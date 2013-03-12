Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Get Drew’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I threaten to sing showtunes…
“I know we’re on the run and all, but I ain’t never felt so free.” -Ellen May
The mystery phase of “Justified” season 4 is over, which is probably for the best. The show never really gave us a compelling alternative to Shelby(*) as Drew Thompson, and in fact had done such an iffy job of explaining why Drew mattered to so many people that I’ve been repeatedly asked about it each week in the comments, via email, on Twitter, by smoke signals, etc.
(*) In my notes, I found myself still referring to the character as Shelby, which is how I’ve known him since season 2. Curious, I asked Graham Yost how the scripts after last week’s referred to the character, and he said the writers ultimately made the same decision for the same reason, although “occasionally I would see a writer give dialogue to SHELBY, then, later in the scene, call him DREW.”)
That phase of the season is over, though, now, and we begin this new free-for-all stage with Art doing an entertaining rundown of all the “badass shit” Shelby has pulled over the years – and, therefore, why the Marshals, Boyd, Theo Tonin and company are all hot on his trail – before we get to see all the interested parties make their play for the guy in the sheriff’s uniform.
“Get Drew” is a pretty textbook piece-mover episode, there to get all the players in position for Raylan to make his “We just have to figure out how to get out of Harlan alive” declaration in the closing seconds. But as piece-movers go, it’s an awful lot of fun.
For starters, with Shelby’s true identity revealed, Jim Beaver gets a lot more to play, particularly in the struggle between the Drew who just wants to get the hell out of town and the Shelby who’s taken a shine to Ellen May and wants to protect her. She’s so damaged that she still thinks Ava has her best interests at heart until the final moments, and finds a life as a fugitive with Shelby an improvement over her current state.
Also, Shelby’s quest for sanctuary brings back a face I had given up on seeing this season. Limehouse is of course the man who would be tasked with protecting Ava, and the place Shelby might take Ellen May when all other options are exhausted. I’m glad to see Mykelti Williamson continue to be a part of this world, even when Limehouse has been absent for the great bulk of the season. (And we’ll see how long he stays involved this time, or if Ellen May is quickly rescued/purchased from Noble’s Holler next week, with Limehouse waving goodbye and returning to his hogs.)
Limehouse’s return also signals what I’m assuming will be the full cast complement for most, if not all, of the remaining three episodes. Rachel’s been gone for weeks, Tim was absent much of the early part of the season, and Art has appeared sporadically, but they’re all there trapped in Harlan with Raylan and Shelby, for what feels like it could be a riff on “The Professionals,” or “The Gauntlet” or my beloved “Midnight Run,” or any other tale of a small force trying to get out of very hostile enemy territory with something (or someone) valuable. I’m looking forward to seeing these four – plus Shelby, because you know at some point he’s going to wind up with a gun in his hand again – having to deal with Boyd, Colton, Johnny, Nicky Augustine, etc. (And I’ll be curious to see whether this attempted escape takes up just a single episode, or whether the next three episodes all take place over a few hours’ time.)
Even though we know where our heroes are and what they want to do, there are a lot of other uncertainties heading into the final lap. Will Wynn actually run away to Canada?(**) Will Boyd and Ava stay and try to explain things to Nicky, or will they hitch a ride to the great white north on the Wynn-ebago? Who might try to purchase Ellen May’s freedom, if only to mess with Ava? Where exactly do Johnny’s loyalties stand, other than to himself? Does Colton’s ability to avoid giving Shelby a suicide-by-MP mean he’s finally gotten his act together, and that Tim can feel righteous when he shoots him? And when and how will Constable Bob’s go bag figure into things?
(**) And, if so, can I amend last week’s request for a “Wynn Duffy Reacts to Unexpected Things” web series to involve him reacting to Canadian culture? Possibly co-starring the McKenzie Brothers?
Fun times all around. And now I have the urge for some soul food.
What did everybody else think?
Why don’t the Marshalls’ get helicopter to pick him up like Tonin’s men were going to do?
Yeah, I think we’re going to have to suspend some major disbelief over the next few weeks. Inopportune cell phone outages, super-fast deployment of heretofore unseen death squads, and über-public high noon ambushes – see them all soon, on Justified!
Do you think the Marshals, while in Harlan, just happen to have a helicopter ready to go at a moment’s notice?
I think the Marshals, state police or Lexington police would have a helicopter that could get them out of there pretty quickly. Also, they could have just left that moment before Boyd and others figure out a plan.
True, but I think the locals and staties have their own set of agendas. We’ve already seen that the FBI had Tonin moles in its mix, and that Tonin has enough sway with local law enforcement and judges to get them to sever their ties with Boyd’s Cloverhill friends.
Law Enforcement in general is stretched mighty thin in that region, which was pointed out in the very first season, explaining why the Marshall’s Office in general and Raylan in particular do so many different things and get involved in so much mayhem (though a lot of that, of course, is Raylan’s own personal issues).
As David notes the different organizations have their on agendas and Art indicated at the beginning that they want to do this one themselves for bragging rights. Not much of a bragging rights claim if you got a tip, drove to a field and then called for another agency to give you an airlift out.
Would this happen in real life? Hell no. But there’s a reason we watch TV. A lot of commentators on this blog, and even Alan at times, seem to operate under the delusion that everyone always goes for the high-percentage, logical, rational and “smart” move most of the time. The reality is that people do things for all sorts of reasons, regardless of whether or not it’s the safest or most prudent choice.
More than once on the show, it has been implied, if not outright stated, that Art, Tim & Rachel are a bit messed up in their own self-destructive little ways, if not to the degree Raylan is. The pilot episode itself, where they stayed behind to get in a gunfight to cover Raylan established that none of the foursome are the sorts to shy away from a gunfight from time to time, no matter how they might roll their eyes at the frequency of Raylan’s incidents.
These four guys did not join the US Marshall service because the transit or traffic cops were full up and they were hankering for a government health plan and pension. Whatever the day to day realities of paperwork and uneventful prisoner transports their job might entail, they still have a big poster in their office harkening back to the glamorous image of the US Marshalls in the Old West. None of the legendary heroes they shoot the shit about would have backed down because the going got tough (in their minds), and neither are they. They are going to walk Drew out of Harlan, maybe with a bit of a wide stance, but that’s only because of the giant sets of brass balls hanging between their legs.
Long story short, the guy who gave that line at the beginning of the show about how awesome Drew Thompson is (which, IMO, is the single best speech in the entire four season run of “Justified”), is not going to end his last big case calling in the cavalry to finish his job.
The Marshalls may be cowboys, but they’re sure as hell not suicidal.
Like I said, there’s suspension of disbelief, and then there’s nonsense. I’m fine with the idea that a known criminal semi-mastermind can freely travel the hills of Eastern Kentucky in an RV.
But that sort of thing is balanced by the fact that Raylan never wins a fistfight, or that they finally acknowledged that Raylan has to spent half his working hours commuting from Lexington to Harlan.
We bordered on nonsense with the Hillbilly Illuminati. Now we’ve seen Mike O’Malley and the small of napalm in the morning. When henchmen start appearing out of nowhere, it’s going to detract – to a degree – from my enjoyment of the show.
It does seem a little silly that the Marshals couldn’t arrange for a helicopter. BUT, maybe they’ll explain that away next week (“you have to book them in 4-hour blocks!! I’m not paying for that!!”).
Oh for christ sakes, let’s be real. The Marshalls have Drew Thompson under arrest. They could easily call any agency to get them out and they’d still get credit for the collar. They don’t need to keep him for special interrogation, as a bargaining chip, or as some sort of secret witness in a criminal case. The idea that they’ll have to shoot their way out of Dodge is pretty damn silly, but it’s even sillier that they can’t presumably seek assistance with getting this important a fugitive out safely. They are officers of the Justice Dept of the US Govt. We’re not talking about Bo and Luke Duke vs Sheriff Roscoe Coltraine here.
“Balls!” – nice Bobby Singer moment there.
I thought the exact same thing.
Biggest laugh of the episode for me. I miss Bobby Singer.
The level of awesomeness in Rachel’s first scene with Raylan made it my favorite of the whole episode. WOW. Even by Rachel/Tim standards, that was great.
I’m calling it now, and have been saying it for weeks, that Ellen May is Drew’s daughter.
that would certainly come out of nowhere! with….who….
Would it come out of nowhere? Why would he rescue her from Colton? To take Boyd down? Why risk putting his neck out there.
Plus, there are plenty of parallels between the characters; she’s younger than he is, he got weepy when she was talking about freedom, they’ve both witnessed murders perpetrated by crime bosses.
As for, with who?
I dunno, anyone. She was put for adoption, the mother doesn’t matter.
I was going to mention the same thing – didn’t the hint at such a few episodes ago when the timeframe of Shelby’s wife leaving him matched up with Ellen May’s mother leaving her?
Drew cares about Ellen May, but I think that she’s not related. It’s just the writers way of showing that Drew/Shelby isn’t a lowlife criminal like the Crowder and Tonin crews.
Ava tells Boyd when he’s looking for Ellen May and Shelby that Ellen May’s father is locked up. I really think he might just be in love with her.
Or that’s her adoptive father.
I think the mangy dog on the side of the road was all the metaphor you need. He just sees her as a charity case and took her under his wing.
i think he sees her as the daughter he could have had. that in her he has realized what all he gave up when he faked his death years ago.
HISLOCAL I took the image of the dog as the exact opposite. I think Shelby saw that dog walking alone in the dark as the fate that awaited himself. I think he genuinely cares about Ellen May and considers her presence in his life as something that enriches him as much as his presence in hers benefits her.
As to her being his literal daughter, I don’t think so. I also hope not, because it diminisbes the moral choice he made to protect her and undercuts the idea that Drew Thompson’s false identity became his true self. Shelby finally rebelling against Boyd is the only reason I really came to like him.
When will Boyd ever learn to oversee his Detroit-prisoner-exchanges personally.
Also why in the world would he trust Colton for the task, after the botched attempt to get rid of Ellen May?
What if Tonin’s men just killed Boyd during the exchange? Makes sense he would a lacky.
Maybe Boyd was hoping they would kill Colton. Still, if all that money was going to be exchanged in the field–Boyd would surely want to be there. Of course it ended up just being a plot device so the Feds could race in without Shelby being able to escape again; plus a setup for next week’s episode.
And how did Limehouse know to ask Boyd for 300 grand, exactly the same amount he took off the Illuminati three days earlier.
Market forces.
Maybe he can exchange Ellen May for a DQ franchise.
Probably the same way he found out about Drew.
Or they discussed the figure before Boyd physically packed it up and drove up there.
Plot device. Just look the other way, nothing to see here.
One might think that Yost and the writers are working Alan’s “just as soon as” tag into the scripts. That show tune line begged to be headlined here. . .
Last season was uneven, but good.
This season has been awesome. Right behind season 2.
Justified has settled into a patter of excellence, not always A+ like say the Wire, but always on the A range like the Shield.
The Drew plot has paid off handsomely. I cannot wait for what looks like an epic episode coming out.
Tonight was great, but I think Quarles and Limehouse give Season 3 the edge over this year.
Don’t know if you meant to say “pattern of excellence” but I think “patter of excellence’ is spot on. Season 4 snappy patter is achieving an all-time high.
The patter often gives me a little marshal stiffy.
I think the overfilled plotlines and the action and “hell yeah” moments are why I like this show so much. It might not be as meticulously plotted as The Wire, but you don’t always want Tolstoy, y’know?
The Wire = aged filet mignon & pinot noir
Justified = $0.50 wing night & pitchers of bud light
There’s certainly room for both in my life!!
I loved that Boyd called Raylan on his two favorite activities, shooting people and being an asshole.
Typical Elmore Leonard character. Good guy ? Bad guy ? ….
Great post title, BTW.
“…just as soon as I’m blanking hillbilly blanks for money.”
Finally, some more Rachel! She pairs well with Raylan.
I couldn’t make out what Raylan said in the second part of his line after “I watch a lot of books on tape …” Anybody catch that?
It was something like “I get Zen,” I believe, like practicing meditation.
Damn it Alan! Now all I can think about is how much I want to see the “Wynn Duffy Reacts To Unexpected Things” web series. In fact FX could make that a half hour sitcom, pair it with It’s Always Sunny… and I would be hooked.
Well, there’s still plenty of time left this season for ol’ Wynn Duffy to have someone’s brains splattered all over him one more time. Even if at this point it’d just be the writers winking at us for their own amusement, still worth it for the classic Wynn Reaction shot.
“Serrano’s got the disks!”
Drew could always fly them out of Harlan…
Oh, I bet that’s it.
Constable Bob’s go bag figured in last week, when he opened fire on the Clover Hill assholes.
On a second note, with some of her comments tonight, I hope they aren’t shipping Rachel and Raylan because that’s just…wrong.
I’m still waiting for Constable Bob to turn someone into beef stew w/ that knife of his.
I think this episode showed how special this season could have been if they’d either avoided the mystery aspect of the first 9 episodes or at least executed it more effectively. If they’d have let us in on Shelby-as-Drew from the beginning, everything that is happening right now would have a lot more meaning. To use a gymnastics metaphor for some reason, it looks like they are going to stick the landing, but the routine has been shit.
Doing it that way would have made the show`s heroes, Raylan and Boyd look like imbeciles for nine whole weeks. Not a good idea if you want to maintain audience sympathy.
I’m not sure that necessarily would have needed to have been the case with some good writing. Anyway, I still think that’s preferable to the confusion and apathy most viewers have felt towards that story line.
Most Columbo stories let the audience know who the killer was from the beginning and built tension by having them interact with the hero trying to uncover their guilt. It was a formula that worked for decades.
Couple things… First, Limehouse knowing that Shelby was Drew right off the bat – AWESOME. Of course he knew that.
Secondly, I really cannot figure out if I like this episode. I loved the first part of the season, but I just can’t figure out if I liked this episode and where we are potentially going for the rest of the season. Anyone else with me on that or am I crazy?
I thought it was weak storytelling for Boyd to have Colton deliver Drew Thompson alone to the dropoff point. Colton is a screw-up who Boyd doesn’t trust, but he’s going to count on him to handle that?
What happens if Theo’s man has orders to shoot the delivery person? This is Theo’s man who the only relationship that Boyd has with him is that he’s talked with him on the phone. Why not send the scared military policeman to do a prisoner transfer – if you can’t trust him for that, there’s no reason whatsoever to trust him for anything.
And he didn’t screw it up…
Boyd doesn’t want to get caught harboring a known fugitive. Or killed by Theo’s guys once they don’t need him anymore (since he’s been a bit obnoxious to them). It would be silly to think the the criminal mastermind does all the dirty work.
Well, I think the writers knew that would be decision second-guessed, so they worked in the speech Boyd gave him about “Can you be that guy I knew in Kuwait?”
There needed to be some dialogue between Boyd and either Ava or Johnny explaining why he asked Colton to deliver Drew, and it needed to be motivated by more than trust.
Boyd is 100% invested in being the Boss of the Holler. He can’t run his own errands or it looks like he doesn’t have posse. And Johnny’s the wrong one for this. Nobody left with a speaking part but Colt.
Can someone tell me why Ava is safe hiding at Noble’s Hollar with Limehouse? Do their families go way back? Does this have more to do with Boyd & the Crosder clan than with Ava, per se?
It has to do with Limehouse’s history of offering shelter to battered white women. I think he might have let Ava stay there before she killed her husband.
Limehouse and Ava are old friends (as Boyd points out). Limehouse gives her refuge in exchange for information. She probably told him that Shelby was Drew. (Before she knew Shelby was about to suddenly show up in the Holler)
Any reason you stopped reviewing Shamless? I ask because this has been, by far, the best season.
I agree Shameless has been terrific. I think he does review some episodes but just occasionally.
Emma Rossum is great, but I’m sorry, that show is SO DARK. It literally depresses me a little bit.
I’ve never reviewed Shameless weekly. I love the show but prefer to check in on it periodically.
Maybe I forgot something … going back to the first episode where Arlo hired the kids to steal that bag in the wall. What prompted Arlo’s sudden need for it? Did he just want money in an attempt to blackmail Drew?
More like he was going to finally cash in the info to the feds in exchange for not dying in prison. He needed the bag to prove that his info was authentic before he gave it up.
Okay, that sounds right. But I thought he was refusing to cooperate? And, wouldn’t he have just told the feds where it was hidden instead of staging the robbery of Helen’s place. Crap … getting confused.
Raylan was in the process of selling the house. Maybe Arlo couldn’t let go of the bag with the rest of the stuff, for whatever reason?
Ah yes! That was it …
I find it interesting how news of Arlo’s death is slowly coming out. Raylan seems to be enjoying keeping that to himself. I’m struggling a bit on with the timeline on the show. I know that Alan thinks things are happening quickly over a week or two. Assuming Raylan did take his day off to identify the body and make funeral arrangements, is it too soon within the show’s timeframe for there to have been an obit and a service? Or do we think that Raylan is skipping those normal acts of memorializing the dead? Personally, I’m hoping they haven’t happened yet and we have those moments to look forward to after the whirlwind of getting Drew and the marshalls to some kind of safety
Great obervation. Raylan loved it when he realized Boyd didn’t know Arlo was dead. I think that’s going to be an issue these last couple of episodes.
There’s always been the idea that Boyd was more of a son than Raylan, and it’s an unspoken issue between those two.
Seems reasonable to me that Raylan would skip the obituary and services. Who would they be for? It would just attract ne’er-do-wells (or people who Arlo owed money to, who would now come after Raylan, etc.)
I love when Rachel admits she only puts up with Raylans shit because he is HOT. And Art’s rundown about just how assume Drew THompson is, was comedy gold.
Which one of our characters will never leave Harlan alive. I’m making book on Ava. But I fear for Art.
Duh…I meant awesome…
She said “you’re aloof … and I put up with it because you get your shit done, and you’re easy on the eyes”
Great line.
If Mike O’Malley can get a helicopter on short notice, so can the United States Marshalls.
The only way it makes sense is if the nearest helicopter would take several hours to get there, and in the meantime Tonin’s guys are closing in on them. I don’t know how fast helicopters fly, but it seems like there would be one within an hour’s flying time. Maybe they’ll explain next week.
A typical helicopter employed by any law enforcement can do 150-200 MPH at top speed. Kentucky isn’t that big, so unless it’s flying in from Florida…
I know there was a lot of fun stuff, but no love yet for the Boyd and Raylan back and forth. (Paraphrasing) “You should have been an outlaw. You could still shoot people and be an @$$hole, two of your favorite pastimes. “
There’s something depressing about the way they keep coming back to the idea of Raylan getting a promotion off of the Drew Thompson case after he’s torched his career so thoroughly. It just feeds back into the sense that there really are no consequences for Raylan, whatever his actions, beyond a stern talking to by the person he’s crapped on the most that week. Oh I know I’m supposed to just roll with it when it comes to things like that in Justified but I do think the very real consequences to his job due to his own actions were part of what made season 2 what it was.
I think it might be a really awesome arc for next season to see Raylan promoted way over his head (or at least outside of his personal “shooting people & being an @$$hole” comfort zone). As for the logistics of the writers, one of their favorite character notes seems to be Raylan’s self-destructive tendencies. You can only play with that so much, however, before losing the dramatic tension, because there are never consequences to his shenanigans, or else ruining the status quo of the TV show. Raylan the US Marshall is a known quantity that people tune in to watch. Raylan the fired ex-Marshall, private investigator/bounty hunter? Maybe not. But if they promote him to the head of the Lexington office (and maybe bring in a kind of Raylan Jr to give him the same sorts of headaches he gives Art), they can get a good half or full season’s worth of arcs with Raylan trying to be an in-the-office boss, and struggling with the choice of leading from the rear or diving in and doing the job himself. It wouldn’t have to be actionless – for an old fart who yells at Raylan for going off half-cocked so much, Art sees a considerable share of action, and a less laissez-faire chief like Raylan would do even more. And eventually, Raylan’s typical style of problem-management would get him demoted again (with his subordinate clone maybe getting killed when a Raylan-esque episode has the sort of consequences Our Hero manages to duck routinely), despite maybe Raylan demonstrating an aptitude for his new job and/or a liking for it.
Rather than an example of ducking the consequences yet again, Raylan getting a promotion for catching Drew could actually end up being a vehicle for the writers to show all those consequences, without ruining the format of the show. (In my vision of next season Art still shows up to chew the fat with his old deputies and maybe rag on the new boss a bunch, and be a source of advice and maybe a professional conscience – kind of like Kelso did for Cox on the last season of Scrubs [pre-Med School, I mean]).
It’s an interesting idea of how to deal with Chief Deputy Raylan. The biggest problem I can see is that time and again the writers have shown they are incapable of dealing with a cast as big as they have now, never mind a new guy on top of that. I’ll admit though that it would be fun to see Boss Raylan get more and more frustrated as Black Marshall and Sniper Marshall ignore his every order the same way he ignores Art.
I suspect though that the show is even more wedded to the status quo than you think. As unbelievable as Raylan’s promotion would feel to me what stops me worrying about it is that I think it’s been mentioned one to many times to actually happen. Like a cop on his last day before retirement no good can come of him talking about it so much.
Or maybe I’m still bitter about the lack of fallout for his actions in season 2. My own vision of season 3 was Raylan becoming the a Sheriff in Harlan after being tossed out of the Marshall’s. He’d have saved a massive amount in audiobooks and none of the best parts of the show would have been sacrificed. Yes Black Marshall and Sniper Marshall would have had to go but Art could still have shown up every so often on Marshall business. Everything else is all Hillbilly fun and games that requires me to keep ignoring how silly it is for a marshal to be operating in so local an area.
*sigh* Just roll with it, it’s always easier if you just roll with it.
Yeah, I hear ya. After each of the last two Castle season finales I came up with awesome ways the show could move in a new direction from the “game changing” events of the episode, only for them to hit the reset button by episode 2, if not sooner. I keep expecting better from cable, but I’m not holding my breath. I’m not really expecting Raylan to get the promotion, I’m just trying to show that it IS possible to keep things going, stay true to the characters, setting and dynamics, and change things up from time to time. Your idea about the Harlan sheriff is good too, and a neat variation on the Old West Gunfighter thing with Raylan.
In the show’s defense, saving the girl and wrapping up the Bennett crime family, eliminating a crooked cop and Raylan getting seriously wounded, without killing anyone, all probably did a lot to dial back Art’s degree of pissed-off. Art himself seems to have gone a little off-book in bringing the rescue force to bail out Raylan, since he couldn’t really live with letting Raylan’s own nature solve Art’s little personnel problem as he had previously intimated he was willing to wait for. Had the climax not worked out as it did, I imagine Raylan might have lingered in the doghouse, but I think at this point, they’ve accepted him as the cute puppy that’s GOING to track mud into the house. But he always fetches the paper so good, they just roll their eyes and keep their mouths shut about it. And it isn’t like he’s all that unique in the Lexington office, as Art pointed out earlier this season, grumbling about his subordinates to his would-be successor.
I guess
Alan….Has Justified been renewed for next year? Will Yost and Co. get the 6 seasons they hope for?
It’s a sizable hit by FX standards and is increasing viewership each season. It’ll keep getting renewed until Yost or circumstance shuts it down, most likely.
After last week’s all too predictable conclusion, Justified surprises me this week. I had assumed that Drew Thompson would be chased down for at least a couple episodes, but instead he spends most of this hour as a prisoner of someone. Its like he’s making up for lost time in captivity. I loved the contrast they drew between Thompson and Boyd, that the former has loyalty and honor and the latter has none. Even the marshalls have a grudging respect for Thompson.
More Ellen May always makes me a happy viewer and this was a great hour for her. We get to see her kind heart and her loyalty, but also her temper and perhaps the end of her naiveté. It seems like she should be safe for now, but for some reason I doubt it. I wonder if Tonin’s men will take her hostage and use it as leverage against Thompson to prevent his cooperation with the authorities. If Thompson gets to sacrifice himself for her it would a fitting end for Shelby.
I was confused by Ellie May (I still call her Ellie May, where did “Ellen” come from?)’s angry reaction to Boyd buying Drew instead of her. I thought it was clear that the argument for buying her was to kill her to make sure she stays silent. By leaving her w/ Limehouse, it means she’ll be kept safe (cuz that’s what he does, even if he doesn’t let her leave), and that she won’t be driven into a ditch and shot in the head. So why was she so mad?
That Boyd was willing to spend $300k to send a friend of hers to his death. And that Ava was fine with it.
She didn’t realize until that moment just who her former employers were as people…
Just like Shelby/Thompson was willing to sacrifice himself for Ellen May, she was willing to do the same for Shelby. Sad to say, but Shelby is probably the first person in her adult life who ever really cared about her, and she wants to protect him. When she was reunited wiith Ava, Ellen thought she could convince her that she meant her no harm. Hell, she even empathized with her for the decision to have her killed. But when Ellen saw they had the same designs on her friend she fought for him the only way she could. She may be a weak character in most ways, but there’s an untapped reserve of strength and moral clarity at her core. She’s one of my favorite characters.
Loved this episode. I believe the rest of the season will be packed full of action and great dialog as we see all the players going after each other trying to claim the prize (Drew). My guess is that at the end of all this “Drew-centric” activity, they will find no money left. I’m hoping we also might see Theo (Adam Arkin) himself before the season ends. But I would settle for watching Wynn trying to stay warm in his Winnebago in the cold north – eating some poutine.
I wonder if we’ll get a chance to see Adam Arkin at Tonin in the next three and I sure hope that if Wynn plans to go on the lam that doesn’t mean it’s the last of Jere Burns we’re going to see.
All season I’ve thought it was weird that we see ZERO of Tonin onscreen. We already know it’s Adam Arkin, so it’s not like it’s a surprise, and I know Adam Arkin is a somewhat busy guy, but they couldn’t even get him for a poolside phone call scene? Seems really weird.
I thought Rachel’s line, “I have those same panties” was gold–it was not only comic relief, but on another level a sharp poke at the men’s willingness to judge a woman by the kind of underwear she possessed.
Well, as Dave Chappelle once put it – “You may not be a whore, but you’re wearing a whore’s uniform”
Just don’t ask Chapelle what a contract is.
I’m a bit unclear about the scene with the [dead?] preacher’s sister last week, when she came to Ava and said Ellen May had contacted her. Doubtful that E.M. really called her, since she was in hiding. So what prompted that visit?
Johnny most likely. He was the one also texting Colt.
Can someone show this season to Veena Sud as an example of how to make a mystery work across a season without consistently cheating the viewer?
Maybe Brent Sexton can pass the word on.
Thanks for the mention of one of the best westerns of all times–The Professionals. It does indeed mirror the situation in which our players find themselves.
Thanks for the mention of one of the best westerns ever-The Professionals. It does mirror the situation in which our players find themselves.
This was a really fun episode of Justified – with significantly more laugh out loud moments than recent memory allows.
Do like how the show has shifted from focusing on Drew to focusing on what others are doing around him.
And how great is Mykelti Williams as Limehouse? Man we missed him!
Our take: [wp.me]
I read this in another blog and it makes sense — Are Wynn Duffy + his “partner” lovers?
Seems like his henchman was sleeping out in the “living room” area of the RV and came into Duffy’s bedroom to wake him up. Didn’t come across as lovers.
I've thought all season that Boyd would wind up killing Johnny at the end of the season
But now I think Colt will definitely go down for shooting Tim’s friend
Doubt they’ll kill off both characters
Am I a bad person because I really want Boyd and Ava to get through all this together and buy a lovely house with a nice garden and live to see their grandkids?
No.
Yes.
Maybe.
Not sure.
Definitely.
All signs point to yes.
Of course not.
Am I a bad person because I really want Boyd and Ava to get through this together, and buy a lovely house with a nice garden, and live to see their grandkids?
How does Limehouse know Shelby is Drew Thompson? He just figured it out? Why do people keep trusting Limehouse and giving him large amounts of money? How does Johnny know where Boyd and Colton are taking Shelby? To me it seems that there are a lot of loose ends flying around.
Limehouse traffics in information, so it is no big surprise he would know who Drew was. I don’t know why people trust him at this point, he appears fairly untrustworthy to me. (Would Boyd stash Ava there again, knowing that $300K would buy her?) Johnny didn’t know exactly, but knew that a chopper was coming. He told Raylan to look for the helicopter.
So why didn’t Shelby just leave town once he realized everyone was looking for Drew again? He had the money and the plane. Also why was he a walmart greeter for the money last season with all that drug money?
I thought sure your tag line was going to be “A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I go find a whore …” As that line, at the end of Art’s Shelby Badass rundown made me verbally guffaw (as opposed to laughing out loud.)
If a helicopter picks them up, Raylan and the Marshals won’t get to shoot a lot of people.
Colton’s batting zero for two here – rather trusting of Boyd to send Drew off with the one person who already lost the only other person Boyd didn’t want to lose