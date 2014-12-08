Review: ‘Homeland’ – ’13 Hours in Islamabad’

A quick review of last night's “Homeland” coming up just as soon as you get me my belt…
That's three in a row now for Team “Homeland”(*) as “13 Hours in Islamabad” was a worthy, tense follow-up to the cliffhanger from “There's Something Else Going On.” The opening sequence dealing with the embassy raid was exciting, scary, and largely devoid of dumb action movie cliches(**), with Quinn temporarily shaking off his PTSD issues to play John McClane and Carrie trying to figure out the endgame even as she was aiming at the sniper.
(*) Including the surprise return of Howard Gordon, with his first writing credit (shared with Alex Gansa) since season 2. Gordon's been too busy with other parts of his mini-empire to have anything to do with “Homeland” of late, so it's interesting he came back for this pivotal episode.
(**) Lockhart handing over the
MacGuffin assets list in a futile attempt to save Fara's life was the closest we came, since he was unmoved by the deaths of the other CIA analysts who don't happen to be regular characters on the show. But it mostly worked because there's a visceral difference between gun to the head and knife to the throat, and also because we've been reminded over and over that Lockhart is new to this espionage world, and therefore more likely to make a well-meaning mistake like that. (One of the best decisions made this season was to humanize him; he's still a prick, but no longer a cartoon villain.)
Even better, though, was the material that came after, with the emotional and political fallout of this fiasco. Martha's visit to Dennis' jail cell was a fantstic scene for both Laila Robbins and Mark Moses, and the payoff at episode's end – that Dennis was ultimately too cowardly to even kill himself after pleading with Martha for the chance to do so – was really powerful. Also strong: Saul grappling with feelings of guilt and self-loathing for whatever role he played in this mess, and Max scolding Carrie for the way she treated Fara, even as Carrie (rightfully) argues that she was trying to make Fara into a better spy.
Quinn going off the reservation, and Carrie sticking around to either stop him or help him, gives this season an endgame that seems like it'll be more compact than the big events of these past few episodes. As a whole, “Homeland” is on much surer ground these past few weeks than it's been on in years.
What did everybody else think?
(Also, note: Showtime isn't making the remainder of the season – including last night's episode – available in advance. So if I do reviews of any of the upcoming episodes, it'll be sometime the following day.)
Homeland, we follow orders unless we disagree with them. Then we do whatever we want.
This really has returned to one of the best shows on TV.
I loved the scene of Quinn doubling back on the badass in the car (forget his name) and then taking him to his torture chamber. Badass Quinn is much better than confused, drunken PTSD-Quinn, IMO.
Great stuff- and happy to see Alan back on board.
Quinn goes from calling bullshit on the CIA drone program to being the amped-up Jack Bauer-esque “by-any-means-necessary” action figure. Carrie goes from being the “by-any-means-necessary”, ignore-the-rules-and-orders renegade to I’m-following-orders-and-asking-permission company woman. All in the span of fifteen minutes. I suppose you can argue they’re both suffering from PTSD, Quinn has lost it and Carrie is shell-shocked. But both character turns are completely unearned, out-of-nowhere. Quinn is nothing more than fan service at this point. His early season arc doesn’t even make sense now, and Carrie is conveniently being rational to counter his irrational behavior. I’m guessing they’ll flip personalities again when it’s dramatically convenient. “Great” writing I guess.
How is it fan service? The season was written and filmed before any of the fans saw an episode
I thought Quinn’s emotional reaction to seeing a knife to Fara’s throat (shooting at the ISI guys right there in the lobby instead of waiting at the exit like he was planning) calls back to his early season arc. The professional sniper Quinn whom we first met in Season 2 would never have let his feelings get in the way of the mission.
The by any means necessary Carrie had means at her disposal; like the ability to fire a drone at haqqani even though he held Saul. Carrie isn’t trained killer though the way Quinn is. As for Quinn; pretty much the worst case has already happened, with the embassy invaded, close to forty dead, and the list of contacts in haqquani’s hands. If that wouldn’t motivate him to put his talents to use, I’m not sure what would.
I still say Finn is heading for his death. Those scenes earlier in the season of a Rambo like guy not knowing how to adjust to civilian society showed he feels he has nothing to live for outside of the Agency, so I believe this maybe a conscious, semi intentional suicide mission of his.
He got over his severe PTSD and his intellectual and moral concerns because he was mad is one of the dumbest justifications for a character reversal I’ve ever seen. The writers knew that this character is a fan favorite and they knew that taking him “offline” like they did would be test of fan loyalty, and it was. So then they brought him back to break things late in the season. That is fan service. Most TV shows are written long before they air, but that doesn’t mean the writers aren’t aware of the audiences loyalties.
@Hunter2012: That’s the only justification that really makes any sense. It’s still convoluted, but it’s believable.
Agree to disagree. I think anger can be a great motivating force. Doesn’t mean he is over his moral issues with his job. If I find something hard to believe it was Finn’s going to Pakistan at all.
Sorry, Quinn not Finn.
@GaryC:
Sorry that’s my fault. I don’t know why my brain spat out “Finn”.
Calling shenanigans on that photo. Carrie was wearing a jacket!
Exciting episode.
It really was. I would’ve like it a little bit better if “The Blacklist” hadn’t done the same exact episode last season. That’s all I could think about while watching. It was still very good but had a been there done that feel to me. I love Quinn, especially in badass mode. He’s my favorite character on the show now. What a relief it’s been this season without Dana Brody, god I hated her.
@Svetlana:
There simply no reason to have her on the show now. On the other hand I bet a lot of people shite their pants when Carrie was hallucinating Brody, saying OH NO HE’S BACK!!!
I don’t remember if this was addressed at some point in the show, or if he was killed off and I spaced on it, but where the heck is Virgil? Still back in the states, figuring out how to get some vending machines into CIA headquarters? Max is great and all, but he could use some brotherly love at the moment.
All in all, Homeland continues to entertain this season. It almost feels like one of the few times a show has objectively looked at its strengths and played directly towards them, without shoehorning in whatever changes in tone the writers think will make them look clever. Just good ol’ meat and potatoes action and intrigue. Considering that this is the second time a possible romantic coupling has been 86’d in a sudden and violent fashion, I’m fairly confident they know exactly what they’re doing. So, Bravo Homeland! You’ve pulled off the elusive Sophomore (and Junior) Slump rebound.
Virgil wasn’t killed off. I don’t think the show has addressed where he is, but he’ll probably turn up again eventually… David Marciano is working on something else right now.
Not everyone can travel to work extensive period overseas. Virgil got a family and probably can’t go aside of the actor’s availability.
Virgil introduced Max to Carrie (from season 1), as his “idiot brother-in-law” that his wife “forced” him to employed when Virgil left CIA and became independent contractor.
Just so you know, I love the vending machine joke!
His character is probably just not need. You can’t transfer everyone to the Islamabad station. :-) Maybe he will turn up in the US if need for a subplot.
One of the best episodes of Homeland since season 2. Tense and concise episode without a wasted scene. It was actually a short episode (only 45 minutes) but it felt they covered a lot of ground.
I actually felt completely hopeless for the show protagonists during the interrogation scene with Saul and Quinn. I have never felt like that before watching a show which speaks to visceral and shocking nature of the attack highly coordinated attack on the embassy. Kudos to the writers and performers for making me feel the gut shot of hopelessness after the attack.
Still not buying Carrie finding YET ANOTHER way to get to stay in Pakistan but it is plausible (barely). Cant wait until next week.
Actually it was pretty straight forward reason, she begged LOL! Still, she has a time limit. Her mental illness looks like it is hampering her career now that Obama knows, and her blackmail card can’t work anymore. But was we well know she will somehow stay on the job.
Does anyone else find it highly unrealistic that the head honcho of a terrorist group would personally lead the assault on the embassy? I know so much of this is dramatized for tv purposes but I would really love a show that is based in almost complete reality. I.e. No way they let Carrie run wild like she has, the head of the CIA would prob never be in Pakistan, etc
In your version, Carrie is fired (and possibly institutionalized) and Showtime loses a multi-Emmy winner leading their show. Saul and Quinn would only be interesting for the covert ops stuff and nothing else, essentially making it a ‘Strike Back’ ripoff with crappier characters and less fun. Most viewers would bail if this show became “real”.
Despite most of this season seeming fairly realistic, I do indeed have a hard time accepting that the attack was led by the terrorist leader and that he wouldn’t give his own life to make sure Lockhart was killed. That would theoretically galvanize the cause of his minions. From a breaking the 4th wall POV, why kill your only strong, intelligent female character besides Carrie?
Let’s pause a moment for Dep Station Chief John Redmond. I was really learning to appreciate that guy.
Agree. I thought he added a lot, in his modest way,
to the scripts. T/you for bringing his contribution up.
He’ll always be Danny Noonan to me
Noonan got verrrry doughy in the last few decades. His boozy, puffiness was perfect here. I thought he did a great job.
Comeback of the year.
Good episode. Homeland is better when it focuses on the spy stuff and less on Carrie and her emotional shortfalls. Carrie being crazy is played out and the writers figured it out. They ditched that crap early on and the show has been way better for it. Remove Carrie banging a teenage boy and nearly drowning her baby, and this has been a pretty good season (probably the best since season 1).
Actually I think that was overblown her having sex with Aryan. He was about 20 or so (he was in medical school. How old is the younger medical school students in a Pakistani medical school?) and she is what 34? If Carrie was a man and Aryan a woman no one would bat an eye.
One standard way to tell Aryan was an adult is the way he was executed on screen and in such a graphic way. If he really was a kid we wouldn’t have seen that because we Americans are squeamish about seeing kids dying on camera. I’m not advocating that since I don’t want to see that much either, just pointing it out. “The 100” have a lot of over 18’s dying in vicious ways on screen as another example.
Overall, I loved it. This season has been fantastic compared to the last two seasons of Brody angst, and I’m very happy. There are some issues, though:
The director of the damn CIA (granted one who doesn’t come from the right background for the job) not realizing that you cannot just open the vault where the ambassador and every single other higher up were bunkered in during the assault? Macguffin aside, why did no one point out to him that if he opened the door they were all at risk of being killed or kidnapped for more prisoner exchange ransom? They didn’t have any bodyguards in there with them! Who were those other people in there and why didn’t they tackle his ass to the ground to stop him?
I can’t keep the ISI people straight, but did we know that the woman outranks the good looking guy who has been helping Carrie? Why was she able to overrule him calling for backup?
I giggled profusely at Carrie with the big assault rifle. She would have fallen over backwards upon firing that thing, what does she weigh, 110 pounds?
yeah I totally agree on the ISI guy backing down to the attractive woman in the car. Why didn’t he just tell her to F#@$ off and make the call?
and totally agree on the dynamics within the vault. Who would ever think that Assani SP? wasn’t going to kill Farah just because he handed over the asset list? Of course he was. Who would ever trust him? Again…it’s hollywood but come on……
The assault rifle was a .223/5.56NATO caliber M-16 has very little kick I’m pretty sure Carrie could handle it. What I’m looking forward to is Quinn going all Pulp fiction Marsalis Wallace getting medieval on somebody’s ass With a pair of pliers and a hacksaw
These were exactly my main issues with this episode too. Surely in this sort of vault situation with a protocol in place, the occupants of the vault would not have the power to open it, even if they wanted to. Shouldn’t the door be controlled from somewhere in the Pentagon or something?
And yeah, why on earth did nobody in the vault stop Lockhart from condemning them all to almost certain death, even when there was a minute standing round when they could still do so?!
In terms of the relationship between the two ISI people – it has been unclear who “outranks” who thus far in the season, but one would assume that the intelligence officer could pull rank over the soldier if necessary.
It was an M4 not an M16. And no, she would have not fallen over backwards while shooting it.
Has there ever been a TV character more in need of a real/metaphorical hot shower than Saul.
Yep that was a great scene.
The spot with the belt was a riff off of a MI-5 eposide when Harry gave a belt to a senior coleague. Great turn here to showJohn’s cowardice.Also nice to see another MI-5 alumnus, ” the good Pakistani officer ” who was mercilessly eliminated in an episode.
Hey I love this show. Can’t wait for each episode. And I realize that it’s fiction. But one thing that truly disappointed me last night was when Quinn and the marine (hiding in the embassy) take out the 4 perpetrators. Quinn remarks, “great, now we have a radio”. I couldn’t believe it when they didn’t take possession of the automatic weapons of the downed enemy. When they ascend to the floor where Lockart and the ambassador are in the vault….still just have their handguns. When the bad guys have automatic weapons…….come on…..guess that would have changed the chances of escape for the bad guys. It just jumped out at me as obvious.
Automatic weapons are not the best choice when you’re inside a building filled with lots of people you don’t want to kill.
Great comment SF.
I yelled, ” take the AR’s” ! off the four sheetheads in the cellar; Quinn & Private just dropped !
Script writer went on a brain drain. Suprise actor
Rupert Friend didn’t correct him on that.
The terrorists had AK rifles not AR rifles.
“illogic
Automatic weapons are not the best choice when you’re inside a building filled with lots of people you don’t want to kill.” — That is so wrong in so many ways, I won’t even try and educate you.
illogic wrote: “Automatic weapons are not the best choice when you’re inside a building filled with lots of people you don’t want to kill.”
I’d take an assault rifle in single-shot mode over a handgun in that situation any day. For one thing, Quinn and the marine were outnumbered, and those rifle clips hold far more ammo without having to reload. (Of course, this being TV, their handguns seemed to fire infinite rounds anyway.) Rifles would also be more accurate at long range in those hallways. And if it all goes to hell, at least you have the option of going fully automatic and taking as many jihadists with you as possible. So I was definitely expecting them to upgrade weapons Pulp Fiction style after killing the group in the basement.
You’re joking right? This retroactively ruined every season.
30 marines deploy, there are more than 1000 in Islamabad. security is like the mall?
you let a nutbag run your most important station on the planet?
dumb, stupid, ridiculous. I’m out.
Cool see you later, you wont be missed/
You have a choice not to watch.
Thank you. I didn’t even finish the episode. Totally. Completely. Implausible. Send all security to the outside attack? Court Martial. Open the vault door? Not with me in there! Treason. Anything after that? Who cares? Buh-bye!
They killed off the most attractive cast member…
I could forgive them postponing Brody’s death for as long as humanly possible and opting out of what would’ve a god-tier season finale, but killing off Farrah? I can say – without hyperbole – that this is a million times worse!
Goddamit Max, Virgil would’ve never let this come to pass
Who expected Dennis (Duck) to finish himself off? Homeland needed to bring in Don Draper to send Duck packing.
Is it all on Carrie ?
Quinn wanting to drop the drone on Saul, Agbanni & his 5-6 “altar boys” in the dessert 3-4 episodes ago: and
36 embassey workers & dead Marines, from the snipers
are still alive.
Disappointing our Pakistani Colonel friend whimps out, to our black widow political lady. He delays military support for beleagured Embassey.
Carrie was the one who wanted to drop the drone; Quinn was insubordinate, and nobody stopped him from being so. It’s Quinn’s fault.
Thanks SEPINWALL.
My bad, senior moment. AC
It’s a real testament to the Homeland team that I am dying to see Quinn even the score with the bad guys as we go into the final episodes. I hope they can find a way to elegantly tie this into the PTSD storyline, but I find myself hating ISI and the lead terrorist so much that I’m practically drooling to see Quinn torture the crap out of everyone he can get his hands on.
in lesser hands, I wouldn’t have enjoyed this as much, nor be as bloodthirsty as i am right now.
Despite my fanatical love of the show, last night left me troubled. The setup and execution of this plan was so brilliant. . . I was absolutely terrified for our protagonists. The writers built the scene up magnificently — which is why the Lockheart/Haqqani exchange is so tough to accept. I just don’t see the director of the CIA recklessly putting so many lives at risk – to negotiate at an impossible disadvantage. He had to know giving the enemy that list of names would mean the death of everyone on it.
I feel like Haqqani would have killed Lockheart on sight- after all, he is the HEAD of the enemy organization they hate so much. It would have been a tremendous “win” for the bad guys – and they would have known that too. Quinn kinda threw a wrench into their plans but even retreating I think they would have known to at least take out the Director. . . I know I know – the writers had to resolve the standoff in some manner, I just wish it would have been on par with the rest of the thrilling ride we’ve had the past few episodes.
I’ve enjoyed the writing all through — until now. I agree with others: Lockhart (Lockheart?) can’t be that stupid, can he? The whole thing pivots on his giving in, and it is absurd by any calculation. Very disappointing, even if exciting in other respects. Maybe Howard Gordon should have stayed focused on other projects…
What is bothering me is that couldn’t Lockhart have handed him any old file? They didn’t even look at it before they killed poor Farah!
I feel like these last few great episodes are now going to devolve into a predictable wrap up to the season:
Carrie and Quinn go rogue to deliver ruthless justice – but who can they turn to for help when they finally locate Haqqani? Oh of course – the sympathetic Pakistani officer….
Then again, this show is not known for its predictability.
Alan’s final comments that Showtime are no longer releasing advanced copies of the episodes seems interesting. Is that standard procedure or could it suggest that there are some shocks coming up that they don’t want spoiled?
I think it usually means the latter. I’m thinking there will definitely be some shocks.
How many episodes are left? Is this a standard 12 episode season, or…?
Have definitely been enjoying the last few episodes. Less romantic/psychological melodrama and more action/espionage intrigue is the only viable way forward for this uneven show. Right now it’s looking good.
Hey, how bout just go on Wikipedia or IMDb and check that out?
Walter said: “Hey, how bout just go on Wikipedia or IMDb and check that out?”
Fear of spoilers? OK, I checked and there are in fact 12 episodes for anyone else wondering. I also now know their titles… /grumble/
Unless you are behind in watching the episodes of a show and haven’t caught up you don’t have to worry about spoilers in Wikipedia. Usually they have nothing beyond the normal description of the next episode. If you are concerned in seeing that then yes one has to be careful.
I went on Wikipedia for something about the Good Wife (I’m only on Season 5 and there are 6 meanwhile) and suddenly I’m reading that one of the top protagonists is dead by the end of Season 5. OOOOOOOh you have no idea how sorry I was to have gone into W!!
Since Lockhart is obviously going to resign or get fired, can they just make Carrie the Director because she does whatever the hell she wants anyway? The embassy was just attacked and she’s allowed to run around unsupervised without protection for a week. Ugh. Other than that, it was pretty good. Mark Moses is so good when he’s giving something meaningful to do (like Mad Men) than rather be a stereotypical get-in-the-way (like The Killing).
“One of the best decisions made this season was to humanize him; he’s still a prick, but no longer a cartoon villain”
The best Lockhart moment of his run was him saying “What the fucking fuck?” after Saul’s motorcade was hit last week,
Everyone on this show is completely incompetent now, except for Quinn. I also can’t believe we spent 5 minutes of that traitor convincing his wife to let him hang himself, and then he didn’t even do it. Smh that whole hour
Intense and exciting episode, but a few problems:
1. why were there so few marines at the embassy to begin with?
2. Why weren’t there cameras/alarms in the tunnel? Or in front of or inside carrie’s apartment that is located inside the embassy (from a different episode, but come on!)
3. And the head of the cia would not give up that list or expose himself or the other people in the vault like that
I thought the Dennis subplot was interesting because it forced us to contemplate whether his plan to hang himself was yet another act of cowardice, or an antihero-style redemptive act to save his family. I was leaning toward cowardice, but the fact that he failed to go through with it seems to prove the opposite. Since cowardice stopped him from doing it, doesn’t that imply that it would have been a selfless/redemptive act if he’d found the courage? Or to put it another way: If his real motive was to save himself from further suffering (cowardice) then he should have had no problem following through. Interesting moral dilemma IMO.
1) You have to know what is the real life number of the real life Marine security force in Islamabad.
2) It was a secret tunnel that the previous CIA station chief had built or knew about. It wouldn’t be much of a secret if everyone knew about it.
Maybe there should’ve been cameras outside of Carrie’s apartment but not inside. Even CIA Officers have some expectation of privacy.
3) Really? That’s a big assumption. These are human beings not necessarily “super spies” themselves. Some CIA directors are former high ranking military officers but others were civilians like judges and congressmen or a head of another governmental agency and had no previous experience in intelligence matters.. For example James R. Schlesinger who served as Director of Central Intelligence from February 1973 to July 1973 was an economist by training.
I think this has been the best season so far.. With so much rubbish on the main networks and a lot of good shows ending I am glad this one is still going. Of course a show like this requires you to suspend disbelief a lot but it is highly entertaining if you do.
Knit-pickers out there just have to acknowledge that Homeland just is a piece of fiction
Exactly. The first thing anyone should remind himself of when watching this type of show is that It Is Not a Documentary.
I was surprised that Carrie accepted the evacuation so willfully.
So is Carrie shooting bad guys here, or is she shooting at her baby?
Sorry Quinn.
Laila Robbins is an amazing stage actress well known to NY-NJ audiences and its terrific getting to see her in meaningful, extended duty on a bog show. Emmy-worthy although I doubt she’ll get enough notice.