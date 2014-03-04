Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Whistle Past the Graveyard’

A review of tonight's “Justified” coming up just as soon as I'm a doctor working on a cure…
On the whole, season 5 has been a step down for “Justified,” feeling a bit like a placeholder year before we get to the series' conclusion. Lots of characters and/or story arcs that didn't work or continue to not work, and a lack of cohesion to all of it.
But even with all that, this is still a show that has Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder, that has this great stable of supporting characters and colorful guest stars, and writers who understand the basic Elmore Leonard of it all. I haven't loved this season, but “Justified” remains highly watchable even when various individual pieces don't click.
“Whistle Past the Graveyard,” though, was the first episode of the season – and one of the few episodes in the life of the show – to fall almost completely flat. It increases the tension between Boyd and the Crowes, while at the same time suggesting an ever-so-slight thaw between Raylan and Wendy (and gives Raylan an opportunity to try bonding with Kendall over their similar upbringing) that could pay off in the season's concluding chapters, but as an hour of TV, it was something this show should never be: dull.
Now, some of this came from the season's over-reliance on Boyd and the Crowes, to the point where we spent the 10 minutes before the opening credits with Raylan entirely absent, but even when the man in the hat turned up to invite Allison to Florida, the energy level didn't pick up appreciably. The story about “Uncle” Jack(*) filled in some backstory on Kendall and Wendy, but it wasn't notably intense and/or funny, and it completely wasted William Forsythe as the man pursuing Jack. I get that not every case Raylan works is going to be complicated or especially dangerous, but the show usually loads up on humor in those situations (with last week's episode as a fine example of that) to compensate. This was just filler.
(*) Played not by Michael Bowen from “Breaking Bad,” but by TV's Kyle Bornheimer, who also guest-starred on tonight's “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
So, for that matter, was Boyd's continued journey out of Mexico. We got a series of obligatory plot points designed to get us to Daryl and Danny trying to steal Boyd's dope out from under him, but it all dragged. Boyd has spent this entire season trying to get some dope, any dope into Harlan, which is the sort of thing that could play successfully as a black comic nightmare, but too much of it has been played straight(**) to feel like anything but a slog.
(**) And with much less Wynn Duffy than one might have hoped for after Jere Burns was promoted to series regular status this year.
“Justified” will offer up a dud every now and again, but they usually come early in the season, while Yost and company are waiting to really dive into that year's arcs. This is the eighth episode of season 5, when you would expect everything to be coalescing and rising in speed and intensity. Instead, we got Raylan hanging around a mall parking lot until he had a chance to club the bad guy over the back of the head.
Hoping for better next week.
What did everybody else think?
Season 8? Isn’t it Season 5? That said, dead on review. My husband and I had practically the same conversation as your review as the last scene rolled. Hoping its an anomaly!
As much as I enjoy the show, I agree it’s lost momentum. The characters’ stories are far too disparate, and instead of being so deftly written that you could endlessly enjoy a couple of characters having a conversation in a parked car, it’s hard to really be interested even in standoffs in the desert, or in a seemingly throwaway story for Raylan. Perhaps focusing on Harlan more next episode will help.
Don’t get all the hate for this season. Sure the first half has been slow but this is Justified. When have they dropped the ball? Just wait to judge the season when everything is all said and done.
The problem for me is that the Raylan story is deeply uninteresting, where as last season at this time he’d had a number of very interesting adventures.
I’ve personally, I’ve preferred this season to last year’s.
Even a bad or slow episode is better than almost all of what’s on TV. What are you going to watch?
Michael Rappaport is the worst actor of his generation. He is soooo bad in this I really hope the character gets killed off. You bring in William Forsythe, a great character actor and waste him in this episode, and we have this Rappaport clown for a whole season? Terrible casting.
Yes. His accent is h o r r i b l e. He sounds like a northerner doing “shtick” about Southerners.
I think your review is pretty fair, Alan. My husband, who loves this show, expressed some disgust. While I’m a little more forgiving, the whole Boyd-in-Mexico unfortunately feels like something SOA writers would come up with. That plot element is definitely dragging on too long, and Raylan’s story line wasn’t too gripping (or funny, as you noted) either.
I thought the exact same thing, too much like Sons of Anarchy ( when it was bad ) … go to Mexico, no solid plan, scattershot, cross, double cross, pretty weak.
ITA. The three stories (Raylan-Boyd-Ava) seem disjointed. And that’s all we get to see of the great William Forsythe? C’mon!
But even a subpar hour of Justified is still better than most other shows, so I’ll give it a pass. Hoping for more action, snappy dialogue & cohesion among the stories next week!
I feel like the only reason Ava is still on the show every week is because the Yost must like her personally and want to keep her around. Ava’s a great character but I think her character’s arc mostly ran its course when she went to jail. I don’t get this whole “Ava isn’t a victim anymore” haircut business either. Ava hasn’t been a victim for a long time. Not since she killed Boyd’s brother and then later on helped Boyd become the kingpin of the criminal underworld in Harlan.
In four seasons, Her character did a complete 180 from the sweet innocent character she was at the beginning of the series. She became just as evil and ruthless as Boyd was with the business and dug her own grave at the end of last season. No point in still keeping her as a regular imo, not sure where there is left for her character to go unless the writers plan on having her switch sides and turn on Boyd. Right now it doesn’t look like that with her becoming the drug connect at the prison. Still the storyline feels like wasted time and has nothing to do with the the main storylines of the season.
My guess is that while it doesn’t have anything to do with the main storylines of the season right now, it will connect with them later. Justified has been on long enough, and been good long enough, for me to give it the benefit of the doubt.
Why is Duffy not in any of these scenes involving the Mexico drug shipment. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t Duffy Boyd’s boss technically? The show portrays Duffy as having almost no involvement this season in Boyd’s decisions regarding their drug business. I think the last time we saw Duffy he was in the diner with Art and the hitman.
If I’m Duffy, I let the hillbillies go to Mexico and risk their lives, then if they make it back with the dope, get busy selling. Makes perfect sense to me.
The Crowes aren’t the Bennett clan. That entire storyline is bringing down the show. They just are interesting enough for more than a 4-5 ep storyarc. Did we really need the Kendall story? We already saw that in Loretta. I also hope we get an end game with Allison soon. She seems almost as pointless as the Crowes.
Glad to see Eric Roberts in the preview for next week. This season desperately needs a kick in the pants.
Yeah, I was wondering who that was, but couldn’t place him. Hopefully he kicks things up a notch.
Normally I’d agree with you, but the last thing this show needs is more guest stars. So far this season we’ve had Will Sasso, Dave Foley, Michael Rappaport, William Forsythe, Kyle Bornheimer, Wood & Steve Harris, Amy Smart, Edi Gathegi, Dale Dickey, Danny Strong, Xander Berkeley, James Kyson, Dave Koechner, Jason Gray-Stanford, Alan Tudyk, and Amaury Nolasco.
Now, those might not all be household names, but to people as TV-literate as those of us on the HitFix boards, that’s a LOT of recognizable guest stars for one season. Especially when you consider that everyone’s favorite new character this year is Carl, played by Justin Welborn, who nobody’s ever heard of. It starts to take me out of the story a little when I see too many stars all lumped together. It’s like “Raylan’s Eleven”.
@ HISLOCAL: Nice roll call but you left out Alicia Witt.
So bored with Ava in prison. And now she’s ugly and bruised and sad all the time. And yet, so bored.
So bored with the Crowes. Dewey is funny. The new ones aren’t.
Where’s Tim and Rachel? Tim’s hilarious. Rachel has character. Show these two more and cut out the extraneous boring characters.
If this show had an undetermined number of seasons left, I would be tempted to stop watching at this point. I think I’ll stick it out for the remainder. But this is the first time since season 1 I’ve considered cutting it from the shows I DVR.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I like the Ava Orange Is The New Black schtick, and the Wendy-Kendell story. Wendy is a fun character and she’s hot in a trashy way, so there is the tension between she and Raylan. The smuggle 8 tons of Heroin out of Mexico story in a used Pinto is insulting. Utterly ridiculous. Feels like they’re making it up as they go along.
Was that the intro to “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” playing just before the credits?
Kyle Bornheimer could have ran into the other Uncle Jack. He was in an episode of Breaking Bad in season 1 when Walt kept running into him at the bank and a gas station obnoxiously talking loud on his headset. Walt ended the episode blowing the guy’s car up at a gas station.
So except when he’s a series regular, RIP Perfect Couples, Kyle Bornheimer isn’t so bad
I thought this week and last week were both duds. I still think Rappaport was a horrible miscast and that they are underutilizing so many great actors in their stable. There’s been some great moments this season, but as a whole it’s been really disappointing.
Maybe it’s just my fondness for Alicia Witt, but I actually kind of liked this episode. Not the show’s high point, but I certainly didn’t get bored.
Alicia Witt’s Wendy is a great presence on the show. Much more so than her brothers. They don’t seem to be amounting to much. Certainly not what those haunting commercials with the ominous crows bedevilling Raylan suggested they would.
LOVE Alicia Witt on the show. She can stay for the duration as far as I’m concerned. The one good thing to come out of the season.
What was the point of Boyd calling the cartel if they were just going to bring the bodies back to the US anyway?
Took the words right out of my mouth. That was the stupidest thing Boyd has ever done. Even if he wasn’t planning on moving the bodies what good was going to come out of running to the cartel in that situation? You are sending the message that you are incompetent and need bailing out. You put yourself in danger unnecessarily. I don’t get it — this show is usually smarter than that.
Why didn’t they just bury the bodies in the endless desert they were driving through?
The episode did not work for me for several reasons. At no point did I think that Wendy would give Raylan anything on her brothers.
The kidnap plot of the day was neither tense nor funny. There was really nothing to it.
Ava in prison just doesn’t work for me.
The season:
I think every aspect of the season long story is lacking this year. Ava in prison on her own is not interesting. She has great chemistry with Boyd, and in that context it’s been great to have her every season so far.
The lack of a proper bad guy means that Raylan doesn’t really have a focus. The presence of the Crowders is just not very interesting. They aren’t up to anything particularly interesting either.
We don’t know enough about Wendy to really care, nor do I get the impression that she would actually flip on her brothers.
Most importantly, Raylan. The lack of nemesis has so far meant that Raylan isn’t up to much. And the episode long sub stories aren’t good enough to distract from that. Without him chasing a bad guy or Boyd, all we get is his constant talk abut going to Florida. Who cares? Not many shows can pull of a good baby story, and unless your Parenthood, you probably shouldn’t try.
Seems like they ran out of ideas or figured out too late that the whole Crowe plot was a failure. They really can’t back out now and have to finish off a sub-par season. Maybe that’s why they want to call it quits after next season.
I agree, I used to love the show but this season doesn’t feel right somehow. It feels disjointed. And I am so bored of the ava prison storyline, it not the sort of story I watch justified for. Also it’s not been well written, the reason she in there now, doesn’t make any sense. No bail, a guard that stabbed himself knowing she was protected & he’d have to go into hiding. It’s like the writers don’t care if it makes sense as long it get the story where they need it to be. The other thing that bothers me is she is the only person being held accountable considering how much killing goes on in justified. Maybe it because shes a woman, I don’t know. But let’s hope the last few episodes improve.
I agree that the prison guard was really foolish in going after Ava. Boyd is busy in Mexico right now, but there really needs to be a scene in the next few episodes where he makes Danny Strong very sorry.
I can’t figure out which scene in this episode had the least dramatic revelation. Was it Wendy’s “oh by the way he’s my son” or Alison’s “oh by the way I’m dumping you” or the prison nurse telling Ava “oh by the way I’ll help you smuggle drugs” or Boyd’s “oh by the way I killed my last relative”?
Kendal isn’t hitting any beats that weren’t hit better in season 2 by Kaitlyn Dever as Loretta. We need something more here than Raylan overidentifying with a mouthy teen. Loretta had Mags and her dead father to make her arc special. Kendal has Wendy, Danny, Dewey and Daryl. Bad trade.
I said previously that Wendy was a better sparring partner for Raylan than Alison. I stand corrected. Bring back Jackie Nevada, a great Elmore Leonard creation who should’ve been more than a one-episode guest.
In early seasons even when Justified was subpar, you could count on at least one throwback gunfight.
When was the last time Raylan shot anybody?
Yes! I thought I got a glimpse of Jackie Nevada in next weeks previews but on second viewing was wrong. I’m waiting impatiently for her to show up again.
Right on comments. This had the feel of a series episode that gets handed off to the producer’s girlfriend or buddy for a credit/gig. (And yes, that happens). As long as they get back to business next episode, we’ll let it pass this time.
Aah. Graham Yost basically admits on the EW postmortem about this episode that it’s block-filler they had to plug in when the actor who played Jean-Baptiste wanted out early. He also admits making Kendal Wendy’s son was spur of the moment – as it is in the show. So the fact that Wendy showed no prior maternal commitment makes more sense now. She didn’t know either!
Totally agree. First episode where I thought, “yep time for this series to end.” I could careless if Ava gets shanked in prison, Boyd has been pretty toothless this year, and Raylan is just kinda there in the wash.
I was in early on with this series, I hate to see it go out like this.
They will end this season with a bang , as crappy as last night was, it sets up a great finish. Wendy “owes” Raylan, and she will come through.
Instead of this pile of crap the show should be focusing on Raylan’s killing of Nicky Augustine. Where the hell is Art and where the hell is conflict between Raylan and Art? Art didn’t say two words after Raylan told him he killed Nicky. Dissapointing.
Wasting William Forsythe as a throwaway, nobody thug is a fucking crime. So far this season has been totally without focus. More to the point, the whole Ava in jail plot has played out as an afterthought when it should be the main focus of Boyd’s arc this season. And holy shit do I hope that every goddamn Crowe dies at the end of this season. I hate everyone of them, especially the fucking kid. Every time they’re on screen, the show grinds to fucking halt. Just kill them all. Then make a conscious decision never to write a character as dumb as Dewey ever again. It’s a bad joke at this point. Also, Michael Rappaport? That asshole has to go. IMMEDIATELY! I don’t understand how the quality of a show can so far downhill, so fast in one half a season.
I agree wit every word, except for Dewey. The actor playing him at least can act and he has been fun in previous season. But the rest of the Crowes, they’re just awful to watch.
I seriously do not understand people’s disappointment in this episode. At all. I loved it. Maybe not a classic, but consistently entertaining and funny. Loved Raylan’s “It gets better” pep talk. Loved how he repeatedly made it clear that he wasn’t interested in Wendy’s melodrama. Loved Dewey’s demand for a car with A/C. Yeah they wasted Forsythe, and Bornheimer is hardly their best guest star, but I laughed frequently and was highly entertained.
It’s kind of amazing to me that not a single plotline in this episode had any dramatic tension or credible stakes. Raylan’s attitude seemed to be the show’s: Let’s just get this over with so we can move onto something better. I’ve been enjoying this season so far, but this was a complete waste of time.
Raylan should have insisted she give him whatever relevant info she had before he helped her. It was obvious Raylan was going to help her anyway because Kendall. She had zero leverage. Raylan could have just as easily handed her over to the FBI and let the Feds get Kendall back (kidnapping is a Federal crime).
Alan, I have to admit you were right last week – I thought Raylan was being flip concerning the caller number 7 scam, but clearly he went through with it.
Does the Caller #7 scam mean Raylan let the computer hacker go ?
I have no idea how he had the time or materials necessary to do this while hauling that guy to jail.
Enjoying this season fine enough, but I wonder in retrospect, for the Boyd storyline, if it would have been better to keep Detroit (and the Canadian connection) alive and avoided the desert. We’ve spent time in several other mediums smuggling drugs across the US/Mexican border. A storyline with Boyd trying to figure out how he fits into the Dixie Mafia amid last season’s plot points, would have been more compelling, at least for a first half. We’ve seen Boyd struggle building his empire, I would have enjoyed it if he spent Season 5 sewing his seeds of power more and less chasing his connect all over the Southwest. More Wynn Duffy in that scenario too, the Crowes could have been the fly in the ointment ruining his Detroit relations, etc.
Raylan’s stuff I’ve been fine with. They’ve always rambled with him until the end. I enjoy that his love interests always feel so realistic. I don’t know if we needed another prison show but Eva’s stuff has been ok. I’ve liked the acting at least.
According to Yost, this episode was thrown together after they broke Episode Five due to Edi Gagethi wanting out. His character was supposed to have more to do this season, especially around this episode, so they had to do this all hodge-podge like.
I can’t see William Forsythe in anything now without expecting him to call somebody boychik.
Could Graham Yost’s position as Executive Producer on The American’s be interfering with his gig as show runner on JUSTIFIED ? Listening to Yost tell it JUSTIFIED used up most of his time. Two TV shows must be a bit of a ‘juggling act’ no matter how experienced Yost has become.
The remote location of JUSTIFIED on the TV landscape (FX) makes getting decent guest players challenging, one imagines, just based on the presence of Rappaport. for a multiple epi. arc.
I doubt it’s that, Shan. Justified remains his primary job; Fields and Weisberg largely run The Americans on their own in New York, while Yost’s in LA with the Justified people.
I think the end of season 4 and season 5 have been great, especially ep.8 with Raylan getting dumped. It emphasized how everyone, including us, are starting to see Raylan for who he is and are tiring of his unprofessional attitude and unlawful behavior. He may be a hero, but he’s also the one starting the fires. Art has had it with him. He’s about to retire and would have loved to see Raylan step up, instead he’s jeopardized the office and tarnished what should have been a high point of both their careers. Boyd is losing control and in the process endangering Ava, who is now reaping her reward for what has been long stretch of bad decisions, even if she’s refused to take responsibility for them . The characters we’ve come to love are tarnished and tired. Things are getting real. The status quo of easy shootouts and funny quips has changed, and I’d argue for the better.
i guess i’m the only one who really enjoyed this episode? i thought the cold open was great and i enjoy the crowes. yes they’re not very threatening but i find them entertaining. i don’t know maybe i just really liked this episode because the bacon cheeseburger i was eating was really good. i have also now realized that a bacon cheeseburger is the perfect food to eat while watching justified.
Maybe I was just in a good mood, but I liked this episode quite a bit. Certainly not Justified at the top of its game, but still pretty entertaining. It could be because I have been pretty impressed with Jacob Lofland, and he was featured a bit more than usual.
I was completely confused about what happened after the Mexican cops stole the truck from Boyd though.
Reminded me if the season 1 episode with Alan Ruck as the dentist.
This season is a train wreck. There have been a few good moments but this middle section is just floundering.
Michael Rappaport- I like him as an actor, but why couldn’t they just have let him be from the North or something? He can’t do a southern accent, his natural New York one is too pronounced.
The endless Mexican subplot and Raylan not having anything to do.
William Forsythe utterly wasted, not one good moment to use his talents.
The only good part about this season is Alicia Witt. God she’s fine.
This season feels like season 3 of Sons of Anarchy, lots of slow moving plot threads setting up one big last episode.