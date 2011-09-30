Review: Claire Danes and Damian Lewis riveting in Showtime’s ‘Homeland’

They seem too good to be true at first, the two leads of Showtime’s “Homeland,” the best new show of the fall season. One is Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a tough, smart, dedicated CIA agent who can only be held back by her by-the-book superiors. The other is Sgt. Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a Marine sniper who went missing in Iraq 8 years ago and was long presumed dead, only to be discovered alive and (relatively) well during a special forces raid on his captors’ base.
The two could be poster girl and boy for the War on Terror, but almost immediately “Homeland” (it debuts Sunday night at 10) begins showing cracks in the facade.
We see quickly that Carrie may be more damaged than your average professional who just cares too damn much – that this may be a case where the by-the-book superiors know what they’re doing when they try to rein her in.
Carrie’s so twitchy and has so many skeletons in her closet that you can’t blame mentor Saul (Mandy Patinkin) for being skeptical when she presents an alternate theory about Sgt. Brody: that he was kept alive for years – when any useful intelligence he could have provided would have expired within days – because he was turned by his captors and is now a terrorist with an All-American face and backstory. But because we get to watch Brody have awkward, at times unsettling, reunions with his wife (Morena Baccarin) and kids – reunions that Carrie herself is watching after setting up illegal surveillance of the Brody home – we can see some of the danger signs she does.
There are multiple possibilities with this set-up: that Carrie is mentally ill or just intense, that Brody was turned or is just slow to re-adjust, and various combinations of those four. (It could be, for instance, that Carrie is sane but also wrong about Brody.) And among the many smart things that “Homeland” producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa – a pair of “24” alums adapting an Israeli series – do is make it clear that any of those combinations could be equally compelling.
I’ll confess that I mainly came to this series looking forward to watching Lewis, who’s been one of my favorite actors since his leading man turn as the decent but never dull hero of HBO’s “Band of Brothers.” His work on NBC’s short-lived “Life” – another role where he played a man of action struggling to return to society after a long captivity – is my current gold standard for the kind of performance you can do on a crime procedural if allowed. And Lewis is, unsurprisingly, terrific, conveying so much through stillness and silence (and, as always, disappearing seamlessly into the American accent) and letting so many moments seem ambiguous but not annoyingly so.
But the main attraction here is Claire Danes. In an impressive career that began with “My So-Called Life” and recently saw her winning every award short of the Nobel for playing Temple Grandin in the HBO movie of the same name, this is the best she’s ever been, by a convincing margin. She’s a bit too young for the role as written – Carrie’s obsession is driven by her frustration over failing to predict 9/11, when she’d have been 22 at the time in the real world – but she’s so good that it doesn’t matter. As with Lewis, it’s an extremely physical performance, one conducted frequently in silence (she spends large chunks of the episodes I’ve seen simply watching the Brody family from the comfort of her living room couch), but where she’s constantly in touch with her surroundings and conveying every important piece of information through body language and expression. (There’s a great sequence late in the pilot where she’s trying to get dressed for a night out, and the mere act of her trying to choose the right top takes on as much weight as the conversation with Saul that led to it.)
What’s most interesting about the performance and the character is that no matter what scenario is ultimately the right one for Carrie – right or wrong, sane or crazy – she is a complete and utter wreck in both her personal and professional lives (and who has a habit of mixing up the two). She will do anything, say anything, hurt anyone to get what she needs, all while completely neglecting her own physical and emotional well-being.(*)
(*) Danes, like most actresses, is extremely thin, but here it’s turned into a sad running gag in which a colleague keeps trying to get her to eat, only to be horrified by the scarcity and rancidness of what’s in her fridge.
Cable dramas have a rich tradition of male anti-heroes like this, and Showtime has somewhat cornered the market on “comedies” with dysfunctional female leads. But hour-long dramas built around this kind of female character are more rare (or they ultimately devolve into formula, like TNT’s “Saving Grace”). Gordon and Gansa make no attempt to soften Carrie any more than they did Jack Bauer – though “24” as a whole was a show with much less nuance, moral or otherwise, where this is tonally much more like a paranoid ’70s thriller (or Showtime’s short-lived “Sleeper Cell”) – and just trust that Danes will be so compelling that viewers won’t care if they like her.
Along the way, “Homeland” functions terrifically as both a thriller and a commentary on our post-post-9/11 world, where the War on Terror and the concept of being constantly under surveillance are both facts of life. And where dramas like these often stumble with the domestic scenes, “Homeland” turns Brody’s reacquaintance with his family – Baccarin, who was the primary, and at times only, reason to watch “V,” is very strong as the confused, tentative Mrs. Brody (as is Patinkin as Carrie’s most trusted confidante) – into important, interesting territory. Every bit of small talk he has with the kids, every uncomfortable romantic/sexual encounter he has with his wife provides clues to both us and Carrie about where his mental state is at.
The “Homeland” pilot has been available online for a few weeks now (and because of that, discussion of its contents are fair game here; if you won’t see it til Sunday, don’t read those), and I’ve heard both critics and regular viewers express skepticism that this show could be more than a one-season wonder. (Gordon and Gansa have said they have plans for a second season already, but that’s what producers in this situation always say, whether they have a plan or not.) My thinking is this: I’ve seen three episodes that are great and that suggest a clear and obvious shape to this first season. If Gordon and Gansa can’t come up with an interesting way to follow this initial story – or even if the first season deliberately stretches that story out, “The Killing”-style – then I’ll worry about that then. Right now, what I see in front of me is so clearly fascinating that, like Carrie Mathison, I’m going to dive into the deep end and worry about consequences much, much later.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Damian Lewis was the only reason I watched Life. He developed some genuine screen chemistry with Sarah Shahi.
Watching the pilot, I didn’t get the impression that it was ambiguous re: whether or not Brody had been turned. It seemed pretty straight forward that he had been, given the apparent code that he was tapping out while he was on camera.
And it struck me that answering that question early was the smart call. Since we’re going to be following Damian Lewis all season, it’s better to define his character early and play the suspense of spy-vs-spy rather than leaving the character ambiguous and ill-defined like Billy Campbell’s character in The Killing. (Conversely, if there’s something that happens in the second or third episode to undercut the revelation here, I think that would be annoying.)
I kind of thought that it could have just been a nervous tic. I do similar things when I have to present things to groups of people.
There’s also the flashbacks indicating that he’s met Abu Nazir and beat the other captured soldier to death.
I think it’s still ambiguous. Could be a nervous tick, and he may have been forced to do certain things in captivity in order to survive. Hopefully, we won’t know the full story till well into the season, since it will take away some of the suspense. For all we know, Claire Danes’ character could be outright paranoid, seeing more in little things than there is there. Reminded me a bit of Russell Crowe in Beautiful Mind.
It could be that his partner’s still alive and being held captive, and the code is to him, not the captors.
I agree after finally seeing the pilot on disc. People who think it is ambiguous are (were) watching it wrong.
My cable company had a free preview of the pilot a couple of weeks ago, and I thought it was fantastic. I actually ordered Showtime just to be able to watch it.
I agree with S. Tarzan that it was pretty clear to me that he had been turned. That final shot of him looking at the Capitol building was chilling.
I was riveted by the pilot. For me, it’s actually easily the best pilot I’ve seen in years, let alone this year. I am fairly certain the Emmy’s drama catagory — on the woman’s side at least — has been signed, sealed and delivered here. Danes is that good. Between this and her husband’s excellent turn on The Big C, I imagine the Danes-Dancy household is pretty happy right now!
I think Danes is on par with Jane Tennison (Helen Mirren) of Prime Suspect. If you like this, go get the Prime Suspect series.
thanks for providing the pilot online. i am from INDIA and can’t watch these shows until next year. since this is a showtime series, it could not make it over here at all. loved damian lewis in band of brothers and life. he is brilliant as ever.
i did think clare danes was good but her facial expressions when reacting to Brody describing his captivity were INSANE. i can gather that you find details of his recount dubious without whatever the hell that was
I watched the show early as well because it looked so interesting, and thought it was absolutely gripping–a better pilot than any new show I’ve seen in a while.
I kind of wished they’d left it ambiguous and wasn’t prepared to Lewis’s status by the end of the pilot, but since Showtime people (and 24 people) often seem to know what they’re doing with their stories, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt.
I thought Morena Baccarin was really excellent as the wife as well. I’m just excited about the whole series–something new and fresh for the Fall season, finally!
Great pilot, and I look forward to seeing how it plays out. Danes was riveting, and I found myself wondering more about her backstory and what makes her tick after the show than the central plot. I’m already hooked – that doesn’t happen too often, so I’ll enjoy it while I can.
i’m sorry if i’m going to steer the conversation into too dark or maybe just unwanted territory.
i’m following and loving your reviews for awhile alan (you introduced me to firefly, for heaven’s sake! a life of gratitude), but this review kinda underlines how different, and slightly naive you americans are. and i mean it kindly, because i’m aware that maybe i am just being too jaded. you and dan went on and on about the leap of faith you need to take with heart of dixie and some of others. but this show, as absolutely wonderful it is, requires much bigger suspense of belief. I’m sorry, you can’t be “slow in adjusting” after being POW. you just don’t. at all. you don’t heal, you don’t return to being a family man or even a member of society. and specially after being held and tortured for 8 years. look up the suicidal rate for just US veterans. i can assure you, the rate for POW is almost 100%. and please don’t point out the vietnam/korea survivors. different war, different society, different torture.
now, i’m bugged by it because nobody else is. this is a show attempting to be dark and gritty. i don’t mind rachel bilson being a cardiac specialist or whatever since the premise of the show is a light stars-hollow. but this, this is kinda disorienting.
and while i’m here nitpicking, since the psychological break of POW is known for anyone else in the world except the researchers of this show, no chance in hell brody will go through a debrief interview in germany and than shake vice-presidents hand. he will be held for months before any contact with anyone. i can see this show going for “he assassins the president when he gives him a medal” and my head might explode.
what i’m trying to say, maybe a bit too passionately, is that homeland is not that far away from 24 craziness. just dressed a bit better, at least for now.
Did we get a timeline how long Brody was in Germany? It seemed like awhile before he called his wife.
I don’t recall John McCain being held for months by the US government after being released by the Vietnamese. I think you’re inventing complications that don’t happen in the real world. (Am happy to be proven wrong on this, though.)
@drew : i did mention the vietnam and korea wars as examples when it didn’t happen. There was less awareness to the issue. Not that the situation is much better nowdays in the public, but at least the militarily is beter prepared. Also “held” isnt the best term. Its done for the dake of the soldiers after all. For many, meeting their own family, as sad is it sounds, is the breaking point.
Although i didnt deal with that personally,
I was in the active duty for awhile, and the issue is almost everyday one. Even as “simple” veteran, you feel very disconnected.
Every individual is just that — an individual. How they will react to being a POW, to torture, what and how long of psychological aid they will need afterwards all vary.
And so will how they perceive the situation as a whole.
what war and pows are you talking about ? I’m familiar with Jessican Lynch and the unit she was in was captured, and if i’m not mistaken “almost 100%” didn’t commit suicide. they were also talking to the press a day after their rescue. you refer to us as “you americans” so i’m curious to know what country you’re from where pows still being released and committing suicide at close to 100%
Thanks for pointing this one out. Loved Lewis in ‘Keane,’ have mostly been blah about new dramas, and generally don’t pay much attention to Showtime’s slate. Will check it out.
Alan, there were a number of flashbacks to the guy being turned. Not a lot of ambiguity. Are you figuring we need to consider whether they function as an unreliable narrator, i.e. the product of Carrie’s overactive imagination? If so, that seems a stretch.
I was writing the review for the benefit of people who had perhaps not seen the premiere yet, even though I said that discussion of it was allowed here in the comments. Saying upfront in the review that the guy turned is uncool, so I left it ambiguous.
That said, I’m not 100% sure those flashbacks are reliable, but I’ll go into more detail on that in Sunday night’s post for after the show airs.
Oh man, if I’ve spoilered, so sorry, and please delete me!
No, all this discussion in the comments is fine. I’m just explaining to you, and others who seem surprised by my being ambiguous in the review, why I was.
I absolutely was not left convinced he was turned by those flashbacks. Definitely enough ambiguity there for me to not be certain.
Watching him beat his friend was so jarring as the way the beating scene had been earlier framed so you had no idea he was doing the beating. When I saw it was him, I was really stunned. And, the way he put his head on the terrorist’s shoulder made me feel completely uncertain about what I had witnessed.
Hard to ever know what any of us would ever do – no matter how despicable – if we are threatened with death which is what I took from that scene; that he had probably been threatened in any number of ways and tortured and he was broken down by the time he was forced into killing his friend.
Imagine living with that. Anyway, anything with Lewis is in will have me in front of the old box watching. Danes is excellent but it was Lewis’ performance that had me from the moment he was on screen. The tension just exploded at that moment.
Kind of surprised this came from the 24 folks as I found that show so exaggerated and I never felt any suspense. Here, they got me.
I couldn’t believe it was over when it was over. The time just flew. I can’t say that very often.
I agree, Jimmbo, after finally seeing the pilot on Blu ray, and I would be fascinated to know what the people making this show privately thought when so many people took it to still be ambiguous. Is it their fault for not being more sledgehammery, or is it legit to blame the audience? I vote for the latter because I feel they have already made it crystal clear and can’t comprehend how it was not for so many people.
How unambiguous were the flashbacks? My feeling is he could have been coerced/brainwashed as in “The Manchurian Candidate” or — forgive the geek reference — Geordi by the Romulans. That could explain his apparent adjustment to his old life or the unsettling moments. Take your pick.
Sure, it’s possible they forced him to kill his partner or else they would have killed him. That is the only explanation I can see that would work and keep us wondering whether he’s a terrorist or not. Well, that, coupled with Brody telling someone at home about what he did/had to do to stay alive. Otherwise how would we, the viewers, find out?
The pilot is excellent, and having watched the terrific Israeli original, I’m quite certain “Homeland” will be an award-worthy series. Despite some major changes, it looks like the main mystery is the same as the original.
The biggest change from the original is the fact that in the Israeli show, two soldiers returned alive, and a third was dead. The two soldiers and their families were merged into one here. One of the best parts was the interaction between the two freed soldiers, and I wonder how they’ll compensate for that on “Homeland”. There was another part that was dropped in the adaptation – the dead soldier’s sister talking to his ghost/figment of her imagination. That was the weakest plot, though it isn’t as ridiculous as talking to a dead person might sound.
As for whether they can maintain the quality of the show longer than one season – if the second season of the Israeli show will be good, that will be a promising sign. It’s supposed to air in Israel soon.
Very much enjoyed the pilot, but the weak link for me was Jessica. She’s just too cold and too distant. Maybe that’s because I think the actress is unappealing. I kept thinking a Marine who looks like Damien Lewis would have done much better for a wife.
I was not impressed with Morena Baccarin’s performance. She seems like an actress reading her lines without emotion. Also, something about her hairstyle was bothering me. It looked like a wig. Also, she doesn’t seem like the type of woman someone like Brody would fall in love with.
I completely despise her for sleeping with her husband’s friend. Fine, she did it not realizing her husband was still alive. But to invite him into her home and carry on with him in plain sight of her slightly off husband was a stupid move. I can see this turning ugly for either her or the guy she was sleeping with, knowing how unstable Brody is at this point.
FWIW, it is a wig. Her hair is still short from V. They thought the cut would be too severe for the character, so… wig.
Funny that, I feel a woman who looks like Jessica could do much better than a marine grunt who has… unconventional looks.
Reply to comment…
I’ve got to disagree – while Claire Danes and Damian Lewis were indeed amazing to watch, I’m not surprised that they would be that good. But I was blown away by Morena Baccarin’s performance – a level of nuance and complexity that I have never seen from her before.
Haven’t watched this yet, but Lewis is great at playing morally questionable characters and he is magnificent as Soames in The Forsythe Saga. I am definitely going to be watching him in this.
I’m a bit of a prude and appreciated being able to watch the show online where the language and sex scenes were a bit diffused. Alan, do you know if Showtime will continue to post Homeland on You Tube? I loved the show and would really like to continue to watch but would rather have a more PG version — certainly no offense meant to viewers who appreciate the original art form or to the show makers themselves.
They won’t do that. Once is a tease to get people to subscribe (or not drop their subscriptions). More than once defeats the purpose of people having their subscriptions. Follow the money.
Makes sense — should have thought that one out. Thanks for the reminder. Bad news for the more Victorian among us.
This was one situation where I think the sex scene was actually important to the story. It reveals a good deal about the two characters involved.
I watched the free pilot here on Hitfix and was blown completely away. The action was one thing. But Danes’ performance and the fact of a female character permitted even on cable so literally certifiable. At first I thought she was just the usual smart, but overzealous type. Obsessive, check. But when she admitted the full blown psychosis and the details kept building and the revelations kept coming. And then the ending. My jaw was literally dropped at the end and I had tears in my eyes over just how good the whole thing was.
FWIW I think things were left ambiguous: was she reading too much into things, were the flashbacks even all consistent, no less real. Obviously he did meet with Abu Nidal, but lied.
Can’t wait to watch it unexpurgated on Sunday, along with new Dexter, Breaking Bad, Pan Am, the Good Wife and Boardwalk Empire. Quite a Sunday lineup.
I like Damian Lewis, like Claire Danes, tend to like some Showtime shows more than most, and Sepinwall is my most trusted reviewer — and yet I can’t be convinced to watch this just yet. I’m war-on-terrorism’d out. After 24, Bourne, Galactica, all the books and documentaries in the Bush years, somewhere along the way the topic jumped the shark for me. Obviously it’s still a topic of massive global importance in the real world, but, for entertainment purposes I feel I need a break from it.
If Alan keeps praising it after several episodes, I’ll probably have to give it a shot…. but for now, in spite of the praise, I just can’t muster the energy to try it.
Is there any chance of this coming to the UK? I have seem Lewis in BoB and am desperate to see him in something else.
He said he’s seen three episodes and is in for the season.
There were so many small brilliant moments in this thing I was amazed. Writing choices and acting choices that were really great. When the touching awkward tender moment of husband and wife trying to reconnect in their bedroom turns into a brutal rape and Carrie takes off her headphones for one.
I’m surprised people think it’s “obvious” he’s been turned. We don’t know whether we are seeing his memories, his imaginings, his fears; eight years in a hole might make you do nothing but live in your head. It may be the Manchurian Candidate and it may not. I think the point of the show is to stay on for the ride to see if it is and the good writing will make you change your mind over and over again. Damian Lewis is always fantastic and so is Danes. As for the finger twitching, could just be some weird OCD thing he occupied himself with in captivity. If this show is as good as it looks like it might be don’t assume.
I think it’s obvious, and I’d ask you: what would the show even be if he were not? A family drama?
Quick question, and maybe I’ll post it in the new episode one in case it isnt answered yet, but would Carrie really be able to hide her condition and medication from the CIA that easily?
Ich hoffe, Sie können diese Art von harter Arbeit, um diese Seite in Zukunft auch weiter .. Da dieser Blog ist wirklich sehr informativ und es hilft mir sehr.