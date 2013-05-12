Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Man With a Plan’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as we have a little rap session about margarine in general…
“Sometimes, when you’re flying, you think you’re rightside up, but you’re really upside down.” -Ted
Late in “Man With a Plan,” Pete’s mother wakes him with the news that “They shot that poor Kennedy boy.” Because she is caught in the stony grip of dementia – and because the odds of two Kennedy brothers being assassinated must have seemed astronomical before June of 1968 – Pete assumes her brain has traveled back five years in time to that terrible day in Dallas. But Mrs. Campbell isn’t entirely wrong in earlier scenes when she conflates Pete with his cheating father, and she has her facts perfectly right here. Two Kennedy brothers – one the president, one the candidate – both shot to death long before their time was up.
Bobby’s death comes up in this episode because of the way “Mad Men” uses the calendar (roughly a month tends to pass between episodes), but also because “Man With a Plan” is an episode about history repeating itself, over and over again, with the details slightly altered but the results fundamentally the same. Again and again, characters feel they are in power and that their future will be different than the past; most of the time, they’re wrong. Their eyes tell them they’re rightside up when they’re really upside down.
Burt Peterson loudly announces his intentions to irritate the hell out of his old Sterling Cooper colleagues; within minutes, he finds himself fired again by Roger Sterling, who takes even greater pleasure out of it than he did the first time. Joan again gets to show Peggy to her new office, but though Peggy has drastically risen in stature since 1960 – and though her relationship with Joan is much warmer and more genuine than back in the day – this isn’t an office she particularly wants (she gets stuck with Pete’s stupid column), with a boss she’d rather not have again. Don tries to drink Ted under the table to assert his dominance, in the way he once did to Roger (back in season 1’s “Red in the Face”), but though he achieves temporary victory, he seems unavoidably small and scared flying through stormy weather in Ted’s plane(*), and admits that Ted should take lead in the meeting with Mohawk because he’s the big man who got them to their destination.
(*) Ted’s line about the instrumentation also brings to mind the death of yet another Kennedy; the NTSB report on JFK Jr’s death suggests spatial disorientation may have led to the fatal crash.
With the merger of the two agencies (new name still TBD), and then with the discord in the Rosen marriage – Don eavesdrops on Arnie and Sylvia arguing about what sounds like his travels to Minnesota (looking for a new job?) – Don is feeling his oats. But ultimately, his attempt to assert dominance in his romantic life ends even more poorly than his efforts at the office. He spends much of the episode ordering Sylvia around the hotel room – how (and when) to dress, what kind of contact she can have with the outside world, etc. – and for a time, she’s incredibly turned on by this, in the same way Bobbie Barrett was back when he used to play power games with her. But it’s an unpleasant side of Don Draper – and, as a result, this was one of the more uncomfortable (by design) episodes of the series in quite some time – and he pushes it way too far(**), for too long, until he discovers that the power in the relationship rested all along with Sylvia. When she tells him that their affair is over, the lost little boy look on his face isn’t dissimilar from the one he sported when Peggy – a woman he loves, but in a very different way – reacted to a long campaign of emotional abuse by announcing the end of their relationship.
(**) In an era before smartphones, or even TV sets in all hotel rooms, you don’t take your lover’s only book away if she’s not allowed to go out to get another. Don snatching Sylvia’s copy of “The Last Picture Show” is the moment when you can see the sex fantasy being replaced by, “Just how big of a creep is this guy I’ve been sleeping with?”
Sylvia leaves Don in the elevator in their building, not even bothering to turn back and look at him as she goes, and Don has no choice but to return to the wife he feels no connection to. (When Megan tries proposing another trip to Hawaii, he doesn’t even hear the words coming out of her mouth; she’s just a silent, distant blend of hair and teeth that he once felt something for.) His first marriage ended within days of the first Kennedy assassination, and though he and Megan may continue going through the motions longer than he and Betty did, their body language in that final scene – backs to each other, facing in different directions, in different emotional states (Megan devastated, Don just lost) – says everything.
Again and again, scenes were designed to echo ones that came before, to create a feeling of duplication in an episode with another dead Kennedy, with two female copywriters (albeit one wise enough to know that the arrival of the other spells her own doom), more talk of the brothers Campbell marrying women named Trudy and Judy, more Don/Dawn jokes (though no Burt/Bert jokes), discussion of the many margarine brands, and all the rest. The new agency, whatever it’s called, has way too many people fulfilling the same roles. Neither Jim Cutler nor Roger Sterling are going to leave anytime soon, but they are eery doppelgangers. When Ted first enters the SCDP offices, he’s shot from the waist down, striding so confidently that we can be forgiven for briefly mistaking him for Don; soon, he’s installed in Roger’s old office so that his and Don’s are mirror images of each other in the office layout. When several of the partners gather to discuss who will stay or go, the accounts men are so interchangeable that Cutler doesn’t need much of a nudge from Joan to keep Bob Benson(***) and toss someone else aside.
(***) It’s not an accident that the show put an actor like James Wolk – not exactly Jon Hamm minus 15 years, but close enough that you pay attention – into this role, nor that Bob winds up in a hospital waiting room bonding with Joan the way she did with Don back in “Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency.” Bob’s eager beaver demeanor already evokes what we’ve seen of Don in flashbacks to his early meetings with Roger; are we meant to view him as an account man equivalent of Dick Whitman, who will do anything to move forward, and who’s done this nice thing for Joan precisely in the event he needs a partner’s support one day? Or is he really the guileless nice guy he claims to be? Joan’s mother suggests it’s the latter; but Ken Cosgrove – among the show’s most sensible and sympathetic characters – called him out as a schemer back in the premiere. Could he be both nice and a relentless professional climber? Either way, the show clearly has bigger plans for Wolk, just as it did for Jessica Paré (who arrived with a similar resume out of proportion to her early screentime) back in season 4.
Not all doppelgangers are exactly alike, of course. Much of this season has been spent on making Ted Chaough sympathetic, and we continue to get his perspective here, whether talking to Peggy or getting a pep talk from a dying man in Frank Gleason (whose Rope-A-Dope advice to Ted turns out to be exactly right). As the creative team works on a pitch for Fleischmann’s, we see that Ted’s approach is very different from Don’s, and much more collaborative. (Though even he can’t resist snapping at Ginsberg after a certain point.) During the brainstorming, Peggy explains that margarine was invented to help supply Napoleon III’s troops, who needed a butter substitute that could survive an army’s long travels, even if it didn’t taste as good. Ted may admit to Frank Gleason that he’s intimidated by Don’s raw talent level, but Ted also seems better-suited to the long haul than his self-destructive new partner. When he finally gets the plane above the storm and into the sunny skies, he’s happy to put on his aviator shades to enjoy the view; Don has no interest in the clear skies and would rather bury himself in Sylvia’s novel about sad and lonely people in a dusty Texas town.
But even if history is repeating itself, this present is something different. Megan is not Betty, and this marriage is not the same. Nor has Don ever worked alongside a relative equal like Ted. The patterns and the behavior are often the same, but the context changes them. Given how quickly Don’s personal life went upside down after the first Kennedy assassination, he had better hope against that part of his history going the same way twice.
Some other thoughts:
* The power plays in that office, post-merger, extend down to something as tiny as Pete demanding a seat in the partner’s meeting, and then Ted trumping that by giving up his seat to his secretary – proving that he’s so secure he doesn’t even need a chair.
* Though Peggy has an interaction with Dawn off-camera, Dawn is very conspicuously absent every time Don looks for her throughout the episode. Is this just showing us Don operating in the new agency without his usual guide? Or is Dawn perhaps hiding out of similar fear that Margie the copywriter had: that once Peggy’s own African-American secretary arrives, the agency will decide it doesn’t want/need both of them?
* Per Ted’s theory that you can apply “Gilligan’s Island” to any line of products, we must now of course match up “Mad Men” characters with their appropriate castaway counterparts. Don is the Skipper, Pete is Gilligan, Peggy is obviously Mary Ann, just as Joan is obviously Ginger, just as Roger is obviously Thurstown Howell III, and we can go with Betty as Lovie. The Professor was the toughest nut to crack (especially without Paul around anymore), but for now I’ll give Ted himself a try there.
* Alas, poor Margie. She finally gets referred to by name in an episode – UPDATE: and as a reader pointed out to me in an email, Margie and Peggy are both variants of Margaret – and is fired by the end of it. If I was one of Peggy’s pet copywriters (the former Frederick Crane is now John Mathis, for instance), I might be similarly worried. Also, I’m sad the show has had Michael Gaston in its employ twice and has seen fit to dispatch him pretty quickly both times – even if the realization that Roger was firing Burt again was one of the episode’s funnier jokes.
* I know Peggy wouldn’t want this, but more Drunk Ted Chaough, please.
* Pete’s brother Bud doesn’t know that Pete and Trudy have split, while their senile mom figures it out fairly quickly (even though she quickly forgets it, like most details) by realizing the amount of laundry in the apartment could only come from someone living there full-time.
* The closing credits song was “Reach Out of the Darkness” by Friend and Lover; a nice touch was continuing to play audio of the RFK news reports even as the song continued.
What did everybody else think?
Another solid episode. Huzzah for Bob. I didn’t like the Pete/mother scenes, however.
Bob’s adorable. This is the first episode in which I rooted for him.
There were a lot of references to memory (and lost memory): Pete’s mother, Bert Peterson/Roger Sterling, Megan (who proposes recreating her and Don’s good memories of Oahu by returning to Hawaii), Joan’s mom (“I can tell you from experience: younger men are not intimidated by older women”), Ted to Peggy: “Do you know where you’re going?”, Harry: sourly recalling other instances of being “demoted” to inferior offices to make room for someone else (such as Pete!).
Matt Weiner, have you been reading my Fifty Shades of Dray(Per) fan fiction?
I find it funny that for all Pete’s imitating of Don, Don’s little roleplay tonight mainly recalled Pete’s fetish preference in the boudoir last season. There’s something sickly Pavlovian about seeing Sylvia….ring her bell after Don orders her not to pick up the phone.
Yep.
I remember last time Burt was fired & didn’t he trash his office? I can remember him yelling & all kinds of commotion while another scene was going on with Joan. . . Really glad to see Bob get saved from the downsizing. Was hoping he’d get some Joan loving but if her mom thinks he would be good for her then he has no shot
I was rolling around my couch in absolute hysterics at poor Burt.
Man, that was funny!
Speaking of poor Burts, how about the other Bert (Cooper) who wanted to conclude his speech to all the partners, but the copywriters apparently forgot to finish writing it for him?
Another solid episode in another solid season. The more things change, the more they remain the same, except for how we’re starting to view Don. He was Mr. Cool with this same persona back in the early seasons, but as the 60s progress he certainly does not look as cool and smooth as he did back then.
I’m reviewing Mad Men CD’s from the beginning, watching the Sunday morning episodes (which are at the middle of the arc), and on Sunday evenings watching current episodes. It’s very interesting to see Don’s rise, fall, rise in such close proximity.
I’m wondering about the rifle Pete bought in season 1, and hoping his mom doesn’t find it in his “pied a terre” and shoot him or someone else with it.
Al Rosen going to the mayo inic in Rochester Minnesota. Where Lou Gehrig was tested and where surgical careers go to die
Draper, you sad little man-child. Grow up.
I was enthralled by Jon Hamm’s ability to conjure up glazed-eyed-frightened-boy Dickie – like – the first few thousand times I saw it. Now it just looks like a parlor trick.
Adam, Don is either incapable of growing up (in which case we’ll be spending the next 1-1/2 seasons watching his inevitably tragic decline) or he will experience some type of ephiphany at the very end of the series, just in time for him to don a leisure suit in the final scene.
Two women telling him to grow up, and he won’t listen. America had to grow up in response to 1969, but we still haven’t.
I grow weary of Don’s scenes… which is kind of hard for me to admit since I looked up to him and admired him in the early seasons. It’s also hard re-watching season 4’s The Suitcase and then seeing Peggy’s mixed reaction in the 2nd company merger. I was hoping when she got back to working with Don again it would be after he had come to terms with how he’s treated her and they could truly be partners now. I liked that she openly defended Ted to Don though, even though I feel bad for decent Abe.
Loved the looks Peggy was giving Don when he walked Ted into the creatives meeting, drunk. Such great acting.
Yes, yes, yes. And no…Don’s oblivious or something. But I’m hoping he – like Roger – will ultimately encounter some stimulus that will put him back on his game. Hasn’t yet fallen far enough for that to happen, though, and he’s not in therapy (which I think is helping Roger, despite Roger’s seemingly not taking it seriously).
Burt Peterson: What’s this, a couch?
Roger: You might as well lie on it, since we’re covering the same ground. (or something like that)
Finally, Sylvia woke up! Good catch, Alan, for pegging the moment that happened. Bad move, Don, for not realizing Sylvia was using the affair to: (1) hit out at Arnie, whose doling out money – stingily in her estimation – made her feel powerless, and (2) self-flagellate, by having sex in Arnie’s home, in a room decorated with Catholic imagery, Arnie’s model heart, and a picture of a wise/staring owl on the wall.
Loved Peggy’s various vows of loyalty to Ted:
…Ted: Do you know where you’re going? / Peggy: I’ll follow you.
…Calling out Don on getting Ted drunk and telling Don to move forward. [You go, girl!)
Hey Sylvia, johnny bench called!
Sorry…couldn’t resist.
Big Red Machine?
Betty as Lovey? What a disservice to Lovey Howell! How about Harry Crane as Wrong Way Feldman?
No mention of Peggy lecturing Don. I was eager to hear your opinion on that, Alan.
Loved that. Hope Don doesn’t start fantasizing about Peggy-as-Dominatrix.
Right. Also, there was a nice parallel with Sylvia telling him off in the same episode.
same here, although after the ‘Something’ daydream, I was afraid it would be perceived as evidence of a crush, not her perception of how Don always has to cut people down to size when he feels threatened. Glad Ted (whose character I don’t even like) found such a great opportunity to do so, quickly and seamlessly (Don walks onto a plane)…
Don: “He’s a grown man.”
Peggy: “So are you.”
#rekt
Why is Pete so worried about getting squeezed out. Isn’t he a partner?
Why is Pete so worried about getting squeezed out–isn’t he a partner?
Because Pete is an insecure, petty, worm of a man.
But he’s also exactly arrogant enough to lord his untouchable position over others if he felt himself to be so. This seems like the kind of situation where he would enjoy having the peons all kissing his ring and pleading for his protection.
I too wondered about Pete’s concerns. The only thing I came up with was that with his involvement in the plans to take SCDP public, which are being derailed by the merger (even if Bud seems to think they’re going to try it again), he’s measuring his current situation by the standards of his expected gain from the stock sales, and finding it lacking.
Did they ever say how much of a partner he actually is? Does he have more or less than Joan’s 5%?
Don’t read too much into it – Pete’s just acting like Pete, because he’s Pete.
Pete had 12.5% of SCDP, same as Lane. If they redistributed ownership after Lane died, then Pete had something more than that prior to the merger with CGC and has something less than that in the new structure.
Though Pete was being Pete, I still also found myself wondering why even a minor partner would be quite that fearful for his very job in the wake of a merger. It wouldn’t merit a second thought it Pete were just a senior employee, like Crane or Cosgrove. I found it distracting in general that the story so completely ignored the mechanics of the merger. For example it’s clear that Pete’s stake both was and is small, but between Don and Ted, it would be quite a coincidence if their shares in the new firm came out identical. Who is effectively senior between them via a larger stake?
Pete is useful as the official schmoozer of SCDP. He does it effortlessly, especially with disgruntled clients.
I would think the senior partners, Don & Roger would be pissed that another senior partner & the junior partners would try to do a public offering *without* even mentioning it.
Pete knows that if Don demanded Pete’s head on a stick Don would have have it.
When Sterling Cooper experienced their first organizational change (by being sold to the British firm), Lane assigned Pete and Ken Cosgrove to a shared position. Ken refused to duke it out (he also later turned down a partnership in SCDP, in favor of remaining head of Accounts). But Pete (being Pete) said there was no way they’d hold hands and happily skip along. (I think Don actually has similar sensibilities to Pete’s; and Ted has similar sensibilities to Ken’s).
Even Don and Bert Cooper disliked that Brit’s pitting Pete and Ken against each other, but that move was imposed by the Brits.
Pete is scared because he just lost 9 million in billing for SDCP from Vicks and Clearsil for CGC – so he is a walking dead man as far as he sees it. His ace in the hole is gone (Vicks) and now he has to hustle for business and now the Roger has gotten his MOJO back (he closes …lol) Pete is worried to death and rightfully so.
Thoroughly enjoying the dynamic Ted has brought to the show, he has an ability by just being himself with his complete opposite approach to life, to make Don feel uncomfortable. Don having Ted around everyday, seeing the man he could and should have been, is going to exacerbate his self loathing along with pushing him over the edge farther, faster than anybody or anything else can. Don likes to be in control, the people he respects is out of choice, like a gift he bestows upon them, with Ted he has no choice but to respect for he is his equal if not more so. Don can’t handle losing control of any kind.
Outside of that I realize that tonight that perhaps my and many other expectations for the show are unrealistic. More a product of the dearth of quality television than the abundant brilliance of Mad Men. As a result the show gets judged to a higher standard than it should be for a show that for the most part isn’t reinventing the wheel but at times can be thoroughly entertaining and a pleasure to watch.
Agreed. I saw Don’s behavior with Sylvia as a way of controlling something with somebody vulnerable when every other thing in his life is out of control, as opposed to him feeling his oats.
Well said all around, Head (and good username too).
While Don’s headgames were going on, I felt like he consciously might be exerting his power, deliberately making Sylvia submissive when he knew his competition was gone, but I thought that subconsciously he was trying to alienate her in case he was to blame and she expected him to step as the new Mr. Sylvia (as Pete’s neighbor did).
I also thought Don was subconsciously trying to push Sylvia way now that she’s suddenly more available.
To me, Don was taking one last grasp at controlling a woman in his life. Early on in the series, he completely controlled Betty (until Francine got her to look at the phone bill, etc.). He lost control and lost Betty. Many of the others too – Midge, Bobbi Barrett, Dr. Faye Miller, and now both Megan and Sylvia. He ultimately needs control to exist, but he is losing it everywhere around him lately. He’s grasping at a time gone by that he can’t reclaim and it’s killing him.
Don’s eavesdropping on Sylvia and Arnie’s argument was the same behavior he displayed when: peeking at keyholes at the brothel, soliciting reports of Betty’s psychiatry sessions, listening in on Peggy’s Heinz pitch.
“Don Draper” is taller, older, handsomer, richer, better read, and more successful than Dick Whitman, but at root (as Dr. Melfi would say), he hasn’t changed much.
Alan-
I picture you watching that episode and going, “Yup. That’s the perfect amount of Megan.”
Also, you must have loved that the Robert Kennedy assassination was just used briefly in the last minute of the episode rather than there being twenty minutes of characters watching television.
I don’t think they could handle another Assasination loss again within the world and characters of Sterling Cooper.
Or maybe we’ll see next week’s its ramifications.
I would have liked to see Peggy’s reaction on hearing the news (and I expected it, given the fact that she has mentioned him in the last two episodes), but I presume we’ll see its affect on her next week.
That should have been “effect.” Sorry.
I’m sorry….I just don’t get the Megan bashing still. Annoying character or not, she is clearly the one trying here and Don, ALL TOO OBVIOUSLY, is the sad jackass (and lets being honest while we are on the subject…even with the impossible Betty, Don was the jackass too). Best part of the show was Peggy putting him in his place.
I totally don’t get the Meagan bashing either.
She’s the anti-hero’s wife, of course the internet hates her!
What’s up with Bert Cooper? He seemed shaky reading his letter during the meeting, forget to write an ending to it, and seemed confused and flustered.
He’s been shaky since the first season, that’s why they usually shoot him above the hands, or doing something like reading the newspaper or eating and drinking in most scenes.
N Peggy does own the building.
which she only tells Joan.
I thought that was pretty clear last week. You could certainly buy a whole building on the Upper West Side for what you could buy a box-apartment on the Upper East Side. They weren’t really cutting up Brownstones into apartments back then. Same in Brooklyn Heights, then Park Slope. Whole buildings.
The Upper West Side brownstones were virtually all cut up into apartments and frequently even further into rooming houses in 1968.
last week peggy said they bought an apartment. This week she said they bought the building. Even so, they are most probably only living in an apartment. She can’t just evict the other tenants living there.
@Judy, you’re right, I wasn’t clear. I meant that they weren’t yet selling co-op apartments in Brownstones – not like they would in the coming years.
YES, they were cut up into rental apartments. The thing was to buy the building, evict everyone or wait for them to die/move, and then take the building for your family
There’s a pretty brilliant ’60’s movie about that called The Landlord. Beau Bridges, Lee Grant, Pearl Bailey. Very funny.
She bought the building. Last week she said she wanted to evict somebody. If she owns it I think she can evict.
Rules about evicting tenants in NYC are very, and I mean VERY complicated – not an easy thing to do at all. There are several different kinds of leases like Rent Controlled and Rent Stabilized that have built in protections for tenants. You can imagine with a tight, lucrative market, wealthy landlords would think nothing of throwing people out in the streets for profit.
Abe is aware of the delicate nature of gentrifying a neighborhood. On one hand, you don’t want people pooping on the steps, on the other hand, you don’t want to re-create the bland Upper East Side that you were trying to avoid.
A landlord can’t evict without cause. The exception is one tenant if ll needs the apartment to live in it. Theyncan try to induce people to move either by offering monetary incentives or by making things unpleasant, but the latter is risky because the tenant can take the ll to housing court.
Its 1968. I don’t know if all those renters protections were in place at that time.
They absolutely were.
Big week for my Bob Benson as Dick Whitman’s long lost bastard son theory. As Alan points out, he does act as something of a Don doppelganger in a slightly replay of “Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency.”
But more importantly, he tells Joan he has nowhere else to go, which would fit in with him being the son of a presumed dead man and a prostitute. Also, he clearly doesn’t have a powerful patron backing him if he was about to be fired in the merger without Joan’s intervention.
The question remains though. How did Bob track Dick/Don down? Are we getting another flashback soon?
Except that Bob tells us about his family in the season premier. I don’t recall the exact name, but he says that for many generations his family has worked at a financial house – but he wanted something different for himself.
What say you sir!?
I can see it being kind of fun to follow the possibilities of Bob and Don being “long losts,” but I am more intrigued by the idea that Bob is a repeating loop of the optimistic, ambitious Don Draper.
you still on that “Bob as Son” Theory?!
Dude – Are you kidding me?!
“his family has worked at a financial house” —Which anyone in that business would tell you is more of a whore house than is a whore house.
Oy vey
Bob Benson? Bob Draper? BOBBY Draper??
Omigawd, grown up Bobby has come back from the future!
That’s my theory…
Bob lied about his family. He has a story for every situation. Keep a close eye on this one.
I’ve been wondering what the hell the point of “Brown Nose Bob” Benson was, and I was pleasantly surprised that it’s as a potential love interest for Joan. We don’t need any more young up-and-comers at SCDP.
The bastard son theory is way off……..I hope.
If his family truly worked at a financial house, why does he have no where to go? Why are they so eager to get rid of him?
Bob Benson’s family (and he) worked for Brown Brothers….the Goldman Sachs of their day.
If he was the child of Don and a prostitute, she might have adopted him out, in which case he could have grown up in a wealthy family. Saying he has nowhere to go, I took to mean he as no kids or wife he needs to rush home to.
“I have nowhere to go,” is the non-romantic version of, “you are my life” (or in Pete’s case: “I’m giving up my life to marry you”).
Like I needed another reason to hate Pete Campbell — him gaslighting his already senile mother by telling her it’s March when it’s actually almost June is the cherry on a really disgusting sundae (so far, of course!).
Not that I have any love for Pete…but I’m pretty sure he was trying to make sure she didn’t leave the apartment while he was at work. She implied that she was going to try to go back to her house, so he told her it was St. Paddy’s so she’d be afraid to go outside (too many rowdy drunks, I guess? Mrs. Campbell doesn’t seem like someone who’d be terribly comfortable in midtown on the calmest of days). He’s in a pretty tough spot having to care for her AND leave her alone all day. That he came up with a fairly creative solution to keep her indoors isn’t necessarily the worst thing.
What, no love for him sending her straight to hell, flown by Ted, who is yet another corporate column for him to run into?
Good point, Craig.
I thought the same thing–that he was trying to keep her in his apartment. But, that was a great moment because Weiner was gaslighting the audience too. When Pete’s mother said it was May, I thought we were still at least a week away from the RFK assassination, so that moment at the end did sneak up on me.
It was a kindness, really, he’s hoping to keep her in the apartment instead of going out and possibly getting lost. Pete is in a difficult situation, dealing with his marriage fail, the upheaval at the office, AND a senile mother all at the same time? More than difficult. I cannot fault him one little bit for his wish to send her to hell on Ted’s plane, either. I pity him.
You must not have dealt with a loved one suffering from dementia, Jennyh. Pete said what he did to keep her from going out and putting herself at risk. It was the compassionate thing to do.
OK, Rcade, let’s not get personal. In fact, my grandfather had increasingly severe dementia for the last five years before his death due to Parkinson’s. So I’m pretty familiar. It’s just that I really, really hate Pete Campbell.
I think Pete hatred is over the top. He’s got a lot of weasel in his DNA, but that’s not all there is to him.
Sorry about the personal remark. I was just trying to relate a perspective as someone who has a close relative suffering dementia. When someone you love is jabbering nonsense at you all the time, returning some of the nonsense to keep them pacified is not unusual.
Rule #1 around here, folks: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t do that, comments start getting deleted.
thanks.
I think that Pete was, in this instance, honestly trying to keep his mother from leaving his place on her own, and wandering the streets of NYC. But, Pete being Pete, I thought he used the St Patricks Day reference as a warning to his mother, and to play off of what he knows are her ingrained prejudices, in this case against the Irish. I thought the look she gave him after he told her it was St Paddy’s Day clearly indicated her distaste. Then again…maybe not?
im not saying that what pete did was right, but the character dynamics here put a lot of context into his treatment of her. as seen before, pete hates his parents-his mother was a cold, passive aggressive wasp, and he was unable to cry when his father died-so his bored, spiteful treatment of her kind of makes sense-hopefully he realizes that shes not going to be the same person she was, and that she needs help.
IDK, I just don’t hate Pete, I actually feel sorry for him. He’s so sad, so pathetic. That fling with the teenager? Trying to deal with a mother who has, as CONOR says, been obsessed with status and society? I think he handled the situation with his mom with quite a bit of dignity, for himself and for her. He obviously feels ashamed of telling his family that his marriage is over, so he has no recourse but to deal with a senile mother, dangerous to herself, completely on his own, while putting (to his mind) his own standing at the agency at risk. I say, well-played Peter Campbell.
You all remember that time Pete raped an au pair, right?
Right?
Pete did not rape the au pair. Period.
She was a young girl who was afraid of losing her job. She felt herself powerless in this situation. She said no, but Pete pushed in anyway. No means No. Period.
No.
I think being raped is far, far worse than losing a job. To say he raped the au pair is trivializing rape to an extreme degree. Being raped is violent, horrible, traumatic. It involves violence or the threat of violence. It’s not “OK I’ll sleep with you if you don’t tell someone I stained a dress.” That is a choice she made. There is no relativity to rape. She could have taken him to court for harrassment but not rape. It is trivializing rape to say that bowing to pressure from some jerk is the same as being terrified for your life. She did not say No to Pete. She said yes. She was free to walk away. She was free to let him make an ass of himself to her employer. She was never in any danger of being physically violated. Once you say losing a job is worse than being raped, rape becomes nothing.
Don’t wanna sound pedantic but it’s Napoleon III, not “the” Napoleon.
that small Harry Crane moment was pretty great.
i know i shouldn’t be but i am shocked at how fragile Don is. maybe it was emphasized by the bullying of Sylvia in such a non-erotic way — to the point where it broke their affair? to me it was all about control and smokescreens and well-worn roles. Don’s fear of abandonment (Dawn abandons him in the episode) comes true when he steers too close to the edge, of control, of manipulation. i don’t know….
enjoyable Joan stuff in this episode. more Joan!
You are right. Joan has a calming effect on me, the rest of these characters are too complex and several dispicable. I never loved MM. Too much going on
Dawn’s in charge of supplies and time cards, obviously she’s busy doling out both to the newbies.
ALL the characters in this show are broken people!! Joan is just as despicable as the rest of them, just for different reasons. Let’s see, slept with Paul Kinsey to get ahead at SC, slept with Roger Sterling to get ahead at SC, slept with the doctor who gave her birth control (season 1, go back), slept with an army doctor to get someone to take care of her, has had two abortions, slept with Roger again while married to Greg, had his child, slept with Herb from Jaguar to gain a partnership. What exactly is redeeming in her character again vs. the others? They’re ALL broken people. They are ALL equally despicable vs. an average, good-natured human being.
@JT Toms
i don’t know if i agree 100% with your characterizations. maybe it is the way Christina Hendricks plays her but to me Joan is a renaissance woman in the workplace. sure she has been through a lot of stuff but she is also strong and resilient and has come into a position of power within the firm, and i think within herself. i admire that.
no one in this show is perfect but i think the broken-ness that has made Don the man he is and the broken-ness of many others is very different.
Don is an interesting character because he is also seems to have a moral compass that i see as being “good” a lot more than i would think. and then he is also hugely “bad” and unlikeable.
the contrast between yet another Kennedy getting killed — which in addition to the other murders of the 1960s — and how that affected people, broke their faith in the camelot world of the 1950s — and the juxtaposition of Don losing a lover to such a devastating degree (for him) was a bit heavy-handed but pretty clearly the point of the last scene. at least that’s how i took it….
so i guess i don’t see these people who i’ve come to know over so many years as being black and white, good or bad. not necessarily despicable all the time, nor broken all the time. i just think it’s a lot more complicated than this, thankfully. and the show works hard to portray this, i think. and also, like life, in our lives i mean, aren’t most of us sort of broken in one respect or another, too, by the time we get to middle age? i don’t know, obviously YMMV.
If you take out the slut-shaming and the anti-choice aspects of JT Toms critique of Joan, you’re really just left with her cheating on Dr. Greg. Calling her despicable when it wasn’t even her idea to sleep with the Jaguar guy? Joan is an imperfect and flawed character, but she’s no where on the level of Don and Pete or even Roger or Harry.
A program about “good natured average human beings” would not be compelling to watch – that’s what makes MM such interesting viewing – very human and by definition very flawed individuals. And just cos someone appears to be average, good natured on the outside does not mean they have no flaws or aren’t dysfunctional in their own way – they may just be able to hide it better.
Joan’s a courtesan, a modern-day, western geisha. I wouldn’t call her a slut, exactly, and ‘though I wouldn’t train my daughter (if I had one) to follow her lead, I do admire and sympathize with her ability to work with what she had. And ‘though Joan was still officially married to Greg when Roger impregnated her, I look the other way because the Harris marriage was an abomination (“an abomination, Michael”) that should never have happened – Greg was a loathsome rapist and cad, and he wasn’t coming back.
My peeve with Joan is her sleeping with married men (yes, I know that’s a double standard, given my lack of concern for her having sex with Roger before divorcing Greg).
I’m unclear whether it was Joan’s influence or Peggy’s naiveté and high spirit, combined with her newfound freedom, that influenced Peggy to make a pass at Don and to sleep with Pete in season 1, and later to give the guy in the movies a hand job.
Sylvia’s a completely different sort; she’s closer to Betty’s type (good looking, well-educated, housewife to a successful man, passive aggressive), but less passive and more maternal. I find her interesting, though unlikable. I wouldn’t mind reading a book about her background and experiences. And based on what we learned from Arnie on Mother’s Day, she demands tangible presents (not just kind gestures), and her son seems less than dutiful.
Don and Sylvia’s interaction in this episode called back to Don’s eerily similar interaction with the clients in “Hobo Code”, when he threatened to end the meeting with Belle Jolie because they (initially) didn’t like “Mark your man” campaign.
More hobo stuff: interestingly, Don breaks many rules in the hobo ethical code, while Bob Benson seems to adhere to it. See Wikipedia: Hobo (ethical) code @ [en.wikipedia.org].
Ted was a better man than Don in this episode. Ted may be a better man than Don. It was great to see both men interact as they get used working together on the same team.
Ted has really developed into something other than the mosquito that rivaled our protagonist.
I know. How long will Don be able to stand in contrast to a guy who makes meetings on time and isn’t 3 sheets to the wind at work?
May be a better man? He’s a better man in just about every conceivable way. Don may be a bit more gifted at having eureka creative moments but aside from that, Ted is a superior human being period.
I’m actually quite sick of Don. HIs neuroses and inner turmoil have become boring to me. I don’t care anymore. I wish Peggy were the lead of the show.
Unless he has some deep dark secret to be revealed later, Ted is a good guy. How many in his position would have to caution someone not to say he’s “nice”? Certainly not Mr. Draper!
I love Don being Don! I love that Matt doesn’t compromise, doesn’t stray from their DNA. They can grow, but they’re growing out of their original soil. They are who they are, in spite of who we might want them to be.
I’m surprised Alan didn’t parse out Don’s reaction while eavesdropping on Sylvia and Arnie in the elevator – Don truly had the look of, ‘oh my god, my lover’s marriage is breaking up and it’s going to destabilize everything I have with her. She’s going to want a commitment…’ etc. etc. Don really did have that sick look on his face when his perfect little twisted world goes awry. But now that the situation has changed, he had to assert control again, barking at Sylvia to not talk about Arnie, dressing her as a whore – he was so desperate in this episode. When Don’s world is turned upside down, he becomes that falling man in the credits (metaphorical of course!)
@ ATHABASCA How DID Don arrange the ready hooker frock for Sylvia on his busy day…magic?
IRIEAGOGO: maybe that’s where Dawn was — out buying the red hooker frock for Don and delivering it…
Once again, how is Ted a “great guy”? He is a married man who treated his wife shabbily in front of his colleagues when taking their seats at the awards dinner, ignored her in favor of continuing to flirt with Peggy, then kisses Peggy (while drunk – Don’s not the only drinker here) at the office last week. Peggy and he are inevitably going to have an affair. How does that make them good people again to Abe and Mr. Chaough? They are all broken people.
I meant Mrs. Chaough. apologies….
Ted hates being called nice (he may well be to colleagues, but he’s not to his wife); Betty hated Francine’s telling her the neighbors (and Francine) all thought she was perfect and sweet. It’s a good idea to pay attention to what people tell us about themselves.
I don’t think pious Dawn would be down for buying hooker dresses for Don’s mistresses, nor do I think Don would have her do so. Rather, as someone mentioned above, Dawn was off doing timecard/supplies work delegated by Joan, and I think Don either has a girls at Saks and similar places he can ring up to handle his lovers’ gifts, or he goes through Joan for such special projects.
I really wish I hadn’t seen the “Previously on…” so that I could have been much less sure Rodger was firing Peterson again and would have enjoyed the scene even more.
who is duct taping you to the chair and forcing you to watch?
I never do, haven’t since Season 2. Even with Matt’s assurances that he “reveals nothing” and only does it because of a contractual obligation, I know that a character with wardrobe change could be enough to ruin it for me.
It’s the previews that are made to reveal nothing and even fool the audience, not the previously on .
I had to watch the Roger firing Peterson scene twice. Roger’s rejoinders were priceless.
Previously on… I skip those too. Since Season 2. It tells you whose story line is going to be followed, I hate that.
Here here RITZ. I absolutely despise the “previously on” scenes before the opening credits. I hate the preview spots they run during the week too. They never did that with the Sopranos on HBO. The scripts were top secret and no one (cast or audience) was to know what storylines were coming up each week. Contract them out!
I liked the Previously On for this episode because it included the “I can’t fall in love with you” line. It put the whole hotel subplot into perspective for me: Don was burning her out. When nothing but him would do, she was a goner. He could not have that. What better way to fix this problem for good?
Without the Previously On, I wouldn’t be so sure.
Knowing that the next Kennedy assassination was coming up, I couldn’t help but think of JFK, Jr., when they were in that plane. I have a theory that part of this merger is to set it up so that Ted will eventually not be there and Peggy will have an opportunity to rise within the agency. Perhaps Ted’s piloting hobby will result in his death?
Someone pointed out before that someone vomits in the 7th episode of almost every season of Mad Men (in season 3, it’s the viewer when Peggy hooks up with Duck. I can’t remember if anyone did last season). I was amused that Joan continued that trend this season.
Re: Dawn. I just assumed the actress was either not available, or they wanted to reduce her episodes, so they just wrote a way around it.
Viewer…Peggy… Duck! LOL!!
@ Ritz: Ditto
Dawn: she’s in Joan’s old office or the supply room, handling timecards and supplies.
Anyone notice Ted’s asking if his new secretary was black or white?
Froide: This was hilarious and era-appropriately racially insensitive, and I didn’t get it the first time. She said “Dawn”, but he didn’t know whether she had said “Don”, so he asked which one she was talking about, the black one or the white one.
@JW2S: Oh! Thanks for the clarification. That makes perfect sense.
How long before Ed’s plane crashes?
Re: the whole Dawn/Don thing- this has bothered me since they brought her on last season and it was raised as a joke on the show that because there are similarities in the pronunciation of “Dawn” and “Don”, people confused them when talking about them. This show takes place in New York not California! We in the New York area most certainly pronounce the names “Dawn” and “Don” completely differently. And especially Peggy, being from Brooklyn, whether she has a heavy accent or not, would not confuse the two.
Michael: That is an amazingly true point. I have so long since resigned myself to the lack of accurate accents on this show, I forgot to even consider that.
@JW2S – About Peggy (and many of the other New Yawk City natives, such as Ginz): true that. But Don and Joanie are from the Midwest, so I’d expect them to pronounce “Dawn” as “Don”. And the more highbrow ones (e.g., Pete and Roger) engage in various degrees of upper-class-speak (shaped by prep school and finishing school).
Just wanted to thank you for staying up to do these recaps every week. They always provide such insight. This week’s (similar to last year’s “Mystery Date”) was a very unpleasant episode with Draper at his most audience-alienating, so it’s taking longer than usual for me to absorb it and decide whether I liked it or not. (My knee-jerk reaction is that I didn’t….but I’m pretty sure that actually means the episode pulled off exactly what it was trying to do, and that in retrospect, I’ll end up appreciating it a lot more). I think this piece is one of your best MM reviews of the season so far, and it definitely helped me to put the episode into better perspective with Don’s character and the series as a whole.
Craig
I found this episode hard to like as well … I had the opposite reaction, though … If anything this eposode makes me less likely to keep watching – especially because I think this season is dragging on … I also noticed that Alan didnt mention if he liked this episode or not (I think “uncomfortable” was his strongest reaction) but IMO he rarely seems to write negative reviews for mad men …
Don Draper is truly becoming a character in a Shakesperian tragedy as he continues another downward spiral, just like in the guy (who intentionally looks just like Don) in the operning credits. Weiner has done a great job creating a character in Don that we all loved at the outset but we’re frustrated by now.
OLIVER, I agree that Weiner has created an arc for Don, and I’m hoping that he will redeem him and it will be all the sweeter for us having gone through the disillusionment, disappointment, and frustration with Don. We’ll see!
Don is a control freak, no surprise that it spills over to his sex life with Sylvia. He took advantage of her phone call stating that she needed him and “nothing else would do.”
Although she seemed to be submissive and compliment, there was no indication that she was turned on by his machissimo and it seemed like she was just going through the motions. Braavo to her for ending the relationship, wondering if the intent was to assert her independence or if she indeed realized that there would be no future for them, save the emothionless sex.
Renee, She certainly seemed to be “enjoying herself” when she let the phone keep ringing. Granted, she was kinda in the “power” position in that moment. But it was still all part of the game.
Another great episode.
I want to see Burt Peterson get fired every week.
see? here’s a case of just wanting to click “Like”. And maybe a smiley face.
Mad Men meets Ground Hog Day. :-)
As long as Roger is doing the firing! That will be Burt’s seventh circle of hell.
With his previous rampage in mind, as he was going down the stars encountering Bob going up I half expected him to punch the overly sunny Bob in the face. :-)
THERE IT IS!!!!
The perfect idea for web mini-episodes: Roger Sterling firing people every week.
For the past few weeks, in every scene Bob Benson was in, he just kept on reminding me of someone, but I couldn’t place who. Then I realized; I saw my cousin’s high school production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying a little while ago. The lead character’s amiability, handsomeness, and shamelessly feigned naïveté all made me think of the person we suspect Bob Benson really is. All of this came together tonight after he helped Joan and, in my imagination, he turned to the camera and gave a huge, teethy smile.
That’s hilarious because, as you may or may not be aware, Robert Morse (a.k.a. Bert Cooper!) played the lead in HOW TO SUCCEED in the original Broadway production and the movie in the ’60s. Matt Weiner is a big fan of the musical, and that’s basically how Morse ended up on MM.
I’m not sure how intentional the Bob Benson / J. Pierpont Finch parallel is. But it’s absolutely there.
love this!! Of course, of course! “You have the cool, clear, eyes of a seeker of wisdom and truth….”
I was feeling that, too.
Fan-freaking-tastic! Does that mean that Joan is Rosemarie?
Season one, the parallelisms were everywhere: Pete was Bud Frump, Joan was Heddy LaRue, Peggy was Rosemary.
Of course, now the characters have evolved so much it’s hard to tell!
Don Draper should have to take a plane ride in a storm with Ted once for every shit thing he’s done on this show.
I loved seeing him greasy and sick looking.
Bobbie Barrett was his ideal match. None of these other women can handle his mess.
I felt kind of sorry for Megan in this episode.
And the next episode’s title is “Crash.” Hope they are not gonna kill off Ted to make Don feel better.
Don’s best match was Faye Miller. He might become a better man with a woman around who can see through all his BS.
Peggy is the one woman on Mad Men who, although she may hold his creative marketing skills in high regard, sees right through Don. And there is nothing there to either like or love.
I thought Rachel was his best match.
It was Bobbie Barrett’s comedian husband, Jimmy, who sized up Don in just a few words: “You’re garbage! And you know it.”
I agree with much of what you said but I think Faye was who he should have ended up with. He’d be a better man.
But he decided he didn’t want to be a better man so started sleeping with and then married another model/secretary type. And he’s wondering why he’s so miserable still.
Sorry, Rcade, but Irie is right. I wouldn’t waste either Faye or Peggy on the likes of Don. I feel for Peggy, because she has actually learned Don’s pitch and her ideas are better, but the glass ceiling hasn’t caught up with her smarts yet. I remember how sad Peggy was when she found out Faye was leaving. That was the mentor she deserved.
If that really is the title of next week’s episode, you might have violated the spirit if not the letter of Alan’s rules about no comments on previews, coming attractions, spoilers of any kind, etc.
So which was worse, Don and his pseudo-sex slave mind games or Pete lying to his senile mother? To quote Ted from last episode, “Tied for last.”
Actually, the worst was Don drinking Teddy under the table for the insult of calling him out on being 40 minutes late to the copywriters meeting.
Don’s mind games were achieving their desired effect for most of it, and sometimes lying to senile people is a kindness.
I loved how unsympathetic Don was in this episode. Between the thing with Chaough, and basically making Peggy do the same things she was doing before she left, then completely leaving her out of the conversation when he tried to hammer out a plan. There was a lot of not cool from Don this episode. It’s only going to end up hurting him as well. If Chaough can show they don’t need Don, I can see him becoming the Bert Cooper of creative pretty quickly.
It’s weird to see Pete bashed for lying to his mother so she wouldn’t wander out and get herself hurt.
He’s being compassionate by offering her a place to stay. Surely he has enough money to dump her off on a care facility.
People of means would never have placed kin in an “old folks home” back then. More likely, they’d hire in-home care. Or have them committed to an institution of some sort to keep them out of sight. As sorry as choices for elderly care are today, they were worse in ’68.
Telling a demented person something to make them stay in a safe place is not playing mind games with them. He spent most of the episode correcting her and keeping her from hurting herself. There was no sadism going on there.
I don’t know that Don’s pseudo-sex-slave games were mind games. Sylvia didn’t know where they were coming from, and she was obviously playing along for fun. He didn’t lock her in the room or take her clothes or anything. She was able to leave the minute it stopped being fun.
It was sad to see Don playing those games with her (because they were so obviously a reaction to what was going on with other people in his life he couldn’t mess with), but I don’t think Sylvia took it in any way personally or felt bad about herself during them. Remember–she never actually did crawl on the floor when he told her to. It was all Don’s issue, and when Don revealed enough of himself to her by acting like that, she was out of there.
“Lying” to his demented mother to keep her safe was a rare act of kindness from Pete Campbell. How are people missing that? I thought it was quite clear.
Pete went out of his way to try and pawn off his mother on his siblings (again), so you can certainly fault him for that. But moving her in with him rather than shipping her off to some institution or hiring in-home care was one of the better things he’s done. It would be improved if he hired in-home care for at the apartment, so let’s not get carried away labeling Pete a humanitarian. He’s still trying to save a buck.
Perhaps I’m missing something, but I caught that Pete and his brother agreed they would start paperwork to have their mother put away. The issue was just how to buy the time in the mean while.
So the episode of Mad Men that aired on Mother’s Day included the line, “My mother can go to Hell.”
I am sure that is delibrately dark since the show runners knew when this episode was scheduled to air.
On the other hand Joan’s mother came off sympathetically as she tried to match make Joan and Bob.
And no Joan, Bob isn’t too young for you. :-)
“And no Joan, Bob isn’t too young for you. :-)”
No, just too dumb.
I was so hoping Alan’s jump line this week would be “…as soon as Ted Chaough flies my mother to hell.”
Best line of the night:
“Now that we’ve dispensed with the gallantry…” – Roger, of course. Perfect commentary on Pete’s petty insistence on a chair, and Ted being decent about the whole thing. I don’t know the point to which courtesies had degenerated by 1968, but at one point, having a seat was not solely about status, but it was also presumed that the women would be accorded the consideration of chairs as the polite thing to do.
As awfully as they treat women in general, I can’t see Roger or Don being so petty to woman, at least one who had not personally drawn his ire.
I got the sense that Roger was more bored by the whole exchange, rather than impressed with Ted’s gallantry. Both Pete and Ted were unnecessarily putting on a show, when the simple solution was to just bring in another damn chair.
Oh definitely. I was not saying he was impressed by Ted, just amused at how Pete managed to come off as an obnoxious jerk.
Your Gilligan’s Island roles are way off — clearly Don is the Professor, because he’s always saving the rest of them via methods they don’t fully understand. Which would make Roger the Skipper, and Cooper Thurston. Also, I think Lane was a better Lovey than Betty.
AP Oz
You forgot to mention that the girls were attracted to the Professor, where as the Skipper was practically asexual. Overall I agree with those corrections. Applying Gilligan’s Island to anything is hard because most of the characters on GI were witless twits, and Joan is 10x the woman that Ginger ever was.
Since she’s recently been appointed by Joan as the one in charge of supply, Down must be very busy during this time, having all the CGC stuff coming in. And being aware of Joan’s long established method of rewarding/punishing Don by the way she manages his secretaries, Down’s absence can be attributed to her being kept away by Joan as a subtle vengeance at Don for his behavior on last weak episode.
Should have been Dawn, not Down.
I actually thought they kept Dawn off due to the overbearing amount of actors already onset, due ot Screen Actor Guild rules.
But you’re theory makes a lot of sense.
yeah, your theory is good, probably a combination of both unless there’s a plot point lurking…
“I went to a meeting this morning, and there was no chair for me!” Haha, as if life couldn’t get any worse for Pete!
Then he says, “My mother can go to hell,” on Mother’s Day! Son of the Year!
Pete being saddled with his senile mom is the cherry on top of the sundae, the fail of his marriage the ice cream and the upheaval at work the chocolate sauce. Poor Pete.
Pete having to care for his mother without Trudy’s help is another consequence of his horrible decision to bang a neighbor.
With Lindsey Weir waiting back at the hotel and Don in the plane, for a minute there, I thought they were going to English Patient this.
!!! After Pete loses his thumbs, he goes to Don’s bedside to try and learn his true identity?
If Don Draper wants to jump off a balcony, I’ll pull the chair over for him to climb onto.
A subtle continuation to my favorite running visual gag of the season (and possibly the series): one of Bob Benson’s patented two coffees in the blue cups was in the hands of Ted Chaough in his first scene at the SCDP office.
They’ve gotten a lot of mileage out of that bit this season, and with good reason – it packs character development, storytelling, and humor all at once.
Like.
Great catch!
Just in case anyone doesn’t know about these coffee cups:
[en.wikipedia.org]
That’s pretty interesting, JW2S. The “we are happy to serve you” slogan on the cup makes it even better. That fits Bob’s phony persona so well.
The Oreo commercial! So glad you mentioned it—insane joy is right. Would love to see documentary as you said. Even a full length Oreo, big bad wolf & 3 pigs movie.
It’s funny, I watch Monday mornings zipping through the commercials, but Oreo looked interesting even at 4>>>>. I’ll watch it on the next pass.
In the scene where Joan is showing Peggy to her “new” office (really Pete/Harry’s old office), at the end when Joan is leaving and Peggy is looking around, you can hear someone answering the phone with the mouthful “Sterling-Cooper-Draper-Pryce-Cutler-Gleason and Chough!” I rewound to listen again. That’s definitely going to need to change, if only for the poor receptionist’s sake!
Receptionists often have to say more (and often do, so fast it’s unintelligible – or is that customer service? I feel for them both)
One day I was greeted wish “It’s a beautiful day at Saturn of St. Petersburg!” which would have been great, but perhaps not on September 12, 2001.
What happens to people when they leave the columned office? Pete gets a partnership. Harry becomes head of television. Peggy’s an astronaut/aviator – movin’ on up, too. I just hope it won’t result from Ted’s crashing his plane or Don’s crashing and burning.
I wonder if Don made up that power ploy on the spot.
He knows that Sylvia’s marriage is in turmoil, and right when she started to talk to him and turn to him for some sort of support, he paused. Then started his little game.
you’d be right.
too bad it backfired on the sexist idiot
It seems that a few episodes ago Sylvia was wrapped up in the fantasy and excitement of the affair. Imagining herself and Don to be the most sexy and clever people in the universe. And she’s afraid she might go too far and fall in love. Thus, her boredom with her husband rapidly turns to frustration and anger and she needs her fantasy life like a drug.
So, is it concious or subconcious on Don’s part that he drives the fantasy into a tawdry game? She’s initially turned on by how much he needs her and how the Sheraton is an escape. Later it becomes more transparantly fake and less glamorous fantasy and she loses the buzz, feeling used and dirty. Too bad for Don she is mature enough to end it there.
I think Sylvia telling Don that she needed him on the phone is what made him want to dominate her. He’s an egomaniac so hearing that hes the only one who can satisfy her turned him on and fed his ego. He wanted to see how far he could push her before she actually said no. The only part of their whole exchange that bothered me was when he said “who gave you permission to think” or whatever his exact words were, i found that to be the most degrading thing he said to her all episode. Everything else was just fantasy but saying that was cruel.
Sorry to be repetitive (as I posted something similar further up), but Don’s eavesdropping on Sylvia’s tirade at Arnie took him back to his brothel days, and Sylvia’s needing him took him back to his stepmother and Uncle Mac. I’m not surprised Don would call upon a brothel scenario with Sylvia.
That he picked the dominant submissive role play(reminiscent of the fantasy Pete engaged in with his hooker) reflected his own sense of powerlessness at work, but only partly.
Don’s telling Sylvia not to think, I believe, was also his way of telling her to stop fussing about her son and Arnie. The whole idea — for Sylvia — was to indulge in escapism. And what was disturbing for Don was Sylvia’s complaints harped on the fact that all Don was to her (besides a distraction) was a means to feel empowered by getting back at Arnie. Thus, it had more to do with Arnie than Don.
For both Don and Sylvia’s sakes, then, it was better not to think.
Unfortunately, for Don, taking Sylvia’s book was not only creepy; it also forced her to do nothing but think.
I was very underwhelmed tonight. This season has been floundering other than last week’s merger episode, which I had hoped would bring some momentum, but no, we ground to a stop, even as we were flying. It felt so careless and predictable – of course Don and Ted would be fighting, of course Don would drive Sylvia away with his Don crap, of course Peggy would stick up for her boyfriend Ted, of course Pete would feel threatened – but none of it had any real bite. The assassinations are like set ’em up and knock ’em down, and I haven’t learned anything new via these characters’ reactions that, again, wasn’t completely expected. I stuck through a lot of Season 5 complaints about the ‘darkness’ because it had such an existential loveliness, but it’s like Weiner looked into the void, saw nothing, went down and got a hot dog and started cranking out Season 6. Maybe that’s what does happen but it’s not particularly compelling.
Yes. The ‘if there’s nothing there, there must be something’ Weiner trick….
“I was very underwhelmed tonight. This season has been floundering other than last week’s merger episode, which I had hoped would bring some momentum, but no, we ground to a stop, even as we were flying.”
I completely agree with this part of your comment. This episode was such a crushing disappointment given where we left off last week. I was looking forward to seeing Don and Ted (and Roger and the other guy) break the news to everyone and work out the details of the merger. That would have been cool. Instead, we got this. I’m used to MW not giving the audience what it wants. That’s OK. But to offer this up in its place was just a downer. Don having a messed up affair? Not new. Not interesting. Pete’s problems with his mother? Been there before. The only good parts were Slattery’s scenes, Don vs Ted, and Pete vs the chair.
I should add that Joan and Bob Benson weren’t bad. Not great enough to be high point of any episode, but not bad either.
Yeah there were elements of good Mad Men in there – Joan + Bob was one of those “never thought about these two” surprises that worked out well, but not enough to save the episode.
It frustrates me because all the reviewers seem to place Mad Men on a pedestal and generally refuse to acknowledge when the show’s not working, digging into the “there must be something” and teasing out the capital Themes as if every episode is a gift. Most of them are, but now that the season’s half over, can we really look back and think, “yeah, this is another great season of Mad Men?” I’d like to see critics acknowledge and incorporate this and not be afraid to call it out, if only because I’m feeling this way.=)
I think I am just watching out of habit now, instead of enjoyment. Don and Pete are beyond redemption, Megan is just annoying and Peggy is Don in a dress. The only major character’s I truly enjoy are Joan and Roger. Joan has a tough life a head of her and she’s doing the best she can. Roger knows he’s a shit but at least he is aware and funny about it. Don has lost all of his charm and he’s trying by any means to have some control over something in his life but it’s all spinning out of control.
I’m not to happy with Don this season myself. He has thrown all of the good will he built up in season 5 away AFAIK, even considering the leaving Megan at the Howard Johnson incident. He realized he was a Dick for that and tried to reform all season, but this season he isn’t even trying.
On the other hand I don’t see Peter as irredeamable. He was right about Don among other things.
And I don’t know how the hell Peggy can be classified as “Don and a dress”. Seriously, how do you come by that?
I wish the new firm would open a West Coast office, send Don, Benson, Harry, and Dawn (who can’t find a good man in NYC) out there, and leave Ted’s group in NYC.
I really was annoyed by the Pete/mother scenes too. Loved the kickback cinematography of Ted/Don’s Mohawk flight. Pete’s mother, that actress, entirely didn’t nail the act of being senile. I kept having to Think “Why is she saying that/doing that? Oh, she is suppose to be too old for her thoughts’ throughout the scenes. I had to go back and replay them because I had to keep reminding myself of her dementia. That actress is too thoughtful as a person to teeter a shrewdly-senile persona.
Why no analysis on Joan? Ive had multiple ovarian cysts, its common; Ive never known someone to have Any pain from them: Any. It seems like a pretty and timely-for-the-end-of-episode diagnosis. Also, women who get these cysts do not just get ‘one’ and have troubles with fertility. It just seemed an incredibly absurd conclusion. Women get cysts without even Knowing they have gotten them.
My sister gets thm and is in incredible pain. She was admitted to the hospital overnight this fall for one.
My roommate in college had an ovarian cyst and looked and acted exactly like Joan did in this episode (i.e. deathly pale and in severe pain), and my sister-in-law currently has one that is causing her a lot of pain (she’s also currently pregnant). Hardly an absurd conclusion.
I had one and it was very painful and I went to the emergency room because I didn’t know what it was. It was a burst cyst. Also, it was just one. I’ve never had another.
Very painful!
The cysts themselves are generally not painful, but many women come to the ER with this type of pain when a cyst ruptures.
My armchair diagnosis was a kidney stone.
My point is: Give me the ratio of those that have had pain due to cysts and those who have not. Of course, there are outliers to every illness, I know I asserted my point to close-mindedly and deserved to be bashed on the head for it like so, but my point is moreso the statistics of majority of circumstances in regards to cysts, its just very common. Look it up if you arent in medicine or do not know about it. I could sufficiently be shut-up quantitatively though, if any of you can show me the unlikely scenario of most ovarian cysts being extremely painful. I have discussed this with three different doctors before, and one nurse, and that gives me confidence about it as well but like I said; Quantitative analysis tends to shut my mouth firmly upon being informed. So, just let me know, its Monday though, and I may just decide to be a jerk and say I am right against all of you just because I need some self-confidence before going into my meetings today. So. I regret that if that happens too.
I thought it might have been a ruptured cyst, or possibly ectopic pregnacy (from her night out with her friend that visited.)
@JJ
I can’t pull out statistically docutmentation showing how significantly often incidents of painful ovarian cysts happen but in this thread there are five women who gave testimony that they personally suffered pain or knew someone who did so in that vain the writers got it right. Maybe Joan is an “outlier” statistically, but they do happen and so I-as a man-don’t see anything incorrect in how Joan’s cysts was depicted.
Of course there is an alternative possibility: A misdiagnosis or the cysts symtoms was covering something more dangerous.
In anycase one has to allow for some dramatic license and in this case it is to me not so outlandish that Joan was shown in pain because it does happen even if not often in your analysis and research. I mean it is not as if they had five womne having cysts at the same time and they were all painful.
There is more than one kind of cyst. A number of years ago I had a dermoid cyst, a large one. One is born with it, tiny, and it grows spontaneously at some point in one’s life, they know not why (stress I speculate). PAIN, oy vey pain, and mine never actually even burst. However, if they had to remove it, in those days, I can’t see why she wasn’t in the hospital, post-surgical, or home for weeks. No laparascopic surgery in 1968, was there? Maybe that was a bit of a fudge.
No offense, JJ, but I have to disagree. Yes, there are certainly asymptomatic ovarian cysts, but when I drove my little sister to the hospital for hers, she was actually in worse shape than Joan.
And my father’s dementia looked quite like Pete’s mother’s. Dementia advances in stages, and the patient can go in and out of lucidity all day long, from one moment to the next.
Having watched both medical conditions first-hand in my immediate family, I was actually quite impressed with how they were portrayed here.
Based solely on the testimonials posted here, I believe Joan’s cyst was credible. But it’s possible that’s her cover story for whatever was actually wrong (e.g., ectopic pregnancy, or a complication from an IUD).
Write a comment…I really was annoyed by the Pete/mother scenes too. Loved the kickback cinematography of Ted/Don’s Mohawk flight. Pete’s mother, that actress, entirely didn’t nail the act of being senile. I kept having to Think “Why is she saying that/doing that? Oh, she is suppose to be too old for her thoughts’ throughout the scenes. I had to go back and replay them because I had to keep reminding myself of her dementia. That actress is too thoughtful as a person to teeter a shrewdly-senile persona.
Why no analysis on Joan? Ive had multiple ovarian cysts, its common; Ive never known someone to have Any pain from them: Any. It seems like a pretty and timely-for-the-end-of-episode diagnosis. Also, women who get these cysts do not just get ‘one’ and have troubles with fertility.
See Above
I’m not a big Don-Will-Die believer but this is a pretty low low. This is a time when in former seasons he could have gone to Anna Draper/Dick Whitman mode but now he just seems homeless and scared. It’s not just that the world is passing him by but that he’s fallen in the world. He went from an adult and fully realized almost-a-relationship with Faye (an actual Dr.) to a skeezy hotel affair with a Dr’s wife.
I still don’t think they’d have him commit suicide/jumper or be murdered by a jealous husband/boyfriend though.
Also, though to our 2013 eyes Don is still looking good in his sharp suit way, to the 1968 characters, he may be looking a bit too 1963. Especially for an ad agency. Another sign of doubling (the Kennedy bookends) and of stunted development.
Good observation, Tim. I’ve noticed, too, that Don has remained mostly impervious to the change in styles. What’s what the hair/sideburns? A good indication that he’s not been able to “move on,” as Peggy suggested.
Bob was the man with the plan. He did the math and anticipated that he would be let go. And he knew that Joan could save him. This was clear calculation. The same sort of calculation that will serve Bob well as an ad executive.
I don’t know; I like Bob and Joan, and didn’t necessarily catch a “user” vibe. He saw Joan in distress, and saved her (Loved how he said he would “Bob you out” or something, and just walked out without anyone noticing because no one ever looks at him). And he brought her son a football. With a bow!
Oh, great, now I’m turning into Joan’s mom…
Elained! love it. I think he does make calculations, but in that world if you don’t, you’re out. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Joan got together.
Jeez Louise, WHEN will Roger find out about the baby? When will the Rapist get his in ‘Nam? So many Joan loose ends.
Roger knows about the baby. The arrangement is such that he is not supposed to be actively acknowledging its his son.
There was previously a scene where Joan specifically told Roger she didn’t want any financial assistance from him for their son. No one knows, far as I know, that Roger is the father except he and Joan. Not her ex and not her mother!
Mo Ryan made a comment last week ( on her podcast with Ryan McGee) about how Bob Benson was that type of persistent person who was someday going to be there when someone needed a real favor from him, and that favor would payoff. That is exactly what happened here. I don’t think it was ‘calculated’ in a negative sense. He’s trying to get ahead, and he knows that he wants something and that he has to act to get it. I like Bob. Plus, Joan’s mom is right. He IS adorable.
He could not have know Joan would have a medical emergency. He kept his eyes open for a situation, found one and jumped on it. That said, he genuinely helped her.
oh boy, I missed a meeting re: Roger/baby! thanks, I’ll go back.
Elained: He said he would bother her all the way out, so nobody would notice. Shows he knows he’s been too much.
Good call that Bob was “the man with a plan” as I was trying to make it fit for Don, but couldn’t as it seemed Don had no plan in any aspect- at work with Ted, the merger, Peggy, Sylvia seemd to be flying by the seat of his pants (pun intended).
I guess you could argue several men had plans that didn’t work out including Pete, Ted for now but maybe planning for the long run as his dying friend said – give him the early rounds?
So, I’m looking for the episode where Joan tells Roger that the baby is his… can’t find it. Does someone have the ep. #? I completely missed that conversation.
I know she told Roger that she’d “taken care of” their baby, and then later, announced that she and Greg were having a child… then I guess I just skipped over a really important scene!
Regarding Joan and Roger, I don’t think there was a scene on-screen where they discussed it, but in Season 5, Episode 10:
[www.youtube.com]
RITZ, I hope you get responses to comments in your e-mail, because I’ve been watching repeats 0f Made Men this morning (May 26), and I saw it. Joan tells Roger she’s “late” and it can’t be Greg’s because he’s been gone for seven weeks:
Season 4, Episode 10 – right at the beginning
ELAINED!! Thank you so much for the link to the clip of Joan and Roger! I’m traveling right now and only have my phone most of the time — trying to get back to reply to a comment is all but impossible, but I will sit down with Season 4 and pick up the thread I dropped. I remember when she told Roger, then went for the abortion, didn’t do it, and later announced that she was pregnant as if it were Greg’s. Thank you so much for putting me out of my misery and back on track! Very kind, much appreciated.
Re. Fleischman’s–it became the “Professor” of margarines, as you know–the one that promoted its low-cholesterol rating. They also developed the heart-healthy line of egg substitutes (Egg Beaters) in the 1970’s. I think it’s hilarious that Ted was going on about bacon in developing an ad for the “healthy margarine.”
Sorry, Fleischmann’s with 2 n’s.
Also with fleishmann’s… The same episode Burt Peterson was fired the first time from season 3… Don did not like a printed ad for a Fleishmann’s whiskey (or some other alcohol). So another thing supporting Alan’s theory of duplication yet slightly altered.
The first 15 minutes of the episode made this the funniest episode that Mad Men had done in years
Don Draper has now become Tony Soprano. I have this uncontrollable urge to smack the hell out of him.
Yeah, really. I felt a strong Sopranos vibe last night throughout. Don and Sylvia, Don and Megan, Don and Ted, Pete and Pete, Pete and his mother. Pete’s mother and the tea kettle almost setting the place ablaze. Sometimes those used crayons get trotted out.
The Soprano’s vibe is strong – and I dont think its a mistake that Dick Whitman is now DON Draper and he has his own small family – like Tony Soprano.
How about the way both shows spent six or so years trying to show the audience that their hero was the worst guy around?
Agreed. I’m also tired of the reverence for Don’s “genius”. The guy sells cars and ketchup and gets paid an exorbitant salary to do so. Everyone knows Cosgrove is the real writer in that office.
Ooh, so close, Alan:
Gilligan=Pete, pratfalls a’plenty
Skipper=Harry, constantly gruff & fighting w/Pete
Professor=Don, cold, calculating, brilliant, aloof
Mary Ann=Peggy, hard-working, eager, nice younger gal
Ginger=Joan, glamorous older gal Peggy looks up to
Thurston=Roger, older rich guy who flaunts his wealth
Lovie=Betty, older, traditional wife, married to money
No comments as yet on Peggy’s growth in her dealings with Don. She is clearly intent on protecting Ted from Don and actually dressed Don down (i.e., “move forward!”) which the Peggy from “The Suitcase” just wouldn’t have done. She definitely sees through Don’s crap now and doesn’t hesitate to call him on it. Interesting change.
The Oreo commercial was just fantastic — so new and fun — Best part of the entire episode! I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
I appreciated the themes and thought they certainly got their various points across, kinda of heavy handed really, but the direction felt sluggish except for the plane ride, and the whole thing just too abstract and heady. When the show gets this precious, things tend to go south. Joan and the cyst? Bob and the manipulation of the nurse? Coy dialogue and all the oblique sophisticated chatter can’t really substitute for a solid story.
I hate seeing folks get fired — Don’t care who they are. So while Roger is always funny, Bert getting it again made me sad. And reminded me of Sal, whom I long to see. How hard can it be to pry Bryan Batt away from Hazelnut and have him on for a scene or two?
Good for Sylvia — never much cared for the character and hope that chapter is now done. Hamm was really good and frightening in this one. Maybe it’s the whole Cleveland horror lurking in the back of one’s mind, but his demeanor and expressions were less downtown sex games and more out of control power addict looking to feel better by any means necessary. And his “please” to her at the end of the affair scene was just so sad. He’s beyond hope, I think. She’s clearly not a stupid woman.
I had the distinct impression that, beyond anything else going on in his twisted mind, he thought that Sylvia was already in a super vulnerable spot because of the fighting with Al and that that would it make even easier to use her as a way of making himself feel alpha again at the office.
The ending was well done though. And 68 was the edge of the cliff — total disorientation after that — so have to give the writers that. All super unsettling.
With poor Cooper losing his memory and Pete’s mom absolutely gone with her memory … and remembering poor senile Conrad (Betty’s Dad), I just realised the 60s was when the Lost Generation were becoming extinct.
I understand the Babyboomers are coming in, Don and Roger’s Silent generation are slowly being phased out, and unfortunately the Lost Generation (of WWI and the Great Depression) were completely Lost.
Hope Cooper stays around.
Betty’s dad was Gene – she named the baby after him.
yes, you’re right Ritz – Conrad is Paris’ granddad.
Like Don, Bob is using an alias. His real name is Leland Palmer.
– MBG