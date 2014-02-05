Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘The Exes’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as a lot of ladies feel like Don Corleone…
This review’s been delayed by snow and power outages, so let’s get to it quickly before another act of God befalls my neighborhood.
“The Exes” weirdly reminded me of Steven Moffat’s brilliant Britcom “Coupling,” not because the plot was similar to anything Moffat did, but because it felt like the episode spent 2/3 of its running time patiently laying the groundwork for an uproarious final 10 minutes. There were some amusing things in the opening installments, like Schmidt and the guys discussing the 15 “bang stations” in his living room and the various sexual positions that go with each(*), or Nick describing the various frightening texts coming from Caroline, and I was happy to see a scruffy, grown-up Adam Brody as Jess’s ex-boyfriend Berkeley, but for the most part the early scenes were more pleasant than funny.
(*) For each episode, the “New Girl” writing staff tends to split into two units: one to deal with story structure and characterization, and one to come up with as many alternate jokes as possible for each scenario. My guess is the joke room had a lot of fun working on that scene, to the point where an extended version of it showed up at the episode’s end (“the Jumanji… the Jean-Michel Basquiat…”).
But then Berkeley confessed that, as Nick suspected, he’d become Jess’s “friend” solely to get back together with her, and three guys wound up trying to use Schmidt’s loft for sex at the same time (including a very welcome Crazy Winston/Crazy Bertie reunion), and everything exploded perfectly. It was chaos, but controlled chaos, as Nick was enjoying his win over Jess more than he was being frightened by Caroline, and as there was much confusion over who was Schmidt and who was Frank Skabopolis. (Winston bursting out of the spare room to declare, “I am Frank Skabopolis!” was probably the single funniest moment of the season so far.) Everything came together perfectly, and it made me very happy.
There was, as I feared, absolutely no ratings bump from the post-Super Bowl airing (somehow, “Dads” was FOX’s most-watched comedy last night), but the usual suspects who tuned in got a good one.
What did everybody else think?
That was Adam Brody?!?!
The first thing I thought of when I heard Adam Brody’s name was Berkeley was that is where his dad went to school.
And young Sandy Cohen was played by Max Greenfield.
I thought Schmidt’s first attempt to pick up the woman in the bar was great.
Winston has been very funny lately. Contrary to fears, adding Coach has seemed to help him not hurt.
Agreed, I don’t think he had a single line/facial expression the entire episode that I didn’t laugh at.
What a missed opportunity, not to get Young Sandy and Old Seth together.
FRANK SKABOPOLIS!!!
Crazy Bertie was actually also in the Birthday episode. She was sitting next to Winnie the Bish @ the movie theater. Hopefully there will be a lot more of her this season. She’s perfect for Winston
Winnie the Bish is such a hilariously weird nickname
Yeah, didn’t Coupling have that one episoe where everyone was Giselle? This was similar, but more simplified than Coupling’s big farce setups.
It was a good episode though! I thought Adam Brody miming sexy water in his face was pretty hilarious.
Just the right amounts of predictable and surprising. Just weird enough. Loved the “noises off” reference followed by the goofy room swap and “this is exactly what I was talking about”.
Jess in the shower and the two girls leaving because they’re offended at the same time was a bit formulaic, and I felt like something just a little bit cleverer could have happened, but I don’t hold it against them.
I’d watch the “Schmidt’s Apartment” show, starring those three guys and their Noises Off hijinx.
I did not see an ‘uproarious final 10 minutes’ at all. In fact, I didn’t see a single uproarious minute.
IMO, this show is seriously struggling. I’m not exactly sure why it’s much less funny, much of the time, compared to last season, but I suppose it has to do with the albatross of Jess and Nick’s relationship (even though the initial foray into it last year was handled well).
I think this what it for me. Perhaps I’ll look in some time later in the year to see if the writers have managed to bail out the rapisly sinking ship.
“…think this WAS it for me.” and “rapidly”.
Caroline definitely broke up with Nick and it was before they even met in the pilot. Why the contrived narrative? Couldn’t they have picked a different ex-girlfriend? I spent the entire episode trying to figure this out.