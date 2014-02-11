Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Kill the Messenger’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as we settle on a safe word…
“Kill the Messenger” was as long as last week’s “Shot All to Hell”(*) and had zero fatalities, but it was a much more satisfying, cohesive episode overall.
(*) I haven’t heard back from FX on whether these are two anomalies or if, like “Sons of Anarchy,” extra-long episodes are about to become a trend for “Justified.” If it’s the latter, I’d have an easier time accepting here than I did on “Sons” (where the episode length was one of several reasons for me to drop the show altogether), because A)It’s not as much time being added and B)The two episodes at this length so far haven’t felt padded. I think the lighter tone here helps, as a lot of the most easily cut material on “Justified” tends to also be the funniest stuff. UPDATE: After writing this review, I did hear back from FX, and was told that these are, indeed, anomalies, and not the new regular running time.
With a lot of the show’s deadweight characters made actually dead – I cannot overstate how relieved I am to be done with Lee Paxton – “Kill the Messenger” was freer to focus on the parts of the season that have been working, and find ways to improve the parts that haven’t been.
Take Ava. To this point, her time in prison has been treated more as an obstacle for Boyd to overcome than an Ava story in its own right. And even though the manner in which she got moved to the new prison was sketchy as hell (sketchy enough that I imagine Boyd will find a way to undo it before the season’s out), her new circumstances felt like a genuinely interesting plotline, not just because it gave Joelle Carter more to do but because it was so tied into what was happening with Boyd. Yes, all the maneuvers with Lee and Mara and Mooney were an attempt to get Ava out of jail, but they became such a bog that the connection felt severed. Here, Boyd’s feud with his old white supremacist pals was more viscerally related to Ava’s plight – and, in a very clever move that brought even more of the episode and season together, it also finally gave the Crowe family some purpose.
The Crowes haven’t really worked as some kind of free-floating menace to Boyd and/or Raylan. Despite Danny’s mad dog tendencies – here turned unfortunately more literal than ever, as he barks at Allison to assert his dominance – they’re not really threatening to anyone with an IQ higher than Dewey, and the supposedly clever Daryl hasn’t demonstrated much of a plan beyond taking over his cousin’s business. The early parts of “Kill the Messenger” even acknowledged how ineffectual they’ve been, with Raylan kicking them out of their rent-free home with ease and Wendy trying to convince Daryl to pack up and move back to Florida. But as new members of Boyd’s army – at least until Daryl inevitably finds a way to go back to war with him – they’ll do quite nicely. They have their uses (Daryl’s got a strong left hand, for instance), and it turns out Dewey isn’t the only funny member of the clan, as we saw with Danny’s bafflement over Carl’s sexual solution to their problem. (And also his inability to pronounce “consensual.”)
And even though this was an episode dominated more by the crooks than the marshals, the scenes with Raylan and company were fantastic. Given how the last episode ended, I can’t imagine a better teaser than that nearly wordless sequence of Art waiting at the bar for Raylan (listening to Watermelon Slim’s “Please Take This Cup”) and deciding that the only retort he felt comfortable making was a hard right cross to the face. Great silent acting from both Nick Searcy (as Art searched in vain for something to say following the punch) and Timothy Olyphant (as Raylan recognized that this was about the least he deserved as punishment), and Raylan’s shiner kept paying off throughout the episode, whether it was Tim and Rachel inquiring about it or Raylan and Allison being surprised by their matching black eyes.
The later scenes with Raylan and Rachel, and then Raylan and Allison, also did a nice job of unpacking exactly where our favorite gunslinger is emotionally right now. Rachel hasn’t had much to do this season (and Graham Yost has said that we shouldn’t expect a lot more from either her or Tim until the final season), but there’s definite professional chemistry between Olyphant and Erica Tazel – not the kind where you would expect Raylan and Rachel’s constant jokey flirting to transition into the real thing, but the kind where you believe these two genuinely respect and care about each other. Raylan’s story this season has been in large part about the negative side of our hero, and the guilt he’s feeling over betraying Art and shutting out his partners is a big part of that. We know Raylan can be heroic, but also that many of his best moments arise from less-than-heroic motivations, and Allison pegs him perfectly when she suggests that he wouldn’t hesitate before rushing into a burning building to rescue people, but “Thing is, I think you’re the one setting the fire.”
Lots of excellence all around. I still don’t have a sense of what the end game of the season will be about, but all the deaths last week led to a leaner, meaner and more fun installment of “Justified” tonight.
Some other thoughts:
* FX is pre-empting the show next week to avoid too much competition with the Winter Olympics. For those of you who are annoyed with this, it could be worse: “Archer” and “Chozen” are off this week and next week for the same reason.
* Graham Yost is, again, doing weekly post-mortems with Entertainment Weekly, and last week’s interview shed some additional light on the death of Jean Baptiste: Edi Gathegi wasn’t happy with the part and asked out. These things happen from time to time (see also Mr. Eko on “Lost”), and are a reminder that creative decisions on even the best shows aren’t always part of a master plan.
* Jimmy’s been working as one of Boyd’s henchman since early in season 3 and has never amounted to much more than an extra body, and on occasion the guy in the organization who gets stuck with the worst details. Carl, on the other hand, has only been around for a handful of episodes and already feels like an interesting character – maybe not somebody who requires his own storylines, but someone who adds extra color to the scenes that he’s in. Good work by the writers and Justin Welborn on a character who could’ve just been another guy standing to the left while Boyd gives menacing speeches.
* On “Heroes,” James Kyson (who was then going by James Kyson Lee) rarely got much to do but seem befuddled by Hiro’s latest antics, but I liked him a lot as the Korean half of Boyd and Wynn’s new drug connection. Very confident, and a good potential foil for Boyd down the road, depending on how this story shakes it beyond Boyd’s feud with Johnny.
What did everybody else think?
Can you someone explain what was the deal they had with the hardware store owner and his two homes? Thanks
I don’t believe there was a deal. The man was just being kind to what he saw as a pretty redhead and her brother or son. But then Darryl came along and I’m guessing threatened him into letting him and Danny stay at the house as well and into letting them use the hardware store (though I’m at a loss as to WHAT they’re using the hardware store for…)
I don’t believe there was a deal. The man was just being kind to what he saw as a pretty redhead and her brother or son. But then Darryl came along and I’m guessing threatened him into letting him and Danny stay at the house as well and into letting them use the hardware store (though I’m at a loss as to WHAT they’re using the hardware store for…)
I thing the hardware man wanted to nail her.
In an Elmore Leonard universe, no old man would be kind to a redhead who looked that good without having an ulterior motive.
I don’t think I’ll ever forgive Edi Gathegi. He should have just waited. I totally could have seen Jean Baptist’s badass side come out when Boyd faced off against that skinhead guy.
Anyway, another good episode. This season has really taken its time building up its stories. I am fine with it. I have a feeling the season will explode in the last half.
I agree 100%, Gathegi should have had more patience and seen where this show could have taken his character, considering the pedigree of it and how well it’s normally written.
I said the same thing last week. What could he have to do that’s so important that he couldn’t stick around for 7 more episodes? What could that time commitment possible be? A month or two? Unless we hear about some opportunity of a lifetime (like Avatar 2 or something) that would have passed him by if he stayed on Justified, then it really just seems kinda dumb and lazy of him to just quit.
Or maybe Mr. Gathegi is an actual person with an entire life that none of us know a thing about. Or maybe he wasn’t meshing with some of the people he was working with. Or maybe one of a thousand other things that none of us could possibly have a clue about and shouldn’t be judging him on, regardless of how disappointed we might be that he is no longer on the show (and you can count me among the disappointed).
No judging from me, I just wish he had stayed with the character if he had had the chance. Yes, there’s a million different things that could have caused him to stop acting on Justified, but it sounds like he was tired of the character, unless Yost was lying. That’s a shame IMO because I think they really could have taken that character to cool places. But, yes, Gathegi is allowed to leave whatever show he wants to whenever he wants to.
I’m not judging either. If Edi was having a bad time he should quit. I’m just saying he was on Justified. They have a pretty decent track record with making their characters badass. Plus, its the beginning of the season. The writers need time to set up all the players and storylines. The last half of the season is where they could have made his character really shine.
I’m willing to give Edi Gathegi a pass on wanting to get out. His Jean Baptiste character was largley a rehash of the same character he played in Gone Baby Gone. I thought the character was going to be great in Justified as well, but as an actor it has to be quite frustrating to play the same role twice.
I mean, don’t tons of actors get typecast though? Playing two roles that are similar (never seen Gone Baby Gone so I can’t comment on the similarity) isn’t that unusual for most Hollywood actors. Even a guy like Liam Neeson, who’s an A-lister, I would say, and has played a huge variety of roles is now being typecast in this kind of badass, beat-everyone-up action star role, which is laughable considering his range. The only thing I can think of besides external circumstances that we have no knowledge of is perhaps the Justified writers told him where they wanted to take his character and he wasn’t willing or was uncomfortable to go there with the character for some reason.
Its a shame about Gathegi. I can see his point with the part not being great, but what they wrote for him in his final scene made him more interesting than Daryl or Danny. Felt kind of like a waste. Oh well.
At least this week it feels like the Crowe’s are finally doing something. Too long they have been portrayed as incompetent and comic relief. Even with the sister here the family still can’t do anything. I’m assuming that this partnership with Boyd won’t last. They’ll go to war with Boyd again before the season’s out. Hopefully they do more to make them come off as more than dumb thugs.
Looks like things might come to a head between Boyd and Johnny next week which means that Johnny is going to die. Sucks that his character is kind of an afterthought this season if that’s the case. I think Johnny was definitely good enough that the writers could have made him the main antagonist this season.
Don’t count Johnny out yet, he always finds a way to survive! I think if he gets killed next episode, they wouldn’t telegraph it this much. Usually the deaths are a surprise.
Maybe the Crowe’s weren’t ever supposed to be “big bads” and we just assumed they were because that’s how TV seasons usually work. Maybe they were supposed to be useless until Boyd took them on his payroll.
God, now things are getting good and it’s off because of the stupid Olympics. Enough with the Olympics already!!
I’m enjoying seeing Raylon’s demons finally catch up with him not because I want to see him suffer, but because it makes him less than the perfect hero who always gets away with things because his his shootings are “justified.” By the same token it’s sad to see this riff between Art and Raylon, especially since Art was much more a father figure to him than Arlo ever was.
Flip side is Michael Rapaport still sticks out like a sore thumb and I don’t trust that social worker for some reason.
“I don’t trust that social worker for some reason…”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Nor do I. Something about Alison seems obvious.
She just happen to know Raylan on sight, from seeing his picture in the newspaper. Just as he is walking out of the local police station. After Loretta got busted.
Yea, I am not convinced she isn’t a plant. To find out dirt on Raylan. Or I am just reading wayyy too much into her.
There is obviously some kind of investigation going on between Art and that ADA David Vasquez.
Every time they are shown together, it is all whispers and suddenly stop talking when Raylan walks into the room. I don’t think that is a coincidence. At all.
Especially after that little trip to Detroit by Art. Rachel and Tim both knew Art went. But somehow Raylan did not hear about till a week later. How is that possible in an office that gossips as much as theirs? Please.
Something is a foot. And Raylan is the center of it, without knowing it.
Alan, I love your writing, but I have to wonder whether you’re getting too close to Graham Yost to clearly see this season’s many flaws. There’s some good stuff in this episode, as in all episodes, but as you touched on, where is this season going? Why is Boyd now our protagonist? You’ve noticed that, right? Boyd’s the one with all the life-or-death storylines. He’s the one with everything on the line. (The fallout from the Augustine murder, while important to Raylan, doesn’t actually fuel any of the main plotlines so far.) Relegating Tim and Rachel to glorified extras is just sad. Boyd’s scenes have been great, and Walton Goggins is even more spectacular than ever, but this show has gone from being the Raylan Givens story to a two-hander to the Boyd Crowder story. Yost and his writers had better have some dynamite stuff for the second half of the season, because this one’s been even more disjointed than Season 3. You’re better than that, Justified!
To me, Boyd and Raylan, at least since the end of season 1, have both been the anti-heros and are supposed to be two sides of the same coin. One chose the badge. One chose the gun. I don’t see any problem with Boyd getting a bit more screen time than usual. As for Tim and Rachel being glorified extras, that has always been an issue for this show, particularly in regards to Rachel.
And why are you complaining that you don’t know where this is going? That’s kind of the point. Why would you want to watch a show in which you know what’s going to happen?
Also, I personally preferred season 3 to both seasons 1 and 4. And while it wasn’t better than season 2, it did do some things better. Season 2 was a lot of dread and not a lot of action. Season 3 had more action and more moving parts. One isn’t necessarily better than the other. They’re just different.
But based on what I’ve seen of this season so far, particularly these last two episodes, this definitely has the potential to be better than 1, 3, 4, and maybe even 2 if they do better by the Crowe characters than they have up to this point.
I think like Boardwalk Empire, you have to wait until the end of the season to judge Justified. They don’t lay future plot early like BE does, but small things in Episodes 1-5 pay off in 10-13. Enjoy the ride
Also, I don’t think Alan is close to Graham Yost at all. EW does weekly post-mordems with him and it’s been a while that Alan has had an interview with Yost than say when he speaks with Mike Schur or David Simon (they seem cordial). Alan and Dan really didn’t seem like big fans of last season, and didn’t like Darryl Jr at the start of this year, so I don’t think there’s any bias here
To provide some perspective, I’ve absolutely loved this season more than Alan. For example, I think Rapaport’s been perfect for the role (accent and all), and I actually enjoyed the Lee Paxton storyline. I doubt Alan is too close to anyone; as far as I can tell, he always offers his honest opinion. That opinion just happens to differ from yours (and mine, in some areas).
Just because Boyd has the life or death situations does not mean he is the protagonist. He is still the villain. I have never seen Boyd as an Antihero. He is villain all the way.
Stuckey, I agree with you. We have to wait for the season to end to judge it completely.
Just to touch on a couple of those things: I would never use the term “bias” with Alan. He’s great, and I’m not suggesting he’s being disingenuous in any way. But it’s human nature to sometimes subconsciously pull punches a bit when you’re very familiar with the creator of anything. Alan’s been very critical of shaky storytelling in many of his reviews, and I’m just opining that the storytelling seems weaker than usual to me this season.
Of course I don’t want to know how situations are going to resolve themselves. But there’s a difference between enjoying the suspense of waiting for resolution and being uncertain of whether the writers have any idea where they’re going. Yost has acknowledged before that the producers don’t know where they’ll be in Ep 13 when they kick off the season. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but you can’t go back and say “It’s fine that the first half was all over the place because we stuck the landing.” Well, perhaps some of you can. I’m hoping for better.
Bhammer100, the protagonist of a piece is not always a hero, and the antagonist is not always a villain. That’s a misunderstanding of the concept.
Well, I guess. I just hate it when people say Boyd is an antihero. Boyd Crowder is a villain. Justified’s central bad guy. The ultimate villain on this series.
I totally agree with you there. He’s definitely a villain, THE villain, regardless of his charisma or empathetic characteristics.
Couldn’t disagree with you more. Boyd is no more the hero than the drug dealers in The Wire. They can be charismatic and have arcs of their own without being the story’s protagonist.
As for where the seasons is going, you are not supposed to know. However, considering that they announced that season 6 would be their last it seems somewhat obvious that this season is about Boyd ascension to the thrown. No more Detroit or Dixie Mafia pulling the strings or Boyd causing havoc with a small crew, but Boyd consolidating a large, profitable and smart criminal empire. Simultaneously, Raylon is in a free fall. He’s lost his wife and child to Florida, he’s destroyed his relationship with Art etc. Poof! season 6 is now perfectly set up as Raylon’s redemption and Boyd’s fall.
If Boyd is the big villain you say he is, and not the a co-antihero that he actually is, why is the show written in such a way as for us to always be rooting for him whenever he’s going up against anybody other than Raylon? And even when he is up against Raylon, it’s not at all clear that Raylon is the one we are supposed to be rooting for. It’s ambivalent. I do agree that the final season will be Boyd vs. Raylon focused and at that point (and through most of season 1), Boyd will be the main villain, but in these middle seasons, audiences have been rooting for him as much as they have been rooting for Raylon, if not more. And they have really only interacted with each other sporadically. Shows where there is a clearly defined villain and a clearly defined (anti)hero just don’t work like that.
Again, Dutch, not once did I say Boyd was the hero. Hero and protagonist can be two very different things, just like “thrown” and “throne” ARE two different things. (One ascends to the second thing. Just a little tip there, buddy.)
And Greg, just because someone’s a villain doesn’t mean you can’t root for him or her, or that the villain can’t be the protagonist. Movies and shows do that all the time. Boyd is carrying all the emotional weight of this season in the main storyline. Of course we empathize with Boyd because he’s written so well and Goggins is so perfect in the role, but he’s still very much a cold-blooded (and often hot-blooded) killer. As opposed to Raylan (not Raylon).
Is my name still showing up as Greg Rubinstein? I’ve been trying to change it. I don’t particularly want my full name showing up and that isn’t what I see after I post. Gets kind of frustrating.
And yeah I know that just because it’s a villain doesn’t mean they can’t be a protagonist. I’m arguing that, at least for the middle seasons, Boyd is not The Villain and that him and RayAn have been co-protagonists (or co-antiheroes). I’m pretty sure we’re arguing the same thing Rick.
Fair enough, Greg. All I meant was that Raylan’s technically a hero, Boyd’s technically a villain, and yes, throughout much of the series, they’re co-protagonists (at least from the last episodes of S1 to present). You’re right that Raylan isn’t trying to bring down Boyd like he’s the show’s “Big Bad.” They don’t interact much, most likely to set up a big showdown that will end the series. Sorry if I misunderstood your point.
Raylan’s a good guy. He just does the right things the wrong ways. I don’t consider him an antihero.
Boyd is no more an antihero than Raylan is and never has been. Walton Goggins plays Boyd so perfectly and with such charisma that it is hard to not like him.
Just my opinion. Its how I see these characters.
Just wanted to point out that just because someone kills a lot of people, doesn’t mean they aren’t the protagonist/anti-hero/hero/whatever lingo you’d like to use. See: Dexer, Walter White.
@Greg: You have to somehow unlink your facebook account. I’d recommend trying to hit that “Sign Out” link at the top of this page. Then, make an account at Hitfix that doesn’t link to your facebook account in any way. Alternatively, if any of that doesn’t work for some reason, log out of your facebook before commenting here and if they ask you to sign in via facebook, see if there’s a way around that. I’m not expert on Hitfix logins, so I dunno if that’ll work, but it seems like it should.
OK. Thanks, I’ll try that.
I would agree with Greg: Boyd is a bad man and does bad, evil things. By his actions, he is a villain. He is likely to get his just deserts before the show ends, because Justified has a wicked sense of right and wrong. But Boyd has been positioned as an anti-hero and a sympathetic figure ever since his father slaughtered his flock back in season 1. We are constantly positioned to root for Boyd and Ava, no matter what they do, because ultimately the show itself sympathizes with them.
Alison didn’t really tell Raylan anything different from what Winona told him in the pilot. Dudes angry. Guess the writers just wanted it spelled out by a different blonde 4 seasons later.
And Winona did it for three seasons with amusing snark and tons of chemistry with Raylan, neither of which is AT ALL present in Alison’s case.
I disagree. I think Smart actually has better chemistry with Olyaphant than Zea ever did.
I share your sentiment, Greg. As pretty as she was to look at, Winona was last on my list of Raylan Ladies, behind even Betty Boop-voiced bar manager/grifter from last season.
I thoroughly enjoyed Wendy vs. Rachel. Hope we get more of that.
Ye-ye-ye Catfight!
[www.youtube.com]
It’s good to see that Michael Rapaport isn’t a smoker. Those things will kill you!
What a strange episode, no one was violently killed, just some beatings.
I’m glad Alan added a snippet about Carl at the bottom, because that’s what I came here to comment on. I can’t recall him ever doing anything except pour drinks before this week’s episode, but all of a sudden he’s like the coolest character on the show. Hope they use him more (but as Alan said, I don’t need him to be fleshed out – just have him be badass in dangerous situations and we’re good).
Did anyone else notice that Amy Smart’s character’s last name is Brander? My wife loves the movie Just Friends and that’s Ryan Reynolds’ – Amy Smart’s love interest – last name in the movie. It’s such an unlikely coincidence but also such an unlikely reference on Justified that I’m not sure what to think!
This episode was weak, this season is weak. The Crowes didn’t work as a Big Bad, so now they’re Boyd’s allies. I’m glad for all the killings last episode, because the show couldn’t service all its characters, but it still can’t. Why no Tim and Rachel? Are the other stories that compelling? The answer is no. There’s nothing all that interesting going on right now in this show, and it’s gliding by on our reservoir of like for these characters.