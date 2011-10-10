Review: HBO’s ‘Enlightened’ an awkward new comedy for Laura Dern

There’s a long and rich history of comedies about characters severely lacking in self-awareness. Just in the past decade, we’ve been blessed with “The Office” (both David Brent and Michael Scott), “Arrested Development” (most of the family, but especially Tobias and GOB) and “Modern Family” (Phil Dunphy), to name a few. People who aren’t aware how the rest of the world perceives them can be incredibly amusing in the right context.
HBO’s new “Enlightened” (it premieres tonight at 9:30) – in which Laura Dern plays a woman who never seems to realize how off-putting everyone finds her – is not the right context, unfortunately. Despite writing from Mike White – who’s been involved in TV shows and movies as wide-ranging as “Freaks and Geeks,” “School of Rock,” “Pasadena” and “Year of the Dog” (among many others – it’s stifling, awkward and just plain not funny.
Dern (in her first regular TV role) plays Amy Jellicoe, executive at a large, soul-crushing corporation called Abaddon.(*) Amy has an affair with her boss that blows up in ugly fashion, and we first meet her as she’s having an epic, very public meltdown that involves smeared makeup, tears, screamed profanity and an amazing feat of strength – and leads Amy to take a very long break at a New Age tropical retreat.
(*) The name comes not from Lance Reddick’s character on “Lost” (White was actually dismayed to learn that such a person existed when a critic told him about it at press tour), but presumably from the Biblical figure from the Revelation of St. John – who was not, I gather, a good dude.
Amy returns to her life a transformed woman: peaceful, happy, drug-free, dressed in bright, airy clothing, and determined to heal the world – or, at least, the portions of it influenced by Abaddon.
“You can wake up to your higher self,” she tells herself in one of many daily affirmation voiceover monologues, “and when you do, the world is suddenly full of possibility – of wonder, and deep connection.”
The problem is, Amy’s corner of the world doesn’t much want to be changed. Her mother (Dern’s real-life mother, Diane Ladd) gets impatient when Amy tries to read her a confessional letter she composed in therapy. Her ex-husband (a bearded Luke Wilson) mainly wants to snort drugs with her like they used to back in the day. And everyone at Abaddon – where she gets demoted to a mindless data entry job in an underground bunker where the company stores its other problem employees(**) – reacts like she’s a mentally-ill plague carrier whose presence they have to endure as an act of charity.
(**) On the plus side, several of those problem employees are familiar, welcome faces from the world of indie comedy, including Timm Sharp (“Undeclared”), Jason Mantzoukas (Rafi on “The League”) and Mike White himself.
And for the most part, Amy seems to have no idea how uncomfortable she makes everyone(***) – and that, in turn, makes much of “Enlightened” extremely uncomfortable to watch.
(***) There are hints here and there that some of this is an act – she’s able to use the blissful hippie act to sucker-punch the Abaddon HR rep with threat of a wrongful termination suit in order to keep her job – but the opening scene suggests Amy had some issues with social tone-deafness long before she got in touch with her inner self.
The trick to making a comedy with this kind of character work usually involves some combination of putting them in a position of power over the people they’re inadvertently offending, making them so blissful in their idiocy that it barely matters how often they embarrass themselves, or making them jerks in need of comeuppance. Amy’s none of those. She’s not terribly likable (Dern plays her so broadly that you may not want to spend time with her, either), but nor does she seem deserving of her life as a drone in a large corporate machine, smacked down at every turn, not realizing when she’s face-to-face with people how much they dislike her, then pained when she realizes later it through outside corroboration. Through four episodes of “Enlightened,” I just felt sorry for her, and frequently embarrassed on her behalf.
In a way, “Enlightened” seems like HBO’s attempt to make one of those Showtime dramedies built around actresses of a certain age who are willing to do TV in exchange for a meatier part and a chance at an Emmy. But most of those shows are essentially half-hour dramas with occasional moments of humor, its central characters dealing with dark, life-and-death issues (cancer, drug addiction, mental illness) that, when they’re working, make the lack of laughter a non-issue. Just because they get classified as comedies for awards season doesn’t mean most of the people watching them view them that way. Though Amy has concerns about large issues – she wants, for instance, to become a watchdog for Abaddon’s corporate misdeeds and impact on the environment – the show overall is mainly concerned about her personal growth and attempt to rebuild her life.
And as set up by White (and Dern, who’s a producer and a contributor on the pilot script), “Enlightened” feels too lightweight to work as a short drama, and too clumsy in its attempts at humor to work that way.
Laura Dern’s character sounds a lot like the clueless sitcom actress Lisa Kudrow played,a few seasons ago,on The Comeback.
as of now I will never watch this show.
matt I watched the same the. I couldn’t invest time in this show. It is forgettable.
Strongly disagree with the review, people shouldn’t let this turn them off it. It was a great pilot, nice balance of comedy and drama. Laura Dern was perfection and I can’t wait to see more.
Laura Dern was perfection? Seriously? Were we watching the same show?
I actually liked the pilot enough to decide to watch a few more episodes. I strongly dislike The Big C and Weeds, but I loved US of Tara and this show reminds me of it a little.
Why would anyone want to continue watching a person who is so obviously incapable of coping with day to day life??? This was simply a window into a very sad and pathetic persons life which unfortunately seems to the best way to describe this new show!
Laura Dern’s character comes back from rehab and struggles to improve her relationships. How is that sad and pathetic? It proves more difficult than she thought with her former boss, and she believably has a reckless reaction and crashes into his car, but instead of running away she turns around and offers her insurance. This show is trying to realistically deal with this woman’s struggle to hold onto her spiritual enlightenment and quest to better herself post-rehab, and not resorting to the malleable fantasy worlds Showtime shows create for their characters
Most change doesn’t until they hit rock bottom. And the person you are when you hit rock bottom generally sucks. If you think about people who go into rehab, when they come out with a new perspective on life, and a new way of living, they also have to deal with folks in their lives who don’t trust them because their last memory is of the toxic jerk. Despite your good intentions. Changing others perception of you is the hard part.
I just watched the first half hour and thought it was pretty good. Plenty of us have had the Jellicoe experience. It is a bit uncomfortable to watch at times but I’m going to give it a go. I thought Diane Ladd was wonderful, and I’ll watch most anything with Luke Wilson in it. I don’t agree that she’s only sad, pathetic, and clueless. Pretty on-point mini-sketch of what it feels like in the initial stages of a particular experience. Her married boss’ front lawn speech was worth the price of admission. As was her fit of rage. Life is like that.
“People who aren’t aware how the rest of the world perceives them can be incredibly amusing in the right context. ”
Or not…
Where you see a lack of self-awareness, I just see an inflated ego that struggles to accept the validity of other people’s viewpoints, especially about itself. Funny in very small doses, but irritating and charmless when someone uses it to prop up an entire show.
I think this is a bit too harsh of a review. I might agree with you 4 episodes in but I thought the pilot was fantastic. My only complaint is I think it should have been an hour long show instead. I am just hoping there will be a season long plot rather than pointless episodic scenarios with likable characters like Men of A Certain Age.
Your review nailed it. Too bad. I was also very disappointed.
Actually, I think the show is really funny, sad, and all other kinds of emotions. It reminds me of what happens after A&E’s “Intervention.” I dunno…it’s beautifully written. No one likes it??? Stupid.
great show – give it a chance and you will see
Dead on review…took the words right out of my mouth. I tried and I just cannot get into any of these characters. I dislike everything about the show, her, the mother, their relationship…in fact every encounter she has with everyone. When you say “makes much of “Enlightened” extremely uncomfortable to watch.” just nails it on the head. I hope they do not renew this another season. The pilot was decent, that’s it. Won’t be watching it anymore.
I find Amy annoying with her lack of self-awareness and her irritating facial expression when she tries to understand people who she can’t understand. Dern’s acting makes this character unwatchable.
I think this show is great (!!!!!!), but not having read anything about how HBO is marketing this, I wouldn’t have referred to it as a comedy. I suppose if I were looking for a new Arrested Development or The Office, this would not fit the bill. I feel that it is very character driven and considering how unique the characters are, they are very believably portrayed. Now that we are at the end of the first season, I’m really looking forward to the next. This show is in a class of it’s own.
I strongly disagree with your review and like “Amy” above said, it’s a new genre, it’s not a comedy or drama, it’s ENLIGHTENED!