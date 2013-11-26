Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Thanksgiving’

A review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I make the cover of Hair Pulled Back Magazine…
For most of this first season, I’ve been talking about episodes where one element didn’t work, but others compensated for it, or where things didn’t maybe work as a whole but individual pieces were funny enough to carry it all. “Thanksgiving” was the first episode of the show where I didn’t have any “Yes, but…” reactions – perhaps because I was just too busy laughing frequently in each scene. The series still has room to grow, but this was a really satisfying, really amusing early installment, easily my favorite one to date.
It helped that the episode not only used the entire cast (including Scully and Hitchcock), but largely had them all interacting with each other. Peralta and Holt went off on their own for a while – leading up to perhaps my biggest laugh of the episode, when an exasperated Holt shut up the squabbling family by announcing, in character as Jerald Jimes, “My wife was murdered by a man in a yellow sweater!”(*) – but it was mostly everyone in one room, sometimes paired off, sometimes all going at it at once, and the characters clicked in every combination. Boyle Bingo was a great idea, and Terry’s hunger-induced rage was the comic gift that kept on giving. The highlight was him shaking an upside-down Scully and demanding, “Release yo’ sweets!” (another contender for funniest moment), but I kept expecting to get tired of it and yet kept laughing. Everyone got a moment to shine, whether it was Scully singing opera (to Jake’s dismay), Santiago continually being pathetic in front of Holt (their awkward small talk at her apartment door was a delight), Gina mocking Amy’s apartment for being grandmotherly (“Stop. Each sentence is getting fatter.”), Diaz enjoying the rats eating Scully’s stash, etc.
(*) The scary thing is, I could imagine a universe where Andre Braugher played a serious version of Jerald Jimes in a middling network procedural. The backstory’s not that far removed from main characters on “The Mentalist” or “Castle” or “Unforgettable.” I’m much happier with Braugher in the silly place where he is now.
And the Holt/Peralta scenes, which have been problematic in a lot of previous episodes, were marvelous here. There’s still probably too much of the little boy in Jake, but here the script neatly balanced each moment of him being distracted or petulant or goofy with one of him doing the job well. He wins the fight against the lookout, for instance, even as he’s complaining about not wanting to see the football score. So when Holt gets understandably and repeatedly annoyed by his subordinate, it’s not because Peralta’s being incompetent, like he’s been at times in previous episodes, but because he’s just being annoying. (Braugher’s reaction when Peralta went on the run about Jimes’ father being murdered by a bookie was perfect.)
Holidays often bring out the best in comedies. That was definitely the case here.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed. Best episode of the season.
I don’t know. I really enjoyed this episode, but I didn’t think they rose well enough above some of the holiday cliches. Absentee parent making holiday depressing. The loner cynic hates the holiday. The Thanksgiving host can’t cook. Loner realizes he has new family.
There was a lot that was VERY funny, and it could be that they’re just treading softly as a new comedy. The Holt/Peralta partnership was perfect. Also, this was Rosa’s best episode. But this wasn’t my favourite.
But that’s just me.
Jake isn’t normally a cynical character (that’s more Gina & Rosa). I did think it implausible that none of these people had Thanksgiving with their actual family.
I am really loving this show more and more with each ep.
Totally called the “just as soon as” line. Proud of myself.
*walks by, chanting GRUBI! GRUBI! with fists pumping in air*
Everyone calling out “Boyle says BOOM!” gave me a Cheers vibe in the best way possible. I’m starting to look forward to this show week-to-week than almost anything else on.
“Where’s the buckle?
The “buckle” line made me laugh more than anything. It was delivered so convincingly and there was even a pained tone in Braugher’s tone.
Great episode overall, better than both “New Girl” and “Mindy” last night.
“You look like you live on the set of ‘Murder, She Wrote’!!” HA!!!
Your favorite joke was my favorite joke. I also loved the running gag of Boyle Bingo, especially “Boyle believes an obvious lie.”
I enjoyed Santiago in the background brandishing her gun in the general direction of the rats.
I liked the car chase joke. Car chases in big cities always annoys me in movies.
I loved Peralta’s expression behind Holt when Holt was talking about his murdered wife. It was like seeing a boy on Christmas morning. But not Thanksgiving morning, because that’s the WORST.
Jerald Jimes’s wife was murdered by a man in a yellow sweater? Sounds like a case for Burt Macklin!
Also, how many freshman comedies really hit their stride with the Thanksgiving episode? It definitely happened with Cougar Town. Can anyone think of other examples?
I loved this episode. It was as if all the character quirks and arcs had been created solely to collide hilariously in this story. Everything paid off. I too exploded with delight at “My wife was killed by a man in a yellow sweater!”, and Boyle Bingo was the gift that kept on giving. (I hope the writers have the restraint not to use it again for at least a year.)
I did hear Gina’s line as “Each sentence is getting sadder” (closed captioning agrees).
Really enjoyed this episode. One small nitpick, the football game on in the backroom of the Mahjong place was a college football game. Obviously there are only NFL games shown on TV on Thanksgiving. This does not seem like the type of mistake a Mike Schur (somebody who co-created blog critiquing sports commentary) run show would make. I wonder if they couldn’t get the rights to show an NFL game on in the background? Seems weird for a Fox show.
See the Egg Bowl on ESPN tomorrow night. Or in the past, Texas A&M vs Texas (Texas Tech and UT are playing tomorrow night, LSU/A&M will be on Thanksgiving night next year).
There has always been college football on TV on Thanksgiving night. A much longer tradition than NFL games at night on Thanksgiving.
Of course Ole Miss wouldn’t be playing South Carolina on Thanksgiving night… but still a petty gripe.
Seems weird anytime someone uses the word “obviously” to qualify a statement that is 100% incorrect. ESPN has aired a college football game on Thanksgiving night for as long as I can remember. Until recent years when NBC started airing a primetime NFL game, it didn’t face NFL competition either. It was always watch the CBS and FOX NFL games during the day, then watch the college game on ESPN at night.
I guess the real question is – why did Peralta care so much about Ole Miss/South Carolina that he would DVR it? Did he go to one of the schools or is he just a big college football fan?
I think it also comes down to league licensing rights. On The League, they are never able to show NFL games when they watch them on TV. I would assume that it is an NFL rule more than anything.
I agree with Brian, and, yes, I’m aware that college football games air on Thanksgiving too, but, let’s be honest, nobody really gives a shit about a random Ole Miss game except for the people associated with that school. The NFL games are the ones everyone watches, which I think is what Brian was referring to.
Maybe Peralta is just a degenerate gambler. We’ll see Holt counsel him through the NCAA Tournament in March.
Also doesn’t change the fact that what Brian originally wrote was 100% false – hence the responses.
I enjoyed the hell out of it. Holt’s deadpan-ness suddenly morphing into playing along with Peralta’s crazy story? Boyle Bingo? Diaz enjoying everything? Multicultural meal? Comedy gold. Good job, all!
Joe Lo Truglio is the kind of perfect Schur-comedy player that Nick Offerman is. Boyle is a great character, and he plays it so well. I’m really growing fond of this cast, especially when they’re in big ensemble set pieces.
This show is turning out to be a very enjoyable surprise.
Jake! Jake! Jake! Jake! Jake! Laughed my ass off with that one.
This show has had such a fantastic first season, especially compared to other freshman shows. I really hope it gets to stick around, its cast is clicking together so early.
My favorite line was when he called Hitchcock (or is that Scully?) a Giant Baby.
You mean their awk small talk at her apartment door?
I thought Peralta stole the money just to create a case. Glad to be wrong.
I, too, thought for sure it was Peralta backing into the room to steal the cash just so he didn’t have to go to Thanksgiving dinner. Its nice to be surprised in a sitcom.