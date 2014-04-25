Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Shiizakana’

A quick review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I collect church collapses…
After I noted last week that “Su-zakana” felt a bit slight compared to the episodes preceding it, one of the commenters pointed out that in a Japanese meal (all this season's episodes have been named for Japanese course), Su-zakana is a small palate cleanser. And certainly that's a useful thing in both a meal and a season of television. “Shiizakana,” on the other hand, is named after what's meant to be a more substantial dish, and if anything it feels even slighter than last week's hour.
Or maybe it's that it feels just on the wrong side of absurdity, even on a show that has put a live bird inside a dead human inside a dead horse, or turned human corpses into beehives or trees or giant eye murals. There's already something superhuman to both our hero (in the way Will is able to mentally reconstruct crime scenes down to the smallest detail) and our villain (who has various physical gifts to go with a mind almost as potent as Will's), but it works because the two actors are so good, because the characters are written so well above and beyond their special powers, and because a show this baroque has room for at least a couple of larger-than-life characters.
But a killer who tries to turn himself into a predatory animal by building an exo-skeleton modeled on fossilized jaws and claws feels like a supervillain bridge too far, even on a show that has given us flesh angels and human mushrooms. Though the visual and sound design of the show will prevent it from ever being confused with “Arrow” or “Agents of SHIELD,” Cave Bear Man(*) felt like someone who should be hunted by a hero in an equally outlandish get-up, or at least a cape.
The case does add another layer to the game that Hannibal and Will are playing with each other, and we can spend some time wondering whether Hannibal sicced Randall on Will as payback for the orderly nearly hanging him, or if he did it because he's trying to make Will more and more comfortable with the idea of killing. (The only thing that justified the coincidence of Dr. Lecter having treated Randall was Will's suggestion towards the end that Hannibal has been seeking out cases like this, perhaps grooming an entire stable of serial killers for his own entertainment.) And there were some other interesting scenes involving Will going to Pete (who understands animals the way Will understands people) for insight into the killer, and Will and Margot(**) crossing paths and comparing notes on their therapist. An hour with Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen and Laurence Fishburne playing these roles is never going to feel wasted, but I'm definitely eager to get into whatever the endgame is for season 2, and I wonder if it's going to get even harder in the future (including – hope hope – additional seasons) for the show to keep returning to the Killer of the Week well.
(**) I never actually read Thomas Harris' “Hannibal,” nor saw the Ridley Scott-directed film, so this show is actually my first encounter with Margot and her brother. In general, I've treated previous Hannibal books and films more liberally than I have, say, the books in “Game of Thrones,” in part because they're so old and so famous, but I've also tried not to be super specific in talking about things down the road. I'm not going to ask anybody to stop discussing the Verger family in the comments, but just try to read lightly when you can.
First time I’ve disagreed with you on this show, and I disagree with you HEAVILY. This is one of (if not the) best episode of the show, an episode that managed to move the main story forward majorly while giving the single most interesting “killer of the week” (which he very much wasn’t) story they’ve ever had. The wrong side of absurdity? Why? Growing mushrooms or honeycombs out of people is believable but hydraulics and pneumatics aren’t? The final five minutes were among the most tense I’ve seen on television, and I don’t say that lightly.
But hey, that’s why opinions are fun. I loved this episode to death, though.
Yep I thought this episode was easily better than last weeks and just overall a great episode. The will/hannibal dynamic got even more fascinating and multi-layered in this episode. This show is at it’s best when it just has two characters having a conversation. Hannibal and will. Margo and will. Hannbial and margo. I could just watch these people talk for hours and I doubt I would ever get bored. As for the killer of the week story? I thought it was perfectly in keeping with the tone and the nightmare reality that the show takes place in. We’ve had all sorts of ridiculous feats performed by people on this show. Remeber the angel wings? This is in no way a violation of the reality that the show has worked to construct. Perfectly believable IMO
I agree with Alan that this one was a different kind of weird than is normal for the show. Usually the killers do something strange with the victim, creating a sort of artistic presentation. This one made a weird robot animal suit thing.
And how did they know it was a suit/exoskeleton rather than just a robot? I suppose even Boston Dynamics typically need a connected powersource for theirs, but still would have liked more justification for their reasoning).
Yeah, I agree with you. This was much better than last episode (which I enjoyed just fine) and is easily in the top 3 of this season.
Not nearly as choppy or haphazard as last week’s episode, which was apparently edited by way of pulling random scenes from a hat, but the premise was fairly absurd even for Hannibal. Does this guy run around with an air compressor strapped to his back? Because no human, regardless of the fossil he used, could rend human flesh like that without major power tools. Like Jaws of Life powerful. Better storytelling, sillier story.
I definitely want to see more of Margot, she seems excellently unhinged. She was the most interesting part of the ep for me, but I am excited to see what this sets up for the rest of the season.
I just love the cat and mouse game Hannibal and Will are playing at the moment. Even Stevens indeed!
I hate to say this because people dying even in fiction is tragic but I am enjoying this show a lot. They have got this perfect atmosphere where there is plenty of drama but a lot of comedy as well. Will asking Hannibal if he killed his therapist and responding with a dry no had me in stitches. Also any time a character was being brutally honest had me in stitches, lol. I tried to kill Hannibal! Are you basically creating serial killers! Are you a monster! Yes, yes, yes!
“… people dying even in fiction is tragic …”
First time I’ve been disappointed with this show. I’m used to strange macabre, disturbing yet compelling killers on this show. But a guy building a suit out of an extinct predator’s skeleton and then running round on all fours killing people? Absurd. Like a really bad movie. What, are they running out of ideas?
It is interesting to note that, like I said before, Lecter inadvertently boxed himself in when he set up Chilton two episodes ago. It worked too well: Lass killed Chilton. If Chilton is supposed to be the ripper and he is dead, then he cannot commit anymore murders without unravelling the whole thing. So, the people in his recipe rolodex are safe… for now. But thins THING is bound to start again, despite that. He can’t help himself. And that will finally be his undoing, which is what I want to see.
Unless he just kills people and he lives in the same universe as Walter White and can dispose of the remains in a plastic barrel of acid (sad to say Myth Busters busted the acid resolving bodies method).
But maybe it is his ego that will cause his downfall, does he have to display his victims?
Mythbusters just said the acid wouldn’t eat through a tub. It would turn the body into black sludge though.
Spoiler alert but Chilton is not dead. If you had seen ‘Silence of the Lambs’. You would know this.
Also I have to say this but why does everyone spend so much time critiquing every single nit picky aspect of this show. Just sit back and enjoy the ride, finding faults will only detract from experiencing what I believe to be one of the best shows currently airing. With its brilliant plot devices, hauntingly beautiful visuals and breathtaking subtleties this can quite frankly be described as art.
So what if the Mona Lisa is painted with no eyebrows, whinging about details only ends with your own dissapointment with the canvas as an entirety being wasted on the blind.
A truly fantastic episode – maybe my favourite of the season so far.
Some things worth noting which I haven’t seen discussed:
The fact that Randal suffers from species dysphoria – a blatant allegorical reference to gender dysphoria, which is closely linked to transgenderism. Fuller has been taking a long, hard look at self-identification politics this season. In this episode alone, we’ve got Margot proclaiming that she was “born with the wrong parts” and Randal explaining the hardship of being born in the wrong skin. A bit on the nose, sure, but I liked it.
In addition, theres the heavy implication that Will’s descent into homicidal behaviour is an act: the lure on the end of the hook (Will’s fishing lure metaphor from an episode or two ago), meant to coax Hannibal out into the open. Half the brilliance of this episode is understanding the psychological game that is being played between these two characters: Will, trying to be the bait, and Hannibal, not just taking the bait, but testing it by seeing whether or not Will is willing to follow through on his homicidal bluffs by sending Randal to his house.
Will is playing a game, and he’s willing to go very far to see it through – up to and including becoming the thing that he is pretending to be in order to bait Hannibal.
Margot said she had the wrong parts to be the heir to the family business. It’s a dig on what her family thought of her, at least that’s how I understood it.
She also said she had a proclivity for the wrong parts, meaning that she’s a lesbian.
I shared Sara’s interpretation.
So Hannibal has a collection of murderers that he is connected to in some ways. Hmm… I wonder if one of those killers is Francis “The Tooth Fairy” Dolarhyde?
One is certainly Jaime Gumb.
That would be a really big stretch of the origins. Dolarhyde never knew Hannibal, and to make him one of Lecter’s “projects” would, imho, be a terrible idea.
Semi-relatedly, I like what Alan said about the show suggesting Hannibal has sought out these psychopaths and more or less groomed them. It would at least go a little ways to explaining why there are so many GD serial killers in and around Baltimore (a minor sticking point I have with the show; there’s been more “showy” serial killers in that relatively small area in the last year than there’s been in the entire world in the last 40).
Meanwhile, I can’t wait to meet Jame Gumb! I don’t imagine they could cram it into this season, though, unless it’s more of an easter egg or aside. So many things like that to look forward to…
First of all – The TV show doesn’t have the rights to Jame Gumb. The characters that originated in Silence of the Lambs are owned by MGM. So they can’t use Clarice either. Sucks.
And correct me if I’m wrong, Hannibal and Dolarhyde DID know each other. Isn’t that what the whole toilet paper message was about? Hannibal gave The Tooth Fairy Will’s home address remember.
Been a while so I don’t recall exactly, but I thought Dolarhyde wrote Lecter a letter in jail (or maybe it was a msg via the Tattler classifieds), because (1) he saw him as a sort of kindred spirit, someone who would understand what he was going through, commiserating that the media didn’t understand what he was doing (calling him the Tooth Fairy), and (2) because he learned Will Graham was working his case and knew from the Tattler of Will’s history with Hannibal. There was a comment to the effect of “Will Graham interests me.”
Hannibal then took it upon himself to use Dolarhyde to kill Will, providing his address via code.
I don’t think, however, that they knew each other previous to that contact…?
I think Hannibal knew Will would succeed in killing Randal. He put a lot of work into Will. Its hard to judge the amount compared to his past trials but Will has to be his prized work. Why would he kill him off? The whole episode he works on convincing Will to kill without hiding behind something. Was this a test? I do see how he tends to kill people that start to understand what he has been doing.
In a previous episode Will said Hannibal does things just to see what will happen. I think this was part of his motivation, he set them against each other just to see who would win, and if Will could kill, and how he would act once he did it. Someone else in this episode made a reference to ‘bloodsport’. Setting these two against each other was bloodsport for Hannibal, like fighting two animals against each other.
I think that Hannibal wanted to give Will what he was “desiring” in the moment, which are the urges to kill somebody, because he wants to kill hannibal. Also, i think that Will is playing Hannibal, he´s turning the tables now… he is pretending to be the bait so he could catch Lecter, let it him know that he is in control. Remember at the beginning of the season 2, when in jail Will told hannibal that he needed him, but he was faking it? He´s the one in control.
Alan, did you forget to start the recap with a quote or was that intentional?
This is a site complaint, but I really hate the new design when reading on a computer.
As far as the episode goes, they showed little enough of the costume that it didn’t bother me, and I also thought it was one of the better episodes of the season. Mostly because of how Will and Hannibal are starting to relate. Margot is a great addition too. She and Will have an interesting chemistry, and I hope she stays around a while.
My only comment on the review (which I agree with completely) is that you forgot to note the homage to Manhunter when the Clan of the Cave Bear crashes through Will’s window in slow motion. In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida would have been appropriate. Matt Zoller Seitz is gonna give you crap for not mentioning that, Alan. He did an epic video review of that film.
Disliked the killer precisely because of all that you pointed out, Alan.
I rather they would tone down the “killer of the week” angle and give us more eps without a new killer…that gets solved in 30 minutes of the show.
Other than that, still enjoying, very much, how Will is manipulating Hannibal. Do note how he mentions Randall but not Margot, who truly was the one that made him realize about the whole “Lecter’s minions” angle that Hannibal has been playing with for years.
I agree with Alan, I hated this episode. Dull and unbelievable, even for this show. For me this was the worst episode yet.
On Margot: I just rewatched “Hannibal” and noticed she does not appear in it; only her brother. So maybe the producers of the TV show have the rights to her, but not Mason.
Mason will be played by Michael Pitt and should be appearing soon
Technically Mason has already appeared on the show, although it was extremely brief and we didn’t see his face. We did hear his voice, however. He should appear onscreen next week (played by Michael Pitt, as David notes).
I believe that The Silence of the Lambs, and all of the characters who originate in that story, are the only aspects of the Hannibal Lecter saga that Fuller does not currently have the right to adapt for the TV show. Those rights are still with MGM, although Fuller is hopeful that he could work out a deal with them if the show makes it to a hypothetical Season 5.
Personally, I liked having a more realistic KOTW – someone whose crimes were both plausible and… well, not understandable exactly, but believably broken. Rather than the killer-as-superhero approach they normally take, where serial killers are all sensitive artists creating their masterpieces with omnipotent craft and power. How can people see attaching a pneumatically-powered hinge to a skull as being less believable than constructing a fifty-foot-high totem pole of corpses, or turning a man into a cello on stage in a public building while leaving no witnesses and no physical evidence?
But I did have problems with the episode. It seemed a waste of a killer. I’m getting increasingly tired of Will’s increasing superpowers – how he can INSTANTLY, for instance, realise that it’s not an animal trained to kill it’s a man in an animal suit (pointless, really, since the forensic guys later gave an actual reason for that deduction, so Will’s divine revelation was superfluous).
Plus, what’s going on with Hannibal and the FBI? First he resigns from helping the FBI. Then he’s their top profiler the next week – ok, fine, maybe they really needed one so they begged him to come back. But this week he explicitly makes clear that he’s not employed by the FBI, and they have Will anyway who’s clearly better than him, and yet not only is he at crime scenes, he’s even wandering around the FBI forensics labs without an escort!
Given that Jack thinks he’s a serial killer, you’d have thought he’d have taken an excuse to restrict his access – an excuse like “you’ve repeatedly told me you don’t want to work with me so I’ll stop calling you”!
I think him quitting was him just upset and hurt that Will tried to have him killed. Now that will wants to play with him he feels better and wants to be friends again with Will. Plus he killed a ton of people in the episode after he quit and got his hunger (no pun intended) back for what needs to be done.
I think also Alana bores him, lol.
I think will being super awesome is the show having to make him strong enough to incarcerate Hannibal by 2.13. After season 1 where he was ill and became Hannibals puppet and patsy, the show had to spend this season making him healthy, out of prison and strong enough mentally to take the good Dr down. If they fall short in any of these aspects then when Hannibal is taken down it will feel like a cheat or anti-climatic or just not right.
Will has to be awesome, only awesome will catch the Ripper.
Except Will consulted Peter on the bite marks so he didn’t instantly know it was a man?
Except he immediately SAID it was a man. So either he’s bluffing with the FBI and then going to check it out later, or the writers just forgot (the same way they forgot to address Hannibal’s rabid animal theory).
I am so happy that they did not show Will defeating Randall in the end. As Alan said a couple of weeks ago this not how Will can out physically defeat Hannibal, no this is how he is mentally going to defeat him. So the emphasis is not on the oh how awesomeness Will because he killed a guy who tore 3 people limb from limb and Will is a badass but no it is a psychological win that stays with the audience.
That ladies and gentlemen is awesome storytelling that serves both the characters and the story and let’s us marinate in the layered completion of this great novel.
What a great moment for the show, just tremendous.
What makes people different than animals? We have guns! Will essentially had a hired gun for Hannibal and vice versa. Just a nice little ending that the metaphorical gun was killed w/ an actual gun. But that doesn’t make Will a real killer cuz the uh, wild animal, just needed to be put down. And maybe more so from Hannibal’s pov; he might’ve figured Will’s survival instinct would kick in and then no worries about Cave Bear guy saying too much, perhaps.
I had no problem w/ the guy obsessed w/ toothy carnage and putting on a ‘skin’, only that the opening scene seemed out of place — at first. And just a side note here — most big teethed beasts are not killers or are sub-optimal ones, it’s largely a sexually dimorphic trait selected in the context of male/male combat — and are not designed for killing prey… They did allude to that a bit w/ the mention of the Cave Bear being vegetarian.
I just have one thing to say about the whole episode and that is HELL YES WILL!!!!!!!!!
Interestingly, a lot of the lines are echoes of lines from the second episode of the first season. Hannibal refers to a church collapsing in talking to Will Graham about his feelings of shooting Hobbs (‘God must enjoy killing – he does it all the time’). Dr Bloom also refers to Abigail Hobbs’ as Will Graham’s “success” (in the sense he stopped Garrett Jacob Hobbs from killing her), which Graham himself echoes in this episode by calling Randall Hannibal’s “success”.
so watching hannibal while sober is awesome, but i just finished watched this epsiode while i was really drunk, and it was possibly the best epsiode of television ive ever watched of any shw ever. maybe it was just a rely good epsiode, but i think its more likely that while the wire is my favorite show sober, hannibal i think is my favorite show to watch while durnk.
Why is Jack still eating meat at Hannibal’s table? If he so deeply regrets doubting Will and all…
Did Jack eat the meal in order to trick Hannibal into thinking that he believes Chilton is the Ripper, or does he truly believe that. Is Jack as dimwitted as he is acting?
I do think Jack’s trying to trick Hannibal—but, wow, right down to consuming what might be human flesh at his table? That’s dedication. Or something. :-)
I really hope this season ends with them getting Hannibal and next season maybe jumps a bunch of years and we see how he is still working his magic from prison like the classic. Do we know how long he had been in prison when first visited in Silence of The Lambs?
I’m trying to puzzle why Will told Dr. Lecter about Dr. Du Maurier’s visit (and her whispered confession). Is it to get Hannibal unnerved that someone else also knows what he truly is? If so, don’t think that’ll work as she already made her feelings about him known in one of their sessions (discussing the cracks in the ‘human suit’ he wears). I just worry about her safety now and how news of her death/disappearance would affect Will
I definitely agree the whole cave bear suit thing didn’t quite feel right to me, but the thematic coherence of ‘becoming,’ more particularly embracing predation & savagery, made it all work. I also enjoyed the mention of internal body mapping, a random but cool thing about how our brains work that had a purpose to the plot, kind of like Will’s oddly drawn clocks from last season.
Part of the brilliance of this show is how it plays with everything it’s based on. Will “nearly went mad” catching Hannibal before the events of Red Dragon. I would say that these two seasons have done an absolutely exquisite job of capturing that ride into the abyss. The best justification I can see for Will killing Randall is that he put down a wild animal. He seems to be willing to kill other killers and be sort of a Dexter-style dispenser of justice, but do these means justify the ends? It’s a fascinating look at one man’s quest for justice AND revenge. I can see Will being severely damaged by it all in the end.
Trust me, not having read Hannibal is a plus! Silence of the Lambs and Red Dragon are two of my favorite books. So I bought Hannibal the day it came out and read it that week on vacation. When I read the last page while lounging outside, I slammed the book shut and threw it in the hotel pool, knowing full well I wasn’t going to be able to take it to a used-book store and get SOMETHING for my wasted money. I called my brother later, who also bought it on release, and asked where he was with it. “I threw it at the wall and it’s been lying on the floor for three days.” I have done so much to forget that book that I don’t even remember any Margot. I actually even forgot that the book was ALSO called Hannibal! Gawd, now I’m going to walk around mad for a few days!