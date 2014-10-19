Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Halloween II’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I buy a tuxedo off a disgraced magician…
Season 1’s “Halloween” was an important episode in the evolution of the series, in that it was the first time that Peralta really got one over on Holt, following a run of episodes that clung rigidly to a formula in which Holt was always right and Jake took 3/4 of each episode to listen to him. Jake needed a win to keep the relationship in balance, and to keep the audience on its toes, and his winning the bet was something the show badly needed.
Both Jake and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as a whole have become more confident and versatile in the time since. So Holt not only winning the sequel bet, but making clear that he will likely keep winning bets for years to come, wasn’t a problem at all. The equilibrium of that relationship has changed, and it was a pleasure to watch Holt at his most smug lay out the nature of the plan, particularly as Andre Braugher uttered the name of Franz Bluheim again.
The plot mechanics of Jake’s hustle and Holt’s counter-hustle consumed most of the episode, but there was still time for an amusing Terry/Gina subplot. Terry’s probably the show’s most sensible character, and Gina easily its most insane, and it’s a pairing that’s worked well in the past, and that worked well here – and not just because it gave a certain segment of the audience a glimpse of Bare-Chested Gladiator Terry. I particularly liked Gina’s dismissal of her job as a factor in her struggle to balance her new studies and her love of dance, and not just because Chelsea Peretti’s dancing remains the part of the opening titles that make me happiest.
Another solid outing in a season that’s been clicking very well so far. And I like the idea of Halloween bets being a tradition on this show like Ron & Tammy or Bar Wars episodes on some other fine comedies.
What did everybody else think?
The fact that the Captain worked so hard, and for so long, on getting back at Jake is a huge leap in the Holt/Peralta relationship. It felt really good, and I’m looking forward to “Halloween III” already, although I’m sad that I’m probably three months behind.
FWIW, it’s disappointing critics aren’t pushing this show, and others like it, to be better. Even when it’ trying, it can;t really pul off an actual joke. seriously someone ID an actual, set-up and punchline. it;s
“TODRUNKTOUNDERSTANDCOMEDY” might be a better handle.
Actually this has some of the most traditionally crafted comedy of any sitcom on right now. Shur and Goor are classicists, who borrow no small amount of structure from Cheers, MTM, and the like. Study up before you toss critiques!
Signed,
Guy who has literally studied comedy
I get that humor is subjective so whether or not you find an episode funny is up to taste blah blah etc., but this show is actually very disciplined in terms of structure and form. You want to see what a really messy show looks like, watch 5 minutes of The Mindy Project.
“Brooklyn” makes me bark-laugh aloud at least three times and episode, which is a higher ratio than any other sitcom I watch. Like “Parks” and “The Office,” from a stable of the same writers, it’s great at building a joke (‘disciplined’ is a good word for it). Comedy is indeed subjective, but this is right in my particular wheelhouse.
This season has really been good so far. Definitely like the idea of the Halloween bet being a recurring, seasonal, thing. :)
Samberg has been the weakest part of a fairly strong second season. The rest of the cast have all improved since last season as their characters have been expanded. Heck, even Gina has grown on me since she started hooking up with Boyle. Peralta remains a problem and its both a function of how he’s written and Samberg’s over the top performance.
Really? As someone who didn’t care much for Samberg on SNL…heck, as someone who didn’t care much for Samberg in the first ten or so episodes of this show, I really enjoy him in this role. I feel like they’ve been softening him considerably this season with the unrequited crush on Amy and I found this episode to be a great return of all his maniacal silliness. In any case, this episode was completely zany and over the top conceptually and it needed a completely zany and over the top performance to match. I found him ridiculously entertaining in this episode. The ‘What? No. WHAT? NOO. WHAAAAATTTTT???!! NOOOOOOOOOOO.’ bit had me in stitches.
(reply to EKO):
I also enjoyed Samberg’s “Anything? (insane face) Anyone? (even more insane face) bit.
The dead dove gag with the magician’s tux was incredibly well delivered.
“Deuce is twice as cool as Ace”
“No, it’s a turd”
Not often I laugh out loud at sitcoms, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets me every week.
It is funny when the opera and dancing bits are snuck into the show once in a while. If they keep forcing them in too often, they are going to get old really quick.
It’s not Franz Bluheim, but – as the better-than-expected closed captions reveal – Frans Bruggen, a famous (for those in the know about Early Music performance) Dutch baroque flautist, who died in August, I’ve just discovered. You have to really fancy yourself in the Dutch language to go overboard and over-enunciate)the name in enthusiastic “authentic” Dutch fashion.
What’s odd is that they appeared to want to use the correct pronunciation of Brüggen’s name (as Holt is depicted as being that fastidious), and yet they got it wrong – mispronouncing the second syllable completely.
Samberg got the first syllable most correctly when he said, ‘Please stop saying Brüggen’, but the second syllable is a short ‘e’ vowel sound and rhymes with the English word ‘ten’ (approximately), sounding nothing like ‘heim’.
Typo – that should read ‘hen’ (although it does rhyme with ‘ten’).
Dead dove in a tuxedo from a disgraced magician–a nod to Arrested Development??
Yes! That’s what I was wondering–followed by an echo of the “escalating bets” montage leading to GOB’s marriage to Amy Poehler when Peralta jumped in the shopping cart. So two comic devices first used in AD in this episode.