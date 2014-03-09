Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Role-Play’

“What drama? This is just me.” -Hannah
“Exactly.” -Adam
Things had been going so well for Hannah over the last few episodes that an inevitable fall was coming. Because we know how this show works, and how its main character operates, it was only a matter of time before Hannah would find a way to screw things up. As a result, much of “Role-Play” felt like watching an accident-prone cartoon character stumble through a minefield, holding our breath until the moment she blew everything up.
The episode was littered with deadly Hannah Horvath traps. Would she sleep with Joe from advertorial? Even if she didn't, would Adam be unhappy about her spending the night in some guy's apartment? Would Hannah in some way embarrass Adam by showing up at rehearsal?
Instead, nothing really went wrong – and this is the problem. Hannah needs drama in her life, or at least thinks she does, and when things are so perfect with Adam – both have jobs that make them happy, both have been conflict-free since Caroline left – it feels like a bad thing to her. And so (with counseling from Elijah, which is never a good idea) she sets about trying to “fix” something that isn't broke(*), and in the process breaks it very badly indeed.
(*) Of course, we learn near the end of the episode that Adam had already spoken to Ray about staying with him, so Hannah isn't entirely wrong to feel something is off in their relationship. She's still the one who chases Adam out the door, but Adam's the one who was already putting his “Major Barbara” coat on to leave.
Hannah's attempt at role-playing isn't as uncomfortable as some of the series' earliest Hannah/Adam sex scenes, or Adam's brief relationship with Natalia last year. Those were when Adam was in a bad place emotionally, and we've seen that he can be a very cruel sexual partner under those circumstances. Here, it's played more for laughs, as Hannah overdoes everything – even getting Adam punched by a good Samaritan – while Adam is mostly confused by what's happening, and briefly turns into a “Girls”-ified parody of “Nine 1/2 Weeks,” but there's always a level of tension because it's clearly the activity that will prove Hannah's undoing, even if we don't know exactly when or how the back-breaking straw will come. (Ironically, it's when Hannah finally doesn't commit enough to the bit, changing characters in mid-stream to the understandable frustration of Serious Actor Adam Sackler.)
HBO isn't making the last two episodes available in advance, which means all sorts of crazy stuff could be happening, from a bad break-up to a death to Elijah turning out to be the Yellow King from “True Detective”(**). This could just be a bump in the road for these two, and Hannah doesn't explode the rest of her life along the way, but this could also be just the beginning of a downward spiral that will make last year's Q-tip misadventures feel hilarious and upbeat in comparison.
(**) A joke that will almost certainly be badly dated by the time this review (which I wrote on Friday) runs after the “True Detective” finale has aired.
Some other thoughts:
* Because the show is so Hannah-focused – and this season primarily dealing with her relationship with Adam – it can be difficult at times to do big character arcs for the other Girls. Marnie's journey to rock bottom, and attempt to climb back out – taking a job with Soo-Jin that she feels wildly overqualified for, and continuing to flirt with the extremely unavailable Desi – has gotten enough play to mostly work, but Jessa's been such an infrequent presence on the show since she left rehab that her fall off the wagon hasn't really worked as anything but a place to hang the occasional effective joke from Richard E. Grant or Jemima Kirke. And Shoshana continues to just barely hang onto the edge of the narrative, largely because Zosia Mamet is so funny when given almost anything to play, like Shosh's emotionally overwhelmed reaction to the mini-intervention she has orchestrated between Jasper and his daughter.
* That said, the most interesting thing about the intervention is on a Shoshana level, not a Jessa one. Does she set up an intervention only for Jasper because she thinks getting the old creep away from Jessa is the best thing for her, or does she care so little about Jessa at this point (for understandable reasons) that she's more invested in what happens to a friend she made online while dealing with Jessa's drama?
* There is nothing inherently wrong with a beanie for either warmth or fashion, and yet Marnie wearing one somehow made her seem more irritating than ever. A neat trick, that.
Finally, because I won't be seeing the last two episodes in advance, it may be a while before I'm able to review each of them, whether the next day or later in the week.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
There’s a third possibility regarding Shoshanna’s intervention. She seemed so annoyed by Jasper that she might have just wanted to get rid of him for her own sake, not Jessa’s. She certainly didn’t like it when the daughter said Shoshanna would help Jessa. I don’t think she wants that responsibility.
Haha at Marnie’s reaction when Desi said the song was for his ex-girlfriend. I think that Marnie was so full of herself that she thought the song was for her and that Desi would in that moment reveal his feelings for her. If that’s true, I know the feeling.
The first shot of Hannah in the blonde wig was really beautiful, but after that, she just looked ridiculous. Especially when her natural brown locks began to show.
So…I was really confused by the whole Hannah/Adam situation. He seemed to go along with the role-playing and enjoy it. If Hannah had stayed in character and committed to it, would Adam not have wanted to live with Ray anymore? Or was the role playing just a Hail Mary in a relationship that was already faltering.
I’m so sorry. I don’t know why my comment was attached as a reply to your post.
I guess while I’m here, I’ll just say that I agree with you. I think Shoshanna just wanted to get Jasper out of the house and she thought reconnecting him with his daughter would be the way. It seems out of character for her to not think about what would happen to Jessa though.
Although Shoshanna loves Jessa, I think she would much prefer to have her privacy back so she can study and just do her own thing. I’m sure she’s also concerned that Jessa is falling back into her old habits, partially because of Jasper arriving on the scene. Shoshanna really had her hands full with two “junkies” hanging around her apartment.
I like Marnie. She’s probably the least hurtful of all these girls. And, they all have issues. I feel bad for Marnie because she is floundering, but she’s trying hard to get back on her feet. I just don’t see Marnie as being full of herself at all. On the contrary, she seems to be weighed down by her insecurities. She’s tried very hard to be a good friend to Hannah and Hannah is anything but appreciative. She pokes fun at Marnie every chance she gets, especially if Elijah is around. Again, if the writers devoted a little more time and energy to the other “Girls”, it might help explain a lot we just don’t know about Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna.
I felt a little uncomfortable with Hannah continuing the role play with the Good Samaritan guy. Screaming out in public about a guy touching you (should hopefully) warrant a response. Equally annoying was Adam getting pissed at the guy. He should be thankful (from a humanitarian standpoing) that G.S. was willing to be a G.S.
Then again, I’m probably making too much of it. It was probably just lazy writing, and they needed a punchline to “how bad could a role playing night go? Oh I know, he’ll get punched!”
Yeah, Hannah screaming, pretending like she doesn’t know Adam, and implying assault was so far over the line for me. Any person with an IQ over 60 could see the situation could turn out very badly if she kept pretending. This made Hannah look not just like a complete bitch, but also incredibly stupid and ignorant of basic human interaction (I know she’s had problems with the latter before, but this is way beyond anything she’s done before). And that Adam just brushed it off was just terrible writing. No human would actually be able to do that.
Given Hannah’s solipsism, I wasn’t surprised that she was reckless enough to incorporate the bystander into her role playing. She’s an intensely narcissistic and foolish person. Wisdom is coming to her extremely slowly.
As for Adam, he seems to roll with experiences good or bad and is completely preoccupied with the play. He might have reacted differently to the horribleness of what she did a few months earlier.
Oh, this had to be the worst episode I’ve seen. I knew when Hannah bought that skimpy black “get up” this was not going to be good thing. The so-called role playing was actually painful for me to watch. Hannah’s attempt at being “seductive” was so pathetic, only made worse by such bad acting by the “seductress”. I’m not even going to go into how ludicrous Hannah looked in her black “get up” or that platinum wig. I actually found myself saying “Oh NO…you’re not actually going to do this?”. That scene in the restaurant with Jessa and John’s daughter felt so utterly “fake”. The dialogue coming out of the mouth of the daughter was just so ridiculous and so over the top dramatic. The only part of this episode that seemed to have any merit was at the very end when Adam was putting his relationship with Hannah in proper perspective. At least for me, this episode was a horrible disappointment and I felt nothing but embarrassment for Hannah. I didn’t find anything wrong with Marnie wearing a beanie. She looks great in anything she wears. And, she’s really trying to get her life back on track. I personally like the Marnie character because she appears to be the most sympathetic of the four “Girls”. I like Shoshanna too, but I sometimes have great difficulty understanding what she’s saying. Between this episode and the one last week, I’m not sure I’m that impressed anymore. The Jessa character is given such limited time on camera and that’s been disappointing too. I wish we would be given a greater opportunity to learn more about Jessa and Shoshanna. Elijah feels like a male version of Hannah, but he is interesting. Poor Ray….I hope he stays around. He’s usually the only voice of reason. I still find it odd that we were never given any explanation of what transpired between the four main characters that made them all forgive and forget what was said at the Beach House. And, what ever happened to Adam’s neurotic sister?
Oh..sorry…I called the Jasper character John…oops!
@Luvastray
I’m assuming Ray will return next week since Adam said he’s moving in with him temporarily.
I actually though Lena Dunham looked A LOT better with that wig than she does normally, and I don’t usually like wigs, so that was weird. The rest of the get-up was pretty bad though.
I think the writers have made a conscious effort to make Marnie more likable this season. She used to be the most hated person on the show just because she was so judgmental and shallow. She’s still both of those things to lesser degrees, but they’ve made her a lot funnier and at times, pathetic, that she has become if not likable, at least interesting to watch.
I personally find Hannah’s story the least interesting of the four, which is unfortunate. They really should start focusing more on Jessa as that storyline has a lot of potential, but doesn’t really work when they only give it this small amount of time. And as usual, ShoShanna continues to be extremely underserved.
As for what made the four characters “forgive” one another, I think the answer is simply nothing. I think they have all silently agreed that a lot of what was said was true, but mean and it’s probably best not to bring it up if they want to remain friends. And they do want to remain friends, because, with the possibly exception of Shoshanna, no other people would ever want to be friends with people as petty, passive-aggressive, and self-centered as these people.
LOL! You know, you’re probably spot on about their not having a whole lot of luck finding anyone else to put up with their bullsh%t.
;-)
I’ve never heard of moving in with a coworker to focus on your work – when your partner is annoying you. What kind of relationship is that? There are definitely 2 drama queens in that “relationship.”
I think Dunham and the other writers are very aware of the fact that humiliating Marnie in any way is a great source of comedy for the show.
Adam recognizes that the play is a life-changing opportunity for him. Unlike Hannah’s job, his current one represents a chance at total career fulfillment.
I don’t find it unusual that he’d want more space from her to focus entirely on his dream job. Didn’t she do the same by pushing people out when she was writing her ebook?
Lord, after that feeble and pathetic attempt at role playing by Hannah, I’d want to move out too.
Lord, after that feeble and pathetic attempt at role playing by Hannah, I’d want to move out too.
I like how the show seems to be setting Marnie up for even bigger humiliation with her infatuation with Desi and in how there’s no way her working for the execrable Soo-Jin can possibly turn out well.
Ladies and gentlemen the word of the day is execrable. Great word to describe Soo-Jin.
Desi absolutely wants to sleep with Marnie. He’s just setting her up to be his scapegoat when he needs to inevitably cut it off. He gets to have his cake and eat it too.
This show is just too inconsistent week to week in my book. Last week, I thought it was phenomenal, this week, I despised everyone on screen. I don’t want to internet threat to quit, because everyone knows that means nothing, but, so much of this episode was so bad. Adam Driver is carrying this show at this point. I don’t think Lena can even carry the stuff that she’s been giving herself. Jessa is just a useless character at this point and I have ZERO emotional attachment to her. I do not care what happens to her in the least. Zosia Mamet and Adam Driver are keeping this on the rails (or as on the rails as it is) and they deserve props for that.
Dear Lena,
It’s time to write Jessa out of the show. She’s taking up valuable space. Give Shoshanna the extra time. You have more to work with there. Don’t squander it. As for Hannah, we all understand that she’s a self-absorbed drama queen, but as she becomes more and more unlikable, it’s getting harder and harder to give a shit. I don’t think that’s where you want to go. I gave up giving a shit about Marnie long ago. Don’t do that to Hannah too. There’ll be no point in tuning in.
Sincerely,
A Fan
Could not agree more. There is no place for Jessa on this show unless she is seeing the backlash for being the worst person ever in the history of TV. She was artsy fartsy and ‘cool’ in the first season or so. Now she’s just a pain in the butt.
There’s a lot more to Jessa than meets the eye. She’s had a pretty sad existence thus far. I wish the writers would devote more time to the other “Girls” and a little less time to Hannah. I’m sick of having to watch Hannah displaying her body in the most unattractive ways and listening to her consistently self-focused dialogue. Making fun of Marnie seems to give Hannah a great deal of pleasure. And, Marnie appears to be her one true friend who is always forgiving. I’d really like to know a lot more about these other characters.
I enjoy the show and the Hannah character (and Adam), but it seems like the show needs to be 5-8 min. longer every week to give the other “girls” more service time. I still have a handle on where Marnie is, but I watch Jessa & Shoshanna and forget when was the last time they were in an episode and what they were doing.
What I liked best about this episode was the explanation for why current Adam is so much less dysfunctional than past Adam. He shifted from worst boyfriend in the world to marriage material, and until he explained why I didn’t understand it.
“A neat trick, that.” Just FYI: adding “, that” to the end of a sentence is also irritating. In a completely different from Marnie, but still irritating. I did like this episode a lot, even if the tragedy was inevitable.
A pedantic criticism, that.
(I kid because I care.)
RCADE: Irritating, you.
Edmund. Where might we be able to read your erudite review of this episode?? Give Alan a break. If you don’t like his style move along please.
No Edmund, irritating you. Pedantic is the nicest way to describe it.
I think that sentence (“A neat trick, that.”) is a very nice turn of phrase when used properly–as it is here.
I thought that the Shoshanna/ Jessa storyline was beautiful storytelling. Jessa LONGS for a family who loves and cares about her: her nanny jobs, living with Shosh, getting married on a whim and being absolutely devastated when it ended (even though he was clearly a complete d*ck), the futile attempt to reconnect with her neglectful dad, welcoming kindred spirit/ father figure Jasper back into her life at the expense of her sobriety, etc, etc. The look on Shosh’s face when Jasper’s daughter suggested that she would be the one to nurse Jessa back to health showed just how alone Jessa is – and why she is how she is. It may have already been obvious to everybody else, but I don’t think I ever really appreciated that aspect of her character so clearly before. Her arc this season – rehab without, as Shosh & Hannah pointed out, a visible drug addiction (family) and the best friend who told her she was dead (betrayal/ destruction of family) fall into place. It’s not about the drugs.
I agree! The show should be giving more time to the Jessa and Shoshanna characters so we can learn more about them both. The Hannah character has been done to death. Give the other “Girls” a chance.
I check in on this show periodically. Sometimes its interesting, sometimes its just hate-watching. Take the scene in last night’s episode where Hanna wants to sit in while the Adam guy rehearses, then they do some intentionally weird role play. Many find that awkward but entertaining; I just turn the show off.
I had completely difeferent reading of this episode. I thought the entire beginning of the episode demonstrated that Patti LuPone was right and that Adam was going to be an asshole because of the show. Yes, Hannah tends to be her own worst enemy, but Adam didn’t seem to notice or care when she didn’t come home one night and didn’t stand up for her or take the blame for inviting her when the director kicked her out of rehearsal. Maybe role play wasn’t the best way to get things back on track, but she was very right in thinking the relationship was not in a good place.
Yes! It was unfair to lay so much of the blame at Hannah’s feet.
I had completely difeferent reading of this episode. I thought the entire beginning of the episode demonstrated that Patti LuPone was right and that Adam was going to be an asshole because of the show. Yes, Hannah tends to be her own worst enemy, but Adam didn’t seem to notice or care when she didn’t come home one night and didn’t stand up for her or take the blame for inviting her when the director kicked her out of rehearsal. Maybe role play wasn’t the best way to get things back on track, but she was very right in thinking the relationship was not in a good place.
Wow ha ha haha way to post the same comment twice in a row. Ha ha ha ha.
Why did you do that?
Hah hah hah!
That’s happened to me two or three times now. I think you have to be very careful when hitting the “REPLY TO COMMENT” button….it may post your comment twice. It happened to me again further up in this thread.
I cannot help noting that more people wanted to discuss the 5 second teaser for Mad Men than talk about anything that happened on this show last night.
I’m wondering if Lena Dunham is unable to jettison the meddling Judd Apatow without losing her deal. She has a certain wounded world view that is not completely perverted, but Apatow has infused with his own arrested development and the result is ugly.Ugly. Ugly.
I never thought I would say this, but this show could damage young women a lot more than SATC ever did.
I have to say that the final episode of True Detective blew me away! It was phenomenal!
A good little episode, further defining the psyche of Hannah … who begs us to ask her “What’s so Bad about Feeling Good?”. Adam will always be a quirky character, without any semblance of rhythm in his life, as shown in his choppy communicating skills. They’re the worst & best of couples … long live the union ! BUTTT… the inevitable side bar — WHY do we again have to SUFFER thru multiple nude shots of the lead actress ? Us GUYS will stop dead in our tracks to even get a GLANCE at a semi-nude MARNIE or SHOSH.
I’ve been chastised in the past because I commented that Dunham must just enjoy being naked in Girls. I was told Dunham’s frequent nudity is just part of Hannah’s character. Though I didn’t watch it, I understand Dunham was in a short SNL movie spoof (Adam & Eve in the Garden of Eden) in which she was naked the entire time. As far as I’m concerned, this was her way of telling the world she doesn’t give a rat’s ass what people think of her body. I still believe she actually thrives on the controversy this continues to cause. She eats up the publicity, both negative and positive, because it helps to keep both Dunham and Girls in the limelight. And, controversy can help guarantee another season, more money and a wider audience. Dunham is nothing if not shrewd. So, as annoying, and perhaps even offensive as it is to many of us, I don’t think Hannah has any intention of keeping all her clothes on any time soon. There aren’t a whole lot of us who have the kind of body that looks extremely attractive in the raw, but most people dress to minimize their physical imperfections. Hannah seems intent on flaunting her body flaws in your face, like it or not. I’m sure Dunham is laughing all the way to the bank. In this episode, it was particularly painful to watch.
These characters all seem to be struggling with the transition to adulthood and all the seriousness, responsibility and commitment that that entails. Jessa remains stuck in adolescence with her father-figure, and Hannah regresses as Adam begins to take his life and future more seriously. Ray is settling into his work and is ready for a relationship as Marnie so obviously remains stuck in her schoolgirl crush with Desi and her commitment-free sexual escapades. There seems to be a pull back to more carefree post-adolescent times as each of them navigates the rocky road to adulthood. Pretty realistic, I’d say.
I like the way Dunham approaches nudity, and I dislike these kinds of criticisms.