Review: Idris Elba continues to rise above BBC America’s ‘Luther’

It's such a pleasure to watch Idris Elba periodically return to television as British cop John Luther that it can be easy to ignore for a moment what a mess “Luther” the show is around him.
The mystery series, which returns to BBC America for a four-night run beginning tonight at 10, is a fantastic showcase for “The Wire” alum Elba. The brilliant, damaged homicide detective who has far too much in common with the killers he chases is a very familiar archetype, but one the right actor with the right material can still work magic with. As FBI profiler Will Graham, one of the originators of the trope, Hugh Dancy's doing great work on NBC's “Hannibal,” and Elba is riveting as he does his bow-legged strut through the streets of London, making amazing intuitive leaps and engaging in dangerous gambits to find and stop the bad guys. Luther's not an original character, but he's a memorable one, and the short commitment of a British TV season allows Elba to keep taking breaks from his busy movie career to do the show.
But oh, those bad guys! We're three seasons in, and “Luther” creator Neil Cross continues to fetishize his killers' crimes in the same way they in turn fetishize their victims. The British accents create the illusion of classiness, but “Luther” falls prey to the same Awesome Serial Killers Are Awesome ethos that infects “Criminal Minds,” “The Following” and most other shows in the genre that aren't “Hannibal.” (“Hannibal” avoids these pitfalls both by being so imaginative with its killers' methods that it feels more like science fiction than a police procedural, and by having a sense of humor most of these other shows lack.) “Luther” relishes images of its killers popping out from under beds or from inside closet doors as helpless victims squeal in terror (and virtually never dial 999, even when there's ample opportunity to do so), and the chunks of each episode dealing with the killers rather than Luther's hunt for them are unpleasant in the extreme.
Cross could be making an argument that crimes this nasty require a brilliant rule-breaking cop like Luther to solve, but the writing gets very muddled whenever we're asked to question Luther's ethics. The new season has Luther's partner Justin Ripley (Warren Brown) approached by a pair of internal affairs cops who believe Luther has gone too far over the line, but they're so shady that we're never meant to take their concerns seriously, even if we sympathize with Ripley's doubts. And the brief season's second half has Luther going up against a vigilante who's killing criminals who escaped justice on technicalities.
The killer comes face to face with Luther at one point and asks if he's ever been tempted to take the law into his own hands in this way, and Luther insists he doesn't have the right to do that… even though the very first episode of “Luther” opens with Luther letting a pedophile fall to his death when he could have easily saved him, and has featured other situations where Luther at a minimum puts bad guys in positions to be killed by others.
Either the investigation into Luther or the vigilante's campaign could have asked interesting questions about what our hero is really doing, and made the audience question its sympathies for him. Instead, like “Dexter” (which is limping through its farewell season), the show doesn't want anything but adoration for its charismatic leading man.
And Elba's fabulous, particularly in the all-too-brief moments in the series when Luther gets to interact with Ruth Wilson's clever sociopath Alice Morgan. (Even though we're always meant to take Alice seriously, Wilson's presence adds a light touch the rest of the show desperately lacks.)
But he and Wilson deserve a better, and smarter, show than the one they've been a part of the last few years. (“Luther” always suffers from wobbly plotting, and the season's closing minutes require an entire suspension bridge to hold up the audience's disbelief.)
Having to only do a handful of episodes a year keeps Elba coming back. Having to watch only a handful of episodes does the same for me; if “Luther” were substantially longer, I wouldn't have the patience for it. Four hours is brief enough that the joy of seeing Elba back on TV outweighs the silliness of “Luther” as a whole.
You’re absolutely right Alan. I’m here in the UK so I’ve seen it and without spoiling, I found myself watching certain episodes just thinking “Man, for what LOOKS like a great show, this surely doesn’t FEEL like one”.
Wilson I love and Elba is great but writing-wise it needs some help.
Agreed. The slasher movie theatrics of the first episode turned a friend off for good, he didn’t come back for episode 2. The writing is pretty bad sadly. Love the theme song tho!
I’m pumped for the new season, but I think 4 episodes is kind of a gyp. I know a lot of people fawn over the UK model of having a handful of episodes every once in awhile, but I think that 4 hours just isn’t enough to get immersed back into this world. We’ve all pretty much agreed that 22 episodes spread between September and May is overkill, but all of the great cable dramas over the past decade have pretty much proven that 10 to 13 episodes, aired over a period of a few months, is the perfect formula for getting us immersed the the world of the show, without getting stagnant.
Once again, the question arises as to whether BBC America viewers will have a different experience of the show (with 10% or more of it edited out for commercials), though in this instance, one wonders if that experience might be an improved one.
If you’re willing to pay, you may be able to get the full show. For previous BBCA shows (Broadchurch, Inside Men, etc.), a longer version has been available on services such as iTunes and Vudu. Episodes are usually available the day after the initial broadcast (although one Broadchurch episode was available the day before!).
It would be nice if Alan and other reviewers would indicate which version they are reviewing.
I’m watching the screeners that BBC America sent me. Sometimes, these are exactly what will air on the channel. (I’m told that’s the case with Broadchurch, for instance.) Sometimes, these are just the original BBC edits and aren’t reflective of what’s going to air on the channel. It is rarely clear without repeated inquiries.
Your DVR player has a timer on it, right? If these episodes run 59 minutes, they’re uncut. I guess BBCA has stopped labeling their screeners with the “U.K. version – not edited for U.S.” parenthetical. I guess further it’s because they never send any other version.
Alan how come BBC America sent you Broadchurch? That was an ITV show over here, and broadcast with commercial breaks.
I agree with most of the comments here about Luther, although I will say it had fantastic location work and a gritty sense of London’s East End that you don’t generally get. All too often you just see the tourist’s version.
“how come BBC America sent you Broadchurch? That was an ITV show over here, and broadcast with commercial breaks.”
Because BBC America is airing it here. Not all of their programming is from the BBC.
For what it’s worth, for Season 2, BBCA put Luther in a 90-minute program slot, filling out the last 10 or 15 minutes with a short ‘making of’ documentary. I believe that this is the first time that BBCA will be showing an edited version.
This is the main reason I watch almost nothing first run on BBCA. They will edit even the most innocuous writing or gag. Top Gear is stripped of many of it’s silly gags because even a drawing of a penis is too much. When you get to stronger drama and comedy they are just cut, edited and generally ruined by forcible time constraints or censorship. Luther will be on Netflix within a year. I’ll wait.
Just for the record: Last night’s broadcast included 9:15 of non-program material, which means 8:15 was cut from the original 59-minute show.
“Awesome Serial Killers Are Awesome” is a good phrase for it. I watched the first season of Luther, and though I like Elba and I love Wilson, as a whole it was just gross and depressing. That kind of reveling in violence and death doesn’t thrill me, it makes me a little ill.
So many people rave about this show, I’m glad I have your review to keep me from going back and sampling it again. It doesn’t sound like anything has really changed from the first season.
Not a spoiler but ever since watching the finale a few weeks back, I can’t get “Never Gonna Give You Up” by The Black Keys out of my head. I thought the season was messy as well but there were some amazing moments.
Can’t remember the plotting was so bad in previous seasons, but this season was ridiculous and not in a good way. And with the ending being as it is I wouldn’t mind if this was the final season. Idris, Warren and Alice is what still made enjoyable though.
Completely agree. I had previously recommended the first two seasons to friends (mainly on the strengths of the performances) with the caveat that the writing wobbled between absurd and entertainingly absurd, but this season the writing seemed to veer between merely terrible and offensively terrible. I thought the last episode was the strongest of the bunch, and I’m happy to let it serve as a send-off for these characters.
Absolutely; I also agree. I had to fast-forward through the slasher movie bits. And unfortunately, Alice isn’t in this series often enough. Let’s hope they don’t beat this dead horse anymore – and the final scene can be the actual ending of the show.
Except it’s not the send off.
Idris and series creator Neil Cross have confirmed that a feature-length movie is on the way!
Well, if it’s Luther and Alice having wacky adventures abroad – I’m all in. Anything else… yawn.
A movie sounds good: Luther and Alice in Wonderland
If I’m following correctly, the Luther movie will be a prequel based on Neil Cross’s book “LUTHER: The Calling.”
I just watched the first and second seasons and although I was impressed with Idris Elba’s performance, I wasn’t impressed with the show overall. The first season telegraphs the “surprising” plot reveals to a ridiculous degree, so that I was always steps ahead of the supposed genius lead. The second season doesn’t fall into that trap as much but the plots go way beyond credible and Luther makes some truly dumb decisions.
Same boat. Combination of seeing that Alan was going to discuss the show on an upcoming podcast AND seeing that the 3rd season was going to debut soon led me to binge watch the first two seasons on Netflix. This has been sitting in my to-do pile for a long time. After the first season I sent sent an emergency email to my friends to not waste their time.
I’ll keep watching, b/c I’m stupid like that, but wow, talk about wasting great performances with just mediocre writing. Silly, even.
Also, can we stop having shows (the great Hannibal is another culprit) pretend like the super crazy serial killer types are common. It doesn’t make sense that one city, much less one cop, would get all these unique killers. They are few and far between.
Luther gets the “crazy serial killer types” because that’s his job. In the beginning of season 2, he was transferred to DSU Schenk’s new division: Serious and Serial Crimes.
If you want to experience “Luther” in another medium, pick up the book “LUTHER: The Calling”. It’s fantastic. I mean, I got it for my birthday on 9/11 last year and by dinner on 9/12 I was done with it.
@Ed: ‘Luther gets the “crazy serial killer types” because that’s his job.’
Sure… but you don’t have to use Google to make a rough estimate as to how many “crazy serial killer types” the UK has per decade. The discrepancy to real statistics is even more ludicrous than on US series.
Thanks for this, Alan – neither I nor my viewing party could finish the final episode – even Alice felt completely off (which leads me to believe this is the reason why she wasn’t involved hardly in the last season; Cross no longer knew how to write her). The season seemed to completely ignore the last -where was the surrogate daughter? Where was Mark? These elements not part of the police world were what grounded Luther the character and the show – and of course allowed a main plot point of both seasons previous, that the personal bleeding into the police or the police devouring the personal caused disaster. I don’t quite get why Cross always wants to contrast Luther with another woman (Zoe, the daughter figure, the blonde) when that dynamic can never be as great as Luther/Alice. Luther does need to be made ‘real’ through his interactions with others, but that doesn’t have to happen via an emotional connection with a woman necessarily. And this season trying to force that with the blonde was especially disappointing, as she was not an embodied character but clearly *just* a love interest from the beginning (to the point that I obviously do not remember her name).
Yeah. I didn’t mention the strange disappearance of the surrogate daughter in my comment below because I thought it might be straddling the line on being a spoiler and I know how sensitive people are about that sort of thing. But this was striking. They spent a whole season creating this relationship that opened up a whole series of narrative avenues and a season later, it was like it all happened in a parallel universe.
I certainly get that actors move on or that writers want to tell different sorts of stories between seasons but that sort of omission, where previously important characters are just completely “disappeared,” is particularly glaring and a bit of an insult to the viewer.
Maybe Jenny went to Belize?
I think your assessment is nail on the head Alan. I actually find the show tremendously enjoyable in moments. Certainly every moment with Alice Morgan on the screen is just a great deal of fun.
On the other hand, there are so many moments when the show doesn’t even try to make sense – when it just throws in characters and scenarios that are meant to create a sense of menace without even a nod to narrative consistency or integrity.
Honestly its more than a bit bizarre. With all that it has going for it, especially its very talented cast, it doesn’t seem like it would take much to dial it back a little, keep the story under control and still create a very compelling police drama.
I was turned on to “Luther” a few years ago by the fellas who did “The Totally Rad Show”, and their review was spot on; imagine my surprise when I find out that Alan reviews the show as well!
I know this show has it’s flaws; acting certainly isn’t one of them. I completely buy Idris and Warren, but for me, the money lays with Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk.
And if you really want to read something chilling, pick up “LUTHER: The Calling”. It’s a prequel to the series, and it’s also written by series creator Neil Cross. The book starts days before Series 1 begins, and ends with Henry Madsen’s plummet in the warehouse.
I live in the USA and watch BBCA a lot. I find your programming to be more intense then the crime shows we have playing here. I found Luther to be extremely well and exciting. I enjoyed watching the series. I hope they come back with more episodes.
You know I really get the sense that either most have never had anything genuine occur in your lives or you’re so full of envy that the critique you slave over or write in 5 minutes comes across so flippant that we pay it no mind.
I mean in the last 15 to 20 years critics have become like main stream news. We watch we read, but we form our own judgements.
Luther is grade triple AAA+!!!! You use the scene when Luther is face to face with a Shotgun.
Luther says I have
Season 1 was great. Season 2 was pretty good. But in season three I got mad at how incoherent the writing was. *SPOILERS FOLLOW* They actually believed that Jon shot his partner when there was clearly a gun-wielding madman on the loose? The idiotic Erin Gray character siding with the Scottish dude to bring Luther down when he had just lost his partner and had his house shot up? What happened to when she was upset about how far it went. What about the vigilante supposedly standing for justice and punishing the wicked, and then turning into a cop-killer? What was the purpose of him going after Luther’s woman? DUMB, all of it. During the first season I was like, “why was this show cancelled” it’s amazing. During the third season I understood.