Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Promises’

“And all of a sudden, I’m not reading about the kid anymore. I’m reading about me!” -Hank
“Parenthood” concluded 2013 on a down note, with one of the season’s two major story arcs to that point (Kristina runs for mayor) being a total misfire, while the other (Joel and Julia’s marital problems) was both perhaps darker than the show could handle and made one of the four leads seem wildly unsympathetic in the process.
The show begins 2014 on vastly stronger footing, thankfully. “Promises” was a terrific episode where nearly everything worked – up to and including even more Julia/Joel ugliness – and where the plan to have Ray Romano stick around paid off big-time.
If you watched “Men of a Certain Age” (or even certain more serious episodes of “Everybody Loves Raymond”), you know what a great dramatic actor Romano can be. He’s had his moments on “Parenthood,” but none as strong as Hank’s reaction to reading the Asperger’s book and realizing (as most of us did not long after he was introduced) that he has a whole lot more in common with Max than a love of photography. The scene at Sarah’s apartment where he talked about how much the book had upended his view of his entire life was incredibly powerful, both because of what we know about Hank and what we know about Max. (It was also rooted in many stories I’ve heard about adults who figured out they had Asperger’s under similar circumstances; the diagnosis was so obscure when a man like Hank was growing up that he would’ve been written off by adults as slightly awkward.) And their reconciliation over chess – with Max delivering a rehearsed apology as sincerely as he could, even while avoiding eye contact, then offering to be flexible on which color he played – was so understatedly beautiful that for a moment, I imagined a version of the show that was just about Hank and Max, having adventures and trying to make sense of world operating by rules they’re not wired to entirely understand.
Hank’s arrival at Sarah’s apartment also gave us a version of the scene I’ve been expecting ever since Carl was introduced, but it played out in a much more different, and interesting, fashion than I had assumed. For one thing, Hank isn’t there for some romantic reconciliation, but is consumed with this discovery; that he sees Sarah has a date with a hunk in a nice tux is just an added insult to a rough day. For another, making Carl a secretly awesome philanthropic doctor gives some actual dimension to his relationship with Sarah, whether or not it turns into a triangle with Hank down the road. We don’t necessarily need for every Sarah storyline to be a romance (let alone a triangle), but the idea of her being put with a great guy with no obvious conflicts (even Mr. Cyr was ultimately too young for her) is at least a different direction for her. That said, Carl’s transition from d-bag to saint was a bit jarring, and Sarah’s 180 on him upon learning these new details about him was not especially flattering for her. They could have stretched that out over an extra episode or two, but we’re at least on more fertile ground now.
Zeek’s time alone continues to be an excellent showcase for Craig T. Nelson. His new friendship with Rocky (played by the great Paul Dooley, whose presence legally requires me to link to this scene from “Breaking Away”) also happened quickly, but the performances, the casual details, and the shorthand of them both being veterans made it work. He doesn’t take Rocky’s advice to get on a plane to tell his wife how he feels and join her adventure, but he also doesn’t demand her return home. Progress! Now if he can just get rid of the chunky milk…
Joel and Julia’s story went in about the only direction it could at this point – give or take the weird attempt at comedy as big brothers Adam and Crosby discussed what to do about Ed – with Ed making a scene at the charity auction and Joel finally exploding. Joel puts Julia in a tough spot after: there is genuine value to Julia telling Joel about the kiss now, rather than it coming out later, but he’s also in such a foul mood that the news would perhaps make things vastly worse in the moment. Based on how the show ultimately dealt with Crosby and Jasmine’s toxic relationship, I have been assuming we will eventually get a reconciliation between these two. But the longer this story goes, and the uglier things get, the more I begin to wonder if we might be heading for a Braverman split. And if we’re not going there, then the back half of the season will have an awful lot of repair work to do.
What did everybody else think? Are you worried that Natalie is going to ramp up her behavior around Amy? Disappointed Amber was absent entirely in the first episode after Ryan broke off the engagement? Imagining Hank and Max traveling the Bay Area in a van and solving mysteries?
NOTE: Because of press tour travels and a few other January commitments, I may have to skip reviewing the next few episodes. Will return to the show when I can.
Ray f*ckin Romano for the win. I did really love the scene with Adam & Julia, her breaking over the thought that what was happening to her was not the same thing was very fragile.
So good. I really hope he gets an Emmy nomination. Considering they gave one to Jason Ritter, this should be a no-brainer. But it’s also the Emmys.
I never made it thru one whoke ep of Everybody Loves Raymond. I own both seasons of Men of a Certain Age.
Wow… Thursday nights on the Spectrum…
2 eps of Abed, Max and Hank, and over on CBS , Sheldon.
(Also kind of amazing to watch all but 1/2 hour of NBC )
Julia is just brutal. I take it the writers wanted the viewers to actively hate a Braverman. Nothing wrong with that as they got their wish.
Actually I’ve found Julia more human this season then in previous ones.
I like both Joel and Julia more because at least this season they have personalities.
Do you know if the book Ray Romano’s character is referring to is a real book and it’s title?
So this amazing and apparently rich doctor lives in the presumably ordinary apt bldg Sarah manages? If it were a luxury apt, bumbling Sarah wouldn’t be the super (was there ever an explanation for how she got this job?) And he can’t find anyone other than Sarah to take to this $1000 a plate dinner? And in what universe does Sarah wear the same size dress Jasmine does?
The Hank-Max interaction was well-done and I liked Zeke’s journey; but this show is disappointing me more than engaging me now.
Good points, Irene. The writers are at a total loss with the Sarah character. It’s a waste of Lauren Graham’s talent. I thought the reviewer was spot on about the sudden makeover of Carl’s character. Plus it does only highlight Sarah’s shallowness. I love Hank. I liked Sarah’s admission that their breakup wasn’t because of his personality.
Thanks for this Irene. I thought it was offensive to the viewer to give us this Carl twist, for the exact reason you pointed out.
We know the neighbor has liked Sarah for a while, I thought he made a conscious choice to take her on a date that would change her perception of him. He knows that she thinks he’s a charming sleeze ball. I don’t think he’s a moron and that’s not accidental. I thought it was incredibly interesting how much finding out what he did changed her perception of him. The apartment doesn’t bother me so much. If he’s a doctor running a nonprofit that spends a lot of time in underdeveloped countries his choice doesn’t surprise me. Sarah wearing the same size as Jasmine though, come on man! That’s crazy.
Let’s face it – of all of the Bravermans, Sarah is the one that the writers have so consistently written poorly for. I’m afraid she’s not very attractive – and I don’t mean physically; she’s reasonably good-looking – but she has an incredibly annoying personality. And yet every single male that comes into contact with her becomes obsessed with her. It’s just ridiculous – and the repetitive arcs that keep emerging from this unbelievable premise just get loopier and loopier.
I agree Irene. The annoying neighbour suddenly undergoes a personality transplant. I also found that it stretched credulity having him live in Sarah’s rather shabby apartment building and I would like to know how she got the job with no technical expertise whatsoever. Oh yeah, I forgot, she’s irresistable!
An ex of my brother was once hilariously described as having a “golden p- – -y” for her ability to attract great men, although not that great looking, and having an annoying personality. Maybe Sarah has that anatomical feature.
@Francene: Well, if that were true, it would mean she’s endowed with at least one recognizable talent.
I actually thought it was unfair to the acting job Ray Romano’s been doing to explain away all his character’s quirks as a syndrome. And despite him being a prickly oddball artist, he actually seems to have a lot of empathy for other people when they give him a chance.
I agree that Sarah’s sudden renewed interest in her neighbor when he turns out to be Dr. Wonderful was kind of off-putting. So was the fact that Drew continues to be an idiot with girls, yet somehow they seem to be crawling all over him. Anyway, he’ll probably ruin things with both of them by being unable to choose one over the other.
Ray worrying that he has the syndrome doesn’t mean he actually has it, it was interesting to see him look at himself more closely as he read about it. However even if the writers decide he has it, I don’t see how that takes anything away from Ray Romano’s performance.
Like it or not I know a lot of women who become more attracted to men when they find out they’re successful. Especially women in their 30’s or 40’s. Personally I don’t see anything wrong with that, it’s not about them wanting someone to provide for them. I think in Sarah’s case she wasn’t seeing dollar bills, she was just suddenly seeing a man who she regarded as a goof off as being the type of man to run a charity foundation and dedicate his life to helping people.
Anyway, women who find successful men attractive are no more shallow then men who will date a woman they have nothing in common with simply because they have a nice rack.
Regarding Drew, he’s not even 20 yet, of course he’s an idiot with women. In fact for a guy his age he’s a lot more sensitive toward women then most guys. I’d attribute that to him growing up influenced by two women in his household. His sensitivity and penchant for thinking too much is what messes him up more then anything. As for girls crawling all over him, he’s got a girl who he’s been messing around with (and agonizing over in true Drew fashion) and a girl he dated in high school realizing how much she meant to him. He’s not exactly Don Juan.
There’s been speculation that Ray Ramano’s character had Asperger’s for awhile, especially since he’s so often juxtaposed with Max. I assumed it was written into him originally, actually, and that a reveal like this was always planned. At least to me it seemed natural, and I can’t remember ever seeing this sort of thing explored with an older character who’s just figuring out they have a condition like this, even though for someone Hank’s age it makes sense. Like the review pointed out, this stuff just wasn’t diagnosed properly up until pretty recently.
Drew’s an idiot in a way that seems very familiar, as far as college-age guys go (I’d say he’s an example of one of the better forms of idiocy).
What Biddle and Smreyno said.
My stars… a reprieve from Amber’s cryface this week! Short-lived though, judging from the previews
I guess you’d prefer she cry pretty like a CW model turned actress. They’ve given Amber a pretty tough storyline and Mae Whitman is acting the hell out of it. I’ll take her cryface over any of the robotic babes on Vampire Diaries any day.
Nope. Just that I am sick to tears (haha see what I did there) of her constant caterwauling. She used tobe my favorite character, now I find her absence a relief.
I’m with you. I really had a rough time watching some of the early seasons with her constant crying like Kermit the Frog “I’m really sorry… wah..wah..wah..”. Those were also the horrible dreary Drew days to me as well ;-)
My favorite moment was the pause right after Camille’s joke about “the other woman.” It messed with Zeke even as it gave us time to get the joke.
One of the best episodes in a long time. Great performances by Ray Romano and Craig t Nelson. The pluses far out weighed the slower parts. Nice to see that they can have some stories grow and develop over time. This show now
has story lines that I want to see explored.
Ray Romano is killing it, and I second the Max and Hank spinoff.
Sadly, I don’t think I can recover from the mayoral storyline. I apologize for being a broken record, but this episode had ZERO to do with it, and yet I still had a bad taste in my mouth.
I’m liking the Zeke storyline, but I miss Camille. And it was killing me trying to remember where I knew his new friend from. I kept picturing him as a judge, but knew he wasn’t in The Wire. Oddly, I SHOULD know him best from Curb Your Enthusiasm, but The Practice is somehow still in my brain
I couldn’t place him at first but on the 2nd meetup I recognized him as the father of Dr Susan Lewis from ER. I did enjoy that little side story.
It’s been so long since I’ve seen Paul Dooley that I couldn’t remember his name.
Loved him on
Do I age myself if I say he’ll always be Samantha Baker’s father to me?
Obviously he’s Angela Chase’s grandfather.
Yes, I agree that Julia is “more human” this season, but being more human doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with how likable a character she may be – more interesting, perhaps but not likable. As humans, we all make mistakes, but typically there are negative consequences when we do. Julia has crossed a line and she and Joel may or may not be able to get passed it. Right now, it’s not looking good. I expect the effect on their kids will be especially tough to see. And I find all that very sad, even though we are talking about a fictional situation. That’s because it mirrors a tragedy that happens all too often in real life. Now they will probably stretch the deterioration of their marriage over the next several episodes. Wonderful. It’s going to feel like I’m watching Brody again slowly strangle to death at the in of that rope on Homeland.
What did Julia do that was so awful? I have watched every episode since the first season and I have no clue what you are on about here.
Julia routinely confided in Ed about personal matters, which could easily be described as an emotional affair. She kept the non-working aspects of her relationship with Ed from her husband. She knew what she was doing was wrong and that’s why she lied to him about what/why Ed was texting her so much. The kiss was not one-sided. If your spouse or significant other saw you kiss someone like that, would they think you did nothing wrong? Hell, she’s lucky no one saw her hugging the guy at school. She walked in to Joel’s place of work and yelled at Joel and his boss about personal matters. The fact that he hadn’t returned any of her phone calls was wrong, but that doesn’t make what she did right. Joel’s comparison to him going to her law office and doing something like that was spot on. Julia would have read him the riot act. And then she lied to him after his altercation with Ed at the school auction. She told him that there was nothing else that happened between Ed and she. Other than that, I guess she hasn’t done anything wrong.
Agree with TurretGunner. I’ll try to write it in a shorter way: Julia and Joel had an understanding of what is (and isn’t) acceptable behavior within their marriage. Julia then acted outside of that agreed upon behavior AND lied about it.
Yes, I do tend to get a little long winded. I’ll try to be more succinct in the future.
No no, I wasn’t criticizing your post at all. We’re expressing similar but different thoughts. You pointed out what she subjectively did wrong in THEIR marriage. I tried to broaden the thought. Whatever their rules are, they have to stick with them.
Regarding men who date women based on the size of their breasts, yes, I would say without hesitation that they are an embarrassment to their gender.So are you saying if Sarah was more interested now because of the size of his…wallet that she is no better? Because by stating that such women are no more shallow than their male rack chasing counterparts implies that they are just as bad. As far as Carl the “super hunk” and his almost magical transformation from the aforementioned shallow guy who only appeared to date young girls whose breast size exceeded their IQ, it would nice to see Hank compete with someone who isn’t a combination of Mother Teresa and Brad Pitt. I am in my early sixties and while I make a pretty good leaving I am by no means wealthy and don’t save lives on a daily basis. So I tend to identify more with an average Joe like Hank. I have pretty close to zero interest in seeing Sarah hook up with another Mr. Perfect, but I know that’s just me. Such is life, I suppose.
I actually feel a little sorry for Zack. I know that there are a lot of Zack haters that watch Parenthood and I agree he can be a real SOB sometimes, but I also think he has a lot of heart and cares deeply for his family. Trying to help Julia’s son (who she may soon only be able to see every other weekend and some holidays)learn how to read and being there for Amber at the police station when Ryan was arrested are examples of that love. So when Camille said she wanted to stay another week in Italy, I really felt Zeek’s pain. And what was with her saying how she wished he was there? She told him she didn’t want him to come! And he was in a no win situation when she asked him if he was okay with her extending her trip. If he said “no,’ he would come off as a controlling jerk. And if he said “no problem, stay” it makes him appear as if he doesn’t really miss Camille all that much. He really couldn’t win that one. So is Parenthood splitting those two up as well? Watching this show is beginnig to be about as much fun as poking myself in the eye with a stick.
Zeek, not Zach
Hi, I’m Crosby Braverman and it takes me five minutes to walk across a room.
I meant Zeek, not Zack. My brain was not working on all cylinders, I suppose. Whenever I’m calling my kids, I tend to use their names interchangeably. And there’s only three of them!. Heck, even the dog’s name may get into the mix. They just correct me and give me the traditional “eye roll.” Getting old can be scary!
Turret, Maybe it’s not an age thing when interchanging names. My mom has done that with both of my sisters and I since she was about 40 years old. She’s 80 years old now and her mind is still clear and sharp in everything else. :)
For what it’s worth I forget how to spell and my grammar skills go out the window when I’m tired. I don’t understand people who can function on less than 8 hours of sleep a night.
Ray Romano +1 on what everyone else has said. So good.
But got to add that Paul f*ckin Dooley was so damn wonderful in those scenes with Craig T. Nelson I didn’t want them to end.
And Peter Krause, the scene he had with Erika Christensen was so well done, surprised it hasn’t been mentioned. I think the problem with Krause is that he’s so good, and he so consistently knocks it out of the park, we get so we take him for granted.
And finally they gave Erika something to balance out what was turning into a thankless trainwreck of a storyline. She did a great job here.
I throw my hands up in the air at the Sarah love life issues. I am exhausted by the lengths the show goes through to make me try and care. Though of course her reaction to Romano’s character was great. See what she can do when we aren’t yammering on and on about her love life? For goodness sake!
Erika
Agree 100% with your comments. Ray Romano, Paul Dooley and Peter Krause were all outstanding in this episode. I also really enjoyed watching Adam give his sister advice without making judgements – and good advice it was. I just hope she follows it.
I want to know the name of the book he read. I care for a lady with aspergers syndrome.
me too, my son is aspergers, no support group in our town. Never have read about the tantums as being a symptoms, but have lived through them. Any body know the name of the book?
The Hank/Max storyline in this episode was beautiful. Julia has never bothered me as much as she seems to bother most people, but she has been irritating this season. In this last episode, though, I started liking her more again.
Was Lincoln a little shout out to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s little one? If so, awww.
The Julia/Joel in trouble thing started out in such a cliche, but now it feels like one of the best parts of Parenthood this season. It’s difficult to watch because the pain actually feels real, and I genuinely feel for both Julia and Joel in the midst of what must be a very tough situation that isn’t as easy as ‘oh you cheated so it’s your fault’ kind of deal.
So who else among us enjoyed that view of Zeek ass early in this episode as he leaned over the hood of his car? Be honest, this is a place of acceptance. Regardless of whether you’re not a homosexual male or a hetero female you could NOT have not noticed it.
I missed it. I must have been multitasking for that to happen.
Fantastic episode. Best of the season so far (which isn’t really saying much). Ray Romano deserves an Emmy nomination for that performance. I was crying during the last scene.
Alan, you resisted this a few months ago but it’s safe to assume that Haddie has joined Judy Winslow and Morgan Matthews in the vortex of written off TV daughters. She was a no show around the holidays and no appearance when HER MOTHER RAN FOR MAYOR for goodness sake. Any word on why they got rid of Haddie?
Wish they would bring her back…enjoyed the friction and teenage inteligence