Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Bad Friend’

Last week, “Girls” acknowledged some of the criticisms hurled at the show with the very meta Sandy and Hannahs break-up scene. With “Bad Friend,” the show doesn’t bother going meta, instead making a case for the series value the more straight-forward way: with an episode expertly marrying the series’ comic and emotional sides.
For the bulk of the half hour, “Bad Friend” is pure farce, with Hannah and Elijah experimenting with cocaine in one storyline while Marnie gets reacquainted with Booth Jonathan (he of the infamous “I’m a man. I know how to do things.” speech from early last season) in the other. Hannah has an amusingly awkward encounter with her ex-junkie neighbor Laird(*), and then she and Elijah give in too deeply to the idea of what it’s like to use coke and go clubbing (including a reminder that Lena Dunham dancing will always be entertaining). Marnie, meanwhile, gets trapped in Booth Jonathan’s art installation, forced to listen to Duncan Sheik on a loop while assaulted by horrific TV imagery (in a scene made all the funnier by our glimpses of Booth checking his email and calmly puttering around his studio) until she’s so overwhelmed by the experience that she declares, “You’re so fucking talented!”(**) And in a hilarious, unexpected payoff to Booth’s last appearance, it turns out that his idea of “how to do things” is not in any way fun or arousing for Marnie.
(*) Played by Jon Glaser from “Delocated,” who’s also been popping up on “Parks and Recreation” this season as Councilman Jamm.
(**) As Fienberg noted on a recent podcast, Allison Williams generally doesn’t get a lot of comedy to play on this show, functioning more often as straight woman to Hannah or the others, but she was terrific here in a more overtly comic mode.
It’s some of the broadest, funniest comedy “Girls” has ever done – very much evoking Shoshanna’s crack freak-out last year (and suggesting that next season, Marnie or Adam have to use cocaine in an episode) – and yet all the hijinks effortlessly pivot into more serious territory when a coked-out Elijah decides to tell Hannah about his aborted hook-up with Marnie in the premiere. The episode doesn’t suddenly turn stone-serious – if anything, what’s most impressive is that those later scenes still have laughs (many of them coming from Laird) even as Hannah is tearing into Elijah and Marnie about the betrayal. There’s some very raw, ugly emotion bubbling up out of both Hannah and Marnie in those scenes – Elijah much less so, because he’s been established as a much more shallow, narcissistic character – but it fits into what happened earlier in the episode (and earlier in the series), and the tonal shift doesn’t feel jarring at all. It’s just two friends having it out – one beating up on the other, and the other eager to flagellate herself – over issues they’ve been dealing with for years, and will likely continue to for as long as they know each other. And ultimately, it’s that frustration over the strictly and perhaps unfairly defined parameters of their relationship – that Hannah must always be the bad friend of the episode’s title, and Marnie the good one – that gets at Hannah as much as it is the specific offense.
The episode opens with Hannah’s new editor smugly gesturing towards a wall bearing two slogans combining to promise that going outside your comfort zone is where the magic happens. The cocaine, and everything that follows it, does take Hannah out of her comfort zone, but her night is far from magical. (Though if Hannah’s every bit the confessional memoirist she claims to be, she can still get an article out of what happened.)
But the whole mess leads to a very strong, focused, funny, perceptive episode of “Girls.” The power of cocaine!
Some other thoughts:
* Elijah’s prominence in these early episodes has come at the expense of some of the regular supporting cast. No Adam or Ray at all this week, and Shoshanna and Jessa only appear briefly in the stoop sale scene. (Where we find out that Ray is a big “Ally McBeal” fan.) I’m okay with that, as I’d rather see a couple of stories told to their fullest extent rather than being constantly interrupted to service the other characters. (And without going into detail, next week is a big one for several of the characters sidelined tonight.)
* Jorma Taccone’s about 10 years older than Allison Williams, which seems about the gap between Booth and Marnie, based on their discussion about growing up in the ’80s vs. the ’90s. Every generation must insist that their formative popular culture is most important, which is why I’ll now insist that you watch the Very Special “Diff’rent Strokes” where a child molestor befriends Arnold and Dudley.
* More generational humor: a coked-out Hannah starts listing all the things she wants to do in life, like learn how to properly write a check.
* Laird has a turtle – “And I’ll never not have it.” Deep. Very deep, Laird.
Finally, an important programming note: because there’s a little television show called the Super Bowl airing next Sunday night, HBO is going to premiere the next episodes of “Girls” and “Enlightened” on Saturday night, Feb. 1, at 10 & 10:30 p.m., respectively. They’ll rerun in the normal timeslots, while everyone is busy talking about the brothers Harbaugh. I’ll be publishing my “Girls” review on Saturday at 10:30.
“Expertly marrying the series’ comic and emotional sides?” What comic side?
Comedy is more than the absence of seriousness. It has to make people laugh. “Girls” is a good show, it just isn’t a comedy.
I laugh harder and more often during “Girls” than during any other show on television.
Most of the people who watch Girls do find it funny. Yes, it is a comedy. If you don’t get the humor, so be it, but you do not get to proclaim a show isn’t a comedy just because you personally do not find it funny.
Girls does make people laugh. Including me, my friends I watch it with, and a lot of people I know.
Not liking a show is one thing, but don’t pretend your opinion is universal when it isn’t. It’s silly.
Of course it is a comedy, Andrew, and a very hilarious one at that. What a strange remark you made…
Ugh, shut up.
Nonsense. Comedy is whatever makes you laugh, or even smile.
OK, seriously, why do we need these comments on EVERY single frickin’ Girls post? We get it, you don’t like the show and/or you don’t find it funny. That’s perfectly fine, but can you please stop expressing the same opinion repeatedly? You’re just shitting on other people’s parades. Look, I don’t seek out Big Bang Theory posts or 2 and a Half Men posts and go, “HAHA THERE’S NO COMEDY IN THIS SHOW SUCK IT LOSERS I’M COOLER THAN YOU BECAUSE I DON’T LIKE THINGS YOU LIKE.” Can we just agree to stay out of each other’s stuff? This is why we can’t have nice things.
Kinda bummed by the lack of Ray and Adam, but Booth having AOL email was funny.
The AOL thing stood out to me as a little bit forced. Even if Booth grew up in the 80s, he is probably on Gmail like most people.
It was funny, especially since last episode featured a joke about Elijah’s much older boyfriend still being on Hotmail.
Booth seems like the kind of person who would stay on AOL and put a lot of thought into the statement he was making.
Either that, or he can’t break his habit of doing A/S/L checks in AOL chatrooms.
@RCade: I can totally see that he would be trying to make some sort of statement with AOL. I was just saying that as a 40-something, I’ve been on gmail since the invites rolled out several years ago, and so have most of my 30- and 40-something friends. That’s why the jokes about the olds being on Hotmail and AOL don’t really ring true to me.
No, for someone like Booth the AOL account makes perfect sense. In Booth’s world, anyone can have a Gmail or Hotmail account which makes them uncool. To Booth, AOL is kitschy cool.
Also, I do know someone who is 40 and still uses Hotmail. We all get a good laugh when he logs in and the voice says “You’ve Got Mail.”
Sorry, when I commented I hadn’t refreshed and seen the newest comments. I bet Booth either had some ironic domain name back when Gmail launched or he got a Gmail account because it was new and cool and then he dumped it when it became the opiate of the masses. I doubt he has been using AOL for 15 years now, because he certainly would not have been using it when AOL was popular with grandmothers everywhere.
I don’t know about comedy or drama. I just know this is the second most original, individualistic program on TV. As wi Louie, I just enjoy watching someone express their vision so completely.
This. Also, let’s trade shirts.
Growing up in the 80s made me expect Something Bad to happen from the Coke because Drugs are bad Mmmm Kay and that’s how TV always worked. Nice to see them surprise me.
I’m glad her parents are not supporting her groovy lifestyle. What a waste of brain cells, not that she was using them particularly well before she started licking toilet seat lids.
Len Bias could not be reached for comment.
The Shoshanna-on-crack episode last season completely got me over the ABC Afterschool Special expectations with Girls. That’s not to say something bad won’t happen, but it’s likely to be grounded in the absurdity of their behavior, like snorting coke off a public toilet seat.
When Elijah licked the driver’s license after using it to cut the coke on the filthy toilet seat, I almost hurled.
If you think Len Bias did cocaine once you are naive.
This was the funniest episode of girls to date in my opinion. The one thing that annoys me about the show is the men they cast, they are just so wimpy. The guy who played booth is not believable as someone who acts dominant etc. Plus that sex scene was pretty gross and kind of disturbing as are most of the sex scenes in this show. I always find it funny the way people in movies and shows portray being high on cocaine..they make it look like much more fun than it actually is. For a show that tries to be realistic its a little disappointing that they’d be so obvious. Otherwise great episode.
Adam is wimpy? hardly.
Although Adam isn’t whimpy the show has made Ray more whimpy. From what we saw of him in S1 it’s doesn’t seem right that all he wants to do is cuddle with Shosh and watch Ally Mcbeal.
Also, if anything could deter people doing coke it’s seeing Hannah in a mesh shirt all sweaty in the middle of a club.
The whole point of the “I’m a man, I know how to do things” is that it’s something a cheesy pickup artist would say, not something that’s the truth. Booth is all talk, right down to him convincing people that his “art” is good, which we can clearly see that it is not.
Ray isn’t wimpy, Ray was just full of shit (typical of guys like Ray). Now he finally has a girlfriend and he’s blissfully content to do what she wants because he’s happy to be with her. Shoshanna had no idea she was wrapping him around her finger, but that’s exactly what happened. But geez, give the guy a break, he’s happy (for now).
I think part of the point of the show is that these young, dying-to-be-hip girls make dumb mistakes like thinking a guy like “Booth Jonathan” (what a friggin’ name) are totally cool and talented. And then when they turn 28 they realize that these guys are complete idiots.
Also, Jorma Taccone is the greatest. Watching him be the suavest pickup artist, and then 5 minutes later have the awkwardest sex, was the best.
S – thanks for the laugh!
“Also, if anything could deter people doing coke it’s seeing Hannah in a mesh shirt all sweaty in the middle of a club.”
OK, that’s not how people act after some blow. And if Marnie would bounce on work to sleep with a douche bag like that, she’s a dumber character than I thought she was. This show is incredibly overrated.
And you still watch it in the second season, why, exactly?
How do people act? I think it was fairly accurate, notably Elijah’s insistence on doing more.
It makes most people nervous, anxious and paranoid, unless they are also drunk.
I’m sorry Svetlana, but I have to say I strongly doubt you’ve ever been around coked out people in real life. Your comments make no sense as it pertains to actual real life.
Baggor..you couldn’t be more wrong. Besides being around tons of people on coke, I was on it myself for years. I’d actually say the same thing about you since you obviously dont know what you’re talking about. When sober people are on coke they are not fun to be around.
I agree it seemed like a depiction of people on coke by people who haven’t actually experienced it. They definitely had some aspects of it right, and it certainly impacts different people different ways to an extent, but overall I felt it missed the mark. They acted more like they were on X or molly to me than coke. And coke definitely makes people nervous, anxious, and paranoid, thats absolutely true.
I think it depicted people who’re first-timers on coke – not cokeheads, which have an entirely different reaction – more paranoid like you suggest. But when you first do it, everyone is your friend and everything is fantastic and you must do more. But they didn’t show the crash too well.
That’s exactly how Hannah would act on coke. She’s exactly the kind of person to have this idea of how it’s supposed to be, and fulfill that idea no matter what. That’s what’s funny about her character. She could have acted that way all night and then had Laird tell her it was baking soda, and it still would have been true to the character.
Also, the fact that Marnie makes a dumb/bad decision makes you like the show less? What a bizarre comment. I think you mistook this show for “Funny Fat Girl Acts Stupid While Pretty Girl Is Perfect In Every Way” over on the CW. You and Linda Stasi can have a viewing party.
That was the most hilariously awkward sex I’ve seen. But as funny as he is, I kind of hope that’s the last we see of Booth.
This episode went a long way toward making Hannah likable again after she was such an ass the first two. I don’t know that I’m completely on her side in this whole thing, but it was just such a human moment for her without her usual attempts to be smart or clever or impressive.
For those interested, HBO GO has next week’s episode up already, and it’s fantastic. (But, uh, don’t talk about it, obviously).
I was a little worried after last week’s episode because I didn’t like it very much, but then I watched these two and I am not worried anymore!
When Marnie started cracking up after the sex, that was perfect!
The sex reminded me of MacGruber.
And I totally agree w/ you….the first 2 episodes this season had me a little worried, but eps 3 & 4 were both really funny and had great character moments, so I’m back on board 100%.
“Elijah much less so, because he’s been established as a much more shallow, narcissistic character”
You (and Lena Dunham) are anti-gay bigots.
Relax, I am kidding of course. But it seems to me the elite white people flagellating themselves for liking Girls despite its (realistic) portrayal of the absence of black people from their lives should be just as up-in-arms about this portrayal of a gay men living a self-centered, me-first life. And trust me, as a straight fella, that life would be perfect for many men (all sex and frivolity, no responsibility). But the breakdown of society as we know it would result from men abdicating their responsibilities as co-child rearers (places like Jersey City offer a stark example). Perhaps we should embrace Lena’s closeted social conservative tendencies as evidenced by her giving promiscuous, duplicitous and diseased (genital warts!) Elijah the boot from her living space.
As usual, a fun and re-watchable episode, which is a credit to Dunham, her staff and HBO.
I must have missed the part where they stated that Elijah is intended to represent all gay men. Or that Sandy represents all black men. I’m glad you pointed that out. Now which girl represents all white women? And is it Ray or Adam that represents all white men?
Where did Hannah and Elijah get the $$$ to do all that coke ?? And there was a lot of it .
I’m willing to suspend disbelief but I always find it so irritating when people on these shows who don’t really pull in ANY sort of income get into these situations that there would be NO way that they could afford to be in. They happen to live in these 1 or 2 bedroom city apartments and not the squalid roachy, bed buggy studios with the bathroom down the hall, or friend’s sofa that they would realistically be sacking out on.
I’m just saying.
I think Laird bought it for her, since he is so (inexplicably) smitten with her. But yeah, I do remember from my party days that enough coke to get two people high all night long would probably be around $150 bucks. And that’s Boston prices from years ago, not NYC.
She was also being paid $200 for the article, though I imagine the cash wouldn’t come until she submitted it (and possibly much later, from what I know about freelance work).
If the website even buys the article at all. There was no guarantee that they would.
I couldn’t help but think of “Chuck” and the Intersect when Marnie was stuck in Booth’s art installation with all of those flashing images. Good episode though.
My Chuck thought was Jeff’s Aisle of Terror. Is it a baby or a snail? I don’t know.
Alan wrote:
“Laird has a turtle — “And I’ll never not have it.” Deep. Very deep, Laird.”
That comment wasn’t deep, so much as hilariously bitter. Turtles live a really long time.
I agree with the sentiment expressed in this post.
funniest line in a extremely unfunny episode- I agree with your take exactly Lopez
I wondered where in New York there might be such a huge, cool-looking building, complete with a weedy sidewalk (indicating “grit”), where one dude can live and work. In Philly, yes; but I’m pretty sure even Red Hook has been gentrified within an inch of its life at this point.
Yeah but Booth Jonathan over here probably has rich parents that either already owned or bought a vacant property for him. That’s one of the things I like about this show – the characters are all upper-middle to upper class kids trying to be down-n-dirty artists and have a coolness factor for being poor (see: Hipster), and the show is most definitely poking fun at that.
When Marnie says “you’re so f*cking talented” and then jumps in bed with him, we’re supposed to be laughing at her for being so naive and trying to be cool.
Lena Dunham – Please, please, please, please, please STOP taking your clothes off!
*sigh* Comments like this are really frustrating. Girls is attemptinb to be a realistic representation of what it’s like to be in your early to mid 20s in modern day Brooklyn. And the reality of our country is that very few people have perfect, model-ready bodies. Lena isn’t using her nudity as a way to show off or entice viewers. She’s frequently nude on the show because *gasp* overweight people have sex too. Typically you need to naked for sex. It would take away from the honesty of the show if only characters with perfect bodies were shown naked. You don’t have to like Lena’s body, but that doesn’t give you the right to demand that she not show it. And unless you are 6’4 with a rocking body and six pack abs, it’s a fairly hypocritical thing to say. If you don’t like looking at something, change the channel. But don’t expect everyone else to conform to your very narrow definition of beauty.
You haven’t become completely desensitized to her naked yet? If it disturbs you that much, you should probably either become desensitized or stop watching it, cause she clearly is not going to stop getting naked.
Asking Lena Dunham to stop being naked is like asking Jerry Seinfeld to stop saying “have you ever noticed …”
I thought her see-through shirt was hilarious. She wore that around the city?
Thanks Martin. Glad someone else has the courage and honesty to say this. You’ll probably be vilified, but I am tired of either closing my eyes or putting my hand up to stop the atrocity.
Of course, I say this with the admission that I have deleted this from my record list. I have been getting more and more bored with the show and probably won’t be watching any longer.
She is nude way more often than anyone I have ever seen on TV (including Emmy Rossum, surprisingly). She is nude even when she isn’t having sex (like in this episode). She is trying to make a statement, and no one should be surprised that people would have an opinion on that statement. Girls (fat or not) do not normally run around New York in mesh tank tops with nothing underneath. That is not “normal” behavior.
Did she do that eye signal? I am calling Child Services.
@Jaxemer11, yeah most people don’t run around NY in a mesh tank, I’ll give you that. But people out of their minds on coke? I can buy that some of them might. And I don’t necessarily think that people are wrong in the opinion that Lena’s making a statement with her nudity. But I don’t think she’s putting herself out there to show off or force people into fat acceptance, but rather because nudity can be funny. The biggest laughs I got in this whole episode were from Hannah’s reply to the dude who wanted to trade shirts (are you kidding – are you a mind reader? fuck yes I want to trade shirts!) , second only to this comment by Elijah (I usually hate when you wear your nipples out in public like that, but you look so beautiful, Hannah). Neither of those laughs are possible without her stripping down on the club floor, so I’m okay with it.
I just think it’s an interesting reaction I’ve seen in a lot of places, not just here. We’re used to girls taking off their clothes to be hot, but not for laughs. But no one complains when Will Ferrell strips down in Old School, right? Overweight guys are naked all the time on TV and movies and it’s okay because it’s funny, but when a girl does it, it’s an assault on the eyes? It may come down to the humor in Girls, which tends to be a very divisive issue among viewers. If you don’t find Lena’s nudity to be funny (or revealing of Hannah’s character), then okay, I can understand that. But the “ew, my eyes, how dare she” reaction when someone could just as easily change the channel? That’s puzzling.
Sorry Sara but I don’t find Will Ferrell funny and I cannot stand seeing him taking his clothes off. He looks terrible. I know you addressed your comment to someone else, but when you start playing the gender card, I have to chime in. Ugly bodies are ugly bodies. But I will say that the Hannah character looks awful both in her clothes and out of them. It is painful to see her choices. Almost as bad as those terrible tats.
Sarah … With all due respect, it is absolutely absurd to suggest Lena Dunham is getting nude for the sake of comedy, or to compare what she is doing to Will Farell or other comedians (which I don’t really find funny either). If her goal was merely to be funny, she wouldn’t be naked every five minutes and she wouldn’t be naked in normal serious situations where people are normally naked (like sex and bathing). This isn’t about comedy, it is about some statement she is trying to make. I don’t kniw what that statement is, nor do I care … but it certainly isn’t something that should be banned from discussion. Lena Dunham clearly wants people to react and talk about it … why else would she be doing it? She is naked more than anyone else I have seen on television.
From listening to her talk to Bill Simmons, Sarah seems to be in line of what Lena Dunham is thinking. They both thought it was both wrong and kind of insulting when people would say how brave she was. That would imply that she was making a statement of some sort and that it was a tough act for someone who looks like her to get naked, when in fact she has no issues getting naked at all obviously. She’s doing it for comedy and for the character. And those “normal” situations were some of the most hilarious. When she was naked for a shower, she got peed on. Her nudity for sex has been either the animalistic over the top sex with Adam or her boring vanilla sex with the pharmacist back home who she tried to stick her finger up his butt.
Mr. Potatohead, remember when I told you at your year end best of list that your love of this show shows your east coast bias. Well this would be the type of ep I was talking about.
Admittedly I’m not a huge fan of the show but this wasn’t good.
Wait…you mean Alan’s opinions aren’t formed in a complete vacuum devoid of any outside influence?!?! GASP!!
Yeah, if only more TV show and movies could revolve around west coast cities. What an under-represented area.
FYI, I just logged into my HBO Go and see the next episode is already up. I assume it’s on demand on most cable systems as well now.
I watched it too. Loved it!
Marni laughing after sex was brilliant and made me love her and her character so much. That guy takes himself and thinking he was going to move her mountains from his lovemaking and doesn’t even do anything to please her… classic.
Great episode. Loved Hannah’s rant, love Elijah. Hope he doesn’t move out afterall.
Alan- I love Girls but I can’t believe you are not watching/reviewing Enlightened. I just watched the 3rd ep and I was BLOWN AWAY! It is the deepest thing on TV, now or ever. SO much is just fluff. This is DEEP.
I assume you’re doing an Amy Jellicoe bit, but ep. 3 of Enlightened was really good.
Plus it had Charlie from Girls AND Filthy Phil from SoA (who had more lines in one episode of Enlightened than he has in 3 years on SoA).
I think it would be brilliant if Allison Williams’ “Eyepatch” character from the past two Mindy Project episodes whould just show up without fanfare as Marnie’s twin cousin for the rest of the series.
Love this idea!
I didn’t laugh out loud once but I did enjoy it so at least there’s that. The Marnie and Hannah fights continue to be one of the best parts about the show. I really wish at one point that this show would be LOL funny to me though. Even 30 Rock made me laugh sometimes.
Kind of hated this episode (and I don’t normally hate the show).
Loved the episode. But then, I’ve loved them all, I think.
As hilarious as it all was, part of me kept thinking:
– Some people are going to freak out about the show “promoting” drug usage.
– Some people are going to freak out about Booth being a douche and Marnie liking it and how that just perpetuates a bad stereotype, etc, etc.
Not sure I want to read the comments to find out if I’m right, of course :-)
And I did NOT recognize Councilman Jamm. That was impressive. And I thought the guy was hilarious. Here’s to more Laird!
Paraphrasing … “When did you have beef jerky?” “That’s none of your concern.” Comedy indeed.
Yeah, that scene was great. Had to rewind to watch again.
So, for some reason Armstrong Cable Services has already posted next weeks episode to VOD.
It’s brilliant!
“and suggesting that next season, Marnie or Adam have to use cocaine in an episode”
@Alan (or anyone else who is clever than me) I didn’t understand what you meant by this?
Shoshanna did crack last season, and Lena and Elijah did coke this season, leading Alan to believe that other central characters will do a hard drug next season.
ok…on face value that commentary seemed a little redundant so I was hoping there was something more to it than that.
Marnie or Adam doing coke? Been there, done that.. But ketamine….
Gonna write about the new episode of ‘Girls’ on twitter, just as soon as I rally against the industrial marriage complex #whatalansnotwriting
I love how this show has tonal swings that rival the worst of my mood swings. It goes from snarky to serious, zany and silly comedy to some really dark comedy, and usually all in one episode; sometimes even one scene. This was definitely the case in this episode and I loved the schizophrenic nature of it, it seems so much more like real life than the classic TV format of just choosing one tone and keeping it all the time.
Oh and one other thing, I now wonder after seeing this episode if Kreayshawn’s “Bumpin Bumpin” is about cocaine. Always figured it was more just about dancing, but after it played during Elijah and Hannahs argument in the bathroom at the club, and with this episode featuring Hannah doing cocaine and that drug sometimes being done as ‘bumps’ it got me thinking…great song either way though!
tell me the name of his book
