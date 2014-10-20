Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Viper’

A quick review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I chug some milk…
The great thing about a character with 75 years of history across multiple media is the abundance of many stories, ideas and supporting characters to draw upon. The tricky thing is figuring out which of those stories, ideas and characters actually fit together. You wouldn't want to deposit the Mutant Leader from “Dark Knight Returns” into a story featuring the Adam West Batman any more than you would try to insert Bat-Mite into “Batman: Year One.”
There's no element of “Viper” that, in isolation, feels like it doesn't belong in the Batman mythos. The Maroni/Falcone gang war is familiar, the notion of Wayne Industries turning corrupt without Thomas and Martha to shepherd it has promise as a direction for Lil Wayne's corner of the show, and the Viper drug is tied to Venom, which gives Bane his amazing strength during different periods of the comic.
Put all together, though, and the pieces don't fit. Jim and Harvey battling a super strong busker whose bones collapse as he's holding up an ATM doesn't feel like the same show as the one where Fish is plotting against Falcone, nor where Bruce is enlisting Alfred in his investigation of the family business. Though the whole show is tied together by the city, and at times by the way Gordon moves from one group of characters to another, for the most part “Gotham” feels like a collection of vaguely-connected mini shows that operate largely independent of one another, with their own isolated settings (Bruce mainly at Wayne Manor, Fish mostly at the club, Selina popping up in street scenes) and often wildly different tones.
It seems like the Case of the Week material – which should, in theory, be right in Bruno Heller's wheelhouse from his “Mentalist” days – is where the problem is starkest. That's where Heller and company so often have to invent wholly new criminals who can be dispatched in an hour, and where we've gotten various strange ideas (Balloonman, the hitman's lame weapon last week, a superstrong philosophy professor here) that mesh not at all with the building gang war, tales of systemic corruption, and the very slow-cooking Batman and villain origin stories.
It's still very early (especially for a show that recently got its season expanded), but “Gotham” continues to feel like a project where no one's entirely sure what the show is – or, at least, how to make it function as a weekly TV series that has to offer some kind of episodic closure even as the different arcs build. Right now, it's a mess, but it's interestingly messy, and the parts that are good – Penguin, Fish and the McKenzie/Logue chemistry (if not the writing for Harvey – are good enough to keep me watching to see if they can make all the pieces eventually fit together. But Lil Wayne has a better sense of what he wants to be when he grows up than “Gotham” does.
What did everybody else think?
Really? This was my favorite episode yet. I really liked the reveal of venom and viper.
It was my favorite episode as well.
I agree with Alan that the show feels like it has a lot of different pieces but I think they are working better than it seems he does. For my part I think the biggest outlier is the Fish story–I really could care less about Fish trying to take down Falcone. Bruce’s part may have finally gotten a way to become better integrated with the larger story and Gordon is definitely part of the mafia war now thanks to Penguin. There was finally a bit of humor last night and I liked the crime of the week.
Robin – so , Fish is out of water, eh? Sorry, couldn’t resist. ;)
I think JPSmith just flops about in an empty melodramatic bubble. The less of her, the better.
I dug the Viper drug – that whole piece was a lot of fun. Including Nygma’s enthusiastic response – he is enjoying watching the chaos unfold. Albeit brief, I like the direction his character is going. And the old man was terrifically executed exposition. Plus, “WHAT’S ALTRUISM!?” hahahhaha!
I really don’t mind the varied pieces, as long as I like each piece itself. But I haven’t liked a number of them – including Gordon & Bullock & that’s a problem given their centrality.
I think the vision for Gotham is a patchwork one – it’s not set in any particular time nor do they need to adhere to any particular tone. If done right, that can create textured complexity and if done wrong it can be disjointed & jarring. I think they’ve got a long ways to go to get it right, but I think this episode gave some hope that they’re stitching more than unraveling.
Best exchange of the night:
Gordon: “Where’s Potolsky headed?!”
Bullock: “What’s ‘altruism?'”
Donal Logue’s Bullock continues to just kill me. He’s like Dewey Crowe from “Justified” with a badge and maybe 50+ IQ points…
Also loved the silent scene with young Bruce and Alfred at the end. It might have taken the old man a bit of personal experience to make him come around, but it seems he’s finally on the same page with Bruce.
RWG (keeping the kid safe will probably be his major role for the rest of the season)
I liked more the Bullock who knows what a paradox is. Bullock needs to have some redeeming qualities. If this the direction that the show is going to go, he is now co-opted by the mob, lazy, gluttonous and now dumb? Come on.
You are spot on with that verbal exchange! I almost fell off the sofa laughing so hard. Agree with assessment of Alfred-young master Wayne relationship. Can’t wait for next week
A lot of critics seem to really be looking for reasons to dislike this show each week, but I don’t understand why. Saying “I like this piece, and this piece, and this piece, but hmm, the show doesn’t work” is just odd to me. Yes, it’s still just finding its footing, but after the endless months of “no one wants to see a Batman show without Batman” nonsense all over the internet it’s like people just refuse to admit they’re enjoying it.
I think that, deep down inside, most of the Batman fans understand what the series is supposed to be about. It really is all about WHY Gotham NEEDED Bruce Wayne to turn into The Bat.
RWG (and why lil’ Bruce turned out the way he did)
I think the problem is that while there are certain things to like, none of it matches tonally to make a complete show. Bullock and Gordon as mismatched partners who give a damn might work, but it’s pitched at a different frequency from the Mooney stuff which veers towards a campier tone. I like the material with Bruce and Alfred, but then you have a villain as cartoonish as the Balloonman bumping off corrupt citizens. Each segment asks for a different way to be watched and the overall impression is weakened.
The material where Cobbelpot reveals his name and has head slammed on a table was quite good.
Slow down on the cuts, plan out your scenes, place your camera better, extend the shots and let the actors act on screen. There’s no rush to tell these stories. We already know where’s it headed. This show has to be about quality of execution.
While Gotham is a piecemeal series in its early stages, I do like it more than some other comic book series of the past. All the “separate” characters/stories do touch each other at some point, while the “crime of the week” (what I thought when the street guitar scene began) gets solved. I don’t really like procedurals so those individual glimpses work for me, as long as they keep the Bruce/Batman transformation in mind. Can’t wait to see Nygma or Pepper check out Viper/Venom.
It’s Wayne Enterprises, Alan, not Industries (FYI). And I can’t believe I didn’t click on the reference to Venom being Bane’s drug of choice.
I didn’t pick up on venom being Bane’s drug of choice either and I am a huge Batman fan!
Maybe it’s just my lack of bat-reverence, as a Marvel person, but I have really been enjoying this show. The nuttiness of the cases lifts some of the crushing self-seriousness and (IMHO) fake profundity that Nolan and New DC have piled on to the franchise, and most of the actors do a remarkably good job with dire-on-paper concepts like Baby Bruce Wayne and Kitten-Girl. It’s a hoot that the show manages the Batman ’66 moments within such a bleak Wire Lite scenario, and quite refreshing not to have the entire focus be on fan call-outs and a extended origin story that can never be allowed to reach a conclusion. And how is it possible not to like the tough detectives getting beat up by a philosophy professor? Give in, Alan.
Fully agree, Alan. The show doesn’t know what it wants to be. Clearly a case of studio and network interference. Too many cooks in the kitchen with different interests. Fox, DC, creative, etc. The amount of show notes on this is probably longer than the scripts.
As for myself, I enjoy the show when it focuses on the crime element. The detectives, the mafia, etc. It would work best if they just sprinkled in the superpower stuff when needed. Stick to your compelling characters. Let them do the heavy lifting. Not your weak plot.
Also, enough with lil wayne! It’s by far my least favorite part of the show. If it was titled, “The Young Bruce Wayne Adventures”, I would never have even bothered. Not interested in this show trying to do that. If they are smart, they’ll phase him out. He can only be so much of a genius boy wonder before it gets just too silly.
Interesting. I was just thinking this episode how much I like Bruce in this show and hope they continue to use him throughout the series. To be honest, to me he’s the most intriguing Bruce Wayne I’ve seen on screen. Never much cared for Bruce’s psychology in any of the movies, but I like it’s development here and think it’s well integrated with the rest of the show. Especially in this episode as he starts to get involved, as much as a 13 year old can, in uncovering the secrets of Gotham.
Completely disagree. I really liked this episode and didn’t have any problem at all with the tone of the pieces fitting together. I don’t see the “messy” you’re talking about. I also think you missed out on using ‘just as soon as I ask “What’s altruism?”‘ as the tag line.
Arrow is terrible compared to this. If they keep Barbara off Gotham it has good potential. Arrow is a bloody joke in my eyes.
Because you hate women?
I think I’m done with the show. I liked the piliot, but it’s just a mess now. Fish is unwatchable. Gordon’s fiance is annoying. I don’t get the point. I don’t really care about this messy backstory. At least they’re not giving me a reason to sit through 22 episodes of this.
I agree that the show is a bit messy. I’ve been a Ben McKenzie fan since The OC, but I feel like he’s spending way too much time yelling for my taste.
I’d be more impressed–and I think it would play more to his natural range as an actor–if he throttled it back a bit, and played the intensity at a lower volume.
I keep thinking he watched LA Confidential 10 times to prepare for the role.
I get it, that’s not a bad vein to pull from. Russell Crowe is fantastic but this character needs to have a little bit of Guy Pearce in him too.
If Gotham would focus on the noir elements of comic book predecessor Gotham Central. Then it would have less problems figuring what its trying to be. The Corporate execs at Warner Bros and Fox are only concerned about dollar signs. When this show is coasting on Brand recognition and eventually when execution doesn’t get better the audience will dwindle.
I think the show is spending a lot of time setting things up for future episodes, and there are a ton of characters in play, so it has been hard for them to really dig into any single one. I like the direction it is going and look forward to it each week.
Boardwalk Empire made me wonder when Gordon is going to pander Selina to a pedophile politician in order to make commissioner someday.
I can’t help but think they need to downplay the Bruce Wayne “watch him grow” subplot; when the show focuses on being a slightly-off centre cop show, it works great. At least the character name-dropping that over ran the pilot has died out a bit.
I want to like this show – I really do. Keep it dark, keep it about a cop trying to dredge corruption out of a city, and throw in just a tad of Batman mythology for a bit of zest. Let Bruce fade into the background.
Gotham is such a huge disappointment. It is the most boring and worthless of the current crop of comic book and comic book inspired television series. This is a slow as molasses cop procedural that shares some familiar names from the DC Batman and nothing else. This is the dour version of The Mentalist if that show took place in a city called Gotham. This show is so self consciously over-stylized. If it spent half as much time writing good stories that don’t take themselves too seriously and developing interesting characters that show an occasional glimpse of humor, as it does on looking good, it might transcend the dull Mentalist vibe it seems to be channeling. Where’s the comic book in this uninspired show? It’s tedious and tiresome to watch. I have no interest in what happens to anyone. Who knew Batman’s hometown was such an insufferably boring place inhabited byresidents who induce sleep while watching them.
I agree that there are certain parts that work better than others (Logue/McKenzie’s scenes together are always good).
It seems like it falls down when either Logue and McKenzie aren’t onscreen together or at least the Penguin.
I feel like Jada Pinkett Smith is doing her best impression of Khandi Alexander in Treme and that none of the Case of the Week stuff has been compelling so far. The mopy Bruce Wayne (which is understandable) and the studious Bruce Wayne (which feels like a reach for them to figure out something for Wayne to do) aren’t very compelling.
This show has really, really good parts along the edges but they can’t get them all to come together.
I find Robin Lord Taylor’s performance as Penguin brilliant, and the best of the bunch. He’s a break-out star for me, and I hope he gets an Emmy.
Honestly, I don’t think the contrasting elements within the show are a bad thing. You see exactly the same thing in the batman-related comics. Fantastic, implausible elements mixed with gritty, realistic crime stories. Whatever the backdrop, so long as the characters themselves are treated seriously, the nature of the world they live in is secondary.
