Review: NBC’s ‘Crossing Lines’ takes ‘Criminal Minds’ formula to Europe

In the new NBC drama “Crossing Lines” (Sunday at 9 p.m.), character actor William Fichtner plays Carl Hickman, a legendary former NYPD detective, whose career ended with a disability. He now lives in a trailer behind an Amsterdam carnival and has a job picking up trash with a stick, which seems about all he’s capable of, physically or emotionally, until French colleague Louis Daniel (Marc Lavoine) recruits him for a new, extra-fancy international crime task force. This group, consisting of cops from France, England, Ireland, Germany and other countries, will investigate crimes that transcend any one jurisdiction, with each member providing both a different cultural perspective and their own unique skill set (the Irish cop specializes in weapons and tactics; the German one has lots of cool gadgets). And all they need to be complete is Carl and his gift for criminal profiling.
“It’s like we’re the Justice League or something,” Carl jokes – prompting one of his new foreign partners to look up the reference on his phone, before they all go off to chase a serial killer who throws women in the trunk of his car before chasing them through parks and stabbing them repeatedly.
It is, in other words, “Criminal Minds: Europe,” with the usual stories of creepy men and the women they terrorize being punctuated by continental scenery and moments where one cop’s local idiom has to be translated for the others.
The series was created by longtime “Criminal Minds” producer Edward Allen Bernero, and is one of several international co-productions NBC has tried over the past few years to provide cheap scripted summer programming. Watching the two-hour pilot episode, you can imagine the entire thing being assembled with the foreign sales pitch in mind: Look, it’s the kind of American format that translates for the rest of the world, you’ll be able to market it in every country that one of these cops is from, and we’ll make sure to constantly stop and explain things for each audience! (In one scene, the British cop notes that a pair of shoes cost 1500 pounds, prompting one of the other detectives to declare, “That’s almost 2000 Euros!” No monetary system left behind!)
This kind of arrangement doesn’t have to be so nakedly mercenary and formulaic. NBC just concluded the first season of another international co-production about serial killers, but “Hannibal” was everything “Crossing Lines” declines to be: imaginative and thoughtful and genuinely scary. “Crossing Lines” is just putting in the minimum effort to do its job.
Fichtner, who did a long stint on “Prison Break” (and has headlined short-lived dramas like “Invasion” and “MDs”), does some solid work as the damaged American, and the ensemble as a whole – including Donald Sutherland as a lawyer at The Hague who helps authorize the group’s existence, and Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’Ghar from “Game of Thrones”) as the German tech expert – is strong. The production values from shooting in Europe are also excellent, and other than some shots of the Eiffel Tower to establish location, the show doesn’t suffer from the need to put a major landmark in the back of every shot when the cops go from country to country.
There’s potentially a very interesting show about cops from different cultures, with different methods of policing, learning to work together. Based on the pilot, at least, “Crossing Lines” just treats all that as window dressing for the same old, same old.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I felt similarly about Rene Balcer’s European cop show, Jo. It was just a lesser version of L&O: Criminal Intent which happened to take place in Paris, and didn’t have as strong a lead actor.
The only episode of Jo that I felt actually used the location well was the Sam Waterston episode, dealing with holocaust evacuees. The rest could have easily been done in a US show with almost no changes.
For most of it, I just tried to come up with theories for why Jean Reno was the only person in Paris with a French accent. (It’s very distracting.)
wrong it,s was a great copshow jean reno was excellent in this copshow much better then the actors from law&order jean reno is great
>>There’s potentially a very interesting show about cops from different cultures, with different methods of policing, learning to work together.
Foreshadowing the premiere of “The Bridge?”
Yeah, but that is just 2 cultures, right? This one seems to be about 4.
I think I’ll pass. There’s plenty of other things to watch even in the Summer, especially on Sundays.
Write a comment…Good (main character dies to show actual risk and tension for the rest of the series) + Good (main character implied to be gay shows that there are actually different people in the world) = Cliche (gay character dies first).
When Joss Whedon killed a gay main character of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in each Season 3 and 6, the rest of his death toll was already enough for the audience to know that he was not making moral judgements about what kinds of “undesirables” have the right to live. Call me PC, petty, minority-apologist or whatever, but Crossing Lines does not get that kind of BOTD from me. Seriously people? The Pilot?
When Joss Whedon kills characters (Buffy, Firefly, Avengers, Cabin…), it makes the audience feel sympathy for the survivors and respect for the times they won. I should not have to hope that more main characters will die so that the network can avoid saying (however stupidly and accidentally) “straight people deserve to live.”
Sienna…the “gay” main character was NOT gay. Perhaps bisexual…but not exclusivley gay. After all…she says to Tommy…”We’ll continue this later…,” implying that she and Tommy would hook up at some point!
So get off your PC soapbox because these days, most women these days tend to be bisexual chic…until they marry, ans then they insist they’ve only had 2 lovers before the marriage! As if there’s anything wrong with having multiple partners. Maybe that’s ’cause men are so insecure….but not me!!
Lol…now I’m on a soapbox! Anyway…there isn’t any call to say a “gay” character was killed in an untimely fashion when the character was obviously NOT gay! “Can you dig it? Cause I knew that you could!” Lol….
Cheers!
The premise of this show is ridiculous in that the creators are trying to say the world needs an international police squad that works under the aegis of the ICC because NO OTHER POLICE FORCE HAS AUTHORITY ACROSS INTERNATIONAL BORDERS??? Hellooooo??? Ever hear of INTERPOL? The crime they are investigating is definitely within the mission of INTERPOL and they already have EU authority…no special UN force is necessary.
Next, this is the third show I have watched that refers to blood spatter as “splatter.” Please!! The fact that a veteran NY detective does so is extremely annoying!
Lastly, are we to believe that the French don’t train their police officers in basic self defense techniques? I know we’re talking about the French but really?? The woman has enough guts to stand up to the serial killer but even though he is roughly the same size as the petite French detective, she doesn’t just beat his arse instead of trying to psycho analyze him while he is just standing there in front of him?
Pathetic summer show that is extremely disappointing…especially with the likes of Donald Sutherland involved!
I agree, kept waiting for her to do more than flashback and talk! Then, I realized my own mind had been wandering so much in the past hour that maybe she’d just been bored, too. :-P Oh, well, and I’d been so looking forward to something intelligent to watch… Back to books on the deck!
I couldn’t believe they started showing the right hand picking up trash at the carnival and then suddenly it was the left hand. It made me smile. I knew the blonde was going to die as soon as she said “we’ll continue this later” before the search. Too bad; I don’t like it when they kill off one of the main characters, and in the pilot? Really? She must have had another gig or wanted too much money. And why didn’t the police chick kick the guys butt? I’m presuming she was trained. All that said, I’ll watch it again .
I’m so disappointed in this show. It fails on every level. The stunt works makes me laugh. Some of the scenes or so poorly acted and poorly written it makes you wonder how seasoned actors would decide to sign up for the project.
great copshow that was getting better jean reno was great in this copshow
I like this show. I never really heard of it, but I happened to have the tv on when it came on and now I’m hooked! Great cast, too!
I watched the first 2 seasons on Netflix. Really liked the idea, and could see the similarity with Criminal Minds. However, cast members keep dying. Instead of just solving international crimes, we have constant deaths. It becomes tired after a while. It concerns me that the producers are not sure they like the cast member, and the audience can’t rally around anyone, as they’ll be gone in a few episodes. It’s almost comical. I hope they do more episodes with them just solving crime…not all the personal stuff. Yes, Criminal Minds also has the personal stuff, but it’s not front and center every other episode. They still work a job.