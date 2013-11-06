Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ’48 Hours’

A quick review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as my mouth smells like rotten trout milk…
Cops allegedly love doughnuts, so it’s perhaps appropriate that so far, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been the quintessential example of a doughnut show: delicious and chewy on the perimeter, and offering nothing in the middle.
The creative team has done a terrific job at establishing the rest of the detective squad, from significant players like Santiago or Terry – the latter of whom was so funny last night (especially in the scene where he had to stifle a yawn), I kept wishing Terry Crews would be turned into the new star – to minor ones like Hitchcock and Scully, and yet Peralta remains the show’s thinnest, most annoying character. The concept of “Brooklyn” seems to be “manchild detective slowly grows up under the guidance of a disapproving new father figure,” but the emphasis has been way too much on the child half of Jake rather than the man. I’m not sure a single scene of “48 Hours” would have to be rewritten if you wanted to replace Andy Samberg with a 12-year-old and treat this as a cop version of “Doogie Howser, MD.” That the other cops are now continually annoyed with his juvenile behavior doesn’t help, because he keeps doing it for 97% of every episode until he gets a brainstorm at the very end.
There’s a lot to like about “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and I’ll keep watching for Crews’ energy, Andre Braugher’s deadpan, the weirdness of Chelsea Peretti, gameness of Joe Lo Truglio and Melissa Fumero, etc., but Peralta needs to be reinvented, and fast. The last two comedies Mike Schur worked on radically changed their approach to their main character after a six-episode first season – “The Office” by softening Michael Scott just a little, “Parks and Rec” by changing how the other characters reacted to Leslie Knope – but there’s not going to be a hiatus here until spring, so any transformation will have to be done on the fly. I hope they realize that it’s necessary.
What did everybody else think?
Gave it a chance last night (under the mistaken impression that Patton Oswalt would be a guest) after skipping several episodes. Going back to skipping now, as I find Peralta so off-putting.
Oswalt IS on next week.
I know I would totally watch a cop version of Doogie Howser, M.D.
Alan, the second I finished this episode I got on Wikipedia, because I wanted to see where this episode came in the production order. And, just as I had suspected, this was one of the 1st episodes shot (103). I realize we’re not that far into the season yet, but even after the last couple of fantastic episodes, this one felt much less developed.
Makes me laugh my a** off, though, so that complaint is pretty much worthless.
Yeah, not surprised this was one of the first episodes filmed. Jake was more annoying than he had been the last couple of weeks.
That being said, I thought this was a pretty funny episode. So no complaints here, either.
Good catch. I thought it might be an out of order episode since we saw promos with Terry Crews sleeping on the pull-up bar several weeks ago.
I really like the shows energy, each episode has its share of misses but it moves quickly past them thanks to the very likable cast.
Peralta probably needs a legitimate champion outside of Joe Lo Truglio’s sidekick support. A mother figure to Braugher’s father perhaps.
When I watched the pilot, I liked Samberg and Braugher, but thought most of the supporting cast was weak. Since then, it seems like all the supporting characters have improved, while Peralta & Holt have stagnated. Peralta’s just too juvenile & annoying for a lead, and they haven’t given Braugher much to do beyond act stern and disapproving.
I think the problem is that Peralta is both juvenile AND a good cop, which means there’s no real incentive for him to change, or even for other characters to care if he changes. It’s a workplace comedy, and he’s good at his job, so who cares?
Holt saying “my hair is a mess” was absolutely perfect. Maybe I just won’t ever get sick of that deadpan delivery and other people will.
that hair line had my laughing my ass off. braugher’s delivery is perfect.
Chelsea Peretti is the only good thing about this show.
Interesting. To me, Chelsea Peretti is the only bad thing about this show.
Agree with Annea
You’re worried about character development 2 months into a half hour sitcom with a large cast? This show makes me – and most anyone else I know who has seen it – laugh more than any new show in years. That’s remarkable. I hated Samberg on SNL and even he is hilarious on this show. Annoying the suspect with his guitar and screeching was hilarious.
I’ll agree that Andy Samberg isn’t perfect but people are acting like he’s death. Sure Peralta is a manchild but he is no where close to Michael Gary Scott. And he’s no where close to as annoything as Schmidt on New Girl. People need to just sit back and watch the funniest show on tv with the best ensemble. Sure Samberg is the star but the rest of the cast is heavily used.
Agreed. I think he straddles the man/child line perfectly…the only thing that makes him childish is his impulsivity and excessive jocularity. However, he’s a great cop, he owns up to his mistakes, he doesn’t shirk his responsibilities or culpability, and he does try to make up for letting his colleagues down. I think he’s a great character so far, and the show has done the ensemble well enough anyway.
This was the third episode produced so let’s all relax
Why did the ads keep mentioning Patton Oswalt? Did I miss hear something wasn’t the episode supposed to be about a fight between the FDNY and NYPD? I think those types of episodes where the enemy is an outsider (the Vulture for example) are when the show is working the best because its the entire precinct against someone else instead of the precinct against Perralta.
That’s next week.
That the show makes me laugh consistently and has done right by developing the secondary and tertiary characters more than make up what annoyance I sometimes feel about Peralta’s juvenile behavior.
The only consistently funny thing so far, is Samberg’s antics. Braugher is a good foil. The rest are not funny and are often just annoying – especially Lo Truglio and Linetti. That best pie argument was so predictable it was just a drag on the episode. What kept it clicking was, as usual, Samberg.
I totally agree. I find it odd that so many people find Samberg (and/or his character) off-putting, as I think he is usually the best thing about the show (Braugher and Crews are close). I think the rest of the supporting cast are fine but one-note and not particularly funny, with the exception of Chelsea who I find to be one note, annoying, and not funny in the least.
I expected to find Samberg annoying, and was surprised to find I like him well enough. It helps that the other characters call him on his bs. The only one I find annoying is Gina.
This show makes me laugh out loud more than any other show on TV right now. I’m more than willing to suffer through any growing pains since it’s such an enjoyable 22 minutes every week. If the show improves into a better all around show, I’ll be ecstatic, but if it continues to be a show like 30 Rock that is just trying to cram as many jokes into an episode as possible, I’m not going to stop watching or be entertained.
I love the show. I think it’s hilarious. And I think Samberg is especially hilarious. The guitar playing and screeching to annoy a confession out the guy just had me rolling!
This is a sitcom, so not only can I not get worked up about any perceived character growth, or lack thereof, but I’m not enough noticing it. I’m just laughing my head off and loving the damn show.
I think a much funnier gag would have been to have Terry keep falling asleep with his eyes open, while doing stuff – pouring coffee, lifting weights, etc.
The thing about this show is that the main character is not the driving force for the comedy to me (Much like with “Parks And Rec” where I love Amy Poehler but “Leslie Knope” rarely makes me chuckle as a character but the supporting characters make me LOL). The supporting characters hit a home run last night and even the eventual coupling of Peralta and Santiago (you know it is coming… it’s a sitcom) had some nice moments in that separate office. Samberg can be a bit gnawing at times, but the character he plays allows for the supporting characters to really shine.
I bail on this show at the first commercial break most of the time because I have zero interest in Jake. I’ve started to actively dislike him. Maybe he could go under cover and never be seen again. I’d watch the show after that.
Terry Crews’ biceps make me stupid.
tiny Terry loves his pickles.
The clip with Terry’s brother-in-law (Jamal Huff who is 6’8″) reaching over him to take the jar was nicely done.
“Put it in the suck it bucket.”
Alan, I agree with most of your review, but I find I just don’t care. This show is funny enough in random ways (like the “suck it bucket” line) that I forget the flaws.
The entire episode was a mess aside from the Captain. Even the content given to Terry Crews was boring, unfunny.
Personally, I think Peralta’s fine. He’s immature but realizes when he’s wrong. Reminds me of several single guys. He’s honestly a realistic version of this type of person, unlike Schmidt or Michael Scott, who are hilarious but unrealistic.
Development would be cool at some point, but I’m still in the hanging out portion of the show. I’m very cool with just spending a weekend with these wackos.
I see Peralta as a Hawkeye Pierce-type and don’t know why others aren’t.
I like jake’s childishness. And Andre Braugher. And Santiago.
Not so much most of the rest of the cast. And nothing against Terry Crews, but I don’t find him funny.
Guess that’s comedy. Everyone’s taste is different.
jake can get annoying but i don’t find that he ruins the show and he’s been getting better as the season goes on and definetely makes me laugh from time to time. the supporting cast is great with emphasis on crews and braugher. really suprised by how much ive ended up liking this show, i guess at this point i should have faith in michael schur but the promos they released for this show did nothing for me.
Hate Chelsea Peretti, the only thing turning me off from this show. Much like the janitor from Scrubs, I fast forward when. its her scenes. She just annoys me no end like she has no real purpose in the show except to be obnoxious and irritating