Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Stakeout’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I do my kegels secretly…
The title story of “Stakeout” is a pretty familiar one, both for this series (Jake suffers for refusing to listen to obviously wise advice) and for sitcoms in general (Jake and Charles’ fight at times was very evocative of the first Leslie/Ann fight on “Parks and Rec”), but was extremely well told. Even in a crowded episode with two other stories and the usual structural problems forced on them by the network (see my lament at the end of last week’s review), the episode slowly and meticulously plotted out the disintegration of the Peralta/Boyle friendship over their Chanukah-length stay in the tiny apartment, and particularly after they had the terrible idea of crafting the no-no list(*). Other than Charles’ hero-worship of Jake, there’s no real reason these two very different men should be friends, and I liked watching them gradually drive each other mad with their quirks and dislikes. (I will have nightmares about Joe Lo Truglio’s kegel face.)
(*) I didn’t have time to take note of all the things on the expanded list, but they included “No Kwazy Cupcakes,” “No Red Wedding” and “No Walken or De Niro impressions.”
The other plots were largely separate from one another and the A-story, but all dealt in some way with the blurring of lines between work and friendship. (As Tim from the original “Office” once noted, you often spend more time with your co-workers than many friends or family, “But probably all you have in common is the fact that you walk around on the same bit of carpet for eight hours a day.”) Of these, the awkwardness over Diaz sleeping with Holt’s nephew Marcus (Nick Cannon, in a periodic reminder that he can also act, and that he was once in the awesome “Drumline”) probably trumped Amy and Gina’s reaction to Terry’s children’s book, if only because seeing the captain and Rosa simultaneously try to avoid expressing feelings is a great and wonderful thing. (In that respect, scenes between them often evoke Ron and April scenes on “Parks,” even though these two characters on the whole are very different.)
This is, I believe, the last original “Brooklyn” until January, but the show closed 2014 on a very strong note – including an apparent end to the Giggle Pig task force and the Holt/Wuntch rivalry, with the captain giving into his more childish impulses at the medal ceremony. (“WUNCH TIME IS OVER! BOOM, DID IT! BOTH WAYS! NO REGRETS!”)
What did everybody else think?
Funny episode, but I’m mostly excited to be reminded of Dave’s food truck on Happy Endings, Steak Me Home Tonight
Also, Boyle calling it a “stake-cation” reminded me of Brad’s “stay-cation” on Happy Endings as well
“Garfeldian” is a fantastic adjective.
“No comparing oneself to Idris Elba – favorable or not”
Was my no no list fav
The whole no-no list sequence was classic. I have to go back and pause to catch them all but my favorite was probably ‘no comparing yourself to Idris Elba – favorable or not’ on Jake’s side.
I know some people don’t like Gina, but Chelsea Peretti remains the show’s secret weapon in my eyes. Literally every line that comes out of her mouth, no matter how innocuous, makes me crack up.
They’ve done a lot to improve her character this season. Peretti has learned when to pick and choose her spots as well. She’s been great especially when she was on the DL with Boyle.
She also mostly lost the creaky voice they had her use all of the first season – cannot understand why young women lower their voices until they sound like Phyllis Diller.
If Captain Holt does something out of character in every cold open, it stops being out of character.
Loved Holt slowly backing away after he gave Rosa the paper bag. Also the entire scene in the breakfast nook.
Captain Holt’s scenes. Please nominate Andre Braugher in everything.