‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Now We’re Even’: Canadian chopper

Early in “Now We’re Even,” Future Ted tells his kids that the security guard did get famous, and will get to that later – then pauses, admits that he likely won’t ever get to that later, and lays out the guy’s story in a couple of perfunctory sentences. It was a self-aware gag about how many similar teases Future Ted has dropped in the past, and about how often the show has struggled to pay them off properly.
It’s a struggle that the meta joke couldn’t really obscure, as a good chunk of “Now We’re Even” was devoted to contriving a way to explain the flash-forward of Ted in a green dress from last season’s “The Mermaid Theory.” When Bays and Thomas did their group interview at press tour, they acknowledged that sometimes they set up teases knowing exactly how they’ll pay off, and other times as a way to challenge themselves. That day, and in other interviews, Craig Thomas acknowledged that the green dress fit into the latter category, and that they were still trying to figure out a solution.
And it’s not that the solution they came up with was terrible. It just felt perfunctory, in the same way that, say, the goat payoff did back in the day. It was the writers being in a place where they had to put up or shut up, and they put up the bare minimum: Ted puts on the dress to win a bet of sorts, but really to help cheer up Barney as he grapples with the anxiety that comes with being madly in love with a stripper. It’s fine, and it fits what we know of Ted and Barney and Quinn, but it’s just… there.
And while I’m sure many of you will provide good counter-examples in the comments, I’m struggling to think of an instance where Future Ted gave us one of his “but we’ll get to that” hints and the time-delayed explanation lived up to the speculation. They’re not usually aggravating, but they’re also not usually worth the fuss or the wait. And given that the entire series is built around the biggest “but we’ll get to that” of all in Ted’s life, I can almost see why we might be waiting until the final episode of the series – maybe even the final moments of the series – before The Mother turns up.
It’s like what Lindelof and Cuse used to talk about with “Lost,” where fans spent so much time speculating on answers to everything that the real answers were inevitably going to be disappointing.(*) After all this hype, all these hints and all our speculation, how could The Mother in the flesh not turn out to be a disappointment? I think the show’s better off just bringing her on-stage already, making her a character and throwing out all these temporal games once and for all, but I at least understand the concern. If we only have to spend an episode with The Mother – or if we only meet her for, say, 15 seconds as Ted looks at her in awe and Bob Saget says, “And that, kids, is how I met your mother!” – then there’s no time to be disappointed.
(*) Which doesn’t necessarily excuse some of those answers (you know the one in particular I’m referring to), but even some of the less esoteric ones seemed anti-climactic by the time we got there.
And if I’ve spent so much time on the green dress, the security guard gag, and the whole Future Ted foreshadowing issue, it’s because the rest of “Now We’re Even” was pretty forgettable. Not bad, but tired. I liked the city holding its breath as Robin had to land the chopper, and Barney’s confession about how Quinn’s job really makes him feel was yet another chance for Neil Patrick Harris to show off his dramatic chops, but I don’t imagine this one is going to require revisiting anytime soon.
What did everybody else think? Were you satisfied with how and why Ted wound up in drag? On the whole, would you rather the show cool it with the hints about the future, or is that too much part of the foundation? And can you think of a good example of something teased long ago by Future Ted that pleased you with how it paid off?
I dug this one. Loved the constant cutaways to the title cards labeling Barney’s description of the upcoming night. The Marshall/Lily subplot was utterly forgettable though it’s always nice to see Ranjit. I don’t think it really matters much how well these things pay off. Everybody has memorable little events that ultimately don’t matter nearly as much as the big events they fall between. This season has just been filled with little detours on the way to the big event that is going to be Barney’s wedding. Which is in itself an event that’s a detour on the way to Ted meeting The Mother. This show has more than earned my patience at this point and enjoyable little detours like this one are a pleasure along the way as we reach the end.
Well, I’m the target for moderately obscure Genesis reunion jokes, so they got me there.
sorry, “target demographic”.
Did anyone think that Ted’s text to Robin was douchey?
I thought it was nice of Ted to put aside their differences for a second to let her know that he’s glad she is alive and well.
The only bit that seemed douchey is why put it in three separate texts?
Only reason it showed up as three separate texts was for television dramatic effect. Be honest, does anyone own a phone where the texts pop up as conversation bubbles?
are you kidding? everybody with an iphone gets their texts in conversation bubbles
Hmmmmmm
Yes, but, Dee, Robin had a blackberry in her hand and the text sound notification was a blackberry sound notification and blackberry does *not* give you text messages in bubble format like, say, an iphone. So….that bugged me a little bit, too…
So the writers like to challenge themselves huh. How about they figure out a “work around” the whole “Aunt Robin” fiasco. Can we get a “challenge accepted” on that one?
Not sure what you are talking about. He refers to her as “Aunt Robin” for the same reason Barney as “Uncle Barney”. They are his close friends. It is pretty common for people to have their kids call their close friends Aunt and Uncle.
I thought Bry was talking about the strangeness of explaining in detail to your kids how absolutely in love with Aunt Robin you were (and The Mother being OK with him being so close to his ex that she’s “Aunt Robin”).
I think Bry means how do we work around the “Aunt Robin” fiasco and forget that happened allowing Robin to be the mother.
Truthfully I think it goes along with the theory (which seems less possible now) that the mother is Barney’s sister and Barney and Robin married. Thus making her Aunt Robin.
I had honestly completely forgotten about that mystery until Barney mentioned his own trip in the green dress. In the context of the episode it was a funny, sweet gesture between Ted and Barney, a relationship that has had one of the more interesting arcs throughout the life of the show. As a longform mystery, again, eh, it was OK. I’ve never really liked the mystery and game playing of this show, so when one is disappointing I find it pretty easy to shrug off. Solid episode. Loved the title cards.
Why I didnt like is that this was basically two weeks in a row where Barney professes his love for Quinn. We already knew last week that he loved Quinn because they ended the episode by breaking the mugs. This episode added nothing to that.
Yeah Ken, but this week Barney is professing his love for Quinn to Ted as opposed to Quinn. This week had a different dynamic from last week when the payoff scene was Barney & Quinn breaking mugs together. This week the payoff is Ted in a green dress and the whole Ted/Barney bromance. What was Barney supposed to add to that?
Just as a word of warning, I’m fairly certain one of the next couple of episodes will have Barney confronting Quinn about her job and how he doesn’t like her doing it anymore.
This episode leads us to the wedding of Barney and Quinn, as Quinn said earlier she would quit her job as a stripper, when she gets married.
If i had to grade it, i would place on it a B- or C+ if im generous, it had some ok jokes, but it was for the most part forgettable, but i did like the Barney storyline, because from the beginning i was like “yes, dating a stripper can have certain things to brag about, but also having a girlfriend whose daily job is stripping for other mens is (probably) no picnic either.”.. and having someone, even as cocky and superconfident as Barney admit that felt very real.
.. really? When Barney poured his heart out to Ted, I felt no sympathy at all.
There has been no bigger douchebag towards women than Barney, and now I’m supposed to go all gooey because he’s on the other side for once? Give me a break.
I must be new, which answer from “Lost” is the one you’re referring to?
Yeah, I’m blanking here. I’d like to know what it is as well. Seems like there’s a few options…
The one about “who was shooting at Sawyer in the outrigger canoe while they were bouncing around through time”. That one never got answered and Lindelof/Cuse basically told Alan not to expect payoff for that one due to lack of time.
I just thought Alan was talking about *the* mystery (Why they’re on the island, what it all means, the reveal in the last episode). And he calls it “you know what” because there was such fan disappointment.
MGRABOIS nailed it with the “outrigger” question.
No. Pool of golden light.
The Lost comparison is interesting, but I would say the “mysteries” set up in HIMYM completely pale in comparison to the “mysteries” set up in Lost. All of Lost was based on paying off the mysteries they set up. To me, Lost was thus a collasal failure for not paying off those mysteries (and please, nobody respond with “but Lost was really about the characters”). If HIMYM ends the way Alan described above, with Ted meeting the mother for 15 secs, I don’t really think it would diminish the series as a whole.
@Brian: Well said eg Lost. While I’m definitely in the “introduce the mother so we can get to know her” camp, a last second, last episode reveal wouldn’t diminish this series the way the lack of narrative resolution diminishes Lost as a whole.
Better show with the Lost analogy this week has to be ‘The Simpsons’ – Homer was living on his new treadmill, complete with TV monitor/Netflix subscription, watching ‘Stranded’ while Marge gave him cr@p for him mocking her when she wanted to watch the show in its first run.
@Brian: A large part of Lost, no matter how much you ask me not to say it, was indeed about the characters. That doesn’t change the fact that the writers’ failure to pay off all the mysteries does indeed constitute a failure, but calling Lost per se a “colossal failure” is a statement I would label extreme and unfair. S1 was legen – wait for it – dary, and S2, S4, the end of S3 and parts of S5 were awesome. @Teebore: Revealing the Mother in the last 15 secs wouldn’t diminish the show as a whole, but it would make a complete mockery of its premise. Before she becomes the mother of his children, the mother has to first be “some chick” (or, Barney’s half-sister), then cute, then Ted’s date, then his girlfriend, then the mother of his children. Anything else would be a cheat. How I Met Some Chick Who Turned Out To Be Your Mother would fail to get the message of how awesome she is for Ted across to the audience.
Emma: I understand what you are saying. Did I enjoy, for example, Season 2 of Lost at the time? Without question. But most of that enjoyment was based in the idea that the mysteries and twists they were laying out were super cool to dissect, and were going to be even cooler to think about once the finale happened and all the threads came together. Thus, when those threads came nowhere close to coming together, Season 2 was retroactively ruined for me.
Moreover my problem with the “its about the characters” argument regarding Lost, is that I don’t totally understand what it means. Doesn’t every show that has characters in it automatically about the characters? That being said, Lost was, first and wayyyy formost, about figuring out what the heck was going on with that island, why so much weird stuff happened on it, and why it was important in the grand scheme of things. Thus, if there were an “about the characters” spectrum, Lost would fall way towards the “NOT ABOUT THE CHARACTERS AT ALL” side of said spectrum.
Bringing it back to HIMYM, if we were to use that same “About the Characters” spectrum HIMYM would fall closer to the “IT IS ABOUT THE CHARACTERS” side, and thus, how they wrap things up, is less important to me in the grand scheme of things.
Re: a good payoff: It isn’t exactly what you described but I always liked how we saw Ted get ready for his non first date with Stella and then later actually saw the (non) date.
I had no idea this green dress was because of something done in prior episodes. If I didn’t read your review, I probably would have never known. But I’m glad Bays and Carter made this episode.
I’ve been pretty critical of HIMYM this entire season (mainly because it’s been GOD AWFUL) but I really enjoyed this episode because it reminded of seasons 1-5 HIMYM. Just classic silliness. The episodes in 2012 have been pretty solid.
That being said I still wish the show would just introduce The Mother and then still continue the show. Even if the basic premise of re-telling the kids of how he did meet their mom is gone, if this show ever wants to go back to being the amazing sitcom it once was, we NEED to meet The Mother already
I agree with Adam K. I didn’t remember any tease of the green dress, so it was a funny moment and not at all disappointing for me. And overall the episode felt more like an older HIMYM than anything else this season.
NPH stole the show when he admitted how miserable he was when Quinn was at work. And the Marshall/Lilly storyline worked for me because my wife is pregnant and I didn’t realize she will be having those dreams herself so we had our own Q+A during commercial breaks.
It was fun watching Barney and Ted have some stupid, pointless fun together and then Ted be there to help his friend out.
Good episode – good heart, some good jokes.
The drag felt really contrived, it worked, but it felt forced. All in all, the episode was just okay. Not a terrible episode, but nothing I’m going to be clamoring at to watch again any time soon.
Agree on this. An alright episode but nothing amazing and not one that I would really re-watch soon.
Also: jeers to the CBS promo monkeys for spoiling the “who was Lily dreaming about” gag, by showing Rajit at the door while Lily turned vermillion.
I laughed all the way through this one. And seriously don’t remember the green dress from whatever episode it was in and really don’t care that much. I have never spent time “speculating” about HIMYM. It’s just not that kind of show for me. I saved that for shows like Battlestar Galactica, andFringe, and Homeland. Sure HIMYM throws out these little teases but I just don’t sit around memorizing them and waiting for them to reappear and pay off. There are a few that have and that’s been fun but I really could care about the green dress pay off. I just thought it was a funny moment when Ted was trying to get the girls’ number. Maybe that’s why some people are constantly disappointed in this show. It just isn’t a big deal to me. It’s not a mystery show nor does it present itself as such. A show like Lost set’s itself up to be investigated and speculated about. Of course after 8 episodes of Lost I knew the writers were just jerking the audience around and quit that show. Turns out I was right.
I totally agree. I found this one really funny. I have always been a fan of the show and will watch old episodes on DVD from time to time, but I’ve never been too taken with the “big mystery.” I just watch it as a funny and silly little sitcom. I remembered the green dress joke when we saw Barney doing it, and I realized where it was going, but I still laughed at it. I feel like the joke probably would have landed better with more people if it hadn’t been teased and had all that speculation built up around it, but it still landed and it was still funny. I guess you’re better off just watching this show for what it is, and not getting caught up in the teases and mysteries and whatnot. I know I enjoy it more since I stopped speculating.
I loved the green dress pay off, It was forced but I love the payoff of anything set up earlier. I plan to re watch this episode soon, but just to compare it to the setup in “The Mermaid Theory”. Until the Ranjeet reveal I thought Lily’s sex dreams where about Marshall’s father but I liked the way it played. The Robin Ted moment was sweet, easily the best moment of the episode.
I liked that Lily finally got a story.
I do wish the writers would give her a story that does not deal with her bodily functions and/or make her seem mean spirited or manipulative. Sometimes I wonder why Marshall fell in love with Lily and why the gang is still friends with her after all of her manipulating.
Whatever happened to her credit card problems? It’s never even been mentioned jokingly.
Marshall took a high paying lawyer job and I think they got out of it.
Apparently she doesn’t have the shopping addiction any more either.
I was disappointed with how the green dress story came to be. The whole points system between Ted and Barney was really contrived from the get-go. (Why were they even keeping points in the first place??) I think the writers could have done a littler more with Barney and Lily in this episode. After all, around this time Lily is supposed to be having some pregnancy body issues. Just that fact that there wasn’t even a slight nod to that shows that the writers were completely lost and just crapped this storyline out at the eleventh hour.
With that said, I always liked those moments of “but we’ll get to that later.” Maybe because I’m starting to heartily dislike the show, but they have always given me something to look forward to and a reason to keep watching. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but even when the explanation is an obvious last-minute throw-together, I still feel that nostalgia and connection that I’ve felt in a few episodes way back when. I admired the way the writers have kept true to how a father would talk to his kids: such as “eating sandwiches”, glossing over some of the sexual parts, and saying, “But we’ll get to that later.”
That’s why I’m just trying to appreciate the show as a whole and covering my ears and singing during the bad parts. HIMYM has too good a concept for me to just criticize and abandon because of downhill script writing.
As for the times when the pay-off was pretty good: I disagree with the goat storyline. What I liked most about how Future Ted brought up the goat is that it wasn’t so much about “How the f- is there a goat in the bathroom?” as it was “What is going to happen between Robin and Ted that will result in Robin living with him next year?” In that sense, you didn’t really care about the “pay-off” because you just wanted to know “why” not “how”.
So, back with the green dress, I think it’s better if we go back to that “Mermaid Theory” episode and realize that the whole bit with the allusion to the future was for the sake of showing us that in the near future, Lily will finally get pregnant–not so much that Ted will be wearing a dress. In that sense, the green dress bit would have gone down earlier in the pregnancy (or I guess earlier in the third trimester).
“The whole points system between Ted and Barney was really contrived from the get-go. (Why were they even keeping points in the first place??)”
That’s exactly the point. It’s just Barney being Barney and Ted playing along.
But it’s not as ridiculously funny as his “challenge accepted” stunts. This one was just, like I said, way too forced. Just the fact that I STILL can’t remember what the whole betting and one-upping was about shows how lazy of an idea this was.
Not the best episode, but Ted in a dress for two minutes was funnier than both episodes of Work It combined!
Am I the only one that liked the goat payoff? No, it was never going to be QUITE as perfect as we’d have liked, but it gave me a lot of laughs at the time (for some reason it’s Lilly on the roof asking Robin about Barney in bed, around a goat, that sticks with me) and was still funnier than it would have been without the previous mention, I think.
I love the goat payoff. I thought it was funny and silly and hilarious. The image of the goat choking Ted remains probably the biggest laugh I’ve ever gotten from the show. It was choreographed just right as far as I’m concerned. I do love that episode — possibly my favorite ever in the series — so maybe that’s one reason, but I just thought they nailed it exactly right. I’m always surprised when people talk about it being a letdown.
Now this green dress? That I can get on board with as kind of silly, although I didn’t hate that storyline completely.
Was anyone else expecting that Barney would realize that he really loved Robin as he watched the helicopter coverage? I can’t imagine how Barney’s bride would be anyone else but Quinn at this point.
Hey I think he realized that he still loves Robin. His face while watching the news tells everything. He tries to say something, maybe “I love you”? :)) I hope so. The bride will be Quinn, because Barney thinks Robin doesn’t love him as she chose Kevin over him. On the other side, I really think, that Robin didn’t want to marry Kevin, that’s why she told him she will never have a baby. Robin doesn’t love Ted either, Barney remains :) I hope so. She was dreaming about two children from Barney, while she thought she was pregnant, so I think she has to confess it very soon, that Barney is her MAN!
I suppose the biggest problem was that I had absolutely no recollection that the green dress had been foreshadowed….
Me neither. I think it’s a combination of having so many of these “I’ll get back to that”-things to keep track of, and that, as Alan says, they generally don’t pay off – making me as a viewer think “whatever” when a new one comes up.
I didn’t like this episode – I barely laughed the whole time. I am a very loyal fan of the show but I didn’t remember the green dress – I can’t keep track of all of the teasers so I stopped trying. I did like Barney coming clean on his feelings about Quin, and I feel like this is clearly leading up to them getting married and him telling her she doesn’t have to work.
I half-expected there to be a “reverse-psych” moment where a woman carrying a yellow umbrella approached green-dress-Ted while Bob Saget uttered those immortal words everyone’s waiting to hear.
Wasn’t great, but was fine. Had some nice jokes. Had Barney being ‘awesome’ doing something other than banging chicks (which has been a real issue since about season four). Had nice emotional moments. Got a return of a favorite recurring character in Ranjit. I probably won’t remember it for too long, but heck man, after 7 years, it is hard to remember any episode. I think that happens to almost every show. For me, a good HIMYM season now is one where I don’t remember its bad moments all that much, and to me, Season 7 has been just that. It is not close to what the show was in S1-2 (which were truly great), but it is better than what it was in S5-6.
Also, I add Robin screaming to my list of “things that are never not funny”
Frankly, I had completely forgotten about the green dress, that’s how bad things have gotten for this show. I care less and less about everything with each passing mind game they play. This episode wasn’t awful or anything, but I did find myself feeling disappointed every time the action turned to Lily and Marshall. Lily really ruins things for me, her character is such an energy suck.
Im glad you brought up the Lost analogy which I mentioned in the comments to last week’s show. I’ve forgotten most of the thinks they’ve alluded to. So when they’re paid off, most of the significance is lost. Theyve done a good job in making shows while not advancing the storyline but thats come at a price. This will go down as a good show – could have been great.
things*
I feel like Carter and Bays are sort of afraid to actually cast the mother and make her a character because they have had such bad reactions to most of the gang’s love interests in the past. They’ve made casting mistakes (the girl who played Zoe was terrible, though so was the character) but they’ve also blown it with actors who could work (Sarah Chalke)or been unable to make the character worth careing about (everyone who has ever dated Robin or Barney). There track record isn’t good and they’ve blown it so many different ways that I think there gunshy at this point, especially with the added build up as you mentioned.
And if I’ve spent so much time on the green dress, the security guard gag, and the whole Future Ted foreshadowing issue, it’s because the rest of “Now We’re Even” was pretty forgettable. Not bad, but tired. I liked the city holding its breath as Robin had to land the chopper, and Barney’s confession about how Quinn’s job really makes him feel was yet another chance for Neil Patrick Harris to show off his dramatic chops, but I don’t imagine this one is going to require revisiting anytime soon.
You know.. I don’t normally comment but you know it’s a 20 min show right? The packed a ton in there in my opinion.
I do wish they’d get off this “stripper” thing though. I was married to one (and have dated others) and the entire story arc has been completely against what really happens. If I went around telling my friends “I’m dating a stripper!” like Barney did then I’d expect I wouldn’t be dating one much longer.
I thought this was one of the best since The Ducky Tie.
I didn’t even remember him in a green dress in The Mermaid Theory, and I’m as a big a fan of this show as you’re likely to find on the internets.
I thought Alan was referring to Buddhist Purgatory.
I think after the blond girl who divorced The Captain, whose name I’ve already thankfully forgotten, the writers aren’t relying on new talent to make us believe Barney is in love. They’re relying on NPH for that and I think he pulled it off here.
I think Marshall in a fedora on his wedding was a good ‘we’ll get to that later’ kind of moment, but I can’t think of any others off the top of my head.
Truthfully I thought it was a wasted opportunity. They could have at least given a little suspense to Robin landing the helicopter. Instead it was resolved immediately and the rest of the episode felt jammed together.
I too, had no recollection of Ted being in a green dress from before. I suppose that’s how little the last few seasons have meant to me.
But does no one remember or does it not count in the episode “I Heart NJ” when Barney has that awesome bit that Ted misses where he’s in a dress and glasses and says “Tonight, I pick up a lesbian.”? That was more hilarious in 5 seconds than anything about him sleeping with someone as he had a dress on.
I wish they’d just introduce the mother already and make her a character. At least change up the format. It couldn’t turn out too much worse than these mediocre seasons lately, can they?
What the hhell with robin. whose friend is she?
