Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Confessions’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I tell you about the table-side guacamole…
“Would you just, for once, stop working me?” -Jesse
We all know that Bryan Cranston is one of the best actors alive. The acting skills of Walter White have been trickier to measure. There are times when he could not seem more sincere when we know he’s lying, and others where it’s hard to imagine him fooling anybody.
Until “Confessions,” the most convincing lie Walt ever told was about the poisoning of Brock, but as Cranston has explained, he hadn’t read the next episode’s script when he filmed that scene, so he was playing it as if Walt genuinely was innocent. “Confessions” is different. “Confessions” is an hour in which Walt is lying so spectacularly, and so frequently, that you don’t even need an entire hand to count the moments where he’s completely honest. By the end of it, I was wondering if he even really wanted any of his car wash customers to have an A1 day.
Before this batch of episodes began, I asked Cranston and Vince Gilligan about Walt’s acting skills at this point in the series. Gilligan said that an upcoming episode would make “explicit that Walt is a better actor than he used to be,” and we have clearly arrived at that episode. He performs for Walter Jr. to keep him from going over to Hank and Marie’s house. He performs for Jesse in the desert to talk him into leaving town with a new identity. He performs for Skyler (not well, admittedly, but she’s too distracted to notice) when he goes to fetch his gun out of the soda machine.
And in the spellbinding monologue that gives the episode its title, he performs for the camera, for Hank and Marie, and for anyone else who might need to see the video, as he spins a manufactured tale of Hank Schrader as Heisenberg and Walter Hartwell White as his victimized chemist.
What’s brilliant about that speech, and about all the lies and performances Walt delivers throughout the episode, is that they have some element of truth within them. Walt’s cancer is back, even though we don’t know how aggressive his condition is, but he’s only playing the cancer card to keep his poor son(*) from being wooed to the Schrader side of things. Walt knows Jesse well enough to believe that a fresh start would be better for him, even though the relocation is mainly to protect himself. And the fake confession is peppered with real details – that Hank took Walt on a ridealong right after his cancer diagnosis, that Walt built the wheelchair bomb, that Walt and Skyler paid for Hank’s rehab, that Hank gave him that scar next to his eye – that create the illusion of truth to the rest of it.
(*) Every now and then, RJ Mitte is given more to do than eat breakfast – his reaction to seeing his battered, guilt-stricken father in season 4’s “Salud,” for instance – and he delivers, including here. He’s grown up on this series, and spending so much time with Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt has to feel like one hell of an acting school. (And speaking of “Salud,” a line from my review, specifically discussing the sincerity of Walt’s speech to Walter Jr.: “ Bryan Cranston is a great actor. Walter White is not.” The times, they have changed.)
The fake confession begins the same way as the video Walt made in he opening moments of the pilot, with him listing his full name and address. But the man who made that original tape no longer exists. He was genuine and hapless and vulnerable in a way that Heisenberg has no need to be. The Walter White in the video sure seems sincere – anyone who didn’t know the truth would be near tears hearing the despair in his voice as he talks about contemplating suicide – but it is a fiction. This isn’t real, any more than the image of him is: the deeper we get into this particular lie, the closer that director Michael Slovis zooms in on the TV screen, to make us aware of every pixel so we’re reminded how little of this is authentic. Hank in extreme close-up in that scene is a proud man being destroyed by a smarter and more ruthless opponent; Walt in extreme close-up is a collection of dots and lines that approximate a human being, but which has now let go of its humanity entirely.
It’s a brilliant gambit, and one I was as thunderstruck by as Hank. It calls to mind a confession from near the end of “The Shield,” but (five-year-old spoilers ho for the rest of this paragraph) everything Vic Mackey told ICE was the truth. It was the most candid we’d ever heard him, because the immunity agreement encouraged him to be as completely honest, and it solved all of his legal problems in one fell swoop. Walt, meanwhile, is sprinkling a bit of truth with a lot of fiction, and in a gambit that he thinks will fix everything, but that we suspect (from both the Mr. Lambert flash-forwards and Hank’s abrupt departure from the DEA office later in the episode) will only delay his public outing.
And what’s striking about “Confessions” is that even as it’s demonstrating what an incredible actor Walt has become, it’s giving him an audience conditioned to disbelieve him. Walter Jr. is roped in, but Hank and Marie know the truth of what happened – even as Marie concealing the truth of who paid for Hank’s rehab (even after he told her about Walt last week) seems to ruin any shot Hank has of turning Walt in while avoiding prosecution – and Jesse Pinkman has long since lost all faith in his former partner. Walter White is giving the performances of his life – somehow becoming more reprehensible with each one, when you wouldn’t imagine it getting worse than playing the cancer card to manipulate his teenage son – and they’re mostly wasted on their audiences.
Jesse was kept on the outskirts of the summer’s first two episodes, not even saying a word in “Buried” – which makes his outburst in the desert stand out even more. Jesse has been holding in all this resentment of Walt, afraid to speak it and suffer Mike’s fate, but when he stands in that arid country (having just seen a spider wander by, as a taunting reminder of Drew Sharp’s murder) and listens to Walt try to hustle him one last time, he can’t stand it anymore. He calls Walt out on all of his selfishness masquerading as generosity – and in a decision that makes the scene sting even more than it would based just on Paul’s performance, Walt won’t even grant his request for honesty. Instead, he hugs him – whether out of genuine concern, an insistence on sticking to his story, or a blend of the two – and Jesse lets the tears fly at the thought of all he’s lost in this partnership, and all that he’s about to lose once he skips town. (Based on what Jesse discovers later in the episode, this will almost certainly be the last hug these two men share.)
And then comes the moment we’ve all been waiting nearly two years for: Jesse figures out that Mr. White(**) poisoned Brock.
(**) Note that even after Jesse has realized Walt’s betrayal, he still refers to him as Mr. White, albeit while inserting “that asshole” as a modifier. Like Hank says, Walt really did a number on this kid; even now, he has to include a term of respect along with his utter contempt.
We knew at least one of Walt’s secrets about Jane and Brock would come out before the end – unlike, say, “The Sopranos,” this is a show that prides itself on a level of narrative tidiness that requires payoff for one, if not both – and the only question was when, and how. As with Hank and Walt’s confrontation at the end of “Blood Money,” this is a case of the “Breaking Bad” creative team (here represented by Gennifer Hutchison’s excellent script) working faster than our expectations. Once upon a time, this was a series that moved much slower than we thought it would, and was all the more powerful for it; now, it’s going far quicker than we might have thought, without losing the methodical structure that makes each emotional moment land as heavily as this one does.
The moment where Jesse figures it out relies on the viewers having a good amount of recall, especially since the writers haven’t explained all the steps of the poisoning plan within the show itself. (At Comic-Con, Gilligan outlined the broadest strokes of it, including Walt using his knowledge as a teacher to slip into Brock’s school and give him a tainted juice box.) We found out after the fact that the poison came from a plant in Walt’s backyard, but Huell’s role in lifting the ricin cigarette(***) has only been discussed briefly in the time since. Fortunately, when you have Aaron Paul playing the scene, his distress is so clear that it overrides any need for exposition (especially since Jesse explains it when he confronts Saul). Jesse Pinkman doesn’t often get angry, but when he does – when he first believed (correctly, it turned out) that Walt poisoned Brock, or when he fought Walt in “Bug” – it’s terrifying, because he’s such an open wound. Walt is usually calculated in his actions, and even when he acts on impulse, there’s a level of performance to it – “I am The One Who Knocks!” is designed to put Skyler in what he believes is her place – where Jesse doesn’t have a filter, or any real degree of guile. He says what he feels, without thinking of the consequences. He could take this discovery as an excuse to plot some elaborate revenge on Walt – whether going to Hank to make a confession of his own or finding a way to poison Walt – but Jesse can’t contain his rage that long. He has to take out his anger on Saul for his role in the kabuki theater of the ricin cigarette, and then he has to drive straight to 308 Negra Arroyo Lane to try to light that sucker on fire.
(***) After Jesse realized the marijuana was gone, I went back and watched the earlier scene at Saul’s office. Saul steps into the reception area for a moment – ostensibly to get a bag for the money, but also to give Huell instructions – and if you’re paying attention, you can see Huell reach into Jesse’s pocket while Jesse is trying to get around him, just as you can see Huell stuff something into his pocket after frisking Jesse in “End Times.” UPDATE: And because there’s been so much confusion about how he figured it out, I added a timeline of events to the end of this review.
We know from the flashforward in “Blood Money” that the house doesn’t burn down – there’s no evidence of any fire damage at all, in fact – which weakens the cliffhanger a bit. But the fury on Jesse’s face as he flings gasoline all around the living room is so overwhelming that in the moment, I wasn’t thinking about the condition of the house a few months in the future; I was just feeling sympathy for Jesse, and feeling in awe of the work of Aaron Paul.
“Breaking Bad” features an amazing collection of actors, especially when you factor in the now-absent Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks. “Confessions” puts many of their skills on beautiful display – just watch how Dean Norris plays the barely-contained hatred of Hank at the meeting with Walt and Skyler – even as it’s spotlighting that its main character has developed Emmy-worthy talents of his own.
Some other thoughts:
* I spent a lot of last week’s review discussing the fan reaction to Skyler over the years. Turns out Anna Gunn had a few thoughts on the subject herself, which she presented in a New York Times op-ed. Skyler takes a backseat in this episode after being so prominent in “Buried,” and you can see that her decision to become Walt’s total co-conspirator isn’t sitting well with her, even as she stands by it. She speaks up briefly during the meeting with Hank and Marie, but spends most of the episode in a fog.
* Though Jesse makes it clear that Hank wasn’t going to succeed even before Saul stepped in, the interrogation scene featured a Hank much more on his game than in the diner with Skyler last week. Hank was clearly getting through to him, but their mutual history was just too much to overcome.
* I didn’t think Marie’s anger at this situation could be displayed any stronger than her confrontation with Skyler last week. Then she strongly and repeatedly suggested that Walt just kill himself to spare the rest of them the heartbreak that’s coming for all of them. I do not blame her for feeling that way, but hearing it stated that bluntly cut very, very deep.
* In the same episode where Jesse has the scales lifted from his eyes, we see that Todd is very much in the mode of wanting/needing Walt’s approval, based on the voicemail message he leaves him shortly after the massacre of Declan’s crew. The teaser has a real Tarantino movie feel to it (and Michael Bowen, who plays Uncle Jack, is a Tarantino regular), with Todd telling a mostly accurate – exaggerating his jump off the train, and omitting the rather large detail about Todd shooting Drew Sharp – account of the train heist, followed by Uncle Jack and Kenny bonding in the men’s room over their disgust at what’s happened to this great land of ours. They are a swell duo.
* Upon seeing that Walt has been keeping his revolver (which I last remember seeing when he dropped it on the Super Lab floor back in “Face Off”) in the car wash’s soda machine, I wondered if a gun and ammunition so cold they were frosted over would fire. Fortunately, there’s a lengthy YouTube video demonstrating that various types of ammo and at least one pistol (albeit a semi-automatic) would fire even in that state.
* The hill full of stones Jesse is standing in front of (at the corner of Juan Tabo & Osuna, a little under a mile down the road from Gale’s apartment at 6353 Juan Tabo) when he makes his discovery is the Bear Canyon Arroyo Spillway Dam, which looks very much like a row of tombstones. An appropriately eerie-looking setting for Jesse realizing just how badly he wants to hurt Mr. White.
* If “Better Call Saul” becomes a real thing – and based on the ratings so far this season, I suspect it will – can Saul and company enjoy frequent meals while being waited on by Trent? His interruptions to the tense White/Schrader family discussion were perfectly, hilariously timed.
* One other thing about the potential spin-off: as Jesse charged into Saul’s office and took the gun out of his desk, I began wondering if perhaps all this talk has been a massive feint by Gilligan and company, and that Saul’s not going to make it to the end. Then again, he could always pull a “Sledge Hammer” and make it a prequel…
* More comedy amid stress: we see Walt roar up to the car wash in a panic about Jesse, but by the time he comes through the door, he’s pretending to be calm for Skyler. Excellent framing of the shot for the most humorous effect.
* I understand Jesse not wanting to say goodbye to his parents, but not even a quick call to his kid brother?
What did everybody else think?
UPDATE: I’ve gotten so many emails, tweets and comments below expressing confusion about how Jesse figured out about the cigarette swap that I decided to simply lay out the chronology as follows:
1)In “End Times,” to get Jesse back on his side in the war against Gus, Walt arranges for Huell to steal the cigarette pack with the ricin cigarette out of Jesse’s pocket and replace it with a different pack. Saul calls Jesse to his office on shaky reasons, and Huell pats him down in a way that gets Jesse’s attention. Walt doesn’t use the ricin to poison Brock, but rather a lily of the valley plant that will have a similar but less dangerous effect on the boy.
2)When Jesse hears that Brock has been poisoned, he realizes that the ricin cigarette is missing, then (correctly) puts two and two together that Huell stole it, on Walt’s orders. He storms into Walt’s house and threatens to kill him for poisoning Brock; Walt convinces Jesse that it was Gus, not him, who wanted to hurt the boy – specifically so Jesse would come to this conclusion and murder Walt for him – and that Tyrus must have lifted the cigarettes from Jesse’s locker at the Super Lab. Jesse accepts that Mr. White would never hurt a child, whereas Gus has a history of hurting children, and lets go of the theory about Huell.
3)Doctors later figure out that Brock was poisoned by a lily of the valley, not ricin, making Jesse doubt Walt’s theory about Gus manipulating Jesse into shooting Walt, and leaving him to wonder what really happened to the ricin cigarette. Walt stages a phony search of Jesse’s house and plants a fake cigarette (containing salt, not ricin) inside Jesse’s Roomba. None of this sits well with Jesse, but he once again believes Mr. White.
4)Over the course of season 5, starting around the murder of Drew Sharp, Jesse has begun to realize that he shouldn’t believe anything Walt says. Walt claims to be broken up over Drew’s death, then whistles while he works. Walt claims that Mike left town alive, when Jesse knows that Walt would’ve never taken out Mike’s guys unless Mike was dead. Walt gives Jesse a whole song and dance about how leaving town will be good for Jesse, when Jesse knows that it will be even better for Walt.
5)Having been primed to disbelieve any word out of Walt’s mouth, Jesse goes to Saul’s office, lights up a joint and gets scolded by Saul, who knows his relocation expert won’t pick up anyone who’s high. Saul orders Huell to again pick Jesse’s pocket to get rid of the marijuana.
6)At the pick-up spot, a nervous Jesse reaches for his pot, and can’t find it. He frantically checks all his pockets, but all he finds is a cigarette pack. Staring at the cigarette pack, and realizing Huell dipped into his pocket without him noticing, Jesse realizes that his first suspicions about the ricin cigarette were correct, and that Mr. White was manipulating him into turning against Gus, endangering Brock’s life in the process.
That the ricin wasn’t actually used on Brock is beside the point. Jesse knew from the beginning that Huell had picked his pocket, and that he must have done it on Mr. White’s orders. He has been thinking about this often in the months since it happened – far more often and more intensely than those of us watching the show have, and in a more compressed time period. When he realizes Huell picked his pocket, and stares at another crumpled cigarette pack, everything clicks into place about the events of “End Times” – including how convenient it was that this terrible thing happened to Brock, which turned Jesse back into Walt’s ally, at the exact moment Walt needed an ally against Gus – and he goes on the warpath against Saul, Huell and that asshole Mr. White.
You may disagree with whether Jesse would have put all the pieces together like that, but that’s what happened.
Should I be put in the “Crazy Conspiracy Corner” for thinking that perhaps Saul has had enough of Walt telling him to take a hike, and threatening to send him to Belize? Would the “Dissapearer” really care if Jesse has dope on him? Suppose Saul is playing Jesse and Walt off each other just so he can finally get out of the Heisenberg business. Hell, maybe we can pull this back further, and reveal him as a secret power player behind a lot of the show’s events, someone like a Varys, the constantly belittled advisor who controls more strings then others would suspect. Certainly changes the prospect of what him getting a spin-off would be like, mind you.
I don’t know if anyone else saw it, but when Walt got into the van with the barrels of money to head to the desert, Saul nodded at Kuby much in the same way he nodded at Huell when he got the weed off Jesse. So I think it is completely possible Saul is up to something.
But why on earth would he call Walt to warn him that Jesse’s on his way? If he hadn’t, things would have just worked themselves out. Jesse kills Walt, and everybody’s problems are over.
But why on earth would he call Walt to warn him that Jesse’s on his way? If he hadn’t, things would have just worked themselves out. Jesse kills Walt, and everybody’s problems are over.
And why would either of them agree to meet Walt in the desert?! They’re not that naïve. Just meet at the office as usual. Obviously done just to make us nervous and so Jesse could give that speech. Not believable.
The show made it clear Sauls office was being monitored. Of course the visit would be in the desert.
AS they explained at the end of season 1, a remote location is an non-criminal’s idea of where a criminal should meet. Jesse and Saul would want to meet somewhere like the mall or a random restaurant.
Saul and Jesse actually discuss, with some annoyance, how Walt is making them go out into the desert again.
Guest Fring, could you be more specific? I have no idea what you mean. Saul’s office is being monitored? Since when? They always have their meetings there.
Brian, how can Walt make them go to the desert? They should know if they go into the desert with Walt there’s a good chance they’re not coming back. Because he deals with problems by killing them off. Love the show, just had a problem with motivation here.
Remember they were talking in Hank’s office about staking out Saul’s. Until Hank said they could call off the two guys watching it.
Did anyone else think that the ‘Cleaner’ was actually tasked with sending Jesse to Belize? I was shouting ‘run, Jesse, run!’ at the screen
yeah im thinking that sauls goons bugged walts cash for sure
@UNDERGROUND GODDAMN MONSTERS, you definitely weren’t the only one! I was the same way. I thought Jesse was in danger when that car pulled up.. I was saying the same thing “run, Jesse, run!” haha.
Saul Goodman has been spotted with a purple handkerchief peeking out of his jacket pocket of late. Often paired with a yellow shirt.
PLEASE tell me what just happened.
Hello – did you mean to include another footnote after “What’s brilliant about that speech(*) ?
At one point, perhaps I did (maybe to note that it begins the same way as the pilot video), but I didn’t by the time I was done writing. That asterisk has been disappeared now.
The asterisk has gone to Belize, eh?
He had to go. He was a risk, Johnny Guitar. An asterisk, if you will.
HA! I have no idea if you will ever see this, Mahmoud Fayed, but I am power watching BB to get ready for the end so I just watched this episode, and your comment made me laugh so hard. I just wanted you to know,
you too, johnny guitar.
Loved the episode, especially the camera confession. Didnt like the Jesse/Huell revelation. Not sure i can give a good reasoning, but it just felt really dumb of Saul.
Exactly this. The sleight of hand cigarette pick-pocket has always bothered me. I think it’s the worst plot point of the entire series. For it come back and define the ending of Jesse vs. Mr. White really ruins it for me. And like you said, Saul isn’t so dumb to pull of the same stunt for something so minor. Why on earth would the “cleaner” care about the drugs but be okay with a duffle bag full of cash? What is the average person more likely to be carrying?
i wish jesse had had a change of heart based on his pure morality.
But this turn just reminds me of breaking bad’s worst plot. Hated it too. And i love this show to death.
I could forgive Walt somehow slipping in that he was there when his gf died.
Man, this will bother me to no end
i wish jesse had had a change of heart based on his pure morality.
But this turn just reminds me of breaking bad’s worst plot. Hated it too. And i love this show to death.
I could forgive Walt somehow slipping in that he was there when his gf died.
Man, this will bother me to no end
Agreed. In the entirety of Breaking Bad, the only two plot points that I’ve really had a problem with were the Leaves of Grass caper, and the cigarette caper. Maybe it was because, in both situations, this is how Walt was “caught,” – or maybe because I had a whole hiatus to stew over each one – but they’ve never set well with me.
I’ve pretty much learned to accept it and just bask in the glory that comes after the reveals – in which Breaking Bad has delivered both times.
CLA reminded me that I failed to agree with RH’s other point. I dug the heck out of the taped confession and the scene in the desert. Just amazing. At one point I thought maybe Hank should just turn the tape off, but I LOVED how Walt just recapped the entire history of the empire w/ his own twist.
You guys are nuts. The cigarette plotline was epic. Go back and watch the moment Huell frisks Jesse. You actually SEE him stuffing something into his left pocket! That’s some massive foreshadowing.
Now, as for the Leaves of Grass bit, yeah, that was kinda lame. It rendered all of Hank’s detective work throughout the show irrelevant because instead, the revelation fell onto his lap.
@Kronicfatigue
From what I understood, the cleaner is only interested in people who are serious about this. He can’t give a new identity to a junkie just so he can throw it away at the first chance he gets. He needs people who can be trusted to make the best of their new identity and NEVER get caught. So as a standard, no drugs sounds like a pretty believable rule.
The no-drugs thing is believable. The cleaner is ultra-meticulous, and probably doesn’t want to be driving around with illegal substances on hand.
I am also on the “man, no way” on this plot point. I may need to sit on this for a while before I get the bad taste out. What I *thought* had happened was that Huell lifted Hello Kitty and Jesse came back thinking he’d been set up to be offed. Then I kept replaying the office scene and did catch the nod and the more obvious work Huell does. Then I realized that Jesse didn’t put the phone in his pocket, it looked like he zipped it in the bag. The more I sit with it, the more I get the reveal. It still unsure how I feel about it. Other than that, this was one of this series’ most spectacular episodes.
I’m glad to see a lot of people see it as I do. For context, so no one mistakes me for a hater:
(1) I consider Breaking Bad easily the best TV show of all time (or if there was a better one, I somehow missed it).
(2) One of the very few missteps in this show’s run, and by far the most serious one, was the whole Brock poisoning thing. For me it’s not only or even primarily because of the sleight of hand required to get a single cigarette out of a pack (much more than to get a bag of weed out of a jacket pocket); but because it was just way too unnecessarily complicated and “twisty”. That plot needed Ockham’s Razor taken to it, big time. This show’s writers are normally better than that.
(3) So far this (“half”) season, they had actually managed to top even themselves, delivering a dynamite 5B premiere, followed by a second episode that might be the very best episode of the show ever, followed by forty minutes of what seemed to top even all THAT. The tension building as Jesse waited for the “disappearer” (and my slight lack of certainty as a viewer whether this was going to be legit or a “trip to Belize”) was palpable and almost suffocating, but in a good way.
(4) But then…gaahhhh. They took the whole unlikeliness and overcomplication of that weak ricin cigarette/Brock storyline, and doubled down on it by having Jesse figure out the whole Rube Goldberg monstrosity in a flash, just because his weed was gone. Bad call.
Still love the show, but a flaw in an expanse of otherwise pristine perfection can be more noticeable, and galling, than one that is only one among many.
People have problems with the cigarette storyline, but have no beef with Walt running into Jane’s dad and then going to Jesse’s house when Jane just happens to be womiting, which leads to Jane’s dad causing a plane crash right above Walt’s house. That’s way more far-fetched than the cigarette / ricin -plotline.
@Slackernic
He didn’t got a single cigarette out of the pack, he switched the packs. Get your facts straight.
Alienz, for me the difference is that one is a big, ironic coincidence, and the other is a carefully thought-out plan that was needlessly complicated, and far too risky (not just to Brock but to himself, almost getting shot and all). Then again this season, it hinges on Jesse putting all the insanely complicated pieces together in his head. That’s different from cosmic coincidence because it has to do with how characters think and plan their actions.
I think if Saul is going to survive in a cartel-fueled town that confessing to Jesse would be the most serious threat to his life since he became a barrister.
It really doesn’t make sense, but it sure is good television.
As for how Jesse could be sure about a ricin cigarrette many months after it existed and many bongs and ice-sessions later, I really think his thoughts could be more paranoid than informing.
Seriously,Jesse has never got the big picture, and never even got the small picture.
Ok, Slackerinc, enlighten us. Given the situation Walt was in at the end of Season 4, what should he have done that would have been less risky than what he did do *and* just as likely to succeed? He basically had no chance of getting to Gus on his own. He needed help. He was estranged from Jesse to the point that it would be very difficult to get his help without changing how Jesse viewed Gus. I agree that Walt’s plan was complicated and risky. But complicated is not the same thing as “impossible.” He was a dead man anyway (which mitigated the risk–and remember, his original plan was just to flee, but Skyler ruined that), and he had to figure out something in a very short amount of time. If there was a better plan that would be plausible in the given time frame, I’m all ears. But I can’t think of one.
As for Jesse figuring it out, well, he had just been pick-pocketed by Huell, which is what he suspected happened with Brock in the first place. It’s not hard to figure something out when you originally thought it in the first place. And then he got a *confession* from Saul. What else needed to happen?
@KRONICFATIGUE – He’s a disappearer, not a cleaner. Cleaners get rid of dead bodies and “clean up” crime scenes. Think Jean Reno in The Professional.
The deal with no drugs/no people who are high rule is that it’s a very precise situation. If someone is high they may not remember all the details and rules needed to assume a new ID. More importantly that person may let information slip that not only causes them to forget that new ID, but may also lead authorities back to the Disappearer.
Interesting, because the camera “confession” seemed way more far-fetched to me (and a story line I am still trying to determine how it sits with me) than the “caper,” as everyone is calling it. Somehow, the confession just bothers me, because it seems so, for lack of a better word, lame. That is JMHO, but I am still trying to process the entire episode.
John, I’m not sure what exactly Walt should have done. One possibility off the top of my head is to tell Skyler to go into witness protection, and for him to flee–to Canada, Mexico, New Hampshire. Gus is not all-seeing and all-knowing (despite his seeming so in the hospital parking garage), or he would have been impossible, instead of difficult, to kill. Once Walt landed somewhere, he could have gone back to being a meth cook to make money.
But even if that’s not the greatest answer, here’s the thing: I’m not a highly paid, critically-lauded TV writer. Vince has said that one of the ways they operate is to figure out ways to stick Walt in impossible situations, and then be forced to figure out ways to get him out (since the previous script is already in production). They have done so brilliantly, under this kind of pressure, multiple times: the gambit to get Hank to leave the junkyard; the “fugue state” to explain Walt’s long absence; the scheme to kill Gale to save Walt and Jesse.
But in my opinion (and a lot of other people’s), they couldn’t come up with any good way to extricate Walt from his alienated state at the end of S4, so they threw a Hail Mary and kind of left a bad odour (to mix metaphors). Okay, fine: that’s over and done with, and was fading from memory as the characters were confronted with new fish to fry. But they have no such excuse for digging this stinker back up and making it all the more implausible that Jesse put it all together like that. Because remember: Jesse was told, point blank, by the APD that Brock was poisoned by a berry kids can find on their own–NOT by ricin. And the “ricin cigarette” was “found” in the Roomba. So Jesse has to discover that his bag of weed is gone, figure out that Huell took it, deduce that Huell actually must have taken it previously (meaning that Walt planted one in the Roomba later), but for no actual apparent purpose since Brock was NOT POISONED WITH RICIN, and then Walt or Huell or Saul somehow poisoned Brock with the berries without him or anyone noticing, all because Walt knew that Jesse would suspect Walt of poisoning Brock as revenge against Jesse (never mind that Walt had never shown signs of being capable of such a thing) and come over to shoot Walt, but be talked out of it just before pulling the trigger, and in the process be converted back to Walt’s close ally in a scheme to kill Gus, which even at that point had a slim chance of success.
Uh huh.
Why is it so hard to believe that Huell swapped out a pack of cigarettes? Walt knew exactly what brand they were and how the ricin cig was stashed? As someone mentioned, this was a last resort try by Walt that worked. He and his family were going to be killed by Gus.
Slackernic – I believe your distaste for that plot turn in S4 is making you overthink the current situation, and Jesse’s insight. Look at it like this: 1) Jesse obsessed over what happened to that cigarette at the time, and even afterward. 2) Walt was suspiciously present when the cigarette was found again; even Jesse’s not that oblivious to not smell something a little off about that. And since then he’s been truly convinced for some time that Walt is a chronic liar and manipulator, giving him good reason to re-think their every interaction over the last year. 3) Jesse had the whole thing (complicated/implausible, or otherwise) figured out back when it happened. He laid it out for Walt, down to the pickpocketing. Even though Walt convinced him Gus actually did it, you don’t forget a thing like that.
The insight in this episode was just a small thing that put the last piece in place – how the cigarette really went missing. It confirmed a suspicion Jesse had all along, that Saul/Huell could have taken it from him without him knowing. After that, all the rest of it is just stuff falling into place that he’d already thought through a million times over.
And to reiterate what Alienz mentioned, Huell never stole a single cigarette (which would truly be ridiculous). Walt knew what Jesse smoked, and had them swap the whole pack.
Also, your alternate suggestion for what Walt could or should have done – run away – misses an important aspect of his character. His ego won’t let him. The worse things got with Gus, the more I think Walt would feel like he had to win, no matter what the cost to himself or anyone else. That he could dream up a complicated (to the point of being highly dangerous) plan to beat Gus would almost be too appealing to Walt in that situation. And truly he didn’t really have a lot of other options; Gus had taken pains to protect himself and Jesse both from Walt’s influence.
But Eric, Jesse later learned the ricin was not even used on Brock. So no, he did not previously have it all figured out.
Slackerinc – The ricin going missing was still key to him reuniting with Walt and turning on Gus. The only part he didn’t have figured out was that Walt would use some other poison so as not to kill Brock.
@(everyone challenging slackerinc)… Let’s focus on the point, here. Walt stole a cigarette full of ricin. We know that. Now Jesse knows that. Fine. That was deceptive. It’s further reason Jesse should not trust Walt, for sure. But how does that imply that Walt poisoned Brock? How does Walt’s stealing ricin imply the Walt had something to do with a kid poisoned by berries? It’s too specific and too complex.
Other perfectly logical reasons Walt might steal ricin back and lie about it:
A) Doesn’t trust Jesse
B) Wants to use it on someone else
TheClapper, that was really great. Pithy and to the point. I think you make a really great point, actually slightly different from mine and something I hadn’t considered.
That is, even if you don’t have such a problem with the Brock storyline to begin with, Jesse’s figuring out that Huell stole the ricin cigarette (and even going further and assuming Mr. White was behind it) does not make the leap to Mr. White poisoning Brock with berries. These are the kinds of unwarranted narrative leaps we see commonly on other shows (like Dean Norris’s summer hit Under the Dome, that I somehow cannot stop hate-watching), but so rarely on BB that it stands out all the more when it happens.
Once you establish that knows that Huell via Saul pick-pocketed his weed, therefore swapped out the cigarette packet (sounds like you are good until this point) then it’s an easy conclusion that Walt was behind Brock’s poisoning. Why? Well, his first hunch was right which lead him to go straight to Walt. Unfortunately for Jesse, Walt convinced him it wasn’t him. Jesse knows very well how capable Walt is at coming up with something. He knows first hand that Walt made the Ricin (twice), that he made a battery in the desert, he made an explosive to get over on Tuco, that he made an “explosive” to break the massive lock to get the first barrel of methylamene, etc, etc….He probably knows Walt/Heisenberg better than anyone and he knows he could come up with a poison such as Lily of the Valley or something else.
But what is the CONNECTION there? Figuring out that Huell pickpocketed the weed and so could have switched the cigarette packs does not have anything to do with knowing Mr. White is a capable McGyver type who can also make poison for other things. If he had that info in mind he didn’t NEED Huell’s pickpocketing to suspect Mr. White. Nor does the pickpocketing provide any kind of “smoking gun” since Lily of the Valley is not ricin and vice versa.
@TheClapper – That doesn’t make much sense. Think about the timeline of events: Brock was poisoned. Jesse assumed it was the ricin since he couldn’t find the cigarette anymore. He went to Walt to accuse him since Walt was the only other person that knew about the ricin. Walt convinced him Gus had found out via his constant surveillance, and was behind it. That gave Walt something he wanted – Jesse back as an ally in the fight to take Gus down.
Now it turns out that Walt did steal the ricin – not 100% sure, but strongly suggested by Huell confirming Jesse’s initial theory about where the cigarette went. Assuming Jesse is right and Walt did steal it after all, the only time it could have happened was right when Brock was poisoned. And then Walt would have had to lie to Jesse later about it being in the Roomba as well (which he did, as we know). If Walt’s intention wasn’t to manipulate Jesse – something Jesse now knows he does constantly and with vigor – what is the POINT of all this lying? Sure, he might have stolen it initially since he and Jesse were on the outs, but once Jesse accused him, why not admit he took it (and even produce it, since presumably he wouldn’t have used it yet in this fake alternate timeline)? Or after it was revealed Brock wasn’t poisoned by ricin, why not admit then that he took it? Why the theater of finding the fake ricin cigarette later? Why any of this? All the lying is only necessary if the intent of stealing it in the first place was to manipulate Jesse.
More to the point though, I don’t really believe Jesse is thinking through every last detail in the moment like we are now. I believe he’s just realizing he was right about something and that Walt was somehow behind it, because Walt is a lying, manipulative sack of crap. He can put all the pieces together later, or make Walt put it together for him.
Walt needed Jesse to be on his side and believe that Gus had poisoned Brock. Remember that up to that point Walt had alienated Jesse and he was at his whit’s end. Now, the mere fact that Jesse knows that he was pick-pocketed not once but twice now proves to Jesse that something happened — Walt must have been involved just like I originally thought! (Jesse’s probably thinking) But, he needed more proof before going to kill Walt or try to burn his house down, etc. Instead of going straight there he went to Saul. Saul confessed and said that Walt told him that he was trying to save Jesse. It’s all there. If that doesn’t help, try watching this video:
[www.youtube.com]
It starts right after Walt realizes that Skyler gave Ted the money and they can’t assume knew identities…he’s a dead man, unless Jesse can help him. Jesse refuses and that puts Walt into crisis desparation mode to come up with the Ricin/Brock caper….
Daniel (or is it Kirby as my email notification said?), if that was aimed at me you are barking up the wrong tree. There may be a lot of people out there who are fuzzy on all this and need their memory refreshed; although I think in some ways those people are luckier, better off, because they can just shrug and say “okay, whatever, take your word for it”. But not me. I remember the entire sequence of events in excruciating detail.
Back when that Brock storyline originally happened I complained that it was stupid and certainly not up to the usual Breaking Bad standards. And I rewatched all those episodes this summer with my teenage son, who did not see them originally.
And in fact when, in this episode, Huell grabbed Jesse’s weed on the way out of the office, I spotted that and thought “oh there’s a little shout out to Huell’s unlikely pickpocketing ability. I initially thought it was an inside joke, and figured they knew that storyline was not their strongest and did not dream they would dare return to it. The anticipation as Jesse waited out there for the van, not knowing for sure what would happen, was acute. Up to that point, this season had been incredibly strong.
But as soon as the camera began spinning around Jesse and he stared down at his cigarettes, I knew exactly what they were getting at. For me, the whole recap that Jesse did at Saul’s office was completely unnecessary, although I can see it being helpful for some viewers who did not recently rewatch. (I think personally, I still would not have needed it even without a rewatch, because the storyline bothered me so much the first time, it was pretty well stuck in my brain.)
So the point is, it’s not just about casual fans and more hard-core fans, or those who have good memories for details and those who don’t. Some of us are hard-core fans who remember it very very well and just hate the storyline.
@SlackerInc I’m not trying to bark up anyone’s tree. I was just trying to show why I thought that scene worked for me. To some extent I agree with you. I didn’t necessarily buy that Huell (the first time) was such a great pick pocket, that he was able to A. remove Jesse’s Ricin cigarette pack and B. replace it with a revised pack that was missing the Ricin cigarette all while Jesse is slapping at his hands. On top of this, consider that Jesse is a smoker. Wouldn’t he have had a cigarette or three between the time he left Saul’s office and when he went to see what was wrong with Brock and the hospital? If so, he would have noticed that the Ricin cigarette was missing prior to that. So yes, we can poke holes in this plot point. IF we believe, or choose to believe, or give the writers a pass and believe, that Huell was able to pull that off and that Jesse didn’t realize the Ricin cigarette was missing until after visiting Brock in Season 4 then I can totally buy Jesse making the connection in this past episode 511.
Now, there are many, many plot points that we can knit pick to death equally if not more so than this one, such as:
1. Walt throwing an explosive (Mercury Fulminate) that looks like crystal but it doesn’t kill or seriously injure anyone;
2. An acid that dissolves human tissue, bones and metal like it was chocolate;
3. The magnet caper;
4. The battery from pocket change and brake dust;
5. etc, etc.
Are these believable? Probably not, but they sure as hell are entertaining. So if you hate this particular storyline, why not hate the rest of the crazy ones?
In the end, each one has their opinion so we can all agree to disagree. It’s not a personal attack on anyone who doesn’t like it or didn’t get it. There are “hard core” fans who both love it and there are those whoe disliked or hated it. Either way, it gets us to a confrontation between Jesse and Walt and I think that’s what everyone wanted.
Weak premise:
That Jesse should suspect that anyone poisoned Brock. A doctor told him the kid was exposed to something very common.
This plot point is important because the writers chose to focus on it. Therefor, if it’s weak, I get to hate on it harder. :)
Sorry, there are obviously two Daniel’s posting here and something happened to Hitfix for a few days where I could only get the same page now matter what link I tried.
This “epiphany” of Jesse’s has had lots of people scratching their heads, as this discussion at The Atlantic shows ([www.theatlantic.com]).
While smart people seem to disagree with me, I still think it is a plot contrivance that hasn’t got enough legs to stand on.
If you do enough weed and crystal meth you get memory problems and also paranoid, as we have seen Jesse get before. Sure he knows Walt is prepared to go farther than he was, but he also knew that of Mike and Gus too.
How he could have had a ‘moment of clarity’ and worked out Walt was responsible for Brock getting sick does not make sense, sorry. It didn’t make sense for viewers when we first saw it.
Plus, in his bong and ice addled apartment, they found the ricin cigarette, and I doubt he even remembers the details of that day very well.
Walt killed the two drug dealers who killed Brock’s brother, which is more solidaity than Mike or Gus ever showed him (they were ‘working’ him too, remember).
There was really nothing to tie Walt to Brock, but if they had found a way to tie Walt to Jane’s death, then it all would have made sense and been all the more cathartic.
OK, yeah, Jesse has been damaged by the meth trade much more than Walt, but he also liked hanging with the big guys/psychopaths in Mike and Gus. So let’s not pretend he is an innocent in all of this. He ripped of Gus and tried to sell meth to his 12 step program people. That’s pretty low, and something Walt would never have done.
Great points, and thanks a lot for that link! I’m excited to check that out. I do think you are more of an apologist for Walt than I, but that is definitely in the arguable territory.
All this, and nobody has a problem with Gus keeping the Cayman Islands account numbers behind a photo in a photo frame, like an old lady pensioner, instead of in his heavily encrypted laptop? That, for me, was the weakest plot line of the entire series.
SLACKERINC I think it would be wrong to call me an apologist for Walt. He is an anti-hero and like Tony Soprano, you can recognise him as a wicked man and still hope he doesn’t get whacked by another mob boss.
Jesse is so obviously damaged goods so it is natural to feel for him, but he was happy to be wooed by Gus and leave Walt to the wolves. Walt, on the other hand, risked a hell of a lot to bring Jesse into the superlab only to risk both their lives by stealing the product and boast about it to Pete and Badger.
And, yes, Sarah Jane, you are right. No one as smart as Gus would keep any Cayman accounts in an unencrypted form.
@SARAHJANE and @DANIELCARPIO … Yes, there are plenty of other plot holes to poke at. The reason this one deserves so much attention is because it is an enormously pivotal moment in the series. It is the point we’ve all been waiting for, season after season, where Jesse turns on Walt. It is to Jesse what finding the book on the toilet was to Hank.
Personally, since that moment when they zoomed in on the plants in Walt’s back yard, I thought that would be it. Jesse was going to find them and start putting things together (as far fetched as that also would have been).
Aaron Paul. The scene is the desert. Stunning.
I can’t get over it. It hurt so much! I wasn’t expecting Walt to hug him (that Walt sure is tactful huh?) and Jesse taking it because he’s just so, so very messed up, and he has no one, it’s so, so sad.
That hug reminded me of Voldemort hugging Draco. Like… WTF?
I know! I was in tears watching Jesse. But these three episodes have been so excellent, so intense, and so incredibly well acted – can’t they just give everyone in the cast an Emmy?
One of the things I like best about the show is how long the scenes are, allowing tension to build like a rope being pulled tighter and tighter until there’s a breaking point. Most other shows don’t trust their viewers to stay focused, and are going for short scenes, quick cuts and short attention span theater. This show rewards patience… with explosive moments like Jesse’s.
I think Walt’s concern for Jesse is more or less genuine. Sure, he partly wants Jesse out to make things easier for himself. But he has constantly done things that he’d only do if he cared about Jesse. Killing the dealers, giving Jesse the $5 million (eventually), helping things after Jane died… these aren’t the actions of a man who doesn’t care about someone.
Walt cares about Jesse. He cares about Hank (which is why he have Jesse the 50-50 partnership in the first place, and why he wouldn’t let Gus kill Hank). His concern for his family, Jesse included, is genuine.
I agree. While Walt has repeatedly proven himself willing to use or manipulate any member of his family to preserve his life and his legacy, I think that he still harbors some degree of real concern and/or affection for them. At the very least, he has convinced himself that he still does. We can have an honest debate about where that line actually falls, but I personally buy that Walter would believe that Jesse leaving town would be ‘the best thing for everyone involved’.
It helps that there is some truth in that line of reasoning – I have little doubt that Jesse would be happier in Alaska at this point. But while the primary motivation of Walt’s attempt to send Jesse away was certainly to keep him away from Hank, there was something genuine in the hug that he gave him. In Walt’s most honest moments, such as his near-confession in ‘Fly’ and his doped-up breakdown in front of Walter Jr. back in ‘Salud’ – which ended with him calling his son “Jesse” – we’ve seen that clearly values the esteem that Jesse holds for him. He sees Jesse as a son, and after everything that they have been through, Jesse is a far more spiritually fitting son for Heisenberg than the naive and innocent Walter Jr. Of course, that just makes the way that he has used Jesse all the more tragic.
You said it better than I did.
You need to look at it from the other side. Walt kills the dealers because ultimately, he knows he’s screwed if he has to go it alone against Gus. Walt helps Jesse after Jane dies simply because he feels guilt for all the pain he’s caused in saving his own ass (Jane represented a legitimate threat to Walt, letting he die solved Walt’s problem).
What you really need to look at is how Walt treats Jesse when the chips are down for Walt. When Walt feels any level of potential betrayal from Jesse, he berates and belittles him. This happens over and over again. The single biggest moment where Walt could have supported and helped Jesse is when Gus sends Jesse to cook for the Cartel. What does Walt do? Does he give Jesse a pep talk? Does he quiz Jesse on things he knows Jesse might forget? Does he simply say “Go get ’em, Tiger?” None of the above. Jesse is terrified, and afraid he will fail, only to die a horrible death. He pleads with Walt for help, and explains in detail all the reasons why this could go wrong. Walt is only interested in Jesse’s involvement with Gus, and assumes he is being tricked. He’s angry that Jesse hasn’t killed Gus, and then refuses to help Jesse, essentially assigning Jesse a death sentence. He berates him and shows him nothing but contempt, finally revealing he’s been bugging Jesse all along, because he hasn’t trusted him one bit. This leads to their epic fight too.
Not exactly an act of love or loyalty.
Wow, couldn’t disagree more, guys. Walt in his natural state is cold, selfish and mean-spirited. Whenever the slightest thing has gone wrong , he has turned on Jesse like a razor slicing through him. He immediate turns his blame into a reason to cheat Jesse. Whenever he has backpedaled, felt danger subside and started giving back money or acting fatherly, all I can think of is Rhoda, the creepy little girl from “The Bad Seed”, whose wheels you can always see turning, and her cold logical mind reminding her “A normal little girl would say something like ‘Oh, I’ve got the ::prettiest:: mother'(stroke Mom’s cheek). Absolutely chilling, the pair of them.
Sorry, Joel – you slipped in as I was typing my response to the first three comments; so I agree with Mulderism in that you said it better than I.
Joel, Walt was already going alone. He wasn’t against Gus, he was with Gus. Everything was fine and he was just going to cook for 3 months and move on. If he had let Gus kill Jesse at any point, Walt probably would have had a long and prosperous relationship with Gus.
Sure, Walt’s a bad person. And thus he sometimes acts poorly towards Jesse. But there are too many times when he seems to consistently genuinely care about Jesse for it all to be fake. Even not having him killed in the months between Jesse quitting and Walt giving him the money would be pretty out of character if Walt didn’t are about Jesse. Jesse’s a loose end, and that was a pretty bad half measure to take.
Dylan’s last reply here says pretty much what I was going to reply. I would just add that as bad as Walt is, he could have made things a lot easier on himself by simply killing Hank and Jesse.
Walt could never “go it alone.” The meth cook is a two-person job. It’s why they always had to cook together. It’s why he needed Todd when Jesse finally quit. He couldn’t simply kill Jesse without replacing him, and he was never comfortable trusting Gus Fring. That’s why he burned Gail and replaced him with Jesse, because he knew he needed someone he could trust working with him. Walt clearly preferred working with Gail, but he couldn’t trust Gus.
Walt has occasionally shown Jesse true affection, and somewhere deep down inside part of him cares. It subconsciously slipped out during The Fly, when Walt was sick and out-of-his-mind. But those feelings, whatever they are, rarely guide Walt’s intentions towards Jesse. His actual words and actions speak volumes.
Joel, couldn’t disagree more with your assessment of Walt and Gale. Walt was cooking with Gale because he was assigned to by Gus, a first time and then a second time. Walt would rather work with Jesse, but was working with Gale because he had to.
Gale was a peer and Walt really seemed to enjoy working with him the first time. Remember how impressed he was with Gale’s coffee maker? After Walt killed the street dealers, it was a different story because he realized Gus intended to replace him with Gale.
Walt has real loyalty to and affection for others, including Jesse, but when the chips are down, he looks out for No. 1 and does whatever’s necessary to rationalize to himself that the second fact doesn’t contradict the first. To a certain, perhaps jaded, view that’s the human norm. Anyway it’s hardly rare.
Walt didn’t need to bring Jesse back. He did not do that because he needed an ally. Things were completely fine with Gus and Gale around then. He brought Jesse back to protect Hank, as Jesse was going to press charges. He did it completely to protect Hank. He cares about his family. And hes’s shown on a few occasions that Jesse, to him, is his family.
With all due respect, Joel, your comment makes no sense. The reason Walt had to go against Gus was *because* he saved Jesse from the dealers. Up to that point, he and Gus had an excellent relationship. I agree with the others that Walt does care for Jesse and Hank. Obviously. If he didn’t, he’d just have them killed. I really don’t understand why some people can’t accept that while Walt is undoubtedly someone willing to do terrible things, he’s also capable of caring for some people. Tony Soprano was just as bad, but do we think he didn’t care about his family? Come on. Yes, he cares about himself more than anyone else, but that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of caring for anyone else.
Also, you’re confused about why Walt fired Gale so he could hire Jesse. Jesse had vowed to haunt Hank forever for putting Jesse in the hospital. Walt was also worried that Jesse was going to get caught when he continued cooking, and then he would testify against Walt. Jesse said as much when Walt and Saul visited him in the hospital. I’m sure he would have been more than capable of continuing to work with Gale, but Jesse was a real threat and needed to be neutralized. But instead of killing Jesse, he brought him in and made him a 50/50 partner. Hardly the actions of someone who doesn’t care about Jesse at all.
Walt cares about Walt. Period. It’s all about his ego & pride. He just tells himself that it’s for his family, etc… Sure Walt says he doesn’t want to kill Hank, but if his back is against the wall, he will. That DVD pretty much killed him. No I don’t thin it’s enough to get him convicted as an accomplish, but he’s certainly done in law enforcement. He may say he won’t kill Jesse, but he took that gun out from the soda machine because if Jesse confronts him, he will not hesitate to shoot him. He says he loves his son, but he just used his cancer to manipulate him just like he’s done to Jesse on many occasion.
Sure, Walt *used* to care about Jesse. Not anymore.
Walt’s phoney, insincere hug in the desert was nothing but an F-You to Jesse, and both characters knew it. Especially right after Jesse just begged him to stop “working” him.
At this point in the series, Walt is nothing but a weasel. He’ll sell out anybody. It’s the lowest point in his character arc yet, and that’s saying a lot. He’s sub-human.
John’s reply nails it.
Sorry, but I agree with Milaxx and Sherp. Walt does care about his family. Walt, on some level cares about Hank and Jesse and Marie too. But Walt is really to destroy Hank’s life. Walt was prepared to shoot Jesse. Walt poisoned Brock to manipulate Jesse into doing what he wanted. Walt has shown repeatedly that Walt cares about what Walt wants. If other people in Walt’s life stay out Walt’s way, then fine. Cross him, and watch out. And if Walt wants something from you, he won’t have any hesitation to nearly murder a child to get you to do it.
And I’ll say it again: Walt knew the Jesse would die if he screwed up the meth cook for the Cartel, and he did nothing to help him when Jesse clearly was terrified he would fail. That alone shows how little Walt really cares about Jesse.
Better Call Saul as a flashback show could work if the last scene of the series is when Walter White walks into his office for the first time.
The street where Jesse went to be picked up by the “eraser” was the same street Gail’s apartment complex was one…Juan Tibo Road.
That’s what Alan said.
…or, as Alan actually said, Juan *Tabo* Road, which, more important, he tells us is a mile down the road from Gale’s apartment.
I live here in Albuquerque, those distances and landmarks are all factual down to the street names. They also serve awesome table side guacamole at Garduno’s for real too lol.
That huge left turn that the show took with Walt’s “confession” was one of the craziest plot twist I’ve ever seen, but I wonder if we’re gonna look back and view it as over-the-top cartoonish years from now as we let this show marinate. I’m not sure and I have to let this episode digest, but at least in the moment, that was one mind-blowing hour of TV.
Yeah, without remembering every single detail of the series, my reactions are, first, that this story would muddy the waters greatly but wouldn’t ultimately stick, and, second, that there’s a fair chance Hank’s reaction would be “F— this guy” and, as Marie suggested, play it for his people first.
Hank doesn’t have enough proof yet to get Walt, but what proof could Walt offer that Hank is Heisenberg? Just one guy’s word against another’s. Hank is afraid since he knows Walt paid for his rehab, but if Hank is supposedly the boss, why would he need his employee to pay for him? Wouldn’t Hank/Heisenberg be the one with the money? And what about all that chemistry equipment being stolen from Walt’s school? Hank needs to remember that. ‘Course Walt could just say Hank made him steal it…
In Walt’s story, Gus is still the true big shot with the millions. He said Hank and Gus had a falling out, so obviously, Gus cut him off. Hank had no choice but to squeeze the cash out of Walt’s pocket.
The story sticks. If Walt shows the video first, Hank has no moves. His only evidence is the book, and frankly, Walt having a friendship with Gale fits his story perfectly. It also possibly absolves him from the murder, because most would probably believe that if Gale admired him so much, their relationship couldn’t be hostile.
Walt will still be guilty of murder due to building the bomb, but due to his confession, Hank would go down with him. When Hank says he had no idea where the money for his medical bills came from, NO ONE WILL BELIEVE HIM. EVER. Hell, I don’t believe him! And I watched the show!
Marie is right. Hank has to tell his story – and show the video “confession” – to his DEA boss and colleagues immediately. Yes, he’ll probably get suspended until it all gets sorted out, but it’s the only hope of not being irrevocably tarred and condemned as well.
He just has to be honest – it’s his only hope. It looks like he too has an element of hubris – like Walt’s – that won’t let him do this because he wants to be the only one to bring Walt down. This may be *his* fatal flaw.
The Brock poisoning and its resulting reveal may be the cartoonish over the top point for me, however that confession was pure brilliance. That should keep Hank at bay for a while. As Alan pointed out, there’s enough truth in that “confession” that Hank would have a hard time explaining, especially given his now unusual behavior around the office. That was just brilliant. Interesting to see how this all plays out.
KBailey3131 I agree that strategy behind Walt’s “confession” was brilliant, but who would do that to their own family members? I realize Walt is a sociopath, but I have a bigger problem with Skyler agreeing to this to her own sister.
I’m with KBailey. I hate the Brock poisoning and really hate that they marred an otherwise perfect season by doubling down on it; but the “confession” was absolute, ne plus ultra brilliance. If Hank goes to his bosses with the video, his absolute best case from what I can see is that he loses his job and his home (drug proceeds forfeiture), his reputation with most people, destroys his family, and manages to stay out of prison, while getting Walt and MAYbe Skyler in prison (but feeling sympathy from large numbers of people). That’s his BEST case. Not that appealing! He and Marie have a nice house, he’s got a nice job, etc.
Winstead, it was a big move for Skyler, but she has lost her sister already, and was facing potentially losing her children as well. I buy it.
You guys that want Hank to go to his superiors are missing the political nature of Hanks job and underesitmating his own ego. He just saw his boss put out to pasture because he was borderline friendly with Gus Fring. His career would be over; if not fired or forced to retire he would probably be sent to work as field agent in Alaska. Plus remember, he is biggest, baddest DEA agent out there, and he was fooled by his nerdy schoolteacher bro-in-law? Hank would kill himself before letting that become public knowledge.
I’d forgotten that Hank didn’t know at all that the rehab money came from Walt and Skyler. It seemed Hank was much more demoralized by that revelation by Marie than he was by the video. And as Halcyon pointed out the video itself didn’t even make sense on that point, why Hank would need Walt’s money for rehab if Hank was further up the chain from Walt in an illegal drug gang, even with Fring on top. That the rehab money thing wasn’t made up was what floored Hank. He apparently realizes, as some observers of the show have always said though others disagreed, that accepting that drug money, even unwittingly, is the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for his career, at least along the path of going after Walt ‘above board’.
@ SLACKERINC: I may be wrong, but I don’t think Hank and Marie would lose the house until Hank is convicted. I may be wrong (I sure hope I am) but I don’t think the authorities can seize your property (evidence excluded, of course) merely because you’ve been accused of a crime…
Sorry, meant to say “Sure hope I’m not” wrong…
Nat, I sure wish you were not wrong. Unfortunately, we have been living for decades now in a world where police departments use non-convicted (non-charged, for that matter) people’s property (that has even the vaguest whiff of connection with malfeasance) as a slush fund:
“Under civil forfeiture, Americans who haven’t been charged with wrongdoing can be stripped of their cash, cars, and even homes[…] There’s no right to an attorney and, in most states, no presumption of innocence. Owners who wish to contest often find that the cost of hiring a lawyer far exceeds the value of their seized goods. Washington, D.C., charges up to twenty-five hundred dollars simply for the right to challenge a police seizure in court, which can take months or even years to resolve.”
[www.newyorker.com]
@ Alex, with Hank going down it was foreshadowed a few seasons ago when Walt said to Badger and his cousin when trying to move the RV, `if I go down we all go down`. He is clever trying to implicate other people so he doesn`t go down.
SLACKERINC — I think that there has to be a conviction someplace though. For instance, in this case, if Jesse were charged and convicted, then anything he had purchased with drug money for somebody else (say he’d bought his ex girlfriend a car) could be confiscated, even though she is not even charged with a crime and had no idea that he was even involved in a criminal enterprise.
I could be wrong, but I don’t think that they could just confiscate Walt’s property until it has been proved in court that it has that “vaguest whiff” of connection with malfeasance, whether by prosecuting Walt or someone else.
Nat, I’m sorry: I really wish you were right, and that is the kind of country we SHOULD be living in, but it’s just not the case. From the link I posted earlier:
“In general, you needn’t be found guilty to have your assets claimed by law enforcement; in some states, suspicion on a par with ‘probable cause’ is sufficient. Nor must you be charged with a crime, or even be accused of one.”
That huge left turn that the show took with Walt’s “confession” was one of the craziest plot twist I’ve ever seen, but I wonder if we’re gonna look back and view it as over-the-top cartoonish years from now as we let this show marinate. I’m not sure and I have to let this episode digest, but at least in the moment, that was one mind-blowing hour of TV.
yeah, i have often wondered if this whole show will be seen as cartoonish in hind sight and we’ll all be saying ‘you had to be there’ b/c right now i’m blown away too.
I think it fits right in with completing Walt’s journey to becoming H. And reinforced Alan’s point at what a great liar and manipulator he has become. Just when I thought he couldn’t take things any farther….wow.
Frankly, I’ve never understood why people don’t want to embrace the show’s cartoonishness. It’s part of what makes it really unique when compare to all the “look at me! I’m serious and gritty” drivel on TV.
Elizabeth, funny you bring that up, because recently I’ve been trying to decide in my mind whether or not I like BB or The Wire more, because it’s fun to compare and because they are so much a tie in my mind. So I’ve been contemplating which show is going to age better. I originally thought BB would age better because of the superior acting, but now I think the over-the-top-ness this show displays at times may look a little silly – still fun, but silly – as time passes.
I think operatic is a better fit than cartoony.
Gus getting half his face blown off, walking out of the room, fixing his tie, and ultimately dropping dead was cartoonish. Rigging up a superpowerful electromagnet with spare car batteries was cartoonish. A bunch of amateurs pulling the train heist to end all train heists was cartoonish.
Walt’s confession-cum-blackmail was just bad writing. It doesn’t make sense at all in the context of previous events. Hank has consistently worked toward undermining the blue meth empire. Why the hell would he do that if he were the emperor himself? On top of that, he has no more money than one would expect, yet Walt evidently has enough to pay for Hank’s sizable medical bills (makes no sense) and to buy a car wash. Hank was also bedridden for some considerable period, and his whereabouts and actions are almost completely accounted for during that time–how was he running a meth empire then?
The “confession” scene made good TV, but the story doesn’t make sense at all. The only damning revelation in that DVD is that Hank’s med bills were paid for with drug money. The rest of the video was just wholly unbelievable nonsense. Walt could’ve told Hank that he paid for his rehab, but that would’ve been too boring.
@Cynic, You’re missing the point. Walt maintained that Gus Fring was running the drug empire. He just said that Hank was the one who coerced him into working with Fring for cash. Hank’s role was probably keeping the DEA in check. Once “the falling out” occurred, Gus cut off Hank from the money-tree and put a hit on him. Hank had no choice but to squeeze the money out of Walt. Walt obliged because he owes it all to Hank anyway. Confessing to building the bomb was a little too much though. Hank didn’t know and no one would be able to prove it. Keeping the blame on Hector and the cartel would have been fine.
@Winstead G, He faked a serial killer that kills homeless people and no one noticed until right at the end. The Wire was just as cartoony as Breaking Bad, if not more.
@Alex My cable is out (curse you Time Warner) so I haven’t had a chance to watch the confession again, but my recollection is that Walt said Hank was the top dog of the Meth ring. And if Hank’s role was to keep the DEA off their trail, he did a pretty piss poor job of it. He did the exact opposite. Moreover, he tried to put the heat on Fring. Now, let’s say the DEA caught Fring. The odds are pretty good that Fring rats out Hank considering their bad blood, right? I just don’t think anyone in the DEA would actually believe that story about Hank, and any investigation into it would turn up no evidence linking Hank to the drug ring. It’s just not a great plan, but we’re supposed to believe it is.
I agree with you about the Wire, though. There’s also the fact that Prezbo was tapping phones and cracking codes for three seasons, then in season 4 he suddenly forgot what a computer was and had never heard of the internet. There are definitely some annoying inconsistencies and outlandish plot points that people gloss over in that show.
I wasn’t a big fan of the confession twist because it’s one of those things in tv shows where they have great actors playing characters who then are revealed to be great actors themselves.
It interferes with suspension of disbelief. Walter was too good in the tape.
Prezbo didn’t forget what a computer was. He was simply acting naive so that kid would feel good about himself.
Alex, If we’re going to compare which show was more cartoonish, I would think it’s BB by far (that doesn’t necessarily mean I don’t like BB as much). A lot of the Wire’s outlandish moments are somewhat defendable and not so over-the-top to be cartoonish. 1) Omar jumping out of the 5th story window – apparently, that was based on a true story. 2) the journalist making up the story so he can get his award – supposedly, many journalists say that has actually happened before and not ridiculous. (btw, this was the one story arc of the show I hated) 3) McNulty making up the serial killer to keep the Marlo case going – I can’t defend that one and it’s actually comparable to the “confession”. They were both over-the-top plot devices that didn’t seem in character with the rest of the show.
Now for the other outlandish moments in BB…Walt blowing up the nursing home to kill Gus, the magnet caper, etc., now those were cartoonish, fun, but cartoonish. By the way, yes, I’m being hyper-critical of two shows because I think they are close to perfect.
I think you’re all putting too much premium on realism. Real life is boring. Magnet capers and fake serial killers are exciting.
Quick question – which movie is more realistic – Star Wars or Kramer vs. Kramer?
Ok, now which one would you rather watch?
It doesn’t matter if Walt’s confession would hold up to the scrutiny of the police. What matters is how Hank would respond. Consider that Hank just found out Walt was Heisenberg and now he’s seeing the blatant betrayal of the confession tape.
In these circumstances, I do believe Hank would leave Walt alone for a bit. The shock alone would stop him briefly. Hank doesn’t want to get arrested and have his name dragged through the mud by the media even id he’s ultimately proven not guilty. His life is still ruined. Before the confession the most he was facing was a coerced resignation now he’s facing jail and maybe a trial.
You have to see the confession from Hank’s perspective. In that case I think it would work.
I agree the confession in its entirety had value as a weapon by Walt against Hank. The only new and true fact from Hank’s POV is the rehab money, and that’s the most devastating part. However the rest of Walt’s fictional tale would also create a huge muddying of the waters especially effective because it contains some pieces of truth, like the rehab money. So it’s much more effective to tell that tall tale than just to tell (or remind, we don’t know 100% that Walt knows Hank doesn’t know he helped finance the rehab) Hank that Walt payed for the rehab.
Yeah I don’t think (or at least I hope) Walt seriously thinks this will derail Hank entirely, but it does intend to slow him down and make him think even harder about bringing anything to the DEA. While a thorough investigation of Walt’s claims in the tape would surely reveal the lies (and I’m sure Walt knows this), just having the investigation itself focus back on Hank plus the drug money revealing itself publicly would destroy Hank’s life to an extent even greater than before.
The confession was not even “mind blowing” for me in the moment. I didn’t buy it right away, and I was immediately disappointed in this plot twist, storyline or whatever you want to call it. Right now I am feeling it is lame, and I just don’t buy it. But I am also still trying to process this entire episode. They weren’t lying when they said we would be flying through these final episodes. I keep wondering: Will Walt be calling Todd back soon?
My thoughts: HOLY CRAP.
I have the utmost confidence this show will roar successfully over the finish line and leave me breathless and wanting more.
My thoughts: HOLY CRAP.
I have the utmost confidence this show will roar successfully over the finish line and leave me breathless and wanting more.
Whoops, sorry for the double.
When Walt was hugging Jesse out in the desert I thought we might be in for a box cutter redux with Mr White taking care of another loose end.
the same thought flashed through my mind.
Yep, I was afraid of hearing a gunshot. Don’t touch my Jesse!
Oh yeah. My husband said, “BLAM” and I said, “STAB” (jokingly) at almost the exact same moment at the point in the scene when Walt was embracing him but you couldn’t quite see where his hands were. My mind was just racing all over and for a split second where you couldn’t see Saul behind them, I was worried he might, you know, send him to Belise (sp?sorry). Walt: ‘I’ll hug him him and when his back is to you, that’s the signal’.
I still think Jesse will stick around long enough to contact Hank out of total desperation at some point. Not sure how long their working together against Walt would work, though, sadly…
One thing I didn’t understand. I thought Jesse knew it was lily of the valley that poisoned Brock, so why would not having the ricin tip him off? Are we supposed to believe that the fact that it’s gone in the first place shows Walt’s motive to poison him, even though he didn’t end up using it? Also, Jesse hadn’t realized the ricin was gone this entire time?
Jesse realized the cigarette was missing at the time. He assumed Huell lifted it off of him (which he did) and that Walt used the ricin to poison Brock. Walt convinced him at the time that Tyrus must have taken it to poison Brock. When it later turned out to be the lily of the valley, they spent a good chunk of a later episode searching for the cigarette, and found it where Walt had planted a version of it, in Jesse’s Roomba. It was only when he realized that Huell had gone through his pockets for the marijuana that he recognized that Huell must have switched out the cigarette pack the first time, and that Walt had done it as part of the theater to get him to turn against Gus.
Well, I’m off to Netflix. See you in a few hours.
Sepinwall, thanks but that seems like a big leap in the plot and not very credible. It doesn’t make sense to me that he would make that big of a leap. Or am I missing something?
Yea, I’m sorry but I had a MAJOR problem with this during the episode. That is A LOT of dot connecting for Jesse to be doing, considering he knows it wasn’t ricin that poisoned Brock.
In retrospect, I think I would’ve felt a lot better about this if they had simply flashed back to the moment when he pointed the gun at Walt at his house. But, as is, it was jarring for me. It felt like there was something missing.
Right there with you prairie girl. Loved the episode but that seemed a gigantic leap to me…
I agree and I definitely am having a little trouble getting past that. As great as the episode was, it seems a little far-fetched that he would connect all those dots in those 10 seconds. If it was actually the ricin that poisoned Brock, I could see it maybe. It’s obviously something Jesse thinks about often and he clearly had suspicions already.
Everybody has to remember that Jesse has JUST gone through the full realization that everything Walter White does is manipulative. He’s realizing that he was right the first time after Huell slipped something out of his pocket a second time. I see this as credible.
Jesse is not Hank. He does not need proof, he just needs to know before he makes an accusation.
Remember when he found out Brock was poisoned and he confronted Walt? Walt not only said he had no reason to poison Brock (which Jesse quickly saw through, the reason could be to punish Jesse), but that he had no opportunity to steal the ricin cigarette, so it must have been Gus who was behind the poisoning. THAT is what convinced Jesse. He may not have trusted Walt at that point, but the lack of opportunity showed he must have been telling the truth.
After he figured out what Huell did, though, with his dope he realized Huell did the same with the cigarette. Why? Only Walt knew about the cigarette. If must have been on Walt’s orders. If Walt ordered it stolen, he must have had some scheme to poison Brock and to frame Gus. It would be too much of a coincidence otherwise that Walt has the cigarette stolen at the time that Jesse’s girlfriend’s son is poisoned. Ergo, Walt is responsible, even if Jesse doesn’t know all the details (the how he was poisoned, the what he was poisoned with, etc.).
It’s a bit of a stretch. The ricin was “found” and it wasn’t the source of Brock’s poisoning anyway. Jessie didn’t seem to harbour any suspicions after the ricin was found.
All that is on Jessie’s mind is that Walt is playing him every moment. It makes sense to me that he was running all the past secenerios through his head when he remembered Walt playing him before. As he is thinking about totally abandoning his life!? One would think about these things. He suspected Huell before amd this was a no brainer. It’s not as far of a stretch as many of you may feel.
I honestly don’t get the need to say “I don’t buy Jesse connecting the dots”. It’s the same with Hank and “Leaves of Grass”. There were at least two instances of foreshadowing before Hank found the book in Walt’s bathroom. And it’s basically the same here. Jesse has realized that everything out of Walt’s mouth is either a lie or a half-truth, and that is the difference of context when he views the new information – and that makes it all clear to him.
And even if you wanna think it’s a stretch – why not just roll with it?
I’m not saying nobody has the right, but it seems like a good way to take the enjoyment out of stuff – to try to poke holes in the logic of it and say “this is not the way I would have done it so therefore it isn’t good”. The plot mechanics are in my mind the least interesting thing about the whole show. Well, maybe after junior’s choice of breakfast cereal.
Let me just make clear that this isn’t something which will ruin the season for me at all. I’ll be over it once we get to next week. But being bothered by it in the moment just isn’t something I could help. I had a bewildered look on my face when he immediately mentioned it to Saul. It took me out of the episode.
Lets remember, by the way, how much suspension of disbelief was required from the audience for Walt’s cigarette plan to begin with. It was a wild plan. That Jesse could get there based on something only tangentially related to it was tough to swallow. I’m just having trouble with that final dot connection – being sure Walt did it with a plant. I don’t know, maybe it’s because it’s been two years for me since Brock’s poisoning was an issue in the show.
@NICK: I accept that, and it might make you a generally more discerning TV watcher – the ability to not just take what the show offers at face value.
This might be a cop-out, but I think it is actually more about him sensing the truth emotionally, rather than connecting all the mechanics of “oh, so he did that and then he put that there and he must have used that to get in there and…” Like with Mike’s murder, he just KNOWS. He doesn’t need to prove it. Because he has since that time when Brock was poisoned learned to what degree Walt is/tries to be working him and he sees through it with some sort of clarity now. He did shove a gun in Walt’s face when it happened, in his gut he knew the whole time. That’s my take and I’m stickin’ to it. :)
I’m with Prairie Girl, Nick, et al. Things were humming along so perfectly this season, and they had to go there? Do they not realise that many viewers already saw the Brock storyline as a misstep? They should have let it slip away in the rearview mirror rather than highlight it like this while adding another unbelievably complicated “connect the dots” moment.
I didn’t want them to go back down this road, simply because we’ve already seen the emotional showdown between Jesse and Walt over this topic, so I don’t feel the need to see it again (even though Jesse knows the truth now, he “knew” it back when he had a gun against Walt’s head too, so the emotions are the same).
That being said, I can see Jesse putting the pieces together. He always thought it was Walt, everything pointed to Walt, but Walt was able to spin a yarn about Gus stealing the ricin and making Jesse blame Walt. The story made just enough sense at the time to make Jesse doubt himself, but once Jesse realizes that Walt actually DID take the ricin, the whole Gus story crumbles and it makes it clear that it was Walt all along.
Folks (those of you who “don’t buy” this or that), try to use your imagination. They could have spent more time showing exactly how Jesse connected the dots with some flashbacks like they did with Hank in the scene where Walt says “you got me.” They could have shown Jesse thinking about that time Huell patted him down and then when Walt convincing him it was Gus…THIS was so much better. As soon as he started patting down his pockets I knew something was up (I didn’t know what but I knew it wasn’t good — I started thinking). It wasn’t until he pulled out the cigarettes and stared at them did I say “oh crap…” That was the best. It was a reward to all those fans who pay attention to the details. I wish they would have kept out the flashback in the Hank scene but I understand why they did it. Jesse is not stupid. I totally believe him connecting the dots. As someone said, it triggered something and snapped him out of his funk. Up to that point, he’d been in a daze probably considering all the bad stuff he felt guilty of including wracking his brain wondering exactly what really happened with Brock. Did we need to see a scene of him considering this? No.
Now, whether you buy Huell’s ability to swap out a box of cigarettes while he was patting down Jesse the first time, that’s up to you to try and knit pick. I thought the whole swapping out the cig pack and Walt(?) spiking a juice box was a stretch but I bought because this show deserves a bit of leway considering how much the crew (creator, writers, actors, staff) entertains us each and every episode. I like having to think a bit and not have everything be served on a platter.
That is all.
jesse doesn’t need to connect all the dots. he simply had the realization that he was correct the first time.
One thing I didn’t understand. I thought Jesse knew it was lily of the valley that poisoned Brock, so why would not having the ricin tip him off? Are we supposed to believe that the fact that it’s gone in the first place shows Walt’s motive to poison him, even though he didn’t end up using it? Also, Jesse hadn’t realized the ricin was gone this entire time?..
Sorry for double, it’s my first comment ever, though I’ve been reading Alan’s various reviews for a couple of years now. Please delete one. Thanks.
Jesse doesn’t know about the Lily of the Valley.
The ricin was never used to poison Brock, but Walt got Jesse to believe that it was lifted by Gus to make him think Walt had used it. Jesse also accused Walt of having Huell lift the cigarette off of him back in season 4, so once Huell lifted the weed off of him, he knew that it was Huell who did it way back when and therefore, Walt that poisoned Brock.
Jesse knows Brock was poisoned by lily of the valley not ricin. He told Walt that on top of the roof after Gus was killed. So I’m also perplexed as to Jesse making this connection.
As Eric said above, all that’s hitting Jesse now is that Walt deceived him about the cigarette. He hasn’t yet figured out yet that Walt did it just to get Jesse to switch sides from Gus to Walt – that’s too complicated and subtle for him at the moment. In the state he’s in, he just knows that somehow it was part of Walt’s scheme, and that Walt must have harmed Brock – which he did.
He’s not connecting all the dots correctly at the moment – since he was told by the hospital that it was lily of the valley, not ricin. He may figure it all out eventually. But he now *knows* that Walt tricked him, and must have harmed Brock too.
Remember after Walt “found” the ricin cig in the Roomba, how distraught and guilty and apologetic Jesse was for having doubted and accused Mr. White? Even more reason for Jesse’s rage at the endless manipulations.
To further berkowit28 point, remember Jesse was “told” it was Lilly of the Valley– how does he know Walt wasn’t involved in somehow making that up as well?
I don’t see Jesse’s sudden “a-ha” moment as a weak plot point. He is beginning to connect most dots, and there may actually be a few things he thinks Walt did that Walt DIDN’T do, but based on Walt’s history of manipulation Jesse is going to blame him at this point.
As Alan pointed out in his review, this is all a lot more compressed in the show timewise than it is for us watching it. To borrow a line from Lebowski, new shit has come to light, man. And that new shit is that Jesse now knows that Walt is a liar and a master manipulator. As Jesse has withdrawn inside his head the past couple of episodes, he has to be stewing over everything Walt has ever told him. When he found the pot gone, right after another close encounter with Huell (just like the earlier encounter, when he’d actually suspected that Huell had stolen the cigarette on Walt’s orders), it hits that raw nerve and clicks for him. He was right the first time, and Walt lied to him about Fring stealing the cigarette and poisoning Brock to get Jesse back as an ally against Fring, at a time when Walt desperately needed Jesse’s help. Those dots are not as complicated to connect as they may seem at first blush when you put yourself in Jesse’s place, not from our viewpoint as viewers.
I think Walt was smart enought to know that a whole other bag of worms would have been opened if he actually used the ricin. Thus, using Lily of the Valley made for a plausible “accident” scenario for the cops who were suspicious of Jesse when he offered the ricin as a possible cause of Brock’s sickness. But he still needed the ricin to go missing from Jesse to frame Gus.
Todd isn’t that accurate with uncle Jack — he calls the methyl amine thy stole ‘methylene’. Hard to imagine he will amount to a decent chemist without knowing the correct name of basic chemicals.
Also, if Walt was really retired, why is Todd calling him on a cellphone that is still operational? Don’t retired drug kingpins destroy their burners?
my guess is they are setting up that Todd and his partners are gonna try to force Heisenberg out of retirement since Todd is remedial and starts fires when he cooks
Todd would have Walt’s old cell phone number, the phone he broke in half during last week’s episode (so Walt won’t get that message). Todd is being WAY too open & careless right now, leaving a drug related message & using Walt’s real name during a heist story in public. I think the machine gun of Walt’s is meant for Lydia, Todd, and the crew after Lydia flips. Clean up time.
And Todd KILLED a child who waved at them because Jesse reminded him no one could ever know about this!! Now he’s telling his Nazi relatives all the details of the heist. I can’t wait for the little shit to be offed. If only Jesse can be the one to do it!
There are at least two reasons for this scene:
First, it shows how Todd thinks of Walt. As this mastermind chemist and he pays his respect to him with the voicemail message and by saying “it was perfect” to his uncle and friend.
Second, it shows that Todd is a sociapath. To him the kid didn’t even factor in. It’s like it never happened.
He’s the anti-Jesse. He doesn’t have a conscience and he reveres Walt.
Hanks going to shoot himself……remember the scene in ‘say my name’ when Hank is in the background and Mike is watching the movie during the DEA search and the actor in the movie is reacting to a suicide by a cop.
I agree, it seemed to be a bit of foreshadowing in this episode when Marie mentioned Walt’s only way out was suicide. That seems to being even more applicable to Hank’s situation.
That would be a shocker for sure, but I think it would ultimately be a hollow ending for a great character.
[SPOILER] When Omar was killed by that little kid, I was so pissed I swore I wouldn’t even watch the last 3 episodes of The Wire, in protest for such a great character going out so embarrassingly. But after I relented and finished the series, I understood that the whole point was that “the streets” would always treat Omar like a legend, while not even knowing who Marlo is. That was a poetic ending.
I don’t think Hank killing himself out of shame would have the same effect. It wouldn’t wrap up his character arc. A more fitting (though boring) ending would be for him to realize he needs to give up being super-agent Schrader, and retire and raise Flynn and Holly as the family man he never thought he wanted to be.
It makes sense. Hank can’t arrest Heisenberg, his great white whale, and he can’t go on knowing that Walt’s getting away with it. Also maybe something really bad happens soon (the nazis attack Walt’s family for example) and Hank feels guilty for not stopping Walt when he had the chance.
Hank is the hero of the story. If he dies it will be at the hands of one of the story’s villains. Hank committing suicide doesn’t work in both a dramatic sense and a character sense. There is one scenario I could see happening actually. If someone tries to assasinate Hank and acidentally kills Marie, I could accept Hank’s suicide AFTER bringing them to justice or taking revenge.
Really? If the spoiler isn’t for the show we’re talking about, maybe mention that. I know it’s been long enough that spoilers don’t really apply for The Wire, but I thought it was a safe assumption that I could read the spoiler comment having seen all of Breaking Bad.
AWESOME JOB SPOILING THE WIRE FOR ME, DUDE. I thought the *spoiler* was for Breaking Bad (of which I’ve seen all of the episodes). Jesus H. Christ.
The Wire ended over 5 years ago.. get over it.
I explicitly said I know it ended a long time ago, but if you’re going to have the courtesy to mention that it’s a spoiler, just specify, that’s all. No need to be a jerk about it, TS.
I’ll cop to my spoilage (sorry!), but I didn’t think there were many people on this board who haven’t watched The Wire yet (especially if they care enough about it to be upset at spoilers). It’s practically prerequisite viewing for the What’s Alan Watching boards, haha.
Point taken. I don’t want to be spoiler-dude around here.
No problem, it’s one of those things, I’ve always wanted to watch, I’ve started the series twice now, but something else always got in the way. Sorry the first comment sounded a bit douchey, it was just one of those moments, I see spoiler, have seen all of Breaking Bad, keep reading, then “Ahh! No!”
Effing Entertainment Weekly spoiled that Wire plot point a week after the episode aired. Anyone who watched on DVD was hosed.
I believe Hank won’t kill himself. The way he’s handled everything thrown at him now suggests otherwise but I guess we shouldn’t rule it out.
I think that Hank is stuck in a corner but the way he could get out of it is Jesse, after last episode’s events – Jesse could just go back to Hank and tell him about Brock, a crime unrelated to the meth operation that could put Walt behind bars.
5B has had a few throwbacks to the older episodes such as the confession (from Pilot) and I think Rabid Dog will have another throwback – last time Hank had reached the lowest of lows it ended with a shootout.
At the end of Rabid Dog, Hank will have another shootout but the two Salamanca’s will be Todd and Uncle Jack. Todd will be executed like Marco was but Uncle Jack will finish Hank off. Would that be a hell of a way to go out?
I knew immediately after Heull bumped Jesse that he lifted his dope and it would serve as the big reveal to Jesse about what really happened with Brock. That said, it still seemed contrived to me as (by the state of twitter) a ton of people had no idea what was going on. For whatever reason I have a hard time thinking Jesse would put two-and-two together that fast in that scenario all from losing a bag of dope.
I agree, way too much to digest in that short period of time. Also, why didn’t Saul deny, deny, deny. Jessie had no proof and Saul should have known Jessie would not kill him,as he is so guilt-ridden that he was about to walk away and put everything behind him.
Not to one-up anyone, but as soon as Huell came into the office with Saul, I knew he was going to steal the pot, and trigger Jesse’s flip. As far as the incredibility of Jesse putting everything together, yeah, that’s not enough evidence. But Jesse is more intuitive than deductive. For Walt to come to that revelation might have been improbable, but Jesse feels more than thinks, and when he comes up with realizations, I think they are based on his reading of the people involved. As an example, when Mike caught the guy who stole from Jesse’s house, and brought him there to try scaring him straight, Jesse didn’t think or analyze the situation, he just read it from his understanding of Mike & Tyrus that they were bluffing him. The blindfold was hardly any sort of clinching proof – it was only a clue in the context of understanding Mike and how he operates.
That is also how stealing the cigarette turned Jesse against Gus. The absence of a cigarette should hardly have damned Gus. As the foundation of the case for Walt’s narrative, it is shaky indeed. But what it actually does is put Jesse in a panicked emotional frame of mind. It does not prove to him that Gus poisoned Brock, it serves as the catalyst for Walt to remind Jesse that Gus does kill people, that he does use poison, and that he has caused harm to kids in Andrea’s family.
In neither instance did Huell’s pickpocketing function like inputting data into a computer, rather, in this episode as with Walt’s plot, it served to cause particular emotions in Jesse, that put him in a mental place where he can come to an understanding of exactly how Mr. White has manipulated him and how many lines he’d cross. For cold hard facts, Jesse knows more than enough to turn on Walt, such as Walt making him murder Gale and all the ways Walt has abused. He shows in the desert scene that he really understands’ Walt’s motivation. He did not need evidence or proof, he needed a trigger. And the immediate reminder of Walt’s role in the poisoning episode put the various things he knew front and center in his mind.
In sum, being reminded of Huell’s pick-pocketing talents was not the link in a chain of logic that proved Walt’s guilt, it was the trigger that put Jesse in an emotional state where he could appreciate the horror of all Walt has done to him.
I think in the wrong time or place, the revelation of Walt’s role in Jane’s death might not have turned Jesse against him anymore than killing Gale or Drew did. That sort of thing would be old news to Jesse, and an abstract datum next to the feelings of partnership or filial dependency he has toward Walt during the good moments of their relationship. This is, after all, the man who was able to persuade Jesse to terminate a current and healthy romantic relationship, a relationship that had been the fulcrum on which his loyalty between Gus and Walt swung.
Destroying the bond between Walt and Jesse could never rely on facts and logic, but on Jesse’s feelings, which caused him to attach so much personal significance and engender so much one-sided loyalty in the first place.
Well put, Darkdoug! I think you nailed it.
I grinned knowingly when Jesse panicked with a cigarette packet in his hand. I know for a fact that less astute viewers missed what Jesse realized at that exact moment. Fortunately for them, Vince Gilligan was nice enough to give them the exposition with the Jesse/Saul confrontation
I love you! I did EXACTLY the same thing. Twitter was full of confused individuals and I just chuckled.
I feel that many viewers have been conditioned to be spoon fed every little plot twist with exposition and now they consistently fail to see the forest for the trees
Careful you don’t break those arms gents.
Yes, you’re very smart. Now shut up.
So viewers who didn’t completely get that noticing his weed was gone would lead to him knowing Huell swiped it which leads to him being sure that’s how he lost the ricin cigarette which then somehow leads to the realization that Walt poisoned Brock, even though he knows it was actually not even via ricin, but by a plant, are just not astute enough? Okay then.
Seriously thank you like that was a HUGE plot point in Season 4 shit it carried over a little into Season 5, really shouldn’t have even needed the expo.
You’re an idiot. I’m sorry but it has to be said. You basically understood the fact that Jesse was realizing Walter/Saul stole his Ricin. No shit, everyone knew that too. You aren’t smart or by any means more keen than anyone else. What everyone is confused about is how/why Jesse is making these assumptions when he knows that it wasnt the Ricin that poisoned Brock. It’s seems a stretch for Jesse to immediatly make that assumption so it’s why everyone is questioning it. ESPECIALLY when we know full well that Sault wanted his weed anyways. So don’t pull your pud too hard. The fact that you didnt question the writing there actually indicates that you arent keeping all of your fact as hand and parsing the content of that scene as it’s fed to you. The writing there was sloppy and the only way to redeem themselves is EXPOSITION.
Know your role.
It’s increasingly amusing to see these comments about how Breaking Bad’s writing is sloppy or lazy.
The signifigance of the missing ricin cigarette is not that it was used to poison Brock but to make Jesse THINK that it was at the time. All of Jesse’s actions after Brock fell ill were predicated on his belief that the ricin had been stolen from him and used to poison Brock. Jesse has an entire monologue about how Mr. White is always playing him, manipulating him, earlier in the episode. With that on his mind, the revelation that Huell was a pickpocket who could have taken the cigarette and the implications of that fact are not a stretch.
The stretch here is that some nitpicking of a plausible turn of the plot is equal to a screwup by the writers. There are a lot of people who seem to be champing at the bit to declare that a show jumped the shark or that some perceived plot hole proves that a show sucks.
@JONAS.LEFT: EXACTLY! Thank you.
-What he said.
Hypoxia, when Brock got sick, and Jesse realized that the ricin cigarette was missing, his first thought was that Walt and Saul had something to do with it. He specifically said he thought that Huell had picked his pocket. And after the confrontation in the desert, I think it’s safe to assume that Jesse has thought about all of the times that Walt has manipulated him, including the whole charade of searching the house until they found the ricin. I don’t think it’s a stretch at all to think that he would put it all together after realizing that Huell picked his pocket again. Further exposition on this should not be necessary.
Oh, Jonas. You are my favourite commenter around these parts, so it makes me sad to see you so very wrong (IMO). I can’t speak for anyone else, but I don’t think my objection to the original Brock poison plot, or this amplification of the creakiness of it, is nitpicking. Nor is this turn of plot remotely plausible.
And I definitely cannot be said to be claiming that this show has jumped the shark or sucks in general. It is far and away the best show on TV now or ever, and the first 125 minutes or so of this (“half-“) season were breathtaking to watch, as storytellers operated at the pinnacle of their craft. But that makes it all the more jarring to suddenly, rudely, be slapped in the face, again, with this turd of a twist.
Oh, SLACKERINC, what terrific taste you have in commenters.
I wouldn’t single anyone out for the attitude I described (certainly not you), but I’ve read a lot of comments around the internets that boil down to, “Let’s see if these last eight episodes make Breaking Bad suck.” Ever since Lost, there’s an oddly antagonistic relationship a lot of people embrace with the shows they watch, and a sense of entitlement that if a series goes down a path they don’t like that it’s a betrayal of their loyalty. I’m not saying viewers have no right to disagree with or dislike the direction a show takes, just that they recognize that there’s a difference between a choice they don’t like and a fundamental flaw in the storytelling.
(JUSTIFIED S4 SPOILERS TO FOLLOW)
For example, I hated it when Jim Beaver was revealed as Drew Thompson on Justified. I liked his character so much and I was so looking forward to his future involvement in the show that my disappointment was massive. I thought there were major structural problems to the Thompson mystery itself, but as much as I hated its resolution, it was sound in its logic and plausibility. Since I am but a humble viewer I can gripe about my displeasure, but I can’t say they were wrong to do what displeased me. Similarly, I was deeply invested in the fate of Ellen May. Had she died, I would have been devastated, but it would have been an entirely valid choice for the writers to make.
(JUSTIFIED S4 SPOILERS CONCLUDED)
No need to get upset at people who figured this out. Look, if Jesse had immediately gone to Walt’s without stopping off at Saul’s, I’d agree that the show didn’t do a good job explaining Jesse’s actions. Some people would have figured it out, but I’m guessing that most people wouldn’t. I probably wouldn’t. But there was an entire scene where Jesse confronted Saul, and the entire thing (both Huell lifting the weed and Huell lifting the cigarette) was explained. At that point, I can’t feel sorry for anyone who still didn’t know what happened. The entire thing was explained by Jesse and Saul. What else needed to happen?
Jonas, I have only just started Justified so I skipped most of that (thanks for the spoiler “bars”).
John, I for one figured it out right away but simply groaned that they went back to this convoluted, M. Night Shamalayanesque monstrosity of a “twist”. I think some people are misreading complaints like mine for expressions of bewilderment when they are just the opposite.
The first time Jesse thought it was Walt and that he had Saul and Huell do the swapping he went straight to Walt and put a gun to his head. Obviously, Walt was able to talk his way out of it like he usually does.
This time he went straight to Saul and we know what happened. Saul couldn’t stand up to a gun in his face (most people other than Walt wouldn’t either). Had Jesse gone to Saul initally the first time around he probably would have gotten a confession and evidence that Walt was indeed behind the whole thing.
I don’t know why people have such a hard time with this.
The whole swapping out the cigarette box thing is debateable but Jesse connecting the dots is completely believable.
I certainly knew that the video was going to incriminate Hank when Skyler questioned whether he wanted to do it. It was his only play at the time, and quite possibly the most genius thing he has done up until now.
What I think the most amazing thing with this show right now is the fact I watch every significant character in a scene and assume they are going to die. I assume this is what watching The Sopranos was like back during the final season (I never had a chance to watch that show in real time, I only saw the final season after all the hoopla).
It was a fantastic plan (and a terrific plot twist). Hank is right that it’s mainly just a threat though – to really “work” and shift blame from Walt to Hank, and land Hank in jail, it requires Skyler to keep the truth hidden for quite a long time. Do you think Skyler would let Hank be framed as Heisenberg, especially if Walt is already deceased.
Of course we know that Walter will eventually be outed as Heisenberg, but it might not be for several months. Or it could be next week.
I think it’s safe to say that’s a twist NOBODY even thought of. Makes me so excited for the rest of the episodes. What else are they going to come up with that will blow our minds? Can’t wait!
besides the train episode and this one, when else has a tarantula showed up? might be a reach, but i’m trying to figure out if there’s a tarantula – godfather orange thing going on
Seems to me like the spider is connected to Todd. Maybe the spider crawling toward Jesse = Todd’s coming to them.
We saw Todd admiring the spider in the jar at the beginning of the episode immediately following Dead Freight, indicating to all the a) Todd is a psycho who felt a need to keep a memento from someone he killed, and/or b) the spider in the jar may somehow come back to connect Todd (to Drew’s death.
As Freud once said, “Sometimes a tarantula is just a tarantula.” Of course, Jung pointed out, “Oranges always signify death.”
We know from the flash forward that the house is never set on fire so *something* must stop Jesse from setting it alight. I’m guessing that we finally get to see Jesse and Walt Jr. onscreen when the next episode begins.
That house must reek of gasoline, though! Wonder how that gets explained.
Exactly my thoughts. Walt Jr is there. Jessie either kidnaps or kills him on the spot. Even better revenge than burning down the house!
Maybe Flynn interrupts Jesse and he can’t/wont light the gasoline?
Jesse wouldn’t ever do harm to Flynn. He has an aversion to hurting innocent people (Gale), especially children (Brock, Brock’s uncle who was also a little kid, who got killed by the dealers), so why in the world would he hurt or kill a poor kid with CP?
My guess also is Walt Jr. interrupts Jesse’s plan. In any case, that fire doesn’t get lit…the abandoned house had no visible fire damage, and once that gasoline ignited, even if it were extinguished quickly, there’d be severe damage to the house. In the flashforward, we can still make out the wall paneling on which “Heisenberg” was painted, and the wallpaper in Holly’s room.
Of course Jesse wouldn’t hurt Flynn or any other innocent person, but we don’t know if Junior is home.
Are we sure the kitchen wasn’t set on fire? The entire island from the flash-forward I believe was gone and I thought it was very damaged.
Why is this significant? The lotto ticket might get burned.
This may be a good opportunitiy for a Flynn-Jesse conversation where Jesse tells Flynn the truth of dad. At some point one would assume Walt Jr. discovers what’s going on, and it sounds like it won’t be coming from Hank with the “confession” block.
What I don’t understand is; if Hank is a drug king pin why would he need Walt to pay for his 177k hospital bills?
Walt can always cop to laundering the money, or maybe they incriminate Marie.
Good call. That’s certainly a big hole in Walt’s false confession. If Hank was running the whole drug business, why would Walt have all the money and Hank need to borrow/extort it from him? If Hank comes out with his counter-story (the truth), it will be obvious that’s much more plausible. (Walt paid because he was the kingpin and thus he had all the money.)
And why would he keep telling everyone to investigate the blue meth? As in, the meth he was allegedly selling. And even after Gale died, he was telling the DEA to keep the heat on Heisenberg. None of the story stands up to the most superficial scrutiny.
Bob, that is exactly right. Where is all the money Hank supposedly made as a drug king? He has no “car wash” or other form of money laundering.
But I think Walt is depending on Hank to not reveal himself as a dirty cop. Hank does use illegal searches. Hank does hit Walt, after previously hitting Jesse. Hank does hold back evidence from the DEA about Walt.
Possibly the explanation would be (consistent with Walt’s confession story set-up) Hank didn’t want to blow his cover as a government employee with limits on his insurance coverage, so he forced Walt, his minion, to pay for the additional rehab. Maybe this would work in tandem with Walt’s explanation of his sudden wealth (gambling winnings,successful carwash business, or both).
Good points, Pooptron; I guess the answer to these would be watch Low Winter Sun (cops commit crime and have to show some interest/rigor in investigating same to avoid revealing to others in the police bureaucracy that they actually did it).
Walt can make the claim that Hank wanted to keep up the image of a lowly DEA agent with not enough money. Walt is the brilliant brother in law that counts cards and makes lots of money gambling illegally.
In addition, even if Hank can disprove Walt’s sham story, Hank is still tainted because he took blood money for his rehab.
In addition, even if Hank can disprove Walt’s sham story, Hank is still tainted because he took blood money for his rehab.
Well, this isn’t a glaring hole. The rest of Walt’s story, with details such as the ride-along, Hank taking the kids, and the recent black eye certainly make up for that particular “hole.” Plus, the superb acting and the cancer make you somewhat automatically sympathize with Walt (if you don’t know his story). Remember, not everything about Walt’s story has to jive with what really happened, all he needs is for people to question or have second thoughts about Hank.
Also, by Walt’s arrogant calculations, Hank wouldn’t go out wit the video. So the mention of the 177k was more of Walt saying, “Hey Hank, we paid for your medical bills so you benefited from this. You’ll go down with us.”
Yeah, that’s not a hole at all. Walt paying for the bills hide’s Hank’s culpability. Hank forces Walt to launder the money through the car wash. Hank sets up Fring, kills Fring, to hide his own involvement. Hank being the one “out to get” Fring makes Hank look innocent. It’s a brilliant deception on Walt’s part because none of it can be proved, but none of it has to be proved.
There’s also the fact that Hank was inexplicably (in the DEA’s POV) the only one onto Gus. The DEA could come up with the conclusion that this was the case since Hank was really out to get rid of Gus.
Don’t look too closely at the plot holes. Like last season where it was just not believable that Mike would cooperate with Walt. He’d have shot him on sight in their first meeting, and Jesse was well if he had to.
I think Walt (and Hank) know that Hank could eventually beat that rap. But Hank knows his already ruined career would be made much messier by a long fight to save his reputation. The 177k comment was Walt reminding him that he benefitting can show direct proof of his benefit from the drug money.
It was genius in the it plays into the natural question of ‘how does the BiL of the DEA head act as a meth king pin unless the cop is incompetent or complicit.
Heisenbird and Gabbo nailed it. Also, the portrayal in The Sopranos of organised crime involved lower level mobsters regularly “kicking up” to their bosses. There were other traditions about the lower guys having to pay for meals and drinks. So wouldn’t the medical bills thing be another kind of “kicking up”?
It doesn’t necessarily make sense that Walt would have paid for Hank’s rehab if Hank is really Heisenberg. But it doesn’t really matter. The whole of Walt’s statement if presented to the DEA would present a serious challenge to Hank to convince them it was basically false, though he probably eventually could do that, at least to the point of avoiding prosecution. But Hank *did* accept drug money, even if unwittingly, a far too juicy tidbit to leave out of Walt’s statement, even if it fits awkwardly with the rest of his claims.
So Saul draws the line at smoking pot in his office?
The point was, that if Jesse showed up high to the rendezvous, that would destroy any hope of Jesse leaving town and getting a new identity. Apparently Saul’s “guy” doesn’t do business with junkies
My intepetation was that “the Guy” wouldn’t take Jesse as a customer if he was under the influence at their meeting.
Potheads are not junkies.
Ok Jim. Whatever.
Ok Jim. Whatever.
Alot of people thought why would Saul care if he had weed on him, why would the “eraser” care if Jesse had weed on him but thats how Saul is. I believe he was that kind of paranoid, must have everything just perfect whenever we first met Gus and Mike.
I’m emotionally spent for the first time watching a television show since Omar was killed in The Wire. And there are 5 episodes left. I love this show
Funny you mention Omar’s death bc I found myself thinking if this show would ‘pull an Omar’ and kill off one of the bigger characters suddenly like they did Omar. My money is on Jesse unfortunately.
Funny you mention Omar’s death bc I found myself thinking if this show would ‘pull an Omar’ and kill off one of the bigger characters suddenly like they did Omar. My money is on Jesse unfortunately.
NO! They better leave Jesse alone or I will be very upset! I just want to give him a hug and tell him it’s all going to be okay. It’s not of course. But Vince Gilligan and the actors have given interviews saying they think the audience will be very pleased with how it turns out. Killing Jesse would NOT be pleasing. So I’m pinning my hopes on that not happening.
Me too. I feel like this show just punched me in the heart. I think it’s only going to get worse, though…
Jesse’s pretty clearly out to kill Walt, and Walt knows it. It’s likely one of them is going to die. Walt is still alive in the flash forward at the beginning of the season. Putting two and two together it seems likely to me Jesse won’t survive.
If I’m putting odds on it, I think it’s more likely than not that three major characters are going to die by the end of the series – Jesse, Hank, and either Skyler or one of the White children. Jesse and Hank because both are in pretty much life-or-death struggles with Walt, and the family member because all the scenes with the bikers/Lydia seem to be suggesting that they are going to come after Walt to pull him back in at some point and this week’s show contained what seemed to me like some pretty ominous foreshadowing (Skylar telling Marie the kids would be safe at her house).
Hey! Spoiler alert?
Just because Walt is alive in the flash forward doesn’t mean he survives to the end of the series. The flash forward doesn’t necessarily represent the end of the show. This could be pointing to a Walt-Jesse confrontation in which Jesse and Hank take down Walt and Todd. Now THAT would please me. Except for the part here Hank and Jesse then go to jail for life.
I never quite understood the theory that the “Better Call Saul” spinoff was a feint to keep us in the dark about Saul’s fate. I like Saul but with ALL of these characters who have their fates up in the air, I don’t think Saul’s is necessarily top priority for viewers. The fates of Walt, Jesse, Skyler, the kids, Hank and even Marie seem to be speculated about more than Saul’s.
I am not sure how I feel about this episode. The video confession was brilliantly acted and shocking. I was glad to see Skyler not feeling good about it. I hope it makes her choose a different path.
And while Paul was excellent, as soon as Saul expressed concern for Jesse having dope, I knew exactly where this was going to go.
I hope it leads him back to Hank because the jail scene was way too short.
I think it’s more likely that Gilligan is at least exploring the idea of making the spinoff, including securing Bob Odenkirk’s scheduling, etc. So he realized that in today’s TMZ world, we’d all find out about it and go “AH HA!!! I figured out that Saul is going to survive!!”, so he just decided to put the idea out there so that we wouldn’t be chewing through the clues about Saul’s fate.
When I think of the idea of a Breaking Bad spinoff, it sounds so stupid. But, I ask myself if I’d be interested in watching a dark comedy show about a shady lawyer who uses his tricks and tactics to get his clients exonerated (so, basically Saul)….the answer is yes. So why not have it actually be Saul? I’ll be watching if they end up making it.
What different path does she have? The key to last week’s scene in the diner with Hank was that she realized when he turned the recorder on that she’s in deep too. She’s not an innocent bystander in the criminal enterprise. Does anyone think the DOJ is going to turn their back on racketeering and money laundering? I’d bet the “Skylar not feeling good about it” is more closer to “this won’t work” than “this is the wrong thing to do.”
Putting that new show on after Breaking Bad is a mistake. You don’t have time to digest Breaking Bad and then watch that show. You go to the internet and see what people are saying about Breaking Bad.
The show is playing on my TV right now and not only am I not watching it but I don’t even know the name of the show (I did turn my head when I heard Gale’s voice though). Might be the highest rated show ever that nobody saw.
I agree. I’m too hyped up after that hour to care about a new show right now.
I agree, it was much preferable when they’d just re-run the same Breaking Bad episode immediately after. You could “digest” or discuss the episode as it played again.
But, they have a new show and they’re trying to turn it into a success somehow. Failing, according to ratings over the past couple of weeks, but trying.
It’s just background noise to me as I read the message boards after Breaking Bad. But funny thing is, Breaking Bad in the beginning was that for me when it came on after Mad Men.
Best comment of the night: “Might be the highest rated show that nobody saw”.
I thought the house in the flash forward did look blackened as though it had been burned.
Same here, it looked like a wreck
Could be that Jesse starts the fire and then Heisenberg shows up – and it will be H and not Walt. Given we know Walt is alive in the future, this doesn’t bode well for Jesse. I hope I’m wrong.
For sure, something will prevent the house from burning down completely. My recollection is just different from Alan’s in that I recall seeing evidence of fire damage. I think Jesse at least gets the blaze going.
Agree, it looked like fire damage to me. The house obviously doesn’t burn completely down. Maybe Jesse will light it, realize Walt Jr. is home, and the fire will be put out before it consumes the house.
I just went back and watched the first scene, and it doesn’t look like there’s any fire damage. It’s been ransacked, sure, but nothing looks burned.
I thought so too, but if you watched the promo for next week, the family is in the house as usual. No apparent fire. Must reek of gas, though.
Maybe Jesse is the one to write Heisenberg on the wall
My assumption is that Jesse trashes the house and paints “HEISENBERG” on the wall, and that’s why the house is condemned in the future.
But then HALCYON says that everything is normal in next week’s promo so who knows.
I HATE “NEXT WEEK ON…” PROMOS!!!!
Maybe Jesse broke into the wrong house by mistake. Carol will walk in just as he’s about to strike the match, drop her groceries and Jesse will say, “Oops, my bad.”
Please explain how seeing the cigarette pack makes Jessie realize that Walt poisoned Brock and that Sal took the cigarette. I am confused.
I feel the same way…it seems like a real leap for Jesse to make all at once.
It’s been explained above by Alan: while waiting for the car, he goes for his weed, and seeing cigarettes instead, he realized that Huell must have lifted the weed off of him, and replaced it with cigarettes.
This caused him to remember the time two seasons ago when he suspected Huell of lifting the ricin cigarette off of him. With the current sleight of hand as “evidence” he was able to confirm his previous suspicions: that Huell indeed *did* lift the ricin cigarette off of him – by order of Saul, thus by order of Walter – in order to poison Brock.
It’s a stretch.
he didn’t replace it with cigarettes. jesse had two realizations 1) his weed was gone.
2) pulls out his cigarettes and it reminds him of who must’ve lifted the weed.
Yeah, that cigarette disappearing was a huge thing for him. He couldn’t let it go. And now that he realizes what a liar Walt is, it seems so very convenient that he just happened to find it in the Roomba. But as others have mentioned, Jesse knew that Brock was poisoned by a plant and not ricin. Did he forget that or were we supposed to?
It was the pack and then not having the bag of pot that allowed him to add 2+2.
REALLY RE WATCH THE SERIES BECAUSE JESSIE HAD HIS CIGAR. STOLEN WITH THE RICEN IN IT IN SEASON 4 SO WALT COULD GET JESSIE BACK ON HIS SIDE TO TAKE OUT GUS …… AND SINCE IT HAPPENED AGAIN JESSIE IS PUTTING EVERYTHING TOGETHER..
I don’t think Jesse has to have all the logistics worked out to realize that he was right about Walt. It’s just that as obsessive as he was, he only worked out scenarios that involved Walt as the only player. Once he realizes that the last person he trusted helped Walt lift the ricin, the details no longer mattered, all that Jesse could deal with was his blinding rage at Walt and Saul, the accomplice who made it all possible…
Whoah MJ, lay off the capslock key.
Jesse also remembers that it was Walt who was with him when the ricin cigarette was found. Not a coincidence. He also knows that Gus had nothing to do with the poisoning, but Walt benefited from Jesse believing that Gus did it. (Walt couldn’t even talk to Jesse before the poisoning happened) He also knows that Walt knows how to do poison and he’s done it before. Jesse just couldn’t understand how and when Walt managed to swipe the ricin cigarette, until he saw Huell do the same thing with the weed.
Can someone please explain again what Jesse figured out? He saw his weed was gone. He knew Saul took it. How did he make the leap to figuring out that Walt poisoned Brock?
Jeeze, these cliffhangers are going to kill me. They’re clearly going to do this until the jump forward to the house being destroyed and Walt going away and coming back. I don’t think I can handle it.
On another note, this was a great episode. Any scene with Walt in it lying was unbelievably tense. Can’t wait for next week.
– by which you mean any scene in which Walt’s lips are moving..?
– by which you mean any scene in which Walt’s lips are moving..?
I get the feeling Todd is terrified of not living up to expectations and is desperately hoping Walt will help him out somehow.
For me, one of the most amazing parts about this season is that when every single episode ends, I find myself saying, “has the hour passed already?” I’ve been on the edge of my seat almost every moment of every single ep. these last few episodes. Great job Vince G!
I’m wondering if the reason that Skyler looked so catatonic in the later car wash scenes was that she had been standing behind the video camera and watched Walt’s “confession” and just realized the absolute depth of her husband’s morality and total ability for deceit. Of course, she knew and had some experience with it, but this was one of Walt’s lowest non-killing, non-poisoning moments.
I agree completely. Obviously she knows Walt is the one who knocks but that video takes it to another level I feel. Excited to see if that’s the direction they take it.
I’m assuming that Walt assured Skylar that the video was a bluff to get Hank to back off, and I agree with you that her looking catatonic at the car wash was her wondering if Walt would actually take down Hank if push came to shove.
For someone whose gambling addiction was made up, the irony is that Walt has relied a whole lot on gambling and bluffing throughout the series. I mean, it was an enormous gamble to think that poisoning Brock would get Jesse to turn on Gus, and the whole scene when Jesse initially blamed Walt was essentially a huge bluff by Walt to see how far Jesse would go. It’s becoming clearer by now, however, that people aren’t falling for his bluffs as easily anymore.
And she realizes her family will never be the same and she’s lost her sister forever.
What story will Walt spin to explain to Jr. why there are no more family gatherings with Hank and Marie?
Really interesting points everyone. Yes, I imagine Walt told her that it was a bluff to get Hank off his case. She`s probably wondering if it was worth it just to protect Walt.
We all know Gilligan by now and know that nothing happens by accident.. Anyone else notice that the jacket that “Mr. Lambert” wears in the flash forwards was the jacket that Todd was wearing in tonight’s episode? If the theory of Walter White takes a trait from someone he murders.. Wouldn’t Todd’s Jacket be a sign of what’s to come?
Seriously! Wow, good catch. Didn’t notice that at all.
Not Todd’s jacket. His are either gray or khaki and both had epaulets on the shoulders. Walt’s in the flash forward is dark grey and has no epaultets.
Here’s a link with a photo that suggests it’s Jesse’s jacket.
[www.buzzfeed.com]
Hey, Gersh, thanks for sharing that link, I’m looking forward to reading the whole article.
While the jackets do appear similar, and I can’t be 100% certain, it still looks to me like Jesse’s has epaulets on the shoulders and Walt’s doesn’t. The color is also a little off.
Very intriguing ending and loved the throwbacks to the pilot and even the flashforwards if that makes sense.
I reckon in the next episode Walt will want to settle the score with Jesse by asking him to meet in a public place with Jesse avoiding him and ringing him from a payphone and saying that he’s going to do something worse than burn his house down. Most plausible guess I could think of.
Bear Canyon Arroyo Spillway Dam features prominently in the most recent Terminator movie starring Christian Bale.
Jesse would not call the little brother to say goodbye. He took the blame for him for when his parents found the pot that belonged to the little brother. I do not remember the name of the episode. It was one of the last things the parents did to Jesse that made him hate them. They thought the little brother was a good but he was a bad seed too.
Smoking pot does not make you a bad seed.
anyone notice the ceo of jcrew and madewell as the car wash customer who was given the wrong change?
What with all these comments about “As soon as I saw the joint, I had it all figured out” and such, I fear that I am just not smart enough to be watching television with this posse of world-class geniuses.
I figured it out, but only because there was a mini-uproar about that plotline on Alan’s blog after it happened a couple seasons ago.
If I wasn’t reading Alan’s reviews and comments back then, I probably wouldn’t have picked up on it either.
Glad I wasn’t the only one getting a Tarantino vibe off the opening scene with Todd. His train heist story was like a cross between two scenes in “Reservoir Dogs” — the opening diner scene there (kept waiting for Uncle Jack to say he doesn’t tip) and Mr. Orange telling the bathroom/drug dog story to Joe and company to convince them he’s for real.
Also wondering if Jack, Todd and the other guy “sanitized” the diner before they left. What was up with the blood on Jack’s shoe?
Jack had just murdered Declan and his crew in the desert in the last episode, so it was natural there should be some spatter. Jack delivered the coup de grace to Declan.
I love the homage/tribute to different scenes in classic movies. The Tarantino diner scene, the oranges spilling (Godfater), the Good Fellas rapid montage to get the heart racing…any others?
How about the Fredo hug Walt gives Jesse???
I think we’ll see that Hank was following Jesse to the house and stops him from burning it down, instead convincing him to work with him to bring down Walter. Which is why Walter goes into hiding. We saw right before the final scene, Hank had to call of the agents he had tailing Jesse and then left the office. I wonder if he left to follow Jesse on his own.
I like that. I think it seems quite plausible as Hank had just left.
Too big of a leap for Jesse to put all the dots together on the ricin. I know they had to get us there somehow but that seemed implausible.
Otherwise a great, great episode
It doesn’t take Rocket science for Jesse to put two and two together. Really all it took was a “full me once shame on you full me twice shame on me” scenario. Saul was foolish enough to try the same trick twice on Jesse and got burned
In the emotional state that Jessie was in, I don’t really buy him making that connection – especially considering we haven’t heard much about Brock in a while – but I suppose it’s possible.
Still doesn’t really explain why Saul would risk the same move twice, for something as seemingly innocent as weed.
I didn’t think it was a big leap at all. It’s simple…once Jesse saw how easy it was that Huell lifted the weed, then Jesse knew he probably lifted the cigarette, which Walt previously convince him that it wasn’t the case. Jesse caught Walt in another lie. I had a bigger problem with the confession video. Still a riveting ep.
Saul confirmed Jesse’s suspicions while Jesse had the gun pointed at him.
Rewatch ep. 4.12–Jesse had it figured out. Walt just lured him away from that idea then by blaming it on Gus. Now, it all makes sense. It wasn’t really a leap.
Watching it in real time, I said to other viewers confused, ‘must be that he realizes Walter poisoned the little boy’. I mean what else could it be related to stuff missing from his pockets after going to Saul’s office? But people who remembered the exact situation and sequence in the previous season have better and quicker memories than I. The thing that’s especially tricky too is that so much of the Brock poisoning plot didn’t occur on camera. I was reading this site back them too; it’s harder if you always just watched the show and never looked at discussions of it on the web.
Is it possible Todd leaves out the part about killing Drew Sharp because he can’t tell the gang members? This is a show about morality, after all, and it is both a fact and a oft-used trope that even the most violent criminals have a code when it comes to both harming children, and harming those who hurt children.
Well, let’s say it comes out that Todd killed the boy, and the gang kills him a la prison murders of child abusers. That would leave them and Lydia in need of a cook — Jesse — and if so, it would create someone Walt might have to come back and save.
That’s the best theory I’ve heard yet, but I still don’t buy it.
I think the gun is a huge misdirect for the audience. Walt is either going to use it as a decoy, or as payment for something else he needs.
Nah, the Nazis might flinch a bit, but then Uncle Jack, or the other uncle (can’t remember his name) would say, ‘Kid wasn’t wearing a bike helmet was he?’ thereby shuffling all the discomfiture off.
I had way more trouble believing just how ‘mean’ the nazi uncles were with sheir pissy comments about ashtrays on planes. OMG, what the world is coming to. Really, BrBa writers? Or is this just a feint?
Killing a kid to cover up a criminal conspiracy is definitely something these guys would do. Their honor code would dictate that you don’t kill or otherwise harm kids for fun, but if it’s between any random innocent and your own ass going to prison, you do what you have to do.
I think Todd just left that part out of the story because it makes the heist sound less glorious and successful. I don’t believe it’s going to come up again as a plot detail – however, I do think it’s likely that Todd will fail as a cook and Jesse will be drawn into service.
Walt playing with the truth so expertly is the scariest part – it somehow cements his iredeemability for me. I wanted to see him find his humanity for so long, but somewhere, maybe with the ricin plant reveal, I just couldn’t let him back. I don’t want to see him get justice (unlike perhaps Tony Soprano). I just feel bad about him, like this is Breaking Bad’s philosophy on life, that a human soul can become so rotten it can not be redeemed.
(BTW, the only liar/actor I can think of who might be able to go toe to toe with Walt would be Henry Gale – I love it when television can play so nimbly with what the audience knows and what the characters don’t.)
Yep, revealing him as Brock’s poisoner was it for me. For a while I was rooting for both Walt and Hank, which was confusing. But now I’m firmly on team Hank. Take that bitch down!
So, Kevin Rankin plays another henchman, not Uncle Jack?
Walt’s relationship with Skyler is a lot more precarious than it seemed last week. After being so open with her, Walt is once again lying to her, this time omitting the tiny complication of his former partner gunning for him. It reminded me that there are still secrets she doesn’t know. She’s aware of his drug business, but she has no idea that he poisoned a little boy to save his own ass. So, of course, Walt can’t tell her about Jesse, because the obvious question it raises is why? And how clueless is Walt as he tells her that they’re fine? Skyler is sitting there probably contemplating the fact that her relationship with her sister is dead and Walt hasn’t even considered what it cost her.
The way Walt continues to use his cancer as a weapon against people is starting to make me feel like he deserves it.
I agree that R.J. Mitte has been terrific when given the chance to shine. His part in the intevention from season one where he calls Walt a coward for not fighting for his life was an early highlight to me.
Jesse’s drug use makes me think less of him every time. If it weren’t for his pathetic need to get high Jane wouldn’t have fallen off the wagon (at least not then) and she would still be alive. It bugs me how Jesse’s role in her death is ignored. The fact that his drug use was what lead to the revelation about Brock bugs me too. He could have gone off to Alaska none the wiser, but no. He has to get high. It’s not a criticism of the show, just how I feel. So often Jesse is presented as a contrast to Walt, Jesse is good and Walt is evil. Jesse’s decisions have had consequences just as ugly and destructive as Walt’s, but for some reason he is mostly seen as a victim. I’m not saying he’s as bad as Walt, but I don’t think he’s as morally superior to him as others do.
I agree that Jesse isn’t the Mother Teresa that alot of people make him out to be. I don’t want him to “get” Walt, the only thing I’ve ever wanted for him is to get his act together and clean up his life. I wish Jesse’s arc was headed towards a “Bubbles walks up the stairs” ending with his parents and little brother, but instead he’s going head-to-head with Walt – which, let’s face it, isn’t going to go well for Jesse.
IDK, he might just be the one who can take down Walt. No one has been able to out-think Heisenberg, so maybe someone operating on passion and outrage, who knows him really well could be the one to do it.
That said though, I think it’s more likely and thematically fitting that if Walt goes down, it will be through his own hubris in taking on someone or something beyond his means.
But I agree with Jonas, that Jesse is not nearly as sympathetic as comparisons to Walt might delude the undiscerning viewer into believing.
He’s more of a tragic figure, I think, whose tragic flaw is the issues that kept drawing him back into the orbit of the worst possible father figure.
Can’t agree on RJ Mitte. He’s just not very good. There’s a reason why he’s had so little screen time over the years. If they had cast a better actor, I suspect Walt Jr. would have had more substantial scenes. But they didn’t.
What John said.
It couldn’t have been more clear that (1) Mitte was overmatched, and (2) the director/Gilligan knew it. They couldn’t end that scene fat enough, or show Mitte’s close ups less. And I thank them.
I think the fact that R.J. Mitte has been given less screen time than most of the cast is a function of the fact that Junior is child and therefore less a part of the adult world that the main story takes place in. In the early seasons there were a lot more domestic scenes of either Skyler, Walter, or both interacting with their son. Starting with season three, that family dynamic is shattered with Walt out of the house and Skyler’s storyline involving Ted Beneke and her divorce attorney. Eventually Skyler becomes embroiled in Walt’s business and so her screen time is devoted to that aspect of the show. Hank’s role in the show also expanded as the series progressed. At this point, he’s arguably as ventral to the show as Walt or Jesse. As a teenage boy, Junior isn’t going to figure into the endgame in the way that the adults playing it do.
Is Mitte overmatched? Given that his co-stars are seasoned actors, each with more years of experience than Mitte has candles on his birthday cake, I suppose that is true. I would argue he more than held his own with Bryan Cranston in Salud. Their scene together was incredibly powerful and a huge part of that was Mitte’s performance. It’s easy to be dismissive of Junior on a show like this. Walt, Skyler, Hank, Marie, and Jesse are the focus, and each of them has adopted alternate personas as a way to navigate their world. Junior is not as complicated as them, so Mitte was never going to get the same caliber of material to play as the rest of the cast. It doesn’t really seem fair to compare his straight forward teenage boy to the epic figures that inhabit the rest of the show.
As to what Gilligan and the cast and crew know or think about R.J. Mitte’s contribution to Breaking Bad, they have all been nothing less than complimentary. On the Breaking Bad Insider Podcast, when Vince Gilligan talks about the great actors that bring his characters to life he never fails to include Mitte alongside Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, and whatever guest stars are currently making their mark.
Not so sure about how great Walt’s plan with the video. If Hank is heisenberg then why would he keep putting attention on him again and again when the DEA just wanted to close the case?
Blue ice is on the street. Therefore Heisenberg is still in business. If he is one and the same, Hank would be believable as a dedicated DEA agent who is on the heals of a master criminal. Hide in plain sight.
i understand the thinking behind it but at times the DEA/gomez came up with explanations such as “emptying inventory” or “copycat” or just flat out told him to drop it and he kept talking about it anyway. Just seems that someone who had many opportunities to let the DEA forget about Heisenberg wouldn’t keep bringing him to his office’s attention.
The point isn’t to pin it all on Hank. Walt intended that the video be seen by only Hank, after all. All he wants is to scare off Hank, make him think that his colleagues will doubt him (which is already scary) when the story comes out. It was also a way to say that “you’re going down with me if it comes to that, since I paid for your medical bills and all.”
“(At Comic-Con, Gilligan outlined the broadest strokes of it, including Walt using his knowledge as a teacher to slip into Brock’s school and give him a tainted juice box.) ”
Seriously? Used his knowledge as a teacher? He’s a strange man going into a preschool to give a preschooler a juice box, and his “knowledge as a teacher” is supposed to help with that? There are so many obvious problems with that scenario that they don’t need enumeration. I wish I hadn’t read that explanation because it’s so damn stupid.
I was not able to get into the room at Comic Con. Before reading this I had thought that one of Saul’s guy’s maybe Kuby got a temp job in the school cafeteria and slipped something into Bronk’s lunch. I think the school system would know who Walt is so it would have to be someone with a low profile.
I agree that’s really stupid.
The easiest explanation is pretty simple: Huell and Kuby did it somehow. I’ll come up with one off the top of my head:
They get some dollar-store badges and stop Brock and a group of kids as they walk to school, posing as some sort of school official (don’t forget, these are like 8 year old kids). They tell the kids that some kid brought a knife to school recently, so they’re checking all lunchboxes for knives. As they check Brock’s, they sub out his juicebox for the poisoned one.
Bam – poisoned. I think we’re all spending way too much time questioning the logistics of this one action.
Pre-school? I would put brock in elementary school at least. There are lots of elementary schools that go up to junior high.
Amazing episode. Didn’t see any of that coming.
I really think Walter cares for Jessie. He could’ve let Gus deal with him and then continue to cook meth with Gail and all would’ve been good. Plus he rescued him from the drug house after he went into depression over Jane. Of course Walter was also the cause of his problems. One could argue that Walter was just looking out for himself but I still feel that he looks out for him as well.
I’m glad they finally discussed Jessie leaving town. It didn’t seem natural that he’d stay around with all the pain he’s experienced but the show couldn’t just write him out. The way they handled this was great.
I had always figured that Huell had a decoy pack of smokes with him and when he frisked Jessie he removed the ricin pack and replaced it with the decoy pack. It seems there is some confusion about how it happened but that’s the way I figured it went down.
Was there some point to the uncle washing the blood off his boot and flushing it? The scene ended before you saw the paper completely flush? Could this be used as evidence somehow? Doesn’t seem likely.
I figured they would show Jessie spray painting ‘Heisenberg’ on the wall but like Alan said it seems unlikely the fire was started. I guess Walter will show up and stop him.
Poor Jessie. I hope he survives.
I also wondered what was up with that scene of the uncle flushing the bloody paper towel. I expected it to come back up.
In fact, I spent that whole scene waiting for the other shoe to drop: be it Todd blabbing about killing the kid, the waitress overhearing them, or something worse.
I think the scene with blood on the boot was to show how careless the neo-Nazis are compared to, say, Gus Fring. They’ve just massacred like 15 drug dealer people and are still wearing the same boots, with blood on them, no less. They have swastikas tattooed on their necks. They’re listening to Todd tell a story about jacking methylamine from a train while using real goddamn names in a public place. They’re towing 1000 gallons of methylamine on their pickup in broad daylight. They’re good at killing people, but they’re going to be pretty bad at keeping their meth business discreet.
Crazy-ass honey Nazis don’t care!
It will come back up. These guys wouldn’t show it if it wasn’t going to figure back in somehow. I’d assume that with blood on a shoe, there is likely blood elsewhere left behind in that restroom. When the cleaning crew comes in, it will be noticed, the cops will be called, cameras will be checked, and it will end up tying these guys to the massacre down the road. These guys will rat and out Walt as Heisenberg. There can only be so many neo-Nazi guys driving a truck with a stainless steel tanker out there and in a place that crowded with witnesses someone noticed the tats and the tanker. Plus, all three guys sitting at that table have criminal records, which only makes them that much easier to track.