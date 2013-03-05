Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘The Hatchet Tour’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I’m looking at a bright future in mall security…
“So what now… Drew?” -Hunter
There was a brief period during “The Hatchet Tour” when I began to doubt my theory that Shelby was Drew Thompson. He got in the car with Raylan and Hunter, after all, and Hunter seemed awfully casual with him. I know Brent Sexton is a great actor, but is Hunter? And as my attention turned back to the surviving Clover Hill swells, I grew to like the idea of Shelby being exactly who he claimed to be: a straightforward lawman just trying to make sense of the ongoing lunacy of one Raylan Givens.
Ultimately, though, it had to be Shelby, and it was. No one else has registered enough as a character for the reveal of Drew’s identity to matter, and no one else is as involved in as many parts of the show right now as Shelby. I like Sam Anderson, but Lee’s only barely a character at this point, where the writers and Jim Beaver have made someone relevant to the show even if you take away whatever prior goodwill he has from “Deadwood,” “Supernatural,” etc. There really weren’t any viable alternatives, and if that made the revelation more predictable than it might have otherwise been, at least the answer feels more satisfying than if the writers had pulled a random Harlan citizen in from stage left.
What’s most interesting, though, is that they’ve chosen to solve the mystery with four episodes left to go in the season. That’s probably a smart way to play it, as I think a season-long whodunnit is a very hard thing to pull off in the era of social media, as I explained a year ago. The show played fair with us, but if the season had built solely to Raylan figuring out Shelby’s true identity, it might have felt anti-climactic. Instead, we have nearly a quarter of the season to deal with the fallout of this, with the Marshals, Theo Tonin’s goons and Boyd’s people all searching for Shelby (and perhaps poor Ellen May, who’s now caught up in this bigger mess) for various reasons. As Graham Yost put it back at press tour in January, “The mystery actually gets solved in the ninth episode. But then there are problems that come from the solving of it, and that plays out for the rest of the season.”
So I liked the way they structured things, and the decision to use Shelby as our mystery man. But I thought “The Hatchet Tour” was uneven at times in how it got us there.
In particular, it felt like we got an awful large pile of backstory dumped on us all at once to explain the motivations of both Hunter and Shelby, and for Raylan to finally put the pieces together. Hunter’s feud with the Crowders was mentioned when he was on the show back in season 1, and Constable Bob has told us part of that story a bunch of times before, but there was just a lot of new information that came flying at us in this episode, not always gracefully. You can mostly make out why Hunter’s doing what he’s doing at each stage – why he’s eager to run into oncoming traffic early, for instance, but not to attempt suicide again after Shelby’s identity is revealed – but it requires a little more guesswork than should perhaps be required in the middle of such a busy episode. I think some of the exposition required to explain Shelby, Hunter, Constable Bob and the Clover Hill swells, etc., could have perhaps been more gracefully inserted earlier.
The Boyd/Colton side of things at least gets more interesting now that Boyd has learned most of what’s going on (though not Johnny’s divided loyalties). I always enjoy those Elmore Leonard-y moments where we just watch Boyd think for a while, as he does after seeing the burglar alarm, and then later when he sees Raylan at Shelby’s house and realizes that he had Drew Thompson under his nose the whole time. Colton himself remains something of an underwhelming character, but I did find it interesting to watch Tim’s version of a Raylan Givens vigilante play. (Not sure, though, that I buy his “When I take him down, his eyes will be clear” rationale to Cassie, given that Colton doesn’t seem likely to sober up anytime soon.)
Mostly, though, I’m interested in seeing what comes next, now that everyone knows what Drew Thompson looks like 30 years later. It’s a good use of Jim Beaver, even if it means he’s all but certain to be off the show after this season.
Some other thoughts:
* A few of you suggested last week that we might see Raylan deal more with Arlo’s death in this episode, since Art was forcing him to take at least one day off. Nope – though, I suppose, Raylan and Hunter’s conversation in the final scene was as much emotional closure as Raylan’s going to allow himself, given how much he rightfully despised his old man.
* Who wants a Nick Searcy web series that is just Art throwing tantrums each time he gets a call at the office about the latest stupid goddamn stunt Raylan has pulled? Because that meltdown in the first scene after the opening credits was epic.
* And FX’s web division could perhaps pair it with “Wynn Duffy Reacts to Surprising Things,” because Jere Burns’ quizzical expression will never not be entertaining.
* Boyd and Ava get to have their “Pretty Woman” moment with the snobby realtor, but the two keep talking so much about living happily ever after in a big house that I have to think something bad’s coming for one of them – and the show’s not likely getting rid of Walton Goggins anytime soon, right? Will Ellen May put herself and Ava in jail? Or worse?
What did everybody else think?
Ava took a bullet in the chest at the end of Season 2. I think you’re right – she’s going to be the one that takes the fall – but man not much good has come out of shackin’ up with Boyd.
Raglan still has to bury his old man. Maybe he’ll open up when he sees all those tombstones lined up.
I can’t be the only one who was hoping Hunter would get away just so we could see Art’s head explode when Raylan had to tell him.
Why would Shelby come into the public eye and run for an elected position if he was trying so hard to hide his identity?
No one was left who knew it, or was in a position to reveal it. As sherrif, particularly one that Boyd Crowder believed was in his pocket, he was plugged into law enforcement and had ways of finding out what was what in the underworld. Mine security made a good hiding place, which is why he went there, when he took the fall for Hunter, but after Hunter went to jail, Shelby-Drew was now without a guardian angel to do that stuff for him. So he took the chance when Boyd offered it, just so he’d have the chance he got in this episode – advance notice of when the heat was closing in.
The more public he was, the less he looked like a man with something hide. Or, as Gus Fring would put it:
“I hide in plain sight…”
I think his run for office was explained by a comment he made to Ellie May (paraphrased): “If you pretend to be something long enough, it stops being pretending.”
Things I loved:
How Raylan with a pistol is more intimidating than a guy with an AK (or whatever the hell Patton was using in this episode).
Walton’s barely contained anger as he says, “Well, Cousin Johnny…”
Colton’s cough after the showdown at the church.
Raylan taking out his anger with/with losing Arlo on Brent Sexton’s character + saying what he wished Arlo had told him sarcastically at the end.
I didn’t get the jump cut from Patton facing the guys down at the front door with his gun, to this shootout taking place from 20 yards away.
But I didn’t have any problem with the obvious Shelby being Drew since this show was never about just trying to be a mystery. It’s not Murder, She Wrote. It’s about the characters, and Jim Beaver is the best actor to pull off what happens next.
I figured “fire random shots from behind the Gremlin” is about as confrontational as Bob would be.
A rewatch is needed as I’m still not entirely sure of the Hunter/Bob/Drew connection and how that relates to Clover Hill. If anyone can, please clear it up for me. Compared to some earlier piece moving episodes this season, I thought this one was the best despite the awkward exposition and glad to see the preacher arc come back to pay off some.
Looking back now it just seems like they made the character for the actor after working with him in The Pacific and either it was never meant to be a large role, it was just a terrific actor for a bit role. Or it was meant to be larger and he had to pull out of the role and they scrapped it.
Alan, is that anything you’re privy to?
This took me a little bit to figure out but I think I am right. When Boyd and Ava are leaving the Clover Hill house they were looking to buy, Boyd appears to have suddenly gotten an idea about Drew. He says something like “thanks to your mama, I think we are a step closer to Drew Thompson.” What I believe Boyd realized was that Drew didn’t LIVE in Clover Hill, he WORKED in Clover Hill. Ava’s story about visiting that home when her mom cleaned it reminded him that many people come to Clover Hill to work, not because they are rich residents. Afterwards, Boyd has Ava bring Arnold to the brothel and then starts asking Arnold about people who worked security before Ava interrupts them about Ellen May. So Boyd is thinking that Drew worked security for Clover Hill people. That actually jives with what we heard from that woman with the Hill People who said she last saw Drew hobnobbing with Clover Hill people at a concert. Drew wasn’t “hobnobbing” with Clover Hill people, he was working security for them.
I don’t believe Jim Beaver was on The Pacific.
I was referencing Joseph Mazzello as the snake preacher. He was Eugene Sledge in The Pacific.
Oh, duh.
I disagree with your assertion that we didn’t really see Raylan deal with the death of Arlo. There were 3 scenes where Raylan specifically mentioned and showed emotion when speaking of Arlo.
First, was when Raylan quoted Arlo when he was berating Hunter over his suicide attempt. Olyphant delivered that line in a bit of a angry/bitter tone, and it fits with the theme of Raylan having Arlo’s voice “whispering in his ear” mentioned at the end of the episode.
Second, was the great scene where Raylan thanked Wynn for expressing sympathy over Arlo’s death. Him patting Wynn on the leg was probably the most friendly gesture in their “relationship”, and I’m surprised you didn’t mention it in your writeup.
The third was the last conversation between Raylan and Hunter that you mentioned.
A few questions I have about the episode:
Why didn’t Tim arrest Colt? He saw the guy choking a woman, and Colt pulled a gun on him. Even Raylan would have arrested (or more likely shot) Colt in those circumstances.
How could one of the most notorious criminals in the area’s history, stay unrecognized as the very public face of the head of a law enforcement agency? I know he may have greatly changed appearances in 20 years or whatever, but that would be like D.B. Cooper turning up as the police captain of Portland. I feel like I’m missing something here.
When I eventually re-watch seasons 2+3, I don’t think that Shelby’s actions will make much sense given his secret identity.
Judge Holden, I think you are missing part of the story. Drew Thompson was dead as far as everyone knew. There was a body identified as Drew Thompson. There was no reason for anyone to think he had not been dead for 3 decades. There weren’t going to be any America’s Most Wanted episodes asking about Drew Thompson because everyone took it as recorded fact he was 6 feet under. There wasn’t anyone searching for Drew Thompson.
Consider the number of fugitives (from John List to Nancy Soliah) that became very public members of their community. Now these were people who everyone assumed were alive. And they were missing for around 2 decades.
Compare to Shelby. Again everyone thinks he has been dead and it has been 3 decades. Fact is no one would have ever had a clue he was still alive if it wasn’t for a set of lucky coincidences. That is why the criticism of him running for Sheriff is so flawed.
You’re right, I forgot about the whole body/id switch.
I don’t understand why Tim didn’t arrest Colton, either.
I think Tim, as he alluded to Cassie, is looking for an excuse to kill Colton cleanly.
Tim has long been suggested to be carrying a lot of the same demons Raylan does, and gunning down Colton in front of a friend and a woman associated with a church was liable to bring trouble on his head, and simply arresting him would just be a paperwork hassle that might eventually complicate his anticipated imposition of justice for his fellow vet.
What about Raylan’s learning that the feud had nothing to do with dogs pooping on people’s lawns but was rather Arlo standing up for the honor or Raylan’s mom. That to me was the most subtly powerful in the whole episode.
As a former LEO, I can tell you that Tim could have (and should have) put two rounds in Colton’s pump as soon as he pulled the gun out of his wasteband. No officer would let a suspect pull a gun out and get it ready to shoot like that. It isn’t the old west. Hell, the old west wasn’t really the old west. All those “fair” gunfights were a figment of writers’ imaginations. We have seen Raylan do the same thing, but I always chalk it up to his ego wanting to prove that he is fast enough to draw and shoot someone before they can raise the gun to shoot him. None of which would happen in real life.
Also, if a “constable Bob” had been tearing up a house with an AK 47, the state police (or whatever suffices for the Bureau of Investigation in Kentucky) would have been there hauling him off for questioning. I love this show, but it does get pretty far fetched at times.
Quiet, you. You’re ruining my plans.
Kansasdad, what is a LEO?
law enforcement officer
Another wonderful episode imo. I think the explantion for Hunter and Shelby makes perfect sense. Was Shelby acctually from Harlan? I got the impression that is just where he ended up after faking his death and only a couple of people, who agreed to keep quite, knew? Anyways, I’m really enjoying this season as much as the previous ones.
“I think we both know whose voice it is makes you do what you do.” Damn!
I liked the episode. I think the Shelby as Drew reveal could’ve been handled much better however. Before last weeks episode, there was very little, if anything pointing to Shelby. Then, they threw out some blatant, fairly heavy handed clues last week that made it obvious it was him.
Had they thrown out some small clues during other episodes and left out the blatant ones last week, I think they could’ve pulled off a Kaiser Soze type reveal that would’ve been more satisfying.
The writers were dropping clues all season that Shelby was Drew, you just missed them I guess.
Regardless of how many clues there were earlier on, two weeks ago, they dropped obvious clues, which lessened the impact of the reveal. After that episode, it had to be Shelby or they would’ve had to come up with a crazy explanation otherwise.
If it wasn’t for the previous episode, they could’ve revealed it and I would’ve been surprised and then looked back to see the clues that I missed and people that caught those clues could’ve been satisfied they figured it out. As it was, I wasn’t surprised at all since they clearly revealed it to the audience the previous episode and then the characters on this episode.
There were a lot of clues to the viewer but I still don’t quite get what Raylan heard from Constable Bob that made him realize Shelby was Drw.
I didn’t fully understand it either, but the basic gist was that Shelby took the fall for something, which allowed Hunter to continue his police career and become sheriff. So, Hunter would be incredibly loyal to Shelby, and Raylan has been trying to find a reason why Hunter would keep Drew’s secret against all odds, and he put 2 + 2 together.
I still don’t know what it was that Shelby took the fall for, though. Or at what point “Shelby” first became known in Harlan. They suggested that he was a cop many years ago, before taking the fall, so he became a cop only a couple years after Drew’s “death”? We need a wiki on this.
I am happy it was Shelby.
I would have hated an unexpected twist (Breaking Bad fans, think of the poison plot)
Instead, viewers could piece the puzzle together because they had a vantage point different from all characters.
I fear for Ava and Boyd. I do not want Boyd off the show. He’s a co-protagonist at this point and it works really well to have two moral centers (though their morality is not that different, of course).
But I also want Duffy there simply for those reactions. I loved his apology and the shot where he and Raylan are sitting on the same on the couch like good ol’ pals.
Boyd and Duffy are irreplaceable
Raylan also patted Duffy on the leg. Sweet, please never kill Duffy. I will be inconsolable and weep and lock myself in my room for a week…,.if I can get time off of work.
Can someone please remind why everyone is so desperate to find Drew Thompson? I’ve completely lost track. I don’t know if I ever really understood. Is it just the missing money? The drugs are long gone aren’t they? So lost on this.
Well Theo Tonin wants him because he saw Theo kill someone. But yeah, i forget why the marshalls care. the theft from 30 years ago?
The marshals also want him because he saw Theo kill someone. He would be the witness that brings a crime lord down.
Include me in on needing a ticket on the clue train…who is Drew and why does everyone want to find him?
Drew’s a fugitive. That’s what US Marshalls do, in case anyone overlooked the fact that Tommy Lee Jones’ most celebrated role is playing the antagonist in a movie called “The Fugitive” (not to mention playing the same character in a sequel called “US Marshalls”).
It’s kind of a point of pride for them to not want to let someone get away with as big a con as Drew has apparently managed to pull.
Also, Art’s on his way out, and would like to put this outstanding/re-opened case to bed before he retires, and as mentioned by others, Tonin wants him dead and so the rest of the local underworld sees him as a lottery ticket.
Art wants him because catching a 30 years missing/presumed dead fugitive would be a great career cap before retirement. (Also-marshall stiffy)
Raylan wants him because of the Arlo connection/daddy issues.
Drew saw Theo kill a FBI agent. Then Drew shot Theo in the eye and left town with $3M in coke that besides the bullet in the eye left Theo in a bad way with some people. Drew then faked his death with Waldo Truth jumping out of a plane and the coke was picked up by Arlo and Bo Crowder. So everything is everywhere with that. Now as far as how Drew got so ingrained in Harlan is still in the air as far as I know
Not to mention that now, the Marshals know that Drew/Shelby had Arlo killed.
Going back, you have the point of pride that Art/Raylan get to solve a real crime and put a real criminal (Tonin) away. Ordinarily, the FBI would Bigfoot the Marshalls off such a case, but the fugitive angle (as well as the FBI corruption from earlier) lets Art and Raylan play in the major leagues for once.
IDEEMO, I don’t think Shelby had Arlo killed. I thought it played out where Hunter killed Arlo to keep Arlo from ratting Drew out to the Marshall’s service in exchange for a better deal. Hunter made a promise to keep Drew’s secret, and killing Arlo (in addition to not taking the better deal himself) was his way of keeping that promise. It’s why Drew/Shelby let Hunter go, as a means of gratitude.
That’s what I understood, at least.
“but it requires a little more guesswork than should perhaps be required in the middle of such a busy episode.(*)” The missing asterisk footnote is a cliff-hanger?
I wonder if a lot of that back-story exposition we got in the current episode was intended to fit in thematically with Raylan’s daddy issues. For instance, the clarification Shelby offers regarding the dog-poop feud, and recasting Arlo’s actions to something, if not necessarily reasonable, at least more defensible, and rather than the kind of behavior Raylan looks down on Arlo for, it was actually something more in Raylan’s wheelhouse. Things like that fit in with Raylan’s issues and current state of character, and that’s probably why they waited until now to have some of that exposition come through.
Another point is that the various conversations, including Shelby, Raylan and Hunter in the car, or Constable Bob at the lodge, show how intertwined everything is in Harlan and how the characters are all woven into the fabric of this community. A lot of expositional dialogue that might be necessary or beneficial to the audience, is just not the kind of things these characters would need to say to one another, because they all know it, and know each other knows it, so there is really not much point to saying it out loud.
It just occurs to me that Raylan is responsible to Arlo’s death. Raylan told Hunter that Arlo was making a deal to reveal Drew Thompson and that is why Hunter killed Arlo. I wonder if this gets left by the wayside or whether it will creep up on Raylan at some point.
The piece I’m missing is what made Arlo send the kids to break into the wall of his house in the first place? Just figured those Marshall’s needed a little foreplay?
Also, there was a tangible moment when I wanted Drew to be Constable Bob even though I’m looking forward to four JimBeaver extravaganza episodes. It’s like sitting down to a long prix-fixe menu that’s now coming to a very interesting culinary culmination.
I suspect Arlo was already planning to trade Drew to the feds in exchange for leniency and wanted the bag and Waldo ID to entice them and prove he wasn’t bullshitting them.
Wasn’t the house for sale? I thought Arlo sent the kids to get the bag out so no one would find it and start asking questions.
That worked out well.
I too think we were given quite a bit of Raylan dealing with Arlo’s death. In addition to what has already mentioned, Raylan heard the story of Arlo defending Frances which Raylan clearly had never knew before
A couple thoughts. First, I didn’t buy Tim letting Colton walk away. Tim asked if Colton killed Tim’s buddy; Colton responded by reaching for a pistol. That should’ve been the end of Colton. I have a hard time imagining any LEO let Colton finish that draw, especially one like Tim (who is no virgin when it comes to using deadly force), and especially when he’s facing a man who he seems to know recently murdered a personal friend. And let’s not forget that when Tim walked in, Colton was violently assaulting a woman, which is all the more reason not to let him draw. So no. Colt should be dead.
Second, I have had the feeling for a couple episodes that something bad is in the works for Ava this season. I’m even more certain of it now.
Wynn Duffy is a phenomenal character, and Jere Burns acts him beautifully. But would Wynn really have let Raylan and Hunter walk out of that motor home? I’m not so sure. He stands to gain an awful lot by finding Drew.
Wynn would have let them go for two reasons: 1)He’s seen Raylan in action and can’t be sure that Raylan won’t just kill him and his guards if he tries something; 2)Even if he’s 100% sure of success, killing a US Marshal in the same vehicle where an FBI agent was recently murdered is far more trouble than the advantage he’d get from finding Drew.
I read it that Tim could see that Colt was trying for suicide by cop. (Borne out by the empty chamber later.) He wasn’t interested in helping free the man from his guilt and demons.
@DB, the empty chamber was in Boyd’s gun, not Colt’s. He takes Colt’s .45 from him after asking to see it and puts it aside, then talks about his preference for a 9mm, and takes his out and hands it to Colt. It’s the gun he turns around and let Colt put to his head, so not surprising that at least the chamber would be empty!
Then he takes the gun back and turns around to place it at Colton’s forehead. So he knew the chamber was empty when he pulled the trigger.
Ah, that makes more sense – Boyd didnt seem surprised when it clicked.
One question, Alan: do you see your job as critic being to analyze what has happened so far in a show, or is it to flaunt your intelligence by ruining surprises of what might come in the future of a show?
I agree. If people want to speculate on things in the comments, fine, but I don’t see how it has any place in a review. Either you’re wrong and there’s no point having said it, or you’re right and you just spoiled it for anyone who hadn’t figured it out or wasn’t trying. I had assumed Drew was someone we hadn’t seen or didn’t know, so finding out it was Shelby would have been a huge shock. That is if it hadn’t been mentioned last week.
I’m not sure I understand these complaints. To me, spoilers are something you *know* is going to happen. Speculation is entirely different.
When it comes to a tv show there is often a difference between a recap and a review. A recap tends to cover what happened. A review covers it and includes thoughts and speculation. Of course that can vary depending on the author. Most people who read the reviews seem to also read the comments so, since the same speculation can be found there (like you alluded to) it is probably asking a lot for Alan to not speculate since people will see the same ideas anyway, especially when he wouldn’t purposely intend for that speculation to be spoilerish since he is known to be against spoilers.
I agree with EYE. Also, i, for one, would have been terribly disappointed if it had turned out that Drew Thompson, the mysterious figure around which this entire season has revolved, turned out to be “someone we hadn’t seen or didn’t know”. That would have been a monumental failure in the writing of the whole season, offering up some patsy for the figure who we had come to care about/be intrigued by/etc. So, I appreciate that Alan speculates aloud with us about possible plot turns & suspects. That, in fact, is in large part why I read this blog.
Why would someone read these reviews if they were so terrified/offended by the idea that the writer might speculate on future events? If you want to be absolutely, 1000% unspoiled, don’t read anything; don’t watch previews; and by God, don’t linger by the water cooler at work.
Alan is just speculating – like any attentive viewer would do. Like YOU probably do, after you watch episodes with ongoing mysteries in them – unless you just watch TV for the pretty pictures. “Flaunting” is not what’s going on here, and your snotty attitude about it is embarrassing.
Wow, I’m a ridiculous tightass when it comes to spoilers in reviews, articles, commments, whatever, but I can’t see how you equate the contents of this review with spoiling. Speculation isn’t spoiling.
I am going to have to watch this episode again. So much going on for almost all the characters. Shelby is Drew – not too surprising. It just means he will be gone from the show in short order. Sad that Hunter may be gone too. I will miss Brent Sexton. Ava could end up in prison but Boyd could too if they can prove he ordered the hit on Ellen May. Though if Tim “offs” Colton – maybe there will be no witnesses unless cousin Johnny rats him out. One thing for sure – I’ll be so happy when Colton is killed off. That story line has gone on way too long. Besides, Tim needs the target practice.
I suspect Raylan will hear more stories about Arlo occasionally doing the right thing over time giving him more evidence that even his bad-ass Dad had some good qualities. It makes it hard to hold on to hating someone that way and lets the character evolve a bit in an unexpected way.
I totally disagree that finding out that Shelby is Drew only means that “he will be gone from the show in short order.” To discover that this elusive figure who the entire local Marshall Service as well as a major crime boss from Detroit has eluded over 3 decades is hiding in plain sight. And as a sheriff, no less! That is some fantastic modern-day mythology that has repercussions for pretty much every single character we’ve met over 4 seasons of Justified. Let your imagination go!
Yes – but everyone is looking for him. The worst case is that he will be killed. The safest thing for him is to disappear completely or go to prison (even that isn’t safe). But if it’s the latter case, he can a least keep Hunter company!
Going to prison is a death sentence, since the Dixie and by extension Tonin’s crew will most certainly kill Shelby/Drew inside. Drew HAS to run now.
It seems obvious that Ava is not going to survive this season. To be honest, her character has been on the margins for the last few years. I still think the preacher’s sister will get revenge. Boyd is no fool.
If anyone is interested in an animated gif of Constable Bob firing a machine gun, one can be found here … [www.hobotrashcan.com]
Thanks! I look forward to reading more of that review. Just as soon as I get a little work done here at work.
One thing I don’t get/missed: Bob mentioned something about Miami, where Raylan was stationed in the pilot. Was his kill there and subsequent unheralded departure connected to Theo Tonin?
No connection to Theo Tonin.
In season one Hunter Mosely revealed that his niece had been raped and murdered by Henry Crowder. In exchange for help finding and executing Henry, Hunter sold out to the Miami cartel. When they wanted Raylan dead for killing Tommy Bucks in the first episode, they ordered Hunter to do the deed.
In this episode we learned that Shelby left the sheriffs dept. previously when he took the fall for Hunter on some other Miami related corruption.
Loved the episode, but am I the only one having trouble figuring out how old Hunter is? Sexton and Olyphant are about the same age, but Hunter is old enough to have been a cop when Raylan was a kid? Or am I reading that wrong?
I’m re watching S1 right now, and Raylan says that he, Hunter, and Johnny Crowder all played ball together. (It’s how Raylan knows the hit man he wrestled with wasn’t Johnny). I believe Dickie Bennett also pitched in that league.
Right – Raylan gave Dickie the limp by hitting him with a bat during a game.
Bob is a little younger than them, because he was a “kid” (high school, maybe?) when Hunter was a rookie cop (so, early 20s?).
I’m just not clear on when Drew Thompson first emerged as Shelby. Gerald McRaney’s character said that the last time he saw Drew, he had 2 broken legs from jumping out of the plane. So he knew him at the time of his “death”. But if we’re assuming Bob is about 35, then Shelby would have been a high-ranking cop only about 10 years after Drew’s “death” (because he was looking out for a teenage Bob). So, at what point did people forget about Drew, but welcome a new person named Shelby who looked exactly like him?
But Hunter made it seem like he was a cop when the incident with Arlo defending Frances’s honor occurred. Didn’t Raylan’s mother die when he was a kid? Or at least before Raylan became an adult and moved away?
So, I’m not very happy with this. Shelby is Thompson. It doesn’t help that they bungled the mystery. They laid down one clue several episodes ago and then dumped a load of them last week, when the mystery genre calls for a gradual and subtle approach to giving the audience clues. A mystery is also supposed to create aroster of plausible suspects, which Alan noted did not happen. And the capper is that unlike every ssatisfying mystery, the hero didn’t really solve it. Constable Bob just dumped some clunky exposition and essentially told Raylan who Thompson was. I’ve been enjoying this season, but if they were going to build it around a mystery they shouldn’t have half-assed it.
Mainly, I’m disappointed that a character I like will not continue past this season, since he’ll have to end this one either in prison, dead, or in the wind. On the plus side, Jim Beaver will presumably be getting some juicy material to si k his teeth into, and that’s always a good thing. Hopefully, when Shelby said that “when you pretend to be something long enough, it ain’t pretending” he was talking about himself and he is still the more or less decent man that Ellen May is counting on. If we can have a character who combines Shelby’s honor and integrity with Thompson’s cunning and ruthlessness these last four episodes could be amazing. Especially if he still wants to take down Boyd and protect Ellen May. If he just turns into the rat he was when he faked his own death it will be a lost opportunity. Its a good sign that he didn’t try to kill Hunter.
1. The fact that the mystery is resolved and the season isn’t over (or even close to over) should tell you that the season isn’t completely “built around the mystery.” This isn’t “Murder, She Wrote.”
2. Personally I think the characterization of Drew Thompson as some kind of criminal mastermind has all been a deliberate mislead. I think we’re going to find out that he’s basically been Shelby all along – kind of a regular guy who has an ornery streak in him. My guess is that he wasn’t intending to steal from Theo Tonin like someone like Boyd might, but there was more to it than that, and the subsequent shooting/faking-his-own-death/etc. was all just a means to try to survive a tight spot. The revelation of Hunter’s motives at the end of this episode – he wasn’t being paid or intimidated, he just owed Shelby – is probably going to be indicative of how badly we’ve been misled all along about what Drew Thompson was like or what his motives were.
ERIC 1. Well, certainly the season is built around the mystery. The first nine epsiodes, with a few detours, are devoted to solving the mystery. Most of the subplots have been hung on the search for Drew Thompson. Even the creators of the show have said the mystery was the framework of the season. The final four episodes will be about the repercussions of solving the mystery.
2. Its hard to think of a reason to shoot a gangster in the eye and steal his drugs and money that is not sleazy, especially since he was planning to fake his own death to get away with it. On top of that his plan involved murdering Waldo Truth. That’s pretty Machiavellian. Waldo may not have been a very nice guy, but I don’t recall hearing anything that lead me to believe he had it coming. As to Hunter’s loyalty, even bad men have friends.
Alan – hell yes I’d watch an, “Art rants/Wynn Duffy reacts” web series. And I’d love to wash it down with a, “Ron Swanson being Ron Swanson” series.
I agree with some other commenters here that Raylan has had some good moments on the show dealing with all the conflicted feelings he has about Arlo’s death. I don’t think the show’s been avoiding it.
What I am disappointed in is how the Colton character has been handled. Almost all the potential I envisioned for him when he showed up has been squandered. His story arc and character could have been so much more interesting while still incorporating his PTSD and drug addiction. There are still some episodes left this season, but up to this point he’s been mostly a waste of good space. And I’m certainly not blaming the actor for that.
I’m surprised by that reaction. Colton has been probably my favorite new character this season, and my wife’s as well. A lot of it is more due to the performance than the character development, though. His combination of incompetent sadsack and cold-blooded, menacing killer is fascinating, and the actor really plays it well.
We’re not getting much of Rachel this season. She’s awesome!
It looked like we were actually going to see something of Rachel this season, but I guess it was just a tease. Sometimes I wonder why they even bother listing her in the credits as a regular cast member since they use her so little, which is a shame. Maybe she’ll reappear in these last episodes of the season.
Does anyone know what the keys were for that Shelby/Drew handed to
Hunter in the car? At first I thought they must be handcuff keys so Hunter could run. On watching a second time, wasn’t so sure and Hunter didn’t seem to be going anywhere with those keys.
If Shelby is Drew, how did he get married a 2nd time? Don’t you have to have a birth certificate to get a marriage license. I thought it was odd that Shelby’s wife would leave clothes behind (that Ellen May was wearing). If she left him as he said, you’d think he would have gotten rid of them pretty quickly. Maybe she didn’t leave but “disappeared”.
At least one of them was a handcuff key; Hunter holds it and looks at it after Shelby leaves the car.
And then he uses it. Remember that when Raylan came back out to car, Hunter was lounging in the back seat, no longer restrained.
The key thing was weird, I don’t get it either. Maybe Shelby thought Hunter would want to run, but Hunter ended up just chillin in the back seat.
Shelby said his wife left him 25 years ago. So he had been Shelby for about 5 years. That’s long enough to get married and have it go sour. As for the legalities, this is rural Kentucky. Either he fudged some documents, or the priest/JP didn’t ask, or they weren’t legally married. He could still refer to her as his wife.
Hunter even said to raylan later, “what was I going to do? Run through the woods with this orange jumpsuit on? I wouldnt get anywhere.”
Well had that episode been 100 times worse than it was, it would have still totally been worth my time for the scene between Wynn Duffy and Raylan. Wynn expressing sympathy for Raylan’s loss was superb.
Raylan sounded JUST LIKE my own Eastern Kentucky kin at funerals. He got that softer, higher pitch to his voice.
I have to admit I still don’t quite get what was said that clued Raylan in that Shelby was Drew. . .
Me either. The plot was getting kind of convoluted.
I still don’t understand alot of it, but I did get that one part.
Bob tells a story explaining why Hunter is super loyal to Shelby. Raylan knows that Hunter is super loyal to Drew Thompson (because he absolutely refuses to give him up), so Raylan put 2 + 2 together and figured out that Shelby = Drew.
This was probably our least favourite episode of the season. Perhaps it was simply too clear that it HAD to be Shelby, but a lot of this felt slow and exposition-y. Enjoyed the Colt/Ellen May fall-out more
Our take: [wp.me]
I’m beginning to think that those key parties meant something. Perhaps Arlo once talked or blackmailed his way into one. Perhaps Raylon isn’t his son and the reason he gave that guy a beat-down for spreading lies about Franxes’ proclivities is because he knew Raylon’s true parentage. I also wonder if Ellen May isn’t Drew’s long lost daughter and that’s why his wife left him. Still doesn’t explain why he let her become a junkie whore, but I guess hiding out from Tonin might explain that. Lastly I just don’t see Ava making it past this season. I think she’s likely killed or at the very least imprisoned.
Definitely some good theories.
You watch too many sopa opera’s.
For someone who is so careful about spoilers you sure are flippant with your wild speculation. I have to say, you ruined the climax to this major portion of the season for me by predicting Shelby being Drew last week. I would never have guessed that but once you said it, I knew that’s what it was going to be. At that point, you’re right, it made too much sense. I just never would have jumped there, though.
And now I’m kind of feeling the same way about your guess concerning something bad coming for Ava. It’s something I wouldn’t have noticed but now that you say it, I think that’s probably right.
I just think if you’re going to be so concerned with your readers not spoiling things for the rest of us in the comments section then you should also check yourself when it comes to brazen theories. After all, don’t you end up watching these episodes closely, multiple times for the sake of needing to review them (at least the more popular shows like Justified)? I don’t do that so I don’t have the advantage of that kind of close perspective.
For years, I have enjoyed reading your reviews and rarely miss one but I just felt like the unnecessary guesswork ruined things for me this time.
So he isnt allowed to speculate? Or if he does, he has to be wrong? Lunacy.
Its a discussion about an ongoing show. There is a big difference between spoilers and speculations. He could just as easily been wrong.
And your correct in that the readers are not allowed to post spoilers, but do you see that line at the end that reads “What did everybody else think?”
What sort of purpose does a dry recap serve?
“Boyd goes to see house, agent is rude, Boyd shows money. Agent changes tune. Sad trombone. Other stuff happens, the end.”
LOL @ “sad trombone”
I also had foreboding thoughts when Boyd and Ava were looking at the house, but I took it more as a general feeling that Boyd’s plan isn’t going to work and they won’t get to ride off into the suburban sunset quite yet. They could both still be around next year.
If you “never would have guessed” Shelby you really aren’t watching the show.
Sorry, but do you read any comments here? The Shelby/Drew think was mentioned in comments on Alan’s review at least three weeks ago, if not sooner, and every week the evidence has just piled up. Alan was either holding back waiting so long to pile on or he was just not reading the comments.
The backstory is the important part, thematically. This season has been about regeneration and how some are more successful at it than others. Drew Thompson had to reinvent himself and he helped a lot of people along the way, so that’s why Hunter refused to name him.
He tells Raylan you can’t escape your past, who you are, and we see this with Raylan trying to be a better man than his father; we see this with Ellen May who is trying to go straight but is in a perilous situation; and we see it with Boyd and Ava who want to use the outlays from their criminal empire to go legit. The backstory reminds us how connected Raylan and the rest are to this county, and how families’ histories have a long reach–as was the theme in Season 2 as well.
OK, since Alan voiced his guess about who Drew was about the same time I had a similar intuition, I’m going to follow up with one of my own. Given some of the dialogue in this episode, what if there is a…uh…somewhat closer tie between Drew and Raylan than people guess? What if the “proclivities” that Henry Crowder was accusing Raylan’s Mom of included steppin’ out on Arlo? What if Drew, not Arlo, is Raylan’s father?
I know he timeline is confused, but I don’t think that’s possible. Drew’s maybe 15 years older than Raylan, and I think it’s established that Drew wasn’t in Harlan at that time.
Write a comment…OK, since Alan voiced his guess about who Drew was about the same time I had a similar intuition, I’m going to follow up with one of my own. Given some of the dialogue in this episode, what if there is a…uh…somewhat closer tie between Drew and Raylan than people guess? What if the “proclivities” that Henry Crowder was accusing Raylan’s Mom of included steppin’ out on Arlo? What if Drew, not Arlo, is Raylan’s father?
Okay, I don’t fully get the Constable Bob rambling=Drew Thompson reveal. However, setting that aside, here are two questions. Where is Ellen may who *was* hidden at Shelbys? Why is Shelby so dead set on running? If he agrees to testify against Theo Tonin wouldn’t he be eligible for witsec? Too bad In Plain Sight has ended its run.
Alan, I love your reviews and think you are great, but I don’t get how you are totally missing the sheer genius of how the show is having Raylan deal with Arlo’s death. The slow burn is fantastic, and may be the best way I’ve seen a show deal with anything, ever. The pause before he got in the elevator last week, the moment with Duffy this week, and when Raylan heard that Arlo stood up for his beloved Mom this week. Not to mention the conversation with Hunter. Pure genius. What did you want, the typical montage where he drinks a bottle of jack and thinks to himself, “you old bastard…”
Can someone please remind me again why Drew is relevant to the plot? What secret does he know of? It was explained maybe in episode 1 or 2 but since then it’ has only been a search for Drew without a reminder of why Drew’s so important. Could also be lazy viewing from my part.
Could also be lazy comments reading. ;). From page one of this week’s comments:
“Stuckey: Drew saw Theo kill a FBI agent. Then Drew shot Theo in the eye and left town with $3M in coke that besides the bullet in the eye left Theo in a bad way with some people. Drew then faked his death with Waldo Truth jumping out of a plane and the coke was picked up by Arlo and Bo “
Wow. Guess I really suck at watching this season of Justified (& reading blog comments). Thanks Vikingkitty.
Don’t give up! I’m rooting for you! (And for this season’s crazy convoluted storylines to have a spectacular payoff, oh please pretty please.)