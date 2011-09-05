Review: FX’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’ on familiar ground for season 4

(Note: This column contains mild spoilers for the fourth season of “Sons of Anarchy,” which premieres tomorrow night at 10 on FX. If you want to know nothing, don’t read any further.)
The new season of “Sons of Anarchy” begins with a homecoming: the day that Jax, Clay and several other key members of the motorcycle club known as SAMCRO end a prison stretch after a plea deal they arranged last season. Their friends and lovers are glad to have them home, but prison has changed some of them. Clay is another year older and closer to the day when his arthritis won’t let him ride a bike anymore – and therefore no longer lead the Sons – and starts considering his need for a retirement plan. And Jax, having spent more than a year with little to do but think (and chop off his familiar long blonde hair) is again wondering whether he fits into the increasingly violent world of the club.
At the same time, the premiere feels like something of a homecoming for “Sons of Anarchy” itself, after an experimental third season that took both SAMCRO and the show off its usual turf and got everyone involved in a complicated storyline involving the abduction of Jax’s son Abel by a faction of the IRA in Belfast. Some liked the season-long arc, many didn’t (I was one of the latter), and the start of the fourth season feels like a return to familiar ground on many levels. The Sons are back in their small Northern California hometown of Charming, and the conflicts largely arise from tensions within the club, along with the usual threats from law-enforcement.
It’s good to have the show back playing to its strengths, rather than turning its characters into pawns in an elaborate game being played between characters the audience had no investment in. The three episodes I’ve seen are much more satisfying than all but the first and last episodes of last season.
Yet watching the show go back to this kind of geographical and emotional territory reminds me very much of Jax’s continued failure to fix and/or leave SAMCRO for good.
The Belfast storyline came on the heels of a second season for the show that was among the strongest, most critically-acclaimed any drama has had in quite some time. “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter said that he took the Sons to Ireland in season three because he felt the show couldn’t just keep telling the same stories in the same way season after season, and it was time to try something different.
I respect that. There are too many shows on TV – not just on the broadcast networks, but even premium cable (“Dexter,” anyone?) – that are content to rely on the same formula episode after episode, season after season, and rely on the fact that enough viewers want something familiar every week. Sutter didn’t want “Sons” to be one of those, so he took a big swing at something else. It was, unfortunately, a big swing and a miss, but I appreciated the philosophy behind it.
And because reaction to that story was so vocal and negative in some quarters, I understand why Sutter would go back to what worked previously. But what I’ve seen so far of season four – while effective on a number of levels – definitely bears out the concerns Sutter was expressing when he talked about Belfast.
Sutter has said that he envisions the show as running seven years (which would make this the middle chapter), so we know Jax isn’t going to leave the club until at least the finale, if ever, that Clay’s arthritis and Wayne Unser’s cancer will likely remain in a holding pattern, that the cops won’t be able to shut SAMCRO down for good, etc. The fact that seasons two and three took place over less than a month combined allows Sutter some latitude on that front, but it still makes building a season out of these conflicts tricky.
Beyond that, though, we know roughly how a season like this one works, and how episodes within it do. We know that when the music montage starts, violence is usually coming, we know the ways in which the Sons will inevitably get into trouble within each episode (if not always the ways they’ll get out), etc.
Obviously, the how and why of this can be and often is interesting. Jax’s ongoing presence in the club is a given, but the reasons for his actions are unpredictable. (If a bit convoluted at times.)
And if the start of the season feels formulaic, it’s a formula that’s worked in the past, and one that gives very good material to key members of the ensemble. As Jax, Charlie Hunnam seems to grow by leaps and bounds each season (the baby storyline was a mess, but Hunnam held the threads of it together far longer than could have been expected), and Jax’s emotional arc this year doesn’t let him down. Maggie Siff continues to do strong work as Jax’s baby mama Tara, who keeps trying to straddle the world of the club and her other life as a respected doctor. There’s also good material for Ryan Hurst, Mark Boone Junior and several other members of the supporting cast, and the show adds two terrific new antagonists in Rockmond Dunbar as the unassailable new sheriff and Ray McKinnon as a federal prosecutor with a comprehensive plan to take down SAMCRO.
Again, it’s a vast improvement over nearly everything the series had to offer a year ago. (And, it should go without saying, more compelling than most of the new and returning dramas that the broadcast networks are about to start premiering.) But at the same time the new episodes are serving as an antidote to last season’s failed experiment, they’re also functioning as a defense of it. I’m glad to have the Sons back in Charming, doing what they do best, but if Sutter gets those additional three seasons he wants, I hope he can find a way to have them do something that’s different but also good.
I gave this show two season and it hasn’t taken hold.
“Maggie Siff continues to do strong work as Jax’s baby mama Tara…”
Wasn’t Drea de Matteo’s character Abel’s mama?
Tara was pregnant with Jax’s baby in the third season.
Ah, yes. I forgot about that. Thanks!
IMO, Ryan Hurst is the unsung hero, if you will, of this show. is work in Season 2 was remarkable, and was worthy of an Emmy nomination(but we won’t go down that road, will we?), and last season he shone in what many people believe was a mediocre, if not weak, storyline. His last words to Stahl, just before he put her out of our misery, were absolutely haunting.
Oh yeah; I am really looking forward to this season. Along with the “back home in Charming” arc, Sutter has lined up some nice guest stars, including the inimitable Danny Trejo.
Sounds a bit like you might need to take a break from this show? I’m not blaming you though, I was just reminded by a friend that the premiere is tomorrow, and remarked how hyped I was last year, and how low my expectations are for this year. I expect that this might make for a more enjoyable experience than last year, but I also fear that the first 2 seasons were so good that in the long run SoA won’t be able to live up to its hype.
Should have been two and done.
Very few TV series are much good after the first couple of seasons anyway. We can easily rattle off exceptions, but they are exceptions. This is more the norm.
Sutter had a good concept that got the show greenlighted, and he went in daring directions in the powerful second season. That’s great. And maybe that’s all he’s got for this.
In Japan or the UK, they rarely even attempt to make the same show for seven seasons. This is why.
Sometimes this is the case, but Kurt Sutter is a veteran of “The Shield” — another show that started strong, and only got better each season, ultimately running seven seasons as well. I think he can bring some of that energy and evolutionary development here too.
I don’t agree that The Shield got better wach season, it definitely became fat=fetched each season, as has SOA. That said, I will gladly throw my logic out the window for 13 more hours this fall to see what those wacky Sons are up to!
Ugh! typing in the dark! EACH season and FAR-fetched!
Granted, last season went off the rails for a bit. But I re-watched the last two episodes from season 2, last week on FX. They were fantastic! So now I am hyped for this new season.
Then of course I went over to Sutter Ink… and saw this…
[sutterink.blogspot.com]
How can I not be excited for the new season!
The only show I watch last season, that I will not make the mistake of investing my time into this year… is “The Killing”.
Now that was a complete bust.
And as annoyed as I was with all the Belfast stuff last year on SOA. It does not remotely compare to my utter disappointment that I watched “The Killing” to have nothing resolved by the finale.
I meant season 3! Not 2… :)
I’ve been watching the series from the pilot in preparation for the new season. In the compressed form that I view them, Season 2 wasn’t as good as I remember it, and Season 3 was better. That isn’t to say that Season 3 was better than Season 2. It wasn’t. But there were some serious flaws in Season 2 that weren’t present in either seasons 1 or 3. For instance, there was an attempt to make SAMCRO into good guys by painting their adversaries as unredeemable, inhumane monsters. Also season 2 went out with a bit of a whimper, especially when compared to the bang of Season 3.
Overall I find myself most enjoying the first season. There is lesapologizingng for the club’s criminal and brutal nature, and the pacing was much morconsistentnt.
I think that one of the things that sets SOA apart from it creative ancestor of The Shield, is that The Shield always had a B (Claudette and Dutch) and C (Julian and Danny) team to goto. This allows SOA to have a lot fewer meh episodes. It either hits a home run or a foul ball.
If you were to compare the Shield after 3 seasons to SOA after 3 seasons, I think SOA is a tad ahethen athe scoreboard, and I can’t wait to see how they match the spectacular later seasons of the Shield.
I would actually say that the ‘B stories’ were much more interesting on The Shield. While in the same department, the Dutch, Claudette etc stories were not that closely linked to the strike team, whereas on Soa everything is always more closely connected to the Sons (Unser etc). Also, the nature of the Shield i.e. cops in LA had a lot more possibilities for credible and interesting fresh stories every week, whereas the Sons’ troubles in Charming (broadly: law enforcement, getting money, other gangs) has a lot less scope in terms of story telling creativity without getting repetitive, so it has to rely on compelling characters to a greater extent).
So Alan bitches for a yr bout season 3 n now wants KS to do more like it?
Obviously its a bit more complicated than that.
I only watched season 1, because this girl i was talking to was into it. lol Then season 2 made that MY show, loved it. Completely lost me season 3. Not sure if I’ll really even care about the characters this season. Last one did so much damage to just the reality or seriousness of the show.
I’m looking forward to Season 4. I think that there is much more to be explored. I believe that Sutter and his team have the ability to push the envelope. I look forward to it!
Does Jax ditch those white shoes. Always makes me laugh when I see them
from everything I’ve read, your review included Alan, it seems Sutter is trying to recapture the glory of season 2. McKinon & Dunbar are going to steal season 4 from the rest of the cast.
It actually feels a bit more like season 1, in that the focus is more on internal conflicts within the club. In the early going, at least, McKinnon and Dunbar are just there to provided added reasons for the club members to beef with each other.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I enjoyed season 3 of SOA. The whole SAMCRO as pawns for the IRA was a little long, but I enjoyed the new setting and great music (as always on SOA). Nothing touches season 2 though, and I can’t wait to watch the premiere tonight!
I think if you polled the SOA fans, season 3 would be a mess IF NOT for the season ender. Usually I can tell what will happen a mile away, but that last episode in season 3 had me holding my breathe and was on the edge of my seat. I watched it 4 or 5 times. Brilliant! It’s a shame that SOA does not garner the Emmy love it deserves. In a way I’m glad to though, as it means KS will not dumb down the show to make the Emmy voters (brain dead) to vote for it.
I love this show. I’m all in on the characters. I thought season 1 was fantastic, season 2 was also excellent, and while season 3 was a bit frustrating at times, had some interesting pieces about the past. It also had perhaps the most satisfying episode of any show I’ve seen in while in the season 3 finale. Can’t wait for season 4.
There is so much garbage on TV. The networks put up nothing but crappy new shows last year, and this year looks like it will only be mildly better.
The cable stations put up great new shows that were cancelled.
I appreciate all the great shows that are left like Breaking bad, Mad Men, Justified, Hawaii Five-0 (just kidding about this one).
Aside from season 3, I’ve always found Sons to be a fairly entertaining show, but I’ve never fooled myself into thinking it’s some sort of great drama. Even the much loved second season was trashy amusement at best, and I doubt Sutter has enough story to stretch this nonsense out three more seasons. I say do 5 seasons and end it.
I wish Alan would quit making qualifying remarks regarding his adoration of the season 4 episodes he’s seen. He obviously liked the episodes, so we should just leave it at that. Personally, I’m psyched for season 4. The prison scenes (Jax getting stabbed at the payphone, Jax cutting his hair off) have been great. Can’t wait for 10:00pm tonight. Counting the hours.
Ray McKinnon, heh? Yet another stellar Deadwood alum in the fold for SOA. The more the better.
I re-watched much of the previous three seasons as FX aired all of them in preparation for the S4 premiere, and there is one unassailable common thread for me: Less Gemma. I started fast-forwarding through her scenes, and would avoid altogether Gemma-centric episodes. Good thing Stahl was killed off, as she just became a caricature of even what she was, which was broad and ham-fisted to begin with. Even her death scene with Opie (Ryan Hurst was brilliant in that scene) was overplayed and awful. I realize she’s married to one of the producers, which is the only explanation for why she was on the show as long as she was, but at least I don’t have to watch her anymore.
The S3 finale offered so much about what I love about this show, and I’m happy to see them return to familiar ground. I worry about how they’ll sustain it (the Dexter comparison is apt), but for now I’m just excited about the premiere.
HOLY COW!! Someone agrees with me. Gemma’s presence is too overt. I thought she was great in Season 2 as the fulcrum for the conflict, but I was annoyed by the attention paid to her in Season 3, using the plot device of her devotion to her grandson as the basis for reconciliation with her father, trip to Ireland, and self-surrender. Wayyyy too involved on a real flimsy premise. Complete plot contrivances.
The Stahl character, while seemingly appreciated here, was always a buffoonish caricature to me. No individual federal agent gets as much free reign and unrestricted use of agency resources as she had. And the idea that she would be handing out plea deals and immunity is laugh-out-loud funny for people in the business. And the actress that played her was so over-the-top bad near the end that it was cringe-inducing. I thought they really lost sight of that character after Otto assaulted her in the prison meeting room. From that point on she reminded me of Leonard Lawrence (Private Gomer Pyle) in Full Metal Jacket after the beating by his platoon mates.
Curious to see how they make use of the federal prosecutor here for a couple reasons. First, the prosecutor CAN make plea deals and give immunity to move an investigation forward. But, a prosecutor NEVER has personal interaction with the target of an investigation prior to an indictment. They work behind the scenes with the agents to make things happen, and they might sit in on an interview now and then, but almost never do they have an any more active role in an investigation while it is underway.
Just finished rewatching season 3. I’m not sure that there has ever been 30 minutes of TV as good as the last 30 minutes of the Season 3 finale.
SOA gets compared alot to The Sopranos. The finale of season 3 illustrates why I think that comparison isn’t valid. Simply put, The Sopranos could have never achieved something like the this episode. The scope was smaller, the pace was slower, the plots were far less complicated, and much, much more meandering. It seems to me a comparison between SOA and The Sopranos mainly highlights the flaws of The Sopranos.
Consider instead a comparison to Breaking Bad, which is fully capable of faster paced, complicated plots that stay on path. Breaking Bad could certainly deliver a resolution this satisfying, but perhaps more importantly, it could do it using similar bait and switch story telling techniques.
Alan, I think you have completely miscalled the play from the Season 3 finale. Watching Season 3 all in a lump made a lot of what they were doing clear. The twin motivations of Jax’s exploration of the club & its meaning to him and so on were his son and his father. Abel’s birth, right around the time he discovered the manuscript set him on his path to question the club. Thus, it was also Abel’s kidnapping that drives him back into the arms of the club. Would the Jax of late Season 1/early Season 2, who was so opposed to the cycle of violence and the gunrunning business in general, have played so central a role in the 3rd finale’s plot to murder a man and a federal agent at the behest of, and in service to their deal with, their IRA gun source? Time was, Jax would have leaped at the chance to cut ties with the gun-business. If this is really intended to be the beginning of the middle of a tale about a man’s quest to change or break free of a pernicious influence in his life, then we are getting into the part of the tale where he starts to encounter greater difficulties and things get darker. Season 3’s plot twists and apparent dangling of Abel just out of reach were necessary to show why Jax would undergo the experiences he did, in order to reject his father’s vision and turn back to Clay and the club. In the final shot of him in the van, basking the bloody triumph of his plans and admiration and fellowship of the “bad” guys in his life (Clay, Tig, Juice & Happy), and making a vow of eternal affection and loyalty to his mother (the “bad” female influence) in the voice-over, even as his “good” influences and associates (Tara, Opie, Piney) are far away from him (and Tara is reading John’s letters in a deliberate contrast to Jax’s letter to Gemma – his angels are conspiring together, even as he shakes hands with the devils on his other shoulder), we are plainly supposed to see that for all the visceral satisfaction of the events of the finale, Jax has lost his way. He has turned aside from the quest that is the primary arc of the show. Abel’s kidnapping was the way to expose Jax to his father’s weaknesses so as to make him give up his plans to fulfill John’s dream, just as Abel’s birth was what made him receptive to that dream in the first place.
As Alan says, the show is about the conflicts within the club, and the key one is Jax’s dream of reform versus Clay’s primitive & atavistic agenda of profit and power. That conflict cannot exist in static equilibrium until the series conclusion or the story loses the compelling tension. Season three was all about relaxing that tension and delaying the inevitable “fish or cut bait” choice. Jax could not go on for six seasons or so in perpetual disagreement with Clay, always on the verge of leaving, because at some point it would seem forced, and we’d have to question his sincerity, as we would have had to question Tara’s half-in, half-out stance from the earlier seasons. Season three drew them both back into the fold and re-connected them to each other and the club, even while re-arming her to once again play the “good” influence (and means of guiding him back to the dream of John Teller) to counter Gemma’s “bad”. Tara had to go through enough to the point where she would actually participate in a conspiracy to help a fugitive evade arrest so the club could murder him (even if she didn’t know about the long con, she had to know she was driving Jimmy to the clubhouse for no good end), and Jax had to get to a point where he would be willing to keep Abel & Tara in his life rather than let them go to protect them from the club. They are still the keys to his “salvation” and motivation for reforming the club. The regrafting of their family together means that in the future, the only way Jax can protect them is to “fix” the club or die trying. He has seen the futility of driving away Tara and giving away Abel – it just leads to bloodshed, and for innocent bystanders as well. And now that Tara is tied ever more firmly to Jax and Abel, she cannot cut free and leave Jax to rot in the moral mire of SAMCRO. Season Three set up the answers to the obvious mega-questions people would soon have been asking, such as “Why doesn’t Jax leave already?” or “Why doesn’t Tara dump him and get away?” The answer to the latter cannot be a self-destructive impulse, such as we see in so many other cable heroines or antiheroes’ love interests, because then she is not capable of being his savior, either. Season 3 was the way to keep Tara & Jax together without compromising her role, and it provided a way for Jax to return to the bosom of the club & the Morrow family without compromising his future restoration of his ideals.
I’m not understanding what problems people had with the third season. A baby was kidnapped and the Sons had to dance around the rules of another place in which they were unfamiliar. The only weak part of the season IMO was the stuff involving Charming while the Sons were away. Other than that I can’t say there was any issue with the season, and the finale was incredible. This season is off to a good start with two new strong antagonists, and the Sons are no longer safe in Charming. Definitely looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.
if i recall correctly, sutter claimed last season was key to the overall storyline, and derided fans who weren’t happy with the storyline and its execution (me included) as ‘not getting it’ and ‘just looking for the same old confrontations’ (paraphrasing there). so perhaps this season is an apology of sorts, and will focus more on the elements that made seasons 1 and 2 so compelling? i sure hope so; as much as i liked the first two seasons, i found much of the last season tedious to sit through and couldn’t wait for it to be over and to get back to Charming.
Love season 4
