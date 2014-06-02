Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Elevator Part 6/Pamela Part 1’

A review of tonight's two “Louie” episodes coming up just as soon as I can name the first president that women voted for…
For a while, I've been wondering about the scheduling of this six-parter and how “Elevator Part 6” would play leading into the next episode. As it turns out, “Pamela Part 1” may as well have been called “Elevator Part 7” in the way that everything in it flowed out of things Louie dealt with in his relationship with Amia, up to and including his decision to use the stairs rather than the elevator, and his stop in Ivanka's (mostly) empty apartment.
In fact, if you take the self-contained “Model” and “So Did the Fat Lady” out of the equation, this entire season is playing out as one huge story about Louie's crushing loneliness. Dr. Bigelow's speech about how lucky Louie should feel to be experiencing such heartbreak, for instance, plays beautifully off of not only the previous six episodes, but the Louie we saw in the season premiere, who seemed incapable of feeling much of anything. His time with Amia, and his struggles with Janet and the girls, brought him out of that funk – sometimes for happiness and sometimes for misery, but always in a way in which the feelings were real and palpable. And if he and Amia couldn't make things work out, at least they were able to communicate at the end, with the tearful Hungarian waiter serving as translator until both Louie and Amia recognized they could handle the rest on their own.
The serialized nature of the season also means that “Elevator Part 6” didn't have to bring all the Louie/Jane/Janet material to a complete close, though his rescue of Janet and the girls from the great terror of Hurricane Jasmine Forsythe(*) was a nice mixture of surreal comedy (the guy looking for “a” dog) and plain suspense, and it allowed Louie to play hero at a time when he's been feeling awfully powerless.
(*) Which has so far, if I have it right, killed LeBron James, the rest of the players of the Miami Heat, 12 million other people in and around Miami, and two different sections of western Brooklyn. Hoping we get a complete death toll by season's end.
Pamela's return, meanwhile, was a reminder of the awful hold she has on Louie, and of what an absolute putz he turns into around her.
The scheduling of this season means we've had two weeks in a row of Louie refusing to take no for an answer from a woman he's interested in. His attempt to do it with Pamela was played for comedy in a way the scene with Amia wasn't, and it also had her acknowledging the gross undertones to it – “This would be rape if you weren't so stupid!” Pamela bellows at him. “God, you can't even rape well!” – but I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if this was too much, all at once, for some of the audience. That the sequence ends with that clumsy kiss, her horrified reaction, and then Louie doing a triumphant double fist pump could come across as C.K. making fun of his fictional alter ego, or it could come across as wildly insensitive and tone deaf. And it was definitely among the more uncomfortable moments I've had watching this show.
Because the bulk of this season has been telling one big story, it's tougher to come up with judgments on individual segments of it – even the alleged conclusion to a six-parter like “Elevator Part 6.” And in the odd way C.K. has arranged the episodes, we don't get “Pamela Part 2” next week, but rather 90 combined minutes of TV called “In the Woods, Part 1 & 2” – which, I'm guessing, will still involve his complicated relationship with Pamela and/or things with Jane. I don't always understand the arrangement of episodes, but I remain caught up in this bigger sad tale of unlucky Louie.
What did everybody else think?
Louie’s stand-up (including what he put in the episode) has always been feminist-positive. I hope he didn’t spend too much of that goodwill with tonight’s episode and the [poorly] attempted rape scene, especially given recent events and social media campaigns. This will get more attention than it would’ve had the episode aired even 2 weeks ago.
Good god. If the pop culture pundits do think pieces all week on whether or not that was an attempted rape scene, I am gonna hide from the internet.
This was not a poorly attempted rape, this was an achingly pathetic seduction/recreation of his scene with Maia from last week. This is Louie trying to impersonate the alpha male he thinks Pamela wants, he thinks she wants someone who will take charge. He stops and stops definitively at the doorway. If the fairly large Louie wanted to rape the very petite Pam Adlon in his apartment I suspect he could have. The scene is creepier out of the context of last week’s episode, but given last week, it makes perfect sense. Its a very passive guy trying to pretend he is the cool hot sexy guy.
You are correct though due to UCSB I am certain this scene will get some play.
Let’s all exhibit a sense of humor and get over that scene. It wasn’t attempted rape, but just a sad man trying desperately to feel good about himself amongst a sad existence with a woman who had previously (for five seconds) exhibited interest in him. It was made melodramatic and ridiculous for the sake of humor, and not because Louis CK is some masculine chachi douche bag. I hope the internet, or at least the small subset who like Louis, can figure that out for themselves. God help us if AV Club turns this into some 3-part expose on how evil Louis CK is, but nothing would surprise me at this point.
If I could delete the previous comment, I would. I went overboard in my frustration, so pardon the rant. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out with Louie next week.
No worries, JACK. I get your frustration. I’m a fairly nerdy, white male, so my labelling of Louis’ actions as “attempted rape” was in no way meant to criticize Louis CK for his character’s behavior – who I still very much identify with.
In fact, now that I think of it, that could be exactly what Louis CK was intending. We men live in confusing times. Some amount of machismo and sexual assertiveness is desirable [at least by the woman in my life], but the line that separates asserting that biological dominance and perpetuating something apparently called “rape culture” is impossibly arbitrary.
Setting aside the semantic argument about the definition of rape, there’s some meta-commentary here about how easy it is for any man to flip the switch of evolutionary-ingrained sexual aggression. I think this is even more poignant in the wake of the UCSB shooter – its not just alphas or PUAs that can/will do shitty things to women. Confused, ineloquent betas can also come on too strong – and haven’t the women in our lives told us to be more dominant in the bedroom? The problem with being a beta male is that aggression without self-confidence or situational awareness is a dangerous combination.
It was not attempted rape, but some kind of low level sexual assault. Not cool, whatever you call it.
I’m not gonna lie, I kinda hope this whole series of Louie episodes is over. From what I remember, that stand up bit happened in an earlier episode, and I guess the point was that similar situations (Louie pushing himself on women, telling his daughters where to go in case they get lost) yield dissimilar results? It all felt a bit film school idea that meandered, or maybe an attempt to tell a shaggy dog story in a new or interesting way. Whatever that all was, I hope focus returns. Dude is so funny (probably the funniest guy alive) and it’s frustrating to see that lost in the service of surrealism.
You recognized the standup bit because it was almost word for word from the last half of Louie’s SNL monologue from earlier this year (the “chicken or the egg bit from last weeks episode was also partially in his SNL monologue).
It was a great bit so it makes sense why he used it twice, but I can’t lie I was kinda bored because I had heard it before…
That’s where it’s from. The show is still better than 99% of everything out there. I’m comparing it to it’s own high bar at this point.
I give him a lot of points for being experimental and dangerous in an age where TV is becoming repetitive and conservative all over again. If Louie makes you annoyed or uncomfortable, maybe it’s just accomplishing what it set out to do in the service of thinking outside the box and pushing boundaries? Worth considering.
I think my opinion on whether it’s too much will depend on what the final episodes bring.
I like to believe in Louis C.K. so that may have colored my interpretation of the second episode. I don’t think it’s an accident that Louie did a pro-woman comedy set that addressed how men are stronger than women only to follow it up with Louie trying to force a kiss on Pamela only to get her to “consent” when she’s essentially trapped in a corner by him and unable to leave.
And the fact that the choreography was so similar to what happened with Amia isn’t an accident either so I would hope it’s not Louie being tone deaf. The fact that we have two more Pamela episodes makes me suspect it’s not. And I don’t know that I even got much comedy out of it.
Because of the fact that I suspect Louie may be making a larger point, I was more intrigued by the Pamela episodes. Plus, Adlon is just fantastic.
But the final Elevator episode had some spectacular shots. I just kind of wish that they had both realized that they pretty much did not know one another.
and why not just invest in an english/hungarian dictionary?
that’s what I did when I met a hot italian in london!
How did an English/Hungarian dictionary help your relationship with the hot Italian? ;-)
There was a shortage of English/Hungarian dictionaries, so Gruffydd sold it at a huge markup and spent the money on an Italian tutor.
Good write up. I thought these two episodes were probably the funniest of the season so far. It was nice to see him do some stand up (an extension of his SNL monologue), and there were a few funny moments throughout the episodes that caught me by surprise and really made me laugh. The scene where Louie and Pamela overhear the men at the table next to them talking about murdering someone leading first to an awkward laugh by Pamela and Louie, and then to an even more awkward moment of eye contact between the two parties made me burst out into laughter. I love when fictional Louie gets thrown into those awkward scenarios, and finds a way to make them more awkward. Like you were talking about, I was a little disturbed with the forceful kiss scene with him and Pamela, and I actually got the same uncomfortable sensation when I watched him seduce Amia. Both woman tried to stop him, yet he wouldn’t take no for an answer. So hopefully Louie finds a better, less-rapey way to seduce women. Other than that, I thought the two episodes from tonight were really good.
To anyone who thought either of those were particularly “rapey” didn’t grow up in a Catholic neighborhood. Pre-requisite light resistance was basically part of the dance, even for a lot of those women as adults, and it’s definitely different than the real disgusting act of something forced. In both of these scenes the women were always in control.
The scene with Pamela wasn’t particularly loving lol, but what I got from that was almost a joke on his previous stand-up bit, even though he’s this big lumbering guy “in charge” he isn’t for one second of that interaction in any sort of dominant role, she is, which was part of the odd humor. He’s trying to “take charge” as he says but the whole time she’s mocking and demeaning him bc it’s just not in his DNA.
“rapey”: not a helpful word in explaining consensual sex…..ever.
I think what he did with Amia was just on the side of not being assault, but with Pamela he crossed the line.
This show is a comedy, right? I think I barely cracked a smile anywhere in the last 4 episodes. I “get” what he’s trying to do, but I feel like I’m being held hostage watching an NYU film project. I may totally eat my words at the end of this season (which seems to be coming up pretty quickly), but for right now this is not the must-see television that Louie was in past seasons. Some great isolated moments – but for the most part kind of a mess.
How are you held hostage when you’re watching from your own home? Change the channel if you don’t like it.
Louie has never been easy comedy. You want easy comedy, you can watch any sitcom on the broadcast networks. Louie has always been experimental, confrontational, and weird. If you missed that in the first three seasons, that’s on you. Yes, this season isn’t hilarious, but Louie has never ever been straight comedy. It, like his stand-up, has always been as much about the human condition as it has been finding humor in it.
No, it is not a comedy. Surprised anyone still thinks this after four seasons.
First episode…fantastic.
Second episode…a tiny bit clunky, though for me more on the front end. The final scene worked for me, though I can certainly appreciate why it was controversial.
One of the nifty tricks over the past couple of weeks has been the reframing of Pamela’s gruff exterior from merely being a “guys’ girl” in seasons past to being a vulnerable, emotionally constipated woman employing a defense mechanism. In turn, this changes the dynamics between her and Louie from a friendship where he has unrequited feelings to a proto-relationship where, for a change, he is the emotionally available person dealing with someone who painfully isn’t. That this was accomplished over 2-3 scenes and perhaps six minutes total was an impressive feat.
Watching live, I felt the kiss scene was a bit overly physical, but clearly an example of him trying to get her to stick around long enough to address what’s happening between them and not to force her into undesired sexual acts. Giving it several critical passes on a second viewing, it’s clearer that he’s just desperately trying to break through the emotional wall she has erected, first by talking, then hoping a non-platonic kiss will get her there, then thinking maybe he has to tap into her libido to get through. Much as she may cry rape, rape jokes being a very Pamela thing to do, I think it’s clear to us and to Pamela Louie’s objective is to get her to show her feelings, not to get kissed or get laid.
Alan calls this a season about loneliness, but for me that aspect is just the first portion of an arc about personal growth. “Pamela pt. 1” demonstrates that Louie has been emboldened by his experience with Amia to be open with his feelings and not let Pamela’s hangups stop him from taking a chance on love. Highlighting the seedy and very real gap between saying “no means no” but practicing a reasonable buffer for persuasion was probably not the best way to highlight this point, but I think it’s a case where we really need to see how this arc continues to progress to judge the choice fairly.
I don’t agree that Louie is emotionally available. He just broke up with someone he claims to love. He goes to Pamela and she calls him on it when he tries to start something up with her. She doesn’t want to be the replacement for the woman he can’t have.
And honestly, I don’t care what Louie was “trying” to do or why he was doing it, what he was doing was wrong. He kept invading her space even when she said no and kept trying to back away from him. He tried to push her down the hall (towards the bedroom?) so I certainly don’t agree he wasn’t after sex. And then when she tried to leave, he physically blocked her in and made sure his hand was against the door. He was going to get that kiss whether she wanted to give it or not.
In my opinion, it wasn’t about trying to break down Pamela’s walls. It was trying to desperately fill a hole in his life and she was his means to that end, her wishes be damned.
“not to force her into undesired sexual acts.”
“it’s clearer that he’s just desperately trying to break through the emotional wall she has erected,”
“Much as she may cry rape”
“Louie’s objective is to get her to show her feelings, not to get kissed or get laid.”
Holy shit, you did not get the point of that scene at all, and that scares me.
You misinterpreted it so badly, but worse than that, your explanations sound so familiar because they’re exactly what date rapists say when on trial.
Forgive me, I don’t mean to insult you or imply anything about your character (it’s so easy to over-interpret comments on the Internet), but honestly, your comment fills me with dread.
PLEASE, please, give it a few more “critical passes” and understand what Louis CK is trying to say. Forget that “Louie” is the hero of the show and think of it in the context of the stand-up bit from the same episode, describing how easy it is for men to abuse women, and how hard it is for them to realize what they’re doing is wrong.
I agree with Kenrda here a lot more than the Robot’s over the top defense of Louie’s actions. What he did in that scene with Pam was not cool, not acceptable under any scenario. Only in hindsight could one saw that he was after an emotional connection or trying to break down the walls between them. At the time, it was clearly a potential rape situation and if that were anyone’s daughter or friend caught in that situation and you happened to come into that room at that time you would have beaten Louie senseless and then had hir arrested. No doubt.
I agree with robot that the recap author’s defense of Louie’s outrageously abusive behavior was deeply disturbing and probably not what Louis CK would have wanted us to take away from the episode. My impression was that he was forcing viewers to realize that the “nice” guys that we like and sympathize with and are kind and gentle to some women are the same guys who rape other women. In fact, in m any cases first they are kind and gentle, and then they are violent and abusive.
I think we are just not ready to have a conversation about the fact that if so many women of all backgrounds are being raped and usually by people they know that somebody has to be doing raping, and that some of those somebodies are the so-called nice guys.
This has been a wonderful string of black comedy wrapped in drama, and I love the man for creating, writing and starring in it.
The 30 minute fart and masturbation episodes were great too, probably some of the best comedy in years, but this is real and tells stories that nobody tells in the TV medium. The USO story was out of this world as well.
That being said, just throw a good dick joke episode in every few weeks, OK?
It’s been fascinating to watch. I’m not surprised, but still a little disappointed that so many are starting to complain about the lack of “comedy” this season. I think Louis CK has always had other fish to fry and is now doing so. Glad he is telling stories that you don’t get elsewhere.
People who are complaining about the lack of comedy should watch other sitcoms on TV that use a laugh track because of their lack of comedy. At least Louie is trying something different and achieves the trait of “intriguing” at the very least. I’ll take that over mediocre any day.
Did anyone notice the colours? Louie is wearing red. Amia is wearing black. The waiter is wearing a black vest and a red tie, a mix of both, and is the medium of communication between the two. The flower also seems to be a blend of the two. The colours seem to represent their passionate love and the bitter knowledge of their relationship’s fate.
Pamela Part 1: #YesAllWomen
There were some sweet moments in the Amia story, but honestly, I wish he had done the longer arc with Vanessa from the third episode. She was awesome and I wanted to spend more time with her.
Instead he used Vanessa;s hockey tickets to take Amia to the game… nice.
Those weren’t actually the tix he got from Vanessa. She gave him tix to the Rangers-Boston playoff game. They attended a Rangers-Penguins game.
OK, GARYSF, he’s forgiven.
Wow. Very few people seem to understand that CK was showing how horribly easy it is for even the most feminist of men to abuse women.
And his fist-pump at the end shows just how hard it is for men to recognize when they’re going down that road.
It was a very powerful scene, especially for a “Mary Sue” character like the TV version of Louie who we, even when he’s being a jerk or is in the wrong, admire and sympathize with.
So am I over thinking the storm scene? The Hertz rental staffer and his cheerful normalcy? The dog hunter? The naked beefy man running down the street? The newscaster’s announcement that western Brooklyn is all dead and the rest will be dead by 4 pm?
And once Louis gets them in the car the story switches back to Amia and the letter??
I’m smart but I’m not getting it. Am I supposed to?
What?
That all happened in “Elevator Pt 6.” I’m talking about “Pamala Pt 1.”
Sorry. I thought my moment was going up as a new thread in re: ELEVATOR 6. Apologies for the confusion.
The Nob-hole Robot-
That was a simple and logical question that was posed. No need to be a self important ass.
It’s good to hear Louie made a clarifying statement about precisely what he was intending to show with that episode – because without that, there are subtly different ways it can be interpreted. Would you mind posting the link to his explanation?
Absolutely right. What is it that CK says in his standup routine this episode? “You’re 28 and you’re already a lock for heaven. You’ve done enough good in your ten adult years that you couldn’t possibly make a mistake…”
No worries, “PAMELA,” The HF commenting system can be counter-intuitive (for example, in order to post this reply to you, I had to reply to my original post).
If you haven’t already, you should post your question as a new comment. I suspect a lot of people have thoughts on it. Myself, I’d say that entire flood sequence is a great mix of CK’s two great strengths: absurdity and sincerity. His work is most powerful when he does both at the same time.
“MADMEME,” since when are artists required to provide notarized proof of authorial intent? But if you must, here’s a good supporting piece of evidence, including comments by CK:
Plus, you know, that stand-up bit was pretty clear on the subject. In fact, I’d say that it was his buffer so that people would be less likely to misunderstand the later scene. I don’t know how he could have made his position more explicit.
“MAX,” I didn’t even think of his “a lock for heaven” comments in this context, good catch!
“HOB-HOLE,” go to hell. ;-)
“Since when are artists required to provide notarized proof of authorial intent?”
They aren’t – because it’s not needed.
I think that maybe “So Did the Fat Lady” was placed so early in the season for Award Consideration? I don’t know, maybe just to get people talking. I think it would have been better placed mid season.
As for an uncomfortable scene, I think the pseudo-rape scene with Amia was MUCH more disturbing than with Pamela. It was shot more darkly and we, as the audience know that Pamela could shut him down but that’s not a known quantity with Amia.
Personally, I think BOTH scenes were mis-steps on Louie’s part. (As were aspects of Fat Lady)
I disagree, GruffyDD. I thought the scene with Pam was far more disturbing. I never had the impression that Amia didn’t want to do with Louie. Maybe she thought it was wrong on an emotional level, but she was a far more active participant than Pam was. Louie’s scene with Amia was a scene of passion like we often see elsewhere in TV and movies. His attempted coercion of Pam was much more aggressive and more like an attempted rape. I wasn’t convinced that Pam could shut him down.
The tonal shift between the intense storm rescue and the quiet sad romance of their last dinner was too jarring and made it hard to appreciate that final moment of their relationship.
That scene in Pamela Part 1 was indeed uncomfortable to watch. I guess the point was to reiterate just how toxic that relationship is.
Final point: I wonder who the real Jasmine Forsythe is. I suspect that name means something to Louis CK.
Jasmine is an anagram for “Janeism”
Was it a nod to Blue Jasmine?
I’ve enjoyed this show for 3+ seasons, but I had a real problem with Louie forcing himself on Pam like that. I didn’t feel like I was watching the same show, or the same character. And the disgusting “kiss” after she was cornered and consented…
I’ve posted here before that I just don’t get his infatuation for Pam. I don’t see any hint of chemistry between them, not even in a collegial, comedian kind of way. She’s awful to him, and his puppy dog devotion just diminishes him in my eyes. I sure would like to see Louie, the show, continue without Pam, or better yet, have her suddenly die in some Louie-esque manner.
Their relationship makes me intensely dislike both characters, and the fact that critics and the audience seem to think this is a realistic depiction of a relationship makes me dislike all humans.
It *is* a realistic depiction of some relationships, and it is meant to make you hate both of them and all people. Louis is so good because it doesn’t hide honest unpleasantness from us.
Some people, lots of people, are really bad at expressing themselves and their feelings. That scene, like many in many episodes of Louie, was not meant to be literal but figurative. I don’t get how you can watch four seasons of this show and not see that, but I guess people forget that much of Louie is more or less impressionistic. It was uncomfortable because the characters were uncomfortable with their emotions, but the scene itself was not literal.
At some point, this season’s romantic arcs all seem to call back to the stand-up bit from “So Did the Fat Lady”:
Louie sees a man and woman on a date. “He goes to kiss her, and she does an amazing thing that women somehow learn how to do – she hugged him very warmly. Men think this is affection, but what this is, is a boxing maneuver.” Women “are better at rejecting us than we are. They have the skills to reject men in the way that we can then not kill them.”
In the context of So Did the Fat Lady, this joke highlights how insensitive men like Louie often are when rejecting women. In the context of the Elevator and Pamela arcs, it underlines something more sinister: the fact that men (even men who tell feminist jokes, even men who are lonely, even men who worry for their daughters’ safety, even men who are sad sacks like Louie) are capable of harassing women without recognizing that they are doing so. This is in part because women have learned defensive “maneuvers” to reject men implicitly rather than explicitly. Otherwise they might overstep the social boundaries marked out for them by patriarchy. They might bruise men’s egos (and just how concerned is Louie with Vanessa’s ego?), and men might retaliate in any number of ways, one of which, as demonstrated so horribly in recent weeks, is by killing them.
Yes, this is extreme, and no, we aren’t supposed to fear for the lives of women who reject Louie. We’ve seen Pamela do so in the past ; we know this isn’t a man who responds to women with physical violence. But what is to prevent him from doing so? How are women supposed to know what might set him off, particularly when there is no one around to help them? These are the visceral, unconscious fears that are so palpable in the Amia seduction scene. Louie’s stand-up bit could easily be played as a voice over to the opening of that scene. Watch how many times she deflects his advances with a hug or kiss on the cheek. This isn’t to write off Amia’s desire for Louie, but to point out how difficult it is for her to say no to him in the doorway, how willfully he interprets her boxing maneuvers as a yes.
Louie is trying to say some interesting things, I believe, about male privilege, patriarchy and violence. Complicated terrain. Here’s hoping that he sticks the landing.
And to add, before someone else does, of course men can also be pressured or forced into sexual encounters. We’ve seen Louie in this situation as well. I just feel that he’s trying to make a specific point this season about the interpersonal dynamics that men are given license to ignore.
I absolutely love Louie and this show. However, “Pamela Part 1” was, in my opinion, the worst episode in the history of this great series. I hated it. His stand up segment, regardless of its content and association with his life/the storyline, was way too long. To me, it came off as filler material. I would have cut that routine down in half, time-wise. Personally, I am sick of Pamela, who constantly treats the guy like crap. Her character is the same, repetitive human being. I’m interested to see where Louie takes this story.
The inability of Louie to know when a woman wants a kiss goes back to the pilot. Hilariously full-sprintingly, helicopter-jumpingly, shaft-givingly avoided by Chelsea Peretti.
The idea that American democracy is less than 100 years old because women were not allowed to participate set the stage for the super-awkward imposition of himself on Pamela. Louie let her “vote,” but then decided her “no” didn’t matter and that he knew what would be best for her. And you get the result, which is crappy.
To me, Elevator VI felt a lot like a Woody Allen homage – thematically, cinematically, even musically. Maybe it’s actually Into the Woodys, that’s forthcoming.
People need to stop with the Hungarian/English Phrasebook comments. The two of them speaking different languages is an ironic metaphor for his inability to communicate with women . . .
Freshman English 101 people!!
The point, I think, is to show what a truly toxic relationship Louie and Pamela are together. Not only do they wreak damage on each other, but the entire city turns antagonistic and off-kilter when they are in each other’s orbit.
Compare the magic of the waiter reading the note from Amia with Louie/Pamela overhearing the mobsters plotting a hit, and the joviality of the rental car guy with the malevolence he encountered on the bus.
This season, more than any other, has been rooted entirely in the subjective mental landscape of Louie, so it’s almost as if the world is acting as his subconscious, growing harsher and darker the further he pushes this relationship.
My die-hard feminist self laughed so hard at his attempt to kiss her especially when she was dragging the furniture with her to present an obstacle. Absolutely hilarious. The clumsiness was hysterical.
Sorry .. lots of suck here.
The storm/driving stuff was pointless.
The standup was recycled, not funny, and too long.
Even Charles Grodin was wasted.
Grodin’s dialogue was brilliant.
It was so awesome and oddly satisfying to see Maury Levy as the crazy guy on the subway.
Thank you. I could not figure out how I knew him and the credits are not the easiest to try and figure these things out.
favorite part of the episode for me. too funny.
I don’t know what it is about this season of LOUIE but I’m feeling just completely disconnected and uninvested in the show and — maybe more concerning — uninvested in the character of Louie that Louis C.K. is portraying.
Maybe that’s C.K.’s master plan, to show him with a slack, blank expression on his face, like Hominem Tabula Rasa, that we can project all of our thought and feelings upon.
And maybe part of this is the wild vacillation between Louie being a hero and saving his kids and ex wife from the floods / hurricanes of New York and being a confused, aggressive, ugly man by trying to force himself upon Pamela Adlon.
It is weird to me that I’m not more upset — about any of the stuff this season. I think I’m feeling this weird Woody Allen-esque distance that is like a barrier between the story, the storytelling, and me as the audience. Maybe it’s just me, but I am left most episodes just curious and a bit bemused.
That is, unless C.K. has interactions with Ellen Burstyn where they seem like old pros with ridiculous amounts of chemistry (go there, Louis!) — or has scenes with his kids where he’s being a dad, or lets the one play the violin (heart-breakingly lovely).
So it’s a conundrum this season. Did the time C.K. took off to make these long extended complicated multi-episode storylines and arcs help make the show better, more interesting, compelling. Right now I’d say absolutely not. I don’t know where C.K. is going and I’m just damned detached I’m not sure why I’m supposed to care.
But maybe C.K. will pull a hat trick out of his sleeve (?), surprising us all? I’d be okay with that too.
Erika
“… killed LeBron James, the rest of the players of the Miami Heat, 12 million .. Hoping we get a complete death toll by season’s end. ”
Pulling for a background news summary in which Carl Castle somberly announces the President is visiting the funeral of LeBron James, who died along with 100 million other people.
Maybe it’s just me but I have been incredibly bored with Louie this season . . . except for the hurricane stuff. I’m going to take this one off my DVR. I have better shows to watch, such as Orange is the New Black. I watched the other seasons of Louie and I don’t know what happened.