Review: NBC’s ‘The Playboy Club’ takes dull trip back to the ’60s

The producers of NBC’s “The Playboy Club” would rather you not compare their drama – about the Bunnies, patrons and other hangers-on at the famous Chicago club in the early ’60s – to “Mad Men,” even though it’s set in the same era, has styled leading man Eddie Cibrian to look very much like Don Draper, has a pilot directed by frequent “Mad Men” contributor Alan Taylor, and has a cast that includes Naturi Naughton playing a “chocolate Bunny” much like the one she played last season on “Mad Men.”
Some of the “Playboy” producers’ reasons for avoiding the comparison have been stated, while some are just easy to assume. On the former, there’s the way the new show is much more overtly soapy and fast-paced than the AMC drama. The pilot features both a musical number and a murder within the first five minutes and features intrigue involving the Mafia and Chicago politics. On the latter, there’s the inescapable fact that “Mad Men” gets ratings that, while good for AMC, would get it canceled in two weeks by NBC, and the even more inescapable fact that Eddie Cibrian is not Jon Hamm – not even if you squint and turn the sound way down.
Cibrian plays popular attorney Nick Dalton, a character whose name I would know even if I hadn’t written it down while watching. How would I know this? Because virtually every scene that doesn’t feature him – and some that do – has other characters talking about him, always referring to him by his full name. This is a writer’s trick to help a new character make a big impression, and it’s especially useful if the actor who plays that part isn’t that impressive on his own, but the name trick alone can only do so much. And while Cibrian certainly looks great in those tight suits, skinny ties and Brylcreem’ed hair, he hasn’t suddenly discovered the charisma that was glaring in its absence when he was part of the cast of “Third Watch,” and “Invasion,” and “Tilt” and “Vanished” and “CSI: Miami” and… (When you’re that handsome, you get a lot of shots.) He was a liability in the original version of the “Playboy” pilot, and even more of one in the version that will air tonight at 10, since it considerably beefs up both his importance to the narrative and his screen time.
“The Playboy Club” is, on paper, about how Hugh Hefner (who appears in a few scenes shot from behind, like Marcellus Wallace, or George Steinbrenner on “Seinfeld”) gave all those lucky Bunnies a chance to reinvent themselves and feel independent and liberated at a time when other women who were dressed more warmly didn’t have such freedom. And the show has a large female cast, headlined by Amber Heard as nervous new Bunny Maureen and highlighted by Tony winner Laura Benanti as Bunny-turned-boss Carol Lynne. But all eyes somehow turn away from the Bunnies and to Nick Dalton whenever he enters a room (Carol Lynne utters the familiar-bordering-on-sleepy refrain about how all men want to be him and all women want to be with him), and the plot keeps moving away from pros and cons of the Bunny lifestyle and back to whether the local wiseguys will queer Nick’s run for State’s Attorney.
Though it’s not clear how much writer Chad Hodge could say about Playboy culture if he had all the time in the world. Playboy is a brand that still exists, and the company is involved with the series. So it’s hard to take seriously most of the show’s claims that, as fake Hefner puts it, “The world was changing, and we were changing it, one Bunny at a time,” or moments like the one where Naughton’s Brenda tells Maureen that, “Life is always gonna be rough out there. But we’re in here. We’re at the party, and the party just started.”
Taylor does a strong job of showcasing the show’s main set, a recreation of the original Club, and several of the musical numbers (sometimes the Bunnies get to sing, and other times the show casts actors to play ’60s musicians like Ike & Tina Turner) really pop. But the show’s attempts at social relevance ring hollow, and the main plot leans too heavily on the wooden Cibrian.
In addition to trying to distance themselves from the creative (if not commercial) shadow of “Mad Men,” the producers have insisted that this is a story of female empowerment. Maybe there’s a show that could more convincingly make that argument, and also be an entertaining snapshot of a bygone America (even if it’s one that Matt Weiner and company have explored in detail in recent years), but this version of “The Playboy Club” isn’t it.
“All men want to be WITH him?”!
shouldn’t it just be
“All men want to BE him?”!
“refrain about how all men want to be with him and all women want to be with him”
That is some sex appeal.
Yup. Sigh… The quantity of reviews this week will have an impact on the quality, I’m afraid – or, at least on the number of weird uncaught errors like that one.
Don’t change it, Alan. I like it better your way.
But there is an issue, because apparently it’s something a character said, judging on context…
I’m in West Hollywood. Alan has it right the first time.
Though this was a Russell T. Davies show for a moment there.
As a heterosexual male, I believe I am contractually obligated to at least give this show a chance. So I will, but not holding my breath
Why? Yeah, there are some nice looking actresses, but there are good-looking women on pretty much every show on TV. Would you feel obligated to watch a show about Hooters girls? Someone said it well that the Playboy Club was just a forerunner of Hooters where the patrons had to wear suits.
Yeah, you can make a good show about pretty much anything, but as another heterosexual male, I feel no obligation here.
Attention, filaphresh. Please report to the Department of Health and Human Services to turn in your Man Card. It’s just been revoked!
Careful, don’t breathe in the brackish murk in that li’l sumphole you’re jumping down (just ask the Vicar of Dibley about that…)(thus making another “what the…are you talking about reference…)
Yeah, filaphresh, there are very few shows on TV where attractive actresses are wearing hardly anything at all. /sarcasm
@Graham: If we were twelve, maybe you’d have a point. But it’s not like this is an HBO show that takes place in a strip club and is chock full of nudity. It’s just an NBC show with women wearing one-pieces. If this were a Lifetime movie about Gloria Steinmann’s time as a bunny, would you watch it just for the bunny costumes? I think it’s just weird that because at 13 you were into the Playboy brand to feel obligated to watch 90-year-old Hef promoting himself on what seems to be a mediocre show
I agree I’m not much of a Cibrian fan, but I don’t recall you having this much of an issue with him when he was on Invasion.
“Nick Dalton!” is no “Denny Crane!”.
This will probably be cancelled pretty quickly, so I’m going to tune in for the art direction if nothing else.
“Because virtually every scene that doesn’t feature him – and some that do – has other characters talking about him, always referring to him by his full name.”
From now on Nick Dalton will be renamed “Poochie.”
LOL!
I think he should just be called “Not Don Draper”
You know, NBC turned into a hardcore sex channel so gradually that I didn’t even notice.
Dalton as fixer of “the Playboy Club”; Dalton as fixer of “Road House.” Coincidence? I think not…
Wow, Amber Heard is really, really hot.
Glad I could bring an erudite addition to the conversation.
i’m watching this show for the articles
Thumbs up!
I have an acquaintance who worked for HH back in the day, before he moved Playboy from Chicago. She has so many great stories – it’s a shame the writers of this show didn’t think to interview her. Then again, some of her stories are not-for-prime-time, even in this decade.
With its premiere ratings at 1.6 I’d say it just leaped to the front of the pack for first casualty of the season.
Amber Heard is beyond stunning (and she’s a decent actress) but that’s not enough to build a show around. I also have no interest in Eddie Cibrian playing a “professionally handsome” version of himself. Krumholtz was also pretty awful in his role as the manager.
About 20 minutes in I was slightly intrigued by the “married” Bunny because I thought she was going to be involved in some sort of FBI/police sting operation into the club’s mob ties… The homosexual meetings thing seemed like it was shoehorned into the story so that the show could claim to have some sort of social relevance. I guess it could develop into an intriguing storyline but as Alan has already stated, it looks like we’re going to get a whole lotta Nick Dalton’s “Nick Daltoness.”
The problem with this show is that it’s on a broadcast network (NBC), with the usual censorship that entails.
In most cases, network censorship isn’t a problem. At times, in fact, it can be a benefit, a guarantee that a family can watch a show together without concern of suddenly being grossed out by uncomfortable content.
But for this particular subject, it is inappropriate.
The Playboy empire was, after all, built on nudity – and the sexually-free lifestyle that Hefner espoused. So when this show takes us into a Playboy bunny locker room, and is afraid to show so much as a hint of skin, it reeks of artificiality.
And it underscores the fact that what would be perfectly natural in that setting is being censored due to network limitations.
In the past, that might not have been as much of a problem. But in today’s TV world, with cable shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, Gamer of Thrones, etc. allowing nudity on a very casual basis (even for situations where it isn’t necessarily called for) – the absence of even a hint of honest nudity from a show about Playboy stands out like a nun at a whorehouse.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining because I want to see naked bunnies (although that certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing). I can obviously get my fill of nudity elsewhere. I’m complaining because this particular show just doesn’t belong on network TV. It belongs on Showtime or HBO, where the producers don’t have to tiptoe around the central issues of the world they wish to depict.
Well, actually, revisionist ol’ Hef would have you believe his crap that it was actually all about sexual liberation (not for women, certainly: under *his* rules, we were never free to say ‘No, and you’re a jerk to ask’). Liberation is supposed to be about choice, and that was never what the Playboy ideal offered to women. It’s not liberation when you’re just expected to live up to yet another stereotype that some asshole guy created for you. So yeah, it’s not only inappropriate on broadcast TV, it’s also historically inaccurate because it buys into that whole B.S. mythos that was never real int eh first place. It was all good PR; now it’s PR spin with a dose of false nostalgia that deserves a smack upside the head for a reality check. Suck on *that,* Hef, you superfluous syphilitic old goat.
Dull, eh? Then I am happily gratified: Playboy Clubs were just as dull for women in the 1960s, so no reason for them to be any less so now. May it die a quick death, like, two eps in.
I’m not going to bother asking if a Bunny really killed a mobster with her heel.By the way, I grew up in the 60s and I had a woman therapist. And she didn’t have to be a Playboy Bunny (or a Pan-Am stewardess)first. Enough ahistorical gobbledygook.