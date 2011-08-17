Review: ‘Louie’ gets seriously brilliant as season 2 nears a finish

When FX sent out the first four episodes of “Louie” season two for review, I couldn’t help noticing that three of the four were fairly dark and/or serious, and that the one overtly comic episode also featured a storyline about Louie despairing over the meaning of life after watching a bum get decapitated by a garbage truck. At the time, I wondered whether creator/star/writer/director/editor/etc. Louis C.K. – whose comic sensibilities have never been all that sunny to begin with – had decided to deliberately take the series in a more sober direction, or if this is just the way the distribution had worked out. It was possible, I thought, that the next batch might have been much sillier, along the lines of Louie’s trip to Alabama or bad marijuana experience from season one.
Instead, the episodes since then have involved, among other topics:
• Louie introducing his daughters to their elderly great-aunt, who turns out to be a bitter racist who dies a few minutes into their visit;
• Louie getting his heart broken when his confession of love to his friend Pamela isn’t reciprocated;
• Louie and Dane Cook having an uncomfortable argument about Cook allegedly (in real life) stealing his jokes; and
• Louie being visited by an estranged, bitter friend from his early days as a stand-up, who announces that he’ll be killing himself in a few days and just wanted Louie to know.
So, no, I don’t think I should be holding my breath for a run of 2 or 3 all-comedy, all-the-time episodes of “Louie.” The show has evolved from a comedy with surprisingly profound moments into a half-hour drama that sometimes pauses to make you double over with laughter.
And I’m entirely on board with that. Because however you want to categorize it, “Louie” is now one of the best shows on television – quite possibly the best, period. Whatever C.K. wants to do, he does, and does it brilliantly.
“Louie” is essentially a one-man show – though it’s made very good use this season of guest stars like Cook, Joan Rivers and Pamela Adlon – but even if you didn’t see C.K’s name plastered all over the opening credits, or didn’t know about his unusual deal with FX (in exchange for a much smaller than normal budget, FX leaves C.K. completely alone, and execs don’t usually know anything about the episodes until they’re finished), it would be clear that “Louie” is the vision of one man, with every moment and detail informed by his experiences and outlook.
I recently spoke with Adlon, who works as a producer on the show in addition to playing Louie’s never-gonna-happen love interest, and who has known C.K. going back to their days playing husband-and-wife on HBO’s short-lived “Lucky Louie.” In talking about how C.K. controls every aspect of the series, she compared it to the dolls you see at a renaissance fair that move on wood and strings – “that’s the way he creates the show.”
So there’s this sense of honesty and reflection that permeates every minute of the show, whether it’s something fairly light like Louie enthusiastically rocking out to The Who’s “Who Are You?” while his daughters sit mortified in the backseat or something more grim like Pamela listening to Louie’s eloquent declaration of love and being moved by the sentiment even as she knows she’ll never feel the same way about him. Episodes can all be built around a single story (the visit to the great-aunt’s house) or a collection of little vignettes, like the marvelous silent movie-style sequence from a few weeks ago with Louie in the subway contrasting the beauty and ugliness of New York (a homeless man bathing himself while a classical violinist plays on the platform).
The two episodes that aired last week neatly captured everything that “Louie” is about and can do.
In the first, Louie appeared on Fox News’ “Red Eye” to debate the merits of masturbation with a pretty, blonde, born-again Christian activist. (Louie’s addiction to self-love has been one of the more reliable running gags of both the series and C.K.’s stand-up career.) What seemed like it was going to be a set-up for C.K. to attack the hypocrisy of religious fundamentalism – the direction virtually any other TV show would go with this material – instead did something very unexpected: it took the other side’s viewpoint very, very seriously. The woman, while unswerving in her beliefs, never judged Louie, and seemed to enjoy his company, and when she explained her vision of what she thinks sex will be like with God’s approval, it sounded vastly better than what we know of Louie’s desperate, sweaty, uncomfortable love life. (And because C.K. is still a comedian at heart, her eloquent monologue became a set-up for a hilarious, filthy final joke about how Louie reacted to that speech.)
The second was the one with Louie’s suicidal friend Eddie, played by comedian Doug Stanhope(*), and it was again both thoughtful and unflinchingly honest. We see that Eddie probably doesn’t have anything worth living for: his career never went anywhere, he has no friends or family, and he lives out of a car filled with “gas station porn.” When Louie tries to change Eddie’s mind by offering a bit of the philosophy that permeates the series – “Life is bigger than you, if you can imagine that. It isn’t something you possess, it’s something you take part in.” – Eddie laughs at Louie’s belief that he can be the hero here and tells him, “This is not about you, Louie.” In the end, it’s unclear whether Eddie will actually do it, or if this is just part of their long, painful, passive-aggressive relationship, but it’s another reminder of how much despair Louie encounters every day, and how hard he has to work just to be a functional father to his girls.
(*) I also thought it a nice touch that when Eddie does his stand-up at the open mic night, he’s the only person we hear get laughs from this audience. His delivery’s sweaty and uncomfortable, and you can tell why he didn’t make the big time like Louie did, but the show also suggests the promise he once had when the two were young pals.
Because Louie’s worldview is so specific, and so apparent from nearly two full seasons of this show, it allows him to take old, familiar subjects and make them seem new. In his career as a stand-up (“the comic’s comic,” as he’s often described on the show), Louie doesn’t break new ground or cover topics no one else will touch; he just finds a take on them that’s uniquely his. (What was impressive about the Dane Cook episode wasn’t just that Cook was willing to do the show and air out this old, familiar feud in a fictionalized setting, but that Louie actually wound up defending Cook in a way, and the appearance itself was a way of ending the beef.) In broad plot outlines, nearly every “Louie” episode could be compared to a “Seinfeld” storyline (Jerry did, after all, struggle to remain master of his domain), but the execution is so clearly, hilariously, movingly “Louie” that the show never feels like it’s mining territory others have gotten to first.
When I revisit a show at mid-season, I generally like to do it when I’ve seen a copy of the next episode, just to be sure I’m not about to wildly praise a series right before it airs an uncharacteristically weak episode, or vice versa. But “Louie” is on such a tight production schedule that episodes are being completed too late to send out in advance. So I just have to take it on faith that tomorrow night’s episode (it airs in the show’s original 11 p.m. timeslot for once, because FX is airing a bonus “Wilfred” at 10:30) will live up to what I’ve just written.
Based on the previous nine episodes of this season, I’m not too worried – even if I’m talking about a show whose hero inevitably gets hurt whenever he lets himself think things will work out for him.
The show is so purely genius it’s like CK’s burned off all the excess TVness like alcohol from a crepes Suzette. I can’t imagine it getting any better each week–and then it does.
It really underscores how good TV can be when a single, strong vision drives the creation. I’ll watch CK dance his puppets on their strings as long as he’s willing.
Louie is my favorite show. I look forward to new episodes even more than any of the NBC Thursday night comedies. How long can this hot streak continue? I hope for a long, long time.
Louie S2 is already on one of the all-time runs for a television show.
I couldn’t agree more! Louie is head-and-shoulders above 95% of what else is on TV now. It just may be the best show on TV.
I will say that the Dane Cook scene is one the better television scenes I’ve witnessed in a long time. So real, so awkward — and you can make the argument that neither Dane nor Louie is right or wrong. That’s life.
Too bad this season of Louie couldn’t be nominated for the upcoming Emmy’s… because unfortunately it will suffer from the out of sight, out of mind dilemma when next year’s nominations occur. The show and Louie himself would absolutely clean up Emmy’s. (Or at least it SHOULD)
The show, as you say Alan, is absolutely brilliant. So smart and so funny and is probably the most self-aware show there is out there.
Why do you say that? Louis C.K. managed to nab a nomination for his performance last year in this show. It was just as ‘out of sight, out of mind’ obscure. I think its biggest Emmy issue is that it’s not really a comedy and yet it’s in a half hour format.
Louie is a dramedy for the art-house crowd. I’m not really sure it would have broad appeal. It’s a show that I like but I’m not sure I would ever rewatch down the road. It hits a little too close to home for me.
That’s probably the exact reason I will watch it over and over, because it hits so close to home, and it’s rare that you find something that you feel was made just for you. Louie is definitely one of those things, and his stand-up before.
Can we talk about how great Stanhope was in that ep?
Yeah, Stanhope was awesome and that ep might be my favorite of the show. Totally with Alan about the show feeling fresh because of how influenced and personalized by Louie it is.
Really loved it. And anybody who is a Stanhope fan (I happen to think he is what Bill Hicks should have been) can see how he is really the only one to play this part. To Alan, that bit is Stanhope’s and his delivery has sort of evolved into that really conversational style. Dark is where Stanhope wakes up, and his stuff usually travels down the path that few will allow. The most striking thing though is my feeling that Stanhope is the only one who could play that role and I have little doubt it was written with only him in mind. I fully expect to wake up one day and hear how Stanhope has taken his own life, much like Hunter S. Thompson. Really curious if it was Louis’ way of dealing with that reality.
I was REALLY looking forward to you writing about last week’s episodes after I saw them and was disappointed when you didn’t. This more than makes up for it and I’m glad shows we’re on the same page.
I think you missed the fact that last week’s double-dose of episodes contrasted each other. The first was about him trying to tell someone “don’t tell me how to live my life,” and the second episode ended with him trying to tell someone how to live his life. That in itself was brilliant.
I actually watched the episodes several nights apart (I was on vacation last week), so wouldn’t have necessarily spotted the connection anyway. But beyond that, one of the themes of the show and the way it’s made is that Louie/Louis doesn’t really judge anybody or (other than his kids) tell them what to do. The joke (when there is a joke, anyway) is pretty much never on someone else but on Louie himself. Which is a hard thing to pull off, and one of the more impressive things about the show.
Can anyone explain why FX ran those two on the same night, instead of waiting the normal week in between?
For the same reason we’re getting two Wilfreds tomorrow: FX needs to get both shows off the air by a certain date to in turn get Always Sunny on the air in time to air all of its episodes before the end of the year, etc., etc., and they wound up with slightly more episodes than they had real estate. Hence, each of the Thursday shows gets one double-feature night.
Don’t know if it was intended (it probably was), but Louie’s attempt to convince Eddie not to take his own life kind of mirrored the fundie’s attempt to convince Louie to give up masturbation: “You’ve decided to do this with your life, but my personal beliefs and convictions should take precedence over yours in this case.”
I like the risk it takes – like the masturbation episode but I still don’t know if it is the best on the air. It is good just not sure it is something I would want to own on DVD
“comic’s comic” being both praise and insult, you see.
I was thinking recently about whether you would categorize “Louie” as a drama or a comedy, and I think that a lot of the material that Alan or other viewers interpret as drama Louie himself actually thinks is really funny. He is clearly someone who finds humor in places few can. Not sure how many people saw that Woody Allan movie “Melinda and Melinda” but the premise is that the same story can be viewed as a drama or a comedy depending on the interpreter’s point of view and I think that applies perfectly to “Louie”
Well, sure. As he said to me when I interviewed him in January, he thinks the Jesus episode from season 1 is hysterically funny. And, of course, there’s that moment in this season’s “Oh, Louie” where he’s trying to convince the sitcom producer that it would be hilarious if the wife walked out on him.
But I think part of the genius of the show is that it works whether you find that stuff funny or not. Where I think a lot of the half-hour dramas posing as comedies on cable really struggle if you don’t find the humor funny.
Alan, your last point is right on the money for me. When I look at the list of shows recorded on my Tivo I typically ask myself whether I’m in the mood for a comedy or a drama. With “Louie” it’s beside the point, and I don’t bother to categorize it anymore. It’s just as strong in it’s serious moments as when there are laughs, and it’s hard even to separate the two.
Hmmmm. I really wish I liked the show more than I do. I watch every episode w/some pleasure, but I’m just not seeing what so many people who I usually agree with are seeing.
I like Louie CK. But as you said, the show isn’t particularly, you know, funny. OK, so we’ll appreciate it for the drama. The problem is, this show dramatically is SO ham-fisted much of the time. The episode on religion was borderline unwatchable. Alan, your description of the scene with the religious blonde describes a much better scene than was actually produced. In reality, her smug smile and delivery was precisely the kind of junk a million other shows would do. Many of the scenes sort of amble along, with no discernable place to go (like the dog Mr. Burns says is, “looking vainly for a place to die.”)
Again, I watch the show and think there are positives….but wow, not seeing what others seem to be seeing.
I think this definitely a matter of perception. I didn’t think the CAM woman was smug at all; just very sure of her own beliefs. A lot of people at the AV Club thought the point was that she was naive, but I think Louie actually sees the positives in the way she goes through life – it’s not for him, but it’s not wrong on the face of it.
I think Parks and Rec has a habit of creating these terrible small-town stereotypes whenever they need Amy Poehler to be put-upon, and I always think about the woman who wanted to burn Jerry’s painting rather than just not put it up. Compare that to this; it’s a world of difference. (I know, I know, P&R is going for a totally different tone. But this is something they fall back on sometimes, to varying comic effect. I found Louie’s interpretation of a very religious person much more interesting, and somewhat closer to my own experience of actual religious people as not being all that nutty, really.)
I feel the same way about Louie, although reading this I realize I’ve missed two episodes from this season (shame on me). I think it’s funny and inventive to a degree, but I’m not overwhelmed by it and I often chuckle more than laugh at it. Louie does take some big risks and the episode with the unsuccessful standup from Louie’s past was excellent. However, two episodes this seasons were basically very long, somewhat tedious windups to fart jokes. While I enjoyed parts of each episode, I have a hard time praising anything these days that’s basically bathroom humor, no matter what it aspires to. Farts are funny, but it’s the laziest, most overused sort of bargain basement humor imaginable. Once a season is already once too often if we’re calling this the best show on TV, let alone the best comedy.
Joel, your point about bathroom humor gets to something else that doesn’t work for me w/Louie C.K. in general. I’ve laughed plenty of times at “dirty” humor, but he seems so intent on it sometimes it works against him. Reminds me of Seinfeld’s view that he doesn’t use vulgarity not that it offends him, but it’s a lazy way out.
When I watched “Eddie” I thought it was incredibly clear (or, rather, intended to be clear) that the doctor had given Eddie sugar pills. Everything from the fact that the doctor gave them directly to him (not filled by a pharmacist) to the to my ear, comically over-dramatic description- no more than once a WEEK, or it would stop his heart… I thought it was supposed to be obvious that the doctor had a clear hunch that the guy was suicidal, and rather than leaving him to his own (possibly effective) devices, gave him a placebo. But literally no other recap or discussion has mentioned this interpretation, so I must be totally crazy, or warped by watching too many mysteries (not that many, I swear!) I thought it was supposed to be a bit of dramatic irony that while we knew this suicide attempt, if it occurred, would almost certainly be unsuccessful, it was still a moving way to explore this dark issue. Having strangely misguided interpretations of TV shows- it is my eternal curse.
Whoa. I think you’re right.
That is exactly what I thought. You said it so much better than I would have.
Bizarre theory. I didn’t get that impression at all and I’d say you’re reaching. Doctors do not hand out sugar pills and pharmacies certainly don’t give them out in those subscription bottles. Its a big reach to assume some tricksy doc fooled the guy somehow. This is not the kind of show where you’re expected read between the lines and come up with complex theories to explain events.
I hated the Stanhope character and this episode because I felt their depiction of a suicidal person to be unrealistic. If I had bought that character at all, then I would have been horrified by Louie’s negligent response to the cry for help. But the whole idea was so silly I didn’t even get that far. Its was all just a dumb excuse for Louie to get serious and make his speech about participating in life. Whatever.
“Louie” suffers greatly due to CK’s belief that he and other comics are philosophers. See the Joan episode for another example. Dude needs to get over himself and focus on the funny.
Only point of disagreement with the review is that I don’t think Louie was really trying to save Eddie’s life at all. He outright said he wasn’t going to react heavily or beg Eddie not to do it, and it’s plausible that his general comments about the journey of life were another very dark comedic setup, since Eddie was saying “it’s not about you” right after Louie had made it incredibly clear that it couldn’t have been less about him.
And the posting about how the doctor could have given poor Eddie placebo/sugar pills, which means he’s going to have as much success at suicide as he’s had at anything else in his life, was a brilliant theory. I may have to steal it! Just kidding, I don’t want anyone to go Dane Cook on me.
Actually, someone already stole that idea — it was the pilot of Wilfred. Though since they used it before THEJCAR posted it, “stole” is probably not the right word…
I just watched “Eddie” and I can’t believe there isn’t more buzz about this show. I’ve been praising it from the rooftops since the first episode of the first season – it’s absolutely brilliant. Thanks for the write-up.
The Emperor’s New Clothes have never looked better.
Agreed, and I posted something along these lines a few episodes back. LOUIE is a good show, maybe a great one, but the it’s not the end-all of television. He’s a talented guy whose stand-up I very much enjoy, and who’s made a wonderful show, and I’m not taking anything away from the guy. How can I, anyway, being internet-comment-guy? Anyway, you’re right…his clothes are lovely.
Best show on tv IMHO right now.
Great show!
This show is the only other thing I’ve seen on television that can compare with Deadwood.
What I am most impressed with about the show is that each episode (especially those with dual segments within an episode) can be viewed as a mini-movie that is perfectly realized in and of itself.
Brilliant??? It’s a good show. I like it. But Alan, the AV Club, and many other critics keep using this word brilliant to describe Louie. I don’t know about all that. Louie is one of the better shows on TV, but its one of the most critically over-rated shows I’ve seen in a while.
I thought the Stanhope character was a completely unrealistic depiction of a suicidal person. That character was total nonsense and it was a cheap gimmicky way for Louie to spout his philosophy on life. I hated that episode. And there’s been a few too many episodes ending with fart jokes and masturbation jokes. They’re generally good fart jokes and good masturbation jokes but not “brilliant.”
Again, I like this show. But seems like you’re over-rating it mainly because its so different from the typical half-hour comedy. It is unique and it is good. But it’s very uneven, not quite brilliant in my opinion, and very far from the best show on TV.
I think that type of suicidal person is actually much more common than the “frayed, at the end of their rope” type that’s usually portayed. When someone actually thinks about it and decides to kill themselves (not just tries to in a fit of emotion), that’s how they act. Everything’s figured out, and the rest of their life is just leading to that moment.
I wish I had found this show earlier. Thanks to you and James Pozniewok (sp?) for turning me onto it. It has quickly become one of my all time favorites.
I don’t even expect this show to be flat-out funny anymore, because like others have said, it’s much more than that. What I love about this show is that each episode feels so personalized by Louis C.K., and he has a great talent for conveying his point of view. Instead of waiting for the jokes to come like I do with other sitcoms, I find myself letting Louis take the narrative wherever he wants it to go, whether it’s someplace depressing, funny or just downright goofy. It may not always be what I expect, but I know it will always be interesting.
I’m glad FX allows Louis complete creative control of the show, because it makes it feel like I’m watching a labor of love. It doesn’t feel like a hundred or even ten different people have tweaked the show to maximize ratings and be as inoffensive as possible; instead it feels like a artist has been free reign to express himself, and it is always entertaining to watch. That is so rare in television these days that I feel like this show is really something to be treasured and savored, like a gorgeous roast turkey among a sea of tv dinners.
The scene outside with his friend Eddie talking about his plan to kill himself was one of the most compelling things I’ve seen on fictionalized television…this season, or ever. Well played by both actors, and the way Eddie shut down Louie’s attempt to “be the hero” and talk him out of it was amazingly insightful dialogue.
One of the things I really like about LOUIE is how much is left unsaid. The sex scene at the end of “Bummer/Blueberries” is burnt into my brain. The woman was clearly disturbed by something in her past, but the script didn’t attempt to explain her backstory in detail, it just let the moment happen and left the rest to your imagination.
The show is an Everyman’s journey through the world as Louie tries to interpret and make sense of the madness that he often encounters in the smallest moments. It’s very European (in a good way), and favorable comparisons to Woody Allen are not unfounded.
I like the show, Louie CK! I appreciate the exploration of the dark places we people can go, we face every day. Being 40ish … it’s like the possibilities of youth begin to diminish and you have this grab bag of experiences that you keep. it’s good to look at them and give the darkness a little light. and not to take it all so damn seriously. :-) kudos! it’s also refreshing to hear that you have total creative license. love that.
The Eddie episode is great. We have all met people similar to Eddie in our lives… bitter, angry, feeling that the world owes them something when, in fact, they could never put down their guard long enough to give anyone the benefit of the doubt. The medication story is a perfect example of how skewed Eddie’s perception is. When a doctor prescribes him a strong medication that could have serious side effects if taken improperly, Eddie’s warped interpretation is that the doctor is telling him to kill himself. Eddie cannot even fathom a world where a doctor would be trying to help him. One of the recurring themes in the show which is played out beautifully here is the idea that we choose to interpret and define reality in ways that will confirm our core beliefs about life. Louie attempts to convey this to Eddie by suggesting that life is bigger than him, but Eddie cannot see past the narrow confines of his miserable existence. I also think that Louie, himself, does not know whether he would choose to live if he were Eddie, which may explain why he doesn’t try to talk him out of it. Either way, Louie plays his cards right and does not accept any responsibility for what Eddie might do.
While watching this episode, I was reminded of the Woody Allen quote about the horrible and the miserable: “I feel that life is divided into the horrible and the miserable. That’s the two categories. The horrible are like, I don’t know, terminal cases, you know, and blind people, crippled. I don’t know how they get through life. It’s amazing to me. And the miserable is everyone else. So you should be thankful that you’re miserable, because that’s very lucky, to be miserable.”
Gonna have to disagree strongly with your interpretation. Maybe initially he felt that the world owed him something, but I think at the end his mindset was pretty straight-forward; he was just exhausted.
“[…] suggesting that life is bigger than him, but Eddie cannot see past the narrow confines of his miserable existence.”
This sounds clever, but it doesn’t actually mean anything. What IS there to see past his miserable existence? His existence is his own.
Thank you for giving this show the attention that it deserves. I can’t seem to get the one-hour Afghanistan episode out of my mind. The relationship between this joke about how the lion perceives people, and how the Americans and Afghans perceive each other. The scenery, which looked straight out of the opening credits of M*A*S*H (was it?). The exposure he gave us to the working conditions of our soldiers. The insertion of something as simple and gentle as a baby duck to bring out the humanity in people. And, of course, the jokes. That should win Louis CK an Emmy.
Nah…Louis explains how he gets his material on a youtube vid called: louis honour george carlin…He followed Carlin’s advice of throwing all your previous material out and digging deeper. So thats why. + the old cliche of comedians being the most depressed anyway I guess