Review: Kerry Washington is strong in ABC’s ‘Scandal’

Olivia Pope has a law degree, but she’s not exactly a lawyer. “Scandal,” the new ABC series (Thursday at 10 p.m.) of which Olivia is the central character, deals a lot with legal matters, but it’s not exactly a legal drama. To be perfectly honest, after watching four episodes of “Scandal,” I’m not 100 percent clear on what it is that Olivia and her team (most of them fellow lawyers who don’t practice law) do, nor on exactly what the show is.
I’m also not entirely sure that it matters. “Scandal” is a good example of what a show is about being far less important than how it’s about it – and when you have Kerry Washington as your star and Shonda Rhimes at her most confident as your creator, the “how” comes pretty easy.
Olivia (Washington) worked on the campaign for the sitting U.S. president (Tony Goldwyn) and now specializes in crisis management in Washington, D.C. She and her team – the supporting cast includes Columbus Short and Henry Ian Cusick (aka Desmond from “Lost”) – wind up handling everything from traditional criminal law cases (in the pilot, a man stumbles into the office covered in blood and says he didn’t kill his girlfriend) to negotiating kidnap and ransom situations to getting into the middle of a controversy involving the president himself.
The series actually opens not with Olivia, but with Short’s Harrison Wright, who’s interviewing new associate Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes). Olivia doesn’t run a traditional law firm, and this isn’t a traditional interview. Quinn thinks she’s on a blind date, and it turns out Harrison isn’t so much interviewing her as trying to dazzle her with Olivia’s name and the notion that he’s “a gladiator in a suit,” a phrase which is recited four different times in under 30 seconds.
I’m not sure “gladiator in a suit” conveys exactly what the team does(*), but it’s a set-up for a bunch of well-dressed, charismatic actors(**) to stride the corridors of power speaking quickly and trying to solve impossible problems.
(*) It’s also somewhat fuzzy what each team member’s specialty is, when that’s half the fun in any kind of story like this about a group of experts. Aside from Guillermo Diaz as Huck, a hacker who apparently used to work for the CIA, everyone else in the ensemble serves the same basic plot function, which is usually “Do what Olivia says while she’s busy doing three other things.”
(**) The unfortunate exception is Lowes, whose character is a real drip. The rookie in a workplace drama is often used as the audience’s entry point – an excuse for someone to explain to the viewer how all this stuff works – but that kind of point-of-view character can be an iffy proposition. Sometimes, you get John Carter on “ER.” Other times, you get Quinn Perkins.
Most charismatic among these actors is Washington. There are always trend pieces about “movie stars doing TV,” and inevitably these “stars” are fine actors who haven’t headlined a big-budget feature in at least 10 years. Washington, on the other hand, seems more like someone who should be a movie star but never quite had that shot. Olivia is very much a star part, the kind where even the scenes she’s not in are usually about her, and she’s got the screen presence to make you believe it. This isn’t a situation where a series is telling you someone is fabulous while failing to show you that she is; Washington owns every moment she’s on camera, and is completely believable as someone who’d feel comfortable charging into the Oval Office to yell at the Commander-in-Chief.
Washington’s so good, in fact, that I didn’t mind that it’s not always clear what makes Olivia’s team so much better than just hiring a standard law firm. Nor was I incredibly troubled with the show’s occasional struggles to balance the case of the week with a larger story arc that puts Olivia in opposition to President Grant.
The rapid pace and the frequent visits to the White House could threaten to make “Scandal” feel like Rhimes’ attempt to do her version of “The West Wing,” but her style of banter isn’t quite the same as Aaron Sorkin’s(***). And “Scandal” is more in the grand soap-y vein of “Grey’s,” where the personal and the professional are so connected as to be indistinguishable. (This is what Fienberg likes to call a Vocational Irony Narrative, and there’s the obligatory scene where a character notes that all of Olivia’s fixers are in need of some fixing themselves.)
(***) “West Wing” alum and Sorkin repertory player Josh Malina has an amusing recurring role as a local DA frustrated to so often be on the losing end to Olivia. (In other Sorkin/Rhimes crossover, Columbus Short played one of the writers on “Studio 60.”)
That formula doesn’t always work (insert memories of your least favorite “Grey’s” story arc here), but when it does, Rhimes is as successful at tugging for the heartstrings as anyone in the business. And because of her and Washington, I’ll give “Scandal” some time to tell me exactly what’s required to be a gladiator in a suit.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
RELATED: Interview: Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers on ‘Scandal,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and the state of ShondaLand
How could John Carter be an ER doctor if he was already a warrior on Mars in the late 1800s?
(what? Someone had to make that joke…)
On a more serious note, I’ve never been able to connect with/withstand Rhimes and her stylings, so, you know, probably not for me, w/out having to really view it.
I’m reluctant to get invested in yet another Shonda Rhimes production, especially since everything she does feels like Grey’s Anatomy redux to me, but the cast of “Scandal” makes me want to give the show a chance (esp. Kerry Washington and Guillermo Diaz).
Wait, dialog repeated multiple times in a short span on a Shonda Rhimes show? I don’t believe it.
Did you read the interview with Rhimes and Betsy Beers? They talk exactly like they write.
I wasn’t going to check this out, but you have convinced me to give it a shot, Alan. Ethical implications notwithstanding, you should contact ABC about getting a kickback. How much is one viewer worth?
Not much, unless you’re a Nielsen viewer.
“a man stumbles into the office covered in blood and says he didn’t kill his girlfriend”
Well, naturally, when someone dies the logical thing is to seek out the best PR firm possible.
Am I the only one who thought that this review made the show sound slightly like Damages?
Is it just me or does the review make the show sound like Damages?
I watched the pilot on iTunes and thought it was interesting enough to watch more episodes. I agree with Alan – Kerry is really good in this show. I thought the firm was a PR firm with lawyers, investigators, etc.
This review was a surprise to me, Alan – I thought this show was hard to swallow from minute one.
The previews are so damned annoying. This gets a big fat NOPE from me.
How is Cusick?
Okay, though his natural accent — which he describes as “a wandering accent,” and which sounds American some of the time, English at others, and then something else at others — is distracting, particularly if you’re used to Desmond David Hume.
Why oh why can’t he use his real accent? I’m still sad about Kevin McKidd but I understand that the character needed to be an American Vet. I got used to that accent on Journeyman. Plus, the accent I think of as his is from Rome, not sure that was his original Scottish accent. But why can’t a lawyer in DC have an accent? It’s DC! Lots of foreign nationals. Look, I’m a big fan of Ms. Rhimes’ eye for man candy. But an accent is a plus!
And here was me thinking Columbus Short was destined for a career of B-Grade action movies and an appearance in Fast & Furious 7! How is his performance, Alan?
Quite good. Makes the biggest impression of any non-Kerry Washington castmember.
First 40 minutes were good. Then it went into s trite “don’t ask, don’t tell” subject matter that wasn’t even remotely compelling. I can’t believe Sepinwall cosigned this. More Feminazi crap with very little substance. Hopefully they won’t go for the easily emotional handicap in the future.
I find Washingtons suction cup lips an annoying distraction, but if you give the show a thumbs up I guess I’m going to have to test it out.
I was looking forward to the premiere of Scandal starring Ms. Washington written and produced by Ms Rhimes. And although I missed the first episode, I was able to view it on the internet.
It was intense and dramatic much like I anticipated it being. It had me engaged completely as it took me from situation to situation. But then, as quickly as I anticipated watching, I couldn’t turn it off fast enough.
My complete perception of Olivia changed when I was how weak she was in the scene with the president. Weak emotionally and even weaker morally. I cannot recall losing respect for a person (fictional or non-fictional) faster.
What a shame that one of the few times an African-American woman gets the leading role in a prime-time television drama she has to be depicted as sleeping with a white man who was obviously using her, despite saying he loved her.
Why couldn’t she just be the person the first 58 minutes projected her to be without having been a mistress, a Monica Lewinski who hypocritically destroyed the other girl’s life had ALSO been sleeping with the president?
What a shame. What a waste. What a disappointment. I’ll never watch it again.
Thought it was excellent,it’ll be interesting to see all the new different crisis that she’ll have to deal with and its also realistic that the pretty black girl has a relationship with a high class white dude, dont u want to see this!!.. this review is a racist attempt to bring it down…PEOPLE KEEP WATCHING! KEEP THE DREAM ALIVE..KERRY IS DOING IT BIG….(*the most biased statement I have ever made but felt it was necessary)
I thought it was honest and objective–and accurate. This is coming from someone who’s pulling for the show to find its way and succeed.
The premise is problematic inasmuch as Kerry too young to represent an expert insider.
Watched the pilot. Plot went from bad to offensive. At the end, wouldn’t have cared if all the characters died in metro train wreck, which kind of describes the pilot. Not one likeable character in the entire cast. Won’t be watching again.
I have to keep rewinding to re-hear the too-fast dialogue. Otherwise the show’s watchable.
I just caught the first two episodes of Scandal and at the risk of sounding like a California surfer dude, I found them “Totally Awesome”.
Kerry Washington is the glue that holds this show together. She is now on “BIG TIME” radar. The character she plays is a D.C. Fixer.
The character is a quintessential strong black woman doing an incredibly tough job cleaning up other peoples messes in and around the beltway. I know how that sounds, but this is WORTH a look. This type of role has never been seen with the depth of character she has. Her humanity peeks through just often enough to keep you riveted. I LOVE this show!
This review has proven very accurate. Its quite silly and unfortunate (for them) for the ones who judged this show without watching the first 4-5 episodes. Yes, Scandal did start off a bit slow in the first episode, Season 1. But somewhere during the second episode, the pace picked up.Yes, I did find myself rewinding a few times to catch what they said, the first three episodes… But I can attest that it was all worth it and I was/am hooked.
I am kicking myself for initially ignoring this show (as I’ve done with all network television for the past five years). I literally watched my first Scandal episode (Season 1, Ep 1) last night on Apple TV with no expectations and wound up on the edge of my seat all night long glued to the entire season until 04:00 am!
With so many fast-paced twists, I helplessly denied myself sleep on a work-week- night to finish the season. …And I want more.
The plot, the acting, the entire cast = brilliant entertainment. And it keeps getting better and better. There’s no way I’m waiting half a year for Season 2. Prime-time television, here I return!