Review: ‘Cougar Town’ – ‘I Should Have Known It’

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as my shirt is a lie…
When you have a comedy largely defined by how much its characters like each other, it can be tricky when one of them becomes a constant subject of abuse. “Parks and Recreation” dealt with it by eventually revealing that Jerry’s life away from the parks department is so fantastic that he doesn’t mind being the butt of his co-workers’ jokes, and here “Cougar Town” deals with it by finally bringing Tom into Jules’ house – and making him a part of the Cul-de-Sac Crew. “I Should Have Known It” is a good reward episode for Bob Clendenin (though I imagine the move to TBS killed any chance of making him a regular castmember), giving Tom a temporary love interest (played by friend of the show Alexandra Wentworth) and letting Jules and Laurie step up to protect him in the same obsessive, boundary-ignoring way they would any of their other friends.
And befitting an episode where the group takes on its first new member since Grayson, the other two subplots were devoted to the Crew’s official and unofficial rules. Grayson and Jules battle for control of the swing votes when they decide the group should run on a majority vote (and Grayson loses because he underestimates the power of the hug pact to secure Andy’s vote), and then Ellie takes a stand against the way the rest of the gang coddles Bobby at all. Both were smart, funny takes on the very dysfunctional nature of the group, and continued the hot streak the show’s been on in this TBS incarnation.
What did everybody else think?
Hot
Dog
Doctor
“Did you finally get visited by the nut sac fairy?”
Ellie = Gold
Grayson’s “Change Approved!” Had me dying laughing. I love this show.
I thought this was the worst episode of the season so far. I didn’t find it funny. Seasons 1-2 were pretty good and season 3 was OK. I think this show is regressing NOT progressing.
I’m not sure I can live in a world where Usty and Pckrfn75 are at such extreme odds about Cougar Town. Love this show, didn’t find it funny…I think I’m going to walk out my door into traffic, although I may return since I live in a cul de sac.
Ha! well played
Josh Hopkins continues his amazing impressions of the male cast members with a dead on Bob Clendenin. They need to work these into a plot.
Good Lord…they did a dead on Pulp Fiction and no one mentions it? Christa Miller does a pretty good Winston Wolf
You’re… Paul, right? This is your comment?
Shmoopy
I was hoping Tom was going to bring her to the coffee place, where she would order incorrectly, thus preventing Ron Mexico from ever again being able to take someone else’s drink.
No mention of Jules’ favorite song being Dancing in the Dark??
That’s the 2nd time Cougar Town has gone to the Bruce reference for a joke too. Travis finds Jules’ yearbook and there’s a picture of her from that video.
The picture of Tom and a sleeping Jules cracked me up and Grayson’s impression of Tom was great.