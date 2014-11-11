Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘The Writing on the Wall’

A quick review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I have some Enya albums I've been hiding…
“The Writing on the Wall” brought the arc of Coulson's incessant doodling to a welcome end, in an episode that was a good showcase for Clark Gregg – playing something deeper and more complex than the role usually affords him the opportunity to do – but also darker and/or more graphic than this show is probably meant to go. As Brian Van Holt's Sebastian carved up his victims, threatened Hank Thompson's family, and talked about cutting the information out of himself and others – on top of the return of all the horrific imagery from Project TAHITI – I began to find myself empathizing with Mac, who spent much of the hour wondering what kind of horror show he signed up for. “SHIELD” is obviously a show with life-and-death stakes, but this episode played like the DNA of some other show – possibly one run by Kevin Williamson – had been superimposed over its own, in the same way that the Kree corpse's DNA was driving all the TAHITI subjects crazy.
(Speaking of which, I'm assuming the city in question is Attilan, the home base of the Inhumans – who share a history with the Kree, and whom are reportedly going to be Marvel's workaround for how to present a film and TV universe without mutants, given that they outsourced those rights. If I'm right, the fact that Attilan has appeared in so many locations and forms over the years would give “SHIELD” some flexibility on how to depict it; I wouldn't expect to see May and Tripp flying to the moon anytime soon.)
Good as Gregg was in that half of the episode, I found the manhunt for Ward the more compelling end of things: a tight mix of spycraft (Ward's faked suicide vest, the team having a backup plan in place in the event Bobbi got made), suspense, and the ongoing question of what exactly Ward's agenda is, and what the show intends to do with him long-term. For the moment, it appears the creative team has recognized that a full face turn isn't viable, but positioning him as a sociopath who thinks he's on the side of the angels works. He'll keep “helping” Skye, even as she and the rest of the team understandably want to put a bullet between his eyes, and this smug villainous side suits Brett Dalton so much better than when he was SquareJaw McBoring in season 1. This could be a David Boreanaz situation – where playing Angel as a villain unlocked talent he hadn't previously demonstrated, and that he was able to carry over when the character became a hero again – but I'm comfortable with the show maintaining this particular status quo for now.
What did everybody else think? And did anyone else wonder if Joel Gretsch's new identity as Mr. Thompson was an homage to Homer Simpson's brief stint in Witness Protection?
I think that its good that the show is potentially creating plot for future movies rather than vice versa. Once they start doing that more often, the show will stop feeling secondary to the rest of the universe.
I think the city they’re looking for is Attilan, and they’re setting up an Inhuman’s movie.
Imhumans isn’t scheduled until 2018 and there are a handful of other films that need to be introduced before Marvel Studios will even begin to start filming Inhumans. I think it’s a bit early to start leading into that whole storyline.
Laying the groundwork now makes sense. Even if the show doesnt make it past 2015 they at least have some material to call back to.
The main point behind introducing the Inhumans is to have an “Origin in a box” for any superpowered character they want to have, since they can’t make them a mutant. I expect we’ll see Inhumans, and maybe get a world-wide release of Terrigen Mist in AoS and various movies over the next couple of years, and the Inhumans movie will focus on the Royal Family, but not introduce the concept.
Yeah, I think it’s probably a good idea to start seeding the Inhumans now, so that the 2018 film doesn’t need to be an origin story. There were reports recently (though I don’t think they’ve been confirmed yet), that Marvel is planning to start veering away from origin stories in their films (which is good, considering how well worn that formula is).
If the property is already well established in the MCU then they can hit the ground running when they go to make the film.
Also, Inhumans is somewhat of a stranger property, so the more time the general public has to buy into it, the better- at least, what small percentage of the population still watches AoS anyway.
The problem I have is that AoS has worked so hard to make the show grounded (for budgetary reasons, I assume) that it seems like the “lost city” of Attilan would be out of place in it. I’m enjoying the show enough that I’m watching it same day, which is a rarity for me, but I still wish they would “Marvel-ize” it more.
According with what is been said, Attilian will appear in Avg 2
When it comes to Marvel’s cinematic universe, credit needs to be given. Like it or hate it, Marvel/Disney are doing something never really done before. They’re creating a series of movies that exist in one continuity; a continuity that does not need any specific character to exist.
Sure, there have been sequels before. And there have been series, of course. But things like Halloween, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Twilight, or even something Resident evil all share the ideal that whomever the true “star” is will keep coming back. Rather the character’s name is in the title or not, that has held true. But in Marvel’s world, they could theoretically kill off Captain America, Ironman, Thor or send them away and keep making new movies that still build on those character’s previous movies.
Because really, what we’re following in Marvel’s films is their universe. We are not so much learning about the characters, as we are learning about the universe they live in. That is the “star” or protagonist.
So if you’re wondering what my point is or how it relates back to Agents of SHIELD, you haven’t been paying attention. The creation of this world is most important. Whatever happens to May, Coulson, Skye or Ward are really only events that are helping to build the history of this universe…This alternate Earth.
I am absolutely loving how these events are officially part of the larger cinematic universe. It allows us to feel as if the cinematic universe is still moving, still flowing even as new films are being made.
My only wish for the series is if they took a moment to slow down and give us a bit more detail as to what the main heroes are doing or the smaller details about the lesser heroes lives.
By that I mean, I’d like them to mention the Avengers more. I would like one of the characters to say that Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were in the news today for releasing new tech that will save the world billions of dollars in fuel efficiency and cost. Or that Captain America, is to be honored by congress for not only aiding to defeat Hydra, but to bring down SHIELD.
And my comment about the daily struggles of the lesser heroes. Well how exactly does Coulson’s SHIELD buy food? They can’t get deliveries because they’re a secret organization. And obviously, they can’t buy too much from a store or it would cause suspicion. “Why are two young adults buying food for 20 people every week?” And they live at the facility, so it’s not like they “eat at home.”
And who is funding SHIELD now? Even if we were to assume that SHIELD had trillions of dollars in secret accounts, the spending is traceable.
Those things would be interesting for them to cover.
Agreed that the MCU is charting new history in how films are made, especially the relationship between films and TV. “Agents of SHIELD” synchronizing it’s storyline to the events of “Captain America 2” was unprecedented. The producers expected that fans of the show would see the movie and come back waiting to see how the major plot twists would affect Coulson and company… a strategy that worked like a charm.
Actually, the grocery shopping shouldn’t be too hard to manage. Split the list and go to different stores on rotating schedules – or shop in different towns every time. If you buy from a place like Costco (don’t tell me Skye can’t rig them a Costco card in her sleep) that sells in bulk, massive carts aren’t too odd. Or people assume you run a restaurant. Just a thought.
“The creation of this world is most important. Whatever happens to May, Coulson, Skye or Ward are really only events that are helping to build the history of this universe…This alternate Earth.”
That was the attitude that was driving most of the first season, and which made the show so boring for that time. Agents of SHIELD has to function as a TV show on its own, with characters who are interesting on their own, or not enough people are going to care enough to keep it on the air. Already, the ratings are low enough that I can imagine a circumstance where ABC decides it’s not worth the bother to renew, even considering the value the show might bring to the Marvel part of the company.
Nods and allusions to what’s happening in the movies (and, eventually, in other Marvel shows) can be fun, but they should never, ever be the show’s primary focus. If Agents of SHIELD can’t function on its own, can’t make us care about these particular stories and these particular characters, then it’s failed.
Was this episode the first time Baron Strucker has actually been named?
On the show yes. Other then that, only in the button scene of Winter Soldier I beleive.
Loved this episode, and the flashback was done really well. The trippy eerie style kept me on the edge mostly. Wondering if the city could be Atlantis? Atlanteans are also blue!
Coulson did make mention to, “look beneath the surface” a couple times in the show.
It could be K’un-Lun. City founded by aliens. Iron Fist is coming to Netflix after Daredevil.
Well, Attilan was in the Himalayas before they moved to the Moon, which makes sense, considering that Skye was found in China.
Quick question, who funds Shield now I assume they have lost government funding with their collapse?
Stark.
“This could be a David Boreanaz situation — where playing Angel as a villain unlocked talent he hadn’t previously demonstrated, and that he was able to carry over when the character became a hero again”
Perfect comparison!!! (I hope)
Penny Caaaaaaaannnnnn!!!
I’m calling it now: Mac is Hydra, asked too many questions for my taste. Why Mac, why?
Certainly this show is getting better, but there is still a level of sloppiness that really bugs me. For Coulson to escape it required the following:
– no one but Skype to escort him to his cell
– Skype to be entirely stupid by both turning her back to Coulson and setting down the controls to the cell
– no one to be monitoring the security camera feeds (seriously, no monitors the security cameras at all, let alone during the incarceration of a the director who has potentially had a psychotic break????)
– The only dudes in the room with the monitors to be playing X-box AND too lazy to just look to the right now and again at the security monitor where Skype is doing jumping jacks.
All of that was too stupid for any show, let alone one that is still trying to shrug off the giant pile of stupid that last season left them with. This was a decent episode, but they have to tighten that junk up to keep me watching. I dumped out once last season for over a dozen episodes only to come back after Winter Solider. Then I dumped out again this season after the first two episodes were so not an improvement, only to give it one more shot when I kept hearing it had improved.
Well, it has improved. But when characters must behave beyond stupidly in order for plot to move forward, then eventually you are just making a stupid show about stupid characters.
How stupid was it? It would have been less stupid simply for Coulson to have been locked up, then reached down his pants and pulled out a fake pubic hair that was actually a tech-thingy that could disable force fields and security cameras. Yes, a magic pubic hair would have been less stupid that what they did to allow Coulson to escape.
It wasn’t just stupid writing; it was lazy writing. That is nearly unforgivable.
I am just amazed that Sepinwall and Fienberg waste time on this incredibly badly written and badly acted show – never mind that they seem to support it
Take this dialog between Coulson and Skye
Skye : “Why are we here?”
Coulson: “Because we are the only ones who know that they are looking for”
Skye “What are we looking for?”
Coulson: “Answers”
I mean, c’mon Alan – how can you give this crap the time of day?
Alan, totally with you on Affable Evil Ward being way more interesting than SquareJaw McBoring™ Ward. They did have to set up a certain amount of McBoring bonding with Skye for her anger and betrayal to resonate, but it works well now. And having Skye not be the focus of the show any more is also an improvement.
I’m not familiar with any of the MCU beyond what we’ve seen in movies and this show, so I haven’t a clue what’s coming up or who the alien goobhead in the box is, and it’s all holding together as far as I’m concerned. I do feel like they’re casting a lot of semi-generic Older Craggy White Men; hubby and I are starting to have trouble telling the tertiary characters apart.