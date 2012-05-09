‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Down South’: The okay storm

A review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I kill you with mustache clues…
This is a dangerous time of year to be a TV reporter or fan. With the network upfronts only days away, the rumors about cancellation and renewal keep piling up, and it’s impossible to tell which are real, which are smokescreens, and which are just wishing and hoping. That said, the various reports that “Cougar Town” is going to move to TBS because ABC won’t be picking it up feels more like solid ground than quicksand. It’s entirely possible that the TBS talks could fall apart, or even that ABC might reconsider cancellation(*), but based on my limited ability to read the tea leaves, the TBS move seems more probable than a lot of other reports floating around this week.
(*) Though, as Dan pointed out on our podcast this week, “Cougar Town” going to TBS is a win-win for ABC as a company, as it keeps one of the studio’s shows in production while freeing the network of a commitment to one of its lowest-rated shows.
But until we know that for sure, we have to board up the windows (or get our equivalent of Tom to do it) and prepare ourselves for the possibility of a storm that sweeps “Cougar Town” off of television altogether. And it feels like a lot of this season has been written with the belief that the show’s future was shaky, and that it was time to stop stalling on certain storylines, just in case. So Jules and Grayson are going to get married, and now we’re genuinely engaging with the idea of a Travis/Laurie relationship.
We’re not there yet on the latter, obviously. In an episode about characters having to face uncomfortable truths about themselves – that Grayson’s a tired middle-aged man and not cool catchphrase guy, that the best thing Jules can do for her son may be to let him date her white trash former assistant – the most important, and moving, involved Travis recognizing that if he wants to be the right guy for Laurie in the long-term, he unfortunately has to do something that will keep him from being the guy for Laurie right now. It’s not exactly running a long con, and it’s entirely possible that she’ll fall deeper and deeper for Wade, but Travis’ appeal for Laurie is as The Good Guy, and The Good Guy doesn’t sabotage her current relationship for a chance to slide into first position.
I wasn’t entirely prepared for the emotional kick of those final scenes. To that point, “Down South” had been a perfectly amiable episode of “Cougar Town,” with the hurricane inspiring various amusing distractions for the crew (a “Perfect Storm” re-enactment akin to Andy living out his “Shawshank” fantasies in season 1, playing Penny Can to decide what game to play to decide if Travis can date Laurie, the guys being entranced by a trio of wet younger women), and I didn’t expect Travis and Laurie to wind up together by episode’s end. Travis suffering for his Good Guy-ness is a pretty familiar trope, after all. But Travis having to act as Wade’s body with the iPad duct-taped to his face was a perfect, unexpected mix of whimsy and heartache, and the reason I’m okay with Bill Lawrence shows going for emotional climaxes even when they don’t work, because you need enough swings at bat to hit the odd home runs like this.
Outstanding work by Dan Byrd, and it adds an extra layer of intrigue to the final episodes of the season (and hopefully not the series).
A few other thoughts:
* Speaking of first position, I’m told that the actors’ contracts are tied to the show staying in production, and not to it staying on ABC. So if TBS does pick it up, the pilots that Dan Byrd and Josh Hopkins are in would have to replace them if they’re picked up.
* Once again, I feel like there needs to be a continuity person assigned solely to the question of how much Jules does and doesn’t know about movies. The “Perfect Storm” gag and Jules’ horribleness at Celebrity were individually very good jokes, but put together, and combined with her movie obliviousness from early in the season, and I have no idea if she’s supposed to have ever stepped into a theater or not.
* Best main title sequence tagline so far: “I didn’t know it was back on, either. – Abed”
* Josh Hopkins doing all of Michael Jackson’s moves from the “Black or White” video (particularly from the 7 minute point on) = win.
* I am both intrigued and terrified to learn more about Buttball.
What did everybody else think?
I suppose Jules HAS been all over the map on movie-savvy, but I do know people — smart, highly literate people too — for whom movies are simply an experience that washes over them, and when it’s over they don’t feel that anything needs to be added to their store of knowledge. They just don’t think that way about it; it was an entertainment and now it’s done. They never remember actors’ names or what they’ve been in, even if they’ve seen them often, and they’re even rather vague about titles and story lines. (I confess that this can irritate me in conversation with friends who are like that, because I’m a compulsive noticer of actors and connector of all the things they’ve done.) So I’ve seen Jules as being someone of that sort.
I am like that myself — I see movies and almost immediately forget them. There are maybe 20-30 movies that made enough of an impact that I can remember who starred in them or what ultimately happened at the end. But those that DID have impact, I can quote lines from. So I totally buy that Jules would know The Perfect Storm enough to reenact it, and then not know who starred in Election.
Travis and Laurie? Don’t care.
what happened to grayson’s baby’s mom?
she was at the house and i was under the impression it’d be a (pounding grape) bottle episode with her, but then she disappeared the rest of the way.
This episode had some serious emotional resonance and I’m impressed at what the show was able to pull off yet still deliver on the laughs. Great usage of The Temper Trap’s “Love Lost” at the end as well. Dan Byrd did an amazing job, and his hilarious yet heartbreaking freestyle dance was a highlight.
Also a highlight? Grayson’s Michael Jackson moves. I had to watch those multiple times. So funny.
I discovered after this episode that Edwin Hodge, who plays Wade, was a regular on the short-lived Jack & Bobby and is older brother to Leverage’s Aldis Hodge.
I think I just realized that I’m a redneck, because the boys played Buttball at my DAYCARE.
After three years of excruciatingly bending over backwards, via many interviews, tweets, and increasingly dopey title cards, insisting in no uncertain terms that, despite the title, “THE SHOW IS **ABSOLUTELY NOT** ABOUT OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN”….
they gave us “Tonight, the gang ENCOURAGES Jules’ college sophomore son to pursue a relationship with her nearly 30-year-old best friend.” (or 2nd-best friend depending on the day)
There’s no way that Laurie can be considered a cougar. On top of looks and age she acts like someone in their early 20’s just starting to come into adulthood. Two years ago she was clubbing every weekend with Nezzy but is starting to grow up and become more responsible, own her own place, etc. She also still finds the time to shove the occasional shoe heel into an ear drum nowadays as well.
(I’m not going to get into a semantic debate, mostly because a technical definition of cougar is irrelevant to my point.)
Laurie is 10 years older than college-boy Travis.
Laurie is gainfully employed, lives on her own, and pays her own bills.
Travis is not old enough to legally purchase alcohol.
And “the show is absolutely not about older women dating younger men.”
the fact that laurie would have to be at least 10 years older to be considered a cougar is certainly relevant to the point you’re attempting to make. also, there’s the little point that they’ve never actually dated and have barely, kinda been intimate all of 1 or 2 times. nice try though
a) So she’s what, nine and a half years older? That’s supposed to make all the difference?
b) I didn’t say they dated. The premise was the younger guy TRIED to date the older woman.
Nice try, right back atcha.
ok, maybe if I use caps lock you’ll understand: YES, 10 years it does make difference because she’s NOT AN OLDER WOMAN. also, in the middle of your pointless rant you clearly are implying that the stars are wrong in saying that the show is not about older women dating younger men. so if ****NO OLDER WOMAN*** is ***ACTUALLY DATING A YOUNGER MAN, ****HOW ARE THEY WRONG????***
p.s. – you’re an idiot. (sorry Alan)
…& seriously, if you think a college-aged male having a barely requited crush on his mom’s TWENTYSOMETHING protege (on a show where every other member of the 8-person ensemble is in an equal-age adult relationship) somehow makes this a ***SHOW ABOUT OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN***, then I don’t know what that says about your mental state other than that you were looking for something to troll on. but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone intelligent who agrees with you.
Of all people Wade had our favorite line of the night. “Laurie, I think Trav fell down. Is he OK?” Awesomeness.
awww, travis. the ipad dance was heartbreaking.
I read the tagline but did not catch that it was attributed to Abed. Awesome.
Given the Community/Cougar Town cross over tendencies, could it have been on purpose or coincidence that we find out that Dale died in a meth lab explosion?