Review: Kelsey Grammer and ‘Boss’ return to Starz for season 2

As Starz’s “Boss” enters its second season Friday night at 10, the political drama remains a show I find much easier to admire than to enjoy.
“Boss” continues to have many qualities worth commending. The series still offers Kelsey Grammer giving a magnetic, career-redefining performance as ailing Chicago mayor Tom Kane. It still has a distinctive, impressionistic visual style that takes a photogenic but familiar city and makes it feel like a place no one has set a movie or TV show before, and the look marries well with the show’s stylized dialogue. And in reshuffling its cast a bit this season to deal with some of Mayor Kane’s actions at the end of last year, “Boss”has added several interesting actors, notably Sanaa Lathan and Jonathan Groff, whose function seems to entail more than just standing back and admiring Grammer while he chews the scenery.
Even with that larger-than-life character and performance at its center, and even with an overheated style of plotting suggesting that 21st century Chicago politics isn’t that far removed from the days of the Borgias, “Boss” has always felt oddly cool and detached. I can sit back and marvel at the way Grammer commands the screen, and clinically appreciate the way the show’s directors (Jim McKay is behind the camera for the season premiere) have continued the visual template set up by Gus Van Sant in the series’ pilot.
But I rarely find myself emotionally engaged in any of it. It’s a show dealing with many grand issues (death, legacy, corruption) and flashy incidents, yet all of it tends to wash over me without generating a response beyond, “Interesting.” I’m not sure exactly how producers Farhad Safinia (the show’s creator) and Dee Johnson (a TV veteran brought in to provide support this year to relative newbie Safinia) want me to feel about Tom Kane or the world he commands, but I imagine they want me to feel something.
Part of the problem is that “Boss” is such a profoundly cynical show, where everyone who matters is motivated primarily by self-interest (even crusading reporter Sam Miller, played by Troy Garity, wants to prove he’s smarter than everyone else) and where every human relationship is revealed as a fraud to either be exploited or sacrificed depending on what’s politically expedient. When you go in saying that everyone is a phony, you create a great uphill battle for viewers to climb to make any genuine connection to them. It can be done, but not easily. “The Sopranos” is among the most cynical works of fiction ever written, but it was done with such style, humor and specificity that it made a bond with its viewers anyway – they may not have always liked Tony, Carmela, etc., but they felt like they knew them.
Even as “Boss” reveals so many details about Kane, about his wife Meredith (Connie Nielsen), pretty boy gubernatorial candidate Ben Zajac (Jeff Hephner) and new aides Ian Todd (Groff) and Mona Fredricks (Lathan), the show always seems to be holding them at a remove from the audience. They’re to be looked at, but not touched.
The new season also brings with it a significant downturn in Kane’s secret struggle against Lewy Body dementia, as the hallucinations that were an occasional issue last season start occurring with alarming regularity. On the one hand, these hallucinations give the “Boss” directors and technicians a chance to show off a bit; on the other, they add yet another layer of distrust into the show, because even a sincere, straightforward scene can now be revealed to have taken place entirely in Tom Kane’s head.
Grammer is outstanding enough on his own to merit watching. It is a committed, unapologetic, at times spellbinding performance, and is every bit worthy of the cable anti-hero drama tradition that Starz boss Chris Albrecht helped start when he greenlit “The Sopranos” at HBO. “Boss” as a series, though, still doesn’t seem like it’s quite there.
Different opinions and all that, but, man, I think this was definitely my 2nd favorite show that started last season besides Homeland (though I may be forgetting a show or 2). Perhaps I’m too easy to please in terms of character development, but I’ve always felt engaged with all of the characters and their actions on this show. Sure, all of them are manipulative and trying to accomplish things for themselves and you never know the motive behind each person’s actions, but that makes it even more captivating and draws me in even more. The show, if not exactly in writing, is almost Shakespearean in plotting at times, and I think the end of last season definitely proved that. I hope they have some more explanation about that, btw. Can’t way to see the way they film Kane’s future breakdowns too. This show can’t come soon enough. Hopefully more people will find it and begin watching in its 2nd season too.
I agree with Kobracola. This has great plots and I feel like I have a front seat to observe big city politics (albeit in a heightened dramatic shakespearean way. I don’t care that I don’t have a rooting interest for any particular character.
I completely agree with you about Grammer’s performance, which makes it all too tragic that it is so undermined by the absurd plotting. Any inkling if the Omnipotent Hitman is back? Not sure if I’ll return, but if I don’t, crap like that will be the reason why.
Part of me really hoped they would get wise and just reboot this season… keep Grammer and pretend the Lewy Body thing and hitman stuff never happened.
It’s interesting because I don’t NECESSARILY find myself having to invest in or be emotionally engaged by characters to like a show. Sometimes plotting really can be enough and, by the end of the first season of Boss, it absolutely was for me. At its best, I felt similarly about Damages.
So the observation that “They’re to be looked at, but not touched” is pretty dead-on, but it just doesn’t bother me.
Also have to say that the score here is pretty damn great. Rarely do I notice that about a show.
I get that the show is supposed to be Borgia-style political infighting, intrigue murder in modern day dress and not an exploration of realistic Chicago politcal themes. But, even taking that into account, the show makes no damn sense at all.
I’ll probably keep watching because I enjoy watching Grammer stalk around the screen and chew up the scenery, but that’s about it.
So why wasn’t Grammer nominated for an Emmy?
The show started too late for nominations to be accepted.
The same thing happened for Breaking Bad last year when that show started too late for shows to be entered. Kelsey Grammer won last year.
Grammer didn’t win an Emmy; he won a Golden Globe.
He’s eligible, but I find him hamfisted and boring. He won enough with that (bought?) Golden Globe this year. Not sure quite what Sepinwall is seeing other than the usual platitudes that well-known actors always get from some circles.
This, like Homeland, is a goofy and sometimes ridiculous show. However, I gave up on homeland after a few episodes and continued with this. I think I gave up on homeland around the time the guy was tapping messages with his fingers at a news conference. A show doesn’t necessarily have to resemble reality to be interesting. Neither of these two shows came close. However, the issues on homeland seem to require more reasonable and believable treatment. Also, I found the characters on Boss more interesting. I’ll check out Boss again. As BB ends, I’m not sure there will be anything else.
He wasn’t really tapping messages with his fingers at any point, but the truly implausible (and riveting) stuff came after you quit the show.
Yeah, I didn’t last long enough to really figure out the show. I also agree with this review insofar as this show is very cynical and it’s hard to identify with any characters. It does seem so oversimplified – kind of the way conspiracy theories simplify the world beyond plausibility. But I watched last season and I’ll try again. It’s not a great show. But it’s nearly good.
I mean I didn’t last long enough with Homeland. I kept up with Boss though.
How can anyone rate this season if it hasn’t even aired yet?!
This show is terrible and tough to watch1 Not cuz of the story, but because of Leslie Linka Glatter, or whoever she is trusting to be the director of photo.
Who picks these disgusting camera angles? who decides to zoom in on someones bad teeth while they talk? it is suppose to make up think, “the point is what the are saying”? or “literally, WATCH the words from and ugly mouth’?
whoever it is, is zooming in on the wrong stuff. the show needs more wide angle shots and just tell the story! the” artistic creativity” is terrible and way out of hand! other than that, it’s a good story,with good writing and if they would just let it play the show might continue.
if I see one more close up of old Babe’s, or Kelsey’s teeth I’m done!
they got lucky ib season 1 with closeups of hot Kitty.
I don’t this show will make it to season three with their choice of zooming in on crap!…disgusting crap!
I love the show, but I have to agree that I find it more “interesting” than “compelling.” I don’t love or root for any of the characters. There is a sort of detachment there, where I just want to see what happans next without really caring what it is. Good review.