, and somehow prove the world he is as amazing and awesome as he thinks he is. More likely he simply dies with the world knowing him to be the egocentric monster he is.
It’s quite possible Saul got the best hand by merely living quietly in Nebraska in exile.
Fantastic, yet extremely depressing episode. I have a feeling the show will just drive the depression further.
I kinda see the final ep as a play on “The Shootist.” but sans feel good ending.
Jesse has to live, whos gonna take care of Brock?
@Brent – Yes, because what other non-related junkie could the New Mexico Board of Adoptions find to raise that young child?
Sure Jesse is guilty of doing terrible things–mostly in the cold blooded murder of Gail– but VG and the writers have shown us over and over Jesse’s total agony for having been a part of all of that. Then, just when the whole Gail-murder thing has been pushed to the back of the list of awful things that Jesse has been part of , we are again reminded of Jesse’s part in it while we watch the taped confession with Uncle Jack. I honestly wondered if there was going to be any reference to it in his confession , if the confession had to be all inclusive (like Vic Mackey’s,on the season finale of “The Shield”). Jesse didn’t HAVE TO implicate himself in Gail’s murder–who , beside Walt, is still around to say that he did that brutal deed? I think that Jesse did that in the true spirit of confession: he is taking responsibility for his sins. We didn’t have to be shown that particular segment of the confession tape–to see Jesse’s tears and hear Uncle Jack’s ridicule. This is a story that is being created by writers, and there has to be a reason for this to be shown. In order to have absolution for your sins there has to be confession and repentance. The writers are showing us that. What other character has shown any awareness of their sins on this show? Walt? Skylar? Anyone?? I’m not thinking that there will any happiness left on this earth for Jesse, so letting Jesse live (not be killed off ) at the end of the show would not be doing him any great favor. I wonder if the Nazis somehow get a hold of Flynn (we all know he is sitting there unprotected in class taking a quiz, and presumably catching a ride home with Louis(his hot car having been confiscated)), and Jesse somehow sacrifices himself to save Flynn and Holly. This would let Jesse expiate his sins and grant him some sort of cosmic redemption. And, Jesse and Flynn are the only major characters who haven’t yet met. Both being “sons” of Walter White, shouldn’t these brothers meet before the show ends?
The fact that the writers have put Jesse through so much: the beatings, the slavery, watching Andrea die – is probably a pretty good indication that he’s going to live. Otherwise it’s just misery porn.
If they didn’t give him some punishment (and he lived), there would likely be an outcry (perhaps deservedly) from people who would say he got off the hook. So I think this their way of creating some moral balance in Jesse’s case – he suffers for his sins so can live.
But the idea that he’s going to be raising Brock instead of Andrea’s mother is pure Disney fantasy.
“Jesse has to live, whos gonna take care of Brock?”
Anyone else in the world? Jesse is perhaps the least qualified and least likely person to take care of the son of the ephemeral girlfriend he met by plying her with meth at an NA meeting and then indirectly caused her murder. Or, alternatively, people in federal custody for multiple homicides and innumerable drug violations generally aren’t strong adoption candidates.
Get well, Mr Sep.
Weird, I thought the breaking point of Walt deciding to come back was when Walt heard that the Blue Meth was still in circulation. Knowing only Jesse could make it, he now knows he is still alive. And with the Grey Matter discussion, he is coming back to rid the Nazi and Jesse. IMO no Gretchen.
Interesting idea, but they show Walt make a fist specifically after it is said during the interview that Walt’s only contribution to Gray Matter is the name.
The fact that Walt might have figured out that the Nazi’s were using Jesse to make the blue meth might have contributed as well though. Hadn’t thought of that.
“Escape is a fantasy. Heisenberg is a fantasy. “Breaking Bad” was at times a fantasy — an amazing one.” I agree with a lot of what was said except I don’t think Breaking Bad ever was a fantasy. Sure, Walt got his revenge on Gus but he had poisoned a child in order to get what he wanted. And sure Gus got his revenge on Hector Salamanca but he also ended with half his faced blown off. Breaking Bad has been since the beginning the deconstruction of a fantasy. Or more specifically the revenge fantasy. But this show has always been about moral consequences and in order to stay true to that I think Jack, his Nazis gang, Todd, and Lydia should get what is coming to them. Whether it’s by Walt’s hands or not.
Walt may very well get his revenge in the series finale but as stated in the article it may not go as he planned. And make things worse for the people around him.
Whether or not it was a fantasy, it was filled with colors (yellow, blue, purple) and light, and there was always a chance for hope. These last couple of episodes have been nearly devoid of color and light — and of much hope at all.
Ha! Well, first Jesse called Todd ‘Ricky Hitler’, and now (in the confession) he called him ‘Opie’ – bringing it full circle to Vince Gilligan’s description of Todd as ‘Opie Hitler’.
Plemmons was rocking the full 1978 Ron Howard haircut in that scene w/ Lydia.
Walt is not turning the gun on Gretchen. He was about to turn himself in because he had no reason left to live. But then he sees his name being tarnished on TV and hears that blue meth is back, and changes his mind about turning himself in. That was the only significance of Grey matter for this episode and the rest of the series IMO.
I completely disagree. What’s killing Walt (not literally) is the fact that he will leave no legacy whatsoever. To his shock (or, rather, his ego’s shock), his family doesn’t want his (blood) money. Walt Jr. turned down a “paltry” $100,000, never mind the $11 million in the barrel (that Saul’s “vacuum guy” will obviously taken).
Seeing his former partners on TV, however, reminded him that he *does* have one legacy that’s not yet destroyed — except that Gretchen and Elliott are trying to do just that, by completely disassociating their company with him. “Breaking Bad” doesn’t really *do* red herrings, so I think it’s safe to say the finale will not only include both Gretchen and Elliott, but also reveal (as Alan noted) the show’s only major remaining mystery: the events that led to Walt leaving a company that made vastly more money than Walt ever did cooking meth (IIRC there were earlier references to Gretchen and Elliott becoming tech billionaires).
Walt says in the flash forward that the machine gun is never leaving town. Gretchen and Elliot don’t live in town.
He already knew Todd was cooking. That wouldn’t have surprised him at all.
@YOLATRENDOID – you’re correct the the Gray Matter backstory has not been completely filled in on the show.
The actress who plays Gretched filled in more details in an interview 4 years ago –
[blogs.amctv.com]
It would be nice to see the full story on the show, but I don’t think that Gilligan will spend much time filling it in if it really is as simple as in the interview.
Way too much has to happen for them to do a whole nother subplot with Gretchen and Gray Matter. They are finished after tonight. It was simply written that way because there would be no other “way” for Walt to suddenly have life again other then that interview on tv, and they would be the only plausible people to be on tv. The red herring is Gretchen and Gray Matter, it was used solely so that Charlie Rose could utter the words about blue still being distributed. I think with all the time Walt has had to think he ultimately regrets sending Jesse to his fate. He said before he considers Jesse family, and they have been together since day one, episode one. So that relationship should not be underestimated for its importance to Walt, especially since his family hates him at this point. He’s gonna kill the Nazi’s and blow up the Meth lab and save Jesse and maybe go down doing it.
Nother is not a word.
My ricin theory is that it never gets used. Walt fakes Jesse out with it so he won’t kill him.
Why would he need to go back and get the ricin if he only wanted to fake Jesse out?
I’m guessing it’s the type of thing that is improvised on the spot when Jesse has a gun pointed at Walt’s head.
I love that this show seems to be right there with its viewers. Every time we have a question or kind of think about what the characters may be thinking or may be affected, they usually answer it the next week. They aren’t lazy writers. Love it!
I love that too. It makes me smile every time, particularly because there are so many doubters/ complainers that are shown up. You’d think by now that people would have more faith in the writing staff. Along that vein, I actually started grinning at the end this episode with the Gretchen re-introduction because it caught me completely offguard. I can’t wait to see what happens next week. I have total faith that it will be addressed superbly.
I agree, guys. Some people seem to dislike the Gray Matter twist—I felt it was so appropriate, an awesome full circle. I don’t think Gretchen or Elliot will end up dead, but I do think extortion is a strong possibility.
I think the ricin is a just-in-case capsule for Walt if he’s caught. But I don’t know. It’s always been a red herring!
Once again the rabid fans and non discerning critics will completely miss the absurd and clunky plotting by Gilligan. It’s becoming a joke to compare this show to The Sopranos or The Wire. Yet the hyperbole will continue.
Last week, the Nazis steal 70 million from Walt and kill his brother and law despite his protests. Walt is also now a witness to murders of two federal agents. Yet, he is allowed to live. It never occurs to Jack that Walt may try to get his money back or get revenge for Hank-despite Walt weeping when Hank is killed. The Nazis know how ruthless Walter is, he hired THEM to murder 10 guys in 3 separate prisons. Walt is meth cooking kingpin. Yet, because Todd “respects” Walt, they let him go. Walt could also break and go to the police and finger the Nazis for the DEA murders. In any event, Walt will seek revenge against them (as every viewer predicted) but it never occurred to those silly Nazis.
Now this week, Jack who already has 70 million, let’s Jesse live, all because he is amused by Todd’s “crush”. So he will continue to risk DEA exposure and continue to cook meth AND actually murder an innocent person, all for Todd’s cute crush on Lydia.
Just stupid plotting by the writers. BB is a thrilling, brilliantly acted, overrated cartoon. It is not a piece of art like The Sopranos, The Wire, or even Mad Men.
This post is what happens when someone pretends to be intelligent…
Your post is what happens when you have a pea sized brain and no logical rebuttal.
You win! You’re smarter than the show that all the smarties think is great.
Also, all art is art, bad art included. Breaking Bad is art, and great art at that, but even a show as awful as Fox’s Dads is art too.
Yes, The Wire and Sopranos never had stupid plotting….not once.
With regard to the Nazis, it’s almost as if the phrase “pride cometh before the fall” is a phrase that rings true to human nature… Why would the Nazis be worried about Walt? Put yourself in Uncle Jack’s shoes… the man has achieved total victory. His crew took down all 10 of Mike’s guys in 3 minutes. He dispatched Hank and Gomez with 0 casualties. He just took 70 MILLION dollars off Walt. He has arguably the second best meth cook in the world chained in his basement; and thus is still able to meet Lydia’s demand for higher quality meth for the czechs to make even more money. Wouldn’t you be getting a bit arrogant and feeling untouchable at that point?
I’m probably still actually with you on The Wire being number 1, but that said, this final season is a heck of a lot better than their final season, with the brilliantly plotted fake serial killer arc, which is starting to make things a lot closer.
Amen DLJ. This faux intellectualism is hilarious. Every good drama has contrivances and plot wholes. That is what makes them dramas rather than documentaries. The Wire and The Sopranos did the same kind of stuff.
Good point Mike, as great as the Wire was, it still had the fake serial killer arc.
You do know that when very smart creators (like Gilligan) start taking shortcuts via ridiculous plotting and characters acting in ways that are not logically consistent with their past actions, that THEY think YOU, the viewer, is stupid. They are saying that you are sheep and will fall for anything no matter how absurd.
The show really started going off the rails in the 4th season, when Gilligan skipped showing exactly how Walt was able to poison a boy. He didn’t show it because he knows the scenario was just too absurd to make believable. Then came “Face Off”, which only gets more ridiculous.
you had me until “…and kill his brother AND law…”
“Now this week, Jack who already has 70 million, let’s Jesse live, all because he is amused by Todd’s “crush”. So he will continue to risk DEA exposure and continue to cook meth AND actually murder an innocent person, all for Todd’s cute crush on Lydia.”
I think it was more than that. Todd’s argument to Jack that they could make more money also factored into the equation.
As for last episode, I think a missing piece that you don’t consider is that, yes, Walt is a witness to Jack’s crimes, but those are crimes in which Walt himself is heavily implicated.
Yes, agree wholeheartedly. Great acting and great style but its ultimately only about single-threaded plot.
It takes absurd shortcuts and uses foreshadowing tricks to increase interest in this unveiling of plot. Secondary characters are introduced and accessed to service the plot and don’t really matter individually. Saul with his limitless resources to call upon in Walt’s jams. Jack’s crew with their swastika tattoos and apparently master criminality. Gus’s ultimately pointless mysteries. Ridiculous contrived conflicts and dialog in the DEA office.
Its a cartoon compared to the canvas created by The Wire, Deadwood, and Sopranos, will not stand the test of time when we look back at this golden age. Those are shows that you can watch again and again even though you know where the plot is going. Breaking Bad is more like Lost and BSG where there’s not much to go back for once you know what happens.
This is some quality trolling right here.
Methinks you don’t remember “The Wire” very well if you think it was above ridiculous plot contrivances – a good portion of Season 5 was devoted to the ridiculous McNulty/fake serial killer storyline, which given that it was part of a generally much more realistic show, was more jarring than anything that’s happened in this show. “The Wire” was a great TV show but far from a flawless one.
A lot of people hold up The Wire because it’s a critical darling, but have no real clue as to why. The Wire is unrealistic to its core, because many of the criminal characters were humanized rather than portayed as they would be in real life. It was the show’s attention to detail, rather than realism, that elevated it.
Deadwood is nearly flawless, but what makes Breaking Bad a greater achievement is what Walter White loves about chemistry: the study of change. Breaking Bad has developed characters better than any TV show in history.
There are different levels of appreciation when it comes to any art form. Someone can look over a painting and appreciate it generally, or she could understand the nuances and appreciate it deeply. Most complaints about Breaking Bad are from people who can’t understand beyond the surface level.
Last night 16 nominations were for Mad Men. Several at least. They got NONE. Besides winning Best Show, best supporting actress 2 for Arron Paul 3 for Bryan Cranston. That’s a whole committee with thousands of voters who o not agree with you.
You’re still in the hospital? Get well soon!
I think Andrea getting capped is probably the worst thing I have seen in BB. Even worse than the train shooting. It was so awful for Jesse. =/
Alan, my husband and I hope you can answer a question from this ep for us: why does Walt need new glasses? What’s wrong with the old ones or are we misremembering something that happened last week?
We’d love to hear from you Alan, but anyone else please feel free to chime in, too. Thanks!
Don’t know that answer, BUT: when the bartender was flipping channels before getting to Charlie Rose, there was about a second of what I am positive was Jim Backus as Mr. Magoo, which is thus a reference to Walt needing glasses…maybe his vision is getting worse because of cancer, somehow?
I am the same age as Walt. As we already know, he’s turning 52 very soon, and I assumed it was just a reference to his upcoming birthday and the everyday irritations of growing older, such as needing stronger glasses.
Eye sight worsening is a side effect of Chemo, I just assumed that was the reason for the glasses. To also show how sick and frail Walt is getting.
Hey Jennifer, in the shoot-out between Hank and Gomez and Uncle Jack’s gang, Walt ducks in the SUV and breaks his glasses. It’s the very last scene of “To hajiilee.”
Kris10, yes, the glasses were broken and off his head, but at the start of the next episode, Hank gets out of the car, with his hands still cuffed behind him, and he’s wearing the glasses and I’m pretty sure they didn’t look broken. Continuity boo-boo?
Thank you, everyone! BB fans especially here on Alan’s reviews are awesome! :)
Of course, get well, Alan! :)
Donboy, I hope you see this! We’re re-watching the series now and are near the end of season 4. In episode 11, “Crawl Space”, Walt gets into the accident to keep Hank from the laundry. Later, the rest of the family is around Hank’s bed and Walt comes in. Hank calls him Mr. Magoo! How cool/great is that?!
Also, out in the desert, Gus tells Walt he’s fired and not to contact Jesse or he will kill his whole family. Then Tyrus cuts off his manacles and Walt falls to the ground, his face resting sideways on the ground, mouth agape…very nearly like in “Ozymandias” after Hank’s death.
:)
At this point it’s hard to imagine that Jesse has anything left to live for. Either he kills himself or blows up the meth lab if Walter White doesn’t get there first. Right? I mean his existence is more painful than Walt living in an isolated cabin — although for Walt having to buy 1 hour of attention (when he couldn’t get enough of it as Heisenberg) is torture in itself.
But I just can’t see why Jesse would want to live any longer, except Gilligan won’t kill him off before the finale.
I nearly couldn’t take the one-two punch of Jesse’s failed escape, and the nazis forcing him to watch Andrea die. I thought I’d reached my pain threshold with this show. Nope. More than anything, I would love to see Jesse, at least, come away safe. But nothing good seems possible any more.
Bummed to hear you’re still in the hospital, but many wishes for a happy trip to home sweet home this week. We’ll be looking forward to your final Breaking Bad review!
Yes, and get better soon, Alan!
@Roadtotruth, “nothing good seems possible anymore” – I agree. As soon as they killed Andrea, I felt like they played the last card they had in their hand vs Jesse. Then “there’s still the kid” – unless they’re prepared to torture the kid, I think there’s too little to salvage. I agree with you.
Lydia kills Todd. Nazi’s kill Lydia. Walt Kills Nazi’s. Jesse hangs himself. Walt gives money and wedding ring to Skylar. Skylar kills Walt. Skylar burns money and ring. Fade to White.
Certainly as probable as any other ending. I really can’t see them having Jesse hang himself, which is probably why it will happen.
I’m holding out hope for one more appearance for everyone’s favorite lawyer. Next week’s cold opening should be Saul working at a Lazer Tag establishment in Nebraska.
We had a Lazer Tag building that went out of business. They tore it down and put up two fast food places. We do have Cin-a-bon, I look forward to seeing Saul as their new Assistant Manager.
What happened to Huell?
Presumably, once the DEA found out that something had happened to Hank and Gomez, they tracked down Agent Van Oster and took him off the Huell-babysitting detail. Huell was never in custody, so he’s going on with his life wherever. Doesn’t really matter; his role in the story is over.
Such a haunting episode. Masterful, but I can’t say I enjoyed it. Every episode has been superb this season, in my opinion. My expectations for the finale are sky high … and I would bet that Gilligan is going to stick the ending.
Gilligan has said a lot about karma. Jesse must being getting some kind of reward by the end of this thing given what he has been put through. He’s no angel and brought a lot of this on himself, but he has gone more than his fair share of the punishment so far. My prediction is that he kills Walt in the end.
your prediction….which is why it won’t happen. BB writers try so hard to go against what everyone wants/thinks! which is why any of our theories won’t happen!
how that dude in the wheelchair blew up gud fring, the airplane crash, how hank finds out about walt…they go out of their way to defy us!
Anybody else feel a Unabomber vibe?
Get well soon, Alan.
Great ep!
I wonder what the Mad Men people think when they keep advertising Breaking Bad as the best show on television?
I was irritated with ‘Flynn’ when he got loud with Walt in the school office.
You were irritated with Flynn for yelling at his murdering, drug dealing, father?
Yes, that may be wrong but it did irritate me. I wish Flynn still loved his father, sorry but I’m still rooting for Walt.
Agree, Walt is still his father, he should be at least partly conficted. Have they ever shown Walt to be anything but loving toward his son? And to turn down the money was kind of short sighted.
Isn’t it precisely because he loves and respects his father so much that he could not help but feel incredibly betrayed when he found out that part of the truth?
@Mary you are right that was grating. @PEEWHY felling betryed is one thing, ranking his Uncle over his father is something else. We are supposed to believe that he is that morally outradged at his father and so in love with his uncle that he hasn’t gone through any grieving yet and started to blame his uncle for the loss of his father? I think most kids his age would react differently. Plus don’t you think Skylar would have shown him the confession tape along with cops to blame the whole thing on Hank and Gommie trying to kill him and him killing them instead? That was the real play there for Walt and Skylar. I understand the show wanted things to go the way they are but I keep coming back to fact they could have SO easily turned the whole thing on Hank.
mhilgtx – I agree about Gomie. I felt really sorry for him because he died helping a friend.
P.S. Gray Matter episode is on right now. This is one of the original ones I missed, fun to catch up with this marathon
I don’t know – there seems to be some major loopholes in these episodes.
Its stupid that the Nazis, who already have two DEA bodies on them, would further endanger themselves by catching another body, all in the name of satiating their dumbo nephew’s attraction to Lydia.
Operating like this, they are truly the world’s dumbest criminal organization.
No need to catch another body. Just beat Jesse some more and tie him up more securely.
Here’s how it would have really went down:
Uncle Jack, looking out more for the safety of his organization, tells Todd to get over the girl and then he kills Jesse.
Of course he would have killed Walt as well. But instead, he allows a drug kingpin to escape, witnessing the killing of two DEA agents, one of which happens to be a relative.
Uncle Jack and the Nazis are a very stupid organization.
Criminals are almost always stupid. That’s why there’s prison overpopulation all over the US. Jesse is typical; Walt and Gus are way above average for criminals. Walt had no prior experience, and it took Gus 20 years to build his “empire”, so Walt has done very well for a “beginner”.
I’ve had a few mostly minor issues with the plotting over the last couple seasons, but I’m not sure why people seem to think the Nazis are criminal masterminds here.
synchronized prison killings