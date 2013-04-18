Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Potage’

A quick review of tonight’s “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I have a stack of gift cards…
“Potage” did a strong job of continuing to explore the themes of the series (what it means to kill someone, the emotional toll it takes, etc.), and the relationship between Lecter and Will, and it continued the story of Garrett Jacob Hobbs through the story of his daughter Abigail. Though we’ve had a standalone killer in last week’s mushroom man, it’s important for the series to depict the lingering aftermath of these horrific crimes.
Where I thought “Potage” struggled a bit was with some of its plotting, particularly in the ways in which a TV series is different than a movie. Lecter and Abigail somehow getting the body out of a house surrounded by cops, reporters and other looky-lous would be iffy in any format, but it was the material with Freddie Lounds that really left me scratching my head. Last week, Jack Crawford warns her that if she keeps writing about Will, he’ll have her arrested on obstruction of justice charges. This week, she keeps writing about him, and in other ways interfering with their work, yet she’s allowed to stay out there free? That just makes Jack look like the sort of man who makes empty threats, which he shouldn’t be, and makes the show look like one that wants to keep this character in play as long as possible because she creates conflict, even if the story they’ve told so far gives the FBI an easy out for sidelining her, at least for a while.
Still, the atmosphere and performances remain terrific and disturbing. But of the five episodes I’ve seen (these first three plus another two from later in the season), this one was the bumpiest.
What did everybody else think?
I couldn’t get past the ominous music in the background of every conversation. A letdown after two strong episodes.
The music was getting annoying. Too much of a good thing.
Agreed. The music in this episode was a problem.
Up until this episode, the music was one of the strongest elements of the show. I don’t think it bothered me as much the people that wrote the comments above me, but it was definitely overdone in this episode.
Pulling the hair out of the pillow was super unsettling
Also, they already did this sorta thing on “AHS: Asylum” with Bloody Face decorating his apartment with various pieces of slain women
I haven’t seen AHS:Asylum but the two scenes sound different. However, if every plot element from every new TV show can only be done once, they’d have stopped making new shows years ago.
This was not necessarily a bad episode, because the atmosphere, performances, directing and all the stuff that goes along with that was spectacular.
I was disappointed though, because it seems to have adopted some Followingisms, such as “everyone’s a killer!” and “anyone can sneak past police lines anytime they want.” Really, how did the lead suspect in the murder of Clarissa get into the house and left alone with an unattended daughter? The show is obviously better than The Following, but I don’t think disconnecting itself from reality is a good way for it to go if it wants to achieve its maximum impact.
I was sure Clarissa was a Clarice Starling Easter egg when she was first named. I guess not.
Apparently it’s Marissa. That changes everything.
Yeah, I was okay with things until the brother managed to somehow walk into the house past all the police, get himself killed and apparently gutted, his body removed and all the blood cleaned up without anyone noticing.
@Col Bat Guano, pretty much. The FBI seems to be pretty good at tracking down bodies. How they would have cleaned up that crime scene and hidden the body so nobody would notice, much less be able to track it down somehow, is a bit far-fetched even for cable TV. I also did not get the “gutting” angle. He came at her, professing his ignorance, slams her against the wall, and she stabs him. How did he get gutted? For that matter, why are we to believe anybody would doubt some teenage girl did anything but act under self-defense in those circumstances? She stabbed the guy who intruded into her house and had accosted her earlier.
Still, I could almost buy into Hannibal manipulating her (it would be very thin, but still) if not for them somehow cleaning up the scene enough and hiding the body well enough for them to buy he was just scratched (and not gutted leaving Abigail’s hands covered in blood) but also escaped without anybody noticing and somehow unable to be found despite all the manpower working on the case. It seemed pretty weak.
Plus, the end sequence was weird. I figured Abigail being a possible mass-murderer/accomplice was a red herring. However, her “I’ll keep your secret that you’re a mass murderer who alerted my dad the feds were onto him if you keep my secret that I may have gutted the brother of the girl you killed in some act of murder since he said he was not going to hurt me and did not kill Marissa, or I may have acted in self-defense since he happened to sneak into my house and shoved me against the wall after I just had a ton of trauma and happened to be holding a knife that led me to discover some uber-creepy hair-filled pillows.” That was just bizarre. I really did not understand Abigail at all though. Was she mentally screwed-up? Why was she manipulating Will? Was she completely innocent? She seemed like a character out of The Shining.
At times this episode worked in pieces. Overall, it was uneven and I was not sure if they really had some firm vision of what we were supposed to take from Abigail or this story.
I don’t remember the episode that well, but if we can safely assume there weren’t that many police around the property, I guess it kind of makes sense. But were there a lot of police around at this point?
In my point of view, if we can accept that Nicholas can sneak into the well-guarded house, then everything in this episode is possible. [cause it’s the most unbelievable part of the show] as for the self-defense thing that Hannibal said you ”butchered him” maybe just because he wants her…. and he did read her clearly before anyone else could, Abigail might have some part to do with her dad business, that could explain the final scene, maybe she need a replacer who can replace her dad… you know the leader who can go and hunt with her.
as for the blood on Abigail’s hands… I think It has no way to be that much as we saw it in the first place when she showed her hand to the FBI, If they had enough time to cover the body. Abigail definitely had enough time to wash some blood out of her hand.
[the goal this episode looks more like they tried to show how quick-thinking and how good Dr.Lector is. – -]
weird episode though, it’s fun but weird.
Yes, I agree this episode had some plotting issues. I really groaned out loud when the victim’s brother (forgot his name) showed up in the house to confront Abigail. Really? With all the police and spectators outside he just manages to slip in and catch Abigail while she was alone?
But I just love the cinematography of this show. I feel like the visuals alone could keep me glued to the show despite plot holes.
There was some stuff I really loved about this episode (that opening scene was gorgeous and had a pretty decent scare too) but there were some little things that bugged me (them taking her back to the house when it was in the condition it was in, with the blood stain uncovered and ‘Cannibals’ written on the door) and I wasn’t crazy about the overall direction they went. I would have preferred it if the girl was at least somewhat evil already (the awesomeness of her telling Hannibal he could be the caller when they recreated the scene was greatly diminished by it being a fluke. It would have been way cooler had she actually known and was playing with him). Overall it was still a good episode, though. Definitely stronger than most other network shows.
Also: Freddie is definitely my least favorite part of the show. She’s not a bad character per se, but I still really hate her.
Was it a fluke though? She confronted him about being the caller in the last scene. Hannibal has a pretty distinctive voice.
Yeah, I don’t actually think it was a fluke. I think she knew what she was doing. In the scene where Will asks her about the man on the phone, she gives Hannibal a very subtle but very real look out of the side of her eye. It seemed pretty obvious that was a clue that she knew it was him.
Write a comment..I agree… the plotting was a bit creaky. And when does Hannibal Lecture have time to plot out and execute copycat crimes when he’s also knee deep in the investigation. Funny, how those gaffs and leaps of logic would kill the experience for me with any other show (I can’t help but draw dreadful comparisons to the grossly inferior ‘Criminal Minds’) yet the dialog, music, cinematography and strong performances keep me glued to the end. Yes this is a flawed show… but wonderfully executed. Kacey Rohl (who was a mere ‘blip’ on AMC’s The Killing) is quite a powerful actress. (SPOILER) I nearly fell out of my chair when she turned to Lecter and said ‘You can pretend to be the man on the phone!’ Well played little birdie, well played! ;)
I had this problem with logistics in the pilot. How could Lector have time to kill the girl as the copycat, cook and eat her lungs (as was implied) and get back to wake up Will at the hotel room the next day? I’m not normally one to quibble over logistical holes but in a show this well done I think Lector’s logistics are a glaring problem.
God I love the girl that played Abigail too! She made the best impression in this entire episode. Dr. Hannibal seemed too smug it’s get bored, and Graham seemed to grim. She was a nice change, I sincerely believed she had that look of manipulation and great horror reaction to that dead body on the ceiling.
I love the show so far. Definitely agree on the Lounds critique. I roll my eyes every time she is on screen (and it takes me out of the show).
Hannibal’s behavior with Abigal also seems way too reckless.
And Crawford’s all-bark performance is already getting thin.
But I think the Graham-Lector stuff is brilliant. The visuals are stunning. And the actor playing Hannibal is incredible.
Love the show. But they need to keep it on the rails
Alan – I think one of the AV Club reviews mentioned having seen episode 4. Did they get different episodes from you or were they mistaking the fourth episode on the screeners for the fourth episode in the running order?
Valid complaints about the plotting aside, I thought this was Mads Mikkelson’s best episode so far. Until he kicked his plan into motion, he did come across as empathetic (well, put on an impressive facade of empathy), but with some great subtle tells of who he really is. Even smiling at Will’s lecture wasn’t too over the top, because he was genuinely impressed with how good Will’s profile of him was.
Dr. Bloom definitely needs to be fleshed out more…I wonder if that’s the byproduct of the original (male) character being a pretty minor player whose main role is to give exposition about…
I GUESS THESE ARE SPOILERS BUT IT’S MOSTLY STUFF THAT HAPPENS BEFORE THE EVENTS OF RED DRAGON/MANHUNTER
…Will being committed after physically recovering from being stabbed by Lector. Well, and being part of the scene where the FBI gives Lounds a fake profile of The Tooth Fairy.
It’s really starting to be frustrating how much the writers seem to relish in pushing Will towards a breakdown. Freddy continues to be a bit much, but at least it’s sensible. However, her interference only emphasizes what an asshole Jack continues to be, and in his case, constantly stirring Will’s pot is clearly adverse to his interests. That alone makes me grow weary and want to throw things at the television.
On the plus side, much better use of the lady doctor, whose name I imagine will eventually warrant remembering.
As for the leads, it was a middling episode…perfectly fine but nothing remarkable that bears mentioning. Mikkelsen didn’t get a showcase episode like he did last week, but all of his lines were discernable.
I’ll continue watching, but if it continues to relish so greatly in beating on Will for reasons of no immediate relevance, I’m gone.
Well…
SPOILERS IF YOU’VE NEVER READ “RED DRAGON” OR SEEN EITHER FILM ADAPTATION OF IT
…Will DOES have a breakdown after capturing/being stabbed by Lector, and it’s made clear that this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. That’s why he retires, that’s why Jack has to beg him to come back, and that’s why Dr. Bloom is worried about Will getting back into his profiler mindset. The show is obviously not the same canon as the books or the Hopkins movies, but it’s staying close enough that Will having a breakdown is inevitable.
@BIX, I personally haven’t seen the other movies or read the books, so I’m attempting to judge the show on it’s own merits. Being familiar will known doubt have benefits and detriments for a viewer, but the show should be able to stand on it’s own.
That said, whether the cannon is being honored and whether the story is being told well are two separate issues. Jack could load up Will with pressure – even more than we’ve seen – without being a one-dimensional and without being so “dick-tatorial” about it. He could have pressure from his own superiors, he could take the cases too personally, he could seem reluctant to push Will but still do it because it’s necessary. Instead, Fishburne portrays Jack almost like a Bond villain: he’s doing bad things because he’s a creepy, bad dude; we need not read to much into why.
Showing Jack in a shallow way as a jerk rather than in a deep way as a good guy engaged reluctantly in varying degrees of necessary evil is a choice and a failure of the writers, not a requirement of the story-telling.
Similarly, if cannon suggests that Will should have a breakdown after a season or two, Dancy’s acting and the darkness of the stories should make it clear that there’s no need to telegraph that fact from the opening episodes of the series. The questions of his mental health are ominous; we’re aware of the fine line without Jack and Freddy doing their best villagers-with-pitchforks immitation.
In short, it’s not about what the story is; it’s about how they tell it. For me, they’ve been telling this portion very badly, very amateurishly, and in a way that detracts from the episodic action.
I don’t like the blogger. Her presence on the show is too contrived.
Completely agree, Alan. The Freddie stuff is by far the weakest element of the show, though the black humour stuff with the mythology of the copycat (anticipating a Lecter/Will showdown) also feels a wee-bit problematic.
I do agree that this was the weakest of the three episodes (bumpiest is a good term), but I love Mads Mikkelsen too much to bail. I’m in this ’til the wheels fall off.
I agree you on stretching credulity too much, Alan. Hannibal’s depiction is bordering on being magical, with his ability to slip in and out and commit copycat murders without a trace, not to mention making the body disappear. Freddie’s ability to be everywhere and sneak past police is also starting to be a bit much. And the brother slipping in past the police (who were warned by Freddie) was WAY too contrived.
I also find it unlikely that Hannibal would keep a potential witness alive — I expected him to kill Abigail while framing the brother for it, as he did with the other girls. It just seems sloppy for someone as meticulous as Hannibal to leave this loose end.
I love the show. I just hope they tighten it up a bit.
Aside from the great tone and visuals, I had similar problems with this episode. Jack also seems a bit too certain that Abigail Hobbs was her father’s accomplice. It made him look like a dumb cop instead of the intelligent, sophisticated professional we have seen so far.
Aside from Freddie Lounds showing up at too many crime scenes, etc., this character is a bit cartoon-like which is unlike the other characters. We all hate the cliched “Tabloid Journalist’ mucking around for dirt on heroes by now. It’s just something we have seen too many times. Changing genders didn’t make this character more palatable or 3-dimensional. She is so annoying that I hope Lecter doesn’t think she isn’t fit for his table in future.
Abigail and Lecter moving the body was just one thing I felt was not plausible. Why would Abigail not tell the police she killed the young man in self-defense and why would she ever let Lecter know she thinks he’s a serial killer?
Every show has a number of less credible episodes. I’m hoping this one is one of those particular episodes. The whole show so far is still really great.
One thing that bugs me are the conclusions that Will is coming to so quickly and easily. From “he’s eating them” in the first episode to immediately realizing the copycat and then all of the stuff from the lecture scene this week. Had this show been developed for cable, we may have spent a few episodes discovering it with him. Instead, it’s just blurted out as fact and we’re supposed to accept that he’s some kind of genius.
I am enjoying Mads’ understated performance. Since we know what’s behind the sly smile, it gives it even more depth.
They mentioned that Will makes logic leaps that sometimes seem unexplainable in the first episode. Its not that Will has any evidence, its that he is imagining this stuff, so it should feel a little bit too quick and baseless.
The last 20/25 minutes of this ep were just, ridiculous.
That Lecter would so willingly expose himself on a wild gamble due to the off-chance that Abigail might recognize his voice and so he had to get some leverage on her…and the whole covering up the murder…just too much of a stretch.
Also, I will not be able to stomach the Freddie Lounds character if she shows up on each ep. I don’t think I am alone on this.
I agree, I was extremely disappointed that they would insult us so much with that scene.
I’m guessing they had an extra 5 minutes they had to cut out, and sloppy editing gave up what we got. If this was The Americans or Justified, they’d have let the show run over the 5 minutes. If this was Sons of Anarchy, they’d have stretched it into a 90 minute show, with even more implausability.
The preview last week for yesterday’s episode had the closing scene (“keep your secret”). I remembered that, so, that killed it a bit for me.
The Freddie character needs a “save the kitten” moment. Right now her character just seems so mustache twirlingly evil. And this is in a show where they have managed to some extent to humanize a cannibal serial killer.
I just wish they had put this on FX to begin with (to me, seems like it would have fit there) – it is going to die a slow, hideous death on this network at this hour. It is like they want to kill it (sorry for all the murder metaphors) – I like it; it’s weird and creepy but in a good way. Rats. I can’t believe they would bring together such a stellar cast, etc only to put it in a death slot.
Really a shame.
A few things, which bring up SPOILERS from this episode, and hopefully don’t make me seem dumb:
1. Okay, so it was that girl’s brother who killed Abigail’s friend? If not, who?
2. WHAT DID THEY DO WITH THE GUY’S BODY? Were the police not at the house at this point? I could deal with the body not being moved on screen, but the lack of an explanation here, given how the police were outside (unless I am not remember things correctly) is frustrating.
3. Along the same lines, it seemed like, when Dr. Bloom was being interviewed in the ambulance, the he/she pronouns were being mixed up.
4. Also, was nobody guarding the cabin? When was the body put in there?
I should say that I recently watched this and the double episode of Parks and was kind of sleepy throughout, so it’s possible I missed something. I don’t think there were nearly as many plot holes as there are in those episodes of The Following I’ve seen. Also, and perhaps more importantly, it’s supposed to pick up quite a bit in the next few episodes.
I’m still very much in the long term.
1. Hannibal.
2. Not explained. I guess they could’ve hidden the body in the house…
3. That I did not notice.
4. Apparently… no.
Yes, Hannibal killed the 1st girl and ate her lungs. Then he took her brother’s DNA from the rock, killed Abigail’s friend, and placed the DNA in her mouth.
4. How much time has passed? Abigail had to recover. If it’s been a while, there wouldn’t still be guards around the cabin 24/7.
I liked the moment where Hannibal walked into Will’s lecture about the copycat and started calling him methodical and very intelligent, and Hannibal tried to suppress a big grin.
Will is extremely emphatic, Jack is extremely angry and Lounds is extremely obnoxious and than they encounter Abigail who is extremely weird, the brother who is extremely stressed. They all react to each other in an extremely weird fashion to go trough a plot that is extremely implausible. If it was not for the calm and mostly logic Hannibal this episode (show) would crash completely.
The show looks fantastic and the acting is superb but they need to tone down the plotting if they want too play everything else to the max. The first 3 episodes could easily been 6 episodes plotting wise. Something most new shows are guilty of.
First, I need to say that I’m loving the show. Having said that, this episode was certainly weaker. The plot didn’t make sense sometimes and the reporter seems to come from a different show.
Since you said elsewhere the fifth episode is the strongest, Alan, I’ll try to hold back but my initial impression after this episode was that it had already tanked — the worry began in the second at the introduction of Freddie (who seemed like yet another serial killer at first). The territory this show staked in the first episode was homoerotic, psychological, stylish – it’s about Will, Hannibal & not particularly about women (except as sexualized or agentless figures, sigh). The women included feel shoehorned in, put there to look pretty, hence their presences are explained almost entirely by plot, not characterization (my favorite part of the pilot was Will rescuing the dog – a multipart, quiet scene for no reason other than to express his nature). SO that is my long way of saying this episode failed because Will & Hannibal were not foregrounded, but (mostly) reactive and distant participants in their own show. What was the point of doing the episode basically from a guest character’s point of view? Especially when, without character, the episode must ride on “surprise” to keep the viewers interested, so we can’t be given complete access to Abigail’s POV? Freddie doesn’t have a personality, or if she does, we have no reasonable way to explain her drives, just a cliched one (she’s a reporter) – same with Abigail (her father was a murderer maybe she is too). Although this disease seems to spread to Hannibal, too – why would he want to protect these murderers, just because they’re murderers & he is too? Phoning Lyons seemed like genuine playfulness, the ability to use his resources to keep an experience going – but his garbled offer to Abigail felt forced. Hopefully the show won’t completely dissolve into Hannibal capering while characters talk about what-we-know-but-they-don’t fake satisfaction/tension garbage for scene after scene. Just watching & listening to Hannibal & WIll be themselves is what got me this far —
Agree this was the weakest episode, but that is more a testament to how great the first to episodes were as opposed to the lack of quality of this one.
Why, oh why would there be boxes of “evidence” sitting in an empty, unguarded crime scene house?
Add to that the brother getting into a house surrounded by press and police officers, Hannibal and the daughter disposing of a corpse while surrounded by said officers and press without being seen – and without Will coming into the house at all during that time?
I really hope they clean up the sloppy details. And that the guy playing Hannibal (and for the most part doing an excellent job of it) speaks up a bit. I can barely understand what he’s saying, he’s so quiet.
Omg, true, true, true. Bugged me a lot of the fact how Hannibal, Abigail, Freddie the tabloid reporter, and Nicolas easily fooled a whole bunch of police forces surrounding the house, and press!
Wasn’t the blogger arrested at the end of the episode?
Totally feeling surprised of how Hannibal get past the police line, smashing Dr. Bloom’s head (didn’t he leave fingerprints on it?), and Abigail choose to accept his offer rather than defending herself. Seriously, if I was in Abigail case, I wouldn’t just hide a freaking body because I’m scared people will blame me as a killer. If you’re innocent, you’re innocent. I rather follow the law than do something outrageously like… hiding a dead body! I think this Abigail character has some secrets up her sleeve. Don’t know how that woman Lounds can sneak around so easily, and Nicolas just bump inside the house when there are polices outside!!!! The law enforcement in here is a joke. No wonder there’s so many serial killers and dead bodies.