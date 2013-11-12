Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Old School’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I choke a hippie to death with his own ponytail…
The wild, violent, at times astonishingly corrupt NYPD of the late 1960s and early 1970s – as famously chronicled in movies like “Serpico” and “The French Connection” – casts a shadow over many pop cultural depictions of the NYPD in more recent decades. The cops on “Barney Miller” didn’t long for the good ol’ days, because they had just made it through them alive, but it’s not hard to imagine a young 21st century cop like Jake Peralta – one who we know is obsessed with movies about cops (including another “Die Hard” reference here) – becoming obsessed with that period, which provides all the premise that “Old School” needs to work.
A few of you noted that last week’s “48 Hours” was actually one of the very first episodes produced, which assuages some of my concerns about it being yet another tale of Jake Peralta, 12-year-old detective. More recently-produced episodes like “M.E. Time,” “Halloween” and now “Old School” have done much better by our hero, allowing him to bring comic misfortune down on himself without making him seem like Doogie Howser, P.D. Stacy Keach – who played an LA analogue of these kinds of ramshackle ’70s cops in “The New Centurions” – made an appropriate and funny ambassador from that era (I especially liked his ability to nap instantly), and the story’s resolution broke the already-tired pattern of Jake screwing up because he won’t listen to Holt’s advice, only to pay attention at the last possible moment. Here, Jake causes trouble solely because he’s standing up for the captain, and doesn’t even bother telling Holt what he did. A nice character story for Jake, Santiago and Holt all together.
Couple that with a B-story about Terry and Charles coaching Rosa about her courtroom demeanor that used all three characters well (and continued the Schur/Goor trend from “Parks and Rec” of funny montages of people trying on strange outfits) and didn’t overstay its welcome, and you’ve got another promising outing for the rookie comedy.
What did everybody else think?
Diaz’s happy place might have been the funniest line I’ve heard this fall. This was a pretty great episode.
I knew where it was going and it still made me laugh. Which shows how good her delivery was.
Another great episode although the lack of Chelsea Peretti was rather disheartening. The writers seriously couldn’t give her at least one line? Every thing she’s done so far has been gold.
To each their own, but I find her incredibly grating, starting with her overly-nasally voice.
Dance… Dance … Dan-Nasal-ce
The DIE HARD reference was hilarious!
Amy’s sad puppy face when the Capt. tells her he’s disappointed in her and then her instant joy. Charles’ happy place. So many good moments in this episode. Just overall great.
This show is having a great first season.
Another fantastic and hilarious episode. I’m kind of astounded at how quickly this show became consistently awesome. Color me impressed.
This show has gone from my favorite new show to standing shoulder to shoulder with some of my longtime favorite in such a short time. Tonight’s ep was another great one.
I certainly hope I’m not the only fan of Hitchcock and Scully, they are scene stealers IMO
Scully on coke was so good. And he’s the only one with the same haircut (and pretty much the same outfit), of course.
Best episode of the season. Jake was far more tolerable here. The Charles/Diaz pairing makes me laugh every time.
I thought I could handle my brown.
strange thing; I re-watched the episode on hulu recently and all references to “brown” were gone! ? Does anybody know why it was edited out? I thought it was hilarious.
They’ve done a good thing of making Samberg’s character more likable by making him the butt of the jokes. But I wonder how far they can go with this and still make him out to be a great detective. Unless it is just a quick thing like tonight (and I can’t see that happening every week), it could make his character look different every week depending on what the plot calls for.
He still is the one that cracked the case, though.
Two words: GREAT SHOW!
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project” were both miles ahead of “New Girl” in both conception and execution, and I look forward to many weeks of all three giving the others a run for their money. Ditch “Dada” and you’ll really have something there, Fox braintrust.
Mindy Project has become unwatchable…hope this vanity project is put out of its msery asap
I especially loved Holt’s “I thought we were so close” and then Santiago being so gleeful “I’ll tell you everything!” despite both knowing he is blatantly manipulating. It was funny and adorable.
I do think this episode is another sign that they’re on their way to rebalancing Jake the way they have with Leslie and Michael. I thought he was pretty endearing here, he is still immature but not a child like he can be.
Agree, I thought that was a great moment for Santiago, who’s really coming into her own as a character beyond just being the foil to Jake.
Holt manipulation of Santiago worked very well, first as a call back to previous episodes, and also because it makes the captain character more that just a deadpan reaction guy. He’s not above a little emotional blackmail when the situation calls for it.
Really enjoying the nuance they have given Santiago. Thought “My butt’s normal. your butt’s the weird one” was the line of the night.
Peralta has more than a little bit of Michael Scott in him – naivety, selfishness, and immaturity – but unlike Michael he’s competent, hardworking, and genuinely charming. Biggest laugh for me was his hangover slide from his chair to the floor. There’s a touch of Ace Ventura in there, isn’t there?
Here’s what I simply don’t get: Brooklyn Nine Nine. I love Andre Braugher, but, for me, Andy Samburg and Adam Sandler are interchangeable. And I cannot stand Adam Sandler. Clearly, this reviewer, if he likes Samburg so much, must love Sandler. Yet, he’s about to give up on Homeland? WTF, over?
To me they are not interchangeable, though I get there are similarities.
Agree with posters above. Good episode of what is becoming a very good show.
What do Andy Samburg, Adam Sandler and liking Brooklyn Nine Nine have to do with Homeland?
I see NO similarities between Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler whatsoever. Samberg is funny wheras Sandler is not. Samberg’s style is mainly irony accompanied with outright silliness, Sandler just does sweet mumbly man who SHOUTS AND LOSES IT OCCASIONALLY! his humour is obvious, homophobic, sophomoric and puerile.
