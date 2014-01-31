Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Homecoming’

A review of tonight’s “Enlisted” coming up just as soon as I have my erotic fiction boot camp…
More episode order shenanigans: “Homecoming” was meant to be the tenth episode, and to air in the fall when FOX would have a slate of NFL games two days later. Once the series was bumped to January, FOX moved it up in the order so that Pam Oliver’s cameo and the other football jokes would run right before the Super Bowl. This all seems to be a lot more trouble than it’s worth – would anyone really care if Oliver showed up a month or so after football season ended? – and as a result, we get dropped in on the middle of Derrick’s relationship with Erin the single mom waitress, and will have to see the start of that relationship in a later episode. Just goofy.
About the only advantage of getting this episode this early is that it gives us a glimpse of what kind of creative shape “Enlisted” was much later in production of season 1. Many comedies take a while to find themselves, and while I’ve enjoyed the episodes I’ve seen so far (including “Prank War,” which will air on Valentine’s Day), the show definitely has room to improve, and you can see some of that in “Homecoming.” With all the introductions out of the way, the interactions between the brothers, or between Pete and the platoon, or Sgt. Major Cody and anyone else, work much more fluidly. We can get a few background jokes about Dobkiss being a pyromaniac without having to pause to remind everybody which one he is, Jill can move on and off the football team with ease, etc.
And as a lover of both straightforward sports movies and the parody kind (check the gallery below for HitFix’s attempt to rank the best football movies ever), there was almost no way I wasn’t going to enjoy the platoon’s humiliation at the hands of the Marines, plus Pete sacrificing his dignity and his favorite half-shirt to set up a deceptive touchdown to win the bet. The Randy/Derrick subplot, meanwhile, played off of the tear-inducing phenomenon of surprise soldier homecoming videos in a way that found humor without mocking the reunions themselves, and again played to Randy’s strengths as the emotional one in the family. Plus, I was amused when Brandon turned out to be… Brandon (Routh).
Last week’s episode got a ratings bump after airing directly after “Bones.” Unfortunately, FOX announced this week that “Bones” would be moving back to Mondays, making tonight the last time “Enlisted” gets an original “Bones” lead-in. (Reruns for the next few weeks, then “Kitchen Nightmares” starting Feb. 28.) That’s unfortunate, but I hope FOX execs recalibrate their expectations accordingly – and that, if the show manages to make it to a second season, they start running the episodes in the intended order.
What did everybody else think?
“Enlisted” makes me laugh and it has a sweetness you rarely see in a sitcom. I hope Fox sticks with the show.
The scene with Randy watching his dad’s homecoming made me cry. Randy seems to do that about every week. The actors really have great chemistry together.
I do wonder what happens in the US Army if you have an injury like Petes. My friend is in the British Army and his ankle is wrecked, he cannot do the constant physical training that the Army requires and so they let him do his own.
But they have downgraded his status and he will have to be medically discharged in a couple of years. With these injuries a British soldier also are exempt from any promotion.
So, I do wonder if Pete’s career is gonna take a hit or if the US are as strict as the British Army.
My guess is that they try to limit the extent of the injury to Pete’s ability to throw a football, since he somehow hadn’t noticed it previously in all his action in Afghanistan. But maybe it’ll become an ongoing plot point.
Really, really like this show. I hope it survives despite Fox putting it on Fridays AND butchering the order.
“Just goofy.” And I just learned a new euphemism for “stupid.” Seriously, Fox? Pfui.
If it weren’t for Dads, would this show have gotten a Tuesday slot?
No Bill. It was intended to bring interest to Fox’s Friday Night line-up. High Expectations and Enlisted is hardly surpassing CW ratings. Enlisted could not maintain its Bones lead in for the second week. People watched to never return twice 1) the premiere 2) the 9pm time slot change.
Sorry Bill.
I gave this show three tries and still can’t see the appeal. Far too much sitcom goofiness and I just don’t the “heart” everyone else sees. They manage to pull off 2-3 good jokes an episode, so there’s at least one good writer on the staff, but Enlisted reminds me of a mid-80’s sitcom.
I watched half of the first show and it put me to sleep.
This was a really promising episode in general but Keith David stole the show for me. Solid gold.
Just a lovely combination of funny yet full of heart. Really hope Fox doesn’t screw this one up or give up on it.
So flipping enjoyable. The babydoll shirt killed me. I don’t think I’ve spent 20 minutes laughing like that in a long while. If this is where the show goes then Fox are fools not to renew.
It meant two Parker Young appearances this week — he was on Suburgatory as well.
Another thing….
After the warm fuzzies of this episode, which I seem to be carrying around with me like my old childhood blanket full of comfort and joy, I am a bit annoyed with the network at their decision to air the episodes out of sequence.
Basically they have gypped us out of the build-up to this fully featured, fully realized, well calibrated show. Now I’ll just be all confused zigging and zagging back and forth between where this episode is, where last week’s episode was, and where next week’s episode is.
It’s more important to have the show come into its own slowly as a build than to mess around with the show order, in my opinion.
So yeah I’m a bit annoyed / miffed at this lost opportunity to experience the show this way.
Erika
Great episode. I was crying in the last scene.
Thank you for the information, I was pretty confused about where Derrick and Erin came from. I was like, “Who is that? Wait he knows her? Wait, are they dating? What on earth is going on?” God dammit Fox, why do you have to make everything so confusing.