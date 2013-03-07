Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I have to do a Jewish thing in the other room…
None of the five episodes so far this season have made me laugh all that much, but the two that I’ve enjoyed – this one and “Paranormal Parentage” – have worked by telling an emotional story well, even when the comedy has been spotty.
In this case, it’s the meeting we’ve been waiting several seasons for, and that Jeff Winger has been waiting decades for, as he finally comes face-to-face with the father who abandoned him, in the form of guest star James Brolin.(*) It’s hard to top season 2’s documentary episode for mining pathos out of Jeff’s resentment towards his old man, but by putting the two in the same room together – and letting Jeff come right out and admit just how broken he is, despite outward appearances(**) – we got a satisfying next step in the emotional journey, and a strong episode for Joel McHale.
(*) Brolin also recently played Nathan Fillion’s estranged dad on “Castle,” and at PaleyFest the other night, Joel McHale successfully pandered to the nerd audience when asked about this, saying, “Let’s just say if there’s a season 5, we end up on the Serenity.”
(**) His speech also finally solves another long-standing Jeff Winger mystery: given that the study group seem to be Jeff’s only friends, who is he always texting? As it turns out, no one. McHale tried to warn us of this back at Comic-Con when he said, “I’m just composing texts. I don’t send them.”
There was less overt comedy in this half of the story, and what was there was a mixed bag. I pretty much always enjoy Britta playing therapist, and succeeding despite herself, but Adam DeVine from “Workaholics” didn’t amount to much as Jeff’s ineffectual half-brother Willie. And while William faking a heart attack was an easy joke, I liked how it drew a line between him and Pierce, who’s done that many times and has been on occasion – loathe though Jeff would be to admit it – the closest thing Jeff’s had to a father figure in recent years. (I think if Chevy Chase wasn’t such an enormous pain to work with, the show could have mined that territory a lot more in the last couple of years.)
Thanksgiving at Shirley’s, meanwhile, felt like it rushed into the “Shawshank Redemption” parody, barely giving us any sense of the party as a prison (or of Shirley as the unbreakable warden) before Troy, Abed, Annie and Pierce started plotting their escape. Whether that was a lack of time or of budget (an unruly family gathering means a lot of paid speaking parts, and the show’s done several episodes with lots of background characters already this season), I don’t know, but it felt more like the writers wanted to do a “Shawshank” homage and worked backwards to see how quickly they could get there. That said, Danny Pudi’s Morgan Freeman voice was amusing (and the narration felt like a good blend of Red and Abed), and there were some good stray gags along the way, like Troy’s frustration at being the third one to speak while trying to lie about eating the garbage dip. Also, I might enjoy a “Die Hard in a Restaurant” Christmas episode, but McHale already did a pretty definitive John McClane back in “Modern Warfare.”
What did everybody else think?
Agree completely. Brolin did a pretty great Papa Winger and it seemed very appropriate that he made a case for the value of being an absent father. Way to say booyah to moral relativism!
The Britta/Troy relationship, however, takes another hit this week, with an episode that did a very good job showing the Jeff/Britta connection.
Did you watch the same episode I did? I thought he episode established that Papa Winger was full of shit for trying to claim that his abandoning Jeff ended up being a positive. That was the entire point of Jeff’s speech at the end- that Jeff was no better for not having William as a dad around than his half-brother was for having a crappy dad.
“It’s called chemistry… I have it with everyone.”
Joel McHale had me in tears at the end there. Absolutely his best performance to date – I hope he puts this episode forward for Emmy contention.
I can see the issues with the prison break/Shawshank sequence, although it still garnered a few good laughs, so I’m willing to forgive it for being a little rushed. My favourite moment was Abed trying to lift the small weight, then just kind of weaving himself around it. A great bit of physical comedy for Danny.
Britta did everything she could possibly do in this episode to drive me absolutely nuts, but she didn’t drag this down for me. Since she kept mostly to the half-brother and stayed out of Jeff’s way, I didn’t care that she was using rolls as a role-playing device (and okay, “Show me on the role where you’re hurt” was pretty freaking hilarious).
All in all, the best episode of the season and one of the best of the run for Jeff and Joel. I’m heartbroken for Jeff, and that’s the sign of some damn good writing.
Here here! Agreed. Even pointed out more jokes I missed. Great episode.
Loved The Shawshank ReDEANtion! Pretty solid episode, probably my favorite of season 4. Just feels weird getting all these holiday episodes months after the fact.
I thought it was ok. I still like the characters and having most of them get through some adversity was alright. Not very funny. I like Adam DeVine, but they didn’t do anything with him. Weird how they put the romance stuff off to the side after making efforts to bring it to the forefront.
The Shawshank parody is something I could’ve seen being great in previous seasons, but they just didn’t pull it off. That was disappointing. Continually shocked how they can’t pull off the larger concept stuff that they were pretty good about in previous seasons.
The Shawshank parody seems like it could’ve worked in season 1 when their relationships were still forming and someone like Senor Chang could’ve imprisoned them making them bond in an attempt to escape.
This episode just felt like the writers heard Danny Pudi do a Morgan Freeman impression one day and decided to shoe horn it into the show.
Agreed that the Shawshank stuff seemed under-informed. Did they actually show why it was so awful to be at Shirley’s?
I know, that’s how I felt. There wasn’t a sense that it was that unbearable. Overall, though my favorite episode of the season.
They TOLD us it was terrible, why are you and Sepinwall so compelled to see the fact too? People complain Shawshank parody was rushed… but you still wanted them to expound on the dinner? Huh?
There’s a saying in filmmaking: SHOW, don’t TELL.
In fact, tt’s one of the most basic rules of storytelling (it even applies to literature).
They have approximately 22 minutes to tell two separate plots. Aren’t criticisms like this just being unnecessarily picky?
Not to mention. They hate Batman. What else was really necessary?
I could fit a lot of story in 22 minutes if I just had a character tell a bunch of other characters what happened, or you could take those same minutes minutes and show half as much twice as well.
This isn’t an argument I’m making, it’s a core fact of fiction.
LOL, nice snark, good way to avoid addressing my argument at all. Weak.
That is a core fact, but when you only have so much time, some things have to be cut. They could rush the already rushed Shawshank parody (your feelings on the quality of said parody matter not) by forcing some discomforting scenes in, but it would done nothing but hamper the parody.
What? Your argument was that I was nitpicking and I should cut them a break because writing is hard. And I replied with a relevant metaphor designed to illustrate my point. It wasn’t even supposed to be a clever or funny comment. I was trying to illustrate something quickly because I didn’t know if you were aware of that rule of thumb.
The reason I said it was because you explicitly said that since they “TOLD” us, that that should be enough, and you didn’t understand why we would need to see it, also. That didn’t make sense to me.
As to your recent point, I don’t see what’s so difficult. Nothing in the episode *had* to happen. They could have cut the clunky Shawshank parody entirely, or they could have kept the parody but moved the story to the living room and avoid the garage entirely.
That way, they could have shown both how awful it was “in prison,” rather than just have the characters tell us, not only that, they could have shown us Shirley as the warden preventing them from escaping, which would also give the audience a chance to reinterpret those moments when we find out she is as miserable as the others. They could have done this without losing the core of any of the other scenes.
Or, you know, they could have just cut a few scenes of Abed narrating what life was like in the garage, which felt like the same joke over and over. Or they could have cut one of the two “oh, so this is where you’re hiding” scenes, which felt like my DVR skipped back a few minutes.
Writing is hard, and fitting the right amount of story into 22 minutes is hard, but it’s not impossible. Certainly it’s not as hard as you make it out to be.
I agree with Noble Robot. And the proof is in – just about every episode of the past 3 seasons. I’m not sure why Connor is so defensive. As Robot said, writing this stuff is hard. The past 3 seasons are a tough act to follow. I can cut them some slack, but I can’t pretend the show’s as good as before. I was happy with the main plot though.
A rule of writing fiction that its practically a cliché is: Show, don’t tell. The viewer should see people being obnoxious, not hear about it secondhand. The same way the audience saw Jeff stand up to his dad instead of having Britta tell the other study group members. Its really basic storytelling.
I got enough “show” from Troy having to admit that Batman is gay. But, as I hate going to my in-laws for holidays, I didn’t need to see much to know what was going on.
I just noticed that THE NOBLE ROBOT had already posted the “show, don’t tell” thing. Forgive me my human error.
I thought this episode was fantastic on all counts. Joel McHale was phenomenal – just freakin phenomenal. I even thought his half brother was so pathetic it was amusing.
I also really enjoyed the Shawshank Redemption – and I’m quite okay with having to use a little imagination to imagine how stiff Shirley’s in-laws are after seeing that first interaction with the father in law. Abed’s narration was fantastic, Pierce was funny, and Troy’s inability to lie on demand is a great callback to season 1’s Christmas episode where he fumbled the lie to Shirley about the fiiiiiiight (it’s hard to find another word!).
Great episode – best one this season. And it felt like good old Community.
Joel McHale was great in this episode and this season he has been able to show his acting chops more than in the past, IMO. The “new Jeff” development allows him to be shallow, self centered but also caring and compassionate.
I feel like they are missing an opportunity with troy and britta…given her history with being attracted to douches, creeps, and jerks , I think I would have liked to see her struggle a bit with being respected and appreciated. I think it would be funny to see her try not to britta h relationship and have troy be the calm and mature one (although him crying and panicking will never not be funny)
I think the Troy/Britta relationship will be better developed soon, if only because the new show runners have worked on more “conventional” sitcoms that love to use couples.
Little surprised you liked the episode as much as you did, Alan. It’s sad as I’ll get out, but I just feel like the show is trying so damn hard. For every moment that came close to working in this episode (the Winger speech in the third act was overall pretty effective,) it felt like the writers introduced some “See, we can do this just like Dan did!” moment that felt very dissonant and forced.
I know this will sound like one of the stock criticisms leveled at the new season by the knee-jerk Port and Gurasico haters, but I feel like in their strained efforts to be Dan Harmon the new guard reduces the characters to cartoons WAY too often. In the old days, the surrealism and pop-culture gags were never the main POINT of any episode. They were a canvas against which the writers painted compelling portraits of the characters. More than that, as ludicrous as it could often seem, the whackiness worked because it flowed naturally from who these characters were. Take “American Poultry.” Is the concept of Troy naming a pet monkey “Annie’s Boobs” ridiculous? Of course it is. Yet in some (admittedly pretty intangible) way, it absolutely feels like something Troy would do. And the point of the episode isn’t “Hey, look everyone, Abed got Troy a monkey!” It’s a compelling, well-constructed Abed character story. It also helps that episodes like “Poultry” commit to the concept whole hog from minute one, which aids in our suspension of disbelief. When you shoehorn in the “Shawshank” parody half-way through the episode, it feels an awful lot like “Hey guys, this is still “Community” because we’re doing a Shawshank parody!”
And, unfortunately for me, a lot of this episode felt like that sort of sweating self-homage or self-parody, trying to recapture the old tone but blowing the character interactions out of all proportion. See: Britta’s boombox. Or, “It’s meta! Abed gets it!” Or “Let’s carve this jive turkey!” (The Pierce quotes tonight were a particularly bad example of blowing up the character’s qualities to cartoon proportions in a failed attempt to get the old tone right.) In the end, it’s like the new folks have slammed down the gas pedal on all the characters most obvious characteristics in the hopes that those characters will emerge from below the surface again. Instead what we’re getting is a showw that’s lost it’s subtlety and compelling, human characters. It makes me sad.
I agree wholeheartedly. I really enjoyed the scene where Jeff confronts his father. That was incredibly powerful. And there was even a moment or two of the shawshank parody that felt almost like the show clicking again. But there were still so many moments that as you say…felt so forced, or like cartoon versions of the character. In the opening for instance when Peirce calls “black friday” “Jew friday?” Come on. It just smacked of “trying” to make Peirce racist even when it makes no sense. Honestly, makes me feel a bit more understanding of Chevy Chase calling it quits. Same thing with Britta running after Willy screaming “show me on the roll where he hurt you”. Britta is funny as a psych major when what she’s doing makes sense by some inverse sort of logic. But to make her so dumb she thinks that Jeff and his Dad will want sleep together? Ugh.
I feel bad to be so negative about an episode that in many other ways captured parts of community again. And I will rewatch this episode just for the fantastic stuff between Jeff and his Dad. Really nice to get a glimpse of the raw emotionality this show had captured so brilliantly in the past. Its a good sign that these writers can still hit that–maybe that’s what they need to aim for instead of so directly trying to replicate the form of what Harmon did without capturing the magic of it.
In the Harmon days it seemed we either got parody eps or “normal” eps…and it would seem to have been wise to make the Jeff Dad story the latter kind, and save the shawshank parody for another time.
Really well said, KYLEW. I love the cast and an episode written by Jim Rash is coming up. So I’m going to try to enjoy it based on that. But that’s exactly how it feels.
Good post – after watching this episode I re-watched the last episode of Season 3. I was surprised at how many Dean-costume jokes there were (which I thought were being forced this year), and for a second I thought I was being unfair to this season. But there is a very noticeable difference in that episode and this season. That episode has an abstract concept (Evil Abed) that works because the characters/show all buy in. And the courtroom scene, Troys showdown, etc are integrated in the character resolutions, and don’t feel forced. I feel bad hating the show now, but it is different. Its like we’re in a darker timeline now.
Well said, Kylew. G&P do not get what made Community special and different. Every episode so far is a really cheap knockoff of earlier brilliant episodes and themes. There is no depth, just a schizophrenic mishmash of “references” and cartoon-like antics.
I’m going to disagree a little here. I haven’t been thrilled with this season by any stretch, but I think a lot of the points brought up above were noticeable starting last season. Maybe I’m a little different (for my money Community hit its peak mid-to-late season 1), but I thought the latter half of season 3, at times, felt incredibly cartoonish and forced… the whole AC repair school subplot, Abed literally trying to cut off Jeff’s arm, and Chang taking over the school and keeping the dean captive in the basement felt way too crazy town banana pants. I really couldn’t imagine any one of those plots taking place in the Community universe the first couple seasons, and as a result it really cheapened a lot of the episodes for me. It’s hard to get a lot of emotional impact out of Jeff’s closing speech (and his journey as a whole) in the season 3 finale when Abed is in the background with a bone saw talking to his imaginary self and Troy is waging war in the sun chamber in the school’s basement.
And I think the trend of the characters becoming caricatures of themselves is something that happens as any comedy starts getting long in the tooth (The Office is an excellent example of that). As original ideas become harder and harder to come up with, it’s easier to beat certain character traits to death in order to get some laughs or keep a plot moving. I don’t think Dan Harmon’s Community was immune to this (Jeff’s ego apple and Hulk-like freakout, Pierce only saying racist things, Abed’s wailing, etc.).
I guess what I’m trying to say is that I think a lot of the decline that people are talking about was actually noticeable last season, but the showrunner switch has only exacerbated it and made it more apparent.
Good points, joedilly, but there was still a logic within the series that is missing now. And a lack of subtlety in the humor, even if, as you say, some of the actual plots were less than subtle. For instance, they always announce their parodies now. We’re going to do what Hogans Heroes did. We’re going to do Shawshank Redemption. I’m sure I didn’t get half the references and that was fine with me. And as I said before, Abed’s voiceovers were always just Abed doing a voiceover, usually with someone telling him to stop, or him telling the dean what happened in the poultry/Goodfellas episode. In which case, it didn’t start abruptly. The new version is less subtle, and kinda clunky. That said, I did enjoy last night’s episode for what it was. I have had some good laughs probably from all five episodes. And I’m sure the new showrunners have a tough job to do and also may be taking orders from NBC to make it a “nicer” show. I’d like to see Jeff change more gradually, like real people do, although I did like the courage he showed with his dad in last night’s ep.
To me it just seems you’re seeking to complain about and not just taking the product for what it is.
Seriously, Connor? A comment as well thought out and articulate as Kylew’s sounds like someone just seeking to complain? It’s not a product. It’s a show that we’ve loved and followed. So it’s natural that we’d be upset to see it change so drastically. I mean I admit, I should have better things to do with my life than get bent out of shape about a tv show. But then it’s been the BEST sitcom on TV for the past four years. We’re just expressing ourselves.
If you’re going to do Shawshank, like Law and Order, commit the whole episode to it. Same for Jeff’s dad’s story, which seemed like we were building towards for a long time only to have have it share time with another storyline that begged more time.
A whole episode devoted to either of those, IMO, would’ve been too “out there” for a show on such thin ice as it is right now. I honestly had no problems with the Shawshank homage, as it was just Abed being Abed and turning a trivial situation into a movie.
That’s the point… Community was built on “out there episodes.” I’d like to see the show do what the show does best, not whatever gets them another season (which, for the record, I don’t believe is what they’re doing).
Except that not every episode of Community is “out there” episodes. They were few and far between basically until last season when Harmon knew his time was basically up so he went all out and even than it wasn’t theme episode after theme episode. Hell, I’d even say this season so far as more “that pop-culture-X episode” episodes per ratio than in the past. We’ve had a Hunger Games episode, haunted house, ComicCon, Shawshank… and then a “sequel” to an earlier episode. They aren’t alternate dimensions or claymation but they are “theme-less” either.
Agreed completely Shelb, especially RE: Abed being Abed
Definitely the best episode this season. The funniest by far and it actually felt like they knew how to write Jeff for the first time.
Crime… boy, I don’t know!
had to log in 4 times. frustrated!
was confused by TWW reference till I realized what actor said it.
I see Britta’d has been shortened to You’d.
Hahaha…. great reference!
First episode of the season I’ve enjoyed. I was one more bad episode away from bailing. Now I’m back in.
“Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations”.
ugh. the one thing they can’t retread is episode titles.
I didn’t get the hate on last week’s episode and I’m glad the feedback for this week’s episode is at least (mostly) positive.
Look, the Community of old is gone and more than likely dead and buried. The Community we have now is hit or miss and in my opinion, it’s been more hit than miss so far. I like the premier, and the last three weeks more than what most have considered the best of the new season, the Halloween episode. I barely laughed at it and thought the isolation of Pierce from the rest of the group was an obvious “get Chevy away from everyone” ploy.
The “new Jeff” is a great natural progression of the character and the growth was needed for the show in it’s final (Harmon or not) final season(s) and I think it’s been handled great. He’s still Jeff, but he’s more caring and open and has welcomed the group into his life more than ever. It works.
Abed is still Abed, although some of his stuff doesn’t work AS WELL, it’s still him. Troy is still Troy, but I do wish he’d be more grown up like we’ve seen him more recently. Britta is still the same but with the development of the past season intact. The Britta/Troy relationship is a bit iff-y, but it’s still early in the season and I’m sure it’ll be better soon. Annie is still her doe-eyed, naive self, Shirley is still the mother with hopes and dreams and Pierce, sadly, is still unwritten and Chevy Chase still underused (but probably because he’s an asshole and told the producers he wanted out before filming the season).
This could be A LOT worse, guys. It’s not even BAD. Community was so over and beyond every other comedy on TV that a reduction in quality is noticeable, yes, but can ANYONE really say this has become BAD TV? No. No chance. The characters are still loveable, the stories are still great and despite some hiccups, this is still my favorite comedy on television (and maybe show, period).
I kind of want to hug you LOL. THANK YOU. Thank you for not having lost your mind along with Dan Harmon’s job.
If this is supposedly Community at its worst (which I don’t think it is, but to each his own), this is still better than most if not all comedies on TV – maybe only second to Parks/Rec and this season’s New Girl. I just don’t understand the people who are suddenly trashing the show.
It’s still produced by a lot of the same writers – watch the credits roll around. The actors STILL know their characters and have creative input. It’s not the same, granted, but it’s still great!!
Thank you, I thought I was the only one left who still enjoyed the show for what it is and not what it was before. Let’s get married in the study room with Britta and Jeff making drunk speeches about how marriage sucks.
Well said, Shelby. I agree — it’s still a fun, well-made and acted show.
I also agree with Joyeful: it’s second only to P&R and NG.
I have a few comedies I watch weekly. Parks & Rec and Community are two of them. I love P&R, but Community is still first for me because I love the characters more. I do love P&R though. It’s probably a “better show” now, but Abed, Jeff and Troy still make me happier.
Again though, I love P&R. I just start New Girl, though.
(For the record I watch: Community, P&R, Office, Workaholics, Kroll Show, Soup weekly and am watching Surbugatory, New Girl and Girls from behind to watch up).
I got three really outstanding laughs out of this episode and I can’t really say that about many other comedies on TV these days.
“I see what I did there.”
This is echos my feelings incredibly well. I’m actually loving the subtle differences they’re making with their meta jokes and I’m actually, for this episode at least, enjoying this style more than Harmon’s.
One question: Do they remember that Troy is not only in the A/C Repair School, but their Messiah? It seems like kind of a big thing to just drop.
“loathe though Jeff would be to admit it” Or loath, even.
wow. I was never aware of this difference. Thanks! (I see more annoying my friends in my future)
To be fair, Shawshank would have worked much better at the proper time of year bc of weird nonsense like relevancy. No one is dreading an impending family get together in early march
You clearly don’t have a Passover with the in-laws coming up.
Hey, I had a quick question for everybody. This isn’t about this episode specifically but Community in general.
This show is definitely an ensemble show, but when it was created it seemed like it they were going for more of a Joel McHale vehicle rather than a quirky ensemble comedy. I just wanted to know if I misinterpreted their original intention or if the show just eventually adapted to its strengths. Also, if you think its the latter when do you think the writers realized that focusing the show around the Jeff character didn’t work as well as spreading the wealth? I also wonder if it is an aborted-McHale vehicle, how McHale feels about that.
I think it was always intended to be an ensemble show (hence, the dual-meaning title – it’s all about friendship, family, etc.). Jeff is definitely the main prism through which the show is filtered – his journey toward opening himself up to these people is the major narrative thrust of the show. Harmon initially wrote the show based on his own experience taking a community college class, and realizing that he’d been living life in a shut-off way. He began to befriend the types of people he would usually have ignored or viewed as nuisances. So by nature of Dan’s POV, the Harmon-like cyncial elitist Jeff was given the central “journey” of the series. But the idea was always to showcase every character pretty equally.
I was about to write off this episode but the last half with Jeff confronting his dad and the thanksgiving party at the end won me over. The B story was a complete waste in my opinion. A poor homage to Shawshank. But the A story made up for it.
I was just rewatching Mixology Certification last night and damn, I just love those episodes when you see the gang out together bonding. You just know they are going to be tight for the rest of their lives. Those are the types of episodes that stick with me and make me wish I was in that group as well.
Tonight’s episode kind of got there. Maybe given enough time the show runners will find their groove and discover the secret sauce that has been missing.
Mulder – Harmon has said he thought of the whole cast of characters long before casting, and that much later his GF saw McHale and suggested he’d be a good as Winger. So no, it was never a “McHale vehicle,” good as he is.
I’m guessing you meant to reply to my comment, the one above this. Oh well. Found it anyway.
I did chuckle quite a bit the brother’s remark on how Jeff’s dead inside with muscles on top, and how he’s all emotional and flabby.
Still issues with the comedic side of things for the show, the is still way off and I’m still not sure if they’d ever walk that fine line as old Community used to do mostly successful at again…but this is probably the best episode of the season so far. I chuckled a little at a few bits and pieces even if the whole Thanksgiving thing felt rushed, and I enjoyed Jeff’s father arc.
I liked most of this episode, particularly the Brolin/McHale scenes, and scattered bits within the Thanksgiving dinner (I howled at Shirley asking Annie if she’s having her “Monthly shame”). But I agree that the “Shawshank” parody was off and a bit forced. Part of it was that to do these parodies right, you have to commit to the production values and recreating the look/feel of the source you’re parodying, and budget issues may have precluded that. But I also think Abed’s repeated references that they were doing a Shawshank parody hurt it–the best of these parodies just unfold like a regular plot without commenting on the device. When you bring attention to it, you’re forcing the audience to focus on the parody, not the story.
I don’t think any of you understand the Shawshank parody. It’s Abed, a character who is esstentially meta, creating the situation because it’s who he is. And because that is the case, it’s esstentially imperfect, as Abed notes as he makes a hilarious joke digging at the very fact it is imperfect (“I guess it’s not Shawshank…. it’s Prison Break, the show).
I love the new way they’re incorporating the meta humor; it’s undeniably the biggest difference, and I love the very subtle winks that occasionally popup that alert me to the change. Very smart show in my opinion.
I think many people’s issue with the new episodes and their use of “meta” humor is that it is not subtle at all. In the chicken finger episode, they were obviously doing a goodfellas homage, but they didn’t feel the need to explicitly tell us over and over again that they were doing a goodfellas homage. In the My Dinner with Andre/Tarantino episode, the fact that Abed is trying to recreate My Dinner with Andre (and the Pulp Fiction-themed bday party) were obviously major plot points in the story. But they weren’t references or homages just for the sake of, hey it would be fun to do a Tarantino themed episode–rather, they were integral parts of the story they were telling re Abed and the way he interacts with his friends, the fact that he was feeling that he and Jeff were not as close anymore, etc.
In contrast, this week’s episode was, let’s do a Shawshank parody–it says nothing about who the characters are and how they relate to each other (other than Shirley wanting backup for his Thanksgiving dinner, but that felt more like an excuse for doing a Shawshank parody than anything else, especially because we don’t actually see anything else at the party).
That being said, this episode was definitely better overall than all of the earlier S4 ones, so it gives me some hope.
Were we all watching the same episode? Adam Devine was hilarious
When I saw Adam Devine I just about pissed myself. I love that guy. I agree his character wasnt great, but I’m his biggest fan and when I see him outside of Workaholics, I’m pumped.
I only really had one issue with the episode, and it wasn’t the Willie Jr character (which wasn’t great, but necessary to set up the emotional climax between William and Jeff…without establishing Willie, William can’t make the argument that him leaving was good for Jeff which sets Jeff off).
My issue was you didn’t see any of the issues with Shirley’s party. I get the show has budget constraints (now more than ever) and building sets, casting more paid actors may be tough, but it could have been as simple as Andre’s dad coming into the garage once during one of those scenes and dropping an extra line to establish what’s so awful about these people and/or party.
On a side note, again, I get the budget constraints, but how awesome would it have been if they had cast Bill Cosby as Andre’s dad. Even if it was a quick one line cameo, the payoff would have been hilarious.
I really miss the group conversation scenes they used to do so well in the previous seasons. Just the characters sitting together in the study room or cafeteria and playing off one another with the dialogue packed full of jokes. Archer is another show that’s similar in that respect, where the greatest comedic moments usually involve all the major characters talking together in the office. Sadly, we haven’t gotten many these scenes so far in this season, and when we do get one (like the one last night) they just aren’t funny.
Huh? Did you blackout when they were around the study room and Shirley invited everyone to Thanksgiving? I laughed out loud twice! (Telling Troy there yams underneath the marshmallows… I was dying.)
I have watched these Harmon-less episodes and I simply do not get all the positive comments on them. Community has always had a small but very passionate fan-base. When it was announced that Dan had been fired, we were all up in arms. So much so, I thought we might even be able to save his job. We knew that this show’s unique voices came largely in part from Dan’s crazy brain. Without that brain, we feared it would not be the same Community. In my mind, these first 5 episodes have confirmed those fears beyond any shadow of a doubt. Yet I come here every week and see people falling over themselves to defend this trash. Are these the same people who gave Community Hulu’s Best in Show win last year over the Walking Dead juggernaut? Because I have a hard time seeing how those smart, passionate people would so willingly accept the zombie show that Community has become. None of it holds a candle to the gifts we received in the first 3 seasons. Just because you still get to watch Britta or Abed or Troy or whoever’s your favorite, doesn’t mean they aren’t a zombie version of who they used to be. It’s just plain sad, and as much as I do love these actors, I wish season 4 of Community didn’t exist. I don’t understand how a true fan can feel anything differently.
Some of us just thought it was a really good television show, not a calling.
It’s neither anymore.
Agree completely. If this season were the show’s first, is there any way we could still be watching? I know there is lots of talk about comparing this version to the Harmon version, and I agree it’s unfair to the new showrunners. I roll my eyes at some things and then wonder if Dan might have done it and I might have been okay with it. So I’ve been trying hard to judge the show on what it is now. And the only conclusion I can come to is that it’s completely awful. These characters have a huge benefit in that we like them already, and yet they are constantly being given lame, CBS sitcomy things to say. Okay, some of the emotional aspects might be okay, but what does it matter when the rest of the episode is failing miserably? I wanted so badly to keep liking Community, but honestly, I feel like positive reaction to what we have, from passionate Community fans of past seasons, is an insult to Dan and his creation.
Really, this is on the same level as Two and Half Men or Last Man Standing? Community was always just a sitcom, although a very good one. Has it lost something with the departure of Harmon? Sure, but it was never Shakespeare and it can still make folks laugh. Imagining it was a calling is kind of a scary idea don’t you think?
I never said anything about it being a calling. I just said it had a passionate fan-base and I don’t understand how those people are still on board with this.
No, it was never Shakespeare. No one said it was anything other than a very good show with smart, unpredictable humor, so I don’t know where you’re getting the calling. The show has had very passionate fans who were all upset when Harmon was fired, so all we’re saying is what happen to those upset fans, because all I’m seeing here are people saying it’s pretty good, not so bad, etc. Sure it can still make people laugh, even Two and a Half Men does that. But the humor and creativity are clearly not even close to the level they used to be, and so I don’t understand why no one seems to have a problem.
“But the humor and creativity are clearly not even close to the level they used to be”
This is what is known as an opinion. Clearly others disagree. As for where I got some folks thinking it was a calling, well:
“It’s neither anymore.”
I was simply responding to your comment. It may have been a calling to some but never was for me and I never claimed anything of the sort. I’d say that’s beside the point, anyway. Who cares if it’s a calling or not?
And while I do want to steer clear of personal insults, I have to seriously question the judgment of anyone who says the humor and creativity in season 4 of Community is equal to that of seasons 1-3.
Exactly. You can disagree about whether or not something is funny, but it’s very hard to argue that the show is as smart or creative – at least successfully creative – as it used to be.
Judging by the number of times I laugh at season 4 episodes I’d says the show is not as good as it used to be.
I never said it was as good as previous seasons. I was responding to the over the top statements that you couldn’t understand how anyone could find anything of value from the episodes this year. I have to question the judgement of anyone who can’t find anything to enjoy so far.
DAVID I wholeheartedly agree with you. Certainly it is just a show, but for some people it meant a lot more and seeing people who just want a half hour of empty laughs defend this dreck is frustrating.
Hey. Some people think the Simpsons is still funny…
You sound like someone afraid of change. Or just abjectly hate change. My impression from comments like these and Sepinwall’s recent soulless reviews are that you’re no longer able to objectively judge the product on it’s own. You’re so caught up in Dan Harmen (super talented guy, no doubt) that you’re enable to be objective anymore.
The simple fact is NOBODY could make you like this show anymore, except Harmon. That says more about your inability to make impassionate conclusions than the current quality of the show.
CONNOR Why should any of us have to be impassionate in regard to how we feel about a show? HOW could we be? It defies logic to expect people to disregard their own feelings on how they feel about something. Furthermore, nobody’s opinion on the quality of this show, positive or negative, is objective. I do notice that the people who dislike this new version of the show support their arguments with examples of the show’s shortcomings- bad jokes, bad pacing, inconsistent characterization, poor plotting, etc. The people who like it point out a few decent lines and say its as good as it ever was. If all someone needs is a few okay gags, then I guess they’ll be satisfied.
As to Harmon… Why is it not valid to c9nsider him a vital part of this show? If Alison Brie or Joel McHale had been fired no one would have argued that viewers disappointed with their replacements were being irrational. When a series by a dead author is ghost written by someone else many readers look down their noses at it. Because the medium is television we should just dismiss the central role of a writer who created these characters and this place? Why? Because the characters are flesh and blood actors? Those actors wouldn’t have had anything to breathe life into without Dan Harmon. This show was his vision with his voice unifying the work of the writing staff. Noticing a difference once that defining creative force is gone is not unreasonable. At this point its inescapable.
I for one am not afraid for the show to change. Changing it back to the best comedy on t.v. would be fine with me.
All I’m saying is that criticisms based on what it’s not than what itisare hardly valid criticisms at all.
And RE: Harmon… THE SHOW HAS GONE ON WITHOUT HIM. I love the show he made, but he’s gone and no one can bring him back. He was vital to the CREATION of the show, but those characters, those “flesh and bone actors”, are vital to the CONTINUATION of the show.
I’m more interested in what new people do with his creations. You seem to hold the opinion that only Harmon should be allowed to play with these creations and refuse to validate anyone else who is playing with them.
CONNOR In a perfect world this show would be Harmon’s to do with as he pleases. It s the logistics of the television industry that necessitate selling a show to a corporation to get it on the air. Sure, Community is Sony’s property. They can put whomever they want in charge of the show, but that doesn’t legitimize the creative missteps the show has made.
Also, Harmon’s role was more significant than the creation of the show. He didn’t just hit it and quit it, he was a part of the day to day creative process. He came up with stories, he collaborated with the other writers on scripts, and had a hand in every major decision.
As to the continuation of the show, I’d say the quality of the show might have something to do with it. Last year every Community fan was rooting for a fourth season. How about now? The comments section of an online review may not be scientific, but a lot of posters here would rather see the show end than limp along as a mangled mockery of what they once loved.
If the new team had delivered a good show that was recognizable as Community, even if it wasn’t quite as good as it used to be, I would have been happy. I’m not sure why so many assume that people who don’t like this season want to dislike it. If we were really so zealous in our devotion to Dan Harmon why would we have bothered watching it?
Jonas hit the nail on the head. I can’t speak for all fans, but I can tell you that I came into season 4 feeling very optimistic about the new creative leadership. My current feelings are based solely on what has appeared on the screen during these last 5 episodes. I love Dan Harmon, but I did expect the show to be able to continue at a high level without him. It’s clear now that my expectations were unrealistic. I’d rather see everyone move on with new projects than continue to sully the legacy of this once-great show.
I think the Simpsons reference is the best. Some people still like it, despite the changes since its early brilliant seasons. Some don’t watch it and wish it would end. Those are both valid opinions.
There is a bigger issue here, which is after X number of seasons all the jokes are played out, with or without Dan Harmon.
HOW did the Dean not say “thanksgiving Deanner”? this show is broken.
If over the top, incoherent racism is all they’re going to do with Pierce, I understand completely why Chase bailed.
If Chase had wanted more substantial material he shouldn’t have constantly tried to weasel out of scenes. It also didn’t help that he complained about not understanding the scripts. Chevy Chase sucked for twenty years before he got Community. He should have been grateful for a chance to shine.
This is not the Community we knew and loved.
I thought I saw a shark
By far and away the best episode of the season. In fact, I think this was a downright “great” episode. The Jeff stuff really hit home, and the rest was funny throughout. I died laughing several times (for the first time all season). “Show me on the roll where it hurts” was great, as was Troy’s speaking third thing.
Wow. I must be crazy. I didn’t even so much as chuckle once. The emotional arc with Jeff’s dad worked. Not one single other thing in the episode did. I appreciate sitcoms with an honest emotional component, but if there aren’t any laughs, it’s not a sitcom.
Did something about the look of the show change as well? For some reason it seemed like they weren’t even on physical sets in a lot of shots and were in front of a green screen in this episode.
Maybe it’s just the lighting, but the actors have this glowing sheen that I associate more with some effects heavy movies.
I did read something about budget cuts on the show this week, so maybe it’s all just in my head and I’m subconciously trying to look for things. So I’m wondering if anyone else noticed this.
Because I noticed it in the beginning, but I have no idea why they would green screen the study room.
The show has felt off, but I haven’t felt the need to complain about it. But the seemingly weird look of it, put me off so much that I couldn’t get into this episode ar all.
Yes! It didn’t feel like a green screen so much as a low-budget multi-cam sitcom set from the 90’s to me. Or maybe a soap opera set. It felt really cheap in any case.
I didn’t read anything about budget cuts on the show, but I definitely found the glaring lack of budget really distracting in this episode.
Weird, I haven’t noticed changes. Or at least it hasn’t bugged me in any way that it came to the forefront of my mind during an episode.
For all the claims that people who were disappointed with this season were Harmon fanatics, this is the first time I really thought of Harmon’s absence during an episode. Jeff’s reunion with his father is something that he had obviously planned and its obviously a story he would have done so much better. He wouldn’t have saddled it with a half-assed parody (these new guys love doing poorly executed parodies) and he would have remembered to make it funny as well as emotional. It makes me sad when I read comments praising the show for a few decent jokes. It used to be so much more.
I don’t know. Maybe it was because my expectations were so low, but the closure on the reunion was the best part of an otherwise *very* mixed episode.
It was the first episode this season that made me less pessimistic about the rest of the series. It’s never going to be as good as before, but I hold hope that we may be able to stop hate-watching it soon and start enjoying it.
The arc that plays out with Jeff and his father is the highlight of the episode and competently executed, but it wasn’t Community at its best. I think it should have been funny AND emotional. Jeff admitting to self-mutilation is not funny. In the episode where Pierce pretends he’s dying we get to see Jeff be sad and angry but in a way that also was humorous. Same thing with the “My Dinner with Andre” episode. This reminded me of those “very special” episodes that were all the rage in the eighties that seemed to think comedy was special when it stopped being funny. Then again, last season’s dreamatorium epsiode had a sad confession from Abed that I loved, so maybe its just that Harmon was the intangible ingredient that made the show work for me.
Seems like you’re implicitly judging it for what it’s NOT than what it is. That’s not particularly valid criticism.
Well, I wouldn’t judge a drama for not being a comedy and I wouldn’t judge The Simpsons for not being like South Park, but I do judge Community for not being like Community. I would suggest there is no more valid criticism for a show than its failure to live up to the standards it set for itself.
I keep an open mind. Every week I watch with the expectation of being pleased. If I didn’t allow for that possibility, I wouldn’t bother.
You’re contradicting yourself. You’re judging this Community (with new writers) for not being like that Community (with Harmon). That’s not being open minded at all.
I’m open minded to different storylines and new directions for characters. I’m also open to the quality being up to the level I came to expect from the first three seasons. But that doesn’t mean I have no standards at all. Once I’ve seen it I don’t pretend it was bettrr than it was according to my sensibilities. .
One of the best episodes of Community ever. So much smart, hysterical comedy, while staying appropriately meta while changing it in a subtle way I’m enjoying even more than Harmon. This was brilliant, haven’t laughed that hard in awhile.
Yeah, I thought the episode was a solid B-, which is high praise for this season.
The half-brother was a complete waste of a character. While Jeff and his dad were depicted with some nuance, the brother is this extreme one-note caricature from a sketch comedy show. It nearly ruined the episode, especially because I’m fairly certain we’re never going to see him again, so there’s no room for growth.
I also thought the nightmare Thanksgiving was poorly staged and shot, and it really didn’t need to be a Shawshank parody (the tag was especially stupid).
That said, it was funny and for a pivotal moment in the series’ history, it could have been a lot worse.
The best part was that as Jeff was leaving (the first time), it almost seemed like that might be a good enough conclusion to the episode, so when he headed back it was a little less predicable than it might otherwise have been.
And seriously, if “Die Hard in a restaurant at Xmas” doesn’t happen, I think we may have grounds for a class-action lawsuit.
Disagree completely about calling Willie Jr. a waste of a character. A previous comment by user udkyle put it better than I ever could:
“I only really had one issue with the episode, and it wasn’t the Willie Jr character (which wasn’t great, but necessary to set up the emotional climax between William and Jeff…without establishing Willie, William can’t make the argument that him leaving was good for Jeff which sets Jeff off”
Not to mention, we’ll never see him again? Jeff Winger: “Save some for Christmas.”. Ahem.
I’m not saying *having* the character was a waste, I’m saying that they wasted the opportunity to make him the kind of character we’d actually *want* to see again.
And perhaps you’re right about him popping up in the future, but my point was more that the character was both written and played like we’d never have to see him again.
Another bad one. I laughed at the map of Shirley’s house on Abed’s stomach, but that’s about it. I kinda liked last week’s episode but the rest have been pretty crapolicious. Fingers crossed for Jim Rash’s episode to lift the bar.
I can say I am glad to have watched this, to have seen how Jeff/father is resolved. I liked how the emotional half-brother appears as an outward expression of what Jeff holds in, and a psychic echo of Jeff’s ambivalence: we meet him on the stairs, he “runs away” by hiding in Jeff’s auto backseat, leading Jeff to realize he is advising himself as well his half-brother and he has to go back and confront his father. And finally, after the confrontation, Jeff in his car with Britta, his half-brother, reaches half-way through Jeff’s car window to hug his brother, and Jeff mentions save some for Christmas. So I think the character was perfectly utilized in the script.
As for Britta, I accepted her role to lead Jeff to confront his father here, and Jeff says so afterwards, but it seems when the writers didn’t give her a line (show me on the roll..etc..) she was forgotten as a character there, so often just standing or sitting and watching from the background. Alot of it was like that, characters who did not have a line, stood and watched. I won’t touch the other storyline, it was actually fine, but it didn’t have anything new and so dangerous in its repetition. The family thanksgiving in the end, in the community room, was touching when Jeff brought in the Dean as well. It would have been a good next to last episode for the series…
Love this episode. The Shawshank parody was excellent and the Jeff emotional stuff with his father was just as good.
We get it Alan, you like Dan Harmon. Get over it and enjoy this show not only for what it is but also thats its actually good again. Dan Harmon ruined his own show. Get on board this train. There’s still room for ya buddy!
People keep assuming some kind of non-existent relationship between me and Dan Harmon that’s in some way coloring my view of this season. My opinion is my opinion. If I found these episodes funnier, I would be saying that. I haven’t.
Glad you’re enjoying them, and I won’t insult you by suggesting there’s a hidden agenda behind that enjoyment.
I enjoyed the Jeff/father arc in this episode, and parts of the Shawshank parody. Agree with the person who mentioned the missed opportunity of having Cosby play Andre’s dad!
As to criticism of Alan S’s seeming disapproval of the Harmon-free season, I think it is inevitable that there is going to be sharper focus on what’s working and what isn’t after losing the showrunner on such a quirky show, where much of the humour arises from his personal voice. I don’t think personal bias play part.