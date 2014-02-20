Review: NBC’s watered-down take on ‘About A Boy’

When Jason Katims was a struggling playwright in New York, or even in his early days apprenticing under Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskowitz on emotionally precise dramas like “My So-Called Life” and “Relativity,” I doubt he imagined that one day, he would become the TV business’s go-to man for adapting books and movies to television. He developed the WB’s “Roswell,” based on a popular series of YA novels about human/alien romance. Though he didn’t come on board with “Friday Night Lights” until after the pilot was made, he had to maintain the tone of Peter Berg’s adaptation of his own film, which was an adaptation of a book. And when “FNL” ended, Katims transitioned to “Parenthood,” a very loose adaptation of the 1989 Ron Howard movie, which had already been attempted as a TV series (with a young Leonardo DiCaprio) in the early ’90s.
And now he’s the man behind “About a Boy,” a half-hour comedy series based on both the Nick Hornby novel and the 2002 film with Hugh Grant, which will get a sneak preview after NBC’s Olympic coverage on Saturday night at 11 before transitioning into a Tuesday at 9 p.m. timeslot.
Katims gets these adaptation jobs because he’s good at them. He has a knack for knowing which parts of the source material to keep, and which to deviate from, and how to make characters and stories meant for a close-ended narrative work over the years and years required by a successful TV show. On “Parenthood,” for instance, Peter Krause and Lauren Graham are essentially playing the Steve Martin and Dianne Wiest roles from the movie (responsible dad with an atypical son and single mom struggling to connect with her teenage kids, respectively), but they’ve become highly specific characters with only those very broad links to their predecessors.
With “About A Boy,” unfortunately, most of Katims’ adaptation instincts have failed him. It’s not a terrible show, but it’s a fairly literal, toothless translation of the source material that doesn’t give much indication of working as an ongoing series.
Like the book and movie, the show is the story of Will Freeman (David Walton), a walking, bantering Peter Pan complex who lives a carefree lifestyle funded by royalties from a novelty Christmas song, and of Marcus (Benjamin Stockham), the lonely and strange boy who disrupts Will’s life when he and his hippie mother Fiona (Minnie Driver) move into the neighborhood.
There’s some promising raw material here: not just the story Katims is playing with, but the pilot direction from Jon Favreau and the casting. This is Walton’s fifth(*) attempt as an NBC star — his last, the romantic comedy “Bent,” was by far the best, but was killed in its cradle by bad scheduling — and you can understand both why NBC keeps giving him shots and why Katims might have found him right for this part. He has good comic timing and the kind of boyish self-confidence that works time and again playing these sorts of proudly lazy characters. Driver’s not an exact doppelganger of Toni Collette, who played Fiona in the movie, but they’ve played enough similar roles that she seems an easy fit here. Stockham mugs a bit more than you might want from your average kid actor, but he and Walton have solid chemistry. And by setting the series in the same fictional Bay Area of “Parenthood,” Katims is laying the groundwork for the rarity that is the comedy/drama crossover. (Walton has already cameo’ed on “Parenthood” as one of Crosby’s poker buddies, and Dax Shepard will return the favor in an upcoming “About A Boy.”)
(*) Besides “Bent,” there was “Perfect Couples,” “100 Questions” and “Quarterlife,” which technically was a web series that NBC picked up as filler programming during the writers strike, but would have ordered more episodes of had it done even decently.
But the finished product seems the result of one ill-conceived decision after another.
At its core, “About A Boy” is the story of a pathetic and lonely man who has no idea how pathetic and lonely he is because he has lots of money, no responsibility and a gift with the ladies, and who realizes what he actually needs in life through his connection to an equally lonely and pathetic (if much younger) boy. Walton’s roughly the age that Will is in the book, though he comes across as younger, where Grant being a few years older, and looking it, helped underline the sense of melancholy Will was surprised to discover he had. And in previous versions of the story, Will has accomplished absolutely nothing in his life — his father wrote the lucrative Christmas song — where here he’s a former rock musician living off the proceeds of a song he wrote himself. It’s a more likable version of the character, but it defangs him without coming up with an interesting conflict in its place.
Really, the entire pilot is a watered-down version of the plot of the book and movie, compressed into 23 minutes and with all of the darkness removed. And once Will and Marcus have gone through so much in so short a period of time, and he’s broken down Fiona’s defenses enough for her to recognize that he’s a good, and needed, influence on her son, there’s no story left to tell.
NBC sent two additional episodes out for review. One is an almost straight rehash of the conflicts of the pilot (with a Lil Jon cameo that might keep you noticing at first), and the other has Will learning the same basic lesson as the first two, only by hanging around with his buddy Andy (Al Madrigral), happily married with three young kids.
The show also completely neuters Fiona, and her relationship with Will. She’s no longer a suicidally depressed woman who clings so desperately to Marcus that she has no idea what an outcast she’s made him, but a more stereotypical flake who can be pumped for humor about vegan ribs and then ignored when the plot has no room for her. And to go almost instantly from being rightfully suspicious of this thirtysomething man’s friendship with her son to turning him into her default babysitter doesn’t leave much many places to take her in the future.
Again, changes in an adaptation are fine, even huge ones. No one would mistake Kyle Chandler’s coach from the “FNL” TV show for Billy Bob Thornton’s from the movie, even though both were married to Connie Britton, but it didn’t matter because each was written and played with a very clear vision of what was special and compelling about them. “About A Boy” sticks very close to the source material, removing the parts that are messy and sitcom-unfriendly, but without adding anything interesting to replace them. When I watch Graham on “Parenthood,” I’m not thinking about Dianne Wiest; when I watch Driver in this, all I can think about is what a richer version of the character Collette got to play.
Katims dramas also have the capacity to be incredibly funny (think of Coach Taylor hating Saracen’s Members Only jacket, or Adam Braverman talking about taking his wife to Funkytown). But even in a half-hour format that’s supposed to be more overtly comedic, “About A Boy” isn’t really funny. It’s likable at times, cute at others, but that’s as far as it goes.
It’s perhaps less of a sin here than with the other show NBC’s premiering after the Olympics, “Growing Up Fisher,” because that show is very clearly trying to make you laugh early and often without success, where this is not. On the other hand, a joke-light show with a dramedy vibe, but without any real dramatic stakes, winds up being neither fish nor fowl. It’s there because it’s moderately charming, and because it’s been coasting on the public esteem for a past work.
In that way, it’s not unlike Will Freeman himself. And given Katims’ talent — not to mention the way that “Parenthood” has made several notable leaps in quality over its run (even from the first pilot with Maura Tierney to the version with Graham) — maybe it can also have an epiphany about itself and strive to be better. Right now, though, it’s forgettable.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Every time I see a commercial for the show I think of Tim Riggins and little Bo.
After watching the pilot, it is hard not to think material would be much better suited to an hour long dramedy.
The darker/rougher material in the movie and the book feel like stuff that would still be present in a 10 p.m. show (or maybe even a cable half-hour), and they’re the things that made Will and Fiona interesting to me.
I have a lot of affection for the source material (“About a Boy” is a DVD I still pull out once a year or so, I think it’s by far the best Hugh Grant has ever been and that includes “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) but I’m going to try and divorce my expectations from that. I am probably going to watch every episode of this because of that affection and because I like Jason Katims’ other work so much. So I’m just hoping it doesn’t suck enough to become painful, even if it’s not the exact treatment of the material I’d want.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. That stuff isn’t right for a half hour show, but could have worked in an hourlong. I also think the change here of having Will be a musician makes sense since it not only makes the character more likeable, but having a character find himself is something you can easily do in an hourlong, but is not very easy in a half hour format.
Also, this is the 2nd attempt at turning this material into a series. The first was done in 2002 with Patrick Dempsey and I believe was also conceived as a half hour. Like with Parenthood, they probably should have realized that part of why the first attempt didn’t work is because the material really is better suited to an hourlong.
I wonder if this show would have worked better had they spread out the plot of the book/movie over the entire first season. Have Will and Marcus meet in the premiere, develop their relationship over ten episodes, and then have the concert/resolution in the finale.
I know that marketing is not always closely aligned with the creators of the shows, but the tagline on all the subway ads is not good: “You don’t have to be related to relate.” Ugh x 100
I saw the pilot and felt like I was in a wind turbine tunnel all the plotting and character development that I really enjoyed in the movie went by so quickly. It’s a damned shame.
And I’m a fan of Minnie Driver but both she and Walton were just uncomfortable. They had their game faces on but it just wasn’t right.
I’d be happy if this died a quick hard death. Then maybe both of them could get on better projects possibly?
I don’t know, very odd, this.
Erika
Sill think Perfect Couples was a quality underrated Thursday night show that got the shaft. (and for the disaster that was “The Paul Reiser Show” no less) I know the ratings were bad, but were they really cancel three weeks away from the end of their 13 episode run and replace with another show bad??? Ah well.
I loved Perfect Couples and Bent. Maybe I just love David Walton. How many more chances will he get? I’m going to give this a try since I’ve certainly watched worse, but I’m sure you’re right on the money, Alan. Sigh.
I liked Perfect Couples and I LOVED Bent. I’m starting to worry David Walton is a show-killer, and that makes me sad.
I don’t want to get too much off on a tangent about the stuff this is based on, because I know that’s annoying, but wasn’t Marcus also older in the book and movie? Like 13 or 14 (old enough where his crush on a 15-year-old was only kind of laughable and she actually hung out with him a bit)? I feel like this is undercuts the character as much as Will being younger does, since kids are kind of given a pass on being weird in ways teenagers aren’t (that’s also the age where you get a lot more concerned about conforming with your peers rather than your family). Maybe they assume the show will run for years and Marcus will go through weird teen stuff on camera, but it still seems like a choice that intentionally makes this less interesting.
Marcus is in middle school, so he’s at least 12.
This sounds like Wilfred but with a boy instead of a semi-imaginary dog
Tonaly though the two shows could not be more different. In Wilfred, the dog pushes Elijah Woods’ character into the skid which is not the same in About a boy.
I still laugh when I think about the time Jasmine was prescribed by her doctor to use seahorses to treat her injured back and particularly Crosby’s response: this isn’t a prescription he is just cleaning out his aquarium.