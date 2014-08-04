Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Dirty Jobs’

A few quick thoughts on last night's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I invite you outside to smoke a Montecristo…
After the intense two-character piece that was “Fight,” “Dirty Jobs” has a lot of work to do in advancing the season's plots. We see the apparent end of brief stint at the new hospital (I'll miss you most of all, Betsy Brandt), which puts him in a weak enough position that his best option is to work at a black hospital in town. And all his talk there about his partner suggests Virginia may have a job available right as Dr. DePaul is losing faith in her and preparing to shut down their end of the pap smear program.
What's most notable about the episode, though, is the way it casts several of the show's women in unflattering lights, with Libby taking the lice shampoo issue with Coral way too far, the Pretzel King discovering that Betty has been lying to him about her (lack of) fertility, and DePaul and Virginia both responding poorly to Langham's discover of the Bill/Virginia affair.
The Betty story is mainly a way to humanize her husband (and is a much more effective use of Greg Grunberg than just having the guy be a rich sap). The material with Libby and Virginia, though, is interesting because one of the few significant complaints about the first season was the idea that the show so favors Virginia over Bill that she might as well enter scenes with a halo glowing above her head. Virginia's no saint – she is knowingly carrying on an affair with a married man, regardless of how she tries to rationalize it – but the emotional deck is stacked so thoroughly against Bill and towards her that it's useful for the show to remind us of the ways in which she's driven by ego, and the ways in which her fierce independence streak can be a weapon as well as a shield. Similarly, it's not pleasant to watch Libby be so high-handed with Coral, but it helps to establish her as something more than just the blandly angelic woman who isn't enough for Bill, and it also helps set the stage for Bill's next job, where I imagine black/white relations are going to become ever more prominent.
What did everybody else think?
This was a good episode and I appreciate how the show pays such great attention to the women with many of their faults clearly present. Libby is the Betty Draper of Masters but instead I do not feel sympathy towards Libby Nd find her a burden on the show and her treatment of Coral was hard to watch. Masters similar to his wife is a character I rage against especially his treatment towards Virginia but what did work for me with him this week was how he finally stood up to the Danny Huston who I hope we have seen the last of just because his energy did not work for the show. Betty is such a great character for the show and I feel everytime she is used it is the only the best way. The show so far has bested the first season and I will be miss Brandt as well because ultimately anybody could have played that role and Brandt deserves better.
I wondered how last nite’s episode could possibly compare with the brilliance of last week…. guess I was biased, after seeing my old acquaintance Josh Randall as the bully dad, who refused to listen to Dr. Masters at the Hospital. ( I refereed Josh’s High School Basketball games for 3yrs in Monterey, California, no less !! ) But this episode more than stood up to last week — I was amazed at how they covered so much turf, and advanced so much story in 1 hour !
Like Alan, I was really angry with Libby, for pounding on the young Nanny about “ax” — one of my favorite guilty pleasures in the English language. But seeing her be so relentless with the young girl, AND Bill, worked in giving her much more identity and range — she gotten a bit UPPITY, and is likely to STAND HER GROUND from this point forward.
I can only imagine what type of conversation She & Virginia will have, once all is found out, and put on the table… Kudos to former Boxer Bill Masters, for landing two beautiful Right Hand Leads, to the chin of the Lecherous administrator !! And what the HELL has gotten into Dr. Langham? What IS his true agenda? Final thought: anyone agree with me that Dr. LIllian DePaul has become a pitifully tragic figure? With an eye toward next Sunday evening, I am OUT…
I keep thinking Langham can’t possibly be that dumb if he got through medical school that well, and every time I think that, he proves me wrong. Talk about compartmentalizing. Lanagham still doesn’t get that not keeping his pants zipped around other women is a bad idea. Or that he’s a real ass for treating women the way he does. Then again, neither does Bill Masters. They kind of both remind me of politicians and religious figures who say one thing for public consumption but can’t manage their desires privately, until they finally get caught. Absolute feet of clay, and an IQ in the low two digits when it comes to their behavior.
I can’t stand Axe, though I like black English a lot. But axe reminds me too much of questions I get on the phone from government or telecom bureaucrats.
The show does a really great job of delving into the gendered, sexual, racial and class related politics of the time period. The lice issue perfectly reflects racial tensions but also gendered tensions. Libby is threatened by Coral’s ability to take care of children. Libby feels as though she is failing to pull off the mother/wife role that her time period so harshly demands of her. So she takes out her frustration on Coral and it ends up manifesting itself in Libby’s racial discomfort.
In the same episode, we also have an amazing role reversal. Although Libby isn’t the bread winner and home life is getting stressful, she is clearly taking care of Bill. His child. His home. His food. His image. The scene of Libby and Bill’s argument is amazing. She begins with a tone of outrage and desperation and Bill can’t handle it. Libby calms him down and says that she’ll take care of things. She’s really in charge and dedicated while he is pretty powerless in the domestic sphere. The very sphere that he desperately needs in order to hold together his declining medical respectability. Their moods transferred and switched effortless. That was great directing. We know who is doing right by who.
And then there’s Dr. Depaul. She signifies the physical manifestation of female suffering due to sexism. People don’t care enough about women’s health, but they care about women’s sexual roles and socialization. She really embodies how women can break down in super oppressive cultures. She’s dying because no one cared enough to check her cervix for cell mutations. They were too busy put barriers in front of her medical degree.
I love Dr. Depaul and sympathize with her a lot. She put a great deal of her faith into a women who she discover’s is the antithesis of her work ethic.Dr.Depaul worked hard to get where she is and she thought that Virginia was doing the same. Depaul would never use sex to get ahead. But! She was willing to forgive and accept Virginia for her relationship with Bill. Or at least she is willing to give Virginia a chance. ‘One mistake doesn’t discredit your work’ and ‘I’ve shared everything with you.’ Then Virginia slaps her in the face with “I’m really not that interesting.” That broke Virginia’s Halo for me. She is now a fully developed bad ass.
This show really takes on the consequences of rigid gender roles and relationships. Bill can’t admit that he has lost romantic interest in Libby because he has to keep up appearances. Libby is struggling to be the ideal wife mother and woman that society demands of her. Bill is breaking Libby’s heart because he can’t escape his social obligations. Even though he is doing a great deal of work to understand human sexuality and ultimately cares about women’s decisions with their bodies (Soo well written). Virginia can’t enjoy what she has with Bill because he’s married. She’s going broke. AND, people generally don’t take women’s health of sexual pleasure seriously. Goodness!
AH and let’s not forget Betty and her husband further exemplifying how sexual expectations and gender roles strain relationships. I was completely expecting her husband to be disappointing in her for being barren. But, it turns out that he loved her despite what she thought was her ultimate flaw. That scene not only humanized him, but also showed how these harsh gender expectation effect men. ( Although, last week’s episode did a great job of discussing militant masculinity).
I also love how Dr.Depaul is willing to give up her study for the good of all women, while Masters is sacrificing respectability ( Taking his study to a Black hospital is a big move) for the sake of his work.
Ugh so much more to write but so much more work to do at the office!
There’s too much to really get into, but those are some of the most remarkable moments of the show. I didn’t watch the next episode preview. I think it always gives too much away. I look forward to your next review.
I feel like you barely touched on the major thematic elements of the episode. I’d love to hear about your thoughts on the way the themes work with the plot. I think they’re pretty in harmony ( 80% of the time).
What are your thoughts on my thoughts?
The mental gymnastics required to divorce racism from a show set dead in the middle of the era of the civil rights movement is astounding. Cora’s race, the time period, Bill’s move to an African American hospital all point to the fact that the show is in fact exploring racism, through the storyline of Libby ‘s latent racism. Her insistence on dominating a young black woman both culturally, (through her insistence that she prominence “ask” in a manner more acceptable for Libby ‘s racial/class strata than Cora’s own) and physically, by coercing her to submit to a hair washing. Libby felt empowered to disregard Cora’s humanity because of Cora’s class status, which is inexplicably linked to her race, which equates black people with our country’s underclass. And I think the show is brave and brilliant to take this on. And to show us that the sickness of racism is possible in anyone, the writers have picked Libby, the show’s kindest character to shows us that racism is complicated. It doesn’t automatically reander one a “monster”, just capable of monstrous behavior. It’s brave TV.I was on the verge of opting out of the show…but I’m back in.
While I am glad that they’re giving Libby more depth, I don’t get why it has to involve making her so damn unlikable. I’m not sure they established her character in a way that has me fully believing she’d go so far to take her frustrations with her husband out so cruelly on her nanny. They couldn’t have found a different way for her to deal with her crappy husband?
However, I enjoy the way the show is demonstrating how petty some white people’s issue is with the way some black people pronounce “ask”. I have an incredibly racist uncle, he’s the type you hate to have at Thanksgiving. He’d be the first person to berate a black person for “ax”–but he constantly uses other types of slang, like saying “youse” for “you all”. “Youse” = also not a word. “Y’all” = not a word. But people don’t bristle at it the way they do “ax”. Why? Racism, obviously.
I’m not so sure I would immediately jump to racism as I would to socio-economic benefit. There are plenty of poor people, regardless of color, that pronounce ask as ax. I think this has more to do with the privilege of quality education than it has to do with race.
“Ax” is a widely documented AAVE (African American Vernacular English) coinage. And in this social context, race and education are inextricably linked. I see no reason not to jump to racism and then jump up and down on it.
I actually think this is a class issue coupled with Libby’s fear that she is failing as both a woman (Bill is cold and distant to her) and a mother (she has no idea how to care for her child). If Coral were a poor white girl from the South saying “Y’all” I think Libby would correct her all the same. And if Coral were a poor white girl from Brooklyn spouting off “youse” she’d correct her. That’s a class issue, admonishing her for her background, not her race.
Remember that last season Libby wasn’t afraid to dance with a black man in her home, and Libby hasn’t expressed other common racist stereotypes from that cultural time period. She does stop Coral when Coral confides too much to her tea party, but that was more an issue of putting Coral in her place as a servant. It had no racial overtones. It was about upper class white women not wanting to be burdened with thoughts of the problems of the poor. Same thing with assuming Coral might have lice; it’s entirely a class judgment, not a racial one. Coral could be white as Wonder Bread but because she comes from an impoverished background, Libby assumes the worst about her.
The writers have chosen to make Coral a black character, so we see it as purely racial.
Race and class are often linked when it comes to money and conflicts with personal demons. That’s when the truth will out.
A good writer, and these are very very good, will often give a character’s actions more than one motivation, because in real life we seldom have just one reason for doing things. In this case, yes Libby was friendly to a white man in the last season, but she could still have racist patterns of thinking that were endemic at the time of the series. Most persons are not 100% color blind nor 100% racist. That said class is also a factor in her behavior, but I think the main thing is that she feels inadequate as a mother and wife and is using the available tools of class and race to “put Coral in her place.”
First Mumford and now Masters of Sex: clever use of the idea of “transference.” I love it when Bill is decent.
Danny Huston especially evil this episode….
“I didn’t go into medicine to put my name on a study, Virigina.” — COLD, but Virginia a total mess, so icky.
True: that was a GREAT con. Really enjoyed that.
And yet, once involved with the study, Virginia may have also stuck with it to get her name on it. After all, she had to give up getting a degree in order to work on the study, so perhaps she figured the least she could do was geet public credit for it. She’s ambitious, that’s clear, although I still suspect that Bill is too, to a degree, though not more than he simply wants to make a real contribution to knowledge. They’re both juggling with those two aspects of their desire to pursue the study. It’s just that he made completely unreasonable, offensive demands of her in order for her participation to continue, and she was masochistic enough (or ambitious enough, or both) to agree.
“one of the few significant complaints about the first season was the idea that the show so favors Virginia over Bill that she might as well enter scenes with a halo glowing above her head.”
There are two ways the show might favor Virginia over Bill: make Virginia seem better than she was and/or make Bill seem worse than he was. I agree that the shoe seems to have backed off somewhat from its hagiographic approach to Virginia, but it continues to go to ridiculous lengths to make Bill seem MUCH worse than he actually was.
In this episode we see yet another absurd example in which Bill physically assaults one of his colleagues at the workplace, shoving food over one doctor’s face and punching out his boss. Not only would he have been fired for this behavior, he likely would have been arrested.
Needless to say, this event (or anything like it) never occurred. In fact, the entire plot line about him going to a second hospital where Libby is prevented from working on the study is a fabrication. In fact, instead of Libby being shunned by the medical community after Bill left Washington University, she and Bill immediately opened their own clinic. Her active participation in the study never missed a beat.
I, like Alan, think this is a very good show. However, it would be even better if it took a more even-handed and historically honest portrayal of its main characters. I continue to think that the way Bill Masters is depicted is absurdly distorted and ahistorical.
I’m not sure that either of them comes off really well, especially in their relationship with each other, sexual or otherwise. The pursuit of medical knowledge that will genuinely help people, despite the risk of unhappy notoriety, appears to be their sole shared virtue.
Since I believe their intention is to go slow and not make a huge leap in time (YAY) they probably needed to amp up the drama during a year in which nothing much in the way of excitement may have happened. I hope they draw it out for years–it’s truly my #1 favorite show.