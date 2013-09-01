Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Rabid Dog’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I let my dojo membership run out…
“We’ve come this far, for us. What’s one more?” -Skyler
The summer’s first three episodes weren’t exactly wall-to-wall action, but there was a relentlessness to them – particularly after Walt and Hank in the garage – that made it hard for both the viewer and the characters to breathe. “Rabid Dog” is the season’s first hour where we and they can really pause for air. There’s time to stop and think, whether it’s Marie telling her therapist her fantasies about poisoning Walt(*) or Skyler and Walt having a long discussion about the Jesse Pinkman problem. It’s an episode that begins and ends with the potential for a Walt/Jesse showdown, but the two men don’t see each other at all in the first scene and speak briefly on the phone in the second. It’s not a disappointing episode, but it’s a necessary one, both for storytelling purposes – with Hank and Jesse finally working together, the chess board needs to be rearranged – and simply to keep the audience from having a heart attack before Labor Day. It’s not a vacation episode, even though the Whites check into a luxury hotel and Hank packs Marie’s bags for something similar, but it’s a pause before whatever insane thing presumably happens next week.
(*) If only she knew what was taped to the socket cover in his bedroom…
Though we get two different tense sequences at the White residence – one from Walt’s perspective, then later from Jesse and Hank’s (with the latter cleverly wrapping up moments before Walt’s arrival) – for the most part this is an episode full of conversations, and most of those conversations are about how far these people are willing to go to get what they want (or protect what they already have), and whom they’re willing to hurt and sacrifice along the way.
And the character most likely to be a sacrificial lamb is poor Jesse Pinkman. The episode’s title evokes season 4’s “Problem Dog,” and Jesse’s NA monologue about why he had to murder the harmless Gale. Now, it’s Jesse being discussed in dog terms, as Saul and Skyler argue for putting him down, while Hank makes it plain to Gomez that he doesn’t care if the mutt lives or dies so long as Walter White goes down in the process.
Walt, though? Walt’s feelings for Jesse have always been complicated.
For years, we’ve debated how much Walter White genuinely cares about his former partner and student, and how many of his actions related to Jesse have been driven by need. Walt lets Jane die to protect himself, for instance, but he also knows that she’s likely to be a fatal influence on Jesse, and (as Hank notes in this episode) he pays to put Jesse through rehab. He goes to war with Gus Fring to save Jesse’s life, but then poisons Brock to manipulate Jesse into helping him kill Gus. Once Jesse retired following the Drew Sharp killing, the safest course for Walt likely would have involved sending his protege on a trip to Belize, but he let Jesse live, and eventually paid him the money he’d earned.
The bulk of “Rabid Dog” makes clear that Walt puts Jesse into the same family category as Hank. Killing him would solve so many problems, but Walt won’t hear of it. (When he tells Saul not to float the idea again, it’s with the most conviction he displays all episode.) Some of this is misunderstanding, as he doesn’t realize that it was only Hank’s timely arrival that stopped Jesse from burning down his house, rather than a change of heart revealing what Walt believes to be Jesse’s true colors. Some of this is the usual Walter White arrogance: he genuinely believes that he can string together the right collection of nouns, verbs and adverbs that will justify the near-fatal poisoning of a little boy, and that he and Jesse will be hugging it out once again. But much of it is the paternal feeling Walt has had for Jesse over the bulk of their partnership. Walt and Jesse do not often understand, or like each other, but Walt’s been more of a father to Jesse (for good and especially for ill) than Mr. Pinkman’s been in years, while Walt has shaped Jesse in his image in a way he hasn’t with his biological son. Until their meeting in Civic Plaza goes awry, Walt can’t fathom ordering Jesse’s death any more than he could Walter Jr.’s.
That protective attitude towards Jesse is so outside the normal parameters of the great and terrible Heisenberg that it baffles both Saul (who knows about most of his client’s worst sins) and Skyler (who knows enough that she can imagine the rest). Skyler, having gone all-in on Heisenberg two episodes ago – and having learned almost immediately to regret it after she watched Walt record his fake confession – is now demanding something that would shake the Skyler White from the series’ beginnings to her core. After Walt did so many heinous things for the sake of the family – a group to which this scruffy little drug dealer does not belong, as far as Skyler’s concerned – to not commit one more sin here seems like madness to her.
Understandably at this point, Jesse doesn’t believe Walt cares one iota about him, which ironically works in Walt’s favor here. Walt is so convinced of his powers of persuasion that he’s genuinely willing to sit in public and discuss Brock’s poisoning with Jesse, which would have given Hank and Gomez the opening they needed to build a case against Walt. But because Jesse is convinced, with very good reason, that everything Walt says is a lie, his Spidey-sense starts tingling at the sight of the big bald dude staring in Walt’s direction. As it turns out, the guy is just waiting for his daughter, and by bolting, Jesse both prevents Walt from doing something stupid and convinces him to sic Uncle Jack and his delightful pals on the Jesse problem.
Jesse’s dilemma, and despair, leads to another great episode for Aaron Paul – his bellow of “HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!” when Hank stops him from torching the White residence is as painful and powerful as any line he’s delivered on the series – and I do wonder what his brilliant new plan is, but our man blew it here, big-time. It’s hard to blame him, though. As he tells Hank and Gomez, “Mr. White? He’s the Devil. He is smarter than you. He is luckier than you. Whatever you think is supposed to happen, I’m telling you, the exact reverse opposite is going to happen.” He fails to listen to his own advice on this – if his impulse is that Walt is lying, then it must mean Walt is actually sincere – but the part where he talks about Walt’s luck is the crucial thing. Walter White has accomplished many extraordinary things in his criminal career, but he’s also been extraordinarily lucky along the way. Events always seem to line up in a way that allow one of his cockamamie plans to work. Here, he’s about to confess one of his greatest sins to a man wearing a wire for the DEA, and he’s spared his own foolishness because an intimidating bald man happens to looking in the perfect direction at the perfect moment.
And it’s almost funny to see Walt escape that situation after an episode in which he seems so hapless, so often. Last week’s episode had Walt’s master thespian side on display, while “Rabid Dog” showed us the difference between acting and improvisation. Walt is great when he has even a small amount of time to plan out his lies or actions, but when he has to perform without any sort of script in his head, he runs into trouble. Look at the Walt who sneaks into the house(**) looking for Jesse in the opening scene: this isn’t the master criminal Heisenberg, but a guy uncertain of the situation or proper outcome. Or listen to Walt recalibrate his lies in mid-sentence as he talks to Skyler at the hotel; he can think and lie on his feet, but it doesn’t come as easily to him as when he can rehearse the scene in his head. (And even then, he’s not always perfect: the “pump malfunction” lie is so ridiculous, and told so poorly, that he’s only saved by Junior giving him the out to tell a second lie about a cancer-related mishap.)
(**) Walt’s become a master at breaking into his home, hasn’t he? We’re at the point where I assume he just doesn’t lock the sliding glass door to the pool because he knows he might have to get in that way at a moment’s notice.
Nearly everyone else in “Rabid Dog” is ready to get rid of Jesse, but Walt fights that instinct as long as he can, then finally places the reluctant call to Todd. Based on the massacres of Mike’s guys and Declan’s crew, I suspect Uncle Jack has both the ability and pure nastiness to take care of Walt’s Old Yeller problem. But earlier in the episode, Marie’s therapist Dave offers some advice: “There is no problem, no matter how difficult, or painful, or seemingly unsolvable, that violence won’t make worse.” It’s an old saw, but an interesting one to insert into a series like this, about a man who has solved so many of his problems through violence – but usually in a way that begets more and more problems that require violence to solve.
Uncle Jack may not be the most unsavory character Walt’s ever teamed up with – Tuco was also a charmer (and the young Hector was even worse), and we know just how wicked Gus could be once you got past the businessman facade – but there’s an air of doom around him and his neo-Nazi buddies, especially given how close we are to the end, and what little we know about what Walt’s situation will be a few months down the road. Had Jesse walked up to the bench and let Walt talk to him about Brock, Walt might have been in handcuffs shortly thereafter. But I have a feeling Jesse’s decision, and Walt’s phone call, are about to make things exponentially worse for everyone involved.
Some other thoughts:
* For those of you who read the “Confessions” review on Sunday night and never came back later in the week, I added a timeline of the events circa “End Times” and “Face Off” to explain all the moves with the ricin cigarette and how/why Jesse was able to piece it together so quickly when he realized Huell had picked his pocket again.
* Vince Gilligan has been using this final season to give many of his longtime writers their first shot at directing. This week was Sam Catlin’s turn, and he introduced us to both Vacuum Hose Cam and Ice Machine Cam.
* Funnier Badger-related humor: after all this time, Walt thinks his name is Beaver, or that Kuby listened to him talk for hours about “Babylon 5”? I vote “Babylon 5,” and now want to know whether Beaver prefers that to “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”
* A big deal was made of Walt ditching the Aztek in favor of his new car, whereas Skyler trading in her Grand Wagoneer for a new vehicle happened casually back in “Gliding Over All,” as a way to signal both the passage of time and the way the Whites were embracing their new fortune. I’d forgotten about it, and thus was surprised to see her pulling into the driveway in something other than the old woody wagon.
* A busy week for Marie: she goes to therapy (and declines to vent some more about the new parking rules at work) and makes both lasagna and coffee for Jesse while meeting him for the first time. (I believe this leaves Walter Jr. as the only regular character to never be in Mr. Pinkman’s presence.) All in all, it’s an appealingly pugnacious side to Marie, who felt defeated by Walt but has hung onto her anger.
* Interesting that the episode skips over both Hank bringing Gomez into the fold and the bulk of what sounded like a very thorough confession from Jesse. I suppose the latter would have been overkill after last week’s fake confession from Walt – and would have covered material we all knew, filtered through Jesse’s perspective (and Aaron Paul’s performance) – but I’d have liked to see Steve’s reaction to Hank’s crazy new Heisenberg theory.
* Also, I’m guessing we’re in for another round of debate among the lawyers and armchair lawyers among you about the legality of Hank’s operation at this point. Jesse hasn’t been Mirandized that we’ve seen, but a confession was videotaped, and Hank and Gomez are using DEA equipment to try to record this meeting with Walt. Is the goal here to get the evidence that can put Walt away, or simply to find something that they can then go to the DEA at large with?
* “Yeah, Mr. White’s gay for me! Everybody knows that!” The line that launched a thousand GIFs, and at least that many slash fiction sites?
* Also, I will be very disappointed if the internet hasn’t by tomorrow night given us at least three different 5,000-word dissertations on the parallels between Walter White and Santa Claus, inspired by the family photos Jesse found in the Schrader guest room.
* Jesse’s attention is caught by Edmund Morris’ “Dutch” on Hank’s bookshelf. Me? I was pleased to see that the Schraders own the “Deadwood” complete series box set, and in the week when I finally finished reviewing that series.
* Once again, Walter White finds himself staring at a pool without actually going in it. But he does get a hug from Walter Jr. Which is nice.
* When Walt was figuring out what to do with the gas can, did anyone else feel sad that he didn’t so much as consider Carol’s recycling bin as its final resting place? After a huge entrance in the premiere, poor Carol’s been forgotten.
What did everybody else think?
Well that was underwhelming.
This ep was all about putting pieces into position. It wasn’t bad, but it was the least compelling so far, IMO.
It’s funny how everybody, not just Walt, are scumbags now. Sky.er pretty much telling Walt to kill Jesse. Hank pretty much on some [Drago]If he dies, he dies[/Drago] about Jesse possibly being set up to die. Marie doing Google searches about untraceable poisons. At this point, I’m hoping they all kill each other in a massive shootout like the end of Reservoir Dogs.
I agree with brettPoker. This was all about setting things up, and showing how Skyler, Hank, arguably Marie, and yes Walt are self-serving scum. I DO think it set a LOT of pieces on motion. Next week should be interesting.
-Cheers
I’m enjoying all of these episodes so far, and find the structure of them interesting. They are jumping around more and almost giving you half a story in each episode with the second half continuing, giving two parters that are each half an hour long, with the episode story ending in the middle of the episode.
Oh, and I definitely need to know if Badger prefers DS9 to Babylon 5. If I had to guess, him being a ST fan like that he won’t. But I have my doubts about Skinny Pete.
A solid episode but the least exceptional one so far this season. It was written and directed by the same person and regardless how talented they are I think this show fares best when two different people occupy those roles. With the exception of Vince himself of course.
To some extent I think the entire four episodes so far are about setting things up. Particularly Skyler’s transformation to “Skysenberg” — aka “all in” with Walt — and Marie’s severe reaction to Walt upon learning what he’s been doing. By basically ordering a hit on Jesse, Skyler has inadvertently put Hank and Marie in the machine gun crosshairs of Uncle Jack and his skevie neo Nazi crew. Marie’s severe reaction to Walt and daydreaming about killing Walt has led her to stay in harm’s way rather than clear out to safety. I am predicting Marie becomes collateral damage, which would then destroy Skyler. Would not be at all surprised if Walt Jr. was in the wrong place at the wrong time as well (Uncle Hank’s). But too much has been put into Marie’s motivation for wanting to stay while Jesse is their houseguest for it not to be important, imo.
Don’t understand the thinking of those who feel “underwhelmed.” So much is being set into motion, and put on the path of violence. The tension is palpable.
Completely disagree. This episode was great. My favorite of an amazing season so far. I literally stood up and cheered when Hank walked in on Jesse trying to burn down the house. The opening scene was as intense as anything the show has ever done.
The conversation with Marie talking about untraceable poisons to her therapist seems like it has to connect to the ricin. When Walt uses it, maybe Marie will be the one to figure out what he has done.
@Brettpoker @Dave I, @Nat King Kong:
Sorry I don’t think thinking bad thoughts makes one a scumbag, just as long as they stay thoughts. And Jesse did try to burn down Skyler’s house. That is from her POV an attack on her family. And it isn’t Skyler who is responsible for Walt taking a hit out on Jesse, certainly not by herself it was mostly due Jesse backing out of the face to face because he was paranoid about the mean looking bald guy that was innocently waiting for his daughter. That convinced him to take the hit out on Jesse, and maybe Saul’s and Kuby’s influence before as well but not Skyler
solely. And it would be abnormal NOT to think bad even murderous thoughts about Walt and Jesse from the Shreader’s and Skyler’s (about Jesse) point of views. These people, as far as they are concerned is destroying their lives. How would anyone think of a family member let alone a complete stranger to bring such potential shame on a family so their thoughts of ill will and even murder are normal as far as I am concerned, just as long as they stay thoughts.
Oh and btw, has anyone noticed more than a few parallels between Walter White and James “Big Jim” Rennie-played by Dean Norris-on “Under the Dome”? They aren’t exactly the same of course I see similarities at least in terms no one would’ve thought he was a drug maker and would do anything to see his secret stay a secret even murder.
@Hunter2012, I have to disagree. Not with the “thinking bad thoughts” making one a scumbag. However… Skyler is endorsing murdering Jesse, who yes came after her. However, she knows at least on some level why. On some level, Walt’s actions, while horrible, at least seem logical. He does X to solve Y. It is emotionless, yet done for a purpose. Somehow, it seems worse for Skyler to realize what she is doing without the calculating mind of Walt, but endorse killing Jesse because it solves her problem. Is that worse than Walt? It is hard to say yes to that. Maybe it is because she went from being (or being seen) as a victim to somebody who is now helping drive the actions of Heisenberg, enabling him to do something even worse than he seemed willing to do.
Walt’s hit… Yes, at that point I suppose Walt is out of options. I just thought Jesse and Walt’s strange father-like relationship and love(?) for Jesse was the one remaining vestige of Walt’s humanity. I was not sure killing Jesse would EVER be an option.
Hank changed the way I thought about him. It is not about doing the right thing anymore, if it ever was. Hank says he is doing it because of all the lives Walt’s ruined. Yet, by his rationale after hearing all of Jesse’s story, he is fine risking Jesse even though he has been manipulated by Walt all along. I think that makes Hank, at least right now, less admirable as a person. He is as much driven by selfish means in his own way as Walt. They are just more in line with the good guys. I find myself questioning what motivates Hank beyond getting the bad guys. At any way, it was disappointing to not see any sympathy for Jesse’s fate knowing (presumably) the whole story from Jesse’s side and why he was going after Walt by helping Hank.
I would also argue Skyler actively pushing for Walt to kill Jesse, and Hank using Jesse as bait with no concern at all for Jesse despite Gomez voicing concerns are these bad thoughts no longer staying thoughts.
-Cheers
As an aside, and I do not think this is a spoiler, however Dean Norris was interviewed and basically said his line about basically not caring that Jesse might die was part to convince Gomez and that he was sad it had to (or might) go there. While it still means Walt is his Moby Dick, and he is at least willing to put Jesse out there as bait, it is nice that Hand does (or might) identify with Jesse and feel more kinship than that one line implied. That makes me feel better, because Hank was the one guy who stuck to his values and tried to do the right thing. It would feel, maybe not wrong, uncomfortable to root for Hank if he was willing to sacrifice Jesse (knowing all he does about how Walt has manipulated Jesse and how it just destroyed him) with nary a care in the world. Knowing he has some emotions and reservations about Jesse’s fate and may still be doing this for the bigger good (even though his pride or whatever is making it paramount that HE brings Walt down) makes me feel better about Hank.
-Cheers
Tonight’s hashtag is: #NoLongerGayForHim
My first thought when Jesse was walking up to the bench was that Walt bought the device Saul recommended for finding trackers and that it would pick up Jesse’s wire.
Back to the future Doc. Great sequence of going back in time with Hank and Jessie at the White residence.
Didn’t like the cliffhangar-ish ending but I agree, Jesse bellowing “HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!” is easily my favourite line of the season. Aaron Paul knows how to be fucking powerful when it’s necessary.
The Infiniti commercial featured a near collision with –wait for it — oranges bouncing off a truck and onto the highway. Death symbols gone amok?
What caught my eye on Hank’s bookshelf were all the Stephen King volumes. Consistent with the character(s), I think, but clearly a nod to Under the Dome, right? (Or was Norris hired for that after this filmed?
No these were probably filmed after he was hired on Under the Dome. Definitely a possible nod. Seemed like a lot of that going on tonight, with the Deadwood DVD. Also I noticed that the name of the company that was getting rid of the gasoline (or at least part of the name) was Treme.
If you have this episode in DVR, take a look at the rest of the bookshelf. Endings, Rat, Death … Well done, set design team.
Stephen King has been a booster for Breaking Bad for a while now. I had missed the first season, hadn’t even heard of it. I happened to see a column King wrote in EW about what he called the best show on television, inspiring me to catch up with it on demand. I may well have missed out on Breaking Bad but for his endorsement.
My favorite was “Crazy Rhythm”
Stephen King’s “Everythings Eventual” was there, and it was also focused on in Gale’s apartment before Jesse shot him.
If you follow Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker she’s retweeted a couple people who DVR’d back and took note of all the books on the Schrader shelf. Fun to try and guess which are probably Hank’s and which are Marie’s.
Me, I prefer to think that all the horse books are Hank’s.
“Under the Dome”…”Deadwood”…”Treme”…an episode featuring some very “Mad Men.” Marie and Holly (but probably not Skyler) are “Sopranos.” Perhaps if Jesse and Walt approach their next confrontation with clear eyes and full hearts…
Deadwood being a nod to Skylar, too
The carpet cleaning company’s truck was labeled Xtreme Something not Treme. There is a real carpet cleaning company called Xtreme Steam. It’s most probably that outfit.
Ah okay. I saw “Treme” on the left door but the right one was open and assumed the name continued on from there. Xtreme makes more sense
I saw the titles “Rat” and “Big Secrets.”
Skyler was in Deadwood?
She was Mrs. Bullock, Squared
If last week’s “confession” was Walt’s Monster’s Ball, the tale of the perilous gasoline pump was his Catwoman, which is to say, hilarious. Granted Pacino might be a better example of how quickly Walt’s acting capabilities have declined; Walt and Skylar’s fancy hotel reminded me of where a suburban Tony and Elvira might shake up and bicker.
Wasn’t crazy about the time jump (which was necessary to maintain the first half of the episode’s tension), or the inanimate baldie in the park square just happening to be there (Walt’s lucky streak is up, it would seem), but everything else this week was aces. Jesse rolling up on Walt definitely evoked his attempted blaze of glory from Half Measure. Definitely earned though: this week, Walt took one last bit of innocence from Jessie, by revealing himself as both the devil, AND Santa Clause. That’s cold.
And once again: Marie=KILLING IT.
I was thinking along the same lines about the hotel looking very Scarface-esque.
Walt has never been able to lie to Skyler and I think that the bald guy was part of Walt’s luck.
What’s with all the bald white guys in Albuquerque? Is there a barber somewhere in the city that offers a special on the Uncle Fester???
I think Walt has always had a hard time lying to Skyler and Walt Jr. It is strangers, drug associates and Jesse he can lie like a Master to. Oh and to a video camera as well :-)
@Nat King Kong–They’re all Smashing Pumpkins fans ;-)
“Confessions” was the review you added your timeline to, not “Buried.”
Part of me wishes we could have seen the whole confession. Another part of me feels like “He was my teacher” was the perfect place to end it.
I second the second sentence.
Suggesting Jesse’s death, Skylar White has become…
SKYSENBERG
I dig it.
There are plenty of German theoretical physicists to go around. She can be Skynstein or… Max Sk-Planck. Okay, harder than I thought.
Nice, but Anna Gunn (or maybe it was Hardwick) already suggested that a few weeks ago.
Skylar White has totally Broken Bad! She berated Walt for NOT KILLING Jesse! She’s never been hotter. I bet her popularity soars after this episode. And with what Hank said about Jesse, he’s not far behind . . .
I love the usual Skylar-fan-club around here. First she is a good person because she offers a moral compass to Walt, and now she’s helping out the family. If she kills Walt Jr. in the finale, her fan-boys and -girls would defend her non-ironically to gain hipster and scarf-crowd cred.
To recap, the only person who cares Jesse should remain alive is Walt and even he has doubts.
Well, that’s not true, pretty sure Marie is not even in the same hemisphere as the rest of the show cast as she is obsessing over the slight to her and would care for Jesse to live if his living somehow made Walt worse.
P.S., this is not a criticism of a single person in this thread. None who posted so far seems to fit the bill. Just stating a point about the others.
“I bet her popularity soars after this episode.”
No way! They’ll hate her even more. Are there any viewers that want to see Jesse die? Him living is the only thing I care about actually. Anybody else can live or die and I’ll be fine with it, but don’t touch that boy!
I now care about Badger and possibly Skinny Pete.
My kingdom for a simple “Like/Approve” button. Good game, Dan.
Badger and Skinny Pete will survive and not have any idea what the hell happened :-D
I want Skinny Pete to clean up, channel his inner Glenn Gould and enroll at Juilliard.
As Jesse became more whiny, depressed, drug-addled, cry babyish, be became more annoying to me. Then he became a rat. Yeah, I wouldn’t lose any sleep if the character Jesse died.
I was hoping for “Just as soon as I check in on Beaver and What’s-His-Name”.
I was hoping for ‘just as soon as I come up with a colourful metaphor’
I thought it might be “just as soon as I have a nuanced discussion about the virtues of child poisoning.”
I’m with Lee here. But many good ones to choose from.
Just as soon as I drink coffee from a dea mug
i was hoping for “as soon as i heat up some lasagna”
Wasted episode. The point from Jesse going to Hank’s house to the end was wasted. No point at all. No time to waste on fake drama.
Jesse should have had his idea on how to get Walt, and then move on from there. What was the point of half the espisode?
To perplex the simple-minded?
First of all, not everything that happens on a TV show (even this one) is all about the plot moving inexorably forward. They take time for character beats, action setpieces, and a little heart-stopping suspense. The plaza scene was all of those.
Second, there was indeed a plot (and character motivation) purpose as well. It’s very meaningful, and has been a big point of debate, to find out whether Walt would draw a moral line anywhere. Killing Jesse would solve problems for him (likewise with Hank) but in these last few episodes we’ve found out for sure: that’s where he drew the line. Tonight, even with multiple people whispering in his ear that he needed to do it for self-preservation, he didn’t. He really was just going to the plaza to talk (hence the beefy bald guy happily greeting his daughter; while not definitive proof, that’s a clear-enough signal from the writers that the danger was still in Jesse’s mind, at that point). It took Jesse turning him down one last time and *directly threatening him* to push Walt through his last line in the sand as a human being. Assuming he goes through with it, or tries to, we’re seeing the completion of a transformation here. And that’s not important enough to spend half an episode on? To me, it definitely is.
Every mofo and their dog is gonna take a photo at that ABQ Plaza parkbench!
Walt gets all the sympathy in this episode, no doubt. And in that vein, it may just be that Walt is not calling in Todd’s uncles for a hit on Jesse. He may be calling them to do a “fake hit” on himself.
Did the coffe mugs on the dinner table spell dead?
“DEA”
With the handle of the other mug forming the second D? Just a thought
Yeah, maybe. Nothing happens on this show by accident.
Holy shit. You are so right. Poor Jesse.
[www.dropbox.com]
Good catch!
Damn you, SHORTROUND!
Wow, how clever is that!
Lawyer (though non-criminal) here. If Jesse isn’t Mirandized they can use the knowledge they gain from the interview for their ongoing investigation but not in court to actually prosecute Walt.
So my guess at this point is the taped interview was more to get Jesse’s story down and hope to find somewhere where that missing piece of physical evidence might be.
Aren’t Miranda rights just about self-incrimination?
You don’t sound like a very good lawyer. That applies to people who are under arrest. Did Hank place Jesse under arrest?
Sorry, that was kind of a childish way to say that. But they can most definitely use everything Jesse said to prosecute Walt. First, a witness doesn’t need to be Mirandized, suspects do. Hank and Gomie can’t prosecute Jesse based on what he said here, but they definitely can use his testimony against Walt.
Actually, it applies in the case of a custodial interrogation, which means a situation where you do not feel free to leave. Jesse was obviously not free to leave Hank’s house. He was in custody and should have been Mirandized.
I would suggest that Walt cannot benefit from the violation of Jesse’s constitutional rights. Jesse could use Miranda for protection, but not Walt. Even the “fruit from the poisonous tree” concept wouldn’t apply because Walt’s rights are not breached by the failure to Mirandize Jesse.
It still remains that anything he said can be used against Walt, but not himself. That’s just a basic fact.
Jumped in too late! You defended yourself on that one. The tape doesn’t do Hank any good against Walt, though, since its hearsay. He’d need Jesse to testify, which makes the Miranda situation irrelevant with regard to Walt.
@TMCAULIFFE18, uh, Jesse didn’t “testify” here. This was an interrogation. Miranda applies if it was the functional equivalent of “custodial interrogation.” It doesn’t matter if you are a “witness” or a “suspect”. You do not necessarily need to be under arrest. And if Jesse dies and/or is unavailable at a potential trial against Walt, they cannot use this taped interrogation against him. This does not qualify as “testimony”. Jesse needs to actually take the witness stand. Read Crawford v. Washington see what I mean.
Criminal defense lawyer here – Jesse was not free to leave, therefore he had to have his rights against self-incrimination and his right to an attorney explained to him prior to being interrogated. However, even if the confession is inadmissible against Jesse, it IS admissible against another person, i.e., Walt.
@MALLIKA who said: ” However, even if the confession is inadmissible against Jesse, it IS admissible against another person, i.e., Walt.”
No it is not.
Sorry, but I think you are wrong. There was an episode of a different series (can’t remember) that jives with my understanding of the law. 5th amendment is against self incrimination, and that is all. In this episode the Cop beat the confession out of suspect A to get him to confess against suspect B. They then went to suspect B and told them they had all the info, but were willing to cut him a deal if he ratted out suspect A. So they got both guys.
Also, for Miranda to kick in, you the person needs to be a suspect and interrogated.
Sorry, I misspoke. I’m confusing 5th and 6th amendments w/r/t due process
Regardless of whether the tape is usable in court, having a taped testimony that contradicts and effectively cancels out Walt’s “confession” tape is certainly beneficial to Hank.
I’m stunned that I was able to remember enough details of episode to be moderately confident that I’m talking about The Practice Season 4, Episode 11: Police State
[www.imdb.com]
If Walt kills Jesse or has Ricky Hitler and co do it for him, Jesse’s taped statement should be admissible against Walt under Federal Rule of Evidence 804(b)(6), right? (See [www.law.cornell.edu]) (I am a lawyer, but not a criminal lawyer, let alone a CRIMINAL lawyer.)
We need a ::criminal:: lawyer
You guys look like you could use a hand. Prosecutor here. But you guys have it sorted out for the most part. Miranda is a 5th Amendment rule that applies to custodial interrogation. Jesse is being interrogated, and a court would PROBABLY consider him in custody. Furthermore, his 6th Amendment right to counsel has probably kicked in when the APD arrested him. I have no idea what charges are currently against Jesse when they found him with all that money, but Saul mentioned on the phone to his disappear guy that Jesse’s out on bail, so he’s charged with something. The main takeaway being, there’s absolutely no way any of this stuff should ever be used against Jesse in court.
But it can be used against Walt. The 5th Amendment relates to self-incrimination, not incrimination against others. The video itself can probably not be used in court, so Jesse still has to testify. It is helpful to bring charges against Walt, and maybe for some limited impeachment purposes. And more importantly for Hank, it’s pretty darn useful in case he needs it to defend HIMSELF against Walt’s fake confession.
The criminal lawyer who commented above is correct. Walt does not have standing to assert Jessie’s 5th Amendment rights. However, Jessie’s confession on its own is probably hearsay. Also, unless Hank can secure Jessie’s testimony in court, there are confrontation clause issues with its admissibility.
Cooper, you’re pretty far off base in talking about the Sixth Amendment. The Sixth Amendment is charge specific, so no problem there. The charges would have different sovereigns, even.
You’re Fifth Amendment and Miranda analysis is on point, though.
I can’t think of an exception for Jesse’s hearsay, though, unless they can prove Walt killed Jesse, so let’s call that unlikely to be useful.
It is a grey area, but I do not think Jessie is in custody either, so his Miranda rights would not trigger. He is a guest at Hank’s home and he appeared free to leave.
Also, there’s no way Jesse was considered free to leave. The test is whether a reasonable person would feel free to leave, and he was brought in by a cop who held a gun at him. He was in custody for the purposes of police custody.
Another attorney (and also a “non-criminal”—heh!) here. Cooper and others are clearly correct that Miranda is no problem as long as the prosecution is using the recording against Walt rather than Jesse. I have no idea why CDog disagrees.
But as for “The video itself can probably not be used in court, so Jesse still has to testify”–the one circumstance in which the video almost certainly COULD be used in court is if Jesse is *dead*. (All the more so if Walt is suspected of/accused of/being prosecuted for killing him.) FRE 804(a)(4).
There’s also the fact that the confession was arguably contrary to Jesse’s interests (and therefore excepted from the hearsay rule per FRE 804(b)(3)), although the Miranda problems could possibly be an obstacle for this argument.
GCO211: There’s nothing in FRE 804(a)(4) that requires the opponent of the statement (here, Walt) to have been proven to have caused the witness’s death. The only limitation is that the proponent of the statement (here, the government/prosecution/Hank et al.) *isn’t* responsible for Jesse’s unavailability for trial.
RIEUX, all you’ve is found why he’s unavailable as a witness. That doesn’t create an exception to the hearsay limitation. Now find the exception under Rule 804(b) that allows hearsay testimony of unavailable witnesses.
Hang on, are we sure Jesse was Mirandized? Hank is playing fast and loose with the system of logging evidence and etc., but considering his convo with Gomi took place off camera, other things could have been done off-camera as well.
Some of this has been covered but just to create a complete thought here:
I’m a criminal lawyer and law professor. Miranda warnings are necessary if there is a custodial interrogation. When are you in custody? If you’re not free to leave. What’s an interrogation? Anything designed to elicit incriminating information. Walt’s attorneys at trial would not be able to assert a Fifth Amendment violation of someone else’s rights. Even if they were, there’s a good case to be made that Jesse was free to leave (no handcuffs, not in the car, not in the jail…a court would look at those factors). Yes, even if Hank caught him trying to burn a house down. I don’t think any court has confronted a situation quite like this. Second, we didn’t see the video confession, but if Hank really just allowed Jesse to talk, then you wouldn’t have a Miranda issue. If it’s more like an interview with Hank asking questions, then you might have an issue presuming all of these other factors weren’t at play. Bottom line: only Jesse can assert a Miranda violation against Jesse. And Hank is not worried in the least about making a case stick to him.
Also, for all we know Jesse was Mirandized. I believe this point was made but if something should happen to Jesse, the tape would be admissible as an exception to the hearsay rule if they can prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Walt was responsible for his unavailability to testify at trial.
With the Miranda issue well-covered, I would like to note a couple things:
1) Jesse’s statement would be admissible as a hearsay exception as a statement against interest, but more importantly;
B) The statement was testimonial in nature, which gives rise to a Confrontation Clause issue. If Jesse is available for trial, then he would have to testify, and the tape would only be usable to impeach him with prior inconsistencies. However, if Jesse is unavailable, for instance if he were dead, then the tape would be inadmissible unless Walt’s attorney had a prior opportunity to cross-examine Jesse about the testimony in the video. However, Walt would forfeit this protection if the prosecution could show by preponderance of the evidence that Walt was responsible for the unavailability.
Good exchange on admissibility of Jesse’s statement. But I wondered more whether incriminating statements by Walt on a wire at the plaza would have been admissible. Can you present such a tape in court without having gotten a warrant, just based on ‘no expectation of privacy’ in public? Hank obviously didn’t get any kind of warrant, if he needed one.
Although, in both cases what Hank most desperately needs is convincing evidence in ‘law enforcement laymen’s terms’ so he can bring the matter to the DEA’s official attention without implicating himself criminally or even possibly, though a long shot, save his career. If he can do that with credible though inadmissible evidence, without poisoning a lot of other potential evidence, then an official investigation should be able to nail it down for a trial, eg. by offering deals to Saul, Lydia, Todd etc to testify.
One thing that strikes me is Hank’s different approaches with interviewing Skyler and Jesse. With Skyler, even while he apparently considered her mostly a passive victim of Walt, he was all procedure, asking her to state her name etc for the record and so forth; whereas with Jesse, he seemed much more laid-back procedure-wise. Is it that the audio recording in case of Skyler required more procedure than Jesse’s video recording, plus in Jesse’s case, Gomie was available to corroborate that the interview took place at the said time & place etc.?
Also, is it significant that Hank refers to Jesse as a “guest” when telling Marie that he is in the house? I mean, does it signal that in Hank’s mind, it is not a custodial interrogation, but just a revealing conversation with a guest?
Gosh, I bet that, if there is a criminals-only equivalent of this discussion, somewhere on the internet, it is not that heated up.
And that’s why I am sure the writers will avoid this debacle and let the characters go against each other without any arrests, interrogatories or courts being envolved. It’s not a show about law, it’s about chemistry. So it would be amazing to see Jesse using chemistry to take Mr. White down.
yep, but no one here touches on the burden of proof & satisfaction of criteria for admissibility co-conspirator statements). While they definitely prove Jesse’s are part of the conspiracy by independent evidence, were these extra-judicial statements made in furtherance of it? Seems hearsay and unavailability issues would arise in that context…
Late to this, but whether or not Jesse was Mirandized is relevant only to whether the tape can be used against Jesse. The tape couldn’t have been used against Walt because it is hearsay. Jesse would have to testify live and be subject to cross-examination. The tape could be used to impeach Jesse, however, if his story changed.
I did not find that reveal to be very clever. What are your opinions on the ill fated Boomtown?
“This week was Sam Catlin’s turn, and he introduced us to both Vacuum Hose Cam and Ice Machine Cam.”
—
Nice. I also appreciated the floor shot when Walt is about to enter his bedroom. Never has a doorknob seemed so ominous and threatening.
he also introduced us to someone else in the White living room when Jesse entered with the gas tank. There’s a shadow to the right of the screen of someone dashing off when Jesse walks in. Probably a crew member, but it took me out of the scene for a sec. (haven’t scrolled thru all the comments so I’m probably not the first to point this out).
@HAROLDS MAUDE That was Aaron Paul’s shadow
After this episode Hank is dead to me! How dare he! HOW DARE HE! To suggest that my sweet and lovable Jesse Pinkman is just expendable trash is not good enough.
Also, Hank should be trying to take down the whole operation first then Walt second. He is putting the lives of thousands (users, potential gang killings, Dealer killings, etc) of guilt and innocent people in jeopardy because he has a hard on for Walt, because he has his PRIDE!
Is this man really at his core any better than Walt at this point? If Hank dies do any of us want to care anymore?
I hate Walt for treating Jesse the way he treats him a lot of the time. But Jane would have killed him with Drugs, Walt did not kill Brock he just made him sick for a bit. Walt is all Jesse has left as Alan says, this is not good.
I hope everyone but Jesse and the kids die! URGH!
I keep thinking about how shocked I was when Hank basically said he didn’t care if Jesse dies… but I had to remind myself that we as viewers know so much more about Jesse and care so much more. To Hank, he really is that drug dealer killer scumbag. Which I’m afraid makes Jesse’s chances of surviving the series even worse, even though he’s the one character I care about the most.
Yeah, Hank’s dead to me too… the Reagan bio, Dutch? Really, Hank? Unforgivable, though I guess I really shouldn’t be surprised.
Seriously, it is clear at this point that Hank is obsessed with how he and his wife come out of this; he only cares about his nephew and niece because Marie wants them. The case he made to Jesse ‘proving’ that Walt cares for me rang so false, I was totally unamazed to hear him talk so coldly to his partner about ‘the kid’, which tells me that even Gomie understands the eight ball Jessie is now behind…
I love Jesse too but let’s not get too crazy here. Jesse is directly responsible for Jane going back on heroin, which caused her death. Jesse murdered another man in cold blood to save his own ass. Jesse has been directly responsible for the production of enough super-high-potency meth to destroy tens of thousands of lives. And Jesse had his buddies show up at support group meeting for *recovering addicts* to sell them drugs. The boy is a million miles from smelling like a saint, so let’s not put him on a pedestal. I didn’t love Hank blowing him off because he’s a “junkie” (all the judgmental hate of addicts on this show gets old quick), but Jesse is a bad man regardless of his guilty conscience.
I’m not sure why anyone is surprised. Hank has always been about enforcing the law, often at any cost.
And why would anyone care about his politics? He’s a Reagan guy. So are 90 percent of law enforcement guys over the age of 40. So what.
Not so, Joel. Jessie specifically asked Jane to leave because he was going to get high (mourning for Combo, I believe) and she chose to stay and get high on meth with him. She is the one who introduced him to harder drugs and injection of them. Before Walt happened to him, he was a small time cook, selling to a small circle of people and was able to keep from looking like a black and blue bag of hammers. Walt’s cartoonish ideas of how drug dealers behave, retaliate, and expand their territory are what have brought him to the edge of the drain.
Jesse was aware Jane was on the wagon and continued to do drugs around anyway. Call him naive or just plain stupid, but he’s the reason she got off the wagon. And no matter how small time Jesse was when Walt met him, he got on board Walt’s plan just the same. None of this changes the fact that he’s been happily peddling blue meth for a year or that he killed a man.
@ Joel: Jane relapsed because she was an addict early in recovery. It happens a lot, to a lot of people, whether or not they’ve got a drug user living next door. Trust me.
And Jesse killed Gale to save Walt’s ass, not his own. Walt said as much when he asked Jesse to kill Gale at that empty arcade, saying something along the lines of “I saved you, will you save me?” Even then, Jesse refused, and Walt was going to kill Gale. It wasn’t until Mike was had Walt cornered to kill him that Jesse went after Gale.
I agree Jesse’s no saint, but some of your characterization just seems way off to me.
OK, let’s split the difference and accept that murder is bad, and Jesse is guilty whether he was killing to protect Walt or himself. I don’t actually buy that he killed Gail just to protect Walt, because Gus was already gunning to kill Jesse and getting rid of Gail made killing Walt and Jesse that much more difficult, but whatever. He’s still a cold-blooded murderer.
“And Jesse killed Gale to save Walt’s ass, not his own.”
I am sorry but there can be absolutely no doubt that if Jesse had not killed Gale then he to would have been killed. More than that, lets try to remember that the reason that Walt and Jesse had any conflict with Gus at all was that Walt killed some of Gus’ drug dealers to protect Jesse from being killed. Gus, before he became Walt’s nemesis, was not inclined to keep Jesse in the picture.
Killing Gale benefited Jesse, too — no argument there. But Jesse seems dumb enough to think hiding out in abandoned buildings in Albuquerque was a good enough (albeit temporary) solution to his problem. Otherwise, why turn down killing Gale and then try to talk Walt out of it even after Walt made it plain he was unwilling to do anything else (like go to Hank for help).
Hank’s “dead” to you people because he acts like a DEA agent? Seriously, what part of Permanent Kindergarten World do you live in? You’re surprised he’s a Republican? I’ll bet it’s news to you people that the sun rises in the east.
@TCINLA
Hank is dead to some of us or even just me because he is NOT acting like a DEA agent. If Hank was actually being an agent he would have taken all this info he has to the DEA already. This is all about his pridevand ego. He is already on the same path as Walt during the beginning of Walt’s “I only need 747,000 dollars then I am out” plan. Mike may think that sacrificing Jesse is ok and is justifiable but it is just the beginning of the end for his character.
Taking down Walter is pointless now, he will never see the inside of a jail, he will die soon, the immediate needs for Hank should be the empire Walt built.
I do hope everyone but the kids do not survive this season, the kids need proper role models…..not these selfish people.
I agree with GINA. Gomie was acting like a proper DEA agent–he wanted to start tugging at Lydia, and Vamanos Pest.
Hank was being unprofessional, and out for revenge on Walt because Walt essentially upended Hank’s personal world with his own overblown sense of macho self-importance complemented with contemptuous pity for Walt. Check the pilot episode, 50th birthday party scene. That explains Hank’s present motivation and choices.
The brilliant thing about this show is that it keeps such diligent track of character and karma.
Okay, so now the “WYRUP” shot from confessions makes sense. Or the internet just loves to overanalyze things.
Are you referring to the LWYRUP license plate on Saul’s car?
@Halcyon, there was a shot in last week’s episode where Walt, Saul and Jesse meet in the desert, and Walt and Jesse are standing by the trunk of Saul’s car as Walt waxes poetic about how Jesse can start over, where the positioning of Walt’s body blocks the “L” in “LWYRUP,” making it look like it reads “WYRUP” and Jesse stands right next to it.
Yes, there was speculation after last week’s episode about Walt covering the “W” in “LWYRUP” to mean “WYRUP” or wire up. I don’t know if it really makes sense though, because the wire seems inconsequential now. Unless you look at it from the standpoint of a hint that Jesse and Walt would work together, in that case, the hint makes sense.
I guess I shouldn’t idle on this page for 30 mins the night of a BB episode :)
Oh I though “WYRUP” meant “Walt, You ARE (R) UP” :d
Did Jesse confess to killing Gale?
It seems so, given that Hank called him a murderer. I was a bit shocked by that part.
Yeah, I figured he might leave that part out!
Jesse is such a mental state that he wouldn’t be able to make the determination of what to say and what not to say. He would have confessed everything.
Legally speaking, Jesse was a co-conspirator to murder since around episode 3 of season 1.
If Jesse had strategically left out portions of the truth in his statement, I think they would have let us see that. I think the reason Jesse’s statement was off camera was because we’re to understand he spilled *everything* and listening to it would just have been a recitation of things we already know.
1. Miranda warnings are only required when the confession is involuntary; a result of interrogation or impliedly involuntary when the speaker is in custody. Also, Walt couldn’t raise Jesse’s 4th Amendment rights as a defense to exclude evidence even if the interrogation were illegal. Only Jesse has his rights.
2. I was most excited the Schraeder’s owned a copy of a book called “The Body Language of Horses.”
Jesse is not officially in police custody. He is just providing some witness testimony to Hank. Him not having been read his rights only would mean that he himself could not be prosecuted based on the testimony,
Kind of a small thing, but do you think the kids riding by Walt in the opening sequence were the same ones who will be riding in his pool in the flashforward?
I think we were supposed to think so. Either that or it was just a reminder of what’s coming.
I’m sure they were. Just like the train horn blowing in the background at the beginning of Dead Freight came back later at the end, just before Drew Sharp gets shot by Todd.
Good spotting. I just thought it reminded me of the scene in season two with Toma cycling before Combo got shot.
My husband and I have less faith in Walt’s feelings toward Jesse than you, Alan. We both think that in the scenes discussing Jesse with both Saul and Skyler, he was pushing against “Old Yellering” Jesse in order to force them to suggest it first. Somewhere in Walt’s twisted mind it would absolve him of the guilt if he could blame everyone else and say, “I didn’t want to kill him, I cared about him, but you all MADE me do it.”
I’m with Jenn, Jersey. He didn’t know what Jesse was thinking and was trying to draw him out into the open to figure out how much of a threat he was. His protesting about not having him killed is clearly him setting up his alibi, and as you saw, as soon as Jesse slips the noose, plan B becomes throwing Jesse a neonazi party.
I think Walt has never mentally accepted Walt Jr and his disabilities, and Jesse fulfills the son role for him just as Walt fills the father figure role for Jesse. So yes I believe he actually cares to some degree about Jesse.
While the show likes to call Walt the devil, he is nowhere near as evil as Mike who would pretty much kill anyone he wasn’t blood related to without hesitation if he thought it would tie up loose ends.
ED W. say what now? So the ten guys in prison Mike refused to murder to tie up loose ends were all his relatives?
Disagree, Jenn. I argued previously that Walt’s embrace of Jesse in the desert was not just manipulation but genuine affection, and I think as Alan says, this episode seems to vindicate that conception. Which is not to say that I believe Walt is a sympathetic character – not at all. But like many evil men, he does have certain people he cares about personally, and Jesse and Hank are within that circle.
What I don’t get is how Hank could be so stupid as to persuade Jesse of that fact. He risked losing Jesse back to Walt, or at least diminishing Jesse’s burning zeal to get “Mr. White”.
Jon – Well that’s a fair point, those were his guys and he refused. But he massacred plenty of other people in previous episodes when it was required. And I think Mike would have shot both Jesse and Walt in the desert in 5.1 except that the story needed him not to.
In regards to the reveal, I didn’t find it that great. There was this show on a decade ago called Boomtown that specialized in this. I don’t know, to me, the reveals they could pull off on that show are better than ANY reveals they could pull off on Breaking Bad, and Breaking Bad has had some cool ones, unlike tonight. I think you should definitely watch it. It’s all on youtube.
I loved Boomtown. But the Rashomon-style storytelling was an integral part of the entire show, rather than just something that it did every once in a while like Breaking Bad. I’m not sure how fair it is to compare the two.
Alan, One thing I saw in a different light than is the bold guy scaring off Jesse. I think that was symbolic of Walt’s luck running out.
Walt was not a lock to say something they could use there. But it set a plan in motion in Jesse’s mind that could very well be his undoing.
I agree with you. Walt has been checking under cars for gps trackers and also knows Jesse went missing, so are we not supposed to believe that he would not have had the foresight to check jesse for a wire? I think Walt’s carefulness nowadays added with his earlier conversations with Skylar and Saul would’ve at least led him to check Jesse for a wire before he would admit anything incriminating.
I agree. Walt is just not that careless. I find it hard to believe that a paranoid, wanted meth kingpin and killer, who has gotten away with SO much, would willingly confess his crimes in a wife open space, with dozens of people.
When I was watching Jesse walk towards Walt in the Plaza I remember that Saul had previously advised him to get a bug sweeping device which I think also detects wires. I thought that Walt might pull it out and check Jesse for some reason but then that mean looking bald guy was staring in his direction and scared Jesse away.
@JERSEYRUDY, I agree. Walt has a significant blind spot, and it’s Jesse. He truly thinks he’s been a force of good for the kid, and stepped into a father role when Jesse’s own parents cut him off. He doesn’t see it, and he never has. I don’t think it would have occurred to him that Jesse would wear a wire, or that it was anywhere in his mind he might be working with Hank and Gomie.
Bald guy with cute little daughter going “daddy, daddy” reminds us of what? Future Walt with Holly? Mike with Kaylie? What might that mean in light of Jesse’s threat to get Walt “where he really lives?”
Morally speaking, this episode turned things upside down as Walt takes the moral high ground for once (at least until the end) while those closest to him are willing to murder to get what they want.
Let’s not act like what Hank was willing to do is murder though. He was certainly in dark, highly unethical territory, but Hank is not a murderer. Also, every single one of those people would definitely not be acting this way if it weren’t for the catalyst of Walt being a terrible human being. That doesn’t absolve them of their actions, but it is still true.
Using Jesse for bait and not caring if he draws fire and is killed is murder in my book.
Walt doesn’t have the moral high ground just because there’s one depth he doesn’t want to sink to.
Jayne, if no one dies it can’t be murder.
I’m not suggesting that Walt is now morally superior to the others now. I just find it ironic that in this one episode Walt refuses to murder Jesse while the usually more moral characters on the show are suggesting it. However, I find that Walt is directly responsible for the corruption of the others. He really is the devil!
Really interesting comments. I found it interesting how Hank acted to be in Jesse`s best interest all episode (even down to little details like making sure Pinkman had his seatbelt on) but then he confessed to Gomie that he didn`t care if anything happened to Jesse. To me this is Hank breaking bad, considering he never did before, even when he beat up Jesse he refused to lie about it. This made me think it is somewhat similar to what happened to Walt with Jane; Walt did not help her when she was choking and through inaction can be held somewhat responsible for her death. Likewise, Hank is willing to let Jesse be put in a dangerous situation to get footage and does not care if he doesn`t intervene if Jesse is in danger. Or perhaps it is similar to Walt sending in Becky the neighbour to his house to test for danger. The writers are very clever with their parallels. Cheers
Jayne. Hank had good reason to think Jesse would be fine, as he explained. There is always risk when you run a sting operation like that. The fact that he doesn’t think much of Jesse doesn’t make him a murderer.
Contrast how Hank callously doesn’t care about Jesse getting killed with his deeply emotional reaction when Gus’s crew were murdered in prison–in that case his trauma was more than just regret at losing witnesses.
Hank has lost his humanity in pursuit of his own pride, a pride that Walt crushed by breaking bad.
I’m not sure I love Skyler as Lady Macbeth here. One thing that has always been unique and great about this show is that all of Walt’s evil comes from himself – no whitewashing.
Prediction: he takes Skyler and the fam to NH for protection and gets his new identity while there. Todd effs up the meth cooking, Todd’s uncle finds Jesse and forces him to run the cook, Walt uses the big gun to try and rescue him.
I felt like the Skyler thing (and add in Hank and Saul as well) was important here though. Firstly, because Jesse has always been the line Walt wouldn’t cross. Gus wanted Jesse dead and Walt went the other way, even though it put his own head in the cross hairs. Now it would be arguably the best thing Walt could do to protect himself, but he still refuses until Jesse directly threatens him (and after a cooling-off period, which I think is key; it indicates to Walt that this isn’t just Jesse being emotional). Walt’s finally caving to his own worst instincts and becoming a full-on monster who values his own life over his student and substitute son. He crossed that line; it’s fitting that we had some time to reflect on whether he really would, and to hear other characters vocalize the case for doing so.
But also, it’s a neat little trick that Walt – the character Jesse most fears and hates by far – still cares for Jesse, while no one else does. It was a literal chorus of voices wishing Jesse death in this episode, and Walt was the only one putting his neck out for him (to the point of almost falling into the DEA’s clutches) instead. To the last, Walt cares more about the kid than Jesse knows, and maybe more than Walt himself knows; but meanwhile the entire rest of the world could care less if this “junkie murderer” lives or dies. Only Walt and us, the viewers, see the worth in him. Unfortunately in the end Walt did cross that line, it looks like, and now Jesse has no one but himself. Hopefully those flash-forwards point to some kind of reconciliation coming, no matter how limited.
Skyler is just trying to protect her family. She doesn’t know Jesse from some ex-student who introduced Walt to meth cooking and then later showed up at her house to appreciate her green beans. And then the same guy tried to burn her house down. He threatened her family, and if we know anything about Skyler, it’s that she values the safety of her kids over everything else. Lady Macbeth is a big, big stretch.
Lady Macbeth is manipulating her husband to do her bidding throughout Macbeth, and she’s aware of own evil as well (“Out, out, damn spot”). Skyler is not. She sees a threat to her family and reacts. This Lady Macbeth allusion is absurdly over-the-top.
I disagree with Mook but find all the responses in this thread very well stated.
I do think though as I said elsewhere that it was foolhardy for Hank to try to clue Jesse in to how much Walt cares for him. If that had really sunk in, how does he know he doesn’t lose Jesse as an ally?
and besides, it would be Lady Macmeth, would it not?
Mook regarding your prediction… you called it first but I think this is what will go down also. Vince has said that the end will be satisfying/ uplifting (something like that) and since this show when you boil it down is really about Walt and Jesse, it makes sense.
Thanks to everyone that commented. Reading through the responses and thinking about it more, I agree that the show needed all the voices (rational from their own perspectives) calling for or not caring about Jesse’s demise to make Walt’s defense and ultimate betrayal of him more poignant. Who else but Skyler, Hank, and Saul are important enough to us as viewers to sing that chorus.
What’s so heartbreaking is that the only people pulling for Jesse now exist on the other side of the 4th wall.
What a marvelous trick by Gilligan et al. – slowly stripping away every ally or safe harbor from Jesse until the only person that defends him and ultimately orders his death is the one that manipulated him the most and is most responsible for flaying him emotionally.
P.S. Thank you, Internet, for changing my mind!
Jesse’s been unbearable for a year+ now.
The scenes with him have been a drag. Not surprising this episode focusing on him was the weakest of this half-season so far.
You’re an idiot.
Yup, and not only is Jesse completely lame but (and I will get killed for saying this) he seems like Shatner 2.0 – overacts EVERYTHING. There’s no subtlety to anything, its just catatonic and rage with very little in-between. I will grant that its possible he’s being directed to act like this, but one way or the other I’m just not seeing the Amazing Aaron Paul like other people do.
He is a traumatized meth head. Expecting him to act like Marlo Stansfield is ridicilous
I agree with Mark. Enough already. We get the fact that Jesse is in a funk, but that doesn’t make it interesting to watch week after week.
He has become boring and one-note ever since they started shifting him to become the conscience of the series. A role that doesn’t fit a drug-maker and accessory to multiple murders. They should have kept Skyler as the conscience.
Beautiful scene at the hotel pool – the waterfall perfectly paralleled the meth cooking process.
Good catch Bill – it also evoked for me the car wash.
I feel like the episode way undersold the level of actionable intel Jesse’s confession provided. Even if he had no proof, at an absolute minimum he provides a whole bunch of co-conspirators (Lydia, Todd, Huell, Kuby, Saul) they can target and flip in order to build a case. The “my word against his” problem becomes less difficult when you have some corroborating voices.
Very good point. People seem to be thinking nothing happened. All of that knowledge is huge. Hank basically had the corner pieces of the puzzle and got it all filled in now. He may still need to be able to prove it, but he has a much better chance of doing that now.
That’s problematic though. Lydia’s as big or bigger of a dog to take down than Walt, so there are no deals and no testimony in her future. Todd committed the most significant crime himself and NOT on orders from Walt, even though Walt helped cover it up; he’s unlikely to be offered or to accept a plea deal. Huell, Kuby and Saul are better places to apply pressure, but their direct knowledge of most of Walt’s biggest crimes is very limited (except Kuby’s presence at the train robbery), and Saul being a greasy self-protecting lawyer is likely to have his own ass covered to the degree that they can’t make him testify or get any charges to stick on him, anyway.
In general you make a decent point, but if Hank wants to take down Walt for murder or meth cooking, he really needs some evidence to back up some of Jesse’s most damning claims – ones that can’t or won’t be corroborated by anyone else.
None of this matters if Hank is afraid to go to the DEA. He needs an official investigation to go after these other people, and he can’t even consider that unless he has something to bring in that will protect himself from Walt’s DVD. So yes, the information Jesse provided is valuable, but essentially useless right now.
What about all that lab equipment that was stolen from Walt’s school? Isn’t that something, especially when added to the book and Jesse’s story?
Halcyon – that’s not really evidence. They could mention it in court but it carries little weight because nothing directly links Walt to its disappearance. If Hank was somehow able to prove Walt alone took it, then that’s compelling evidence in a larger case against him as a meth cook – or at least in a smaller case against him as a thief, which would end up being one of the charges.
Alynch, you’re right that Jesse’s statement would be an excellent road map for an official investigation aimed at Walt which could focus on individuals like Lydia, Todd, Saul etc. surely mentioned in Jesse’s statement who might flip and provide corroborating testimony. The problem though is, as Joel said, that what Hank needs is evidence to positively nail Walt with an unofficial investigation (with only Gomez’ unofficial help as a friend) before he can even go to the DEA officially. Jesse’s statement doesn’t provide that.
After thinking about it, Jesse’s testimony does contradict Walt’s DVD “confession” enough to give Hank some temporary cover, but I’m sure either DEA officials or the Federal prosecutor would still investigate Hank themselves to clear him before charging Walt and moving to trial. But Lydia is the obvious weak link here. Jesse’s testimony should be enough to investigate her on the train heist, and she’d be implicated as an accessory to both Gus’ meth business and the murders of Mike’s guys. She’s not a hardened criminal, so it seems like it would be easy to sweat a confession out of her. Now that I think about it, I’m surprised Steve Gomez isn’t all over that.
Gomez suggested going to Lydia to corroborate but Hank wanted to act faster. I don’t think that was brushed over.
Loved the way the waterfall at the pool at Walt’s hotel looked just like the blue meth when Walt is cooking.
And a slam-dunk for the Skyler haters. I’ve said before that they’re a good match, and Ms. Morals goes right to the convenient murder notion. Note how Walt has always been quick to think of that in earlier days (i.e. Saul’s first piece of advice to the duo about killing Badger to protect themselves, and Walt’s entertaining the idea; bringing the ricin to meet Lydia; buying the gun for Gus; Gale, etc), but won’t even consider it about Jesse.
On the flip side, though, while Jesse seems to be representing the viewers and so forth in this episode with his fear and hatred of Walt, in addition to Skyler’s limited perspective, what the viewers know about Jesse should make him an even less sympathetic character than Heisenberg. I never bought the idea that he was the moral voice of the show, or that having him kill Gale was some sort of ultimate moral compromise. Jesse was certainly willing to do the legwork and provide Walt with the address with the full knowledge of what Walt planned to do. He was willing to go along with the idea of killing Spooge and went after the drug dealers who killed Tomas, even after Walt forced him to confront the hypocrisy and self-serving nature of his actions. Jesse’s morality is the inverse of Hamlet’s famous assertion about conscience making cowards of us all – his cowardice gave him the appearance of a conscience. And I believe Jesse might very well be onto something with his idea to hurt Walt worse than getting him on tape. It might be as simple as bluffing to cover for his failure of nerve, but since we know that in a few months, Walt is going to be living under a new identity, and are aware of the size and scope of his ego, it is very possible that Jesse’s plan will work to a certain degree, if, in typical Breaking Bad fashion, not the way they plan. Another other hand is that Breaking Bad plans work to perfection, so long as they are not explained beforehand (the Brock-ricin plan, for instance, or the wheelchair bomb), and since we haven’t received an explanation so far, Jesse’s plan is still viable.
Jesse’s biggest mental strength has been his reading of people and his emotional & intuitive thought process. If anyone is going to see the weaknesses in Heisenberg, which is increasingly the “real” Walt, not to beat him, but to know how to hurt him in the ways that cut deepest, it is going to be Jesse. Seeing for himself the truth of Huell’s pickpocketing talents was enough to put together all the pieces of the Brock-ricin plot last week, so it just might be that he has figured out what will force Heisenberg to contact Saul’s “disappearer,” and then slink back into town to pick up a machine gun & his ricin.
It’s too bad Hank doesn’t care to convert Jesse, because it just might be possible. Jesse’s critical weakness has always been his attraction to Dutch uncle father-figures, from his shop teacher who inspired him to build a better box, to Walt and then Mike. Hank could definitely win him over if he realized, or cared, that Jesse would be susceptible to that kind of thing. Sure he’s in Jesse’s bad books for the beating, but Walt’s overcome worse in their relationship, and Mike won him over despite having been looking to kill him at one point.
“And a slam-dunk for the Skyler haters.”
—
No, not really. The vast majority of Skyler haters hate her because she gets in Walt’s way. If they use this to defend their hate of the character, it is the height of hypocrisy.
Re: whether or not Jesse was the moral voice, or at least more moral than Walt has become: Jesse was willing to try to help kill Gale when father-figure Walt said it was us or him, but he saw Gale as human when Gale pleaded to live–he was crying when he squeezed the trigger. Most the characters have had shadings of good and bad, all have had tragic flaws. Considering Jesse’s battles with addiction, he still has become more sympathetic to many than Walt, but he’s not a saint.
Skyler is just trying to protect her family. Jesse, someone she barely knows, threatened her entire family, so surprise! she reacted. Not really shocking. If you lose the context, I suppose it looks bad but it’s right there as plain as day.
See the op-ed piece in NY Times by Anna Gunn:
[www.nytimes.com];
I don’t know about you guys, but I hate Skylar because she does not have a penis, and she is a woman. Nothing to do with her character.
MATT – Personally, I prefer a woman who doesn’t have a penis, but to each his own.
This was definitely a slower episode except for the suspense in the beginning and end. I know we know the storyline and saw Walt’s fake confession but I want to hear how Gomez (and even Hank) would have reacted to all of the crazy ass things Walt has done since the beginning. Maybe just for a couple of minutes!
Poor Jessie. He really is a pawn in this entire game. I was hoping that Hank might have a tiny bit of respect for Jesse’s willingness to tell the whole story — stupidly I guess I was expecting a buddy-like storyline where the two of them take Walt down and both are vindicated. But Hank really doesn’t give a s— about Jesse and still sees him as the used up drug addict punk. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that Hank is willing to fake concern for Jesse just so he can get the evidence to convict Walt. As Sepinwall said, everyone is willing to do whatever they need to do in order to save themselves. But Jesse once again appears to be swept up in the current. Maybe his decision to make the phone call and change the course of the plan on the plaza will give Jesse more purpose and control for the rest of the season. It’s time for Jesse to kick some ass!
This would’ve been my comment, so ditto. : )
Table-setter episode. But still some incredible scenes.
Deadwood on the bookshelf and Treme Clean carpet cleaning
I thought it was Treme at first too, but it’s “X-treme Cleaning”
I’m surprised I haven’t seen any speculation yet on what Jesse’s new plan is? Hit Heisenberg where it really hurts? His family? His cancer? His pride? Any guesses?
He will have Hank hit the nationwide media proclaiming JESSE as Heisenberg. What’s my name? Say my name. Remember my name. I am the one who knocks.
Oh my God, Karen I said the same thing! It sounds crazy, but who knows? The place where Walt “really lives” is his ego, after all. My second guess was Skylar. They lingered on him looking at that photo of her.
Perhaps let Walt Jr. know all the evil his dad has done?
Whatever it is it is gonna be good because Jesse has come up with some great ideas in the past: magnets and the train heist.
That’s a genius idea Karen.
Jesse once asked Walter if he was in the meth business or the money business and Walt replied he was in the empire business! Walt gave Jesse a little background about his parting ways with Gray Matter. How much it would hurt Walt’s pride if Jesse were to locate the partners of Gray Matter and inform them how Walt has built his empire when the Gray Matter folks built their empire the legitimate way.
Jesse could kidnap Walt Jr. and demand a ransom from Walt and have Hank or Gomez track Walt’s movements to see where he goes to get the money. If they catch Walt red-handed with that mountain of cash they have a good case against him. Also, Walt will lose all the money. All of Walt’s criminal activities would have been for nothing. After all Walt embarked on his criminal career to provide for his family. If that is taken away and he gets arrested in that process that would hurt Walt the most.
I’ve got nothing else for what Jesse’s new plan might be.
“I vote “Babylon 5,” and now want to know whether Beaver prefers that to “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”
Given his awesome(ly awful, yet hilarious) idea for a Star Trek script, I’d hope Badger prefers the great DS9. B5 wasn’t bad, but I always felt the characters, and the acting, on DS9 were far superior.
It was the best of all the Trek series, and one of the best shows of the last 25 years, and a show that was actually ahead of its time in a lot ways. Particularly
when it came to tackling socio-political matters we’ve been dealing with since the start of this century, not to mention how serialized the show became starting in season 3.
Lots of shows are serialized now in this current “golden age” of TV, but few shows were back when when DS9 was doing it. Again, B5 deserves its props, but I think DS9 has aged a lot better.
Um… What were we talking about again?
Weren’t you on Sesame Street?
The greatness of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is always a worthwhile tangent.
Heh. I was wondering if B5 created J. Michael Straczynski was watching tonight and if he jizzed in his pants a little when they mentioned Babylon 5.
And yes, DS9 is clearly the superior show. I re-watched the first three seasons earlier in the year and it still stands up quite well. There’s a real timelessness to it and the acting, despite Avery Brooks copious scenery chewing, is truly excellent.
I tried to re-watch B5 to to follow along with the AV Club’s retro coverage and I couldn’t watch more than a dozen episodes before giving up. The acting is weak and the writing, especially the dialogue, is downright painful to listen to.
DS9 was at times Star Trek at its water-treading worst, and that is supposedly the show that shook things up! The first season of DS9 is terrible, just terrible, but it does get a lot better, even if the Dominion War and whtever never really goes anywhere or creates any real momentum in the show’s overall arc. I preferred Babylon 5 at the time, but I will certainly concede that it might not hold up as well. the thing is, DS9 doesn’t hold up either. And it’s not that long ago I plowed through the entire show
It took DS9 a while to find itself, but eventually it reached heights that none of the other Trek series did. Avery Brooks could be over the top a lot of the time, but I don’t think it was in a bad way. I always took it as a function of Sisko’s style of command. The scenes with him and Jake, Kassidy, or his private moments with Dax had more natural performances. I have to disagree that the Dominion War never went anywhere. It transformed the show’s characters in compelling ways, created major upheavals in the Trek universe, and lead to a finale that set up a lot of fertile ground for more DS9 stories. At the end of Next Gen there’s just a ho hum sense of the status quo which carried over into the complacent films that killed the franchise until the reboot.
@JONAS.LEFT: The Dominion War went somewhere, but it never gained any real momentum. It was just something that went on in the background and then was the topic of a few episodes here and there. And in typical Trek fashion, I never felt that the characters developed much or transformed over the course of the show.
Also, Ferengi.
Now, as TV Sci-fi it’s not comparatively terrible, and the production values are good (especially compared to Babylon 5), but I was actually a little disappointed when I watched it.
CHESTERFIELD – DS9 spent its final two seasons focused on the Dominion War, with most episodes either telling a self contained story involving the war or advancing threads of the plot to build the overall arc. There were stand alone episodes that focused on the characters as palate cleansers, but even those were essentially depictions of life during wartime enriching and expanding the scope by showing how the war impacted people who weren’t soldiers.
As to character development, I think DS9 was clearly a master of it. There were dozens of main and supporting characters that grew and changed over the course of the series. Not one person introduced in the pilot was not a richer, more complex character when the finale came.
“I can’t believe you have the ears to say that..” My favorite Ferengi lines. I have to agree, DS9 much better for me than B5, not to take anything away from either show, but I’ll always be a TOS fan.
Surprised that Walt wouldn’t know Star Trek from Babylon 5? I could see Beaver/ Badger ‘s name but Walts my age, I would have thought he’d be a Trekkie. Unless Heisenberg prefers his own (“Klingon”) Empire?
It just occured to me that there’s a crucial piece of technology in the Star Trek universe called “Heisenberg compensators.” They negate Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle.
@JONAS.LEFT – That was not my experience when watching the show. “Master of character development”? I’ll agree that in comparison with the other Trek shows, that might be true. Otherwise I think we’ll have to agree to disagree on this one.
@MIGHTYH – That’s where my Trek heart lies as well. TOS and the first six movies (yeah, 5 is a p.o.s. but there are things I like about all the other ones). Which is why I haven’t even mustered up the courage to go and see “Into Darkness” in the theater, with all the bad buzz surrounding it. It has also made me less enthusiastic about “Star Wars VII”.
How do we know the call to Todd was about Jesse and not about Hank? If he can convince himself to kill Jesse, what’s one more?
Because Jesse’s the one who just threatened him. So I’m guessing it’s about him. He doesn’t know Jesse is with Hank so no reason to think Hank has any evidence.
One more thing: the reason this episode was too slow, not as satisfying, and possibly extraneous to the final 8 episode over arching plot (and the weakest episode yet in these last 4) is because we had to sit through Walt spinning more drawn out fantastical lies. We all know by now that Walt can create the biggest web of bulls— ever, but who cares about the gasoline, the out of control pump, leaving his clothes on the rug, his trip to the ice machine and the key not working etc. Also I did not need to see his conversation with the carpet cleaners. Let’s skip all of that — We needed more of Jesse’s interaction and conversation with Hank, Marie, and Gomez instead of yet again another ridiculous lie by Walt. After all this is the first time we’ve seen Marie with Jessie! Or even seen Jesse talk to Hank.
That scene served a couple of purposes to me. First, it got Skyler out of her catatonia It’s the first time since the Fring bombing and the line of frantic that lead up to that that Walt’s had to admit he’s not the king and that he hasn’t won and certainly is not the only one who knocks. With the confession last week, she knows what all Walt has done and she had to call him on this last one lie, well the one he tells BEFORE these that the confession tape dealt with all that could stand in their way. The second, more subtle move was to set things in place for Walt Jr. I find it hard to believe that he’s going to get to the end of the series and never find out what all his pops has done. He’s certainly about 15 beats behind Jesse in the revelation department about all the lies his father has told him to manipulate the situation and his allegiance. But it’s gonna sting. The pool side chat put the exclamation on that. If I had to quibble with anything with that plot branch, it would have been how quickly he let going to Uncle Hank and Aunt Marie’s go. I suspect that’s not the last time that’s going to come up between now and the next couple of episodes.
No specualtion on the CD/DVD Jesse left on the dashboard? We saw it twice, so it matters. I initially thought it was cocaine or meth.
From what I could gather, he used the CD to snort blow…then put the CD on the dashboard after he was done. Not sure there was meaning behind it.
Thank, HRTUTEN, was wondering too. That makes sense.
Interesting…wasn’t it Saul’s car that Jesse took? If so, the disc was Saul’s – he’s a user? Or did Jesse just use the handy disc to snort a little to get the nerve for his deed?
It’s just to show he had snorted some meth before going into the house. I don’t think it was anything more than that.
I was also looking at the cd/DVD if it had significance – other than Jesse is using again (Hasnt really stopped- smoking pot, and whatever else). Could it have been a copy of Walt s confession DVD?
I usually don’t jump in until the 2nd watching, but I thought I saw a van (when the rugs were being cleaned by the crew) labelled “Treme.” Wondered if that was a shout-out to one of my other favorites. As far as Miranda, crim pro is pretty complex and some Miranda rights in existence for decades have, AFAIK, been somewhat weakened by recent court decisions. We’ve entered a new world in the last decade.
xTreme
Fuck Hank. I hope Pinkman takes him down when he’s done with Walt.
—
What? What’s your beef with Hank?
Is nobody going to mention that right after jesse says he will get him a different way the little girl runs up to the bald guy and she is wearing a pink sweater just like hollys? No way that was incidental
Somewhere else, I read that the guy resembled Mike, and that the little girl in the pink dressed was silent, wry homage to the character Mike.
Yes, little girls rarely wear pink, so I think you’re onto something.
I think this episode is a rite of passage for Breaking Bad. The writers, particularly Gilligan, have done something that few shows can now – it’s got the public’s attention.
And everyone, consciously or not, has been expecting Walt to, if not be redeemed, at least attempt to be redeemed – to at some point come to terms with himself based on OUR currently accepted moral compass – and to do that the writers first have to rehumanize him, a huge task once you couple all of his heinous deeds this season with the constant reminders of those past.
Hank is not the shining armor for this show, he’s as willing to let a human being die to get what he wants as Walt was during his first truly evil moment (letting Jane die). Marie is still in the fantasy mode of future criminal, but she’s already dreaming about Walt’s latter-day evil deeds involving poison. Jessie wants to burn Mr. White so bad that for the first time in a long time, we see him smile, and it’s at the revelation of how to inflict maximum suffering on Walt. And you can see the horror in Walt’s face as he recognizes a tiny bit of that true evil he’s filled himself with radiating out at him through Skyler’s eyes.
What was and is the ultimate rationale for all of Walt’s evil? To protect his family. So it’s once this final intellectual finger-crossing bubble starts to break down, (the thing that keeps Walt “separate” from people like Gus Fring he must still tell himself), first at the rim with Hank and Marie, now glimpses of it with Skyler and Walter Jr. – this is the episode where we see Walt driving closer to the edge to see if there’s something left to salvage. It’s all covered in this rain cloud o Walt’s cancer recurrence, represented by that cough right before he calls up Tedd for one more job, where we can hear his game voice trembling.
So the question is, are the people buying it? I found myself feeling tiny pangs of sympathy for Walt again.
Nice
Actually Alan, Jesse thinks about dumping the gas can in Mrs. Gilligan’s trash can…Carol’s house is on the other side.
Gary is absolutely right, Alan. I wanted to tell you the same thing. Carol is the neighbor on the other side of the White home.
I meant Walt, not Jesse.
I only care about Hank and Jessie….other than them, I couldn’t care less about what happens to the other characters.
The cd in the car. Did anyone see that?
Yes. And it revealed to Walt (and us) that Jesse is using drugs again, because there was residue all over the case. A CD case is commonly used as a surface from which to sniff… well, whatever powdered or crushed drug one wants.
i really enjoyed this episode and I think it was because of Aaron Paul – And the scenes with Saul were great too. I can see why some felt it was a letdown, but for me it worked.
The “Nuanced discussion on the virtues of child poisoning” was just an awesome line!
Another show another priceless Saul gem.
Yeah, I don’t know. This show seems to want it both ways with Walt and Jesse. Walt has repeatedly done horrific things to Jesse, over and over and over again, to the point that it’s become almost sadistic. And yet when Walt finds it in his heart he does this incredibly altruistic things for Jesse too. I can’t debate that, and yet I can’t blow off or reconcile all the times Walt has been horrible to Jesse. Either the writing of Walt and Jesse is a tad bit conflicted, or Walt is intended to be depicted as an epic douche bag. I’m not sure which, but I fully admit I was flabbergasted that Walt could go from being prepared to kill Jesse to mere hours later telling both his lawyer and his wife that he would simply talk him down.
The Jesse/Walt relationship on this show is….complex.
Another show another priceless Saul gem.
He wasn’t going to murder Jesse, he just retrieved his gun so he could defend himself if necessary. Once it looked like Jesse changed his mind he didn’t need to use it.
Maybe I missed it but did the episode show how Walt got the phone number for Jesse’s Hello Kitty phone that Saul had just given him in the previous episode?
Presumably from Saul.
Yes, I was wondering that as well and assumed Saul gave him the number.
Can anyone identify the ringtone on the Hello Kitty phone when it rings in Hank’s house?
Did you notice that it barely looks like there is an X at the beginning of the carpet cleaning company so the vans look as if they say Treme Carpet Cleaning. Shout out to another quality show about to end?