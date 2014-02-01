Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Only Child’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I’ve locked eyes with Michiko Kakutani…
This has been a very funny season of “Girls” so far, but in some ways it’s actually been darker than the more dramatic second season. Though Hannah and Adam are doing well as a couple, for the most part the four title characters are in some lousy places. Jessa got kicked out of rehab, and the universe is consistently calling her on her crap. Marnie got dumped by Charlie, is publicly humiliated because of her YouTube video, and walked away from her job at Ray’s coffee shop. Shoshana has thrown herself so utterly into sexual adventure that her grades are suffering. And Hannah has to deal with both the stress of having both Sackler siblings under her roof, and of David’s death apparently killing her ebook.
“Only Child” finds the women – well, mainly Marnie and Hannah(*) – trying to break bad behavioral patterns, but inevitably they wind up making the same mistakes as always.
(*) Jessa and Shoshana essentially cameo here, though Jessa’s plan to work in a children‘s clothing boutique doesn’t seem likely to fix the many things wrong with her life at this point.
That Marnie falls into bed with Ray on one level feels like one of those things veteran TV shows do when they have two unattached characters without an obvious storyline for either. But it also fits a Marnie Michaels pattern of only wanting men who aren’t interested in her. She goes to Ray for a blunt assessment of what’s wrong with her, and is of course defensive and offended when he gives her exactly that. But the fact that he’s a guy not sucking up to her about her beauty or her singing voice winds up being a turn-on. I don’t know how long this fling is going to last, but I can predict one thing: Marnie will lose all interest the moment Ray actually seems to like her.
Even with that amusing diversion, this is mainly an episode about Hannah, Adam and Caroline, and it’s a doozy. At David’s memorial, Hannah’s surprised to discover he had a wife(**), then makes the wildly inappropriate but professionally expedient move of asking her to recommend another publisher who might be willing to publish her memoir. It’s a mortifying, hide under the couch kind of scene, but it also feels like exactly the sort of thing Hannah would try to do, and it pays off when the new publisher loves her enough to want to publish it as a physical book – or, at least, it does until Hannah finds out that her contract with David’s company prohibits that. And note that in the phone call with her dad, she completely ignores his reference to having “a small procedure.” At times, it’s an incredibly tunnel-visioned Hannah Horvath kind of episode. We see in the meeting with the new publisher how she can be charming and sociable, but mainly when she’s in her element and pursuing a goal she cares about. Often in work settings, we’ve seen her get into trouble by talking too much; here, she makes that part of her own marketing hook, and the enthusiastic editor laps it up.
(**) Played by Jennifer Westfeldt, who’s carved out her own career as writer, director and star of a series of small stories about life in New York. (I reviewed her last film, “Friends With Kids.”) Westfeldt’s appearance also increases the odds of her longtime boyfriend Jon Hamm appearing on “Girls” down the road, whether as a cruel media titan who makes Hannah feel bad about herself, or as the Patrick Wilson type in a quasi-sequel to “One Man’s Trash.”
And for a while, Hannah has success stepping outside her comfort zone, too, as she tries to play family therapist for Adam and Caroline. It’s a fun extended sequence, and a rarity in showing Hannah’s capacity for both empathizing with and fixing the emotional problems of others. She’s able to broker a temporary peace between the tempestuous siblings, even as Adam is raging at Caroline and Caroline is claiming that Adam is repressing a sexual attraction for her. The problem is that, as the title reminds us, Hannah is an only child, and doesn’t fully appreciate how deep the bond between Adam and Caroline goes, even as they complain constantly about each other. When Hannah comes home brooding over the lousy news about her book, Caroline tries to empathize, but Hannah’s need to be the most special only child there is – to not be able to see how anyone else’s misery could possibly compare to her own – turns the conversation hostile, until eventually Caroline is attacking Hannah and Hannah is kicking her out of the apartment.
After the relative lightness of the earlier counseling scenes, it’s a very downbeat ending – especially when we see just how unhappy Adam is to learn about what happened, despite his usual agitation with Caroline – but one that feels very apropos to the episode, and to the series.
What did everybody else think?
Total train wreck of an episode….the show is just a bunch of selfish, lost people having crappy things happening to them. Not interesting enough to continue to captivate…
if the characters are engaging, it doesn’t matter how many negative attributes they have or what kind of damage they’re dealing with/trying to overcome. these characters are constantly evolving and therefore are very sympathetic. crappy things are happening because in storytelling, you need conflict. if the conflict isn’t natural or realistic, then sure, it only detracts from the shows effectiveness and overall quality. but from what the 99% of us who appreciate the unique energy the show brings to its character building and story-telling, it’s a knock-out hit that we’ll be happy to devour until the last episode airs. you just sound jealous. jealous of the privileged lives these girl live/ jealous that the show is run by someone your own age or younger. i’ve heard plenty of ppl like you complain about the show and you all just sound bitter.
p.s. i’m a 26 year old guy and i fucking love this show.
@Sean You respond to several common criticisms of the show, but not the actual criticism JJ leveled. He thinks the characters are selfish and lost (they are), and he apparently doesn’t find it interesting to see a series of unfortunate events befall characters he actively dislikes.
From that brief and entirely justifiable complaint, you divined that JJ is “bitter” and “jealous of the privileged lives these girl live/jealous that the show is run by someone your own age or younger.” Remarkable reading between the lines! It’s almost as if you just totally made it up! It’s fine that you like the show, Sean. But not everyone that dislikes it is driven by bitterness or jealousy.
I’ve enjoyed the first few episodes of this season, but I am worried that the show may struggle down the line if it doesn’t start to make its characters more sympathetic. Hannah especially has just been horrifically unlikeable lately and seems to have few if any redeeming characteristics. I’m not rooting for her, and I don’t really feel bad for her when bad things happen to her, like her latest roadblock to a book deal. If enough viewers feel the same way, that’s a problem. Shows with unsympathetic characters can get along just fine so long as they’re providing plenty of laughs (see, e.g., It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), but otherwise they need viewers to be invested in the characters.
that’s fair, maybe what i said was unwarranted about jj being bitter/jealous and if you guys feel like you can’t get behind the characters anymore, that’s cool. i still find them really compelling though. kind of how i found cate blanchett to be a fascinating protagonist in blue jasmine even though her character is the worst human being on the face of the planet. girls is turning into a tragedy, which is making the main characters and the world they inhabit pretty ugly. i love the pitch black heart the show can have and the main cast is perfect for cyphering it’s nihilism. the show has balls and it’s not afraid to make you hate it. i love it for that. we’re all talking about this show because in one way or another, its still got its hooks in you, whether you find the characters worth or even able to invest in, that’s good writing. each episode seriously feels alive with sincere energy. the whole package, one episode at a time, always sparks up my passion for storytelling. here’s hoping for six seasons and a movie ;)
People leveled the same criticism at “Seinfeld.” Obviously, it’s a formula that works for some and not for others.
How have ANY of they characters evolved? They’re all just as self absorbed and clueless as they were in Ep 1. In fact, they’re all more annoying now.
I’m confused how 4 people this selfish can maintain a friendship with each other.
Funny, I was comparing Girls to Seinfeld a few days ago. Seinfeld is fictional and a comedy. We know those people don’t really exist and the writers aren’t trying to make it seem like they are. They aren’t putting them in situations where they’re complete assholes, then expect us to sympathize with them when something bad happens. When Hannah couldn’t get her book deal, I was elated!! When Charlie broke up with Marnie, I was glad…cause he’s WAY better than her. And yeah, I’m still watching, but mostly cause it’s a train wreck and I’m waiting for all the supporters to turn on it.
I couldn’t disagree more with JJ. JJ, were you ever a fan of the show? I’m guessing no, in which case you’re, um, hate-watching an excellent show. Your loss! I’m enjoying the season 3 episodes the most, I think.
@CP
Your complaint that the characters have not changed is just plain false. I’m thinking that you just think they haven’t changed because, at least for three of the four main girls, the people they’ve become are actually worse than the people they were at the start of the show. They’ve devolved instead of evolved. To me, that’s a unique thing for a show to do. This season has been the best one so far because it’s embraced the inherent unlikability that Marnie, Jessa, and Hannah have. Not only that, it’s turned what is arguably its most likeable character, Shoshanna, into a fairly unlikeable person. Like you, I cheer when these characters get what’s coming to them. But I honestly don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.
Marnie is probably the only character that has actually become slightly better since the show started. She is questioning her faults and trying to change her life. She’s still making the same mistakes, but at least she’s trying to figure out why she’s making them.
Hannah and Jessa have both become more and more selfish since the series started with the former being rewarded for it at the end of last season by getting Adam back. Jessa is very slowly starting to see the terrible effect she has on people and is basically trying anything she can think of to change that, but not really thinking about what she’s doing first.
Shoshanna has become less shy and is now willing to ask for what she wants. Unfortunately, in the process, she has become somewhat cold and more and more like Jessa and Hannah. She is still far and away the most likeable female main character on the show, but she’s not as good a person as she once was. She’s probably seen the most significant change among the core four. The reason for this is most likely her age. Our early twenties are some of the most formative years of our lives.
Jesus christ, then DON’T WATCH IT. Simple solution. How long are we going to have people bitching about the show on these threads? If you don’t like it and/or it’s not for you, then don’t watch the damn thing. Why insist on pissing on other people’s parades? I don’t go to your 2 and a Half Men threads and talk about how much that show sucks.
How is it that I empathize more with killer and drug kingpin Walter White more than any character on this show? Every week I am on the edge of giving up on losing interest. I’m glad this show has a space on the TV dial, I’m just not sure if I care anymore.
How is it? I could speculate but it would just sound insulting.
On paper it probably doesn’t seem obvious, but knowing the differences between the two shows it’s pretty obvious.
The characters aren’t supposed to be likable. Many people have a hard time with a young woman writing her own series in this fashion. It’s just sexism. If Louis CK (who praises Lena Dunham) had written this, people would be okay with it.
BS !!!!
If Louis CK had written it, it would be a brilliant polished gem. And I don’t know anyone who describes it thus.
There are flashes of minor brilliance, though, and that’s enough to keep me watching. But I certainly understand why others choose not to. It’s by no means so captivating that you’d need to be sexist to dislike it.
Girls > Louie.
Then again, i’m a twenty something female. I’m sure a middle age man will appreciate Louie more. Gotta respect Lena for doing the equivalent of Louis CK at a much younger age though! Lena D is definitely no Hannah Horvatt, she clearly works hard.
Personally, I don’t really appreciate art any more or any less based on my resemblance to the subject. That’s just not a factor. If I have a particular yen to glimpse my own world, I just look out of my eyes.
sooo…if one liked the first season OK, but have generally hated it since, does that mean the show turns people sexist??? Uh oh.
Folks, this is your friendly reminder about Rule #1 on this blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. People are allowed to have a different opinion of Girls than you, and this is not the place to go analyzing their motives for said opinion. Period. Talk about why you like or dislike the show; do not accuse those who disagree with you of being sexist, racist, stupid, etc.
Jack, seriously, regardless of Louie CK or Lena Dunham’s relative merits, what’s bad is bad. Just because this stuff is on TV doesn’t make it good.
Millennial failure porn. HBO now has all the porn bases covered.
This was funny. Untrue. But still funny.
Hahaha wow those two above are mad, but that’s what the show has always been.
Anyways, yeah it’s been two episodes in a row of Hannah being sociopathic in a row.
Poor Adam who is so weirdly awesome. Also, her dad trying to have her care about his procedure, ouch it must suck to care about such a selfish person
I have to give Dunham credit. She has clearly chosen to emphasize Hannah’s selfishness and narrow-mindedness. And she is literally making me detest the character. And, I must confess, that is impressive. I was really mortified by her self-absortion and behavior. Since Hannah is often seen (wrongly) as a fictionalized version of Dunham, it takes courage to allow the show to progress in this way. I am now officially rooting for her book to never be published, because she needs to be humbled.
A lot of people talk about how they “detest” the Girls characters. I ask, why? They’re not commiting any crimes, they’re not selling meth or anything. I wonder if these people go around “detesting” girls in their lives as well? Seems like deep rooted sexism. If a woman on TV is not selfless, amiable and conventionally pretty, viewers “detest” them. I see this word to describe a lot of female characters, but very few male characters are “detested”, which I find very problematic. People don’t feel this way about Louie for example, who is also very self-centered, pitying himself because women don’t give him enough attention, talking shit about his daughters etc etc.
Why do people keep accusing others of being sexist? This is getting absurd.
Sigh. Let’s try this again:
Folks, this is your friendly reminder about Rule #1 on this blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. People are allowed to have a different opinion of Girls than you, and this is not the place to go analyzing their motives for said opinion. Period.
It’s weird to be asked why someone would find a character detestable who bothered the widow at a funeral with the complaint, “My book is dead!” And then asked her for a recommendation of a new publishing opportunity since hers was decomposing in a box at the front of the room.
Hannah’s obviously supposed to be detested this season, isn’t she?
I watch the show every week and think it very hit or miss. Its not that Hannah just does shitty selfish things, its that Lena as an actress isn’t particularly charismatic and doesn’t have the acting chops of a Glenn Close, Jon Hamm, James Gandolfini or Walter White. She isn’t really on par with a tv contemporary like Emmy Rossum either in my book. So I don’t think its sexist everytime someone says they don’t like the show, it might also possibly be that some of the actors don’t quite have the chops or charisma to make unlikable characters who do shitty things likable. In addition to the aforementioned, I love Cersei, Selena Kyle and many other unlikable female characters. I just don’t love this particular group. The show is worth watching because at times there is some great writing and insights in culture that is less covered in tv and film land.
For the first time since the show started and became one of my favorites, the allure is fading and pretty quickly. I think the characters are becoming more unlikable and in a broader, less nuanced way than in past seasons. This episode felt damn dark throughout to me even while it was going for humor early on. I don’t have a problem w dark stuff usually and it’s not as if I specifically found this episode awful, it’s just felt like the show has worn me down of late and the last few episodes have felt like doubling down on more of the same in a very specific way. This episode did attempt to have some very distinct comparative through-lines where each and every character had an ugly mirror held to them mostly from someone close to them dropping some harsh but accurate judgments. I like the attempt at such a thematically interconnected series of separate story lines, but the content within was just repetitive, somewhat annoying and lacking in creativity. These are common complaints from the folks who don’t like Girls, but as someone historically high on it, they are new to me.
I don’t want to view your Oscar picks, and don’t come here to be bombarded by appeals to do so. It’s enough with the HitFix stuff on the page. Do you mind desisting, please?
Your take on the show is intreresting, though I have a different view.
Berkowit, it’s an automatic feature on the site for anyone who makes Oscar picks. They have no control over whether that then appears next to their comments.
I miss Season 1… I’m pretty much the same age as Hannah, so I have felt empathetic toward her on some terms. I remember feeling exactly like Hannah when she was having writer’s block (though this was Season 2…). I even rented Girls from the library as a procrastination tool because I knew that only Hannah could understand what it felt like to have so much self-imposed pressure that it prevents you from writing (in my case, it was medical school application essays). Suddenly, even cutting your hair seems much more crucial than completing the assignment.
But lately, I agree, the story lines have become way too broad and far-fetched. I will continue to watch Girls, but I’m finding all the characters less and less relatable.
Agree that this season has felt less grounded, especially the party episode and last week with Hannah being way too sociopathic to buy.
Who was the actress who played the editor who wanted to publish Hannah’s work in this episode? She was hilarious.
Marsha Stephanie Blake
I thought it was by far the best episode of the season, which is good, i’ve been a little disappointed with the season. No mention of the Mindy Kalling commentary? Big laugh there, it was pretty true, Mindy doesn’t really go *there* Wonder how she’ll feel about that.
Ray’s assessement of Marnie was spot on and it showed Lena Duhnham knows exactly who her characters are.
I had sympathy for Hannah unlike you, Alan, though it wasn’t her place to kick Caroline out. Opportunities for young women writers in the city are few and far between, so the situation really does suck, it would definitely depress me as well.Hope the OCD doesn’t come back though.
Yes, great episode.
It seems that many viewers – because of their overall dislike of Hannah (and/or the other characters) – can’t recognize the many observational gems of selfish and destructive behavior which we all – no matter how good or noble we believe we are – are guilty of, to a certain degree, from time to time.
I know, people act like they’re so well behaved and sensitive in the wake of terrible professional news, when in reality, people lash out at their family and friends, exactly like Hannah did. We’re used to idealized behaviour from characters on TV, but this is much closer to reality.
In real life, Dunham and Kaling are pretty good friends, so pretty sure she knew about this beforehand.
why wasn’t it Hannah’s place to kick her out? It is her apartment and she wanted her out, period. As far as she knew Adam wanted her gone also, she had no idea Adam was going to flip the script on her…though you could see that coming a mile away!!!
You don’t kick the family of your boyfriend (who shares rent with you) out, especially without knowing where she’s going/if she has a place to go, without consulting your boyfriend. I would be pissed off if my boyfriend kicked my sister out of our house too. Only I can do that. It’s my sister, not hers. It’s common decency.
Ok, PC 2.0, I get your point on that but like I said as far as she knew, Adam wanted her gone too!!! Plus, I’m sorry but if you going to disrespect me in my house, you got to go!!!
I agree with Fan Fan. From her arrival Adam did NOT want her staying with them. He was adamant, but Hannah allowed it. So, from Hannah’s perspective, Adam would be pleased if sister was gone.
Calling it now: Hannah’s Dad has cancer. Remember at her birthday party how he’s having some kind of crisis making him dress too young (no one paid attention except for one comment about his hat). Now he’s having a “small procedure” that sounds like he’s trying to minimize it so as not to freak Hannah out, which he shouldn’t worry about because she focused on herself with her usual lazerlike precision.
Very interesting theory! He also collapsed on the shower once during sex, which might mean bad health. And with this storyline of how Hannah dealt with death, it’d be interesting to see how she’d react if it was her dad who’s dying.
not a bad guess, he did mention a mole/growth somewhere before hannah cut him off (again).
Good call, Ari. Totally seeing it…esp. with David death that came earlier. Lena’s trolling “Mad Men” death themes now.
But I won’t be watching. I’m done with this show.
I thought sure Alan’s intro would be, “A review of tonight’s “Girls” episode just as soon as I read, eat soup and write letters of complaint to local businesses.”
Hannah’s selfishness is becoming a little too broad as of late. Almost as if the writers are building up to a huge faux pas on Hannah’s part or a big tragedy.
So… Does Hannah’s dad have cancer? Or was it just a mole removal?
I’m having trouble caring about Hannah when we’re shown constantly that she has no caring or empathy or consideration for any other human being with the possible exception of Adam. Her actions at the funeral with the widow were spectacularly appalling.
I don’t need her or the other women to be good people, but at this point Hannah’s so narcissistic that I want bad things to happen to her more than good ones.
I’m surprised that Shoshana keeps referring to how her friends are doing so poorly in their lives five years after college. She was the nicest of the four women, but now her superiority complex is grating. Where’d it come from?
Shosh seems to me to be very black and white and calls it as she sees it. and in fact, they are doing poorly 5 years after uni.
Virtually all of the commentary about this show, whether from supporters or detractors, is odd to me. I do compare this show to Seinfeld, if not substantively (as there are obvious, and substantial differences), then at least in the way a lot of people react to it. The characters on Seinfeld were not likable – relatable, perhaps. But, definitely not likable. That fact didn’t detract from the appeal of the show –rather, it added to the appeal of the show. And, of course, Larry D. and Jerry were quite aware of that.
Hannah and her cohorts are definitely not likeable either, and, of course, Dunham has owned this. But, I feel that sometimes the audience is shamed for not liking the Girls. It’s OK to laugh, but only when Dunham wants you to. Sure, you can snort at Hannah’s self-obsession, but don’t laugh at her body! Or, even notice it, except to admire how incredibly normal it is, and accept it, and love it! You are allowed to notice the unflattering clothes, and may chuckle. But shut the fuck up about the body!
In contrast, Seinfeld had the good sense to ridicule his naked torso (and, Kramer’s, and George’s, and pretty much every other human who appeared on the show). Not because they were “fat”, although some were. But, because, it’s funny. It’s an inherently funny subject. Dunham needs to lighten up, or stop acting.
Hannah needs to start scouring her ebook contract for a force majeure clause….
But on the other hand, getting pissy about it being impossible to “write another book of stories” without living another life is a little odd; had she planned never to write anything else, ever again?
Or at the least check that ebook rights are the same as print rights.
Once that scene with Ray and Marnie began, I knew where it was going and where it would end up.
I’m done with this show. It’s now like “Private Practice” or some other crap ABC drama.
I disagree with alan that hannah asking about another publisher so shamelessly and bluntly feels like something hannah would do– and using the words “dying” and “alive” in reference to her book to boot–i think they are taking hannah’s selfishness too far at this point where its becoming inauthentic. She’s bordering on becoming a caricature of herself. Even with adam she’s being too self centered -last week using the story that caroline made up to get some sympathy from him, and in general taking him for granted treating him in a similar manner to how she did when they broke up the first time. At this point, I dont get why he loves her, nor why anyone would want to be her friend. But i guess her, marnie, jessa and shoshonna are all made for each other.
I’m here to discuss a show I really enjoy that’s in it’s THIRD SEASON. Why are haters still here bitching and moaning. Is anyone making you watch it? I’m leaving now. I didn’t come here to argue with hate-watchers (and fools).
Make that “discuss with like-minded individuals” and e-friends.
@CP
I just like to imagine, with Adam appearing sweaty at the end, Ray and Adam playing basketball together. Ray running the point, Adam at the 4 spot, owing the court.
The fact that women can be self absorbed, mean, and slutty aren’t revelations. It’s progressive when these elements can be hashed out in the open rather than sugar-coated.
I thought it was one of the funniest episodes ever. I laughed out loud probably more than I have at any other episode. I thought Hannah looked great, I loved the scene with Caroline and Adam and Hannah – very funny at times – and for once, Alison Williams’ acting didn’t make me cringe. Shoshanna was not played over the top, as she sometimes is.
Nor do I find Hannah hateful. Does she have bad judgement sometimes? Yes. Is she immature? Yes, in some ways. But hateful, no, not at all.
Forgot to mention the two editors – loved that dynamic. ANd when Hannah told first Caroline and then Adam to say they loved her (Hannah)? I find her character amusing, not annoying.
This season has been darkly comic so far and I’m loving it.