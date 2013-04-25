Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Coquilles’

A quick review of tonight’s “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I employ an ethical butcher…
This afternoon, in discussing the “webisodes” that Bryan Fuller and company made out of the unaired fourth episode, I noted that the scenes involving Lecter, Will, Dr. Bloom and Abigail separated very cleanly from whatever was going on with the Molly Shannon storyline they didn’t want anyone to see – and that the Killer of the (Every Other) Week stories have, by design, not been quite as engrossing as what’s happening with our ongoing characters.
The standalone killer in “Coquilles” is perhaps the most memorable of the series so far, if only because his design (to borrow Will’s favorite word) for his victims is so gruesome and bizarre. But what was ultimately most compelling about that story wasn’t the motivation of our Angel Maker, but the toll all these cases are understandably having on Will Graham. If your job involved learning to think like a cannibal, a man who turns humans into mushroom farms, and another who turns them into angels, you’d wind up feeling plenty of despair and self-loathing, too – sleepwalking would be a pretty mild side effect, I’d imagine. It’s a really strong episode for Hugh Dancy, whether Will is arguing with Lecter or Jack.
And speaking of Jack, Laurence Fishburne starts getting more to do in this one at both work and home, as we see just how hard (bordering on ruthless) Jack is pushing Will, and as we meet Jack’s wife Phyllis, played by Mrs. Fishburne herself, Gina Torres. Phyllis’ story not only offers insight into Jack (and Lecter, who seems genuinely fond of her), but offers a parallel with the Angel Maker, who was driven mad by his own ailment, where Phyllis has simply turned inward for now.
What did everybody else think?
Was anyone else really bothered by the idea of a POV shot (with a hallucination) from the perspective of a hallucination?
I thought it was kind of strange, but bothered by it is probably a bit too strong.
I still really like this show. It is mesmerizing, and way slower than I would have expected given it was a Hannibal remake. This was probably the best episode since the pilot, simply because the case was more interesting and more connected to other plotlines in the show than the plant guy.
Yeah, I thought it was strange unless you are accounting for the fact that Will is seeing through his eyes and in this final act can visualize his hallucinations. Maybe a reach, but I am fine with it.
I know I’m a month+ late, but in case you see this comment, I think it was important for the audience to see Will’s head bathed in fire, as the other terrible peoples’ heads were. (IIRC, they were a murderer, rapist, and convicted felon.) Is Will a terrible person too for some reason we don’t know yet? There’s no way of telling at this point in the series (or at least the point I’m at), but I don’t think the showrunners made this stylistic choice in error.
This show is shot so beautifully that it almost makes me believe television is a visual medium, almost.
I do love the little moments. Crawford realizing what his wife is going through. Wonderful.
And the touches that connect the show to the rest of the Hannibal related content from visual cues (red & white drapes in Hannibal’s office – connects to the visual cues in SotL) to character aspects (angel maker takes about people “becoming” connects to Manhunter/Red Dragon).
Also, Hello NBC – you just aired a show depicting skinned people – whatever the redacted episode had would have been fine.
The way I understand it, the Newtown Shootings last years were the initial impetus to pull the ep and the bombing reinforced it.
That was some fine acting by Sir Laurence in the scene where he realized what was happening with his wife.
It’s always very distracting to watch an onscreen couple that I know is really an offscreen couple. I kept getting lost in thinking about how weird it must be for those actors to play those scenes.
Agree with your recent comments about the case of the week, Alan. They’re simply not as dynamic or engaging as the core character work.
On the plus side, the introduction of Gina Torres to offer insight into Jack is well done and it’s appropriately adult (something often missing from shows not called The Good Wife)
Damn this show is good. It makes me sick that The Following has been picked up for another season and this one probably will not see a season 2.
this probably will get a season 2, nbc is a mess right now.
Great show and solid episode, but I can’t help but feel like Hugh Dancy is overacting. He’s always so dramatic, never makes any eye contact with characters. It’s become kind of distracting.
He’s playing someone with autistic characteristics pushed to his limit with social interaction. I think we’re too used to actors on TV playing down the emotional toll of this sort of work.
Don’t agree on Dancy at all. His “overacting” fits perfectly with who his character is.
Does anyone else find themselves exhausted after watching an episode of Hannibal? The pacing is fantastic, visually stunning and well written and acted. But the hammer driving the nail is the score. Every minute of this show has music behind it, the majority of which is so subtle you may not even notice but it elevates the tension. This is a difficult tightrope to walk and they are executing it perfectly.
I’m not exhausted, but energized, which makes it really hard to go to sleep after!
I watched the webisodes Alan posted yesterday, but I was still a little jarred by this episode with the cut between the dinner scene with Fishburn, Torres, and Lecter, and then suddenly Torres in a private session with Lecter. Was that “by design”, or simply a result of something we missed from the unaired episode?
I think that all the dinner scene was very simbolic. Phyllis (Torres) did not want to try the foie gras, and then we realize that her liver was responsible for loosing a cell that went straight to her lungs and started the cancer. Also, when Hannibal approached her to refill the wine, he asked if her perfume was “Jar” (and it was) so she made a comment about his magnificent sense of smell. In response, he said that it was his sense of smell that made him know that his school teacher had stomach cancer even before he knew. I guess in that moment Phyllis realized that Hannibal knew (smell) about her health and maybe that is why she went to a private session with him.
@Lisa – thanks. It still seems to me like a rather radical transition they chose to make, perhaps because when we first see them (Lecter and Phyllis) they are talking about an affair she’s having, not cancer. But the cancer connection you mentioned seems like a good answer.
I don’t believe there was an affair. The person she was seeing was the cancer Doctor. It was played close to the vest so that it could be interpreted as an affair, but there wasn’t one.
Does anyone know what the name of the perfume Hannibal named at the dinner to the wife?
The eps are online and I think on demand if you want to rewatch that scene. I don’t remember the perfume or I’d help out.
The closed captioning says it is Jar.
Does anyone know what the name of the perfume Hannibal named at the dinner to the wife? I’d like to look it up…Thanks!
Close captions called perfume name “Jar”, but I can’t find a perfume by that name on Google.wonder if the closed captions spe lled it wrong.
Could it have been Joy with Lecter using the french pronunciation?
[www.fragrantica.com] here, Jar. the exact name: Bolt of Lightning. perhaps these are the ones Lecter is talking about?
I’m glad I watched the webisodes before the ep, so I guess thanks for that, NBC.
Alan, what are the chances of the show being renewed? It’s so wonderfully stylish and atmospheric, and the opposite of what I thought it would be when I first heard about it.
Such a good show. Best network show I’ve seen in a long time, and only network show I’m currently watching.
The webisodes are cool. The one with Hannibal and Abigail having breakfast for dinner is tense.
Sadly, with the ratings and NBC being at the helm; I won’t see a second season.
Would have been awesome at AMC.
It is with relief that I see the series concentrating on the various psychological relationships between the principal figures. This episode and the last webisodes apparently dropped Freddie Lounds, and I wonder if there’s much of a place for that character going forward. The Hannibal sniff test was a neat touch. The conversation between the forensic pathologist and Will about how ‘ok’ they were seemed kind of pointless in comparison to the deeper exploration of other relationships.
Love the show, but wasn’t anyone else bothered by the “suicide” of the Angel? I don’t believe it is possible to have created this display with “wings”, feet bound and hauled into the air? I was thinking ‘Hannibal’, but no way he could have found the name before the FBI did.
Yes, absolutely. I was so confused as to how that would have been possible!!
Yes, I don’t see how it would be physically possible but I was also a little surprised he could string up a security guard in an alleyway 30′ feet off the ground without drawing attention to himself. Those two men are roughly equal in size, so he either needed heavy-equipment or a system of ropes to do that.
Anyway, my point is that the murder scenes were all somewhat fantastical and unreal, so I just ignored it and chalked it up to a writers room going overboard.
“so I just ignored it and chalked it up to a writers room going overboard.”
Yeah, to enjoy anything fictitious you must, as the old saying goes, “Suspend disbelief”.
Since this show is so good in so many ways, I am more than willing to swallow a huge amount of disbelief.
Wish I could say the same about “The Following”. Absolutely nothing works there and I am down to ‘Hate Watching’.
I did find myself puzzling over how it would be possible for someone to do that to himself. I’m also unsure how the Angel managed to pick “bad guys.” Psychic? Some other clues? The show seems very carefully crafted, so I’m reserving judgement for now — I think it’s possible we might see more of an explanation in upcoming episodes — an accomplice (Hannibal or someone like him?) or something else.
done with this show. boring.
Are you done with this show? Why?
The character moments are much better than the violent ones – didn’t they learn from the Hannibal film that implication is more disturbing than goofy brain-exposing makeup on Ray Liotta (& maybe more ethical? given how much violence is purported in this show against women).