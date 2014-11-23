Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘There’s Something Else Going On’

A quick review of tonight's “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I send all the Marines…
I said earlier this season that I'd check back in on “Homeland” if it did something incredibly stupid (say, Quinn randomly being in love with Carrie), but also if it did something really good. So fair is fair: tonight's episode and last week's have been the two best episodes “Homeland” has done since “Q and A” midway through season 2.
When the show is dealing with the utter wreck that is Carrie's personal life, it's a mess. And even though her recent drug trip wasn't her fault, it was another reminder that the creative team finds Carrie behaving erratically much more interesting than I have in a long time. But when Gansa and company just stick to the basics – spycraft and suspense – they can still be pretty spectacular at it. Saul's failed escape last week, and the slow and agonizing prisoner transfer this week, crackled not only because of how well they were shot and edited, but because of how well the show had established Saul and Carrie's work relationship, so we would understand both why she would be reluctant to let him die(*) and why he would consider that such a huge betrayal. Just great work from Patinkin and Danes the past two weeks.
(*) I'm still irked by the sequence after Aayan's murder where Quinn overrode Carrie's order to launch the drone strike, which would have killed Saul in the bargain. “Homeland” has given us many moments in the past where we are meant to agree with Carrie, only to have her come across as absolutely wrong; this was a rare instance where I thought she was right, even as the show seemed to want us to view her as being too emotional to think rationally (therefore justifying a room full of male subordinates ignoring her orders). Given everything that's happened since then, and Saul's own request, everyone but Mira probably would have been much better off had Quinn not disobeyed her orders.
We'll see what happens with the bad guys invading the embassy through Sandy's secret tunnel – which is arguably no crazier than the terrorist plots from seasons 1 and 2 – but these last two episodes have been the strongest argument so far for the show's sustained existence post-Brody. I suspect we'll get something else ridiculous within the next few installments, but if nothing else, “Homeland” these days – when it's very bad or (lately) very good – sure ain't dull.
What did everybody else think?
This is the kind of thing the show should’ve done last year, minus Brody and impregnating Carrie with his spawn. I’m tentatively liking this season.
Welcome back, Alan! You’ve been missed. I hope you’ll be present for the remainder of the season.
Aren’t we supposed to think that Carrie and Saul have been blown to bits? I’ll be curious to see how they survive those bombs in a credible way. They have to live! Without them there is no show!
They never showed their car getting it, but only the car in front of them
I’m pretty sure it was portrayed as both the front and rear cars being blown up, not their vehicle. They were ‘sandwiched’ between two RPG hits.
Secret tunnel? Can Jack Bauer be far behind?
I IMMEDIATELY thought of 24 when the secret tunnel came into play. LMAO!
I guess I have to be in the minority again but I don’t find the idea of an embassy having a secret tunnel so outlandish. I mean to me it would be stupid NOT to have a secret tunnel or several secret tunnels under embassy especially in hostile nation or pretend allies like Pakistan so outlandish. After the Iranian hostage crisis and more recently or embassy in Yemen being so besieged we had to close it for a while I think a secret escape tunnel would be part of the security. Really, should it be known that the only exits of our embassies are the published ones on the surface?
I simply don’t find it so outlandish, so “Jack Bauer-ish” that we wouldn’t have that in real life. If Drug Cartels can dig long tunnels from Mexico under our border into the US, if Hamas can dig long concrete reenforced tunnels from Gaza to Israel into the teeth of their security, why is it so unbelievable that we would build a tunnel from our embassy to some unknown building a few blocks away?
Also while I don’t know of any embassy building a tunnel themselves to the outside world, there have been some tunnels built to spy on other nation’s embassies and the like, including a failed effort to build one under the Soviet Embassy in Washington (maybe “The Americans” can make something out of that plot wise in an up coming season):
[mentalfloss.com]
Anyway this plot device has been used before in the 1997 movie “The Saint”:
[www.youtube.com]
To me the dumb thing in the episode was to deploy *all* of the combat ready marines to the ambush site. Hopefully the remaining indoor marine security will be heading for the embassy opening of the tunnel.
Uhhh… the 24 reference was a compliment.
@Hunter2012 The tunnel looks rather large and sophisticated. It would be quite an operation to build something like that ran under public streets without anyone noticing. Maybe a small rabbit hole tunnel that would get you quite dirty going through would be doable albeit claustrophobic. What the US government has tended to do in Southwest Asia is build huge fortress like embassies that are set far back with multiple layers. There is a big difference in access for even U.S. citizens to an embassy between now and 20 years ago. It feels like a visit to Fort Knox just to get a document notarized.
Good season though I’m having trouble believing the embassy invasion. Wouldn’t haqqani instead be celebrating the return of his top lieutenants and be making plans to weaken the afghan govt. rather than trying to openly attack the U.S?
Not just a secret tunnel – but a secret tunnel protected by a simple, flimsy gate – similar to what you might see on a cattle pen.
Someone help! I can’t remember why the ambassador’s husband was being run by the bad guys. I think it would have been explained in one of the first episodes of the season, but early in the season my mind kept wandering.
Because they knew he had given the classified intel to Sandy Bachmann to begin with. They threatened to expose him and disgrace his wife.
Wouldn’t an attack on American personnel, followed by an assault on the embassy orchestrated by elements of the Pakistani government be an act of war? Pakistan, unlike Iraq, actually has nuclear weapons. How do they spin this narrative?
We know Haqqani and the ISI have contacts with each other but it’s not been made clear Haqqani is taking orders from them. There is, so far, enough plausible deniability for the Pakistani’s.
In real life it has happened many many times. The mumbai atrocity of 2008, the earlier hijacking of IC 817 in 1999, the killings of Daniel Pearl etc. the pakistani govt has the escape clause. It was done by non state actors. We had nothing to do with it guv….
Jack Bauer would be in that tunnel waiting. When did Homeland become 24 light?
Since about midway through S2?
(Though since then, I’ve viewed the show post-Q&A as “24 as redone by Chris Nolan/David Goyer” rather than “24 Light.”)
Great episode. It would be even more amazing if the next episode was the final for the series. It isn’t as it has been renewed. If it was the final we could all speculate that Carrie and Saul were killed in the terrorist attack and Quinn delivering vengeance on the ISI. Maybe they will surprise us and that is the end of Carrie and Saul but I highly doubt it.
It was renewed two weeks ago.
Isn’t this a rehash of the Funeral Bombing with the whole Diversion plotline?
Well that was fun. As soon as the Marines were mentioned, then I realized that was the hook.
After the first bomb, I became confused about the layout of the vehicles and which one Saul & Carrie were in. I think we’re meant to at least wonder if they all made it out alive; I suppose someone who paid greater attention can confirm whether they were in the second vehicle that was hit, or if they’re in the one that remains (temporarily?) unscathed.
I wonder if any of the recognizable supporting players (the ambassador & her husband, Lockhart) will actually die during the assault on the embassy. At this point I’ll actually be a little sad to lose Lockhart; though the show still attempts to make him look incompetent at times, he usually has a point (even if he’s a colossal dick about it usually) and at this point, the more people who are willing to call Carrie on her B.S., the better.
Lockhart’s “redemption” has been one of my favorite aspects to this season. The writers have taken him from loathsome to loveable all without rewriting the character, or at least sanding off the unlikeable edges of his personality. He’s just fun to watch, and Tracy Letts knocks it out of the park on a weekly basis.
So, yeah. He’s probably a goner.
I don’t think he’s quite lovable, but he’s certainly not as big a jerk as before. But yeah, it’s adios for him. I want Quinn to survive, and maybe the ambassador. Definitely not Duck, though!
I realized after the fact that ‘loveable” wasn’t the best adjective. I’ll go with curmudgeonly entertaining, if that’s gramatically correct.
And I wouldn’t write Duck off just yet. The guy killed 17 men in Okinawa.
I can’t see Lockhart biting it. Even for Homeland, killing off the Director of the CIA twice in a span of what, 12 episodes, seems a bit extreme.
And since this ISN’T ’24’, I’m not sure I foresee a full on siege of the embassy. Quinn is really the only regular player that we know is a badass…so a siege episode/sequence, with Carrie/Saul not on the premises, would seem like a waste of resources.
This whole storyline is laughably absurd on numerous levels, but google it and you will discover that there are typically 350 combat-ready marines stationed at the newly rebuilt and fortified embassy in Islamabad. That’s in addition to the CIA contingent, who would have their own paramilitary on site for their operations. The marines stationed there are specifically to protect the embassy.
You aren’t going to send even 50 marines to secure the blast site, because Pakistani military would be expected to do that. This is such an idiotic episode of television.
This is actually the second time where Quinn disobeyed an order and it led to disastrous consequences. I think everyone would’ve better off if Quinn had followed through with the hit on Brody. It always bothered me that they never explored that.
Well, Quinn laid out his reasons for not killing Brody to Estes — basically that Brody had (to the CIA’s knowledge) done nothing but help the CIA to kill Abu Nazir, and that killing Brody, an American hero, would make them no better than the terrorists — and then explicitly told Estes that he’d come back and kill him if anyone else killed Brody.
If a Black Ops badass tells you he’ll kill you if anyone else goes through with the order he just “disobeyed”, that tends to put an end to any further discussions.
And I don’t know that declining to kill Brody lead to any “disastrous consequences”…unless you think Brody was somehow involved in the bombing at the CIA (which, God, I wish he were because that would have been interesting and explained quite a bit, but that’s a conversation for another day).
No, I don’t think Brody was involved, but the bombing would not have been possible if Quinn killed Brody. I’m not saying Quinn was wrong in that case (I do agree with Alan that he was wrong in the 2nd case), but that his decision allowed the bombing to happen. I understand his reasons for doing so, but still thought it would be interesting to explore his thoughts about what happened and they never did that.
I guess this is where we disagree: I think the bombing still would have happened if Brody was killed by Quinn. A bomb could have been placed in any car and (apparently) driven right up to the CIA building.
Though I don’t remember if Quinn believed Brody was the bomber or if he believed Carrie and didn’t think Brody was involved.
That was a great episode. I was pretty much on the edge of my seat the whole time.
I like everyone else am wondering what’s next with the terrorists walking down the tunnel. The assumption is that they will shoot the place up. But, after thinking about it, I’m not so sure.I suspect that the goal is to take more hostages as bargaining chips.
After all, the goal for these men seems to be power, especially in Kabul. I wonder if taking the director of the CIA and the ambassador as hostages would be so much more impressive than what he had pulled off before? He’s gotten his men back and with these new hostages he can make a real power play now. Especially knowing that the U.S. will make deals from a position of weakness. This of course would be a big setup for next season.
Or they could just shoot up the place and set the bombs off on the boy. That might be the more obvious thing to happen. :-)
I read that the writers will be introducing Carrie’s mother as a new character in the show. My guess is that the bomb/RPGs blast will leave Carrie severely injured, which causes her mother to appear in the show. The actor who played her father passed away in real life in 2013 so in comes momma.
Carrie’s car was on fire, the outside, it did not blow up like the first car did. The car she was in was protected with steel plating. I watched it a second time, the outside of the car was on fire, it did not blow up.
So, Saul’s “new” glasses contained some sort of homing device for the missles? The show took great pains to note that his captors replaced his rimless glasses with the tortoise-shell frames he put on right before the missle attack.
I think you misinterpreted the significance of the glasses.
Saul took his glasses off when he was on the tarmac during the prisoner exchange. He told Carrie he didn’t want to put them back on because “he didn’t want to watch this happening.” Carrie pocketed them before she finally got him to walk back down the tarmac. Carrie is shown holding them again when they’re in the vehicle on the way back to the embassy. When Redmond says Mira is on the phone, Carrie looks at Saul and hands them back, at which point he takes them, signifying he is ready to re-engage with what’s happening to him.
It’s time for Dennis to perish after a vaguely heroic but totally futile gesture. Odds are the ambassador won’t survive.
I was hoping someone else would remember it but I recall Director Lockhart or some other character also acknowledged that Carey’s instinct to go ahead with the drone strike would have been correct. So I don’t think that it’s as clear as Alan indicates in that unless I’m mistaken through this the writers subsequently muddied the idea that it was just Carrie being emotional. And as for Alan’s concern that Quinn falling for Carrie being random, well, I’ve fallen for plenty of Carries in my life and it only feels head smacking stupid when you look back at it years later!
No “Homeland” for two weeks? Not necessarily. I heard Showtime has a secret tunnel. All we have to do is create a diversion, sneak in, ransack the top execs’ offices for screeners and then make our escape in three different cars on three different roads.
Carrie and Saul will survive as their car In the middle of convoy escaped the hits. Quinn will contact her and advise as to the embassy attack. Carrie will seek refuge in the Pakistani anti terrorism chiefs house as the CIA safe house has been compromised. Tasneem will deduce that Carrie is hiding in his house and we are in for a proper bitchy showdown. Thats how i think it will go. Bring it on.
Edge of my seat and I had given up on them!
We’re enjoying this season a great deal. I have rarely seen my wife so deliriously happy as when she thought Brody was BACK. And then she was crushed.
But I have a question. I am confused. After the prisoner exchange and the Taliban presumably scurried off with their pals, and the Americans were show leaving, there was a brief scene where the Taliban prisoners were shown BACK IN THE HANGER, and a Pakistani guy was having them uncuffed.
I would have thought the orange guys would be with their Taliban buddies hauling through the desert. WHY were they in the hanger with the Pakistani guys?
I was wondering the same thing.
Because Homeland.
The ISI is more corrupt than we’ve been shown? Although Oman’s reason is good, too :-D
I’m not sure we saw the prisoners leaving the airfield? I guess you presumed they left in the van that brought Saul, but I don’t think that was the case. My guess is that the prisoners were turned over to the ISI, who uncuffed them and then turned them over to Haqqani’s guys.
Having said that, I did for a second think that there was something fishy going on when we saw that scene. But even Homeland doesn’t need to telegraph the ISI working with the Taliban anymore than it already has with the chick.
@DAN3320: Yes, I would have thought that the released prisoners would have rode off with their Taliban buddies. After all, ISI was standing with the American side of the exchange.
I guess that after the Americans left that the Taliban and ISI got together in the hangar. But it was very strange that the orange suits were still standing in a straight line with hands still cuffed. I would have thought there would be grinning and backslapping and high fiving etc.
When I first saw it, I initially thought that it was a scene from earlier that had been deleted and then gotten mistakenly put back in at the wrong place. I don’t know. No big deal I guess. Need to quit obsessing. Maybe in a year or two.
And yes, DEZBOT, certainly some elements of the ISI are in league with the Taliban, but when they were all back at the hangar wasn’t Carrie’s Colonel buddy still there to see everybody taking a meeting that would have been not in line with official doctrine?
And also yes, OMAN’s comment is a powerful and probable jewel of brevity and sanity. Two things that I lack.
Thank you FRACKING FRACK for wondering the same thing.
I don’t recall if the colonel was still there or not. I only remember the head ISI guy being there and ordering them all uncuffed.
Same here. I’m going to put this question behind me now, and hope that the next episode provides Quinn an opportunity to slay hordes of foe using his awesome ninja assassin training and a satisfying selection of secret agent guy weapons.
Carrie: “Oh Quinn, we’d all be dead and stuff without you. Hold me.” Etc.
I think they forgot something in this episode. I posted an image of the missing moment here: [imgur.com]
Speaking of the scene when Quinn overrules Carrie on the air strike, the bigger issue is to believe the actual director of the CIA is standing in the room and no one defers to him or asks his opinion on something involving his predassessor. I’m to believe two subordinates are going to decide the fate of Saul and Haqqani while the director stands by silent?
Lockhart wasnt in the room (or even in the country) when Quinn overruled Carrie. He actually asked Quinn and others about it later.
“Given everything that’s happened since then, and Saul’s own request, everyone but Mira probably would have been much better off had Quinn not disobeyed her orders.”
I certainly see your point, but I don’t think the show would have been better off.
Dammit, where’s Fara? She’s such a qt 3.14
Alan, I’ve missed your posts on Homeland and hope you will start reviewing it weekly again.
I agree with you that the last two episodes have been the best of the season. Overall this season has been a welcome return to a long of the show’s strengths. Season 1 was, up to the last episode where the showrunners made the mistake of not killing Brody, absolutely fabulous. Season 2 had ups (e.g. to name a few: everything about Q&A; the introduction of Quinn) and downs (e.g. the lack of believability of Brody as a Congressman; the hit and run) but more ups than downs and overall was a solid season, though not at the level of excellence of Season 1. Season 3 had more downs than ups, but did have some good moments. And Season 4 certainly has had a lot more ups than downs (e.g. a lot of missed opportunities in developing characters like Tasneem, the lack of exploration of Carrie’s pattern of seduction as her go to technique; the fact that the overruling of Carrie wasn’t explored at all). And if the last two episodes are any indication, the show is moving in a great direction.
All this said, I have to strongly disagree with you regard Quinn’s feelings for Carrie. I have felt since Season 2 that Carrie and Quinn have amazing chemistry and that Quinn was drawn to Carrie. I think the way his feelings were exposed early this season was clunky and unrealistic. The character and the audience deserved better. And what bugs me that I know the show can and has done better and could have done better in this case. And not only would it have made for a better more interesting storyline for Quinn (why is he drawn to her? In what ways is positive for him, in what ways is it unhealthy?) and for Quinn and Carrie (can two people with a lot of unhealthy coping mechanisms come together and form a health relationship?), but also for the spy stories. If Quinn and Carrie’s relationship was more elegantly moved forward, Quinn’s overriding of Carrie’s order on the drone strike would have had so many more layers. I hope the showrunners will give Quinn and Carrie, individually and as humans in an evolving relationship (which *might* move in a more romantic direction), the kind of writing and story arcs and smooth character development that we know from Season 1 that the show is capable of.
So there’s a secret tunnel in and out of the embassy that everyone knows about but yet isn’t guarded? And a blast that they don’t know anything about drives every US marine off the embassy compound.
And does our big bad have to be a doppelganger for Vincent Gallo?
After the prisoner exchange, why didn’t we bomb the cars with the prisoners?